2020 Hot Jobs
Looking for the next big thing? Here are some of the hottest jobs for 2020.
Application Software Developers
Annual Wage: $103,620
Entry-level education: bachelor’s degree
Job outlook from 2016–2026: 24 percent (much faster than average)
Application software developers develop the applications that allow people to do specific tasks on a computer or another device.
Biomedical Engineers
Annual wage: $88,550
Entry-level education: bachelor’s degree
Job outlook from 2016–2026: 7 percent (as fast as average)
Biomedical engineers combine engineering principles with medical sciences to design and create equipment, devices, computer systems, and software used in healthcare.
Carpenters
Annual wage: $46,590
Entry-level education: high school diploma or equivalent
Job outlook from 2016–2026: 8 percent (as fast as average)
Carpenters construct, repair, and install building frameworks and structures made from wood and other materials.
Genetic Counselors
Annual wage: $80,370
Entry-level education: master’s degree
Job outlook from 2016–2026: 29 percent (much faster than average)
Genetic counselors assess individual or family risk for a variety of inherited conditions, such as genetic disorders and birth defects. They provide information and support to other healthcare providers, or to individuals and families concerned with the risk of inherited conditions.
Home Health Aides
Annual wage: $24,200
Entry-level education: high school diploma or equivalent
Job outlook from 2016–2026: 41 percent (much faster than average)
Home health aides and personal care aides help people with disabilities, chronic illnesses, or cognitive impairment by assisting in their daily living activities. They often help older adults who need assistance. In some states, home health aides may be able to give a client medication or check the client’s vital signs under the direction of a nurse or other healthcare practitioner.
Nurse Practitioners
Annual wage: $113,930
Entry-level education: master’s degree
Job outlook from 2016–2026: 31 percent (much faster than average)
Nurse practitioners coordinate patient care and may provide primary and specialty healthcare. The scope of practice varies from state to state.
Solar Energy Technicians
Annual wage: $42,680
Entry-level education: high school diploma or equivalent
Job outlook from 2016–2026: 105 percent (much faster than average)
Solar energy technicians or Solar photovoltaic (PV) installers, also known as PV installers, assemble, install, and maintain solar panel systems on rooftops or other structures.
Statisticians
Annual wage: $87,780
Entry-level education: master’s degree
Job outlook from 2016–2026: 33 percent (much faster than average)
Statisticians analyze data and apply statistical techniques to help solve real-world problems in business, engineering, healthcare, or other fields.
Physical Therapist Assistants
Annual wage: $58,040
Entry-level education: associate’s degree
Job outlook from 2016–2026: 30 percent (much faster than average)
Physical therapist assistants, sometimes called PTAs, work under the direction and supervision of physical therapists. They help patients who are recovering from injuries and illnesses regain movement and manage pain.
Wind Turbine Technicians
Annual wage: $54,370
Entry-level education: postsecondary nondegree award
Job outlook from 2016–2026: 96 percent (much faster than average)
Wind turbine service technicians, also known as windtechs, install, maintain, and repair wind turbines.
Source: bls.gov