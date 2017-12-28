Going Global Despite the Odds—CEO shares how her company is reaching its global goal

Business, Careers
Connie Gorum

Connie Russell Gorum, the founder and CEO of C. L. Russell Group, LLC (CLRG), an industry workforce training company, started CLRG in 2015 after leaving her government job with a vision and a strategic plan—to become a global industry workforce training company.

Today, CLRG is well on its way to reaching its global goal after only two years of founding the company. The playing field changed for CLRG in 2016 when the company was selected among seven small and medium-size American companies to participate in the United States – Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) U.S. Trade Mission to Azerbaijan and Georgia organized in partnership with ExportDC. This opportunity strategically positioned the company’s goal of becoming a global industry workforce training company.

Connie shares some insight from her interview with Becky Mangus, publisher of The Biz Monthly, on her global journey and steps to help other entrepreneurs pursuing globalization.

When/why did you decide to set global goals for your business?
I’ve always been considered a big dreamer and risk-taker, so when I decided to start my business, I knew maintaining that mindset was very important for the success of my business. Small businesses have access to so many resources today that allow us to explore areas we could only think about and watch others #GoBig. That’s no longer the case today. Today, small businesses compete with large businesses, so I knew I had to think big if I wanted to be a player in the game. So, going global was the only position for me to take.

How did you achieve your initial global connection?
Being selected in the U. S. Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce (USACC) U.S. Trade Mission to Azerbaijan and Georgia in partnership with ExportDC literally opened the global connection for me. Pursing global connections without an experienced colleague is very challenging.

What was it about the 2016 Trade Mission Trip that made your dream of a becoming a global company seem possible?
After the Trade Mission Trip, I finally had access to contacts. The mission featured participation in the country’s economic and sector briefings, networking receptions, exclusive meetings with relevant government officials, B2B appointments with prospective global agents, distributors, partners, and end-users. I learned about the country’s trending industries and their economic climate. This opportunity allowed me to develop relationships with both embassies. I now have access to special embassy events and meetings concerning the economic status of both countries and forecasting updates. This helps my company stay current with developing global performance solutions for diverse industries. Understanding your industry from a local and global perspective will better position you for success.

Were these two countries on your radar when planning your global strategy?
They were not. To be truthful, this was my first time learning about these two countries, which made it more interesting. Don’t limit yourself; engage in new markets.

What were the first steps you took to make breaking into the global training industry a reality?
For me, my first step was connecting with global commerce organizations. The next bold step was to visit the desired country. Staying behind the computer was too safe and comfortable for me. I wanted to experience the culture and develop relationships. One thing I always share with my training team is you must learn the customer’s culture to effectively train their team. Learning the protocol of traveling abroad was like developing a new training course for me. Once I accomplished that, I felt more knowledgeable about the culture. I can now share my experiences with other inspiring entrepreneurs looking to expand global.

This was a long-term goal, but what had you done over the years, leading up to your concentrated effort to help with your vision?
I continued to network with local global commerce organizations and businesses with prior global experience to help keep me current with the global trends. When you’re an entrepreneur, learning becomes your lifestyle—it never ends.

Can you share a situation from your career that involved obstacles you had to overcome and share what you learned from those situations?
As a woman entrepreneur, I knew I would encounter constant obstacles, to say the least. But that only adds fuel to my perseverance. One situation I recall is being told by a former colleague that I should wait until I became a ‘big business’ before I started thinking about taking my company global. That was just the fuel I needed to prove them wrong. The more I began to research about small businesses going global the more I became aware of the possibilities for my company. That situation taught me to never allow someone to limit my capabilities based on my current position and to have a diverse group of mentors. Mentors serve for different purposes; no one mentor can serve all your needs. Today, I have more than one mentor who help me in different aspects of the growth of my business.

What words of advice do you have for other small businesses seeking to go global?
Start planning now; today, much of the growth trends are outside the United States. Whether small businesses realize it or not, their competitors are global as well as local. Diversity is real; it’s not just a trending new word that makes a company appear politically correct. When small businesses begin to balance domestic and international markets, they can better manage their risk and leverage growth opportunities. Always think bigger than your present position. Stay connected, and join local global commerce associations. I would recommend the following organization to help get started entering the global industry: globalchamber.org.

7 Strategies to Advance Women in Science

Careers
Despite the progress women have made in science, engineering, and medicine, a glance at most university directories or pharmaceutical executive committees tells a more complex story. Women in science are succeeding in fields that may not even be conscious of the gender imbalances.

In a recent issue of the journal Cell Stem Cell, the Initiative on Women in Science and Engineering Working Group—of more than 30 academic and business leaders organized by the New York Stem Cell Foundation—presented seven strategies to advance women in science, engineering, and medicine in this modern landscape.

“We wanted to think about broad ways to elevate the entire field, because when we looked at diversity programs across our organizations we thought that the results were okay, but they really could be better,” said Susan L. Solomon, co-founder and CEO of the New York Stem Cell Foundation and a member of the working group. “We’ve identified some very straightforward things to do that are inexpensive and could be implemented pretty much immediately.”

  1. Implement flexible family care spending
    Make grants gender-neutral by permitting grantees to use a certain percentage of grant award funds to pay for childcare, eldercare, or family-related expenses. This provides more freedom for grantees to focus on professional development and participate in the scientific community.
  2. Provide “extra hands” awards
    Dedicate funds for newly independent young investigators who are also primary caregivers, and hire technicians, administrative assistants, or postdoctoral fellows.
  3. Recruit gender-balanced review and speaker selection committees
    Adopt policies that ensure that peer review committees are conscious of gender and are made up of a sufficient number of women.
  4. Incorporate implicit bias statements
    For any initiative that undergoes external peer review, include a statement that describes the concept of implicit bias to reviewers and reiterates the organization’s commitment to equality and diversity.
  5. Focus on education as a tool
    Academic institutions and grant makers must educate their constituents and grantees on the issues women face in science and medicine. For example, gender awareness training should be a standard component of orientation programs.
  6. Create an institutional report card for gender equality
    Define quantifiable criteria that can be used to evaluate gender equality in institutions on an annual basis. For instance, these report cards may ask for updates about the male to female ratio of an academic department or the organization’s policy regarding female representation on academic or corporate committees.
  7. Partner to expand upon existing searchable databases
    Create or contribute to databases that identify women scientists for positions and activities that are critical components for career advancement.

“The issues in science, technology, engineering, and medicine are the kinds of challenges that we as a society face, and we need to have 100 percent of the population have an opportunity to participate,” Solomon said. “We need people who care because they’re thinking about their daughters or granddaughters or nieces, sisters or wives, or larger issues like finding cures for disease or climate change and they want to make sure that we’ve got enough horsepower behind us.”

Source: Cell Press

How To Write Emails That People Want To Respond To

Business, Careers
There are only two simple rules that you need to follow if you want people to reply to your emails.

When it comes to email, I think there’s one conclusion we can all agree on: You want people to respond. Otherwise, why would you invest the time in writing them?

“Well, sure,” you’re muttering at your computer screen right now, while shaking your head, “But that’s way easier said than done.”

I get it. Inspiring people to actually hit that “reply” button is a challenge–particularly when that recipient is important, in demand, and incredibly busy. When you know you’re only adding one more note to an inbox that’s already stuffed to the gills, it’s easy to resign yourself to the fact that your message will only collect dust.

What if that wasn’t the case? What if there was something you could do to greatly increase your chances of receiving a response? Great news: there is.

SO, WHAT’S THIS HELPFUL EMAIL TRICK?

I recently read this article, published on LinkedIn by author and communication expert Zak Slayback.

Within the post, he mentions several pieces of advice that are helpful when emailing busy people. But, the one that really stands out is this: Don’t be a time suck.

It’s important to remember that busy people are, well, busy. So, if your message looks like it will take a lot of effort and elbow grease to respond to, it’s probably going to be left for later (and then likely forgotten for eternity).

How can you demonstrate that it’s actually easier to reply to your email immediately than it is to save it for a later time? By being explicitly (almost painfully) clear with your ask.

Continue onto Fast Company to read the complete article.

31 Questions to Ask Yourself Before Setting Next Year’s Goals

Careers
You can find more purpose and happiness at work and in life by asking yourself better questions

Have you ever done a copy-and-paste of your goals from the previous year because you didn’t accomplish any of them? I have. I’ve also fallen into the lazy trap of making my goals in line with everyone else’s — to weigh less, spend less, earn more.

The new year is an opportunity. Many of us use the turning of the year to think about where we are and where we want to go. We set goals and make resolutions for how the coming year will be different. Better.

When we set goals by just going through the motions, we have little chance of success. At best, we might luck into a little progress, but it’s never very satisfying. Instead, taking time in advance to reflect leads to knowing ourselves better. And when we know ourselves, setting the goals for what’s next becomes much easier.

If life is a journey, the questions we ask ourselves are the fuel that gets us from here to there.

Without this intentional reflection, we react impulsively and with limited information. We’re vulnerable to getting pushed around by the forces of those more proactive than us.

Here are 31 questions to reflect on in December–one for each day–before you set your New Year’s resolutions. They’re intended to get you thinking about what you have to be grateful for, what you want to change, and what effort is needed to propel you forward.

  1. What are the first thoughts that come to mind about the past year? Mostly positive, negative, or neutral?
  2. What was one of the most interesting things I learned this year?
  3. Who was one person I met that I’d like to get to know better? Why?
  4. What was one of my most challenging moments? Why?
  5. What was one of my favorite accomplishments?
  6. What was one personal strength I used this year? How did it benefit my work or life?
  7. What hurdle came up more than once? (time, money, attitude, location, knowledge, etc.)
  8. How well did I communicate with the people who matter most to me?
  9. What three events or accomplishments were made possible by the help of others?
  10. What advice would I offer someone else on the basis of a lesson I learned this year?
  11. What are three problems that came up at work? How did I approach solving those problems? Are there any trends in those problems or solutions?

Continue onto Inc. to read the complete list.

Jenna Boyer Named One of the Top 25 African American PR Millennials to Watch

Business, Careers
“Did you come to work or win?” Jenna Boyer

Jenna Boyer is the Senior Manager of Employer Brand and Communications at Marriott International in Bethesda, Maryland. A graduate of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., Boyer received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies with a minor in Spanish.


Boyer hails from the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection; the West Philadelphia native is the content creator of J. Danielle Design, a décor, entertaining, style, and travel blog.

With a bright future ahead, Boyer says, “I’m excited to continue evolving as a communications professional. I intend to be in a leadership positon, managing a team of dynamic individuals who are passionate about marketing and communication, as well as mentoring individuals who are pursuing careers in the industry.”

Gwendolyn Quinn: How was it growing up in West Philadelphia? Tell us about that experience?

Jenna Boyer: Growing up in West Philly was fun, challenging and insightful all at the same time. My parents, three siblings and I lived in a small townhouse surrounded by friends. During the summer, we played all day, rode bikes, played video games and basketball. Though I lived in the inner city, I went to school in the suburbs, which gave me an appreciation for diversity but also showed me the importance of representation.

GQ: When did you become interested in publicity/public relations?

JB: Writing has always been my strength, so I knew I wanted a job that involved utilizing my talent in that area. But during my junior year of college, social media was becoming a big deal to brands (and to me). So I looked for an industry that allowed me to write and create social media strategies and public relations was it.

Continue onto HuffingtonPost to read the complete article.

Leadership Spotlight with Nelson Boyce

Business, Careers
The business leader shares insights about leadership, being an influencer, and career development.

Business leader Nelson Boyce oversees the Publicis Group Holding Company of Advertising Agencies. A Harvard alum, Boyce has also served as the president of The Westchester Clubmen and board member of New Rochelle Fund for Educational Excellence. The Azara Group caught up with Boyce to talk about his background.

  1. What attracted you to your chosen field and profession?
    I’m a “Type A” individual who loves interacting with people. I started my career in investment banking in PaineWebber’s mergers and acquisitions group to get experience and pay off my student loans. It was a great education in understanding how businesses operate and companies are structured. But I grew up surrounded by media, so it’s not surprising that I eventually landed at Viacom and Google. After banking, I found that media ad sales was my calling.
  2. What person, opportunity, or game-changing moment had the biggest impact on your career?
    The moment that most impacted me was when I was working for Vibe Magazine. I was asked to shadow its founder Quincy Jones at a concert and to take care of anything he needed that evening. I took full advantage to pick his brain and learn from him.

I asked him how he became the mogul that he was. He said that he started out wanting to be a trumpet player, but not just any trumpet player. Quincy wanted to be “the best” trumpet player. He shared his insights on how you always have to do your best work because people can’t help but recognize your contributions. Quincy stressed how you have to create your own destiny, and how many opportunities came to him because of his approach in always trying to be “the best” at whatever he was doing.

This encounter was one of most impactful moments in my professional life. It shaped how I see myself, the world, and success. It changed my framework.

  1. What is the biggest challenge you faced professionally? How did you overcome it?
    When I walk into a room, I don’t just walk in as an executive. I walk in as a black executive. I know I have to prove and reprove myself because of my race. I’ve never felt like someone was purposely looking to do me harm, but there’s always an unconscious bias that’s unavoidable. It’s difficult to get people to see you for who you are versus what they might perceive you to be based on what little information they have or what they are socialized to think. It’s a challenge that is difficult to quantify, but I know that it is there.

That said, it fuels my drive. So I always make sure I’m trying to set the standard. I go above and beyond so I can chip away at unconscious biases. It’s through this effort that I hope to make it easier for others coming up through the ranks behind me.

  1. What tools or tactics do you rely on in being a more effective leader and team member?
    Empathy is always at the forefront with me. I try diligently to understand the motivations, passions, and fears of people on my team. I want to understand the people who work with me, and I allow myself to be somewhat vulnerable at times to build trust and a sense of cohesion. Also, when I lay out a plan for my team, I make sure they have some say so we’re all working towards a collective vision. They need to have skin in the game so they feel we all have each other’s back.

At Google, we practice psychological safety — an approach where teams are safe for interpersonal risk-taking. We promote openness and encourage people to share their ideas even if someone comes up with an unpopular idea.

  1. Share a story about an interesting or difficult negotiation and how you were able to gain more influence and leverage as a result.
    I execute complex large-scale deals with ad agencies. Effectively negotiating goes back to the notion of a value exchange. I try to highlight the value of the relationship to the client and what it means for their business. I back this up with a joint business plan with milestones, demonstrating that I’m there to support them in their business endeavors.

When I was at Nickelodeon, they were looking for new business models. This was before they were in radio, and I saw there was potential to partner with a major digital music streaming company for Nick Radio.

But the biggest challenge wasn’t with negotiating a deal with iHeartRadio. It was selling in this new concept internally at Nickelodeon since this required buy-in from many departments. We had to make the case that the investment would pay off. Once we built a coalition of internal support, we targeted iHeartRadio because they didn’t have any content for kids at the time. They could provide us with additional distribution that Nickelodeon lacked.

I got the deal three quarters of the way there before I left for BET. I presented the concept, and I got people aligned at Nickelodeon by showing people the value in the idea and how it could help key stakeholders in their respective areas.

  1. What do you see as your unique value proposition, and how has your personal background prepared you to excel?
    I’m comfortable dealing with ambiguity. I went to three colleges in four years, lived in four areas of the country when I was growing up, and I’ve often been placed in positions that were totally new. I’ve learned how to adapt and overcome.

I try to embody what my father taught me about growth and not being stagnant. He pointed out that it’s better to be a stream versus a pond. A stream is always changing and never the same. It moves, adapts, and shifts its path. But a pond — you can return to it 20 years later, and it will be in the same place. I prefer to be like the stream because it represents energy and possibility. It’s on the “can” side of the equation and not the “can’t” side of things. I incorporate this into my approach to success.

  1. What is your proudest achievement?
    My son is my proudest achievement. My wife and I see our son as a miracle to us. He fuels my drive, and makes me aware of what I’m doing and how I’m doing it. I want him to see the importance of being a proud, strong, responsible black male. If he sees opportunity to do more than what I’ve done or my father has done, then I have done my job.

Interview and Body Language Mistakes

Business, Careers
Body Language

Interviews are vulnerable times. There aren’t many things more nerve-wracking than walking into a room of people you desperately want to impress.

In a recent survey from CareerBuilder, employers shared the most memorable job interview mistakes candidates have made and how body language can hinder their chances of moving forward in the interview process.

According to the nationwide survey, conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder from November 16 to December 6, 2016, among more than 2,600 hiring and human resource managers, it doesn’t take long for a hiring manager to make a decision. Around half of employers (51 percent) know within the first five minutes of an interview if a candidate is a good fit for a position—on par with last year (50 percent).

“The best solution to minimize pre-interview anxiety is solid preparation,” said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer for CareerBuilder. “If you don’t read about the company and research your role thoroughly, you could magnify your fear of interviewing poorly and lose the opportunity.”

Body Language: Master Your Mannerisms

In a job interview, it’s likely that your body language will have more of a positive impact on your success than anything you say. When asked to identify the biggest body language mistakes job seekers make during an interview, hiring managers named the following:

  1. Failing to make eye contact: 67 percent
  2. Failing to smile: 39 percent
  3. Playing with something on the table: 34 percent
  4. Fidgeting too much in their seats: 32 percent
  5. Crossing their arms over their chests: 32 percent
  6. Having bad posture: 31 percent
  7. Playing with their hair or touching their faces: 28 percent
  8. Having a weak handshake: 22 percent
  9. Using too many hand gestures: 13 percent
  10. Having a handshake that was too strong: 9 percent


Easiest Ways to Ruin a Job Interview

What are the absolute worst things you can do when interviewing for a job? Here are five instant deal breakers, according to employers:

  1. Candidate is caught lying about something: 66 percent
  2. Candidate answers a cell phone or text during the interview: 64 percent
  3. Candidate appears arrogant or entitled: 59 percent
  4. Candidate dresses inappropriately: 49 percent
  5. Candidate appears to have a lack of accountability: 48 percent

Source: CareerBuilder®

 

Managing you B2B Customer Experience Strategy

Business
B2B companies can benefit having a customer experience strategy that puts their customers’ needs first, according to these experts.

Selling to consumers is a lot like selling to businesses. So it follows that B2B customer experience strategy would resemble strategies for B2C companies.

“All customers, whether individual consumers or businesses, want to be heard,” says Lynn Hunsaker, chief customer officer at ClearAction Continuum, a Sunnyvale, California-based consumer experience consulting firm.

But there are also important differences. These differences mean that a B2B customer experience strategy pursues different goals—and that marketers may need to use different tools to reach them.

Higher Stakes for B2B Marketers?

One difference from B2C models is that B2B customers are generally playing for higher stakes.

“It’s often not a casual purchase, like picking up dish detergent, but something important to the successful operation of a business,” says Steve Wunker, managing director of Boston-based New Markets Advisors and author of Jobs to be Done: A Roadmap for Customer-Centered Innovation.

“So getting the experience right counts for a lot in the customer’s eyes.”

There are quite a few other customer experience strategy differences. For one, B2B sellers are usually selling to a team of buyers rather than a single individual. That means B2B sellers essentially have two sets of customers: the business itself and the customers of that business.

Business people are also consumers, Hunsaker adds. “So consumer behavior definitely drives business behavior,” she says.

B2B sellers also tend to have better insight into customer expectations and experiences because they often use dedicated sales forces that develop close relationships with their customers.

Finally, B2B sellers are likely to have far fewer customers, each of which is proportionally more important when formulating customer experience strategy.

“Account churn can be extremely expensive, so retention is king,” Wunker says.

As such, B2B marketers are interested in building and maintaining brand strength. That means an effective B2B customer experience strategy can translate into better customer retention, higher sales volume and pricing power.

Creating a B2B Customer Experience Strategy

Managing B2B and B2C customer experiences can involve different tools. Yet both share the ultimate objective of increasing business success by selling greater quantities of products and services at higher prices and more consistently. For that to happen effectively requires skillful management of customers’ experiences.

“Building strong customer relationships can be critical for B2B companies as competition increases and users are more willing than ever to try a new solution if current providers aren’t meeting expectations,” says Susan Ganeshan, chief marketing officer of customer experience management software company Clarabridge

in Reston, Virginia. “Because of this, B2B companies must give users the care and attention they deserve.”

Continue onto American Express to read the complete article.

How Job Seekers Can Make A Good First Impression

Careers
Resume

Your resume stood out among the others. You made it through the phone screen. Now it’s time to meet your potential employer in person. This is “do or die” time—an opportunity that cannot be missed.

Job candidates follow these 10 guidelines to make a good—and lasting—first impression.

1).  Be mindful of the other person’s time. Ask how much time the other person has to devote to the meeting, and hold to that time frame.

2).  Ask questions about the company and the open position.

3).  Dress appropriately.

4).  If you were referred by a mutual friend or colleague, reference that person in positive terms. This helps build a “personal bridge” and establish rapport.

5).  Take notes throughout the interview. This shows that you are interested and engaged enough to be taken seriously.

6).  Arrive at the meeting on time. This shows that you respect the other person and that you are a true professional.

7).  Be fully prepared. Learn everything you can in advance about the company, the opportunity, and the interviewer.

8).  Make a connection between your past successes and how they relate to the prospective employer’s needs and challenges.

9).  Present yourself as a solutions provider rather than a job seeker. Offer to be of service and show genuine interest in helping the interviewer solve his/her business problems.

10).  Follow up with a timely thank you note. This is a must!

In today’s tight job market, so few job seekers actually make it to the interview stage. By incorporating these simple suggestions into the interview process, job seekers will make a good first impression, be memorable, receive better feedback, and ultimately get more job offers.

For more information and other useful tips for achieving career success, visit getthejobbook.com.

Reprinted by permission of Ford R. Myers, a nationally-known Career Coach and author of Get The Job You Want, Even When No One’s Hiring.

How Big Companies Can Push Nonprofits To Diversify Their Boards

Business, Careers
There are many diverse employees that want to help local organizations–not just the CEO.

Nonprofit boards, unsurprisingly, are a rich white club–more than 90% of nonprofit CEOs are white, as are 84% of their boards. Both of those shares have actually risen in recent years, showing that while this particular rich white club is intensely aware of that problem–they take surveys and talk about it a lot–it still adds more rich white folks to that circle, instead of solving an obvious diversity gap and racial bias problem.

Part of the issue revolves around privilege and laziness: Many leaders don’t have racially diverse business networks, and without being very intentional about how to recruit and fairly vet top-level candidates, there’s plenty of talent that may go unseen or untapped.

But for-profit companies may not recognize that many of their diverse top employees also want the opportunity to serve on those boards. And that finding ways to elevate more of those candidates is a win-win: Cause groups gain a broader perspective, while employees gain stronger leadership skills and may be encouraged to stick around longer. “There’s a big opportunity because nonprofit boards are complaining they need more people for diversity,” says Alice Korngold, CEO of Korngold Consulting, a strategy advisory service for board members, corporate executives, and nonprofits. “There are qualified people at companies and they’re waiting in the wings.”

That’s because the recruiting process is typically “fairly random,” she says. A nonprofit that needs a board seat filled might start calling companies to see who is interested, which could lead to the CEO or some other top executive asking around informally or on an email thread, not exactly the sort of science that ensures whoever replies is both prepared and the right fit.

A better way, which some companies are now adopting, is to interview their own employees about their charitable interests and places they might want to serve, creating a list of top candidates by passion and skill set, which can be improved through coordinating more volunteer opportunities, informational learning sessions with various charities, and learning from others who’ve gone through or organized these experiences. When the time comes, both companies and nonprofits will be aware of the right potential match.

Continue onto Fast Company to read the complete article.

Entrepreneur Quietly Changes The Way Devices Connect

Business, Careers
Rodney Williams and his company have won a many awards, including a place among the CNBC Disruptor 50. It’s the media outlet’s list of private companies whose innovations it says are having a dramatic impact.

It’s a serious list, topped by names such as Uber, Airbnb, SpaceX, Slack, and Warby Parker. Williams’ company, LISNR, was No. 12 on the list, just behind this set of all-stars and ahead of some other names you might recognize: SurveyMonkey, GitHub, Hampton Creek, Spotify and Rent the Runway.

That placement in good company reflects a sense that LISNR may have the right technology at the right time.

Born partly deaf, Williams founded LISNR to send information between devices using audio waves. Just as a Bluetooth headset communicates with a phone by sending information via radio waves, LISNR sends sounds that are outside the spectrum of audio that humans can hear. With the growth of the “Internet of Things” in which nearly every device and machine is online, that communication could be between machines on an assembly line or between a store’s music speakers and a customer’s smartphone.

With degrees in economics, finance, supply chain and marketing, Williams is the visionary behind the company, the hustler/hacker/designer inside it, and the front man selling the concept. He says the idea came to him while he was working as a marketer for Procter & Gamble, then was on hold until he found the right opportunity.

Born on a Bus Ride

That opportunity was Startup Bus, a three-day brainstorming session on a bus from the Midwest to the 2012 South-by-Southwest tech gathering in Texas. By the time he had stepped off that bus in Austin, he had met his founding team of Josh Glick and Chris Ostoich. They built the start of what would become LISNR.

LISNR started in the music industry, though it has since expanded beyond that (here’s a music-oriented demo reel of their original invention from the Startup Bus). They’re now doing work for entertainment companies, beverage brands, sports teams and other marketers.

The company calls its technology Smart Tones. One day, Williams says, LISNR will appear “on every device, everywhere” like Bluetooth.

And the vision for the company isn’t necessarily limited to consumer devices; communication among industrial machines is a growing field, and LISNR technology “is actually a good alternative” to what’s currently out there, Williams says, in part because his technology circumvents interference by radio waves.

Always Learning

Williams’ creativity, he says, is directly related to the diversity of people and experiences in his life.

“I like to get in front of different kinds of clients and customers a lot,” he says. “I never knew about machine-to-machine needs until I talked to Caterpillar. I never knew about the problems in medical hospitals until I talked to a children’s hospital group about some of their devices.”

Williams says that what keeps him up at night is the prospect of having to rapidly grow his company, now that he’s responsible for more than 20 employees.

“It’s not glamourous. … It’s hard work. … You have to learn at a very high rate, just to keep up. And the greater your success, the greater the challenges you may face.”

Continue onto Chase to read the complete article.

Steph Curry’s Tech Startup

Business
Steph Curry gained fame as the basketball star for the Golden Gate Warriors, but he holds another accomplishment: He is the co-founder of Slyce, a Bay Area startup that aims to change how celebrities use social media and improve how athletes and influencers communicate with fans on social media.

Curry and former Nike employees Bryant Barr and Jason Mayden launched Slyce together. The idea occurred after Curry’s social media activity declined after reaching a certain number of followers.

In August, Curry was a co-host at the first-ever Players Technology Summit, where top leaders in technology, venture capital, and sports communities discussed ideas and shared expertise in a forum. Curry discussed his experiences in the tech industry since cofounding Slyce.

“Whether you’re thinking about your first move into entrepreneurship or investing, or perhaps already a veteran in the space, it’s about surrounding yourself with the right team and putting in the work to always be improving as a professional,” Curry said in Bloomberg Media.

What’s the Newest Hiring Tool?

Careers
As increasingly more social media platforms become popular, job seekers continue to expand their online footprints, creating and building multiple profiles. Now, the overwhelming majority of job recruiters are turning to the internet as a means of ensuring that potential job candidates are a good fit for their companies, according to a new survey released by global outplacement and executive coaching consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

In the survey, conducted in April and May among 300 recruiters in a variety of industries nationwide, nearly 80 percent (78.9) of recruiters indicated that they use some type of internet or social media search as a means to vet or learn more about candidates, and 76 percent check these sites before they initially contact the candidate. With this in mind, candidates need to make sure that their online presence accurately expresses how they want to be perceived.

Ninety-six percent of respondents reported that they check LinkedIn before contacting a candidate, while 40 percent check Facebook. Sixteen percent search Twitter, and 14 percent see what appears on a Google search.

“It is more important than ever that job seekers are up to speed when it comes to using social media. Job seekers should Google themselves to see what appears and make any changes that may reflect poorly on them,” said Andrew Challenger, vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

The Challenger survey found that the most problematic content for recruiters was pictures or language depicting drug use, followed by evidence of unprofessional behavior. Recruiters also reported that any public records on lawsuits or felonies was very problematic, as was any evidence that contradicted what appeared on the resume.

While having unprofessional social media can hurt candidates, having no online presence is often concerning to employers as well. When the Challenger survey asked whether or not having no social media hurts a candidate, 43 percent of those surveyed replied that it did.

While 45 percent of employers reported that it neither helped nor hurt to have social media profiles, many recruiters reported that having no online presence gave them pause, citing concerns over the tech-savviness of the candidate or ability to learn new technologies.

“Employers want to hire workers who can adapt to the changing technologies used in business. If they cannot find anything about you online, it could indicate that you are clueless about these emerging technologies or tentative to learn them.

“There are ways to use social media advantageously during a job search. The first step is to delete any tasteless or controversial posts and then to leave or create ones that show passions, hobbies, or professional accomplishments,” said Challenger.

“Candidates who are less comfortable with recruiters checking in on their social media should make sure that they have checked their privacy settings and that they understand how these settings work. On Facebook, for example, profile pictures are always public, even to people who are not connected, which means that it is important that this picture is appropriate,” he added.

While most social networks have privacy settings, it is important to realize that friends can share posts on their personal social accounts which may not be subject to the same privacy restrictions.

“The most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to social media is that every post gives recruiters a better picture of a candidate, and you want to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward,” said Challenger.

Source: challengergray.com

