Nina Simone to be inducted into Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Entertainment
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2018 inductees have been announced, with Nina Simone among the artists joining the elite group. The iconic singer is joined by fellow new inductees The Cars, Bon Jovi, Dire Straits, and The Moody Blues.

Simone was revealed as a nominee in October. She has been eligible for induction since 1986 but was only put forward for the first time this year. Artists who made the Rock Hall longlist but didn’t make the cut this time around included RadioheadRage Against The Machine, and Kate Bush. Sister Rosetta Tharpe will also be inducted into the Early Influences wing of the hall.

Continue onto the Fader to read the complete details.

Pioneering black journalist Simeon Booker dies at age 99

EntertainmentGovernment
Simeon Booker, a trail-blazing African-American journalist and the first full-time black reporter at The Washington Post, died Sunday at the age of 99.

Booker died at an assisted-living community in Solomons, Maryland, according to a Post obituary, citing his wife Carol. He had recently been hospitalized for pneumonia.

Booker served for decades as the Washington bureau chief for the iconic African-American publications Jet, a weekly, and Ebony, a monthly. He is credited with bringing to national prominence the 1955 death of Emmett Till, the 14-year old African-American boy whose brutal murder in Mississippi became a galvanizing point for the nascent civil rights movement. Booker’s article included an open-casket picture of Till’s mangled face that shocked the nation.

In a 2013 video tribute upon Booker’s induction into the National Association for Black Journalists Hall of Fame, former Jet reporter Roy Betts said that Booker’s coverage of the civil rights movement, “catapulted the movement onto the world stage.”

His reporting from the Deep South placed him in near-constant danger. Tributes to him mention that he sometimes dressed as a minister (complete with Bible) or a farmer to escape detection and one frequently-told tale had Booker escaping from an angry mob in the back of a hearse. He rode in one of the buses to cover the 1961 Freedom Rides, when black activists rode from Washington to New Orleans to challenge a ban on segregated interstate transportation facilities.

Continue onto the AP to read the complete article.

Chance The Rapper, Google Team Up To Give $1.5 Million Toward STEM In Chicago Schools

EntertainmentTechnology
The Chicago rapper is advocating for more computer science education in his hometown.

Chance the Rapper is like Santa to Chicago Public Schools.

The three-time Grammy winner teamed up with Google to bring computer science education to students in the Chicago area. The tech giant will give a $1 million grant to Chance’s nonprofit, SocialWorks, and $500,000 directly to Chicago Public Schools.

The company announced their donation on Wednesday, after Chance surprised fifth graders at Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Academy during a coding lesson with Google employees as a part of Computer Science Education Week. The grant will also help teachers incorporate computer science and arts curricula in their classrooms.

“We’re honored to support SocialWorks’ mission to help underrepresented students in Chicago reach their full potential, as well as Chicago Public Schools’ efforts to turn computer science into a pathway for creative expression,” Google.org principal Justin Steele said in a statement. “There’s so much talent and creativity in the communities that these schools serve — and Chance The Rapper embodies what can happen when that creativity is unleashed. With exposure to computer science, students can use technology to turn their creative passions — whether that’s art, writing, music or something else — into something bigger.”

Justin Cunningham, executive director of SocialWorks, said the donation “sheds light on another pathway to success” for Chicago’s youth.

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Venus and Serena Williams talk violence and its effects on them and others

Entertainment
Before she’d even uttered a word, tennis superstar Serena Williams was already wiping tears from her eyes.

Even after all of these years, recalling the moment was — understandably — painful.

She and her sister — the other legendary tennis superstar in her family, Venus Williams — were sitting on a panel moderated by ESPN’s Jemele Hill along with community activists. It was clear she was thinking about the murder of her sister, Yetunde Price. Price was killed on Sept. 14, 2003, at 31 years old — the victim of a drive-by shooting in Compton, California, and more than 14 years later, the tears are still free-falling.

Still.

Jenny Goldstock Wright, the CEO and co-principal of Driving Force Group, the company that works with the Williams sisters on their philanthropic work, hands Serena Williams a box of tissues; family members sitting in the front row wipe at the edges of their eyes too.

“Well, violence has affected our lives personally — we lost our sister, she was the oldest — to violence. But I think what people don’t realize is how violence really affects not only your family, but your friends, your neighbors,” she said, pausing briefly as her voice begins to break, “everyone. And it’s … I’m going to stop there.”

It was a lot. And big sister Venus Williams understood. And before a hush could properly fall over the crowd, she picked up the slack for her sister, considered by many to be the one of greatest athletes of all time.

“Maybe I can help her continue,” Venus Williams said, letting not even one second go by. “Also violence not only affects the victim’s family, but also the family of the perpetrator. It ruins their lives as well. If you’re a mother or father, it’s not your plan to have your child commit this. It ruins lives. I think one of the hardest days of all of our lives was having to tell our sister’s children what happened to their mom. You can’t prepare for that.”

Venus Williams talked eloquently about the most horrific moment in her family’s life at the “A Family Affair, Presented by Oath,” event, which was a day of tennis-playing young people (the sisters eventually joined in) and empowerment that all benefits the Yetunde Price Resource Center, which is based in Compton. The panel happened inside of the Williams Arena at the Southeast Tennis and Learning Center in Washington, D.C., on Saturday afternoon.

This was, perhaps, the most we’ve heard the sisters talk about the incident or the realities of their very personal brush with violence in years; their sister was also working as their personal assistant at the time of her death.

“As we were growing up on the tennis courts in Compton, California, some of the cars were not new. And there was also gunfire, so if a car backfired, we knew to hit the ground, because it sounded very similar to a gun. So between the gunshots and the cars backfiring, we were always hitting the ground. Our dad always had us get back up and practice, though,” Venus Williams said, pausing as the crowd begins to laugh at the memory — giving the room some much-needed levity for a minute.

She shared another story about how the two women were unfortunately surrounded by violence on their way to becoming Olympic gold medalists, Wimbledon champs and multiple Grand Slam title holders.

“I remember one afternoon there was a drive-by and we hit the ground. Guy got off the sunroof and started shooting, and we went back to practice. Our dad didn’t want us to keep secrets in our family, so he didn’t tell us not to tell our mom, and so we went home and we were so young and we didn’t understand the gravity of it all, thank God. … My mom was just so upset. So upset. But unfortunately sometimes as a young person, you can get used to that. And no one should have to get used to that,” Venus Williams said. “And hopefully we’re able to step by step do things to change that in the community. And the times that we cannot change it, what we want to do is to remember the person that has passed. And that’s what so beautiful about the Yetunde Price Resource Center. We couldn’t have prepared for this, but now there is something beautiful coming out of it.”

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

LL Cool J Becomes First Rapper to Receive Kennedy Center Honor

Entertainment
It would appear as if LL Cool J’s career is all about breaking boundaries. On Saturday evening (Dec. 2), LL became the first rapper to earn the prestigious Kennedy Center Honor, which is America’s highest achievement for any performer.

Along with LL Cool J, singer-songwriter Lionel RichieGloria Estefan, TV creator Norman Lear and dancer-actress Carmen de Lavallade were all on hand to receive their award at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.

The event, while very distinguished, is also top secret and the evening’s honorees usually don’t know who will honor their artistic achievements. The NCIS actor andLip Sync Battle host has a pretty robust catalogue of music to choose from so whomever is tasked with praising Todd Smith’s musical career, they’ll have a healthy arsenal to choose from.

LL later took to Instagram to speak on the moment and captioned that for hip-hop to be acknowledged was bigger than him.

“This one is for those who came before me and those who followed me. We were sent to this planet to love and inspire one another. Manifest our dreams and make them a reality. I hope you’re inspired by me because I’m absolutely inspired by you,” LL wrote.

LL Cool J’s achievements haven’t stopped there. Just last week, the 49 year old revealed he completed the Business of Entertainment Media & Sports program at Harvard University.

Continue onto Billboard to read the complete article.

Meet the Harlem Globetrotters’ TNT Lister

Entertainment
By Dennis Freeman

Fatima “TNT” Lister (formerly Fatima Maddox) believes her role as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters is to inspire. That endorsement holds especially true for girls and young women. As the only female member of the world famous traveling basketball troupe, Lister sees herself as a role model.

She is living out her dream. The 5-foot-6 Temple University graduate wants other young women to have enough confidence in themselves to fulfill their destiny as well. She speaks from experience.

“A certain amount of responsibility comes from being the only female on the court,” Lister said. “The spotlight is always on you because you are the rarity on the floor. I definitely take that responsibility to heart. Every night I want to be a positive role model for all those young ladies and even the little boys that things look bigger than you can accomplish what you want to.”

Lister found her confidence in basketball early, taking up the sport during her teenage years. Basketball and track and field soon became the centerpieces of her athletic life.

She became dominant in both sports, earning all-state basketball honors and setting Colorado track and field marks in the high jump and triple jump. By the time Lister had started her collegiate career, basketball had become front and center of her world when she enrolled at the University of New Mexico.

“I started basketball a little later,” said Lister. “I started around 12 or 13. I was just casually walking around at recess looking for something to do. I stumbled across a group of boys playing basketball. I sat around and watched and decided ‘Hey! That looks like fun!’ After a little convincing, I got them to let me play and I was just natural at it. I fell in love with it. Since then, I have been playing almost every day. Soon after, I decided I wanted to try and go to college.”

After a couple of unfruitful seasons at New Mexico, Lister (Maddox) wanted out. She left the program. Lister got her basketball groove back at Temple University, under the guidance of legendary coach Dawn Staley, where she flourished. Playing basketball at the next level would prove to be more challenging.

Lister got on board with a team in Sweden for a couple of seasons before trying out for the Globetrotters.

To her surprise, Lister got the gig in 2011 to be part of the most famous basketball team in the world, becoming the first female basketball player to play for the Globetrotters since 1993. She has been a staple with the franchise since.

Lister is the ninth woman to play for the team. It is a high honor for Lister. However, being the only woman on an all-male basketball team, especially on an iconic brand such as the Harlem Globetrotters, proving you belong can be a humbling experience.

“Women in sports is always an uphill battle to gain respect,” said Lister. “Even when I was going to college, some people thought I was too short, or I wasn’t skilled enough. But with anything in life, if you really want it, you push the naysayers aside and give it your all and see where it lands you.”

Looking at her zip up and down the court with ease to blow by defenders, Lister’s game at times, bears a striking semblance to the electric playmaking of legendary Globetrotters Marques Haynes and Fred “Curly” Neal. That comparison comes from the fact that Lister plays the game of basketball with four gears: fast, faster, fastest and at warp speed. This is how she earned her well-deserved “TNT” moniker.

“Players get names different ways. Some come in with one, some don’t. I didn’t have one. So after I got out of training camp, I got the nickname TNT because players and coaches thought I was an explosive player,” Lister said.

Being famous and traveling as a member of the Harlem Globetrotters has its perks. Besides being treated like royalty and jet-setting all around the globe and putting smiles on young and old faces alike, Lister and her colleagues also have the opportunity to meet and greet world leaders.

For Lister, shooting hoops with former President Barack Obama, the first African American man or woman to hold court in the Oval Office, is a lifetime memory she won’t forget.

“He made me feel so comfortable,” Lister said. “If you think about it, there is secret service around, but he was so nice and comforting. He made everyone who was there feel like they belong there and he didn’t make you feel like he was superior to anyone, and the kids had a great time. It was definitely a pleasure and a highlight of my life.”

She may not be the president of the United States, but Lister also have the power to uplift through her hoops journey. And she knows it. So Lister is e3xtremely mindful on how to treat other people, especially the many wonderful Harlem Globetrotters fans that she encounter.

“I am big on ‘treating others how you want to be treated’ as cliche as it sounds,” Lister said. “I feel like that has gotten me far in life and it makes me feel good to know that I don’t treat anyone differently based on their life circumstances. I have made a lot of friends in a lot of places by doing that.”

LL Cool J Graduates Harvard’s Business School

Entertainment
After dominating the rap game in the 1980s and 90s and taking up acting, LL Cool J adds another feather in his hat by graduating Harvard Business School. 

He broke the incredible news on his personal Instagram Monday, Nov. 27 in a post garnering over 62,000 likes. The NCIS: Los Angeles star and host of Lip Sync Battle has revealed that he has completed the Business of Entertainment media & sports program at the prestigious university.

LL joins megastar producer Swizz Beatz, who recently announced that he also graduated from Harvard Business School. Beatz took another route, however, and learned entrepreneurship and managerial skills.

“Completed the Business of Entertainment media & sports program @harvardhbs,” the iconic rapper wrote in the caption. “It was a life-altering experience. Learning is cool…  #dreamsdemandhustle #dreamsdonthavedeadlines lets go!!!! Ps. The head of the program & my professor @anitaelberse was absolutely gangster. #ironsharpensiron.”

LL can now launch and manage creative products and portfolios with his newfound education. Harvard’s Entertainment Media and Sports Program is no joke and the fact that he has managed to achieve this while acting and hosting various gigs makes the 49-year-old rapper a real renaissance man.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

Martellus Bennett’s ability to empower and inspire kids caught the eye of Microsoft

EducationEntertainment
When tight end Martellus Bennett was a young child, he knew he wanted to create visuals and tell stories.

“As a punishment as a kid, my mom used to make me write stories about what happened. And I used to crush those,” he said. “I started writing like crazy. I always feel like creativity is one of my easiest things to do, ’cause there’s some things that you do in life that just feel right.”

The act of creating is natural for the 6-foot-6 athlete who was raised in Houston, where football is king. As Bennett’s desires grew to create more with his creativity and imagination, he knew he wanted to do more. So in 2016 he followed his passion and created The Imagination Agency, “a place where dreams come to life” and where he wears the title of chief executive officer. He tells stories through children’s books, apps and films. It’s an agency that cultivates and inspires youths to pursue creative career paths.

Under the umbrella of The Imagination Agency, Bennett penned children’s book Hey A.J., It’s Saturday, which was released on Father’s Day 2016 and has an app.

Bennett describes the word imagination as “endless possibilities.”

“I think imagination is the key to the world’s issues,” he said. “I think imagination is a great solution. Therefore, this is why I work very hard to promote creativity in kids, because kids have great imagination and creativity, and to help create great solutions for all of the problems that we have in the world in the future.”

To help him carry out his passion, he has partnered with Microsoft to participate in its Create Change movement. Microsoft’s Create Change program features a video series discussing how handpicked players are using Microsoft technology in their philanthropic endeavors. The company, known for having high standards with its philanthropic endeavors, is pursuing thought creators who are inspired to drive positive change and empower other individuals in their communities. And Bennett fits the bill. They also collaborated with four other NFL players to support the philanthropic work they do off the field: Von Miller, Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman and Greg Olsen.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

Kadeena Cox: Defying All Odds

Entertainment
Kadeena Cox made history in 2016, becoming the first athlete since Isobel Newstead in 1982 to become Paralympic champion in two different sports.

Cox, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014 after suffering a stroke, won gold on the velodrome and the track in the 500-meter time-trial and 400 meters respectively, breaking world records in both events. She also picked up a silver medal in the 4 x 100-meter relay and a bronze medal in the 100 meters.

Her achievements saw her selected as ParalympicGB’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony, as well as being awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honour’s list.

Cox also won her first world title at the 2016 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships and picked up a bronze medal at the IPC European Athletics Championships.

She beat off competition from heptathlete Jessica Ennis Hill, hockey player Sam Quek and boxer Nicola Adams to win the Sportswoman of the Year award.

Cox was delighted to win the award.

“I am really proud to have won Sportswoman of the Year. 2016 was the best year of my life, and even in my wildest dreams I could never have imagined winning four medals at my first Paralympic Games.

“I hope that my performances showed that if you work hard and commit yourself to a goal, then you can overcome adversity and achieve your dreams.”

Great Britain Cycling Team para-cycling head coach, Jon Norfolk, said:

“These awards are worthy recognition of Kadeena’s incredible achievements. To win gold medals in two different sports is very rare and it was her sheer determination and passion for her sports that made it happen.”

Source: pressreleasepoint.com

Actress Phylicia Rashad Will Be Face Of $25 Million Initiative To Diversify American History

EducationEntertainment
You may know Phylicia Rashad from The Cosby Show and from her most recent role as Diana DuBois on the Fox hit show Empire, but the acclaimed actress has added a new title to her remarkable resume. 

Rashad is now the ambassador of the African-American Cultural Heritage Action Fund (AACHAF), a $25 million initiative aimed at preserving African American historical sites and teaching young black people about untold nuggets of black history.

The initiative is possible because of the work of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in partnership with the Ford Foundation, the JPB Foundation, and the Open Society Foundations. For 70 years, the National Trust has led the way in preserving historic sites – like the Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia, and the Fort Huachuca Black Officers’ Club in Arizona – that are important to black history and in just the past five years the organization has received $10 million to do its work.

“There is an opportunity and an obligation for us to step forward boldly and ensure the preservation of places which tell the often-overlooked stories of African Americans and their many contributions to our nation,” Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said in a news release. “We believe that this fund will be transformative for our country, and we are committed to crafting a narrative that expands our view of history and, ultimately, begins to reconstruct our national identity, while inspiring a new generation of activists to advocate for our diverse historic places.”

In addition to preservation, there will be The National Trust’s Hands-On Preservation Experience that teaches youth about black history, and there will be a research aspect to the initiative that will find links to preserving historic sites and the resolution of urban problems. Academic, arts, government and business leaders will also play a role in the fund by serving on its advisory council.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

CNN to Launch ‘The Van Jones Show’ in January

Entertainment
Van Jones, the civil rights advocate and former Obama administration advisor, will get a regular bimonthly slot on CNN’s primetime schedule with “The Van Jones Show,” the Time Warner-owned cable-news outlet said Monday.

The one-hour program will launch in January, CNN said, and Jones will also host a new original documentary series that will examine on instances of “reconciliation, hope and redemption within the criminal justice system.” Citizen Jones, a production company, will collaborate with CNN on that program.

In “The Van Jones Show,” the host will offer his take on “the forces that elected Donald Trump, the anti-Trump ‘resistance’ movement and the future of both major parties,” CNN said. Jones has been an intermittent part of CNN’s lineup in recent months, hosting a series of town halls under the rubric “The Messy Truth,” during which he seeks answers on various policy and culture issues from voters across the nation.

“The Van Jones Show” will feature a live studio audience. Jones has been eager to get different factions to come together and discuss issues in a substantive way. “I just want to mix it up a little bit,” the author and activist told Variety earlier this year.  “I really understand how dad-gum smart people in the middle of the country are. I also understand how the coastal, cosmopolitan crowd can really come off as holier than thou and snotty, but of course, I really embrace those strong liberal values you find in the blue states,” he explained. “I really think that gives me something to bring to the national conversation.”

Continue onto Variety to read more about Van Jones and his show.

Will.i.am’s start-up has raised $117 million as it pivots from hardware to customer support chatbot

BusinessEntertainment
I.am+, the tech startup founded by pop star and entrepreneur will.i.am, has raised $117 million in venture funding, the company told Reuters on Monday as it announced its entry into the corporate computing market with a voice assistant for customer service.

The company, founded in 2012, initially focused on consumer electronics devices such as headphones. The new artificial intelligence product, similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, marks a sharp departure for the firm, which now employs about 300 people.

Its most recent funding round, an $89 million investment by a group including Salesforce Ventures, closed in March but had not been previously announced.

Will.i.am, who rose to prominence as a member of The Black Eyed Peas, said the corporate market offered the company an opportunity to quickly deploy and develop its assistant, called Omega.

“I wanted to create something that allows us to do many things,” said will.i.am, founder and chief executive of the company, in a telephone interview with Reuters. “There’s so much you can do with a voice platform.”

Though many celebrities and athletes including Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher and Joe Montana have made their way into the tech sector through investments and their own startups, most have tended to focus on consumer technology.

The first enterprise customer for I.am+ is Deutsche Telekom AG , the German telecommunications giant and parent company of T-Mobile. Since July, the company has been using Omega to power an AI customer support chatbot and it plans to add a voice phone system soon, i.am+ said.

Continue onto CNBC News to read the complete article.

Ibtihaj Muhammad talks diversity, body image and, of course, Barbie

Entertainment
When Ibtihaj Muhammad hit the scene at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, she immediately caught the attention of women everywhere. As the first Muslim-American woman to sport a hijab while competing for the United States, she was an instant hero. She went on to earn the bronze medal as part of Team USA.

Now the 31-year-old Olympian has her very own Barbie. Muhammad joins women such as Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, Selmadirector Ava DuVernay and dancer Misty Copeland in the Mattel Inc.’s Shero line, which honors women who break boundaries. Mattel Inc., the maker of Barbie, says the doll will be available online next fall.

“I’m excited and honored and humbled. I really look up to the women that have been part of the Shero program previous to me, and I think this is a wonderful list of women to join,” Muhammad told The Undefeated. “Barbie’s been a really big part of my life as a kid, so to now have my very own Barbie, I don’t know, it’s almost like an indescribable feeling. A lot of excitement.”

Muhammad agrees that Mattel’s efforts toward diversity are indicative of today’s times.

“I think, as a company, Mattel has decided to make a decision to be inclusive and to celebrate diversity,” she said. “So to have dolls of various sizes and different skin tones, and now to even have a doll that clearly wears hijabs and is modeled after an American Olympian, I think is revolutionary. I hope that other brands, especially in the toy industry, follow. It’s important for children to see themselves represented in the toys that they play with.”

The new doll bears a striking resemblance to Muhammad, who says the likeness is uncanny.

“I wasn’t expecting the doll to look exactly like me,” she said. “I think that Mattel’s really nailed it, all the way down to the eyeliner, which was really important to me that the doll had, because I love a good winged liner.

“I guess Mattel is moving forward and changing this traditional way that Barbie has been made in the past. They have dolls now in different sizes. My Barbie doll isn’t tall and, like, really leggy. My doll has these more toned, athletic legs, which are more reflective to the body type of myself and other athletes. I hope that this creates a more positive image, especially in terms of the body image for young girls who play with the doll.”

The most important aspect in the Shero line of dolls for Muhammad is that young girls understand the message behind it.

“What we want to encourage little girls to believe is that they can be anything and anyone that they want,” she said. “One of the great things about doll play is that children are able to imagine themselves in any role, doing anything, being anyone and achieving whatever they want.”

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

