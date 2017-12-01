Jenna Boyer Named One of the Top 25 African American PR Millennials to Watch
“Did you come to work or win?” Jenna Boyer
Jenna Boyer is the Senior Manager of Employer Brand and Communications at Marriott International in Bethesda, Maryland. A graduate of The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., Boyer received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Media Studies with a minor in Spanish.
Boyer hails from the City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection; the West Philadelphia native is the content creator of J. Danielle Design, a décor, entertaining, style, and travel blog.
With a bright future ahead, Boyer says, “I’m excited to continue evolving as a communications professional. I intend to be in a leadership positon, managing a team of dynamic individuals who are passionate about marketing and communication, as well as mentoring individuals who are pursuing careers in the industry.”
Gwendolyn Quinn: How was it growing up in West Philadelphia? Tell us about that experience?
Jenna Boyer: Growing up in West Philly was fun, challenging and insightful all at the same time. My parents, three siblings and I lived in a small townhouse surrounded by friends. During the summer, we played all day, rode bikes, played video games and basketball. Though I lived in the inner city, I went to school in the suburbs, which gave me an appreciation for diversity but also showed me the importance of representation.
GQ: When did you become interested in publicity/public relations?
JB: Writing has always been my strength, so I knew I wanted a job that involved utilizing my talent in that area. But during my junior year of college, social media was becoming a big deal to brands (and to me). So I looked for an industry that allowed me to write and create social media strategies and public relations was it.
