20-Year Home Inspection Pro Becomes Franchisee With #1 Home Inspection Company
After devoting over twenty years to the home inspection industry, 47-year-old, Kareem Mincey, decided that it was time to go into business for himself.
Recently, Mincey launched his own Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchise.
Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the brand to which more than three million families have turned to for 25 years to be their trusted advisor when buying or selling a home. Consistently ranked as the top-rated home inspection company on Entrepreneur Magazine’sannual Franchise500, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is enjoying its 19th year in a row on that list.
If ever there was a hand-in-glove scenario for the Pillar To Post Home Inspectors franchise model, Kareem Mincey epitomizes it. His professional experiences as a claims adjuster, home inspector and project manager provides the ideal foundation upon which to build his business. “Having been responsible for inspecting and estimating property and casualty claims with roofs, attics, basements, and crawl spaces for the past two decades, I feel like I am ahead of the curve,” quipped Mincey when asked about his new business venture. Mincey was also required to be available for 24-hour emergency response services, which might come in handy as a new business owner. “Sales, marketing and even accounting were part of my role as a project manager,” said Mincey, which further indicates his preparedness for this new role.
A professional evaluation both inside and outside the home is at the core of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors’ service. Pillar To Post Home Inspectors input data and digital photos into a computerized report that is printed and presented on site. All information is provided to clients in a customized binder for easy reference, allowing homebuyers or sellers to make confident, informed decisions.
Mincey is accustomed to visiting job sites, preparing work-orders, estimating, scheduling and following projects through to completion. “All of my past experiences are going to help me be a better business owner,” said Mincey. “Not only do I have the practical experience, but my background in this industry has also taught me invaluable lessons about the importance of documentation, follow-up and most importantly, exceptional customer service. You can be great at what you do, but if you don’t do it with a smile and a can-do attitude, you’re not going to get very far for very long.”
Mincey researched many franchise models before selecting Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. “I ultimately decided on Pillar to Post Home Inspectors because of its history and reputation in the industry, and with 20 years of industry-specific experience of my own, I felt I would have more time to focus on aspects of growing the business and serving my community,” said Mincey.
