HBCU- Career Student Marketplace presents the HBCU CDM portal where employers and HBCU students can connect. Create your profile today to have opportunities to get hired by a diverse mix of employers for career opportunities and internships.

All majors and GPA’s welcome. HBCU Alumni welcome. If you have attended the conference previously you will be tagged as HBCU CDM Certified.

Create your profile today!

Small Business Expo Announces the 2018 Business Tour!

Small Business Expo Releases its 2018 Nationwide Small Business Tour Nearly 100,000 Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs Expected To Register

Small Business Expo, the most anticipated business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event has released its 2018 multi-city small business tour schedule.

Small Business Expo will kick off its nationwide tour by celebrating their 10th-Year Anniversary of providing business resources to local owners and professionals. For the last decade, Small Business Expo has provided invaluable resources for

small-to-large business owners, start-ups and entrepreneurs to move their business forward. In 2017, the #1 Must Attend trade show welcomed nearly 75,000 small business owners through its door.

For 2018, the one-day event will host their trade

show in 15 cities. Small Business Expo has included two new areas on the show floor including: THINK TANK® and Office Space Pavilion designed for registrants to utilize and brainstorm their Next Million Dollar Idea.

“I am excited to share our 2018 show line-up, especially our new impactful show areas to help our small business registrants on their journey to becoming a huge success”.

-Zachary Lezberg, CEO & Founder

For the second year in a row, Small Business Expo is collaborating with the multi-Emmy® Award- winning reality show Shark Tank® during Dallas Small Business Expo. Casting directors will host a casting-call for startups and entrepreneurs to pitch their unique business idea in order to be considered as a participant for the ABC® televised show.

Furthermore, SBE is proud to announce the return of Powerteam International as a Titanium Sponsor; Google as a Platinum Sponsor for Dallas and Miami; HSBC as a Platinum Sponsor for Miami, Washington D.C., New York City and San Francisco; Bank of America as a Silver

Sponsor for Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago and Houston plus many more are expected to join over the course of the year.

Business professionals across the nation are encouraged to experience Small Business Expo in one or more cities to gain knowledge from business-minded professionals while enhancing their clientele. See below 2018 schedule.

DALLAS January 24 Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
MIAMI February 14 James L. Knight Center
PHILADELPHIA April 12 Pennsylvania Convention Center
WASHINGTON D.C. April 20 Walter E. Washington Convention Center
NEW YORK CITY May 3 Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
BOSTON May 17 Hynes Convention Center
CHICAGO May 24 UIC Forum
DENVER June 7 Colorado Convention Center
SAN FRANCISCO August 9 San Mateo County Event Center
LOS ANGELES October 18 California Market Center
SAN DIEGO October 25 San Diego Convention Center
PHOENIX October 31 Phoenix Convention Center
ATLANTA November 15 Cobb Galleria Centre
AUSTIN December 6 Palmer Events Center
HOUSTON December 13 Hyatt Regency Houston

Click here for more information

About Small Business Expo

Small Business Expo® is the nation’s largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show’s owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit thesmallbusinessexpo.com.

###

Georgia Tech Received CMD-IT University Award for Retention of Minorities and Students with Disabilities in Computer Science

The Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in IT (CMD-IT) presented Georgia Tech with the first annual CMD-IT University Award for Retention of Minorities and Students with Disabilities in Computer Science.  The University Award recognizes US institutions that have demonstrated a commitment and shown results for the retention of students from underrepresented groups in undergraduate Computer Science programs over the last five years. The award, sponsored by Microsoft, is focused on the underrepresented groups African Americans, Native Americans, Hispanics, and People with Disabilities.  Georgia Tech received the award September 21st at the 2017 ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing in Atlanta, Georgia.  The award included a $15,000 cash award.

The CMD-IT University Award decision was based on both Georgia Tech’s impressive quantitative reported results, which reflected high retention and graduation rates and qualitative reporting on their various retention programs  In particular, Georgia Tech highlighted the following four programs as directly impacting retention and graduation:

  • Threads Undergraduate Curriculum: Students are given the opportunity to take control over their curriculum by choosing two of eight Threads to create their degree plan which gives them more than 28 different degree plans to follow. This resulted in students feeling they have more control and a better understanding of their degree plan.
  • Georgia Computes and Project Rise Up: The two programs are spearheaded by Georgia Tech to help increase engagement in computing  by broadening participation in computer science at all educational levels by underrepresented groups.  These programs increase interest in Computer Science.
  • Mandatory Introductions to Computer Science classes: All students enrolled in Bachelor’s degree programs at Georgia Tech must take one of three computer science classes. The three programs enable students to take courses that fit their level of experience in Computer Science.
  • Travel Scholarships to Conference: Georgia Tech provides between 40 and 120 travel scholarships to leading tech conferences with a diversity focus. Students build networks of support and return with a feeling of renewed commitment to their degree program.

“CMD-IT is very pleased to award the first University Award for the Retention of Minorities and Students with Disabilities in Computer Science to Georgia Tech.  Their strong retention programs and the documented results make Georgia Tech an excellent role model for other universities.  They shared more details of these programs at the Faculty Workshop at the Tapia Conference,” said Valerie Taylor, CMD-IT Executive Director.

“We’re tremendously honored to be the inaugural recipient of the CMD-IT University Award for Retention of Minorities and Students with Disabilities in Computer Science. At Georgia Tech, we’ve long recognized that computing must become more diverse to reach its fullest potential to serve all corners of society, and we’ve eagerly taken leadership roles in multiple organizations and international events that are dedicated to broadening participation in computing. The College of Computing is proud, for example, to be one of the country’s top three research universities in graduating underrepresented minority Ph.D. students in the past decade, but we know there is a long way to go and much work to be done. We look forward to continuing our work with CMD-IT and other partner organizations to help computing better reflect the full spectrum of the country,” said Charles Isbell, Executive Associate Dean in the College of Computing and Professor in the School of Interactive Computing, Georgia Institute of Technology.

For more information, visithttp://www.cmd-it.org/programs/current/university-award/.

Register for the 2018 Disability Equality Index Now!

Can your company earn the title of “Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion”?

A top-scoring company of the Disability Equality Index creates goodwill and loyalty among employees, investors, customers, people with disabilities, along with their families and friends.

As the nation’s most trusted annual benchmarking tool, the DEI offers unique insight into the progress companies are making towards disability inclusion. Each year, more and more companies participate. In 2017, 21 industry sectors were represented, and 69 companies were Fortune 500 companies.

There are other disability inclusion measurement tools, but none are as comprehensive as the DEI. This in-depth analysis and insight brings a level of quality, trust and accuracy that Fortune 500 companies value.

Regardless of score, each participating company is:

  • Given a complimentary copy of the 2018 DEI Report, which consists of detailed aggregate results and benchmarking information.
  • Presented a scorecard outlining areas in which they excel, as well as those in need of improvement.
  • Invited to exclusive networking opportunities with other participating DEI companies at the USBLN Annual Conference.
  • Offered customized DEI consulting services specifically geared towards increasing their DEI score.

All registered companies will receive access to the 2018 DEI the week of January 22, 2018 to begin submission of responses. Final company DEI responses are due back on April 13, 2018. DEI scores will be finalized by late June 2018.

Click here to register for the DEI.

NMSDC 2017- What To Do

The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25, 2017 is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene at Cobo Center to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

Today’s Metro Detroit is one of the most attractive places to visit in the country– and this year, it was chosen as the “best city in America to do business.” A home for many large Fortune 500 companies, doing business in Detroit has never been easier.

Eat

London Chophouse
155 W. Congress
Steakhouse

Urban Cellars
2 Washington Blvd
Bar, Pub

Blue Star Cafe
239 W Congress St.
Cafe

The Bean Bar
243 W Congress St.
Cafe

Zoom Cafe and Grill
211 W Fort St.
American Restaurant

Gateway Deli Cafe
333 W Fort St. Ste 1
Soups, Cafe

Maru Sushi & Grill
160 W Fort St.
Japanese, Sushi, Asian

Athens Souvlaki
645 Griswold St
Penobscot Building
Mediterranean, Greek

The Grand Trunk Pub
612 Woodward Ave
American, Bar, Pub

Michael Symon’s Roast
1128 Washington Blvd
American Steakhouse, Contemporary

Pharmacy

Griswold Pharmacy
1411 Washington Blvd, Detroit
(313) 237-9000

Pharmor Pharmacy
40 E Alexandrine St, Detroit
(313) 832-2050

CVS Pharmacy
1037 Woodward Ave, Detroit
(313) 963-1007

Doctor’s Medical Pharmacy
3169 Woodward Ave, Detroit
(313)-832-481

Shop

Devonshire Mall
3100 Howard Ave, Windsor
(519) 966-3100

Tecumseh Mass
7654 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor
(519) 944-7760

Source: Yelp & Yellow Pages

Cleaners

Clifford Street Cleaners
112 Clifford St, Detroit
(313) 962-8080

Alicia’s Cleaners & Alterations
11335 Conant St, Hamtramck
(313) 366-5608

Mena S Cleaner Alterations
4606 Tecumseh Rd E, Windsor
(519) 945 6355

Zeplin Cleaners
10311 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
(313) 921-6160

Perfect Cleaners
19500 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
(313) 794- 3083

Buy IT!: Your Guide for Purchasing Accessible Technology

Adopting technology that works for all employees—including those with disabilities—means buying accessible tech in the first place. Introducing Buy IT!: Your Guide for Purchasing Accessible Technology, a free online tool featuring:

  • Step-by-step guidance on researching information technology (IT) vendors, specifying accessibility requirements in your RFPs, and validating the accessibility of your product choices.
  • Background information on the importance of providing accessible IT to employees and job seekers.
  • Sample procurement language, model solicitation language, and a sample remediation roadmap.

Visit: www.PEATworks.org/Buy-IT

SCMSDC to celebrate supplier diversity excellence on October 10

WHAT

Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council (SCMSDC) will present 10 awards to individuals and corporations that have made exemplary achievements in supplier diversity at its Leadership Excellence Awards gala. The council will give one of its most prestigious awards – the Leadership Excellence Award — to the first Latina recipient, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez. The award is presented to an individual whose leadership and commitment have resulted in tangible impacts in the minority business community.

The Corporation of the Year Award will be presented to an SCMSDC corporate member for its overall commitment to supplier development and awarding contracts to diverse suppliers. Organizations nominated for corporate awards include: American Honda Motor Co., Inc.; Amgen; Burns and McDonnell, Nestlé North America; Southern California Gas Co.; Southern California Edison; Toyota; Turner; and Wells Fargo.

WHEN

Tuesday, October 10
6:15 (reception); 7:15 to 9:30 p.m. (dinner)

WHERE

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion
Los Angeles Music Center
135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles

SPONSORS

 Event sponsors to date include: (platinum) Southern California Edison, Southern California Gas; (gold) Toyota; (silver) Anthem; (bronze) The Walt Disney Company; Chevron; (corporate) American Honda Motor Co.; Comcast NBCUniversal; Northrop Grumman; Time Warner; (supporter) Spectrum; and AT&T.

ABOUT SCMSDC

Southern California Minority Supplier Development Council is the premier organization strengthening economic ties between large, public-, private- and foreign-owned corporations and minority men- and women-owned business enterprises. As the region’s leading minority business advocacy organization, SCMSDC represents the interests of more than 600,000 minority businesses in its 13-county service area in

Southern California. The council offers nationally recognized certification to minority-owned businesses, strategic networking between corporate members and certified

firms, and education, information, and skills development to help minority businesses enhance their capacity. Headquartered in Los Angeles and one of 23 regional councils in the National Minority Supplier Development Council network, SCMSDC has made a positive impact in the minority business community since its founding in 1973. For more information, visit www.scmsdc.org.

#  #  #

Nation’s Top 25 Employee Resource Groups and Diversity Councils Honored at Orlando Conference

The Nation’s Top 25 Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), Business Resource Groups (BRGs) and Diversity Councils were honored at the 9th Annual ERG & Council Honors Award™ luncheon celebration today at the 2017 ERG & Council Conference  at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center in Orlando. Taking top honors was the General Motors Employee Resource Group, followed by the Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Inclusion & Diversity Council and the Aramark Diversity Advisory Board.

The ERG & Council Honors Award™ is part of the annual ERG & Council Conference presented by diversity and inclusion training and consulting firm PRISM International, Inc., andits practice group the Association of ERGs & Councils.  “ERGs and Diversity Councils are vital linksfor improving organizational results,” said Linda Stokes, President and CEO of PRISM and co-host  “Participants report that completing the application challenges them to look hard and deep at what they are doing by evaluating their efforts and then enacting adjustments that make them better. Our intent is to enable ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils to use this application to learn what they are doing well and how they can continue to increase their impact and effectiveness,” concluded Stokes.

In its ninth year, the prestigious ERG & Council Honors Award™ recognizes and awards the outstanding contributions and achievements of U.S. ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils that lead organizational diversity and inclusion processes and demonstrate results in their workforce, workplace and marketplace.  Fernando Serpa, the Executive Director of the Association and last night’s co-host said, “This year’s applications represented 1,330 ERGs, BRGs, Diversity Councils and their chapters. This is by far the most competitive and exciting field to date.”  The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ recipients are a diverse combination of U.S. organizations representing most sectors, geographies and sizes. “We also had several non-Top 25 groups demonstrate best practices and results that deserve to be recognized,” said Serpa. “As a result, we have introduced the Spotlight Impact Award™ that highlights the achievements of these select groups in the categories of Organizational Impact, Talent Management and Culture of Inclusion.”

Award recipients included a diverse combination of corporations, governmental agencies and not for profits representing various sectors, geographies and organization sizes.

Experience the 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ Ceremony.

The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award Ceremony was hosted by Linda Stokes and Fernando Serpa and honored the TOP 25 U.S. ERGs, BRGs and Diversity Councils.

The 2017 ERG & Council Honors Award™ recipients (by rank):

  1. General Motors Employee Resource Group Council
  2. Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals Inclusion & Diversity Council
  3. Aramark Diversity Advisory Board
  4. ClinicPride Employee Resource Group – Cleveland Clinic
  5. Texas Instruments Diversity Network
  6. Professional Women’s Network Massachusetts Chapter – State Street Corporation
  7. U.S. Bank Proud to Serve
  8. Americas D&I Council – JLL
  9. Diversity Advisory Council – American Airlines
  10. Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council – Davenport University
  11. Diversity & Inclusion Leadership Council – Erie Insurance
  12. InspirASIAN – AT&T
  13. Diversity & Inclusion – Delhaize America
  14. MSAG (Military Support and Assistance Group) – Bank of America
  15. Entergy Employee Resource Group
  16. Froedtert Health Diversity Council
  17. UNIDOS System Resource Group – Carolinas HealthCare System
  18. Bon Secours Executive Council – Bon Secours Health System
  19. Ricoh Diversity and Social Responsibility Council – Ricoh USA, Inc.
  20. Research Quality Nutrition and Technology Diversity and Inclusion Council (RQNT D&I) – The Kellogg Company
  21. Women’s Initiative Network (WIN) – Enterprise Resource Group – MUFG Union Bank, N.A
  22. African American Employee Resource Group (AA-ERG) – Northwestern Mutual
  23. U.S. Bank Spectrum LGBT
  24. SALUD  – Cleveland Clinic
  25. Diversity Advisory Council – Summa Health

The 2017 Spotlight Impact Award™ recipients in alphabetical order include:

  • CalPERS – CalPERS Diversity & Inclusion Group
  • KeyBank – Key Business Impact and Networking Groups (KBINGs)
  • NextEra Energy, Inc. – NextEra Energy Women in Energy Employee Resource Group
  • Northwestern Mutual – Military Veterans ERG
  • Novant Health – Latino/Hispanic BRG
  • PNC Bank – Cleveland Chapter Military Employee Business Resource Group
  • PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. – Military Virtual EBRG
  • PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. – PNC Regional Diversity & Inclusion Council

ASHHRA Presents 2017 Keynote Speakers

The American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA), a personal membership group of the American Hospital Association (AHA), is pleased to announce the keynote speakers for the ASHHRA 53rd Annual Conference & Exposition – Partnering Across the Continuum of Care, the Changing Role of Healthcare Human Resources, in Seattle, Washington.

Kicking off the annual conference on September 16, at the Opening Ceremony is actress, comedian, disability advocate and writer, Maysoon Zayid. Named 1 of 100 Women of 2015 by BBC, Zayid’s TED Talk has more than 4 million views on YouTube and was the number one video of 2014.

On Monday, September 17, the dynamic international speaker and New York Times best-selling author Cy Wakeman will invigorate attendees during the Healthcare Strategy Breakfast. Having spent more than 20 years cultivating a revolutionary approach to leadership, Wakeman has been one of the highest-rated speakers at past ASHHRA annual conferences.

Rounding off the stellar list of keynote speakers is filmmaker, speaker, coach and explorer Ricardo Palomares at the Closing Ceremony Brunch. His most recent project, Pedal South, entailed leading a team on a two-year expedition cycling from Alaska to Argentina.

“We are excited to present such an outstanding lineup of keynote speakers at this year’s annual conference. As the health care landscape continues to evolve, so do the challenges that our members are charged with solving, and ASHHRA is here to provide the right support at the right time,” said ASHHRA Executive Director Catherine

Carruth. “The ASHHRA annual conference is the perfect setting for health care HR professionals to come together as a community and exchange knowledge, best practices and expertise. It’s also the best venue to easily make lasting connections with fellow HR leaders. Our lineup of keynote speakers will provide unique perspectives, stimulate impactful dialogue and illuminate creative ideas that attendees can take with them beyond the conference.”

Learn more about the keynote speakers at ashhra.org/2017keynotes.

About ASHHRA

Founded in 1964, the American Society for Healthcare Human Resources Administration (ASHHRA) is a personal membership group of the American Hospital Association (AHA) and approximately 3000 members nationwide.

ASHHRA leads the way for members to become more effective, valued, and credible leaders in health care human resources. As the foremost authority in health care human resources, ASHHRA provides timely and critical support through research, learning and knowledge sharing, professional development, products and resources, and provides opportunities for networking and collaboration. ASHHRA offers the only certification distinguishing health care human resource professionals, the Certified in Healthcare Human Resources (CHHR). Visit www.ASHHRA.org for more information.

###

2017 ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference Announces Keynote Speakers

June 28, 2017 COLLEGE STATION, Texas. Today, CMD-IT announced keynote speakers for the ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference.   Themed “Diversity: Simply Smarter,” the Tapia Conference will be held September 20-23 in Atlanta Georgia.  The Tapia Conference is the premier venue to bring together students, faculty, researchers and professionals from all backgrounds and ethnicities in computing to promote and celebrate diversity in computing.  The Tapia Conference is sponsored by the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) and presented by the Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in IT (CMD-IT).

Keynote speakers at the Tapia Conference are a highly diverse group and provide both learning and inspiration to the attendees.  The 2017 Tapia Conference features the following keynote speakers:

  • Edward Castillo, Research Scientist, Radiation Oncology Department, Beaumont Health Research Institute, will be presenting Making a Mathematical Diagnosis: How Combining Medical Imaging with Computational Science can Improve Patient Outcomes.
  • Adrienne P. Felt, Google, Chrome Metrics and Usable Security Team, will present Building a Browser for Everyone
  • James Mickens, Associate Professor of Computer Science, Harvard University, will present Leveraging Fine-grained Data Flows in Web Applications.
  • Oyekunle Olukotun, Professor, Electrical Engineering and Computer Science, Stanford University, will present Making Parallelism Easy: A 25 Year Odyssey.
  • Avani Wildani, Assistant Professor, MathCS and Neuroscience, Emory University, will present New Interfaces in Neural Computing.

The Tapia Conference will feature panels and workshops, birds of a feather sessions, a career fair and a Poster Reception featuring graduate and undergraduate student posters.

The Tapia Celebration banquet will feature guest speaker Randal Pinkett, Founder, Chairman and CEO, BCT Partners.  Dr. Pinkett has received numerous awards for business and technology excellence including the Information Technology Senior Management Forum’s Beacon Award, the National Society of Black Engineers’ Entrepreneur of the Year Award, and the National Urban League’s Business Excellence Award. Dr. Pinkett was the first and only African-American to receive the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship at Rutgers University. He was also the winner of NBC’s hit reality television show, The Apprentice, having been selected as one of 18 candidates chosen from among 1 million applicants to compete for this opportunity.

The Tapia conference sponsors include Platinum Sponsors Cornell Computing and Information Science, Cornell Tech, Georgia Tech, Microsoft, Mozilla, Stanford Engineering, and UC Berkeley. Platinum Government Supporters include the National Science Foundation, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Argonne National Laboratory.  Gold Sponsors include Anita Borg Institute, GE Digital, GE Healthcare, IBM, Kennesaw State University, Lyft, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Northrup Grumman, Square, USC Viterbi School of Engineering, and Virginia Tech.

For more information and to register for the Tapia Conference, visit www.tapiaconference.org.

About CMD-IT

The vision of CMD-IT is to contribute to the national need for an effective workforce in computing and IT through inclusive programs and initiatives focused on minorities and people with disabilities. CMD-IT’s vision is accomplished through its mission to insure that underrepresented groups are fully engaged in computing and IT, and promotes innovation that enriches, enhances and enables underrepresented communities. For more information, please visit www.cmd-it.org.

Whoopi Goldberg to Keynote ColorComm 2017

ColorComm Celebrates 4th Annual Conference in Miami at the Ritz Carlton, Key Biscayne

ColorComm, Inc., the nation’s premier membership organization dedicated to advancing the visibility of women of color in communications, will hold its 4th annual conference at the Ritz-Carlton, Key Biscayne in Miami, Florida. Whoopi Goldberg, Host of ABC’s Daytime Talk Show The View will serve as the keynote speaker of ColorComm’s Annual Conference.

The ColorComm Conference is an annual business retreat that connects more than 400 executive leaders in communications, marketing, advertising, and digital from across the country. The goal is to create an environment that connects industry thought leaders to conversations that yield business partnerships.

The conference, commonly referred to as #C2Miami, is the only event of its kind which will open with the ColorComm Circle Awards, the highest honor awarded to a select group of women of color changing the face of the communications industry.

Keynote speaker Whoopi Goldberg will speak on the importance of “women helping women” and will discuss how to have a balanced, connected, and vibrant career.

Michael Roth, Chairman and CEO, Interpublic Group; Lisa Sherman, President, The Ad Council; Mike Fernandez, CEO US, Burson-Marsteller; Hildy Kuryk, Executive Director of Communications

Vogue, and many others will join #C2Miami as key speakers of the Conference.

“I was once told that ColorComm’s Conference is the NFL draft of the best talent in the industry. I am delighted to celebrate our 4th conference in Miami and to welcome our dynamic keynote speaker Whoopi Goldberg,” said Lauren Wesley Wilson, President of ColorComm, Inc. “Attendees will gain professional and personal development, business partnerships, and most importantly, genuine relationships.”

This year’s conference theme is “Surprise Yourself.” #C2Miami will focus on empowering women to go outside of the box in their careers and to teach the importance of using their voice to impact change.

Sponsors of the conference include: IPG, Coca-Cola, Comcast, NBC Universal, CBS Entertainment Diversity, Univision, BET Networks, Wells Fargo, Toyota, and many more.

For more information visit: www.colorcommconference.com.

About ColorComm, Inc.

ColorComm Conference: www.colorcommconference.com

ColorComm Network: www.colorcommnetwork.com

ColorComm Fellows Program: https://colorcommfellows.tumblr.com

DIVERGE: www.divergenow.com

Reaching Out MBA (ROMBA) Announces its 2017 Conference Leadership Speakers!

Dominic Barton & Martine Rothblatt Announced as Speakers for 20th ROMBA Conference Leadership Lunch.

Both McKinsey & Company’s Global Managing Partner & United Therapeutics’ CEO will headline the Conference’s Friday Leadership Lunch

For this special 20th ROMBA Conference (Boston, October 12-14), it will be a year like no other!

For this year’s landmark 20th ROMBA Conference we have content for current LGBTQ MBA & grad students, a special day for LGBTQ MBA professionals/alumni, and admissions content for prospective MBAs.

This year’s conference attendees will have the incredible opportunity to hear from two top business leaders at our Friday Lunch, among our highest attended events at the ROMBA Conference.

Dominic Barton, Global Managing Partner at McKinsey & Company, will deliver a keynote address to our attendees at the Friday Leadership Lunch.  He will then be followed by an Keynote Interview with Martine Rothblatt, CEO at United Therapeutics. Learn about both of these dynamic leaders below.

Dominic Barton, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

A strong longterm ally of the LGBTQ community, Dominic Barton is the global managing partner of McKinsey. He is based in London and leads the firm’s focus on the future of capitalism and the role business leadership can play in creating long-term social and economic value. Before becoming managing partner, Dominic served as McKinsey’s chairman in Asia from 2004 to 2009. He also headed McKinsey’s office in Korea from 2000 to 2004. He serves as an Ally for our Gay and Lesbian At McKinsey (GLAM) group

He is the chair of the Canadian Minister of Finance’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth, the chair of the Seoul International Business Advisory Council, and a cochair of the Focusing Capital on the Long Term initiative. He is also a trustee of the Brookings Institution, a Rhodes trustee, and an adjunct professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Martine Rothblatt, Chief Executive Officer, United Therapeutics

Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D, MBA, J.D. is an American lawyer, author, and entrepreneur.

She started United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) in 1996 and has served as Chairman & CEO since its inception. The company develops and/or commercializes unique analogs of natural molecules for cardiopulmonary disorders, novel monoclonal antibodies for certain cancers, small glycobiologicals for infectious diseases, telemedical services (including for International Space Station astronauts) and nutriceuticals.

Prior to starting United Therapeutics, in 1990 she created Sirius Satellite Radio and served as its first Chairman & CEO. She also initiated and led the effort to get the Federal Communications Commission to create the satellite radio service in which both Sirius and XM operate, based on underutilized frequencies and the novel concept of using GPS-type antennas for digital audio.

Dr. Rothblatt graduated from UCLA with a combined law and MBA degree and received her Ph.D. in Medical Ethics from University of London.

https://www.turner.com/s3fs-public/image_bio/img_tpsacooper.jpg

In case you missed it, Anderson Cooper will headline the 20th ROMBA Conference Gala, aspecial event (sponsored by The Boston Consulting Group) designed for students, alumni & our supports to celebrate. Specially priced alumni tickets are available for this event and students can add it to their conference registration.

Register for these events today at: reachingoutmba.org/register

