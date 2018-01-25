HBCU- Career Student Marketplace

Dominic Barton & Martine Rothblatt Announced as Speakers for 20th ROMBA Conference Leadership Lunch.

Both McKinsey & Company’s Global Managing Partner & United Therapeutics’ CEO will headline the Conference’s Friday Leadership Lunch

For this special 20th ROMBA Conference (Boston, October 12-14), it will be a year like no other!

For this year’s landmark 20th ROMBA Conference we have content for current LGBTQ MBA & grad students, a special day for LGBTQ MBA professionals/alumni, and admissions content for prospective MBAs.

This year’s conference attendees will have the incredible opportunity to hear from two top business leaders at our Friday Lunch, among our highest attended events at the ROMBA Conference.

Dominic Barton, Global Managing Partner at McKinsey & Company, will deliver a keynote address to our attendees at the Friday Leadership Lunch. He will then be followed by an Keynote Interview with Martine Rothblatt, CEO at United Therapeutics. Learn about both of these dynamic leaders below.

Dominic Barton, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

A strong longterm ally of the LGBTQ community, Dominic Barton is the global managing partner of McKinsey. He is based in London and leads the firm’s focus on the future of capitalism and the role business leadership can play in creating long-term social and economic value. Before becoming managing partner, Dominic served as McKinsey’s chairman in Asia from 2004 to 2009. He also headed McKinsey’s office in Korea from 2000 to 2004. He serves as an Ally for our Gay and Lesbian At McKinsey (GLAM) group

He is the chair of the Canadian Minister of Finance’s Advisory Council on Economic Growth, the chair of the Seoul International Business Advisory Council, and a cochair of the Focusing Capital on the Long Term initiative. He is also a trustee of the Brookings Institution, a Rhodes trustee, and an adjunct professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Martine Rothblatt, Chief Executive Officer, United Therapeutics

Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D, MBA, J.D. is an American lawyer, author, and entrepreneur.

She started United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) in 1996 and has served as Chairman & CEO since its inception. The company develops and/or commercializes unique analogs of natural molecules for cardiopulmonary disorders, novel monoclonal antibodies for certain cancers, small glycobiologicals for infectious diseases, telemedical services (including for International Space Station astronauts) and nutriceuticals.

Prior to starting United Therapeutics, in 1990 she created Sirius Satellite Radio and served as its first Chairman & CEO. She also initiated and led the effort to get the Federal Communications Commission to create the satellite radio service in which both Sirius and XM operate, based on underutilized frequencies and the novel concept of using GPS-type antennas for digital audio.

Dr. Rothblatt graduated from UCLA with a combined law and MBA degree and received her Ph.D. in Medical Ethics from University of London.

In case you missed it, Anderson Cooper will headline the 20th ROMBA Conference Gala, aspecial event (sponsored by The Boston Consulting Group) designed for students, alumni & our supports to celebrate. Specially priced alumni tickets are available for this event and students can add it to their conference registration.

Register for these events today at: reachingoutmba.org/register