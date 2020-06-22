136 Black Innovators in STEM + Arts You Should Know and Support!
For generations, Black voices and influencers have been suppressed and overlooked. Black people and Black communities are constantly fighting for an end to racial, social, and economic oppression.
It is the responsibility of non-Black communities to hold themselves accountable and to educate themselves on what is happening in our world. Together we can uplift and amplify Black voices that cannot be heard or are refused to be listened to.
With Wonder Women Tech’s platform, it is one of our goals to support and amplify Black business people, Black speakers, Black entrepreneurs and Black people who innovate in STEM and the Arts.
Women Tech is highlighting 136 influential Black speakers who have spoken and shared their accomplishments, aspirations, successes, and stories with the public on the Wonder Women Tech global stage. These innovators each come from different parts of the world, various industries and all have a unique perspective on how we can work together to share ideas, cultivate belonging and propel change.
- Caroline Hubbard (@carol_hubb) Product Manager, Growth and Engagement at The Wing
- Denecia Jones (@Denecia777) Business and Life Coach, Founder of Jadestone Solutions, Co-Producer of Soul-Well Business
- Cheryl Sutherland (@Please_Notes) Founder and CEO of PleaseNotes, Resident MC, Speaker Relations, Partner and Sponsorship Lead at Wonder Women Tech, Business Development Strategist at Res-O-Nate Consulting, Resident Faculty at The Women’s Leadership Intensive
- Natasha Bansgopaul (@BansiBans) Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of VegaX Holdings, Chief Operating Officer of Konstellation, Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of DarcMatter
- Michael Greene (@greene1of5) Vice President & General Manager System Technologies and Optimization, at Intel, Advisor at Advisory Cloud
- Abi Mohamed (@abii_mohamed) Co-Founder, Partner, and Tech Lead at CGVentures, Programme Manager at Tech Nation, Venture Scout at Backed VC, Instructor at Code First Girls
- Lisa Mae Brunson (@MissLisaMae) Founder and Chief Visionary of Wonder Women Tech and Hiring Humans, Podcast Host of The Wonder Women Tech Show
- Felicia Williams (@cheersfelicia) Head of Product Design and Creative Strategist at Facebook London, Principal Creative Director and Design Lead at Microsoft, Creative Head and Owner of Black Hound, LLC
- Suki Fuller (@SukiFuller) Founder and Analytical Storyteller at Miribure, Advisory Board of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, Analytical Storyteller at Group of Humans, Founding Ambassador of FiftyFiftyPledge, Global Judge and Mentor at Mass Challenge
- Melissa Guy (@MelissaLGuy) President of Signal Hill Chamber of Commerce, President/Co-Founder of Asset Media Group, Inc., Co-Founder of Web Commercial Pro, Board Member of Elevate Your Game, Program Director of Urban Media Foundation
- Alex Addae Brobbey (@byc_london) Founder of BY Creative and Hairshare
- Cecilia Harvey (@ImCeciliaHarvey) Chief Executive Officer of Hyve Dynamics Ltd.
- Chisara Nwabara (com/in/chisaranwabara) Product and Service Strategy, Chilosogy Consulting, Product Coach at Mind the Product
- Mark Martin (@urban_teacher) Computer Science Visiting Lecturer at University of Hertfordshire, Computer Science Leader at South Bank Engineering UTC, Advisory Board Member at Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, Google Certified Teacher, Microsoft Innovative Educator Expert
- Priscilla Baffour (@Cilla4Talent) Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion at Financial Times, Founder of We Do Diversity
- Rioch Edwards-Brown (@Rioch1) Founder of So You Wanna Be In TV?, Media Campaigner for The Five Percenters
- Simi Awokoya (@similola) Founder of WittyCareers, Cloud Solution Architect for Microsoft
- Giselle Frederick (@giselle__ldn) Founder of Zingr, Co-Founder of Sonaaar
- Bianca Jackson (@JAXDigitalPM) LinkedIn Expert and Public Speaker of JAX Digital LLC, Event Venue Manager and CEO of BrickRose Exchange, Fellow at SEED SPOT, Social Innovation Fellow at StartingBloc
- Izzy Obeng (@IzzyObeng) Founder and Managing Director of Foundervine, Non-Executive Director of Capital Enterprise, Ambassador of One Young World
- Nzinga Shaw (@ZingShaw) Global Chief Inclusion and Diversity Officer at Starbucks
- Miracle Olatunji (@mirolatunji) Summer Analyst at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Career Prep Fellow at Sponsors for Educational Opportunity and Management Leadership for Tomorrow, Founder of OpportuniMe, Public Speaker and Presenter at American Program Bureau
- Jessica Okoro (@thejessicaokoro) Program Manager of HR Digital Today, TEDTalks Speaker
- Dr. Joseph Bryant Jr. (https://www.linkedin.com/in/dr-joseph-bryant-jr-11643123/) Founder and CEO of PROSPEAK Sports Management and Speaker Bureau, Executive DIrector of The K.I.N.G. Movement, National Sports Director of Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Founder, Author, and Speaker for JBMinistries and Good News Today Foundation
- Babangida Kure Yohanna (https://www.linkedin.com/in/babangida-y-kure/) Lecturer Enterprise Development at QA Ltd., Entrepreneurial Finance Specialist
- Amanda Mcintyre-Chavis (@AmandaMcChavis) Chief Experience Officer and Founder of Legend Factory Co., Vice President of Business Development at Excelsior Music Studio LLC,
- Taneshia Nash Laird (@taneshia) President and CEO of Newark Symphony Hall, Adjunct Professor at Drexel University’s Westphal College of Media Arts and Design, Co-Founder of MIST Harlem, Founder and Principal at Legacy Business Advisors, LLC
- Brandon Anderson (@brandn_andersn) Founder of Raheem, Guest Lecturer at Claremont McKenna College
- Aerica Banks (@erikashimizu) Founder of Shiso LLC, Patent Policy Analyst at Google
- Zuri Hunter (@ZuriHunter) Developer at Black Cape, Technical Lead for Black Girls Code DC
- Sibyl Edwards (@saedwards) Digital Art Director, President of DC Web Women
- Deloris Wilson (@yosoydlo) Founder and Principal at AXL Impact Studio, Senior Fellow at Humanity in Action
- Yasmin Taylor (com/in/yasmin-taylor-997769b9) Back End Developer/ Platform Engineer at UpContent, Flatform Data Engineer at Adarga
- Tameka Vasquez (@tameka_vasquez) AVP, Global Marketing Lead of Genpact
- Barbara H. Whye (@barbarawhye) Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer VP of Human Resources at Intel Corporation
- Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. (@RevJJackson) Journalist, Minister, Civil Rights Activist, Rainbow PUSH Coalition
- Anthoni Allen (com/in/anthoni-allen-49828670) CEO Brand Strategist and Public Speaker at A Allen Group, Head of Public Relations and Brand Partnerships at A Allen Group
- Arabian Prince (@OGArabianPrince) CEO of Mik Lezan Music, Owner of Hypnotic FX and One Fader, President of LAFTC Southern California Robotics Competition, Founder, Chief Innovator of Inov8 Next LLC, Founding member/rap group N.W.A.
- Joycelyn James (@jfjamesesq) Tech & Innovation Portfolio Manager, Officer of Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development- Government of the District of Columbia
- Adonica Shaw (@adonica_shaw) Digital Media Strategist, TEDx Speaker, Philanthropist, Founder of The Surrender Circle
- Alexandria Lafci (@laughsee) Co-Founder at New Story
- Aniesia Williams (@iamaniesia) MarCom SME, Journalist, Advisor of Black Girls CODE, Freelance Comms Consultant
- Deena Pierott (@deenapierott) Founder iUrban Teen, Diversity and Equity Advisor, Founding Member Black Women in Stem 2.0, Digital Prestidigitator
- Everette Taylor (Everette Taylor) Serial Entrepreneur of ET Enterprises
- Gina Davis (com/in/ginamarcel) Vice President of Engineering at NationBuilder, Vice President of Professional Services at NationBuilder
- Keith Wilson, M.D. (com/in/keith-wilson-24b261110) Chief Medical Officer Molina Healthcare
- Mark Anthony Thomas (@workandprogress) President at Pittsburgh Regional Alliance
- Mckenzie Maree (@McKenzieMaree) Founder & CEO Prohaus Group, Co-Author of The InsurTECH Book, Co-Founder and CEO of Beyond Capital Markets
- MoJen Jenkins (@mojenmusic) Infrastructure Manager at RYOT, Technical Project Manager
- Tunji Akintokun (@Tunji_Akintokun) Director and Head of Sales UK at PwC, Non Executive Director at England Athletics, Non Executive Director at Regital