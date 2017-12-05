Playing the Long Game: Sustainable Diversity-College Recruiting

Education
By Jena Burgess, PHR

Organizations are recognizing the benefits of starting diversity recruiting efforts early and often in order to build the numbers to feed their future ranks. Silicon Valley, Wall Street, and Fortune 500’s have been engaging in a college recruiting model that early identifies, but often comes up short in meaningful impact. And while initiatives have been put in place to hold companies accountable and transparent, there are missed fundamentals to consider when building sustainable diversity-college recruiting programs. As CEO of Coach Jena B. LLC, I spend my time coaching both colleges and corporate partners to close the skills gap for Millennials and Gen Z’ers. What I’ve learned? When it comes to diversity-college recruiting, corporate partners need to play the long game for maximum impact on campus and with their recruits.

  1. Walk in as a partner not a recruiter

Before you walk in guns blazing hunting for the best and brightest under-represented talent on campus, have you stopped to ask your colleges how best to partner? The difference in diversity recruiting is your ability to build trusting relationships that meet the needs of your gate-keepers. Especially, when it comes to supporting our HBCU’s. As a recruiter, you may have a plan in place to meet your numbers, even throw dollars to get the job done. But without the proper strategy, your short term play will have you losing the long term gains. Ask your college contacts: 1) How can we best support diverse students? 2) What challenges are preventing placement for un-tapped talent? 3) What do your students/staff need to be successful? If a school doesn’t have what it needs to lift talent through the pipeline, you won’t have what you need either. Find out what partnership means for your key schools and adapt your strategy accordingly, resulting in deeper connections and reach to desired students.

Remember: Your organization has a lot to offer outside of dollars. Knowledge and presence are invaluable. Some may need better administration support for diverse students; others need professionals for mentorship programs. These efforts not only keep your budget intact, but they will go a long way to building your relationship and proving you are a true partner.

  1. Match your brand to your efforts

A quick way to damage your diversity brand on campus is to not walk the walk. It’s great that you brought the CEO to read your diversity statement to the students, but are your actions and student experience matching your sales pitch? In talking with students from across the country for Super Qualified, I was astounded by how savvy students are about company culture. Build sustainable brands by offering students:

  • Exposure to the right executive sponsors (not just diverse leaders, but those with inclusive leadership traits)
  • Bringing diverse professionals to all your campus events, not just the diverse ones (this will also encourage your diverse recruits to attend those events)
  • Transparency to expectations. Yes you are selling, but be realistic and clear on what you need from the student to be a successful match – coach in addition to recruiting

  1. Recruiting doesn’t end at the internship offer

When I speak with colleges, I tell students that the internship is an extended interview. The same goes for your company. Students are still ‘interviewing’ you.  Invest in the intern experience as you much, if not more, than you have invested in the recruiting process. Craft an experience, not just a program. I’ve been working on a curriculum guide to my book Super Qualified that maps out how to create a meaningful intern to career experience. Here’s what I’ve learned…

  • Students need a Sherpa! Let someone on your team (or you!) “own” the diverse student experience. Task this person with checking in on your interns, creating a safe space to discuss company culture/performance issues, or being a central point of contact
  • Give your diverse interns opportunities to connect with the larger company. Your interns know what the company “looks” like. Don’t shield them from it; support them learning it
  • Often and continuous. I hear from many managers at companies that they don’t know how to give feedback to their diverse interns (who later become their diverse professionals). Coach your managers on how to give it. Coach your interns on how to receive it. And if you need resources, the Super Qualified curriculum can help

Do the internship right and you’ve turned your intern into a campus ambassador. Do this wrong, and you’ve turned this student into a walking negative review.

Remember, long term means long term. Your diverse recruits may trickle in slowly, and in this case quality beats quantity. As I tell my clients, this may seem like a lot of initial investment, but you may be recruiting your next CEO. Play the long game by remembering these 3 tips and get to sustainable.

About the Author:

Jena Burgess is the author of Super Qualified: Maximizing Your College Experience To Get The Job You Want and board member of HBCU Career Development Marketplace. She is CEO of Coach Jena B. LLC consulting and focuses on early career success for colleges and companies.

Budgeting for College Students: Where to Start

Education Finance
College marks a significant transition period for many young adults — it’s a time of newfound freedom and the financial responsibilities that come with it.

Whether your funds come from family, student loans, scholarships or your own wallet, you’ll need to budget for expenses like textbooks, housing and, yes, a social life. Knowing who’s footing the bill, what costs to expect and which ones you can live without — ideally before school starts — can reduce stress and help you form healthy financial habits for the future.

Have the money talk

Before you build a budget, go over some important details with the people — parents, guardians or a partner — who will be involved in financing your education. Discussing your situation together will ensure everyone is in the loop and understands expectations.

“One of the biggest obstacles we have [with] teaching young people financial literacy and financial skills is not making money and expenses a taboo subject,” says Catie Hogan, founder of Hogan Financial Planning LLC. “Open lines of communication are far and away the most important tool, just so everyone’s on the same page as far as what things are going to cost and how everybody can keep some money in their pocket.”

Here are some topics to start with:

  • Who is paying for college and how. Have a conversation before the start of each school year to decide if your family will pay for costs out-of-pocket or if you’ll need to get a job, rely on financial aid, use funds from a 529 plan or combine these options.
  • What expenses to expect. In addition to tuition, you’ll have to budget for other college costs, like transportation and school supplies. Make a list of likely expenses, estimate the cost and agree who pays for what. (See more on expenses below.)
  • FAFSA and taxes. Whether a parent or guardian claims you as a dependent or you file taxes on your own determines whose information is required to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and who can claim tax credits and deductions. Discuss your financial status before each school year and address any changes, like a raise or job loss.
  • Credit cards and bank accounts. If you’re considering opening a credit cardaccount for the first time, are younger than 21 and don’t work full time, you’ll need a co-signer: a parent or other adult. You’ll want to talk about ground rules, like only using a credit card for emergencies and defining what constitutes an emergency. Approach new financial products with caution and be careful not to take on debt. If you plan to directly deposit funds from a job or allowance, look for a checking account that offers low (or no) fees.

Anticipate your expenses

To determine what you’ll spend each term, keep these college-related expenses on your radar:

  • Textbooks and school supplies. Course materials could eat up a large chunk of your budget. The average estimated cost of books and supplies for in-state students living on campus at public four-year institutions in 2016-2017 was $1,250, according to the College Board. Also plan for purchases like notebooks, a laptop, a printer and a backpack, and read the do’s and don’ts of back-to-school shopping for money-saving tips.
  • Room and board. When it comes to food and living arrangements, weigh your options. Compare the cost of living on campus and getting a meal plan versus renting an apartment and shopping for groceries.

Continue onto NerdWallet to read the complete article.

Economic impact of HBCUs is almost $15 billion, study finds

Education
American Historically Black Colleges and Universities contribute $14.8 billion to the U.S. economy, according to a new study.

The study, published by the United Negro College Fund, hopes to motivate further investments into America’s 101 HBCUs. It states HBCUs create over 134,000 jobs, and every dollar spent on HBCUs yields positive economic returns.

According to the report, almost $10 billion of the total impact are from public institutions like N.C. Central University and Winston-Salem State University.

Henry McKoy, a business professor at NCCU, said HBCUs should be invested in both publicly and privately. Public HBCUs are largely funded publicly and McKoy hopes corporations and businesses will begin to invest more in the schools.

“What it’s trying to show is that HBCUs shouldn’t be undervalued — they should be invested in,” he said.

Zagros Madjd-Sadjadi, an economics professor at WSSU, said the importance of HBCUs goes beyond traditional economic impact.

“What we really should be focusing on is the fact that you’re taking a number of individuals – for whom education would not have been possible if you don’t have the HBCUs – and making them college graduates, and then allowing them to become productive members of our society,” he said.

McKoy said HBCUs have a historical and current importance in America. About 300,000 students attended HBCUs and about 9 percent of black college students were enrolled in HBCUs in 2015, according to the Pew Research Center.

Madjd-Sadjadi said the report is not fully representing the impact of HBCUs.

“That 14.8 billion — that’s actually underestimated,” he said. “I’m currently working on the economic impact for our university, and we’re showing probably somewhere in the neighborhood of four-to-five hundred million dollars impact. That’s because you have to also consider the fact that many of the individuals who graduate from an HBCU would never have gotten the opportunity to go to college at all if we weren’t here.”

Continue onto The Daily Tar Heel to read the complete article.

University of Chicago statue gives black scholar her place in history

Education
When Georgiana Rose Simpson arrived to the University of Chicago in 1907, her presence in a dorm caused an uproar among some of the other students because she was black, and she was eventually asked to move off campus.

Undeterred, Simpson continued her studies by commuting to campus and corresponding from afar and went on to become one of the first black women in the country to graduate with a doctorate, records show.

For decades, Simpson’s role as the first black woman to finish a doctorate from U. of C. has gone largely unknown.

But on Tuesday, two university students will unveil a bust of Simpson atop a pedestal at the Reynolds Club, the university’s student center, which was once accessible only by white males. For Asya Akca and Shae Omonijo, the move is an effort to give Simpson her rightful place in university, and Chicago, history.

“The University of Chicago is on the South Side in a predominantly African-American community, and yet there is not that much African-American history represented on our campus,” Omonijo said. “This is despite the fact that so many prominent black scholars came from this institution.

“It’s important to see and know her. … Classes may be hard, you might fail a midterm or not know what to major in. … But at the end of the day, if she pushed through, you can make it and graduate,” Omonijo said.

With the Simpson statue, Akca and Omonijo are entering a larger conversation about the role of monuments and statues in the nation’s history and how the images affect the consciousness and esteem of the people who see them.

Nationally, there are few statues that recognize the historical contributions of women. In Chicago, there are memorials that honor women like Jane Addams — but few statues or busts that present an actual image of a notable woman. According to the Smithsonian Institute’s archives, only about 8 percent of publicly displayed statues depict women.

“Women — real women, not symbolic and allegorical figures — are practically invisible in American memorial culture,” said Erika Doss, a professor of American Studies at the University of Notre Dame and the author of the book “Memorial Mania.”

Continue onto the Chicago Tribune to read the complete article.

 

Martellus Bennett's ability to empower and inspire kids caught the eye of Microsoft

Education Entertainment
When tight end Martellus Bennett was a young child, he knew he wanted to create visuals and tell stories.

“As a punishment as a kid, my mom used to make me write stories about what happened. And I used to crush those,” he said. “I started writing like crazy. I always feel like creativity is one of my easiest things to do, ’cause there’s some things that you do in life that just feel right.”

The act of creating is natural for the 6-foot-6 athlete who was raised in Houston, where football is king. As Bennett’s desires grew to create more with his creativity and imagination, he knew he wanted to do more. So in 2016 he followed his passion and created The Imagination Agency, “a place where dreams come to life” and where he wears the title of chief executive officer. He tells stories through children’s books, apps and films. It’s an agency that cultivates and inspires youths to pursue creative career paths.

Under the umbrella of The Imagination Agency, Bennett penned children’s book Hey A.J., It’s Saturday, which was released on Father’s Day 2016 and has an app.

Bennett describes the word imagination as “endless possibilities.”

“I think imagination is the key to the world’s issues,” he said. “I think imagination is a great solution. Therefore, this is why I work very hard to promote creativity in kids, because kids have great imagination and creativity, and to help create great solutions for all of the problems that we have in the world in the future.”

To help him carry out his passion, he has partnered with Microsoft to participate in its Create Change movement. Microsoft’s Create Change program features a video series discussing how handpicked players are using Microsoft technology in their philanthropic endeavors. The company, known for having high standards with its philanthropic endeavors, is pursuing thought creators who are inspired to drive positive change and empower other individuals in their communities. And Bennett fits the bill. They also collaborated with four other NFL players to support the philanthropic work they do off the field: Von Miller, Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman and Greg Olsen.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

Actress Phylicia Rashad Will Be Face Of $25 Million Initiative To Diversify American History

Education Entertainment
You may know Phylicia Rashad from The Cosby Show and from her most recent role as Diana DuBois on the Fox hit show Empire, but the acclaimed actress has added a new title to her remarkable resume. 

Rashad is now the ambassador of the African-American Cultural Heritage Action Fund (AACHAF), a $25 million initiative aimed at preserving African American historical sites and teaching young black people about untold nuggets of black history.

The initiative is possible because of the work of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in partnership with the Ford Foundation, the JPB Foundation, and the Open Society Foundations. For 70 years, the National Trust has led the way in preserving historic sites – like the Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia, and the Fort Huachuca Black Officers’ Club in Arizona – that are important to black history and in just the past five years the organization has received $10 million to do its work.

“There is an opportunity and an obligation for us to step forward boldly and ensure the preservation of places which tell the often-overlooked stories of African Americans and their many contributions to our nation,” Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said in a news release. “We believe that this fund will be transformative for our country, and we are committed to crafting a narrative that expands our view of history and, ultimately, begins to reconstruct our national identity, while inspiring a new generation of activists to advocate for our diverse historic places.”

In addition to preservation, there will be The National Trust’s Hands-On Preservation Experience that teaches youth about black history, and there will be a research aspect to the initiative that will find links to preserving historic sites and the resolution of urban problems. Academic, arts, government and business leaders will also play a role in the fund by serving on its advisory council.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

Princeton dedicates Morrison Hall in honor of Nobel laureate and emeritus faculty member Toni Morrison

Education
Princeton University dedicated the naming of Morrison Hall on Friday, Nov. 17, in honor of Toni Morrison, the Robert F. Goheen Professor in the Humanities, Emeritus, and the recipient of the 1993 Nobel Prize in Literature. Morrison was the first African American to be awarded the prize.

The dedication was held in Chancellor Green following Morrison’s keynote address at the Princeton and Slavery Project Symposium in Richardson Auditorium.

Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber opened the ceremony, noting that Morrison Hall is a “181-year-old building that is the home and the heart of the undergraduate college at Princeton University.”

Speaking at the dedication with Eisgruber and Morrison were Ruth Simmons, the president of Prairie View A&M University and a close friend of Morrison’s, and the author MacKenzie Bezos, a former student of Morrison and a member of Princeton’s Class of 1992.

“This is a very, very special, beautiful occasion for me,” Morrison said.

Morrison Hall formerly was called West College. The building houses the Office of the Dean of the College and faces Cannon Green behind Nassau Hall. On Nov. 14, a portrait of Morrison by Paul Wyse was hung in the building.

Last year, the trustees approved a recommendation to name one of the University’s most prominent buildings for Morrison, after the Council of the Princeton University (CPUC) Committee on Naming sought suggestions throughout the University community on the naming of “buildings or other spaces not already named for historical figures or donors to recognize individuals who would bring a more diverse presence to the campus.”

“How fitting that the first building named through this process will now honor a teacher, an artist and a scholar who not only has graced our campus with the highest imaginable levels of achievement and distinction, but who has herself spoken eloquently about the significance of names on the Princeton campus,” Eisgruber said, referring to an address Morrison delivered in 1996 at Princeton’s 250th convocation, titled “The Place of the Idea; the Idea of the Place.”

Added Eisgruber: “Today Princeton revises itself — revises its plaques of stone and its maps both paper and electronic — so that Toni Morrison’s name becomes part of the lexicon through which students, faculty, staff and alumni navigate this campus, and thereby part of the evolving tapestry through which our community defines itself.”

Morrison, who transferred to emeritus status in 2006, came to Princeton in 1989 to teach literature and creative writing. Morrison played a key role in expanding the University’s commitments to the creative and performing arts and to African American studies. In 1994, she founded the Princeton Atelier, which brings together undergraduate students in interdisciplinary collaborations with acclaimed artists. In 2016, the Princeton University Library announced that the major portion of Morrison’s papers, which had been part of the permanent library collections since 2014, were open for research to students, faculty and scholars worldwide.

“By honoring Toni Morrison in this way, we recognize the indelible impact she has had on this University,” Eisgruber said, emphasizing that Morrison’s “leadership has helped Princeton to become the increasingly imaginative and inclusive institution that we know today.”

Continue onto Princeton University Newsroom to read the complete article.

HBCUs Make America Strong

Education
Historically Black Colleges Make Multi-Billion-Dollar Economic Impact, New UNCF Study Finds.

America’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) inject billions of dollars in economic impact into the national economy, according to HBCUs Make America Strong: The Positive Economic Impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a landmark study released today by UNCF (United Negro College Fund). The impact described in the report includes almost $15 billion annually in economic impact. This study clearly enumerates the significant economic contributions of 100 HBCUs by focusing on the institutions’ far-reaching economic effects that can be felt in communities and nationwide, as well as the increased earning power of their students.

Offering data by institution, as well as a national analysis, the UNCF study – underwritten by Citi Foundation and prepared by the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth – also reports that HBCUs significantly increase local and national job creation and economic development.  For example:

  • Total economic impact of HBCU spending in the United States is $14.8 billion annually; the equivalent to a ranking in the top 200 corporations on the Fortune 500 list.
  • Every dollar spent by an HBCU and its students generates $1.44 in initial and subsequent spending for the institution’s local and regional economies; particularly significant as many HBCUs are in southern communities where overall economic growth has lagged.
  • The strength and vitality of HBCUs prepares a critical sector of the workforce, people of color from low- and moderate-income families, to fill the economy’s demand for college-educated workers.
  • HBCUs generate roughly 134,000 jobs for their local and regional economies, including on-campus and off-site jobs, equating to approximately 13 jobs created for each $1 million initially spent by HBCUs.
  • HBCU graduates, over 50,000 in 2014, can expect work-life earnings of $130 billion—an additional $927,000 per graduate—56 percent more than they could expect to earn without their HBCU degrees or certificates.

“This study is conclusive evidence that HBCUs not only provide a college education for 300,000 students every year, but they are a powerful economic engine: locally, through the jobs they create and the expenditures they make in the cities where they are located, and nationally, through the students they educate and prepare for an information-age workforce,” said UNCF president and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax.  “The study demonstrates conclusively that HBCUs are not only relevant to the country’s economic health and vigor, they are necessary.”

“The education that HBCUs provide to their students, many of them from low-income families and the first in their families to attend college, helps the national economy fill critical jobs with college-educated workers who otherwise would not acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in the evolving workforce,” said UNCF’s Vice President of Research and Member Engagement Dr. Brian Bridges.

Continue onto UNCF to read the complete article.

Columbia College announces the Eric H. Holder Initiative for Civil and Political Rights

Education
Columbia College has announced the Eric H. Holder Initiative for Civil and Political Rights. Named after former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. CC’73, LAW’76, the Holder Initiative will carve out a distinctive experience for Columbia University’s undergraduate students. Through an anonymous donor, $10 million has been raised to secure the Holder Initiative, halfway towards its $20 million goal of becoming an institute.

With the foundational knowledge nurtured in the Core Curriculum — the College’s distinctive set of common courses required of all College students — as a building block, the Holder Initiative will sponsor courses, public events, student internships and fellowships for practitioners that extend the themes and questions of the Core into a more focused interrogation of the mechanisms that promote justice and civil and political rights. Discouraging retreat into what Holder calls “the quiet prejudice of inaction,” the Holder Initiative will encourage students to “live the Core” by supporting their civic action on and beyond campus.

Initial support for the Holder Initiative came in part from a three-year grant from the Ford Foundation, whose mission is to seek to reduce poverty and injustice, strengthen democratic values, promote international cooperation and advance human achievement. Building on the University’s longstanding commitment to advancing knowledge and learning about significant contemporary issues for the public good, the Holder Initiative will ensure that Columbia becomes the world’s most innovative academic institution for the study of historical, contemporary and future visions of justice.

“From the moment Eric and I discussed this idea two years ago, we knew that the Initiative would build on the foundation of our Columbia College Core course Contemporary Civilization, in which students engage fundamental issues of justice, of citizenship, and of rights and responsibilities,” said Columbia College Dean James J. Valentini. “Today marks the culmination of our combined commitment to provide College students opportunities to turn their intellectual learning into action that will advance civil and political rights for all citizens.”

“Eric Holder’s lifelong commitment to active citizenship and public service is woven into the very fabric of Columbia — and nowhere more so than the College and Law School he proudly attended,” said University President Lee C. Bollinger. “Our students, faculty and alumni have a long tradition of working for civil rights, human rights and equal justice. It’s especially appropriate for us to establish an initiative in his name that gives future generations of Columbians a deep grounding in how the great ideas of our Core Curriculum can be applied in practical ways to the ongoing work of a more just society.”

Continue onto the Columbia University Newsroom to read the complete article.

How Drake University is Increasing Diversity

Education
Graduates of three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be guaranteed scholarships upon admission to Drake University’s law and pharmacy programs as part of an ongoing effort to increase diversity among Drake’s student body.

The agreements between Drake University Law School, Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and the three HBCUs—Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri.; Lincoln University in Lincoln University, Pennsylvania.; and Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky—are particularly meaningful because black students continue to be underrepresented nationwide in the fields of law and pharmacy. Approximately 6 percent of lawyers and 10 percent of pharmacists are black, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“As Drake University continues to prepare students for successful careers and meaningful personal lives, it is vital that we attract dedicated and passionate degree-seekers from all racial and socioeconomic backgrounds,” said Provost Sue Mattison. “We are proud to form these new partnerships that will have a tangible impact on diversity in pharmacy and law, and symbolize our broader commitment to equity and inclusion on campus.”

Under the agreement, Juris Doctor candidates who meet Drake Law’s admission requirements will be guaranteed admission and a renewable scholarship covering at least half of the annual cost of tuition. The agreement begins with students enrolling at Drake Law in fall 2017 and continues through students enrolling for fall 2020.

Students interested in pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, after admission and matriculation as a full-time student in the Pharm.D program, will be awarded a scholarship of at least $10,000. The scholarship may be renewed in the second, third, and fourth years provided the student meets program degree requirements for eligibility and prescribed course load each fall and spring semester. This opportunity for incoming students begins in fall 2018 and continues through fall 2020.

In recent years, Drake has implemented several other programs designed to increase enrollment, retention, and career outcomes among underrepresented students, including the Crew Scholars program and Catalyst Fund.

Drake Law has been selected to participate in the national CLIC program and is partnering with Des Moines-area employers to establish the Law Opportunity Leadership Program. The program, which will begin in fall 2017, provides internships, mentorship, and leadership training for five qualified Drake Law students from underrepresented groups.

Drake’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences has created the Discover Drake: Prepare, Research and Explore Professions (D-PREP) summer camp that introduces students to pharmacy and other health care careers and assists them in preparing for college. The College provides scholarships for underrepresented high school students to attend this program.

Sources: news.drake.edu, Drake University

10 African-Americans named Rhodes scholars, most ever

Education
The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans — the most ever in a single Rhodes class.

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans — the most ever in a single Rhodes class — as well as a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never had received the honor before.

The Rhodes Trust on Saturday announced the 32 men and women chosen for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England. Among them: the first black woman to lead the Corps of Cadets at West Point; a wrestler at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who’s helping develop a prosthetic knee for use in the developing world; and a Portland, Oregon, man who has studied gaps in his hometown’s “sanctuary city” policy protecting immigrants in the country illegally from deportation.

“This year’s selections — independently elected by 16 committees around the country meeting simultaneously — reflects the rich diversity of America,” Elliot F. Gerson, American secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in a news release announcing the winners Saturday. “They plan to study a wide range of fields across the social sciences, biological and medical sciences, physical sciences and mathematics, and the humanities.”

The scholarships, considered by many to be the most prestigious available to American students, cover all expenses for two or three years of study starting next October. In some cases, the scholarships may allow funding for four years. The winners came from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities. Four of the institutions had winners for the first time: Hunter College at the City University of New York; Temple University in Philadelphia; the University of Alaska in Anchorage; and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The 10 African-Americans in the class include Simone Askew, of Fairfax, Virginia, who made headlines in August when she became the first black woman to serve as first captain of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy — the highest position in the cadet chain of command at West Point. Askew, a senior, is majoring in international history, focused her undergraduate thesis on the use of rape as a tool of genocide and plans to study evidence-based social intervention at Oxford.

Her mother told reporters over the summer: “That leadership is something I’ve seen throughout her life — wanting to be first, wanting to be the best, wanting to win, in sports, in academics, in every aspect of her life. … And to serve others, as well.”

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

African American College Grants

Education
Resources offering grants and scholarships to African American students

Promoting diversity in education leads to equal opportunity for minority groups; but when universities use affirmative action policies to engineer multicultural student bodies, the results can become contentious. Since being upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2003, race can be used as a factor for granting college admission.

Regardless of the standing of the affirmative action issue, one thing is certain: Access to college for African Americans is definitely increased through college funding opportunities that target this under-represented group. Grants and scholarships come from a wide range of funding sources.

College is expensive, so it’s important to grab any free-money gift aid that is available; whether it comes to you as a result of your location, religion, African American heritage or some other individual trait.

College enrollment among African Americans has increased as a reflection of concerted efforts to move minority education forward. Grants that help offset the financial challenges of higher education are important pieces of the puzzle. If you need money for college, use all the resources at your disposal to identify government agencies, advocacy groups, corporations and individual schools that offer grants for African American students.

United Negro College Fund

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) is the oldest organization in the United States that is dedicated solely to the educational advancement of African Americans. The UNCF was founded in 1944, and in 1972 adopted its familiar iconic motto: “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

The organization stands as one of the most important supporters for African Americans pursuing their higher education goals. Not only does the UNCF award a host of grants, scholarships and fellowships directly to black college students, but the group also provides generous funding to dozens of historically black colleges and universities that serve African American students at all levels.

UNCF partners with state governments and private industry to administer scholarships and grants for needy Black students. Other financial aid offerings are funded by endowments and memorial funds set aside by individuals and trusts seeking to increase access to college for under-represented groups.

Cultural barriers are overcome by efforts that emphasize bachelor’s and master’s level education, rather than relegating participants to two-year vocational studies. Corporate grant and internship sponsors include:

  • Cisco Systems
  • Marathon Oil
  • Hallmark
  • Monsanto

Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Strong support for the education and social advancement of African American students has come from over one-hundred Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the United States. Such familiar institutions as Spelman, Morehouse College and Howard University populate the list:

  • Howard University in Washington, D.C. provides a handful of freshman scholarships and grants awarded for academic merit. Other grants through the university include the Frederick Douglass Scholars Program and the Mordecai Wyatt Johnson Program, both of which are awarded based on academic excellence. The University maintains a list of updated donor grants and scholarships that address the financial needs of worthy students.
  • Morehouse College in Atlanta offers grants to African American students based on academic excellence, athletic excellence, and individual program majors. For instance, students with a passion for music might qualify for the music department’s grant. The College publishes a helpful Affordability Brochure, to help students measure their need for financial assistance. Tuition alone at Morehouse is more than $18,000 annually; as a result, over 90 percent of students rely on some measure of financial aid. This comprehensive men-only liberal arts university boasts famous graduates like Spike Lee.
  • Spelman College in Atlanta stands as the country’s oldest Historically Black College for Women. Spelman partners with organizations like the United Negro College Fund to administer grants to needy students. The school maintains a philosophy of female empowerment, embracing the world’s many cultures. Spelman’s student body, currently numbering more than 2000 women, is drawn from diverse worldwide outposts, including 15 countries and more than 40 states. Georgia residents are eligible for the state’s Tuition Equalization Grant, as Spelman is a qualifying participant of the program.

The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities was strengthened by President Obama’s Executive Order on Educational Excellence for African Americans. Signed by Obama in July 2012, the initiative strives to create positive outcomes for black students through increased access to post-secondary education, thus promoting higher college graduation rates among African Americans. By implementing best-practices standards at HBCU Obama hopes to further his ultimate goal for the United States; becoming the nation with the highest percentage of college graduates by 2020.

Public and Private Organizations Offer Specialized Grant Funds

Grants, scholarships and internships originate from a variety of sources, including African American advocacy groups that support students pursuing particular training. General college aid programs are also initiated by corporate sponsors for the purpose of expanding access to diverse student populations.

If you are matriculating with a committed career goal, investigate the possibilities for financial aid within your chosen discipline.

 

  • The National Black Nurses Association supports the professional and educational interests of African American nurses. The organization offers nearly a dozen grants, scholarships and fellowships for nurses enrolled in four-year nursing programs. Average grant awards are between $500 and $2,000.
  • The March of Dimes Nursing Scholarships fund graduate level studies for licensed RNs in maternal-child specialties. Minority students qualify so if you are pursuing advanced education in this field, don’t overlook these generous awards.
  • The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) illustrates its commitment to diversity in the accounting profession by providing grants for minorities studying in undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
  • The American Psychological Association’s minority fellowship program provides valuable grant funding for minority students enrolled in graduate level psychology programs.

Large corporations like Coca-Cola promote minority education through a diverse network of grant, scholarships and partnerships. Some funds go directly to learning institutions, but if you follow the money trail laid down by corporations, you’ll find financial aid opportunities.

Microsoft offers scholarships and internships for minority students. And these go above and beyond founder, Bill Gates’ Millennium Scholars Foundation, which shares the wealth with 1000 needy students annually.

Federal and State Grant Funds

U.S. Department of Education financial aid opportunities have been in place to assist minorities and disadvantaged students since the mid-20th century. States too, administer aid for college, and some of it targets minority populations directly. The first step for African American students needing college dollars is to apply for federal and state funds.

Requesting government aid starts with the Federal Application for Student Financial Aid (FAFSA). The standardized form uses information about your family’s financial situation to compile a snapshot of where you stand relating to your college costs.

Your EFC, or Expected Family Contribution is an important reference point for universities determining your financial need. Your EFC is included in your Student Aid Report (SAR), the document that formally outlines your ability to pay for college.

  • Federal Pell Grants are provided to undergraduate students who need help meeting educational expenses. Using your SAR, financial aid offices determine Pell Grant awards based on:
  1. Need that goes beyond your EFC
  2. Status as a full- or part-time student
  3. Total cost of your education
  4. Attending school for a full academic year

This grant program provides up to $5500 annually for African American students displaying some level of financial need.

  • Students that qualify for a Pell Grant are also invited to apply for a Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (FSEOG). This program adds additional grant aid for students that exhibit the highest degree of financial hardship related to college expenses.
  • College students working toward teaching degrees are eligible for grants that specifically advance the profession. Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) grants require a four-year service commitment that places graduates in high need teaching fields.
  • Academic Competitiveness Grant (ACG) and National Smart Grant are programs that stimulate enrollment in technology related degree tracks like math, science and engineering. Pell-eligible students are invited to apply for ACG funds during their first two-years of college, and SMART grants during their junior and senior years.
  • The Georgia Student Finance Commission administers The Georgia Tuition Equalization Grant to help Georgia college students meet the tuition demands of in-state private colleges.
  • Michigan Department of Human Services maintains a list of financial aid opportunities for African Americans. Funding for Michigan students comes from a diverse cross-section of entities-both public and private.
  • Iowa Minority Academic Grant for Economic Success (IMAGES). This need-based grant requires participants to maintain at least 24 credit hours each academic year, and achieve a minimum grade point average of 2.0 during each grant term. Recipients in good standing enjoy eight semesters of eligibility.

Source: collegescholarships.org/grants/african-american.htm

College To Name School After Trailblazing Journalist Gwen Ifill

Education
A college in Boston will name one of its schools after the late Gwen Ifill, veteran journalist and a co-anchor of PBS’ “NewsHour.”

A college in Boston will name one of its schools after the late Gwen Ifill, veteran journalist and a co-host of PBS’ “NewsHour” and who moderated two vice presidential debates.

Simmons College announced Tuesday the Gwen Ifill College of Media, Arts and Humanities in honor of Ifill, who graduated from the private college with a communications degree in 1977. Ifill died of cancer a year ago today at age 61.

“The kind of unimpeded curiosity Gwen brought to her work, coupled with her warmth, integrity and commitment to truth-telling, is something all of our students aspire to – no matter what field of study they pursue,” Helen Drinan, president of Simmons College said a in a statement. “We are extraordinarily proud of her and so pleased to formalize her legacy at Simmons this way.”

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

