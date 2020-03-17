What Effective Managers Do to Organize Their Time

By Vartika Kashyap

Do you often find that there are never enough hours in the day? As a manager, are you able to give time to help your team each day? Can you adjust when something urgent comes up?

If not, you probably need some useful time-management hacks that you can use right away to achieve your goals.

Time-management is all about bringing the joy back to your life. And experiencing every bit of joy that you deserve.

The phrase “Time and Tide wait for none” explains the importance of time to succeed in all aspects of life. How you value your time-management dictates the quality of your life.

Particularly, for project managers, it is important to possess these skills to be successful.

Read below for how managers organize their time.

They have an ideal morning routine

Starting a morning routine is involves trial and error, which greatly affects your life. Tony Robbins also uses a morning routine to prepare him for a productive day. High performers find good routines for themselves and stick to them.

As managers have a lot on their plate, they should design their morning habits to help start the day right off.

• Rise early to get the rest of the day under control.

• Visualize the good things that will come to you for the day, while detaching yourself from the negative self-talk.

• Get some exercise to increase your overall energy levels to fight depression and anxiety.

• Consume the best food possible that includes good carbs and fiber, plus some protein.

With a good morning routine, you will be prepared to face anything that comes to your way.

They categorize their priorities

All the projects you work on with your team need clear priorities. Take time to sit down, know how to set priorities and categorize your priorities based on the time you have. One of the biggest challenges for project managers is to have the right kind of project insight to manage the team’s workload. It becomes a problem when everything feels important and you have to make categories of the tasks based on their priorities.

So, here’s what you can do:

• Know what is important and what is not

• Get organized

• Delegate well

• Be flexible and adaptable

So, overall, knowing how to prioritize work will affect the success of your project by time-management and role as a manager.

They use a to-do list in the right way

Keeping a properly structured to-do list the evening before will make it easy for you to focus your time on important activities. Everything you add to your to-do list needs to be important. As you complete the tasks, check the items off your list, and you will feel more powerful.

They eliminate distractions

Sometimes the world around us makes it difficult to maintain focus. In this age of constant distraction, managing your mind from wandering is equally important when it comes to managing your time. Apart from scheduling your lives to every second, the idea of keeping distractions from coming in should also be looked upon.

Make it a ritual to set boundaries for the day to structure your time. Have a plan for the day to eliminate distractions to focus on the quality of your work.

They work smarter, not harder

The bitter reality is everyone has 24 hours in a day with each hour defined conveniently for our job, relationships, family, personal life and hustle and bustle. But the successful people are those who work smarter in these hours that keep them stay afloat.

Nobody can be efficient with their time if they do not think before taking any actions. Set a plan and strategy for your workday on a work-tracking software, take a look at your daily tasks, control your habits to improve time-management skills and don’t let your day control you.

They create time estimates for more productivity

If you are use a dedicated time-management software, you can log your time estimates to track how you spend your time working on different tasks. With accurate time estimation, you will know how long your project will take and if it will be delivered on time. With a time-tracking tool, you get to make better time estimates for all tasks to manage time efficiently.

They break big projects into small tasks

Project managers often feel demoralized seeing large projects before they even begin working on it. They find it difficult to consume to work on large projects and delegate it to the team. But the best way out to conquer large projects is to break down the large projects into small components to make it doable. By this, you can possibly get everything done on time, as time-tracking online is much simpler for smaller tasks.

They commit to work-life balance

How do you maintain a well-balanced life to master your life? You definitely need to delegate your personal and professional time. While it is important to manage time, you will have to restructure your life around your strengths and weaknesses. Here’s what you should do:

• Balance your personal and professional goals

• Become the master of estimating time by making timesheets

• Set boundaries to be more balanced

They beat procrastination

Are you always procrastinating? Addressing time-management and procrastination is a simple act of self-care. If you are struggling with managing time well, a small change in avoiding procrastination can be beneficial for delivering your projects on deadline.

This act of self-management can lead to a more productive life.

Source: proofhub.com