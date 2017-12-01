Jenna Boyer Named One of the Top 25 African American PR Millennials to Watch

“Did you come to work or win?” Jenna Boyer

Jenna Boyer is the Senior Manager of Employer Brand and Communications at Marriott International in Bethesda, Maryland. A graduate of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., Boyer received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies with a minor in Spanish.


Boyer hails from the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection; the West Philadelphia native is the content creator of J. Danielle Design, a décor, entertaining, style, and travel blog.

With a bright future ahead, Boyer says, “I’m excited to continue evolving as a communications professional. I intend to be in a leadership positon, managing a team of dynamic individuals who are passionate about marketing and communication, as well as mentoring individuals who are pursuing careers in the industry.”

Gwendolyn Quinn: How was it growing up in West Philadelphia? Tell us about that experience?

Jenna Boyer: Growing up in West Philly was fun, challenging and insightful all at the same time. My parents, three siblings and I lived in a small townhouse surrounded by friends. During the summer, we played all day, rode bikes, played video games and basketball. Though I lived in the inner city, I went to school in the suburbs, which gave me an appreciation for diversity but also showed me the importance of representation.

GQ: When did you become interested in publicity/public relations?

JB: Writing has always been my strength, so I knew I wanted a job that involved utilizing my talent in that area. But during my junior year of college, social media was becoming a big deal to brands (and to me). So I looked for an industry that allowed me to write and create social media strategies and public relations was it.

Continue onto HuffingtonPost to read the complete article.

Leadership Spotlight with Nelson Boyce

The business leader shares insights about leadership, being an influencer, and career development.

Business leader Nelson Boyce oversees the Publicis Group Holding Company of Advertising Agencies. A Harvard alum, Boyce has also served as the president of The Westchester Clubmen and board member of New Rochelle Fund for Educational Excellence. The Azara Group caught up with Boyce to talk about his background.

  1. What attracted you to your chosen field and profession?
    I’m a “Type A” individual who loves interacting with people. I started my career in investment banking in PaineWebber’s mergers and acquisitions group to get experience and pay off my student loans. It was a great education in understanding how businesses operate and companies are structured. But I grew up surrounded by media, so it’s not surprising that I eventually landed at Viacom and Google. After banking, I found that media ad sales was my calling.
  2. What person, opportunity, or game-changing moment had the biggest impact on your career?
    The moment that most impacted me was when I was working for Vibe Magazine. I was asked to shadow its founder Quincy Jones at a concert and to take care of anything he needed that evening. I took full advantage to pick his brain and learn from him.

I asked him how he became the mogul that he was. He said that he started out wanting to be a trumpet player, but not just any trumpet player. Quincy wanted to be “the best” trumpet player. He shared his insights on how you always have to do your best work because people can’t help but recognize your contributions. Quincy stressed how you have to create your own destiny, and how many opportunities came to him because of his approach in always trying to be “the best” at whatever he was doing.

This encounter was one of most impactful moments in my professional life. It shaped how I see myself, the world, and success. It changed my framework.

  1. What is the biggest challenge you faced professionally? How did you overcome it?
    When I walk into a room, I don’t just walk in as an executive. I walk in as a black executive. I know I have to prove and reprove myself because of my race. I’ve never felt like someone was purposely looking to do me harm, but there’s always an unconscious bias that’s unavoidable. It’s difficult to get people to see you for who you are versus what they might perceive you to be based on what little information they have or what they are socialized to think. It’s a challenge that is difficult to quantify, but I know that it is there.

That said, it fuels my drive. So I always make sure I’m trying to set the standard. I go above and beyond so I can chip away at unconscious biases. It’s through this effort that I hope to make it easier for others coming up through the ranks behind me.

  1. What tools or tactics do you rely on in being a more effective leader and team member?
    Empathy is always at the forefront with me. I try diligently to understand the motivations, passions, and fears of people on my team. I want to understand the people who work with me, and I allow myself to be somewhat vulnerable at times to build trust and a sense of cohesion. Also, when I lay out a plan for my team, I make sure they have some say so we’re all working towards a collective vision. They need to have skin in the game so they feel we all have each other’s back.

At Google, we practice psychological safety — an approach where teams are safe for interpersonal risk-taking. We promote openness and encourage people to share their ideas even if someone comes up with an unpopular idea.

  1. Share a story about an interesting or difficult negotiation and how you were able to gain more influence and leverage as a result.
    I execute complex large-scale deals with ad agencies. Effectively negotiating goes back to the notion of a value exchange. I try to highlight the value of the relationship to the client and what it means for their business. I back this up with a joint business plan with milestones, demonstrating that I’m there to support them in their business endeavors.

When I was at Nickelodeon, they were looking for new business models. This was before they were in radio, and I saw there was potential to partner with a major digital music streaming company for Nick Radio.

But the biggest challenge wasn’t with negotiating a deal with iHeartRadio. It was selling in this new concept internally at Nickelodeon since this required buy-in from many departments. We had to make the case that the investment would pay off. Once we built a coalition of internal support, we targeted iHeartRadio because they didn’t have any content for kids at the time. They could provide us with additional distribution that Nickelodeon lacked.

I got the deal three quarters of the way there before I left for BET. I presented the concept, and I got people aligned at Nickelodeon by showing people the value in the idea and how it could help key stakeholders in their respective areas.

  1. What do you see as your unique value proposition, and how has your personal background prepared you to excel?
    I’m comfortable dealing with ambiguity. I went to three colleges in four years, lived in four areas of the country when I was growing up, and I’ve often been placed in positions that were totally new. I’ve learned how to adapt and overcome.

I try to embody what my father taught me about growth and not being stagnant. He pointed out that it’s better to be a stream versus a pond. A stream is always changing and never the same. It moves, adapts, and shifts its path. But a pond — you can return to it 20 years later, and it will be in the same place. I prefer to be like the stream because it represents energy and possibility. It’s on the “can” side of the equation and not the “can’t” side of things. I incorporate this into my approach to success.

  1. What is your proudest achievement?
    My son is my proudest achievement. My wife and I see our son as a miracle to us. He fuels my drive, and makes me aware of what I’m doing and how I’m doing it. I want him to see the importance of being a proud, strong, responsible black male. If he sees opportunity to do more than what I’ve done or my father has done, then I have done my job.

Interview and Body Language Mistakes

Body Language

Interviews are vulnerable times. There aren’t many things more nerve-wracking than walking into a room of people you desperately want to impress.

In a recent survey from CareerBuilder, employers shared the most memorable job interview mistakes candidates have made and how body language can hinder their chances of moving forward in the interview process.

According to the nationwide survey, conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder from November 16 to December 6, 2016, among more than 2,600 hiring and human resource managers, it doesn’t take long for a hiring manager to make a decision. Around half of employers (51 percent) know within the first five minutes of an interview if a candidate is a good fit for a position—on par with last year (50 percent).

“The best solution to minimize pre-interview anxiety is solid preparation,” said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer for CareerBuilder. “If you don’t read about the company and research your role thoroughly, you could magnify your fear of interviewing poorly and lose the opportunity.”

Body Language: Master Your Mannerisms

In a job interview, it’s likely that your body language will have more of a positive impact on your success than anything you say. When asked to identify the biggest body language mistakes job seekers make during an interview, hiring managers named the following:

  1. Failing to make eye contact: 67 percent
  2. Failing to smile: 39 percent
  3. Playing with something on the table: 34 percent
  4. Fidgeting too much in their seats: 32 percent
  5. Crossing their arms over their chests: 32 percent
  6. Having bad posture: 31 percent
  7. Playing with their hair or touching their faces: 28 percent
  8. Having a weak handshake: 22 percent
  9. Using too many hand gestures: 13 percent
  10. Having a handshake that was too strong: 9 percent


Easiest Ways to Ruin a Job Interview

What are the absolute worst things you can do when interviewing for a job? Here are five instant deal breakers, according to employers:

  1. Candidate is caught lying about something: 66 percent
  2. Candidate answers a cell phone or text during the interview: 64 percent
  3. Candidate appears arrogant or entitled: 59 percent
  4. Candidate dresses inappropriately: 49 percent
  5. Candidate appears to have a lack of accountability: 48 percent

Source: CareerBuilder®

 

Managing you B2B Customer Experience Strategy

B2B companies can benefit having a customer experience strategy that puts their customers’ needs first, according to these experts.

Selling to consumers is a lot like selling to businesses. So it follows that B2B customer experience strategy would resemble strategies for B2C companies.

“All customers, whether individual consumers or businesses, want to be heard,” says Lynn Hunsaker, chief customer officer at ClearAction Continuum, a Sunnyvale, California-based consumer experience consulting firm.

But there are also important differences. These differences mean that a B2B customer experience strategy pursues different goals—and that marketers may need to use different tools to reach them.

Higher Stakes for B2B Marketers?

One difference from B2C models is that B2B customers are generally playing for higher stakes.

“It’s often not a casual purchase, like picking up dish detergent, but something important to the successful operation of a business,” says Steve Wunker, managing director of Boston-based New Markets Advisors and author of Jobs to be Done: A Roadmap for Customer-Centered Innovation.

“So getting the experience right counts for a lot in the customer’s eyes.”

There are quite a few other customer experience strategy differences. For one, B2B sellers are usually selling to a team of buyers rather than a single individual. That means B2B sellers essentially have two sets of customers: the business itself and the customers of that business.

Business people are also consumers, Hunsaker adds. “So consumer behavior definitely drives business behavior,” she says.

B2B sellers also tend to have better insight into customer expectations and experiences because they often use dedicated sales forces that develop close relationships with their customers.

Finally, B2B sellers are likely to have far fewer customers, each of which is proportionally more important when formulating customer experience strategy.

“Account churn can be extremely expensive, so retention is king,” Wunker says.

As such, B2B marketers are interested in building and maintaining brand strength. That means an effective B2B customer experience strategy can translate into better customer retention, higher sales volume and pricing power.

Creating a B2B Customer Experience Strategy

Managing B2B and B2C customer experiences can involve different tools. Yet both share the ultimate objective of increasing business success by selling greater quantities of products and services at higher prices and more consistently. For that to happen effectively requires skillful management of customers’ experiences.

“Building strong customer relationships can be critical for B2B companies as competition increases and users are more willing than ever to try a new solution if current providers aren’t meeting expectations,” says Susan Ganeshan, chief marketing officer of customer experience management software company Clarabridge

in Reston, Virginia. “Because of this, B2B companies must give users the care and attention they deserve.”

Continue onto American Express to read the complete article.

How Job Seekers Can Make A Good First Impression

Resume

Your resume stood out among the others. You made it through the phone screen. Now it’s time to meet your potential employer in person. This is “do or die” time—an opportunity that cannot be missed.

Job candidates follow these 10 guidelines to make a good—and lasting—first impression.

1).  Be mindful of the other person’s time. Ask how much time the other person has to devote to the meeting, and hold to that time frame.

2).  Ask questions about the company and the open position.

3).  Dress appropriately.

4).  If you were referred by a mutual friend or colleague, reference that person in positive terms. This helps build a “personal bridge” and establish rapport.

5).  Take notes throughout the interview. This shows that you are interested and engaged enough to be taken seriously.

6).  Arrive at the meeting on time. This shows that you respect the other person and that you are a true professional.

7).  Be fully prepared. Learn everything you can in advance about the company, the opportunity, and the interviewer.

8).  Make a connection between your past successes and how they relate to the prospective employer’s needs and challenges.

9).  Present yourself as a solutions provider rather than a job seeker. Offer to be of service and show genuine interest in helping the interviewer solve his/her business problems.

10).  Follow up with a timely thank you note. This is a must!

In today’s tight job market, so few job seekers actually make it to the interview stage. By incorporating these simple suggestions into the interview process, job seekers will make a good first impression, be memorable, receive better feedback, and ultimately get more job offers.

For more information and other useful tips for achieving career success, visit getthejobbook.com.

Reprinted by permission of Ford R. Myers, a nationally-known Career Coach and author of Get The Job You Want, Even When No One’s Hiring.

How Big Companies Can Push Nonprofits To Diversify Their Boards

There are many diverse employees that want to help local organizations–not just the CEO.

Nonprofit boards, unsurprisingly, are a rich white club–more than 90% of nonprofit CEOs are white, as are 84% of their boards. Both of those shares have actually risen in recent years, showing that while this particular rich white club is intensely aware of that problem–they take surveys and talk about it a lot–it still adds more rich white folks to that circle, instead of solving an obvious diversity gap and racial bias problem.

Part of the issue revolves around privilege and laziness: Many leaders don’t have racially diverse business networks, and without being very intentional about how to recruit and fairly vet top-level candidates, there’s plenty of talent that may go unseen or untapped.

But for-profit companies may not recognize that many of their diverse top employees also want the opportunity to serve on those boards. And that finding ways to elevate more of those candidates is a win-win: Cause groups gain a broader perspective, while employees gain stronger leadership skills and may be encouraged to stick around longer. “There’s a big opportunity because nonprofit boards are complaining they need more people for diversity,” says Alice Korngold, CEO of Korngold Consulting, a strategy advisory service for board members, corporate executives, and nonprofits. “There are qualified people at companies and they’re waiting in the wings.”

That’s because the recruiting process is typically “fairly random,” she says. A nonprofit that needs a board seat filled might start calling companies to see who is interested, which could lead to the CEO or some other top executive asking around informally or on an email thread, not exactly the sort of science that ensures whoever replies is both prepared and the right fit.

A better way, which some companies are now adopting, is to interview their own employees about their charitable interests and places they might want to serve, creating a list of top candidates by passion and skill set, which can be improved through coordinating more volunteer opportunities, informational learning sessions with various charities, and learning from others who’ve gone through or organized these experiences. When the time comes, both companies and nonprofits will be aware of the right potential match.

Continue onto Fast Company to read the complete article.

Entrepreneur Quietly Changes The Way Devices Connect

Rodney Williams and his company have won a many awards, including a place among the CNBC Disruptor 50. It’s the media outlet’s list of private companies whose innovations it says are having a dramatic impact.

It’s a serious list, topped by names such as Uber, Airbnb, SpaceX, Slack, and Warby Parker. Williams’ company, LISNR, was No. 12 on the list, just behind this set of all-stars and ahead of some other names you might recognize: SurveyMonkey, GitHub, Hampton Creek, Spotify and Rent the Runway.

That placement in good company reflects a sense that LISNR may have the right technology at the right time.

Born partly deaf, Williams founded LISNR to send information between devices using audio waves. Just as a Bluetooth headset communicates with a phone by sending information via radio waves, LISNR sends sounds that are outside the spectrum of audio that humans can hear. With the growth of the “Internet of Things” in which nearly every device and machine is online, that communication could be between machines on an assembly line or between a store’s music speakers and a customer’s smartphone.

With degrees in economics, finance, supply chain and marketing, Williams is the visionary behind the company, the hustler/hacker/designer inside it, and the front man selling the concept. He says the idea came to him while he was working as a marketer for Procter & Gamble, then was on hold until he found the right opportunity.

Born on a Bus Ride

That opportunity was Startup Bus, a three-day brainstorming session on a bus from the Midwest to the 2012 South-by-Southwest tech gathering in Texas. By the time he had stepped off that bus in Austin, he had met his founding team of Josh Glick and Chris Ostoich. They built the start of what would become LISNR.

LISNR started in the music industry, though it has since expanded beyond that (here’s a music-oriented demo reel of their original invention from the Startup Bus). They’re now doing work for entertainment companies, beverage brands, sports teams and other marketers.

The company calls its technology Smart Tones. One day, Williams says, LISNR will appear “on every device, everywhere” like Bluetooth.

And the vision for the company isn’t necessarily limited to consumer devices; communication among industrial machines is a growing field, and LISNR technology “is actually a good alternative” to what’s currently out there, Williams says, in part because his technology circumvents interference by radio waves.

Always Learning

Williams’ creativity, he says, is directly related to the diversity of people and experiences in his life.

“I like to get in front of different kinds of clients and customers a lot,” he says. “I never knew about machine-to-machine needs until I talked to Caterpillar. I never knew about the problems in medical hospitals until I talked to a children’s hospital group about some of their devices.”

Williams says that what keeps him up at night is the prospect of having to rapidly grow his company, now that he’s responsible for more than 20 employees.

“It’s not glamourous. … It’s hard work. … You have to learn at a very high rate, just to keep up. And the greater your success, the greater the challenges you may face.”

Continue onto Chase to read the complete article.

Steph Curry’s Tech Startup

Steph Curry gained fame as the basketball star for the Golden Gate Warriors, but he holds another accomplishment: He is the co-founder of Slyce, a Bay Area startup that aims to change how celebrities use social media and improve how athletes and influencers communicate with fans on social media.

Curry and former Nike employees Bryant Barr and Jason Mayden launched Slyce together. The idea occurred after Curry’s social media activity declined after reaching a certain number of followers.

In August, Curry was a co-host at the first-ever Players Technology Summit, where top leaders in technology, venture capital, and sports communities discussed ideas and shared expertise in a forum. Curry discussed his experiences in the tech industry since cofounding Slyce.

“Whether you’re thinking about your first move into entrepreneurship or investing, or perhaps already a veteran in the space, it’s about surrounding yourself with the right team and putting in the work to always be improving as a professional,” Curry said in Bloomberg Media.

What’s the Newest Hiring Tool?

As increasingly more social media platforms become popular, job seekers continue to expand their online footprints, creating and building multiple profiles. Now, the overwhelming majority of job recruiters are turning to the internet as a means of ensuring that potential job candidates are a good fit for their companies, according to a new survey released by global outplacement and executive coaching consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

In the survey, conducted in April and May among 300 recruiters in a variety of industries nationwide, nearly 80 percent (78.9) of recruiters indicated that they use some type of internet or social media search as a means to vet or learn more about candidates, and 76 percent check these sites before they initially contact the candidate. With this in mind, candidates need to make sure that their online presence accurately expresses how they want to be perceived.

Ninety-six percent of respondents reported that they check LinkedIn before contacting a candidate, while 40 percent check Facebook. Sixteen percent search Twitter, and 14 percent see what appears on a Google search.

“It is more important than ever that job seekers are up to speed when it comes to using social media. Job seekers should Google themselves to see what appears and make any changes that may reflect poorly on them,” said Andrew Challenger, vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

The Challenger survey found that the most problematic content for recruiters was pictures or language depicting drug use, followed by evidence of unprofessional behavior. Recruiters also reported that any public records on lawsuits or felonies was very problematic, as was any evidence that contradicted what appeared on the resume.

While having unprofessional social media can hurt candidates, having no online presence is often concerning to employers as well. When the Challenger survey asked whether or not having no social media hurts a candidate, 43 percent of those surveyed replied that it did.

While 45 percent of employers reported that it neither helped nor hurt to have social media profiles, many recruiters reported that having no online presence gave them pause, citing concerns over the tech-savviness of the candidate or ability to learn new technologies.

“Employers want to hire workers who can adapt to the changing technologies used in business. If they cannot find anything about you online, it could indicate that you are clueless about these emerging technologies or tentative to learn them.

“There are ways to use social media advantageously during a job search. The first step is to delete any tasteless or controversial posts and then to leave or create ones that show passions, hobbies, or professional accomplishments,” said Challenger.

“Candidates who are less comfortable with recruiters checking in on their social media should make sure that they have checked their privacy settings and that they understand how these settings work. On Facebook, for example, profile pictures are always public, even to people who are not connected, which means that it is important that this picture is appropriate,” he added.

While most social networks have privacy settings, it is important to realize that friends can share posts on their personal social accounts which may not be subject to the same privacy restrictions.

“The most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to social media is that every post gives recruiters a better picture of a candidate, and you want to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward,” said Challenger.

Source: challengergray.com

Black, queer and female: VC founder starts her ‘own league’

Five years ago, Arlan Hamilton set her eyes on becoming a venture capitalist in “the land of opportunity” she called Silicon Valley.

But as a queer black woman, she found the industry wasn’t in her favor.

“I tried earnestly and with wide eyes,” Hamilton told CNN Tech. “But I just got doors slammed in my face. Nobody was interested.”

Hamilton, then 34, also struggled to afford a place to live. Even as she tried to set up meetings with potential partners, she spent nights on the floor of the San Francisco Airport.

Later that year, her first investment came through. She started Backstage Capital, a firm dedicated to funding underrepresented founders who identify as LGBTQ, women and people of color.

Since its launch in 2015, the company said it has invested over $2 million in more than 50 startups. This includes ShearShare, a platform that connects stylists to salons, and Astral AR, an augmented reality piloting system for dronesIts goal is to reach 100 founders by 2020.

Starting her own fund meant facing a system that has not been fair to people of color, especially black women. According to a study by researchers from Babson and Wellesley colleges, female CEOs receive 3% of all VC funding. Meanwhile, black women founders made up only 0.2% of all VC deals between 2012 to 2014, according to #ProjectDiane. The study, which published last year, examined more than 60,000 startups in the U.S.

“I realized that [access to] opportunities were only for certain people. If anyone else wanted in, they’d have to create their own access and their own experience,” Hamilton said.

“I said, ‘I could not do this, but then I won’t see any change. If they wont let me in, I’ll start my own league.'”

Backstage Capital has since attracted support from Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield and Marc Andreessen, an investor in Twitter, Skype and Facebook.

Starting her “own league” wasn’t and still isn’t easy. The few black women founders who receive VC funding get significantly less of the pie. The average amount of money for a failed startup raises $1.3 million, but the average black female founder received $36,000, the #ProjectDiane study showed.

Part of the battle is explaining diversity can be good for business, said Hamilton. For example, companies with female founders saw 63% higher returns than companies with all men did, one study showed.

“It’s not about “helping” founders,” she wrote in a viral Medium post called “Dear White Venture Capitalists: If you’re reading this, it’s (almost!) too late“. “It’s about fueling an untapped ecosystem so that you may be lucky enough to reap the rewards in years to come.”

Continue onto CNN to read the complete article.

Will.i.am’s start-up has raised $117 million as it pivots from hardware to customer support chatbot

I.am+, the tech startup founded by pop star and entrepreneur will.i.am, has raised $117 million in venture funding, the company told Reuters on Monday as it announced its entry into the corporate computing market with a voice assistant for customer service.

The company, founded in 2012, initially focused on consumer electronics devices such as headphones. The new artificial intelligence product, similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, marks a sharp departure for the firm, which now employs about 300 people.

Its most recent funding round, an $89 million investment by a group including Salesforce Ventures, closed in March but had not been previously announced.

Will.i.am, who rose to prominence as a member of The Black Eyed Peas, said the corporate market offered the company an opportunity to quickly deploy and develop its assistant, called Omega.

“I wanted to create something that allows us to do many things,” said will.i.am, founder and chief executive of the company, in a telephone interview with Reuters. “There’s so much you can do with a voice platform.”

Though many celebrities and athletes including Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher and Joe Montana have made their way into the tech sector through investments and their own startups, most have tended to focus on consumer technology.

The first enterprise customer for I.am+ is Deutsche Telekom AG , the German telecommunications giant and parent company of T-Mobile. Since July, the company has been using Omega to power an AI customer support chatbot and it plans to add a voice phone system soon, i.am+ said.

Continue onto CNBC News to read the complete article.

Marc Lamont Hill launches coffee shop, bookstore in Philly

Marc Lamont Hill, a noted author, social commentator and professor, has made a foray into entrepreneurship by opening a new coffee shop and bookstore in Philadelphia.

His new shop, Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, officially opens Monday morning in the city’s Germantown section. The store serves up LaColombe coffee, coffee drinks, gourmet teas and hot chocolate.

The menu features an array of sandwiches, soups and desserts including bread pudding and sweet potato pies provided by Black vendors.

The business is named in honor of his late uncle, Bobbie Lee Hill, a veteran who fought in World War II. During his youth, Hill visited his uncle’s home in North Philadelphia where he was exposed to books by African-American authors and Black Enterprise and Jet magazines.

His uncle, who died in 1994, would often engage him in conversations on race and offer his keen perspective on issues.

“His house was the first place I went where I heard a critical analysis of the world,” Hill, 38, said as he reflected on visiting his uncle.

“It was the first place that kind of opened up to me the idea of literacy being an expression of who we are as Black people.”

His uncle’s home was a place where Hill was provided with a good meal and was educated, protected and valued. When Hill decided to launch a business, he aspired to create something with a similar vibe.

While his uncle played a key role, Hill also credits Black owned book stores with helping to further his educational horizons. He often shopped at local book stores like Black and Noble in North Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore and Gift Shop in West Philadelphia and the now defunct, Basic Black Books, formerly located in The Gallery Mall.

“Black bookstores were where I developed a sense of identity,” said Hill, who is a professor of media studies and urban education at Temple University.

“It’s where I discovered the world. It’s where I got a different curriculum than what school gave me. So for me, I thought it was important to pay that forward and to build something for the community in the same vain. My life is better because I had those places and I want to create them for the next generation.”

Hill will be on hand to serve his customers and engage them in conversations about making book selections. The author of four books has been published in academic journals.

An article by the African American Literature Book Club noted fewer than 60 Black owned bookstores remain in the nation due to a variety of factors ranging from less consumer demand to the impact of online sales.

“We went from having hundreds of Black owned bookstores in America and now there are only 54,” said Hill, who received his undergraduate degree from Temple and his Ph.D from the University of Pennsylvania.

“I said what would it mean for me to make it 55 and create something that we needed.”

Continue onto The Philadelphia Tribune to read the complete article.

 

‘Buying Black’ during the holidays is a community investment

As consumers invest hours and hours of searching for the best deals on holiday gifts for their loved ones, black business owners are asking consumers to invest that same time and money with them.

‘Buying black,’ said black business owners, is an investment not just for the businesses, but the entire black community.

“Black business owners have their ear to the street. They pour into the communities in which they reside,” Eldredge E. Washington, co-founder of Spendefy, told NBC News. “They play a role in building the communities in which they reside. By supporting them the way we do, we help to empower them.”

Washington and his friend Antwon Davis, created Spendefy two years ago to help small black businesses achieve success by providing them with resources needed to be successful.

A lack of resources, said Washington, is at the core of what plagues most communities today, especially the black community.

“Nationwide there are more than 2.6 million black-owned businesses,” Davis told NBC News. “But eight out of 10 fail within the first year and a half because of a lack of exposure, a lack of capital, and a lack of business acumen.”

Dubbing it “the Yelp for black businesses,” Davis said Spendefy provides small black businesses with much needed exposure.

“Consumers seek products and services regularly, but these businesses do not have the bandwidth or the time available to figure out how to compete as technology changes every single day,” he said.

Using the site is simple. All one has to do is log in, search their area, and find the black-owned businesses near them. Businesses can be found by searching location, keyword(s), or category.

For Eric Patrick, CEO and founder of Black Market Exchange, ‘Buying Black’ is a statement but more than just a mantra within the black community.

“Money can last longer within our community,” he told NBC News via email. “Which then can be used for further progression not only of businesses, but income in households to use towards higher education and skills training.”

Through Black Market Exchange, Patrick attempts to educate people of color, especially millennials, on best practices of investing. Because most black businesses are not publicly traded companies, he said the best means of supporting them is by being consumers.

“When shopping at black businesses, we should look at our acts of frequenting them as investing with the return being the further progression of people in our community,” he said, “As well as a means for them to feed their families and provide their children with more opportunities.”

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

