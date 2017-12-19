By Dennis Freeman

Fatima “TNT” Lister (formerly Fatima Maddox) believes her role as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters is to inspire. That endorsement holds especially true for girls and young women. As the only female member of the world famous traveling basketball troupe, Lister sees herself as a role model.

She is living out her dream. The 5-foot-6 Temple University graduate wants other young women to have enough confidence in themselves to fulfill their destiny as well. She speaks from experience.

“A certain amount of responsibility comes from being the only female on the court,” Lister said. “The spotlight is always on you because you are the rarity on the floor. I definitely take that responsibility to heart. Every night I want to be a positive role model for all those young ladies and even the little boys that things look bigger than you can accomplish what you want to.”

Lister found her confidence in basketball early, taking up the sport during her teenage years. Basketball and track and field soon became the centerpieces of her athletic life.

She became dominant in both sports, earning all-state basketball honors and setting Colorado track and field marks in the high jump and triple jump. By the time Lister had started her collegiate career, basketball had become front and center of her world when she enrolled at the University of New Mexico.

“I started basketball a little later,” said Lister. “I started around 12 or 13. I was just casually walking around at recess looking for something to do. I stumbled across a group of boys playing basketball. I sat around and watched and decided ‘Hey! That looks like fun!’ After a little convincing, I got them to let me play and I was just natural at it. I fell in love with it. Since then, I have been playing almost every day. Soon after, I decided I wanted to try and go to college.”

After a couple of unfruitful seasons at New Mexico, Lister (Maddox) wanted out. She left the program. Lister got her basketball groove back at Temple University, under the guidance of legendary coach Dawn Staley, where she flourished. Playing basketball at the next level would prove to be more challenging.

Lister got on board with a team in Sweden for a couple of seasons before trying out for the Globetrotters.

To her surprise, Lister got the gig in 2011 to be part of the most famous basketball team in the world, becoming the first female basketball player to play for the Globetrotters since 1993. She has been a staple with the franchise since.

Lister is the ninth woman to play for the team. It is a high honor for Lister. However, being the only woman on an all-male basketball team, especially on an iconic brand such as the Harlem Globetrotters, proving you belong can be a humbling experience.

“Women in sports is always an uphill battle to gain respect,” said Lister. “Even when I was going to college, some people thought I was too short, or I wasn’t skilled enough. But with anything in life, if you really want it, you push the naysayers aside and give it your all and see where it lands you.”

Looking at her zip up and down the court with ease to blow by defenders, Lister’s game at times, bears a striking semblance to the electric playmaking of legendary Globetrotters Marques Haynes and Fred “Curly” Neal. That comparison comes from the fact that Lister plays the game of basketball with four gears: fast, faster, fastest and at warp speed. This is how she earned her well-deserved “TNT” moniker.

“Players get names different ways. Some come in with one, some don’t. I didn’t have one. So after I got out of training camp, I got the nickname TNT because players and coaches thought I was an explosive player,” Lister said.

Being famous and traveling as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters has its perks. Besides being treated like royalty and jet-setting all around the globe and putting smiles on young and old faces alike, Lister and her colleagues also have the opportunity to meet and greet world leaders.

For Lister, shooting hoops with former President Barack Obama, the first African American man or woman to hold court in the Oval Office, is a lifetime memory she won’t forget.

“He made me feel so comfortable,” Lister said. “If you think about it, there is secret service around, but he was so nice and comforting. He made everyone who was there feel like they belong there and he didn’t make you feel like he was superior to anyone, and the kids had a great time. It was definitely a pleasure and a highlight of my life.”

She may not be the president of the United States, but Lister also have the power to uplift through her hoops journey. And she knows it. So Lister is e3xtremely mindful on how to treat other people, especially the many wonderful Harlem Globetrotters fans that she encounter.

“I am big on ‘treating others how you want to be treated’ as cliche as it sounds,” Lister said. “I feel like that has gotten me far in life and it makes me feel good to know that I don’t treat anyone differently based on their life circumstances. I have made a lot of friends in a lot of places by doing that.”