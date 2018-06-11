Talent Dimensions Expands Strategic Retention Solutions with Acquisition of D&I Firm PRISM International, Inc.

The 2018 National Minority Supplier Development Council Leadership Awards recently recognized the dynamic corporate executives, minority business owners and NMSDC affiliate council presidents for outstanding leadership that has a positive impact on their companies and resonates throughout the NMSDC network. Chuck Nice, television host and comedian, was Master of Ceremonies. The NMSDC advances business opportunities for certified MBEs and connects them to corporate members. To meet the growing need for supplier diversity, NMSDC matches its more than 12,000 certified minority-owned businesses to our network of more than 1,750 corporate members who wish to purchase their products, services and solutions. NMSDC, a unique and specialized player in the field of minority business enterprise, is proud of its unwavering commitment to advance Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American suppliers in a globalized corporate supply chain.



Said President Louis Green of NMSDC, “NMSDC and its 23 affiliate councils around the nation look to vigorous, visionary leaders within our membership and our network. The Leadership Awards identify and recognize those who have set the bar high for our collaborative efforts on behalf of MBEs and corporate partners. We are most grateful to our honorees, who by their example show the way forward, as we advocate for robust minority business enterprises and for greater diversity and richer inclusiveness in corporations — not only in their supply chains, but in their board rooms and executive offices as well.”

This year, the Supplier Diversity Professional of the Year Award winner is Mr. Alex Alvarez, Jr., of Apple Inc., where he is Global Supply Manager, Apple Global Supplier Diversity in Corporate Procurement. The award honors a national corporate member with at least 2 years of experience in a corporate supplier diversity role. The seasoned recipient demonstrates exceptional action, engagement and leadership in supplier diversity and in support of NMSDC’s mission. Mr. Alvarez is a recognized thought leader and expert in Supply Chain in areas such as procurement and supplier diversity. He co-led Apple to Best in Class, Billion Dollar Roundtable, and several top awards, including NMSDC Corporation of the Year for Innovation.

The MBE of the Year Award was presented to Leon C. Richardson, Founder, President & CEO of The Chemico Group, one of the largest minority-owned chemical management and distribution companies in the United States. The award goes to the owner of a NMSDC-certified MBE who has been actively engaged within the NMSDC network for a minimum of 2 years. The recipient is a change agent, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership in guiding their company to success and has shared their knowledge and wisdom with peers as a mentor.

The CPO of the Year Award was presented to Mr. Arnold Sowa, Senior Vice President & Chief Procurement Officer, MetLife, Inc. The award goes to an outstanding leader whose vision, passion and integrity have proven impactful within the CPO’s corporation as well as the larger supplier diversity community. Mr. Sowa is responsible for overseeing MetLife’s global procurement, travel, third-party risk management, and supply chain social responsibility programs.

In addition to the above awards, the Vanguard Award was presented to an NMSDC affiliate council president who has exhibited leadership in driving the value proposition for minority supplier development among corporate and MBE constituents throughout the NMSDC network. This year’s recipient is Michelle Sourie Robinson, President and CEO of the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC), one of NMSDC’s most influential affiliate councils.

The Corporate Co-Chair for the evening was Toyota, and MBE Co-Chair is Rose International.

About NMSDC

The NMSDC advances business opportunities for certified minority business enterprises and connects them to corporate members. One of the country’s leading corporate membership organizations, NMSDC was chartered in 1972 to provide increased procurement and business opportunities for minority businesses of all sizes. The NMSDC Network includes a National Office in New York and 23 affiliate regional councils across the country. The network also includes five international partner organizations located in the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, China and South Africa.

