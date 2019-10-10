Restaurants Can Now Carry Healthier Famous Shrimp Burger with Big Shake’s New Partnership

Known for some of the best fried chicken and famous shrimp burgers, Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish has entered into a new partnership with Performance Food Group. The partnership will help the restaurant expand, by giving other restaurants an opportunity to carry their famous shrimp burger. The partnership and growth is being fueled by their new and improved shrimp burger, which is currently available at several restaurant locations.

“We are excited to partner with Performance Food Group and look forward to bringing our famous shrimp burger to more people,” explains Shawn Davis, otherwise known as Chef Big Shake, the founder of The Original Shrimp Burger and owner of Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish. “People are increasingly looking for healthier options when dining out, even when it’s fast food, which has made our shrimp burger a massive hit.”

The famous signature shrimp burgers by Chef Big Shake include the Southwest Shrimp Burger and the BBQ Shrimp Burger. Big Shake’s currently has three locations, in Franklin and Goodlettsville, Tennessee and Huntsville, Alabama with a fourth location opening soon in Huntsville, Alabama. In addition to the shrimp burgers, which they have sold hundreds of thousands of, their menu features hot chicken plates, chicken sandwiches, hot chicken and waffles, hot chicken tacos, and more. They also feature a variety of fish entrees, including whiting and catfish. Diners can choose their level of heat, ranging from “cry baby” to “executioner.” The shrimp burger sales have been so popular that is fueling interest in people wanting to franchise the restaurant.

The shrimp burger has become so popular that Chef Big Shake is now giving other restaurants the ability to offer it on their menu. Distribution of the shrimp burger will be through Performance Food Group. The product being offered is a new and improved shrimp burger that was based off of the one that Chef Big Shake pitched on the hit show “Shark Tank.” With the new partnership, restaurants will be able to put it on their menu, giving diners a healthier option. It’s the perfect menu item for those looking to capitalize on the consumer demand for healthier food options. The shrimp burgers are made with 100% Gulf Shrimp/ Domestic.

“Our customers include restaurant operators, government agencies, healthcare facilities, schools, and more. Our goal is to get the Shrimp Burger in front of as many of the customers as possible,” says Chris McKee, the area manager for Performance Food Group. “Any operators will want to consider the shrimp burger as a new menu item because it’s a beef-alternative burger that is low in fat and calories and high in protein, not to mention is tastes great, too. As consumers become more and more concerned regarding their food choices (consider the popularity of the Impossible Burger), operators need to have new options available for their customers. That’s exactly what we are giving them.”

Performance Food Group was founded in 1885. They distribute a range of food products and have over 14,000 employees. Interested parties that would like to start offering Big Shake’s famous shrimp burger can also contact Performance Food Group and mention item #610377.

Big Shake’s Hot Chicken & Fish is also currently offering franchise locations in the Nashville area. To find information and franchisee qualifications, visit the site at: bigshakesfranchise.com/ .

