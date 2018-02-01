Why Carter G. Woodson Is the ‘Father of Black History’

February is Black History Month, and Google is kicking it off by honoring Carter G. Woodson, frequently touted as the “Father of Black History,” with a Google Doodle.

Carter Godwin Woodson was born in 1875 to former slaves and, as the second African-American to earn a doctorate from Harvard, become one of the first scholars of African-American history. Woodson died in 1950.

Illustrator Shannon Wright designed the Google Doodle in conjunction with the Black Googlers network.

“Woodson was committed to bringing African-American history front and center and ensuring it was taught in schools and studied by other scholars,” Sherice Torres, Director of Brand Marketing at Google and member of the network, explained in a post about the Google Doodle. Torres explained that Woodson served as her inspiration when she said she wanted to attend Harvard and was discouraged by people around her.

San Francisco Is Getting Its First Black Female Mayor

Hours after officials announced the sudden death of San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee, Board of Supervisors President London Breed made history on Tuesday when she became the city’s first black female mayor.

Breed, the city’s District 5 supervisor, is serving as acting mayor, though her board colleagues may elect someone to replace her at any time. She will likely carry on in the role until a citywide mayoral election is held on June 5.

The only other woman to serve as the city’s mayor was Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), who held the position from 1978 to 1988. Breed is also only the second black politician to take the job, following Mayor Willie Brown’s tenure from 1996 to 2004.

Like Feinstein did after Mayor George Moscone was assassinated, Breed is stepping into the role in the wake of an unexpected death that’s sent shockwaves around the city.

“I ask for your patience, and I ask for your support, and I ask for your prayers,” Breed said at a Tuesday press conference. “Our city’s values have never been more important, and in the months ahead, let’s carry on in Mayor Lee’s honor.”

City officials kept Tuesday’s press conference focused on commemorating Lee, so it’s unclear whether Breed’s ascent to the mayor’s office will prompt her to run in next year’s election. She has less than a month to decide, as the filing deadline to run is Jan. 9.

Breed was elected to the Board of Supervisors in 2012 and named its president in 2015. A native San Franciscan who grew up in public housing in the district she represents, she has long emphasized affordable housing as a city priority.

She worked on rehabilitating around one-third the Robert B. Pitts apartments in her district and proposed a district housing blueprint that suggests turning underutilized city spaces, such as parking lots, into housing complexes with hundreds of below-market dwellings.

Pioneering black journalist Simeon Booker dies at age 99

Simeon Booker, a trail-blazing African-American journalist and the first full-time black reporter at The Washington Post, died Sunday at the age of 99.

Booker died at an assisted-living community in Solomons, Maryland, according to a Post obituary, citing his wife Carol. He had recently been hospitalized for pneumonia.

Booker served for decades as the Washington bureau chief for the iconic African-American publications Jet, a weekly, and Ebony, a monthly. He is credited with bringing to national prominence the 1955 death of Emmett Till, the 14-year old African-American boy whose brutal murder in Mississippi became a galvanizing point for the nascent civil rights movement. Booker’s article included an open-casket picture of Till’s mangled face that shocked the nation.

In a 2013 video tribute upon Booker’s induction into the National Association for Black Journalists Hall of Fame, former Jet reporter Roy Betts said that Booker’s coverage of the civil rights movement, “catapulted the movement onto the world stage.”

His reporting from the Deep South placed him in near-constant danger. Tributes to him mention that he sometimes dressed as a minister (complete with Bible) or a farmer to escape detection and one frequently-told tale had Booker escaping from an angry mob in the back of a hearse. He rode in one of the buses to cover the 1961 Freedom Rides, when black activists rode from Washington to New Orleans to challenge a ban on segregated interstate transportation facilities.

NGLCC Renamed “National LGBT Chamber of Commerce”, Reaffirms Mission as Business Voice of the LGBT Community

The business voice of the LGBT community, formerly known as the National Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce, has announced that the organization will formally shorten its name to its acronym “NGLCC” and be known as the, “National LGBT Chamber of Commerce.” This change, which is accompanied by an organizational visual rebranding, moves to better include the bisexual and transgender members of the LGBT business community for which NGLCC has fiercely advocated over the past 15 years.

As NGLCC marked its fifteenth anniversary at its 2017 National Dinner awards gala on Friday, November 17, NGLCC co-founders Justin Nelson and Chance Mitchell were joined on stage by transgender business leaders as they reiterated the organization’s pledge to advancing economic opportunities for all members of the LGBT community.

“The LGBT business community is stronger than ever and our organization must continue to evolve to be the best champion we can be for our businesses. That starts with ensuring every element of our brand demonstrates our commitment to all lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender entrepreneurs, as our new moniker of ‘NGLCC: The National LGBT Chamber of Commerce’ shows,” said NGLCC Co-Founder & President Justin Nelson. “As we continue to assert our community’s presence and importance in the American and global economies, it is essential that NGLCC lead boldly with a vision for the future of LGBT business that is not only inclusive of all members the LGBT community but also celebrates diversity in all of its forms.”

Under its new name, NGLCC will continue to advance the interests of LGBT business owners, which now number at an estimated 1.4 million in the United States and boast a combined estimated economic impact of over $1.7 trillion, per NGLCC’s groundbreaking America’s LGBT Economy report.  Additionally, the NGLCC Global program will continue expanding the important connection between LGBTI human rights and economic opportunity around the world.

“In the fifteen years NGLCC has been increasing opportunities by certifying and networking LGBT business owners we have witnessed countless shifts toward greater inclusion and recognition of the diversity that makes our community so dynamic and vital.  While our name may change, our mission remains constant: ensuring economic opportunity and prosperity for the LGBT business community in the United States, and around the world,” said NGLCC Co-Founder & CEO Chance Mitchell.

NGLCC expects to see support for the LGBT business community continue to grow, particularly with the recent inclusion of LGBT-owned businesses as an application criterion for the Billion Dollar Roundtable and to a company’s survey on the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index. NGLCC recently certified its 1000th LGBTBE and plans to double that number by 2020.

62 years ago, Rosa Parks stood up for civil rights by sitting down

It was on this day in 1955 when a simple act of defiance elevated a seamstress in Montgomery, Alabama, into a pivotal symbol in America’s civil rights movement.

On December 1, 1955, Rosa Parks refused to move to the back of a city bus. Little did the 42-year-old know that her act would help end segregation laws in the South.

She was on her way home from work that evening and took a seat in the front of the black section of a city bus in Montgomery.

The bus filled up, and the bus driver demanded she move so a white male passenger could have her seat.

But Parks refused to give up her seat, and police arrested her. Four days later, Parks was convicted of disorderly conduct.

The events triggered a 381-day boycott of the bus system by blacks that was organized by a 26-year-old Baptist minister, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

The boycott led to a Supreme Court ruling that desegregated public transportation in Montgomery. But it wasn’t until the 1964 Civil Rights Act that all public accommodations nationwide were desegregated.

Leland Melvin: From NFL to Space Boots to the White House

Former professional football player Leland Melvin is the only person drafted into the National Football League to have flown in space. Before becoming an astronaut, Melvin was drafted by the Detroit Lions in the 1986 College Draft to play professional football, but a hamstring injury thwarted his NFL career with Detroit and then later with the Dallas Cowboys.

Melvin has a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry and a Master’s degree in Materials Science Engineering. He worked at NASA Langley Research Center in the area of nondestructive testing, creating optical fiber sensors for measuring damage in aerospace vehicles, with his work being published in numerous scientific journals. Melvin has traveled on two Space Shuttle missions to help build the International Space Station. After hanging up his space boots, as the head of NASA Education, he served as the co-chair on the White House’s Federal Coordination in STEM Education Task Force and was the United States representative and chair of the International Space Education Board (ISEB).

Melvin uses his life story as an athlete, astronaut, scientist, engineer, photographer, and musician to help inspire the next generation of explorers to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics (STEM) careers.

Source: ABC

LaToya Cantrell elected first female mayor of New Orleans

New Orleans voters elected LaToya Cantrell as mayor Saturday, making her the first woman to hold that position in the city’s 300-year history.

Cantrell, a city councilwoman, got 60% of the votes over her opponent, former municipal court Judge Desiree Charbonnet, according to the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

“We deserve better and together we truly will be better,” Cantrell told supporters Sunday morning.

“This victory is not about LaToya Cantrell, this campaign did not start about self. It only started with and has been rooted in the people of the city of New Orleans.”

The two women earned spots for Saturday’s runoff election after the October general election. Cantrell, an activist-turned-politician, will succeed Mayor Mitch Landrieu in May as the city marks the 300th anniversary of its founding.

“Congratulations to our very own District “B” Councilmember LaToya Cantrell, our city’s first elected female mayor!” the New Orleans City Council tweeted.

Cantrell, 45, grew up in California and moved to New Orleans to attend the Xavier University of Louisiana. She rose to prominence as a neighborhood activist in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

After the historic flood, officials considered turning Cantrell’s neighborhood into parkland but it caused an uproar among residents. Cantrell, who was the president of the Broadmoor Improvement Association, organized protests and helped rebuild the neighborhood.

She won a seat in the New Orleans’ city council in 2012, and was re-elected in 2014. During her time in office, she has led the passage of an ordinance that prohibits smoking in bars, casinos and most public spaces in New Orleans, as well as taken part in an initiative to make the city more diverse.

FDNY veteran Tonya Boyd will become department’s first black female deputy chief

An EMS captain with 21 years on the job will become the first African-American woman in the FDNY to achieve the rank of deputy chief on Thursday.

Capt. Tonya Boyd, who joined the FDNY’s Emergency Medical Services while in college as a way to make money, said she never dreamed her career would reach such heights.

“I’m so excited and I am so blessed,” the EMS officer told the Daily News.

“After hearing about the promotion, I couldn’t believe it. I feel like I’ve knocked down a door and opened it for a lot of EMTs just starting on this job,” said Boyd.

“African-American women will see someone who looks like them as a deputy chief and they will know more is possible — their careers won’t top out at paramedic or even lieutenant,” said the captain of Station 39 in Brooklyn.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Boyd’s success was due to her efforts.

“Tonya is not only helping to raise the bar for our ability to provide pre-hospital care, she’s also demonstrating to young women of all backgrounds the incredible rewarding career they can achieve in the FDNY,” Nigro said.

As a young woman growing up in Brooklyn, Boyd, who described herself as “fortysomething,” planned to follow her grandmother into nursing.

But a need for cash while in nursing school sent her looking for work — and a cousin suggested she get an EMT license.

Thanks to classes offered at Brooklyn College, Boyd passed the state exam. On Jan. 27, 1997, she became an official employee of the FDNY.

It was just after then-Mayor Rudy Giuliani merged the city’s cash-strapped 911 EMS system with the Fire Department — a joining that not everyone in the FDNY embraced.

“We were very merger-oriented,” Boyd recalled. “We got through it.”

She quickly set her sights on the next challenge — becoming a paramedic.

“The FDNY offered a wonderful program that let us go to school from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Boyd said. “I became a paramedic after about seven years.”

Boyd didn’t stop there, moving on to lieutenant and then captain.

But the path from rank-and-file to officer isn’t as clear-cut in EMS as it is on the FDNY’s firefighting side.

Meet Andrea Jenkins, the first openly transgender black woman elected to public office in the U.S.

The nation’s transgender community, after a year of tremendous opposition from state legislatures and the president, is rejoicing Tuesday over the election of Andrea Jenkins, who gender advocates say has made history as the first openly transgender black woman elected to public office in the United States.

Jenkins, who has been elected to the Minneapolis City Council, became the second openly transgender candidate to win a race Tuesday night. Democrat Danica Roem is poised to be the first openly transgender person elected and seated in a state legislature in the country, beating a 13-term Virginia incumbent who called himself the state’s “chief homophobe” and who introduced a “bathroom bill” earlier this year that would have restricted the bathrooms his opponent could use.

Jenkins, 56, said she believes her and Roem’s victories are proof many of the nation’s communities won’t succumb to hatred, bigotry or transphobia — and are willing to fight for social justice and equality for all minority groups.

“Transgender people have been here forever, and black transgender people have been here forever,” Jenkins told The Post after her election night win. “I’m really proud to have achieved that status, and I look forward to more trans people joining me in elected office, and all other kinds of leadership roles in our society.”

Roem echoed Jenkins’s sentiments Tuesday night as her margin of victory became clear.

“This is about the people of the 13th District disregarding fear tactics, disregarding phobias … where we celebrate you because of who you are, not despite it,” Roem said.

Federal Reserve Bank’s First President

Economist Raphael W. Bostic was elected president and chief executive officer of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. His term began in June.

“He is a seasoned and versatile leader, bringing with him a wealth of experience in public policy and academia,” said Thomas A. Fanning, chairman of the board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta. Raphael also has significant experience leading complex organizations and managing interdisciplinary teams. He is a perfect bridge between people and policy.”

As president of the Atlanta Fed, Bostic leads one of the 12 regional Reserve Banks that, with the Board of Governors, make up the Federal Reserve System, the nation’s central bank. The Atlanta Fed is responsible for the Sixth Federal Reserve District, which encompasses Alabama, Florida, and Georgia and portions of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Tennessee. As its key functions, the Atlanta Fed participates in setting national monetary policy, supervises numerous banking organizations, and provides a variety of payment services to financial institutions and the U.S. government. Bostic has overall responsibility for these functions and represents the Sixth Federal Reserve District at meetings of the Federal Open Market Committee, the policymaking body within the Federal Reserve that sets monetary policy for the nation.

Bostics’ work spans many fields, including home ownership, housing finance, neighborhood change, and the role of institutions in shaping policy effectiveness.

Among various positions, he has served as the Judith and John Bedrosian Chair in Governance and the Public Enterprise at the Sol Price School of Public Policy at the University of Southern California (USC), a position he has held since 2012.

From 2009 to 2012, Bostic was assistant secretary for Policy Development and Research at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). In that Senate-confirmed position, he was a principal adviser to the secretary on policy and research, with the goal of helping the secretary and other principal staff make informed decisions on HUD policies and programs, as well as on budget and legislative proposals.

“The Reserve Banks are vital contributors to our nation’s economic and financial success. I’m excited about the opportunity to work with the Bank’s well-respected staff in advancing the excellent reputation this organization has built over many years,” Bostic said. “In my role as president of the Atlanta Reserve Bank, I also look forward to confronting the challenges the Federal Reserve faces in today’s increasingly global and rapidly changing economy.”

Bostic also serves as a board member of Freddie Mac, the Lincoln Institute of Land Policy and Abode Communities. He is a fellow of the National Association of Public Administration, vice president of the Association of Public Policy and Management, a member of the board of trustees of Enterprise Community Partners, and a research advisory board member of the Reinvestment Fund.

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta

A Forceful Voice in Congress

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is an influential and forceful voice in Washington. Considered by many as the “Voice of Reason,” she is dedicated to upholding the Constitutional rights of all people. She sits on three Congressional Committees—a senior member of the House Committees on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and newly appointed by the leadership as a Member of the crucial Budget Committee. She is serving her eleventh term as a member of the United States House of Representatives. She represents the 18th Congressional District of Texas, centered in Houston, which is the energy capital of the world.

She is currently the first female Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations and is leading the way on criminal justice reform through groundbreaking legislation including the Sentencing Reform Act, Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act, The RAISE Act, The Fair Chance for Youth Act, Kaleif’s Law, and the American RISING Act of 2015.

She has also introduced several bills, including the Juvenile Accountability Block Grant Reauthorization and Bullying Prevention and Intervention Act, H.R. 71, the Federal Prison Bureau Nonviolent Offender Relief Act of 2015, and H.R. 4660, an Amendment to the Commerce, Justice, and Science Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2015 affirming the authority of the Attorney General to reduce prison overcrowding by developing and implementing lawful policies relating to requests for executive clemency from deserving petitioners. She is a champion for women and children supporting the Paycheck Fairness Act and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and introducing an amendment to HR2262 that provides for outreach to minority- and women-owned businesses with respect to business opportunities in the commercial space industry and authored H.R.45 the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Research and Education Act of 2015.

She was named by Congressional Quarterly as one of the 50 most effective Members of Congress and the U.S. News and World Report named her as one of the 10 most influential legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a founder, member, and co-chair of the Congressional Children’s Caucus and authored and introduced H.R. 83, the Bullying Prevention and Intervention Act of 2013. She is also chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Energy Braintrust, co-chair of the Justice Reform Task Force, a leadership appointed member of the International Helsinki Commission. She serves as Senior Whip for the Democratic Caucus, past Chairperson of the Texas Congressional Democratic Delegation for the 113th Congress, and current Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Board.

Source: jacksonlee.house.gov

First African American Woman to Lead National Future Farmers Organization

The National FFA Organization has elected the first African-American female president in its 89 year history.

A California State University student has made history as the newly-elected president of the National FFA Organization.

Breanna Holbert, an agricultural education major, is the first African-American woman to be elected to the position, the organization announced Saturday.

She was elected by fellow delegates at the 2017 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis last week. Following in the historic footsteps of Fred McClure, the first African-American national FFA officer elected in 1974, and Corey Flournoy, the first African-American national FFA president elected in 1994, Holbert is one of six African-Americans to hold a national office.

Mark Poeschl, CEO of the National FFA Organization, said Holbert, along with her teammates “have the leadership skills to lead our organization during this next year.”

“Together, she and her team will help tell the story of FFA and agricultural education and create awareness around premier leadership, personal growth and career success,” he said.

In a heartfelt social media post Sunday, Holbert reflects on the reality of new position and expresses gratitude for the opportunity, calling it “unique, beautiful, challenging, and all encompassing.”

Chance The Rapper Teams With Lyft To Raise Even More Funds For Chicago Schools

Chance the Rapper has partnered with Lyft to bring even more resources to Chicago Public Schools.

Lyft announced on Tuesday that those using the app in Chicago can round up their fare to the nearest dollar to donate to Chance’s art enrichment fund. Customers can go to the app’s settings, tap “Round Up and Donate” and choose “CPS: The New Chance Fund” to automatically donate each time they ride.

“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can. And now with Lyft’s ‘Round Up & Donate,’ we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools,” Chance said in a statement.

In August, the Chicago native donated $2.2 million to 20 Chicago public schools. The New Chance Arts and Literature Fund aims to bring arts programs and materials to schools that have experienced a drop in five-year graduation rates by addressing their budgets, textbooks and music programs, according to his nonprofit SocialWorks.

“Every contribution … brings this city and this nation closer to providing a well-rounded quality education for each and every child,” Chance said at his SocialWorks summit in August. “Funding quality education for public [school] students is the most important investment a community can make.”

