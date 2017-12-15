Small Business Expo Releases its 2018 Nationwide Small Business Tour
Nearly 100,000 Small Business Owners and Entrepreneurs Expected To Register
Small Business Expo, the most anticipated business-to-business trade show, conference and networking event has released its 2018 multi-city small business tour schedule.
Small Business Expo will kick off its nationwide tour by celebrating their 10th-Year Anniversary of providing business resources to local owners and professionals. For the last decade, Small Business Expo has provided invaluable resources for
small-to-large business owners, start-ups and entrepreneurs to move their business forward. In 2017, the #1 Must Attend trade show welcomed nearly 75,000 small business owners through its door.
For 2018, the one-day event will host their trade
show in 15 cities. Small Business Expo has included two new areas on the show floor including: THINK TANK® and Office Space Pavilion designed for registrants to utilize and brainstorm their Next Million Dollar Idea.
“I am excited to share our 2018 show line-up, especially our new impactful show areas to help our small business registrants on their journey to becoming a huge success”.
-Zachary Lezberg, CEO & Founder
For the second year in a row, Small Business Expo is collaborating with the multi-Emmy® Award- winning reality show Shark Tank® during Dallas Small Business Expo. Casting directors will host a casting-call for startups and entrepreneurs to pitch their unique business idea in order to be considered as a participant for the ABC® televised show.
Furthermore, SBE is proud to announce the return of Powerteam International as a Titanium Sponsor; Google as a Platinum Sponsor for Dallas and Miami; HSBC as a Platinum Sponsor for Miami, Washington D.C., New York City and San Francisco; Bank of America as a Silver
Sponsor for Dallas, Miami, Philadelphia, New York City, Boston, Chicago and Houston plus many more are expected to join over the course of the year.
Business professionals across the nation are encouraged to experience Small Business Expo in one or more cities to gain knowledge from business-minded professionals while enhancing their clientele. See below 2018 schedule.
|DALLAS
|January 24
|Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center
|MIAMI
|February 14
|James L. Knight Center
|PHILADELPHIA
|April 12
|Pennsylvania Convention Center
|WASHINGTON D.C.
|April 20
|Walter E. Washington Convention Center
|NEW YORK CITY
|May 3
|Jacob K. Javits Convention Center
|BOSTON
|May 17
|Hynes Convention Center
|CHICAGO
|May 24
|UIC Forum
|DENVER
|June 7
|Colorado Convention Center
|SAN FRANCISCO
|August 9
|San Mateo County Event Center
|LOS ANGELES
|October 18
|California Market Center
|SAN DIEGO
|October 25
|San Diego Convention Center
|PHOENIX
|October 31
|Phoenix Convention Center
|ATLANTA
|November 15
|Cobb Galleria Centre
|AUSTIN
|December 6
|Palmer Events Center
|HOUSTON
|December 13
|Hyatt Regency Houston
For media coverage and/or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan @ theshowproducers. com.
About Small Business Expo
Small Business Expo® is the nation’s largest small business networking and learning event in the country. From 2015-2017 it was ranked as an Inc. 5000 company as the fastest-growing privately held business. Every year, over 100,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend Small Business Expo to take their business to the next level. The show’s owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit thesmallbusinessexpo.com.