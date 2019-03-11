Top Organizations to Receive Diversity and Inclusion Honors Award At Annual Conference
The Association of ERGs & Councils (a practice group of PRISM International, Inc.) released their annual list of the Top 25 US Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Business Resource Groups (BRGs) and Diversity Councils set to receive the tenth annual 2019 ERG & Council Honors Award™ at an award ceremony during the 2019 ERG & Council Conference in Orlando May 3rd.
The 2019 ERG & Council Honors Award™ is the only annual national award that recognizes and honors the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils. It was established in 2008 by the Association of ERGs & Councils, a practice group of diversity and inclusion consulting and training firm PRISM International, Inc.
The 2019 ERG & Council Honors Award™ recipients are a diverse combination of US organizations representing most sectors, geographies and sizes. “This year we had a diverse pool of highly qualified applications representing 1,079 ERGs, BRGs, Diversity Councils and their chapters,” states Fernando Serpa, Executive Director of the Association of ERGs & Councils. “We also had several non-Top 25 groups demonstrate best practices and results that deserve to be recognized and they will be receiving the Spotlight Impact Award™ that highlights the achievements of these select groups in the categories of Organizational Impact, Talent Management and Culture of Inclusion.”
This year, for the first time, the Association of ERGs and Councils will bestow the honor of Top Executive Sponsor of the Year. “We wanted to recognize and call out the important role executive sponsors play in developing, supporting and enabling their ERGs and Councils to succeed,” Serpa said.
The 2019 ERG & Council Honors Award™ Top 25 recipient rankings will be revealed at the May 3 award ceremony at the Disney Yacht & Beach Club Resort in Orlando, Florida. The Award Ceremony and Conference is open to all diversity and inclusion professionals involved with ERGs, BRGs and Councils. This is a great opportunity for individuals to learn and share best practices, network, grow and celebrate, to become inspired and be renewed…all for the purpose of increasing their impact on key organizational and business objectives. Learn more by visiting ErgCouncilConference.com.
The 2019 ERG & Council Honors Award™ recipients in alphabetical order include:
- American Airlines – American Airlines Diversity Advisory Council
- Atrium Health – Atrium Health Divisional Diversity Councils
- Bank of America – Military Support & Assistance Group ( MSAG)
- Cleveland Clinic – ClinicPride Employee Resource Group (ClinicPride ERG)
- Cleveland Clinic – Military/Veterans Employee Resource Group
- Cleveland Clinic – SALUD
- Davenport University – Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council
- Entergy Corporation – Entergy Employee Resource Group
- Erie Insurance – Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council
- Froedtert Health – Froedtert Health Diversity Council
- General Motors – General Motors Employee Resource Group Council
- KeyBank – Key Business Impact and Networking Groups
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals – Mallinckrodt Inclusion & Diversity Council
- Mount Sinai Queens, part of the Mount Sinai Health System – Mount Sinai Queens Diversity Council
- Mount Sinai St. Luke’s, part of the Mount Sinai Health System – Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Diversity Council
- National Guard – Joint Diversity Executive Council
- Northern Trust Corporation – Advancing Professionals Resource Council (APRC)
- Northern Trust Corporation – Women In Leadership Business Resource Council (WIL BRC)
- Northwestern Mutual – Asian ERG
- Northwestern Mutual – Northwestern Mutual Women’s Employee Resource Group
- Novant Health – Asian Business Resource Group
- PNC Financial Services Group – Corporate Diversity Council
- State Street Corporation – Professional Women’s Network – Massachusetts Chapter (PWN-MA)
- Texas Instruments – Texas Instruments Diversity Network (TIDN)
- Turner, Inc. – Turner Business Resource Groups
- U.S. Bank – Spectrum LGBTQ Business Resource Group
- U.S. Bank – U.S. Bank Proud to Serve
The 2019 Spotlight Impact Award™ recipients in alphabetical order include:
- Dominion Energy – Dominion Energy Executive Diversity Council (EDC)
- FedEx Services – Diversity and Inclusion BRT Council
- Food Lion – Diversity and Inclusion
- MUFG Union Bank, N.A. – Women’s Initiative Network (WIN)
- Summa Health – Diversity and Advisory Council
The 2019 Executive Sponsor of the Year recipients in alphabetical order:
- FedEx Services Diversity and Inclusion BRT Council – Rebecca Huling
- Perdue Farms Inclusion Council – Randy Day
- Southern California Edison Company (SCE) Women’s Roundtable (WR) – Maria Rigatti
- U.S. Bank Proud to Serve – Mike Ott
About the ERG & Council Honors Award™
The ERG & Council Honors Award™ is the only annual national award that recognizes, honors and celebrates the outstanding contributions and achievements of ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils that lead the diversity and inclusion process in their organizations and demonstrate results in their workforce, workplace and marketplace. Learn more by visiting ERG & Council Honors Award™.
About the ERG & Council Conference™
ERGs and Diversity Councils are vital links for improving organizational results. However, to remain impactful and effective, they need opportunities to increase their skills and knowledge and to learn and share best practices. They need opportunities to network, celebrate and grow. This is the purpose of the only annual conference designed specifically for ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils. Learn more by visiting ERGCouncilConference.com.
About the Association of ERGs & Councils
The Association of ERGs & Councils is a practice group of PRISM International Inc. and the premier resource for transforming Employee Resource Groups, Diversity Councils and Employee Network Groups to impact key organizational and business objectives. Learn more by visiting the ErgCouncil.com.
About PRISM International, Inc.
PRISM International Inc., a Talent Dimensions company, is a WBENC-certified, full-service provider of innovative and proven consulting, training and products for leveraging diversity and inclusion, addressing unconscious bias, increasing cross-cultural competencies and creating more effective ERGs and Diversity Councils. Learn more by visiting PrismDiversity.com