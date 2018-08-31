City Career Fair Announces 2019 Dates!

Diversity Employment Day Career Fairs provide recruiters access to the United States’ largest pool of diverse, multi-cultural, and qualified professionals. It is the only career fair that targets and delivers candidates from ALL classes covered under the TitleVII Civil Rights Act of 1964*. This includes Women, People of Color, Seniors, LGBTQ and People with Disabilities. Our award-winning staff has over 15 years experience in diversity recruitment. The Diversity Career Fairs are held Annually in most major cities where the Mayor and/or Governor proclaim “Diversity Employment Day”. We have over 1,000 satisfied corporate, government and non-profit clients. The Federal Government selected us as a preferred vendor to host its largest Diversity Career Fair ever!

Our Mission/Vision Statement:

To be the world’s best career fair producer offering the highest value, most efficient means for recruiting quality candidates while offering the most passionate customer satisfaction guaranteed.

To read more about these dates in detail, please visit: citycareerfair.com

 

The Best of Small Business Awards

Best of Small Business Awards

The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is America’s most prestigious honor that recognizes and celebrates the BEST Small to Mid-Sized Business Visionaries. With over twenty-five notable “Best of Small Business” categories to choose from, The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is the largest Annual Business Recognition Program in the US.

The Best of Small Business Awards ™ is presented by Small Business Expo (celebrating its 10 Year Anniversary with nearly 100 Successful Business Shows Produced), the Nation’s BIGGEST and most attended Business-to-Business Networking Event, Trade Show & Conference, hosted in 15 major US cities.  Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs attend our nation-wide events to attend cutting-edge business-critical workshops, shop for vendors that can help their business grow & network with thousands of attendees.
See below for the benefits of winning an award and to find out more information about the small business expos.
Benefits of Winning an Award Category:

  • National Recognition as one of the TOP Small Businesses in the US.
  • This Award is a great differentiator for your Product or Service
  • Instant credibility for new and existing clients
  • Give your sales a boost and show your new & old customers your company’s achievements
  • Great positive exposure for your business
  • Leverage your award recognition to gain more media exposure for your company

For more information and/or to make a nomination, visit: thesmallbusinessexpo.com/small-business-award

Talent Dimensions Expands Strategic Retention Solutions with Acquisition of D&I Firm PRISM International, Inc.

Talent Dimensions is pleased to announce the acquisition of the diversity and inclusion firm PRISM International, Inc. Headquartered in Sanford, FL, PRISM is a global provider of systemic diversity and inclusion (D&I) performance solutions focusing on optimizing the opportunities and complexities of the workforce, workplace and marketplace.

“We know the retention of talent is complex and requires a dynamic set of strategies to engage individual contributors who are critical to the success of any organization,” said Cile Johnson, Chief Business Officer for Talent Dimensions. “By expanding our portfolio of offerings to include diversity and inclusion, Talent Dimensions is poised to help organizations propel to new levels of performance through all their people.”

PRISM, founded by D&I thought leader Linda Stokes, offers training and consulting in the areas of Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion; Addressing Unconscious Bias; Managing Talent; Increasing Cultural Competencies; Preventing Harassing and Discriminatory Behaviors; and Creating More Effective Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Diversity Councils. PRISM is also the parent organization of the Association of ERGs & Councils and the innovator of the annual ERG & Council Conference and Honors Award.

In support of the transition, co-author of Leading in Black and White and Dear White Boss Ancella Livers has joined the team as President of PRISM. Previously, Livers managed the African American and Women’s Leadership Programs at the Center for Creative Leadership® Also during her tenure at CCL, she led their largest global business unit and later consulted and developed tailored solutions for their Fortune 500 client base. In addition, Livers led the Institute for Leadership Development and Research at the Executive Leadership Council.

“We see this partnership as an opportunity to align Talent Dimension’s engagement, retention and career development efforts with PRISM’s work for the powerful outcome of strategic retention and ultimate workforce, workplace and marketplace satisfaction,” shared Lynn Cowart, Chief Operating Officer for Talent Dimensions. “There is already great synergy between our organizations and we look forward to bringing expanded offerings to all our clients.”

###

About Talent Dimensions Talent Dimensions is a global provider of innovative, practical and application-rich solutions in the areas of employee engagement, career development, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, and the identification and development of key roles inside organizations for the strategic retention of its most critical talent. www.talent-dimensions.com and www.prismdiversity.com

National Minority Supplier Development Council Honors Leaders in Supply Chain Diversity

The 2018 National Minority Supplier Development Council Leadership Awards recently recognized the dynamic corporate executives, minority business owners and NMSDC affiliate council presidents for outstanding leadership that has a positive impact on their companies and resonates throughout the NMSDC network. Chuck Nice, television host and comedian, was Master of Ceremonies. The NMSDC advances business opportunities for certified MBEs and connects them to corporate members. To meet the growing need for supplier diversity, NMSDC matches its more than 12,000 certified minority-owned businesses to our network of more than 1,750 corporate members who wish to purchase their products, services and solutions. NMSDC, a unique and specialized player in the field of minority business enterprise, is proud of its unwavering commitment to advance Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American suppliers in a globalized corporate supply chain.

Said President Louis Green of NMSDC, “NMSDC and its 23 affiliate councils around the nation look to vigorous, visionary leaders within our membership and our network. The Leadership Awards identify and recognize those who have set the bar high for our collaborative efforts on behalf of MBEs and corporate partners. We are most grateful to our honorees, who by their example show the way forward, as we advocate for robust minority business enterprises and for greater diversity and richer inclusiveness in corporations — not only in their supply chains, but in their board rooms and executive offices as well.”

This year, the Supplier Diversity Professional of the Year Award winner is Mr. Alex Alvarez, Jr., of Apple Inc., where he is Global Supply Manager, Apple Global Supplier Diversity in Corporate Procurement. The award honors a national corporate member with at least 2 years of experience in a corporate supplier diversity role. The seasoned recipient demonstrates exceptional action, engagement and leadership in supplier diversity and in support of NMSDC’s mission. Mr. Alvarez is a recognized thought leader and expert in Supply Chain in areas such as procurement and supplier diversity. He co-led Apple to Best in Class, Billion Dollar Roundtable, and several top awards, including NMSDC Corporation of the Year for Innovation.

The MBE of the Year Award was presented to Leon C. Richardson, Founder, President & CEO of The Chemico Group, one of the largest minority-owned chemical management and distribution companies in the United States. The award goes to the owner of a NMSDC-certified MBE who has been actively engaged within the NMSDC network for a minimum of 2 years. The recipient is a change agent, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in guiding their company to success and has shared their knowledge and wisdom with peers as a mentor.

The CPO of the Year Award was presented to Mr. Arnold Sowa, Senior Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer, MetLife, Inc. The award goes to an outstanding leader whose vision, passion and integrity have proven impactful within the CPO’s corporation as well as the larger supplier diversity community. Mr. Sowa is responsible for overseeing MetLife’s global procurement, travel, third-party risk management, and supply chain social responsibility programs.

In addition to the above awards, the Vanguard Award was presented to an NMSDC affiliate council president who has exhibited leadership in driving the value proposition for minority supplier development among corporate and MBE constituents throughout the NMSDC network. This year’s recipient is Michelle Sourie Robinson, President and CEO of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC), one of NMSDC’s most influential affiliate councils.

The Corporate Co-Chair for the evening was Toyota, and MBE Co-Chair is Rose International.

About NMSDC

The NMSDC advances business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members. One of the country’s leading corporate membership organizations, NMSDC was chartered in 1972 to provide increased procurement and business opportunities for minority businesses of all sizes. The NMSDC Network includes a National Office in New York and 23 affiliate regional councils across the country. The network also includes five international partner organizations located in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, China and South Africa.

To meet the growing need for supplier diversity, NMSDC matches its more than 12,000 certified minority-owned businesses to our network of more than 1,750 corporate members who wish to purchase their products, services and solutions. NMSDC, a unique and specialized player in the field of minority business enterprise, is proud of its unwavering commitment to advance Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American suppliers in a globalized corporate supply chain. For more information, visit www.NMSDC.org.

# # #

HBCU- Career Student Marketplace

HBCU- Career Student Marketplace presents the HBCU CDM portal where employers and HBCU students can connect. Create your profile today to have opportunities to get hired by a diverse mix of employers for career opportunities and internships.

All majors and GPA’s welcome. HBCU Alumni welcome. If you have attended the conference previously you will be tagged as HBCU CDM Certified.

Create your profile today!

Small Business Expo Announces the 2018 Business Tour!

Small Business Expo Releases its 2018 Nationwide Small Business Tour Nearly 100,000 Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs Expected To Register

Small Business Expo, the most anticipated business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event has released its 2018 multi-city small business tour schedule.

Small Business Expo will kick off its nationwide tour by celebrating their 10th-Year Anniversary of providing business resources to local owners and professionals. For the last decade, Small Business Expo has provided invaluable resources for

small-to-large business owners, start-ups and entrepreneurs to move their business forward. In 2017, the #1 Must Attend trade show welcomed nearly 75,000 small business owners through its door.

For 2018, the one-day event will host their trade

show in 15 cities. Small Business Expo has included two new areas on the show floor including: THINK TANK® and Office Space Pavilion designed for registrants to utilize and brainstorm their Next Million Dollar Idea.

“I am excited to share our 2018 show line-up, especially our new impactful show areas to help our small business registrants on their journey to becoming a huge success”.

-Zachary Lezberg, CEO & Founder

For the second year in a row, Small Business Expo is collaborating with the multi-Emmy® Award- winning reality show Shark Tank® during Dallas Small Business Expo. Casting directors will host a casting-call for startups and entrepreneurs to pitch their unique business idea in order to be considered as a participant for the ABC® televised show.

Furthermore, SBE is proud to announce the return of Powerteam International as a Titanium Sponsor; Google as a Platinum Sponsor for Dallas and Miami; HSBC as a Platinum Sponsor for Miami, Washington D.C., New York City and San Francisco; Bank of America as a Silver

Sponsor for Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago and Houston plus many more are expected to join over the course of the year.

Business professionals across the nation are encouraged to experience Small Business Expo in one or more cities to gain knowledge from business-minded professionals while enhancing their clientele. See below 2018 schedule.

DALLAS January 24 Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
MIAMI February 14 James L. Knight Center
PHILADELPHIA April 12 Pennsylvania Convention Center
WASHINGTON D.C. April 20 Walter E. Washington Convention Center
NEW YORK CITY May 3 Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
BOSTON May 17 Hynes Convention Center
CHICAGO May 24 UIC Forum
DENVER June 7 Colorado Convention Center
SAN FRANCISCO August 9 San Mateo County Event Center
LOS ANGELES October 18 California Market Center
SAN DIEGO October 25 San Diego Convention Center
PHOENIX October 31 Phoenix Convention Center
ATLANTA November 15 Cobb Galleria Centre
AUSTIN December 6 Palmer Events Center
HOUSTON December 13 Hyatt Regency Houston

Click here for more information

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation’s largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show’s owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit thesmallbusinessexpo.com.

###

Georgia Tech Received CMD-IT University Award for Retention of Minorities and Students with Disabilities in Computer Science

The Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in IT (CMD-IT) presented Georgia Tech with the first annual CMD-IT University Award for Retention of Minorities and Students with Disabilities in Computer Science.  The University Award recognizes US institutions that have demonstrated a commitment and shown results for the retention of students from underrepresented groups in undergraduate Computer Science programs over the last five years. The award, sponsored by Microsoft, is focused on the underrepresented groups African Americans, Native Americans, Hispanics, and People with Disabilities.  Georgia Tech received the award September 21st at the 2017 ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing in Atlanta, Georgia.  The award included a $15,000 cash award.

The CMD-IT University Award decision was based on both Georgia Tech’s impressive quantitative reported results, which reflected high retention and graduation rates and qualitative reporting on their various retention programs  In particular, Georgia Tech highlighted the following four programs as directly impacting retention and graduation:

  • Threads Undergraduate Curriculum: Students are given the opportunity to take control over their curriculum by choosing two of eight Threads to create their degree plan which gives them more than 28 different degree plans to follow. This resulted in students feeling they have more control and a better understanding of their degree plan.
  • Georgia Computes and Project Rise Up: The two programs are spearheaded by Georgia Tech to help increase engagement in computing  by broadening participation in computer science at all educational levels by underrepresented groups.  These programs increase interest in Computer Science.
  • Mandatory Introductions to Computer Science classes: All students enrolled in Bachelor’s degree programs at Georgia Tech must take one of three computer science classes. The three programs enable students to take courses that fit their level of experience in Computer Science.
  • Travel Scholarships to Conference: Georgia Tech provides between 40 and 120 travel scholarships to leading tech conferences with a diversity focus. Students build networks of support and return with a feeling of renewed commitment to their degree program.

“CMD-IT is very pleased to award the first University Award for the Retention of Minorities and Students with Disabilities in Computer Science to Georgia Tech.  Their strong retention programs and the documented results make Georgia Tech an excellent role model for other universities.  They shared more details of these programs at the Faculty Workshop at the Tapia Conference,” said Valerie Taylor, CMD-IT Executive Director.

“We’re tremendously honored to be the inaugural recipient of the CMD-IT University Award for Retention of Minorities and Students with Disabilities in Computer Science. At Georgia Tech, we’ve long recognized that computing must become more diverse to reach its fullest potential to serve all corners of society, and we’ve eagerly taken leadership roles in multiple organizations and international events that are dedicated to broadening participation in computing. The College of Computing is proud, for example, to be one of the country’s top three research universities in graduating underrepresented minority Ph.D. students in the past decade, but we know there is a long way to go and much work to be done. We look forward to continuing our work with CMD-IT and other partner organizations to help computing better reflect the full spectrum of the country,” said Charles Isbell, Executive Associate Dean in the College of Computing and Professor in the School of Interactive Computing, Georgia Institute of Technology.

For more information, visithttp://www.cmd-it.org/programs/current/university-award/.

Register for the 2018 Disability Equality Index Now!

Can your company earn the title of “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”?

A top-scoring company of the Disability Equality Index creates goodwill and loyalty among employees, investors, customers, people with disabilities, along with their families and friends.

As the nation’s most trusted annual benchmarking tool, the DEI offers unique insight into the progress companies are making towards disability inclusion. Each year, more and more companies participate. In 2017, 21 industry sectors were represented, and 69 companies were Fortune 500 companies.

There are other disability inclusion measurement tools, but none are as comprehensive as the DEI. This in-depth analysis and insight brings a level of quality, trust and accuracy that Fortune 500 companies value.

Regardless of score, each participating company is:

  • Given a complimentary copy of the 2018 DEI Report, which consists of detailed aggregate results and benchmarking information.
  • Presented a scorecard outlining areas in which they excel, as well as those in need of improvement.
  • Invited to exclusive networking opportunities with other participating DEI companies at the USBLN Annual Conference.
  • Offered customized DEI consulting services specifically geared towards increasing their DEI score.

All registered companies will receive access to the 2018 DEI the week of January 22, 2018 to begin submission of responses. Final company DEI responses are due back on April 13, 2018. DEI scores will be finalized by late June 2018.

Click here to register for the DEI.

NMSDC 2017- What To Do

The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25, 2017 is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene at Cobo Center to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

Today’s Metro Detroit is one of the most attractive places to visit in the country– and this year, it was chosen as the “best city in America to do business.” A home for many large Fortune 500 companies, doing business in Detroit has never been easier.

Eat

London Chophouse
155 W. Congress
Steakhouse

Urban Cellars
2 Washington Blvd
Bar, Pub

Blue Star Cafe
239 W Congress St.
Cafe

The Bean Bar
243 W Congress St.
Cafe

Zoom Cafe and Grill
211 W Fort St.
American Restaurant

Gateway Deli Cafe
333 W Fort St. Ste 1
Soups, Cafe

Maru Sushi & Grill
160 W Fort St.
Japanese, Sushi, Asian

Athens Souvlaki
645 Griswold St
Penobscot Building
Mediterranean, Greek

The Grand Trunk Pub
612 Woodward Ave
American, Bar, Pub

Michael Symon’s Roast
1128 Washington Blvd
American Steakhouse, Contemporary

Pharmacy

Griswold Pharmacy
1411 Washington Blvd, Detroit
(313) 237-9000

Pharmor Pharmacy
40 E Alexandrine St, Detroit
(313) 832-2050

CVS Pharmacy
1037 Woodward Ave, Detroit
(313) 963-1007

Doctor’s Medical Pharmacy
3169 Woodward Ave, Detroit
(313)-832-481

Shop

Devonshire Mall
3100 Howard Ave, Windsor
(519) 966-3100

Tecumseh Mass
7654 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor
(519) 944-7760

Source: Yelp & Yellow Pages

Cleaners

Clifford Street Cleaners
112 Clifford St, Detroit
(313) 962-8080

Alicia’s Cleaners & Alterations
11335 Conant St, Hamtramck
(313) 366-5608

Mena S Cleaner Alterations
4606 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor
(519) 945 6355

Zeplin Cleaners
10311 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
(313) 921-6160

Perfect Cleaners
19500 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
(313) 794- 3083

Buy IT!: Your Guide for Purchasing Accessible Technology

Implementing accessible technology in your workplace means buying accessible tech in the first place—a process that can sometimes mystify employers and IT purchasing staff who may be new to the world of accessibility.

Introducing Buy IT!: Your Guide for Purchasing Accessible Technology, a free online tool featuring:

  • Step-by-step guidance on researching information technology (IT) vendors, specifying accessibility requirements in your RFPs, and validating the accessibility of your product choices.
  • Background information on the importance of providing accessible IT to employees and job seekers.
  • Sample procurement language, model solicitation language, and a sample remediation roadmap.

 

Visit: www.PEATworks.org/Buy-IT

SCMSDC to celebrate supplier diversity excellence on October 10

WHAT

Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC) will present 10 awards to individuals and corporations that have made exemplary achievements in supplier diversity at its Leadership Excellence Awards gala. The council will give one of its most prestigious awards – the Leadership Excellence Award — to the first Latina recipient, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez. The award is presented to an individual whose leadership and commitment have resulted in tangible impacts in the minority business community.

The Corporation of the Year Award will be presented to an SCMSDC corporate member for its overall commitment to supplier development and awarding contracts to diverse suppliers. Organizations nominated for corporate awards include: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; Amgen; Burns and McDonnell, Nestlé North America; Southern California Gas Co.; Southern California Edison; Toyota; Turner; and Wells Fargo.

WHEN

Tuesday, October 10
6:15 (reception); 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. (dinner)

WHERE

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Los Angeles Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

SPONSORS

 Event sponsors to date include: (platinum) Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas; (gold) Toyota; (silver) Anthem; (bronze) The Walt Disney Company; Chevron; (corporate) American Honda Motor Co.; Comcast NBCUniversal; Northrop Grumman; Time Warner; (supporter) Spectrum; and AT&T.

ABOUT SCMSDC

Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council is the premier organization strengthening economic ties between large, public-, private- and foreign-owned corporations and minority men- and women-owned business enterprises. As the region’s leading minority business advocacy organization, SCMSDC represents the interests of more than 600,000 minority businesses in its 13-county service area in

Southern California. The council offers nationally recognized certification to minority-owned businesses, strategic networking between corporate members and certified

firms, and education, information, and skills development to help minority businesses enhance their capacity. Headquartered in Los Angeles and one of 23 regional councils in the National Minority Supplier Development Council network, SCMSDC has made a positive impact in the minority business community since its founding in 1973. For more information, visit www.scmsdc.org.

#  #  #

Nation’s Top 25 Employee Resource Groups and Diversity Councils Honored at Orlando Conference

The Nation’s Top 25 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Business Resource Groups (BRGs) and Diversity Councils were honored at the 9th Annual ERG & Council Honors Award™ luncheon celebration today at the 2017 ERG & Council Conference  at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando. Taking top honors was the General Motors Employee Resource Group, followed by the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Inclusion & Diversity Council and the Aramark Diversity Advisory Board.

The ERG & Council Honors Award™ is part of the annual ERG & Council Conference presented by diversity and inclusion training and consulting firm PRISM International, Inc., andits practice group the Association of ERGs & Councils.  “ERGs and Diversity Councils are vital linksfor improving organizational results,” said Linda Stokes, President and CEO of PRISM and co-host  “Participants report that completing the application challenges them to look hard and deep at what they are doing by evaluating their efforts and then enacting adjustments that make them better. Our intent is to enable ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils to use this application to learn what they are doing well and how they can continue to increase their impact and effectiveness,” concluded Stokes.

In its ninth year, the prestigious ERG & Council Honors Award™ recognizes and awards the outstanding contributions and achievements of U.S. ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils that lead organizational diversity and inclusion processes and demonstrate results in their workforce, workplace and marketplace.  Fernando Serpa, the Executive Director of the Association and last night’s co-host said, “This year’s applications represented 1,330 ERGs, BRGs, Diversity Councils and their chapters. This is by far the most competitive and exciting field to date.”  The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ recipients are a diverse combination of U.S. organizations representing most sectors, geographies and sizes. “We also had several non-Top 25 groups demonstrate best practices and results that deserve to be recognized,” said Serpa. “As a result, we have introduced the Spotlight Impact Award™ that highlights the achievements of these select groups in the categories of Organizational Impact, Talent Management and Culture of Inclusion.”

Award recipients included a diverse combination of corporations, governmental agencies and not for profits representing various sectors, geographies and organization sizes.

Experience the 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ Ceremony.

The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award Ceremony was hosted by Linda Stokes and Fernando Serpa and honored the TOP 25 U.S. ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils.

The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ recipients (by rank):

  1. General Motors Employee Resource Group Council
  2. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Inclusion & Diversity Council
  3. Aramark Diversity Advisory Board
  4. ClinicPride Employee Resource Group – Cleveland Clinic
  5. Texas Instruments Diversity Network
  6. Professional Women’s Network Massachusetts Chapter – State Street Corporation
  7. U.S. Bank Proud to Serve
  8. Americas D&I Council – JLL
  9. Diversity Advisory Council – American Airlines
  10. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council – Davenport University
  11. Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council – Erie Insurance
  12. InspirASIAN – AT&T
  13. Diversity & Inclusion – Delhaize America
  14. MSAG (Military Support and Assistance Group) – Bank of America
  15. Entergy Employee Resource Group
  16. Froedtert Health Diversity Council
  17. UNIDOS System Resource Group – Carolinas HealthCare System
  18. Bon Secours Executive Council – Bon Secours Health System
  19. Ricoh Diversity and Social Responsibility Council – Ricoh USA, Inc.
  20. Research Quality Nutrition and Technology Diversity and Inclusion Council (RQNT D&I) – The Kellogg Company
  21. Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) – Enterprise Resource Group – MUFG Union Bank, N.A
  22. African American Employee Resource Group (AA-ERG) – Northwestern Mutual
  23. U.S. Bank Spectrum LGBT
  24. SALUD  – Cleveland Clinic
  25. Diversity Advisory Council – Summa Health

The 2017 Spotlight Impact Award™ recipients in alphabetical order include:

  • CalPERS – CalPERS Diversity & Inclusion Group
  • KeyBank – Key Business Impact and Networking Groups (KBINGs)
  • NextEra Energy, Inc. – NextEra Energy Women in Energy Employee Resource Group
  • Northwestern Mutual – Military Veterans ERG
  • Novant Health – Latino/Hispanic BRG
  • PNC Bank – Cleveland Chapter Military Employee Business Resource Group
  • PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. – Military Virtual EBRG
  • PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. – PNC Regional Diversity & Inclusion Council

