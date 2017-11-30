Managing you B2B Customer Experience Strategy
B2B companies can benefit having a customer experience strategy that puts their customers’ needs first, according to these experts.
Selling to consumers is a lot like selling to businesses. So it follows that B2B customer experience strategy would resemble strategies for B2C companies.
“All customers, whether individual consumers or businesses, want to be heard,” says Lynn Hunsaker, chief customer officer at ClearAction Continuum, a Sunnyvale, California-based consumer experience consulting firm.
But there are also important differences. These differences mean that a B2B customer experience strategy pursues different goals—and that marketers may need to use different tools to reach them.
Higher Stakes for B2B Marketers?
One difference from B2C models is that B2B customers are generally playing for higher stakes.
“It’s often not a casual purchase, like picking up dish detergent, but something important to the successful operation of a business,” says Steve Wunker, managing director of Boston-based New Markets Advisors and author of Jobs to be Done: A Roadmap for Customer-Centered Innovation.
“So getting the experience right counts for a lot in the customer’s eyes.”
There are quite a few other customer experience strategy differences. For one, B2B sellers are usually selling to a team of buyers rather than a single individual. That means B2B sellers essentially have two sets of customers: the business itself and the customers of that business.
Business people are also consumers, Hunsaker adds. “So consumer behavior definitely drives business behavior,” she says.
B2B sellers also tend to have better insight into customer expectations and experiences because they often use dedicated sales forces that develop close relationships with their customers.
Finally, B2B sellers are likely to have far fewer customers, each of which is proportionally more important when formulating customer experience strategy.
“Account churn can be extremely expensive, so retention is king,” Wunker says.
As such, B2B marketers are interested in building and maintaining brand strength. That means an effective B2B customer experience strategy can translate into better customer retention, higher sales volume and pricing power.
Creating a B2B Customer Experience Strategy
Managing B2B and B2C customer experiences can involve different tools. Yet both share the ultimate objective of increasing business success by selling greater quantities of products and services at higher prices and more consistently. For that to happen effectively requires skillful management of customers’ experiences.
“Building strong customer relationships can be critical for B2B companies as competition increases and users are more willing than ever to try a new solution if current providers aren’t meeting expectations,” says Susan Ganeshan, chief marketing officer of customer experience management software company Clarabridge
in Reston, Virginia. “Because of this, B2B companies must give users the care and attention they deserve.”
