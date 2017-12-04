There are only two simple rules that you need to follow if you want people to reply to your emails.

When it comes to email, I think there’s one conclusion we can all agree on: You want people to respond. Otherwise, why would you invest the time in writing them?

“Well, sure,” you’re muttering at your computer screen right now, while shaking your head, “But that’s way easier said than done.”

I get it. Inspiring people to actually hit that “reply” button is a challenge–particularly when that recipient is important, in demand, and incredibly busy. When you know you’re only adding one more note to an inbox that’s already stuffed to the gills, it’s easy to resign yourself to the fact that your message will only collect dust.

What if that wasn’t the case? What if there was something you could do to greatly increase your chances of receiving a response? Great news: there is.

SO, WHAT’S THIS HELPFUL EMAIL TRICK?

I recently read this article, published on LinkedIn by author and communication expert Zak Slayback.

Within the post, he mentions several pieces of advice that are helpful when emailing busy people. But, the one that really stands out is this: Don’t be a time suck.

It’s important to remember that busy people are, well, busy. So, if your message looks like it will take a lot of effort and elbow grease to respond to, it’s probably going to be left for later (and then likely forgotten for eternity).

How can you demonstrate that it’s actually easier to reply to your email immediately than it is to save it for a later time? By being explicitly (almost painfully) clear with your ask.

Continue onto Fast Company to read the complete article.