New Year’s resolutions for career success in 2018

By Eric Titner

A new year is often looked at as an opportunity for making positive changes, and we’re all familiar with the tradition of making New Year’s resolutions—as we end each year and look forward to the next, we take stock of the things we want to improve upon or change in our lives.

Those among us who are diligent enough to take things one step further set a plan for achieving our resolutions, and some among us actually follow through by putting in the time and effort to achieve our stated goals. And for the most dedicated and focused among us, sometimes a positive change and lasting result is achieved.

Our New Year’s resolutions can vary across an endless array of categories—from finding love, making new friends, and moving to a new city to acquiring a new hobby or skill set. Among the most popular resolutions that people make involve job- and career-related goals. However, while making a New Year’s resolution for career change and success can be the beginning of a wonderful new chapter in our lives, it’s really just the first step.

Positive intent can be a powerful motivating force for change and growth in our lives, but the truth is that it’s often not enough—this is the reason why the majority of us fail to completely commit and follow through on the resolutions we make each year. The truth is, most resolutions flounder in the starting gate without any real forward progress ever being made, and many others are met with a feeble, half-hearted effort that eventually goes nowhere. We need more than a positive attitude and hope—we need a plan.

According to a recent article on The Muse, “Those who took meaningful steps to achieve their resolutions—setting step-by-step goals or telling their friends and family, for example—were far more likely to achieve their desires than those who made no specific commitments… So if you really want to see results this year, it’s critical that you set your goals with sincerity, and set yourself up for success.”

What are your New Year’s resolutions for career success in 2018? More importantly, do you have a plan for achieving them? Let’s take a closer look at some of the most popular career-related resolutions, and some advice for taking them past the “good idea” stage and closer to the “goal achieved” category.

I want a promotion.

Who among us doesn’t want a loftier position with a more impressive sounding title and a higher salary, regardless of where we currently work? The truth is, this isn’t always an immediately attainable reality for everyone—maybe you’re just getting started at your current job and it’s too soon to start thinking about a promotion, or maybe the place you work at is small and there’s no clear upward trajectory. Whatever the reason, if you’re seeking a promotion and there’s no obvious path for growth for you in your current job, perhaps this means you should make a more drastic change as part of your New Year’s resolution planning.

However, if there are opportunities for growth on the horizon for you, then take a step back and a deep breath and think carefully before blindly charging into your boss’s office and demanding a promotion.

Take stock of your current situation—have you spent the last year working hard to convince your boss that you are ready, willing, and able to take the next step to a new job with greater responsibility? Has your boss been giving you positive feedback all year about how valuable you are to the company and how everyone is impressed with the job you’ve been doing? If so, then you’ve already been working hard to achieve your goal of getting a promotion—the next step is choosing the right time, place, and method for asking for one. This is highly subjective and based on your individual job situation. Do you have annual review meetings with your boss to discuss such issues? If so, then this would be the ideal time to broach this subject. Or perhaps your boss is open to feedback and discussions whenever they arise. If so, choose a day when your boss seems to be in a good mood and go for it!

Maybe you haven’t been getting great signals that your boss would be terribly receptive to the idea of you asking for a promotion. If this sounds more like your reality, then it may be wise to concoct a more long-term plan. Spend the next several months—maybe even the entire next year—anticipating your boss’s needs, doing your job to the absolute best of your ability, and sowing the seeds for popping the big “promotion question” next year. Like we said earlier, sometimes you need a plan, and there’s nothing quite as defeating or draining as asking for a promotion before you’re ready and meeting rejection.

I want a new job.

Okay so maybe you’ve reached as high and as far as you can possibly go in your current job, faced every challenge, conquered every obstacle, and mastered every skill that you could possible acquire. It’s time–you’re ready for a change. It happens, and it’s a perfectly natural and healthy part of any career path. In fact, job changes are often great opportunities to climb to the next rung on your career ladder. However you should consider some advance planning before you race out of your current job screaming, “I quit!”

Get a feel for the current job market in your field and area. Are there a wealth of opportunities available, or is it slim pickings? Take a subtle poll of the folks in your peer network who work at other companies. Does it sound like you may be able to go after an opportunity through your contacts?

If conditions out in the job market seem great, then plan for your next steps—polish up your resume and cover letter, make sure your interview clothes still fit, and get out there! However, if you’re seeing some warning signs that right now might not be the best time to jump ship, then bide your time and plan accordingly. Don’t forget, you can do some subtle and covert planning for your next job while you’re at your current one so when the iron is hot you’ll be prepared to strike!

I want to make a major job or career change.

Perhaps you’re just not feeling completely happy or fulfilled in your current industry, and something is telling you that perhaps now is the time to make a major change. This could be a good thing—the truth is, job unhappiness is often a major cause of mental and physical distress and could have a wide range of negative effects on our health and well-being.

According to a recent Huffington Post blog post by Alexander Kjerulf, founder and Chief Happiness Officer of Woohoo inc, “Way too many people hate their jobs. Exactly how many is hard to say, but depending on which study you believe, somewhere between 20 percent and 40 percent of employees are miserable at work.” Kjerulf goes on to say that hating your job can weaken your immune system, make you gain weight, rob you of sleep, ruin your personal relationships, and even increase your risk of serious illness. Not a good way to ring in the New Year!

So, if you’re eager to make a major job or career change… you guessed it, make a plan. Consider making a list of pros and cons for taking the plunge. If everything in your life is pointing to making a major change, figure out what new goal makes the most sense for you. Take an inventory of your skills and experience, along with your interests and aspirations, and figure out which careers/industries you best align with. Do you have any friends or family who have jobs that sound potentially intriguing to you? If so, ask them more about it. Do your research—the Internet is a great source of information for researching new companies and careers.

Although making a big career change can be a wonderful moment in your life, acting impulsively could really backfire. There are countless stories of people who made quick decisions to leave their current working worlds for new ones, only to discover that they were ill-informed and really had no idea what they were getting into and wound up being just as unhappy—or even unhappier—as they were before. Don’t become just another unfortunate member of this group. Plan wisely and carefully, and you’ll be setting yourself up for a real shot at positive and lasting change.
I want to build new job skills.

This is a great goal for most of us and can really help put you in a better position to achieve the other resolutions on this list in the future—getting a promotion or a new job, or even changing industries. And even if none of these goals are in your immediate future, acquiring new skills can be a rewarding and fulfilling enterprise on its own and help us feel more empowered and effective in our current positions.

If you’re looking to acquire new job skills in the new year, consider the following. Do you want to acquire skills that will make you more effective at your current job or a new one? Your answer to this question will help you determine which skills you should look at. Also, are you looking to invest money towards acquiring new skills? If so, there are a wealth of career and adult education/skill-development programs available across the country; a great place to start is researching the offerings at colleges and universities in your area. You’ll likely come across a wealth of options, both in class and online—you just need to decide which are right for you.

If money is an issue and you’re looking for a more cost-effective approach, there are some great free and low-cost options online. One great resource is Skillshare, an online learning community created, maintained, and curated by veterans and experts in their respective fields who are dedicated to teaching others the skills they’ve acquired.

Here’s the bottom line—many folks who are unhappy with their work lives or who are just eager for a fresh start or new challenge take the new year as an opportunity to make a change, and it’s a great time to do so! Because so many people are focused on career changes at the beginning of a new year, many companies and industries ramp up their hiring during this time—and those among us who are serious and dedicated can take full advantage of this reality. If this sounds like you, perhaps now is a great time to move forward—but do so wisely and plan accordingly. Good luck and Happy New Year!

Going Global Despite the Odds—CEO shares how her company is reaching its global goal

Connie Gorum

Connie Russell Gorum, the founder and CEO of C. L. Russell Group, LLC (CLRG), an industry workforce training company, started CLRG in 2015 after leaving her government job with a vision and a strategic plan—to become a global industry workforce training company.

Today, CLRG is well on its way to reaching its global goal after only two years of founding the company. The playing field changed for CLRG in 2016 when the company was selected among seven small and medium-size American companies to participate in the United States – Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) U.S. Trade Mission to Azerbaijan and Georgia organized in partnership with ExportDC. This opportunity strategically positioned the company’s goal of becoming a global industry workforce training company.

Connie shares some insight from her interview with Becky Mangus, publisher of The Biz Monthly, on her global journey and steps to help other entrepreneurs pursuing globalization.

When/why did you decide to set global goals for your business?
I’ve always been considered a big dreamer and risk-taker, so when I decided to start my business, I knew maintaining that mindset was very important for the success of my business. Small businesses have access to so many resources today that allow us to explore areas we could only think about and watch others #GoBig. That’s no longer the case today. Today, small businesses compete with large businesses, so I knew I had to think big if I wanted to be a player in the game. So, going global was the only position for me to take.

How did you achieve your initial global connection?
Being selected in the U. S. Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) U.S. Trade Mission to Azerbaijan and Georgia in partnership with ExportDC literally opened the global connection for me. Pursing global connections without an experienced colleague is very challenging.

What was it about the 2016 Trade Mission Trip that made your dream of a becoming a global company seem possible?
After the Trade Mission Trip, I finally had access to contacts. The mission featured participation in the country’s economic and sector briefings, networking receptions, exclusive meetings with relevant government officials, B2B appointments with prospective global agents, distributors, partners, and end-users. I learned about the country’s trending industries and their economic climate. This opportunity allowed me to develop relationships with both embassies. I now have access to special embassy events and meetings concerning the economic status of both countries and forecasting updates. This helps my company stay current with developing global performance solutions for diverse industries. Understanding your industry from a local and global perspective will better position you for success.

Were these two countries on your radar when planning your global strategy?
They were not. To be truthful, this was my first time learning about these two countries, which made it more interesting. Don’t limit yourself; engage in new markets.

What were the first steps you took to make breaking into the global training industry a reality?
For me, my first step was connecting with global commerce organizations. The next bold step was to visit the desired country. Staying behind the computer was too safe and comfortable for me. I wanted to experience the culture and develop relationships. One thing I always share with my training team is you must learn the customer’s culture to effectively train their team. Learning the protocol of traveling abroad was like developing a new training course for me. Once I accomplished that, I felt more knowledgeable about the culture. I can now share my experiences with other inspiring entrepreneurs looking to expand global.

This was a long-term goal, but what had you done over the years, leading up to your concentrated effort to help with your vision?
I continued to network with local global commerce organizations and businesses with prior global experience to help keep me current with the global trends. When you’re an entrepreneur, learning becomes your lifestyle—it never ends.

Can you share a situation from your career that involved obstacles you had to overcome and share what you learned from those situations?
As a woman entrepreneur, I knew I would encounter constant obstacles, to say the least. But that only adds fuel to my perseverance. One situation I recall is being told by a former colleague that I should wait until I became a ‘big business’ before I started thinking about taking my company global. That was just the fuel I needed to prove them wrong. The more I began to research about small businesses going global the more I became aware of the possibilities for my company. That situation taught me to never allow someone to limit my capabilities based on my current position and to have a diverse group of mentors. Mentors serve for different purposes; no one mentor can serve all your needs. Today, I have more than one mentor who help me in different aspects of the growth of my business.

What words of advice do you have for other small businesses seeking to go global?
Start planning now; today, much of the growth trends are outside the United States. Whether small businesses realize it or not, their competitors are global as well as local. Diversity is real; it’s not just a trending new word that makes a company appear politically correct. When small businesses begin to balance domestic and international markets, they can better manage their risk and leverage growth opportunities. Always think bigger than your present position. Stay connected, and join local global commerce associations. I would recommend the following organization to help get started entering the global industry: globalchamber.org.

7 Strategies to Advance Women in Science

Despite the progress women have made in science, engineering, and medicine, a glance at most university directories or pharmaceutical executive committees tells a more complex story. Women in science are succeeding in fields that may not even be conscious of the gender imbalances.

In a recent issue of the journal Cell Stem Cell, the Initiative on Women in Science and Engineering Working Group—of more than 30 academic and business leaders organized by the New York Stem Cell Foundation—presented seven strategies to advance women in science, engineering, and medicine in this modern landscape.

“We wanted to think about broad ways to elevate the entire field, because when we looked at diversity programs across our organizations we thought that the results were okay, but they really could be better,” said Susan L. Solomon, co-founder and CEO of the New York Stem Cell Foundation and a member of the working group. “We’ve identified some very straightforward things to do that are inexpensive and could be implemented pretty much immediately.”

  1. Implement flexible family care spending
    Make grants gender-neutral by permitting grantees to use a certain percentage of grant award funds to pay for childcare, eldercare, or family-related expenses. This provides more freedom for grantees to focus on professional development and participate in the scientific community.
  2. Provide “extra hands” awards
    Dedicate funds for newly independent young investigators who are also primary caregivers, and hire technicians, administrative assistants, or postdoctoral fellows.
  3. Recruit gender-balanced review and speaker selection committees
    Adopt policies that ensure that peer review committees are conscious of gender and are made up of a sufficient number of women.
  4. Incorporate implicit bias statements
    For any initiative that undergoes external peer review, include a statement that describes the concept of implicit bias to reviewers and reiterates the organization’s commitment to equality and diversity.
  5. Focus on education as a tool
    Academic institutions and grant makers must educate their constituents and grantees on the issues women face in science and medicine. For example, gender awareness training should be a standard component of orientation programs.
  6. Create an institutional report card for gender equality
    Define quantifiable criteria that can be used to evaluate gender equality in institutions on an annual basis. For instance, these report cards may ask for updates about the male to female ratio of an academic department or the organization’s policy regarding female representation on academic or corporate committees.
  7. Partner to expand upon existing searchable databases
    Create or contribute to databases that identify women scientists for positions and activities that are critical components for career advancement.

“The issues in science, technology, engineering, and medicine are the kinds of challenges that we as a society face, and we need to have 100 percent of the population have an opportunity to participate,” Solomon said. “We need people who care because they’re thinking about their daughters or granddaughters or nieces, sisters or wives, or larger issues like finding cures for disease or climate change and they want to make sure that we’ve got enough horsepower behind us.”

Source: Cell Press

How To Write Emails That People Want To Respond To

There are only two simple rules that you need to follow if you want people to reply to your emails.

When it comes to email, I think there’s one conclusion we can all agree on: You want people to respond. Otherwise, why would you invest the time in writing them?

“Well, sure,” you’re muttering at your computer screen right now, while shaking your head, “But that’s way easier said than done.”

I get it. Inspiring people to actually hit that “reply” button is a challenge–particularly when that recipient is important, in demand, and incredibly busy. When you know you’re only adding one more note to an inbox that’s already stuffed to the gills, it’s easy to resign yourself to the fact that your message will only collect dust.

What if that wasn’t the case? What if there was something you could do to greatly increase your chances of receiving a response? Great news: there is.

SO, WHAT’S THIS HELPFUL EMAIL TRICK?

I recently read this article, published on LinkedIn by author and communication expert Zak Slayback.

Within the post, he mentions several pieces of advice that are helpful when emailing busy people. But, the one that really stands out is this: Don’t be a time suck.

It’s important to remember that busy people are, well, busy. So, if your message looks like it will take a lot of effort and elbow grease to respond to, it’s probably going to be left for later (and then likely forgotten for eternity).

How can you demonstrate that it’s actually easier to reply to your email immediately than it is to save it for a later time? By being explicitly (almost painfully) clear with your ask.

Continue onto Fast Company to read the complete article.

31 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Setting Next Year’s Goals

You can find more purpose and happiness at work and in life by asking yourself better questions

Have you ever done a copy-and-paste of your goals from the previous year because you didn’t accomplish any of them? I have. I’ve also fallen into the lazy trap of making my goals in line with everyone else’s — to weigh less, spend less, earn more.

The new year is an opportunity. Many of us use the turning of the year to think about where we are and where we want to go. We set goals and make resolutions for how the coming year will be different. Better.

When we set goals by just going through the motions, we have little chance of success. At best, we might luck into a little progress, but it’s never very satisfying. Instead, taking time in advance to reflect leads to knowing ourselves better. And when we know ourselves, setting the goals for what’s next becomes much easier.

If life is a journey, the questions we ask ourselves are the fuel that gets us from here to there.

Without this intentional reflection, we react impulsively and with limited information. We’re vulnerable to getting pushed around by the forces of those more proactive than us.

Here are 31 questions to reflect on in December–one for each day–before you set your New Year’s resolutions. They’re intended to get you thinking about what you have to be grateful for, what you want to change, and what effort is needed to propel you forward.

  1. What are the first thoughts that come to mind about the past year? Mostly positive, negative, or neutral?
  2. What was one of the most interesting things I learned this year?
  3. Who was one person I met that I’d like to get to know better? Why?
  4. What was one of my most challenging moments? Why?
  5. What was one of my favorite accomplishments?
  6. What was one personal strength I used this year? How did it benefit my work or life?
  7. What hurdle came up more than once? (time, money, attitude, location, knowledge, etc.)
  8. How well did I communicate with the people who matter most to me?
  9. What three events or accomplishments were made possible by the help of others?
  10. What advice would I offer someone else on the basis of a lesson I learned this year?
  11. What are three problems that came up at work? How did I approach solving those problems? Are there any trends in those problems or solutions?

Continue onto Inc. to read the complete list.

Jenna Boyer Named One of the Top 25 African American PR Millennials to Watch

“Did you come to work or win?” Jenna Boyer

Jenna Boyer is the Senior Manager of Employer Brand and Communications at Marriott International in Bethesda, Maryland. A graduate of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., Boyer received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies with a minor in Spanish.


Boyer hails from the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection; the West Philadelphia native is the content creator of J. Danielle Design, a décor, entertaining, style, and travel blog.

With a bright future ahead, Boyer says, “I’m excited to continue evolving as a communications professional. I intend to be in a leadership positon, managing a team of dynamic individuals who are passionate about marketing and communication, as well as mentoring individuals who are pursuing careers in the industry.”

Gwendolyn Quinn: How was it growing up in West Philadelphia? Tell us about that experience?

Jenna Boyer: Growing up in West Philly was fun, challenging and insightful all at the same time. My parents, three siblings and I lived in a small townhouse surrounded by friends. During the summer, we played all day, rode bikes, played video games and basketball. Though I lived in the inner city, I went to school in the suburbs, which gave me an appreciation for diversity but also showed me the importance of representation.

GQ: When did you become interested in publicity/public relations?

JB: Writing has always been my strength, so I knew I wanted a job that involved utilizing my talent in that area. But during my junior year of college, social media was becoming a big deal to brands (and to me). So I looked for an industry that allowed me to write and create social media strategies and public relations was it.

Continue onto HuffingtonPost to read the complete article.

Budgeting for College Students: Where to Start

College marks a significant transition period for many young adults — it’s a time of newfound freedom and the financial responsibilities that come with it.

Whether your funds come from family, student loans, scholarships or your own wallet, you’ll need to budget for expenses like textbooks, housing and, yes, a social life. Knowing who’s footing the bill, what costs to expect and which ones you can live without — ideally before school starts — can reduce stress and help you form healthy financial habits for the future.

Have the money talk

Before you build a budget, go over some important details with the people — parents, guardians or a partner — who will be involved in financing your education. Discussing your situation together will ensure everyone is in the loop and understands expectations.

“One of the biggest obstacles we have [with] teaching young people financial literacy and financial skills is not making money and expenses a taboo subject,” says Catie Hogan, founder of Hogan Financial Planning LLC. “Open lines of communication are far and away the most important tool, just so everyone’s on the same page as far as what things are going to cost and how everybody can keep some money in their pocket.”

Here are some topics to start with:

  • Who is paying for college and how. Have a conversation before the start of each school year to decide if your family will pay for costs out-of-pocket or if you’ll need to get a job, rely on financial aid, use funds from a 529 plan or combine these options.
  • What expenses to expect. In addition to tuition, you’ll have to budget for other college costs, like transportation and school supplies. Make a list of likely expenses, estimate the cost and agree who pays for what. (See more on expenses below.)
  • FAFSA and taxes. Whether a parent or guardian claims you as a dependent or you file taxes on your own determines whose information is required to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and who can claim tax credits and deductions. Discuss your financial status before each school year and address any changes, like a raise or job loss.
  • Credit cards and bank accounts. If you’re considering opening a credit cardaccount for the first time, are younger than 21 and don’t work full time, you’ll need a co-signer: a parent or other adult. You’ll want to talk about ground rules, like only using a credit card for emergencies and defining what constitutes an emergency. Approach new financial products with caution and be careful not to take on debt. If you plan to directly deposit funds from a job or allowance, look for a checking account that offers low (or no) fees.

Anticipate your expenses

To determine what you’ll spend each term, keep these college-related expenses on your radar:

  • Textbooks and school supplies. Course materials could eat up a large chunk of your budget. The average estimated cost of books and supplies for in-state students living on campus at public four-year institutions in 2016-2017 was $1,250, according to the College Board. Also plan for purchases like notebooks, a laptop, a printer and a backpack, and read the do’s and don’ts of back-to-school shopping for money-saving tips.
  • Room and board. When it comes to food and living arrangements, weigh your options. Compare the cost of living on campus and getting a meal plan versus renting an apartment and shopping for groceries.

Continue onto NerdWallet to read the complete article.

Leadership Spotlight with Nelson Boyce

The business leader shares insights about leadership, being an influencer, and career development.

Business leader Nelson Boyce oversees the Publicis Group Holding Company of Advertising Agencies. A Harvard alum, Boyce has also served as the president of The Westchester Clubmen and board member of New Rochelle Fund for Educational Excellence. The Azara Group caught up with Boyce to talk about his background.

  1. What attracted you to your chosen field and profession?
    I’m a “Type A” individual who loves interacting with people. I started my career in investment banking in PaineWebber’s mergers and acquisitions group to get experience and pay off my student loans. It was a great education in understanding how businesses operate and companies are structured. But I grew up surrounded by media, so it’s not surprising that I eventually landed at Viacom and Google. After banking, I found that media ad sales was my calling.
  2. What person, opportunity, or game-changing moment had the biggest impact on your career?
    The moment that most impacted me was when I was working for Vibe Magazine. I was asked to shadow its founder Quincy Jones at a concert and to take care of anything he needed that evening. I took full advantage to pick his brain and learn from him.

I asked him how he became the mogul that he was. He said that he started out wanting to be a trumpet player, but not just any trumpet player. Quincy wanted to be “the best” trumpet player. He shared his insights on how you always have to do your best work because people can’t help but recognize your contributions. Quincy stressed how you have to create your own destiny, and how many opportunities came to him because of his approach in always trying to be “the best” at whatever he was doing.

This encounter was one of most impactful moments in my professional life. It shaped how I see myself, the world, and success. It changed my framework.

  1. What is the biggest challenge you faced professionally? How did you overcome it?
    When I walk into a room, I don’t just walk in as an executive. I walk in as a black executive. I know I have to prove and reprove myself because of my race. I’ve never felt like someone was purposely looking to do me harm, but there’s always an unconscious bias that’s unavoidable. It’s difficult to get people to see you for who you are versus what they might perceive you to be based on what little information they have or what they are socialized to think. It’s a challenge that is difficult to quantify, but I know that it is there.

That said, it fuels my drive. So I always make sure I’m trying to set the standard. I go above and beyond so I can chip away at unconscious biases. It’s through this effort that I hope to make it easier for others coming up through the ranks behind me.

  1. What tools or tactics do you rely on in being a more effective leader and team member?
    Empathy is always at the forefront with me. I try diligently to understand the motivations, passions, and fears of people on my team. I want to understand the people who work with me, and I allow myself to be somewhat vulnerable at times to build trust and a sense of cohesion. Also, when I lay out a plan for my team, I make sure they have some say so we’re all working towards a collective vision. They need to have skin in the game so they feel we all have each other’s back.

At Google, we practice psychological safety — an approach where teams are safe for interpersonal risk-taking. We promote openness and encourage people to share their ideas even if someone comes up with an unpopular idea.

  1. Share a story about an interesting or difficult negotiation and how you were able to gain more influence and leverage as a result.
    I execute complex large-scale deals with ad agencies. Effectively negotiating goes back to the notion of a value exchange. I try to highlight the value of the relationship to the client and what it means for their business. I back this up with a joint business plan with milestones, demonstrating that I’m there to support them in their business endeavors.

When I was at Nickelodeon, they were looking for new business models. This was before they were in radio, and I saw there was potential to partner with a major digital music streaming company for Nick Radio.

But the biggest challenge wasn’t with negotiating a deal with iHeartRadio. It was selling in this new concept internally at Nickelodeon since this required buy-in from many departments. We had to make the case that the investment would pay off. Once we built a coalition of internal support, we targeted iHeartRadio because they didn’t have any content for kids at the time. They could provide us with additional distribution that Nickelodeon lacked.

I got the deal three quarters of the way there before I left for BET. I presented the concept, and I got people aligned at Nickelodeon by showing people the value in the idea and how it could help key stakeholders in their respective areas.

  1. What do you see as your unique value proposition, and how has your personal background prepared you to excel?
    I’m comfortable dealing with ambiguity. I went to three colleges in four years, lived in four areas of the country when I was growing up, and I’ve often been placed in positions that were totally new. I’ve learned how to adapt and overcome.

I try to embody what my father taught me about growth and not being stagnant. He pointed out that it’s better to be a stream versus a pond. A stream is always changing and never the same. It moves, adapts, and shifts its path. But a pond — you can return to it 20 years later, and it will be in the same place. I prefer to be like the stream because it represents energy and possibility. It’s on the “can” side of the equation and not the “can’t” side of things. I incorporate this into my approach to success.

  1. What is your proudest achievement?
    My son is my proudest achievement. My wife and I see our son as a miracle to us. He fuels my drive, and makes me aware of what I’m doing and how I’m doing it. I want him to see the importance of being a proud, strong, responsible black male. If he sees opportunity to do more than what I’ve done or my father has done, then I have done my job.

3 Things to Know Before You Pick a Health Insurance Plan

Choosing a health insurance plan can be complicated. Knowing just a few things before you compare plans can make it simpler.

  1. The 4 “metal” categories: There are 4 categories of health insurance plans: Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum. These categories show how you and your plan share costs. Plan categories have nothing to do with quality of care.

Which metal category is right for you?

Bronze

  • Lowest monthly premium
  • Highest costs when you need care
  • Bronze plan deductibles — the amount of medical costs you pay yourself before your insurance plan starts to pay — can be thousands of dollars a year.
  • Good choice if: You want a low-cost way to protect yourself from worst-case medical scenarios, like serious sickness or injury. Your monthly premium will be low, but you’ll have to pay for most routine care yourself.

Silver

  • Moderate monthly premium
  • Moderate costs when you need care
  • Silver deductibles — the costs you pay yourself before your plan pays anything — are usually lower than those of Bronze plans.

Gold

  • High monthly premium
  • Low costs when you need care
  • Deductibles — the amount of medical costs you pay yourself before your plan pays — are usually low.
  • Good choice if: You’re willing to pay more each month to have more costs covered when you get medical treatment. If you use a lot of care, a Gold plan could be a good value.

Platinum

  • Highest monthly premium
  • Lowest costs when you get care
  • Deductibles are very low, meaning your plan starts paying its share earlier than for other categories of plans.
  1. Your total costs for health care: You pay a monthly bill to your insurance company (a “premium”), even if you don’t use medical services that month. You pay out-of-pocket costs, including a deductible, when you get care. It’s important to think about both kinds of costs when shopping for a plan.

When choosing a plan, it’s a good idea to think about your total health care costs, not just the bill (the “premium”) you pay to your insurance company every month.

Other amounts, sometimes called “out-of-pocket” costs, have a big impact on your total spending on health care – sometimes more than the premium itself.

Beyond your monthly premium: Deductible and out-of-pocket costs

  • Deductible: How much you have to spend for covered health services before your insurance company pays anything (except free preventive services)
  • Copayments and coinsurance: Payments you make each time you get a medical service after reaching your deductible
  • Out-of-pocket maximum: The most you have to spend for covered services in a year. After you reach this amount, the insurance company pays 100% for covered services.

So how do you find a category that works for you?

  • If you don’t expect to use regular medical services and don’t take regular prescriptions: You may want a Bronze plan. These plans can have very low monthly premiums, but have high deductibles and pay less of your costs when you need care.
  • If you qualify for extra savings on out-of-pocket costs OR want more of your costs covered: Silver plans probably offer the best value. If you qualify for extra savings (“cost-sharing reductions”) your deductible will be lower and you’ll pay less each time you get care. But you get these extra savings ONLY if you enroll in Silver plan. This can save you hundreds or even thousands of dollars a year if you use a lot of care. Even if you don’t qualify for extra savings, Silver plans offer good value — moderate premiums and deductibles, and better coverage of your out-of-pocket costs than a Bronze or Catastrophic plan provide.

If you expect a lot of doctor visits or need regular prescriptions: You may want a Gold plan or Platinum plan. These plans generally have higher monthly premiums but pay more of your costs when you need care.

  1. Plan and network types — HMO, PPO, POS, and EPO: Some plan types allow you to use almost any doctor or health care facility. Others limit your choices or charge you more if you use providers outside their network.

Types of Marketplace plans

Depending on how many plans are offered in your area, you may find plans of all or any of these types at each metal level – Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum.

Some examples of plan types you’ll find in the Marketplace:

  • Exclusive Provider Organization (EPO): A managed care plan where services are covered only if you use doctors, specialists, or hospitals in the plan’s network (except in an emergency).
  • Health Maintenance Organization (HMO): A type of health insurance plan that usually limits coverage to care from doctors who work for or contract with the HMO. It generally won’t cover out-of-network care except in an emergency. An HMO may require you to live or work in its service area to be eligible for coverage. HMOs often provide integrated care and focus on prevention and wellness.
  • Point of Service (POS): A type of plan where you pay less if you use doctors, hospitals, and other health care providers that belong to the plan’s network. POS plans require you to get a referral from your primary care doctor in order to see a specialist.
  • Preferred Provider Organization (PPO): A type of health plan where you pay less if you use providers in the plan’s network. You can use doctors, hospitals, and providers outside of the network without a referral for an additional cost.

Source: Healthcare.gov

Interview and Body Language Mistakes

Body Language

Interviews are vulnerable times. There aren’t many things more nerve-wracking than walking into a room of people you desperately want to impress.

In a recent survey from CareerBuilder, employers shared the most memorable job interview mistakes candidates have made and how body language can hinder their chances of moving forward in the interview process.

According to the nationwide survey, conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder from November 16 to December 6, 2016, among more than 2,600 hiring and human resource managers, it doesn’t take long for a hiring manager to make a decision. Around half of employers (51 percent) know within the first five minutes of an interview if a candidate is a good fit for a position—on par with last year (50 percent).

“The best solution to minimize pre-interview anxiety is solid preparation,” said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer for CareerBuilder. “If you don’t read about the company and research your role thoroughly, you could magnify your fear of interviewing poorly and lose the opportunity.”

Body Language: Master Your Mannerisms

In a job interview, it’s likely that your body language will have more of a positive impact on your success than anything you say. When asked to identify the biggest body language mistakes job seekers make during an interview, hiring managers named the following:

  1. Failing to make eye contact: 67 percent
  2. Failing to smile: 39 percent
  3. Playing with something on the table: 34 percent
  4. Fidgeting too much in their seats: 32 percent
  5. Crossing their arms over their chests: 32 percent
  6. Having bad posture: 31 percent
  7. Playing with their hair or touching their faces: 28 percent
  8. Having a weak handshake: 22 percent
  9. Using too many hand gestures: 13 percent
  10. Having a handshake that was too strong: 9 percent


Easiest Ways to Ruin a Job Interview

What are the absolute worst things you can do when interviewing for a job? Here are five instant deal breakers, according to employers:

  1. Candidate is caught lying about something: 66 percent
  2. Candidate answers a cell phone or text during the interview: 64 percent
  3. Candidate appears arrogant or entitled: 59 percent
  4. Candidate dresses inappropriately: 49 percent
  5. Candidate appears to have a lack of accountability: 48 percent

Source: CareerBuilder®

 

Managing you B2B Customer Experience Strategy

B2B companies can benefit having a customer experience strategy that puts their customers’ needs first, according to these experts.

Selling to consumers is a lot like selling to businesses. So it follows that B2B customer experience strategy would resemble strategies for B2C companies.

“All customers, whether individual consumers or businesses, want to be heard,” says Lynn Hunsaker, chief customer officer at ClearAction Continuum, a Sunnyvale, California-based consumer experience consulting firm.

But there are also important differences. These differences mean that a B2B customer experience strategy pursues different goals—and that marketers may need to use different tools to reach them.

Higher Stakes for B2B Marketers?

One difference from B2C models is that B2B customers are generally playing for higher stakes.

“It’s often not a casual purchase, like picking up dish detergent, but something important to the successful operation of a business,” says Steve Wunker, managing director of Boston-based New Markets Advisors and author of Jobs to be Done: A Roadmap for Customer-Centered Innovation.

“So getting the experience right counts for a lot in the customer’s eyes.”

There are quite a few other customer experience strategy differences. For one, B2B sellers are usually selling to a team of buyers rather than a single individual. That means B2B sellers essentially have two sets of customers: the business itself and the customers of that business.

Business people are also consumers, Hunsaker adds. “So consumer behavior definitely drives business behavior,” she says.

B2B sellers also tend to have better insight into customer expectations and experiences because they often use dedicated sales forces that develop close relationships with their customers.

Finally, B2B sellers are likely to have far fewer customers, each of which is proportionally more important when formulating customer experience strategy.

“Account churn can be extremely expensive, so retention is king,” Wunker says.

As such, B2B marketers are interested in building and maintaining brand strength. That means an effective B2B customer experience strategy can translate into better customer retention, higher sales volume and pricing power.

Creating a B2B Customer Experience Strategy

Managing B2B and B2C customer experiences can involve different tools. Yet both share the ultimate objective of increasing business success by selling greater quantities of products and services at higher prices and more consistently. For that to happen effectively requires skillful management of customers’ experiences.

“Building strong customer relationships can be critical for B2B companies as competition increases and users are more willing than ever to try a new solution if current providers aren’t meeting expectations,” says Susan Ganeshan, chief marketing officer of customer experience management software company Clarabridge

in Reston, Virginia. “Because of this, B2B companies must give users the care and attention they deserve.”

Continue onto American Express to read the complete article.

How Job Seekers Can Make A Good First Impression

Resume

Your resume stood out among the others. You made it through the phone screen. Now it’s time to meet your potential employer in person. This is “do or die” time—an opportunity that cannot be missed.

Job candidates follow these 10 guidelines to make a good—and lasting—first impression.

1).  Be mindful of the other person’s time. Ask how much time the other person has to devote to the meeting, and hold to that time frame.

2).  Ask questions about the company and the open position.

3).  Dress appropriately.

4).  If you were referred by a mutual friend or colleague, reference that person in positive terms. This helps build a “personal bridge” and establish rapport.

5).  Take notes throughout the interview. This shows that you are interested and engaged enough to be taken seriously.

6).  Arrive at the meeting on time. This shows that you respect the other person and that you are a true professional.

7).  Be fully prepared. Learn everything you can in advance about the company, the opportunity, and the interviewer.

8).  Make a connection between your past successes and how they relate to the prospective employer’s needs and challenges.

9).  Present yourself as a solutions provider rather than a job seeker. Offer to be of service and show genuine interest in helping the interviewer solve his/her business problems.

10).  Follow up with a timely thank you note. This is a must!

In today’s tight job market, so few job seekers actually make it to the interview stage. By incorporating these simple suggestions into the interview process, job seekers will make a good first impression, be memorable, receive better feedback, and ultimately get more job offers.

For more information and other useful tips for achieving career success, visit getthejobbook.com.

Reprinted by permission of Ford R. Myers, a nationally-known Career Coach and author of Get The Job You Want, Even When No One’s Hiring.

How Big Companies Can Push Nonprofits To Diversify Their Boards

There are many diverse employees that want to help local organizations–not just the CEO.

Nonprofit boards, unsurprisingly, are a rich white club–more than 90% of nonprofit CEOs are white, as are 84% of their boards. Both of those shares have actually risen in recent years, showing that while this particular rich white club is intensely aware of that problem–they take surveys and talk about it a lot–it still adds more rich white folks to that circle, instead of solving an obvious diversity gap and racial bias problem.

Part of the issue revolves around privilege and laziness: Many leaders don’t have racially diverse business networks, and without being very intentional about how to recruit and fairly vet top-level candidates, there’s plenty of talent that may go unseen or untapped.

But for-profit companies may not recognize that many of their diverse top employees also want the opportunity to serve on those boards. And that finding ways to elevate more of those candidates is a win-win: Cause groups gain a broader perspective, while employees gain stronger leadership skills and may be encouraged to stick around longer. “There’s a big opportunity because nonprofit boards are complaining they need more people for diversity,” says Alice Korngold, CEO of Korngold Consulting, a strategy advisory service for board members, corporate executives, and nonprofits. “There are qualified people at companies and they’re waiting in the wings.”

That’s because the recruiting process is typically “fairly random,” she says. A nonprofit that needs a board seat filled might start calling companies to see who is interested, which could lead to the CEO or some other top executive asking around informally or on an email thread, not exactly the sort of science that ensures whoever replies is both prepared and the right fit.

A better way, which some companies are now adopting, is to interview their own employees about their charitable interests and places they might want to serve, creating a list of top candidates by passion and skill set, which can be improved through coordinating more volunteer opportunities, informational learning sessions with various charities, and learning from others who’ve gone through or organized these experiences. When the time comes, both companies and nonprofits will be aware of the right potential match.

Continue onto Fast Company to read the complete article.

