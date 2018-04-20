It’s a wrap on the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, and it was a big night for up and comer Cardi B. The rapper took home two awards in Best New Artist and Best New Hip-Hop Artist, while also performing a medley of her hits including, “Motor Sport” “Bartier Carti”, “Finesse”, “Bodak Yellow”, and “No Limit”.
The night continued with Kendrick Lamar taking home the Hip-Hop Artist of the Year Award and “Location” singer, Khalid taking the Best New R&B Artist Award.
With a full night of huge wins, the iHeartRadio Music Awards shows that the night is truly for the dedicated fans who voted for the artists. Below is the full list of winners:
Song of the Year:
-“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
-“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran ** WINNER
-“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
-“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
-“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Female Artist of the Year:
-Alessia Cara
-Halsey
-P!NK
-Rihanna
-Taylor Swift ** WINNER
Male Artist of the Year:
-Bruno Mars
-Charlie Puth
-Ed Sheeran ** WINNER
-Shawn Mendes
-The Weeknd
Best Duo/Group of the Year:
-Imagine Dragons
-Maroon 5 ** WINNER
-Migos
-Portugal. The Man
-The Chainsmokers
Best Collaboration:
-“Despacito” -Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
-“Don’t Wanna Know” – Maroon 5 featuring Kendrick Lamar
-“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay ** WINNER
-“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara
-“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller
Best New Pop Artist:
-Camila Cabello
-Julia Michaels
-Liam Payne
-Logic
-Niall Horan ** WINNER
Alternative Rock Song of the Year:
-“Believer” – Imagine Dragons
-“Feel It Still” – Portugal. The Man ** WINNER
-“Thunder” – Imagine Dragons
-“Walk On Water” – Thirty Seconds To Mars
-“Wish I Knew You” – The Revivalists
Alternative Rock Artist of the Year:
-Cage The Elephant
-Imagine Dragons ** WINNER
-Judah & The Lion
-Kings Of Leon
-Portugal. The Man
Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist:
-Greta Van Fleet
-Judah & The Lion ** WINNER
-K.Flay
-Rag’n’Bone Man
-The Revivalists
Rock Song of the Year:
-“Go To War” – Nothing More
-“Help” – Papa Roach
-“Run” – Foo Fighters ** WINNER
-“Rx (Medicate)” – Theory of a Deadman
-“Song #3” – Stone Sour
Rock Artist of the Year:
-Foo Fighters
-Highly Suspect
-Metallica ** WINNER
-Papa Roach
-Royal Blood
Country Song of the Year:
-“Body Like A Back Road” – Sam Hunt ** WINNER
-“Dirt On My Boots” – Jon Pardi
-“Hurricane” – Luke Combs
-“Small Town Boy” – Dustin Lynch
-“Unforgettable” – Thomas Rhett
Country Artist of the Year:
-Blake Shelton
-Jason Aldean
-Luke Bryan
-Sam Hunt
-Thomas Rhett ** WINNER
Best New Country Artist:
-Brett Young
-Jon Pardi
-Kane Brown
-Lauren Alaina
-Luke Combs ** WINNER
Dance Song of the Year:
-“It Ain’t Me” – Kygo and Selena Gomez
-“No Promises” – Cheat Codes featuring Demi Lovato
-“Rockabye” – Clean Bandit featuring Sean Paul & Anne-Marie
-“Something Just Like This” – The Chainsmokers and Coldplay
-“Stay” – Zedd and Alessia Cara ** WINNER
Dance Artist of the Year:
-Calvin Harris
-Cheat Codes
-Kygo
-The Chainsmokers ** WINNER
-Zedd
Hip-Hop Song of the Year:
-“Bad and Boujee” – Migos featuring Lil Uzi Vert
-“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
-“HUMBLE.” – Kendrick Lamar
-“Rockstar” – Post Malone
-“Wild Thoughts” – DJ Khaled featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller ** WINNER
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year:
-DJ Khaled
-Drake
-Future
-Kendrick Lamar ** WINNER
-Migos
Best New Hip-Hop Artist:
-21 Savage
-Cardi B ** WINNER
-GoldLink
-Lil Uzi Vert
-Playboi Carti
R&B Song of the Year:
-“B.E.D.” – Jacquees
-“Location” – Khalid
-“Love Galore” – SZA featuring Travis Scott
-“Redbone” – Childish Gambino
-“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars ** WINNER
R&B Artist of the Year:
-Bruno Mars ** WINNER
-Childish Gambino
-Khalid
-Rihanna
-The Weeknd
Best New R&B Artist:
-6LACK
-Kehlani
-Kevin Ross
-Khalid ** WINNER
-SZA
Latin Song of the Year:
-“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee ** WINNER
-“El Amante” – Nicky Jam
-“Hey DJ” – CNCO
-“Mi Gente” – J Balvin featuring Willy William
-“Súbeme La Radio” – Enrique Iglesias
Latin Artist of the Year:
-CNCO
-J Balvin
-Luis Fonsi ** WINNER
-Nicky Jam
-Shakira
Best New Latin Artist:
-Abraham Mateo
-Bad Bunny
-Danny Ocean
-Karol G
-Ozuna ** WINNER
Regional Mexican Song of the Year:
-“Adios Amor” – Christian Nodal ** WINNER
-“Ella Es Mi Mujer” – Banda Carnaval
-“Las Ultras” – Calibre 50
-“Regresa Hermosa” – Gerardo Ortiz
-“Siempre Te Voy A Querer” – Calibre 50
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year:
-Banda Carnaval
-Banda Los Recoditos
-Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga
-Calibre 50 ** WINNER
-Gerardo Ortiz
Best New Regional Mexican Artist:
-Christian Nodal ** WINNER
-Edwin Luna y La Trakalosa de Monterrey
-El Fantasma
-Ulices Chaidez y Sus Plebes
Producer of the Year:
-Andrew “Pop” Wansel and Warren “Oak” Felder
– Andrew Watt ** WINNER
-Benny Blanco
-Justin Tranter
-Steve Mac
Best Lyrics (Socially Voted Category):
-“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
-“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
-“Holding Me Back” – Shawn Mendes
-“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
-“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
-“Slow Hands” – Niall Horan ** WINNER
Best Cover Song (Socially Voted Category):
-“All We Got” – Shawn Mendes
-“Bad Liar” – HAIM
-“Issues” – Niall Horan
-“Lost” – Khalid
-“Say You Won’t Let Go” – Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly
-“The Chain” – Harry Styles ** WINNER
-“Touch” – Ed Sheeran
-“The Tribute Song” – Thirty Seconds To Mars
Best Fan Army presented by Taco Bell (Socially Voted Category):
-Arianators – Ariana Grande
-Beliebers – Justin Bieber
-BTS Army – BTS ** WINNER
-Camilizers – Camila Cabello
-EXO-Ls – EXO
-Harmonizers – Fifth Harmony
-Lovatics – Demi Lovato
-Mendes Army – Shawn Mendes
-Mixers – Little Mix
-Selenators – Selena Gomez
-Smilers – Miley Cyrus
– Swifties – Taylor Swift
Best Music Video (Socially Voted Category):
-“Bad Liar” – Selena Gomez
-“Bodak Yellow” – Cardi B
-“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee
-“I’m The One” – DJ Khaled
-“Look What You Made Me Do” – Taylor Swift
-“Malibu” – Miley Cyrus
-“New Rules” – Dua Lipa
-“Shape Of You” – Ed Sheeran
-“Sign Of The Times” – Harry Styles ** WINNER
-“Sorry Not Sorry” – Demi Lovato
-“Swish Swish” – Katy Perry
-“That’s What I Like” – Bruno Mars
-“There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” – Shawn Mendes
Social Star Award (Socially Voted Category):
-Andrew Huang
-Anitta ** WINNER
-Christian Collins
-Conor Maynard
-dodie
-Gabbie Hanna
-JoJo Siwa
-Mariah Belgrod
-Max & Harvey
-RoomieOfficial
Cutest Musician’s Pet (New Socially Voted Category):
-Batman – Demi Lovato
-Bear Rexha – Bebe Rexha
-Nugget – Katy Perry
-Olivia – Taylor Swift
-Pig Pig – Miley Cyrus
-Toulouse – Ariana Grande ** WINNER
Best Boy Band (New Socially Voted Category):
-BTS ** WINNER
-CNCO
-In Real Life
-PRETTYMUCH
-The Vamps
-Why Don’t We
Best Solo Breakout (Socially Voted Category):
-Camila Cabello
-Harry Styles
-Liam Payne
-Louis Tomlinson ** WINNER
-Niall Horan
Best Remix (New Socially Voted Category):
-“Bon Appétit” – Katy Perry, Migos and 3LAU
-“Despacito” – Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber
-“do re mi” – blackbear featuring Gucci Mane
-“Friends” – Justin Bieber and BloodPop with Julia Michaels
-“Havana” – Camila Cabello and Daddy Yankee
-“Homemade Dynamite” – Lorde, Khalid, Post Malone and SZA
-“May I Have This Dance” – Francis & The Lights featuring Chance The Rapper
-“Mi Gente” – J Balvin and Willy William featuring Beyoncé
-“Reggaeton Lento” – CNCO and Little Mix ** WINNER