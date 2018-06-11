Talent Dimensions Expands Strategic Retention Solutions with Acquisition of D&I Firm PRISM International, Inc.
Talent Dimensions is pleased to announce the acquisition of the diversity and inclusion firm PRISM International, Inc. Headquartered in Sanford, FL, PRISM is a global provider of systemic diversity and inclusion (D&I) performance solutions focusing on optimizing the opportunities and complexities of the workforce, workplace and marketplace.
“We know the retention of talent is complex and requires a dynamic set of strategies to engage individual contributors who are critical to the success of any organization,” said Cile Johnson, Chief Business Officer for Talent Dimensions. “By expanding our portfolio of offerings to include diversity and inclusion, Talent Dimensions is poised to help organizations propel to new levels of performance through all their people.”
PRISM, founded by D&I thought leader Linda Stokes, offers training and consulting in the areas of Leveraging Diversity and Inclusion; Addressing Unconscious Bias; Managing Talent; Increasing Cultural Competencies; Preventing Harassing and Discriminatory Behaviors; and Creating More Effective Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and Diversity Councils. PRISM is also the parent organization of the Association of ERGs & Councils and the innovator of the annual ERG & Council Conference and Honors Award.
In support of the transition, co-author of Leading in Black and White and Dear White Boss Ancella Livers has joined the team as President of PRISM. Previously, Livers managed the African American and Women’s Leadership Programs at the Center for Creative Leadership® Also during her tenure at CCL, she led their largest global business unit and later consulted and developed tailored solutions for their Fortune 500 client base. In addition, Livers led the Institute for Leadership Development and Research at the Executive Leadership Council.
“We see this partnership as an opportunity to align Talent Dimension’s engagement, retention and career development efforts with PRISM’s work for the powerful outcome of strategic retention and ultimate workforce, workplace and marketplace satisfaction,” shared Lynn Cowart, Chief Operating Officer for Talent Dimensions. “There is already great synergy between our organizations and we look forward to bringing expanded offerings to all our clients.”
About Talent Dimensions Talent Dimensions is a global provider of innovative, practical and application-rich solutions in the areas of employee engagement, career development, leadership development, diversity and inclusion, and the identification and development of key roles inside organizations for the strategic retention of its most critical talent. www.talent-dimensions.com and www.prismdiversity.com