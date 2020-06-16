Grammy Awards to rename controversial ‘urban’ category

Rihanna Received the President’s Award and U.S. Congressman and Civil Rights Leader John Lewis was Honored with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the Live Ceremony.
The Star Studded Evening Featured Appearances from Angela Bassett, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jamie Foxx, Tiffany Haddish, Deon Cole, Janelle Monae, Jill Scott, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Lizzo, Lynn Whitfield, Marsai Martin, Michael B. Jordan, Octavia Spencer, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall, Tichina Arnold, Winston Duke, Yara Shahidi, Yvette Nicole Brown, Robin Thede, Brie Larson, Chloe Bailey and Harold Perrineau, with powerful Performances by Jill Scott and H.E.R. with Skip Marley.
The NAACP celebrated the stellar achievements of the 51st NAACP Image Awards winners during a special ceremony which was broadcasted live on BET Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. CT from the Pasadena Civic Center Auditorium. Winners of the night included Lizzo (Entertainer of the Year), Angela Bassett (Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series – “9-1-1”), Jamie Foxx (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture – “Just Mercy”), Lupita Nyong’o (Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture – “Us”), Marsai Martin (Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture – “Little”), Tracee Ellis Ross (Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series – “black-ish”) and “Just Mercy” (Outstanding Motion Picture).
During the ceremony, NAACP President and CEO, Derrick Johnson, presented global music and fashion icon, business entrepreneur, and philanthropist, Rihanna, with the President’s Award which is presented in recognition of a special achievement and distinguished public service.
Rihanna accepted the award saying “Thank you to the NAACP for all of your efforts to ensure equality for our communities. Thank you for celebrating our strength and tenacity. We’ve been denied opportunities since the beginning of time. Still, we prevail. so I’m honored. Imagine what we can do together. Thank you for this honor.”
U.S. Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis (D-GA), was recognized with the NAACP Chairman’s Award during the ceremony and sent in a special video accepting the award.
Jill Scott took to the stage with an electric performance of “Do You Remember” and “Is It The Way” and Skip Marley joined H.E.R for a medley of “Slide”, “Slow Down” and “Turn THe Lights Down Low”.
Additional guests in attendance included Brie Larson, Chloe Bailey, Deon Cole, Elaine Welteroth, Harold Perrineau, Janelle Monae, Lena Waithe, Leslie Odom Jr., Logan Browning, Lukka Sabbatt, Lynn Whitfield, Octavia Spencer, Robin Thede, Shahidi Wright Joseph, Sterling K. Brown, Tamron Hall, Tichina Arnold, Tiffany Haddish, Winston Dukes, Yara Shahidi, Yvette Nicole Brown.
See the full list of winners from the 51st NAACP Image Awards telecast below:
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Tracee Ellis Ross – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – “9-1-1” (FOX)
MOTION PICTURE CATEGORIES
Outstanding Motion Picture
“Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Michael B. Jordan – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Lupita Nyong’o – “Us” (Universal Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Jamie Foxx – “Just Mercy” (Warner Bros. Pictures)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Marsai Martin – “Little” (Universal Pictures)
ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
Lizzo
Previously announced winners
TELEVISION CATEGORIES
Outstanding Comedy Series
“black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Deon Cole – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Marsai Martin – “black-ish” (ABC)
Outstanding Drama Series
“Greenleaf” (OWN)
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Omari Hardwick – “Power” (Starz)
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Harold Perrineau – “Claws” (TNT)
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Lynn Whitfield – “Greenleaf” (OWN)
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
When They See Us (Netflix)
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Jharrel Jerome – “When They See Us” (Netflix)
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash – “When They See Us” (Netflix)
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
“Unsung” (TV One)
Outstanding Talk Series
“Red Table Talk” (Facebook Watch)
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series/Game Show
“Rhythm + Flow” (Netflix)
Outstanding Variety (Series or Special)
“Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé” (Netflix)
Outstanding Children’s Program
“Family Reunion” (Netflix)
