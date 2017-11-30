Interview and Body Language Mistakes
Interviews are vulnerable times. There aren’t many things more nerve-wracking than walking into a room of people you desperately want to impress.
In a recent survey from CareerBuilder, employers shared the most memorable job interview mistakes candidates have made and how body language can hinder their chances of moving forward in the interview process.
According to the nationwide survey, conducted online by Harris Poll on behalf of CareerBuilder from November 16 to December 6, 2016, among more than 2,600 hiring and human resource managers, it doesn’t take long for a hiring manager to make a decision. Around half of employers (51 percent) know within the first five minutes of an interview if a candidate is a good fit for a position—on par with last year (50 percent).
“The best solution to minimize pre-interview anxiety is solid preparation,” said Rosemary Haefner, chief human resources officer for CareerBuilder. “If you don’t read about the company and research your role thoroughly, you could magnify your fear of interviewing poorly and lose the opportunity.”
Body Language: Master Your Mannerisms
In a job interview, it’s likely that your body language will have more of a positive impact on your success than anything you say. When asked to identify the biggest body language mistakes job seekers make during an interview, hiring managers named the following:
- Failing to make eye contact: 67 percent
- Failing to smile: 39 percent
- Playing with something on the table: 34 percent
- Fidgeting too much in their seats: 32 percent
- Crossing their arms over their chests: 32 percent
- Having bad posture: 31 percent
- Playing with their hair or touching their faces: 28 percent
- Having a weak handshake: 22 percent
- Using too many hand gestures: 13 percent
- Having a handshake that was too strong: 9 percent
Easiest Ways to Ruin a Job Interview
What are the absolute worst things you can do when interviewing for a job? Here are five instant deal breakers, according to employers:
- Candidate is caught lying about something: 66 percent
- Candidate answers a cell phone or text during the interview: 64 percent
- Candidate appears arrogant or entitled: 59 percent
- Candidate dresses inappropriately: 49 percent
- Candidate appears to have a lack of accountability: 48 percent
Source: CareerBuilder®