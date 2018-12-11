National Black MBA Association® Members Travel to Ghana and Liberia for Trade and Education Mission

Members and leaders of the National Black MBA Association® will soon have the opportunity to travel to Ghana and Liberia for the Association’s second annual trade and education mission, taking place from Saturday, February 16, through Sunday, February 24, 2019. An initiative centered on educating members on the countries’ immense business opportunities and sharing the experience of their welcoming societies, attendees will discover potential business and investment opportunities and be immersed in the cultures and traditions.

The goal of the 2019 education and trade mission is to share the numerous investment opportunities across the continent, in an effort to allow the opportunity to diversify and grow their investment portfolios. Throughout the trip, participants will be exposed to the culture and life in both countries through guided activities, along with an opportunity for participants to give back and donate items during a lecture at the University in Liberia.

In 2018’s trip to Accra, Ghana, members had the honor of attending the durbar and wreath laying ceremony honoring the 150th birthday of Dr. W.E.B. Du Bois, the first African American to earn a Ph.D. from Harvard University and co-founded the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People in 1909. During the ceremony, members heard remarks from the U.S. Ambassador to Ghana, Robert P. Jackson, and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana. The trip included presentations from top investment firms such as The Jospong Group of Companies and The Ghana Free Zones Board, along with a tour the Niche Cocoa Industry LTD factory and learn more about the culture of Ghana through the Cocoa Industry. Members spent their last days visiting the House of Parliament, The University of Ghana and participating in the Black History Program at the U.S. Embassy. To top off the trip, the group made the three-hour journey on the last day to the Cape Coast Castle to visit the “Door of No Return.” This castle served as the final holding place for Ghanaians before they were taken from their homelands in slavery. Members could see the small caves with little air and light where men and women were dehumanized before exiting through the door leading to a life of slavery. This emotional and thoughtful journey was followed by an evening at the home of the week’s host, the Honorable Dr. Alfred Vanderpuije, where the members enjoyed networking, great food and dancing.

Limited spots are available, with initial deposits due by Saturday, December 15th. For more information on the 2019 Education and Trade Mission to Ghana and Liberia, visit www.nbmbaa.org/ghana-mission-about/ .

