National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals Announces Out to Innovate™ Scholarship Winners

Today, the National Organization of Gay and Lesbian Scientists and Technical Professionals (NOGLSTP) is proud to announce the winners for the 2018 NOGLSTP Out To Innovate™ Scholarships, made possible by an Innovation Generation grant from the Motorola Solutions Foundation.

The winner of the 2018 Out to Innovate™ $5000 Undergraduate Scholarship is Thomas Frietag. Thomas is a junior at the University of Pittsburgh double majoring in Neuroscience and Psychology with minors in Chemistry and Social Work. After graduation, Thomas intends to pursue a medical degree as well as a master’s in public health. He intends to work in psychiatry and public health policy focused on LGBTQIA issues and conducting research on health disparities among under privileged communities

The winner of the 2018 Out to Innovate™ $2500 Undergraduate Scholarship is Christian Zimmerman. Christian was a full time student at Towson University and was recently accepted into the A. James Clark School of Engineering at the University of Maryland where he will be studying for a dual degree in physics and mechanical engineering.

The winner of the 2018 Out to Innovate™ $5000 Graduate Scholarship is Patrick Martin-Tuite. Patrick is studying medicine at the University of California, Berkeley/ UCSF Joint medical Program.

The winner of the 2018 Out to Innovate™ $2500 Graduate Scholarship is Noelle Fries. Noelle is studying for a master’s degree of Public Health in Community Heatlh with a specialization in Maternal, Child Reproductive, and Sexual Health at the CUNY Graduate School of Public Health and Health Policy.

These scholarships are intended for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) programs who are either lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender (LGBT) or an active ally of the LGBT community. The scholarships are designed to promote academic excellence and increased visibility of talented LGBT students in STEM careers.

Funded at $5,000 and $2500 each, the scholarships will be for the 2018 fall academic year. As the embodiment of pride in LGBT and STEM communities, all scholarship applicants will receive a complimentary student membership in NOGLSTP. The scholarship winners will be honored at Out to Innovate™ 2019, a two-day summit for LGBT students, faculty and professionals in science, technology, engineering and mathematics held March 16-17 in Los Angeles.

This NOGLSTP program is marking its 8th year as a source of educational support. Contact scholarships@noglstp.org for more information on Out to Innovate Scholarships. For information about NOGLSTP, contact Rochelle Diamond, NOGLSTP at chair@NOGLSTP.org.

About NOGLSTP

NOGLSTP was established in 1980, incorporated in the state of California in 1991, and was granted IRS 501 (c) 3 nonprofit status in 1992. NOGLSTP is a professional society that educates and advocates for LGBTQ people in STEM. NOGLSTP presents educational symposia and workshops nationwide and fosters dialog with other professional societies, academia, and industry to facilitate diversity and inclusion in the workplace. NOGLSTP is an affiliate of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, is a participating professional society member of MentorNet®, a sustaining member of the National Postdoctoral Association, a partner with the Higher Education Recruitment Consortium, and a founding member of the E-Week Diversity Council. For more information, visit the website at www.noglstp.org or contact scholarships@noglstp.org.

About Motorola Solutions Foundation

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions. With employees located around the globe, Motorola Solutions seeks to benefit the communities where it operates. The company achieves this by making strategic grants, forging strong community partnerships and fostering innovation. The Motorola Solutions Foundation focuses its funding on public safety, disaster relief, employee programs and education, especially science, technology, engineering and math programming. For more information on Motorola Solutions corporate and foundation giving, visit www.motorolasolutions.com/foundation.