LL Cool J Graduates Harvard’s Business School

After dominating the rap game in the 1980s and 90s and taking up acting, LL Cool J adds another feather in his hat by graduating Harvard Business School. 

He broke the incredible news on his personal Instagram Monday, Nov. 27 in a post garnering over 62,000 likes. The NCIS: Los Angeles star and host of Lip Sync Battle has revealed that he has completed the Business of Entertainment media & sports program at the prestigious university.

LL joins megastar producer Swizz Beatz, who recently announced that he also graduated from Harvard Business School. Beatz took another route, however, and learned entrepreneurship and managerial skills.

“Completed the Business of Entertainment media & sports program @harvardhbs,” the iconic rapper wrote in the caption. “It was a life-altering experience. Learning is cool…  #dreamsdemandhustle #dreamsdonthavedeadlines lets go!!!! Ps. The head of the program & my professor @anitaelberse was absolutely gangster. #ironsharpensiron.”

LL can now launch and manage creative products and portfolios with his newfound education. Harvard’s Entertainment Media and Sports Program is no joke and the fact that he has managed to achieve this while acting and hosting various gigs makes the 49-year-old rapper a real renaissance man.

Martellus Bennett’s ability to empower and inspire kids caught the eye of Microsoft

When tight end Martellus Bennett was a young child, he knew he wanted to create visuals and tell stories.

“As a punishment as a kid, my mom used to make me write stories about what happened. And I used to crush those,” he said. “I started writing like crazy. I always feel like creativity is one of my easiest things to do, ’cause there’s some things that you do in life that just feel right.”

The act of creating is natural for the 6-foot-6 athlete who was raised in Houston, where football is king. As Bennett’s desires grew to create more with his creativity and imagination, he knew he wanted to do more. So in 2016 he followed his passion and created The Imagination Agency, “a place where dreams come to life” and where he wears the title of chief executive officer. He tells stories through children’s books, apps and films. It’s an agency that cultivates and inspires youths to pursue creative career paths.

Under the umbrella of The Imagination Agency, Bennett penned children’s book Hey A.J., It’s Saturday, which was released on Father’s Day 2016 and has an app.

Bennett describes the word imagination as “endless possibilities.”

“I think imagination is the key to the world’s issues,” he said. “I think imagination is a great solution. Therefore, this is why I work very hard to promote creativity in kids, because kids have great imagination and creativity, and to help create great solutions for all of the problems that we have in the world in the future.”

To help him carry out his passion, he has partnered with Microsoft to participate in its Create Change movement. Microsoft’s Create Change program features a video series discussing how handpicked players are using Microsoft technology in their philanthropic endeavors. The company, known for having high standards with its philanthropic endeavors, is pursuing thought creators who are inspired to drive positive change and empower other individuals in their communities. And Bennett fits the bill. They also collaborated with four other NFL players to support the philanthropic work they do off the field: Von Miller, Russell Wilson, Richard Sherman and Greg Olsen.

Kadeena Cox: Defying All Odds

Kadeena Cox made history in 2016, becoming the first athlete since Isobel Newstead in 1982 to become Paralympic champion in two different sports.

Cox, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014 after suffering a stroke, won gold on the velodrome and the track in the 500-meter time-trial and 400 meters respectively, breaking world records in both events. She also picked up a silver medal in the 4 x 100-meter relay and a bronze medal in the 100 meters.

Her achievements saw her selected as ParalympicGB’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony, as well as being awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honour’s list.

Cox also won her first world title at the 2016 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships and picked up a bronze medal at the IPC European Athletics Championships.

She beat off competition from heptathlete Jessica Ennis Hill, hockey player Sam Quek and boxer Nicola Adams to win the Sportswoman of the Year award.

Cox was delighted to win the award.

“I am really proud to have won Sportswoman of the Year. 2016 was the best year of my life, and even in my wildest dreams I could never have imagined winning four medals at my first Paralympic Games.

“I hope that my performances showed that if you work hard and commit yourself to a goal, then you can overcome adversity and achieve your dreams.”

Great Britain Cycling Team para-cycling head coach, Jon Norfolk, said:

“These awards are worthy recognition of Kadeena’s incredible achievements. To win gold medals in two different sports is very rare and it was her sheer determination and passion for her sports that made it happen.”

Source: pressreleasepoint.com

Actress Phylicia Rashad Will Be Face Of $25 Million Initiative To Diversify American History

You may know Phylicia Rashad from The Cosby Show and from her most recent role as Diana DuBois on the Fox hit show Empire, but the acclaimed actress has added a new title to her remarkable resume. 

Rashad is now the ambassador of the African-American Cultural Heritage Action Fund (AACHAF), a $25 million initiative aimed at preserving African American historical sites and teaching young black people about untold nuggets of black history.

The initiative is possible because of the work of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in partnership with the Ford Foundation, the JPB Foundation, and the Open Society Foundations. For 70 years, the National Trust has led the way in preserving historic sites – like the Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia, and the Fort Huachuca Black Officers’ Club in Arizona – that are important to black history and in just the past five years the organization has received $10 million to do its work.

“There is an opportunity and an obligation for us to step forward boldly and ensure the preservation of places which tell the often-overlooked stories of African Americans and their many contributions to our nation,” Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said in a news release. “We believe that this fund will be transformative for our country, and we are committed to crafting a narrative that expands our view of history and, ultimately, begins to reconstruct our national identity, while inspiring a new generation of activists to advocate for our diverse historic places.”

In addition to preservation, there will be The National Trust’s Hands-On Preservation Experience that teaches youth about black history, and there will be a research aspect to the initiative that will find links to preserving historic sites and the resolution of urban problems. Academic, arts, government and business leaders will also play a role in the fund by serving on its advisory council.

CNN to Launch ‘The Van Jones Show’ in January

Van Jones, the civil rights advocate and former Obama administration advisor, will get a regular bimonthly slot on CNN’s primetime schedule with “The Van Jones Show,” the Time Warner-owned cable-news outlet said Monday.

The one-hour program will launch in January, CNN said, and Jones will also host a new original documentary series that will examine on instances of “reconciliation, hope and redemption within the criminal justice system.” Citizen Jones, a production company, will collaborate with CNN on that program.

In “The Van Jones Show,” the host will offer his take on “the forces that elected Donald Trump, the anti-Trump ‘resistance’ movement and the future of both major parties,” CNN said. Jones has been an intermittent part of CNN’s lineup in recent months, hosting a series of town halls under the rubric “The Messy Truth,” during which he seeks answers on various policy and culture issues from voters across the nation.

“The Van Jones Show” will feature a live studio audience. Jones has been eager to get different factions to come together and discuss issues in a substantive way. “I just want to mix it up a little bit,” the author and activist told Variety earlier this year.  “I really understand how dad-gum smart people in the middle of the country are. I also understand how the coastal, cosmopolitan crowd can really come off as holier than thou and snotty, but of course, I really embrace those strong liberal values you find in the blue states,” he explained. “I really think that gives me something to bring to the national conversation.”

Will.i.am’s start-up has raised $117 million as it pivots from hardware to customer support chatbot

I.am+, the tech startup founded by pop star and entrepreneur will.i.am, has raised $117 million in venture funding, the company told Reuters on Monday as it announced its entry into the corporate computing market with a voice assistant for customer service.

The company, founded in 2012, initially focused on consumer electronics devices such as headphones. The new artificial intelligence product, similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, marks a sharp departure for the firm, which now employs about 300 people.

Its most recent funding round, an $89 million investment by a group including Salesforce Ventures, closed in March but had not been previously announced.

Will.i.am, who rose to prominence as a member of The Black Eyed Peas, said the corporate market offered the company an opportunity to quickly deploy and develop its assistant, called Omega.

“I wanted to create something that allows us to do many things,” said will.i.am, founder and chief executive of the company, in a telephone interview with Reuters. “There’s so much you can do with a voice platform.”

Though many celebrities and athletes including Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher and Joe Montana have made their way into the tech sector through investments and their own startups, most have tended to focus on consumer technology.

The first enterprise customer for I.am+ is Deutsche Telekom AG , the German telecommunications giant and parent company of T-Mobile. Since July, the company has been using Omega to power an AI customer support chatbot and it plans to add a voice phone system soon, i.am+ said.

Ibtihaj Muhammad talks diversity, body image and, of course, Barbie

When Ibtihaj Muhammad hit the scene at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, she immediately caught the attention of women everywhere. As the first Muslim-American woman to sport a hijab while competing for the United States, she was an instant hero. She went on to earn the bronze medal as part of Team USA.

Now the 31-year-old Olympian has her very own Barbie. Muhammad joins women such as Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, Selmadirector Ava DuVernay and dancer Misty Copeland in the Mattel Inc.’s Shero line, which honors women who break boundaries. Mattel Inc., the maker of Barbie, says the doll will be available online next fall.

“I’m excited and honored and humbled. I really look up to the women that have been part of the Shero program previous to me, and I think this is a wonderful list of women to join,” Muhammad told The Undefeated. “Barbie’s been a really big part of my life as a kid, so to now have my very own Barbie, I don’t know, it’s almost like an indescribable feeling. A lot of excitement.”

Muhammad agrees that Mattel’s efforts toward diversity are indicative of today’s times.

“I think, as a company, Mattel has decided to make a decision to be inclusive and to celebrate diversity,” she said. “So to have dolls of various sizes and different skin tones, and now to even have a doll that clearly wears hijabs and is modeled after an American Olympian, I think is revolutionary. I hope that other brands, especially in the toy industry, follow. It’s important for children to see themselves represented in the toys that they play with.”

The new doll bears a striking resemblance to Muhammad, who says the likeness is uncanny.

“I wasn’t expecting the doll to look exactly like me,” she said. “I think that Mattel’s really nailed it, all the way down to the eyeliner, which was really important to me that the doll had, because I love a good winged liner.

“I guess Mattel is moving forward and changing this traditional way that Barbie has been made in the past. They have dolls now in different sizes. My Barbie doll isn’t tall and, like, really leggy. My doll has these more toned, athletic legs, which are more reflective to the body type of myself and other athletes. I hope that this creates a more positive image, especially in terms of the body image for young girls who play with the doll.”

The most important aspect in the Shero line of dolls for Muhammad is that young girls understand the message behind it.

“What we want to encourage little girls to believe is that they can be anything and anyone that they want,” she said. “One of the great things about doll play is that children are able to imagine themselves in any role, doing anything, being anyone and achieving whatever they want.”

The nation’s only African American piano maker counts ‘Empire’ and the Vatican as fans

At Catholic University on a warm September evening, a student plays piano at a fundraising dinner to celebrate the school’s new arts council. As musical preludes waft through the candlelit room of donors and university officials, Warren Shadd sits with his back to the performance and listens intently to the piano, which bears his name. After the final note, he applauds and smiles softly. He wasn’t expecting any problems. But he has been making and selling pianos only since 2012, and everything matters to him — from the shop floor in the Bronx, where he “white-gloves” each instrument, to performances like this one.

Shadd — decked out that evening in a black suit and gold silk tie — is keenly aware that century-spanning companies, such as Steinway & Sons or Bösendorfer or Yamaha, have a head start. “We’re brand new,” he says. “We can’t let anything seep through the cracks.”

If product placement is any measure, then something’s going right. Shadd, who, as far as anyone knows, is the nation’s only African American piano maker, has his high-end, made-to-order instruments in several Rolls-Royce dealerships, on the set of the television show “Empire” and at the Vatican. It helps that he is an accomplished musician with a salesman’s drive and a showman’s charm. When he first heard the Holy See was looking for a piano, he wrote Vatican officials a letter. To his amazement, they wrote back. In 2015, three donors gifted an instrument to the Vatican, and Shadd personally delivered a gleaming black grand piano emblazoned with the papal seal.

At the performance in September, Monsignor Massimo Palombella, head of the Sistine Chapel Choir, tells me that he uses the piano for daily rehearsals and that the Vatican has another one on the way for “official moments,” which Shadd plans to deliver in December. He and Palombella chat for a bit. “You see that,” Shadd says later, with a bit of awe in his voice. “You can’t fake that kind of warmth.”

Shadd grew up in Northeast Washington in a musical household. His parents, Evelyn and James, were federal workers, but James was also a jazz pianist and had a piano-tuning business. “My father — I call him ‘early email,’ ” Shadd explains. “He worked at the Civil Service Commission. He used to push this big mail cart. That was his gig all day, delivering mail, notes and documents. He would do that, come home, eat dinner, then go to the gig. He and his band would play until 2 a.m.”

Their home was packed all the time with singers such as Roberta Flack and Shirley Horn (Shadd’s aunt), and prominent jazz musicians Frank Wess and Billy Taylor. “Our house was somewhere the cats would come after the gig and they would just hang and play, sometimes all night,” he recalls.

By the time Shadd was 8, local newspapers were chronicling his skills as a drummer. (He has framed clippings hanging on the walls of his District Heights home.) As a teenager he spent two summers playing drums at the Players Club on K Street NW, where, at the end of a workday, men piled in for a burlesque show. Shadd remembers playing and watching from the stage as men drank and drank some more, sometimes disappearing into tobacco hazes. (No one, he says, questioned his age.)

He started piano lessons at age 5 but did not focus on the instrument more seriously until he was about 12. “That’s when I started thinking that I could write music, and you needed a piano for that,” he says. He left Howard University his junior year to play jazz organ with Lionel Hampton, then drums with other jazz greats, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald and Horn among them.

When his dad died in 1993, Shadd took over the piano-tuning business. He had tinkered with ideas for pianos, but it took an encounter with an older customer named Mr. Tucker to convince him that he needed to do more. He was tuning the old man’s piano when Tucker, his voice cracking, pointed at the instrument and said, “That should say Shadd because you’re the only one.” Shadd took that as a cosmic sign that he should build pianos.

“Starting a piano company is not for the faint of heart,” he says. For the first 10 years, he struggled for funding, and he got help with his first patent only after several lawyers passed on it. (One finally agreed to help if Shadd tuned his daughter’s piano. He did.) He had several false starts with promises of help from larger companies that didn’t pan out. Finally, the Setai hotel in New York, now the luxury Langham Place, decided to renovate and wanted a new piano. Shadd pitched his, and the hotel paid to have one built at cost.

Today, Shadd upright pianos start at $22,000, its concert grands at $185,000. Custom pianos can go for more than $300,000. He has chosen to focus, with patented designs, on improving the way pianists hear what they play. “Normally, the sounds of a piano emanate around the sound board and the back of the piano,” he explains. “It doesn’t travel toward the pianist; it goes up and out the curve.” He is tight-lipped, however, about how his design makes the sound also travel toward the pianist.

LeBron James Mentoring Students

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has won the 2016-17 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award as selected by the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA). The honor, named after the NBA’s second commissioner, is presented annually by the PBWA to a player, coach or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community.

James was one of five finalists for the award, along with New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph. The finalists were chosen by a committee of PBWA members from a list of 26 nominees submitted by NBA teams. The winner was determined by a vote of the entire PBWA, which is composed of approximately 200 writers and editors who cover the NBA on a regular basis for newspapers, online outlets, and magazines.

The 32-year-old James is being honored for improving the educational opportunities of disadvantaged youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and creating long-term change in his community. More than 1,100 at-risk students have benefited from programs through the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF), which motivates children to stay in school and attend college.

“LeBron James’ efforts to help young people are exemplary,” said PBWA President Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. “He is making a difference, and so are the other 25 people who were nominated for this award.”

James takes an active role in mentoring LJFF students, writing them letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavaliers games. He also buys groceries for the students and their families, supplies school uniforms and arranges outings so that the children can be exposed to new experiences. His efforts include an annual “Family Reunion,” the most recent of which featured James hosting more than 5,000 students and family members at a local amusement park.

This season, the LJFF announced a partnership with Akron Public Schools to create a new public school called the I PROMISE School tailored to meet the needs of the students in his program and their families. James also established the I PROMISE Institute at the University of Akron, which will provide around-the-clock support to LJFF students when they begin pursuing four-year degrees. The institute further strengthens the relationship between James and the university and follows a joint announcement in 2015 that pledged full college scholarships for qualifying students enrolled in his mentorship program.

The LJFF stresses the importance of giving back to communities. In February, James brought 23 high school students from Akron that serve as mentors in his foundation to New Orleans for NBA All-Star 2017, where they rebuilt a home damaged by Hurricane Katrina and assisted in tornado relief efforts.

Source: NBA.com

‘It’s Beyond Time’: Ray Fisher talks ‘Justice League’, superhero diversity

From playing boxing great Muhammad Ali on stage to Cyborg in “Justice League” on the big screen, Ray Fisher talks diversity among superheros.

Ray Fisher is giving new life to the old saying: “You’ve come a long way baby.”

Just a few years ago, the hunky actor was performing onstage as Muhammad Ali in Will Power’s off-Broadway play “Fetch Clay, Make Man,” which centered on the boxing legend’s relatively unknown relationship with controversial 1930s film actor Stepin’ Fetchit.

Nowadays, the 30-year-old Camden, New Jersey native is stepping into a much bigger spotlight as Cyborg in DC Comics’ latest addition to its juggernaut superhero franchise, “Justice League.” Even though it may seem like a major career leap, playing the two roles are “one in the same” for Hollywood’s new rising star.

“You go from playing Muhammad Ali, who was a superhero in and of his own, right, for all black people. People make the comparison a lot and they say, ‘Well, how’s it like to go from one to the other?’ And I say, ‘It feels phenomenal.’ Even Ali, back then, he had a comic book with Muhammad Ali dressed as Superman,” Fisher told NBC News.

“There’s a certain mythology behind both of the characters,” he added. “They’re both larger than life, and I think playing Ali definitely put me in a prime position to be ready to take this character on as well, and sort of break into the forefront.”

“Justice League,” in theaters November 17, is Fisher’s second time up to bat as Cyborg (he had a cameo appearance in last year’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”). This wont be his last time in the superhero costume, Warner Bros. Pictures plans to release Cyborg’s standalone film in 2020.

Admittedly, he didn’t collect comic books in his youth but exhibited fandom through more mainstream formats like TV and movies.

“But growing up I did have the Batman animated series, all the Michael Keaton movies, Justice League series, all of that stuff,” Fisher explained. “I was literally in the car every day on my way home from school trying to hurry up and get the homework done so I could just go home and watch the cartoons and not be bothered. Like, I’d have all these crazy sort of ‘who would win battles’ with my friends who were big fans of other comic book characters, and I’d always find a way for Batman to win. It was deep for me man.”

Zendaya to Star in, Produce Movie About First African-American Woman to Graduate From Vassar

Zendaya will produce and star in the thriller “A White Lie,” playing the first African-American woman to graduate from Vassar College, Variety has learned.

The project is based on Karin Tanabe’s book “The Gilded Years,” which told the true story of Anita Hemmings, a light-skinned, African-American woman who was the descendant of slaves and passed as white so she could attend Vassar during the 1890s. She’s pulled into her elite world where she’s treated as a wealthy, educated white woman who finds romance with a moneyed Harvard student.

Monica Beletsky will write the script, and Zendaya will produce the film alongside Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter.

Zendaya recently starred as the female lead opposite Tom Holland in Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” She will be seen next opposite Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron in Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” as trapeze artist Anne Wheeler. She launched her acting career in 2010 on the Disney Channel sitcom “Shake It Up,” and followed that up with Disney Channel original movie “Zapped” before scoring her own series on the network, “K.C. Undercover.” The series was renewed for a third season last year, which Zendaya also produced.

Olympic Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad Just Got Her Very Own Barbie

Ibtihaj Muhammad just announced that Barbie is making a doll in her likeness.

The Olympic fencer announced on Monday at Glamour’s Women of the Year summit that she will be the next doll in Barbie’s “Shero” line which includes iconic women like Ava DuVernayGabby Douglas and Misty Copeland. Muhammad’s Shero doll will hit stores in 2018.

“I can’t believe this is happening honestly,” Muhammad told HuffPost. “It’s a pinch me moment.”

Muhammad first made headlines during the 2016 Summer Olympics when she became the first Muslim-American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the United States. She was also the first female, Muslim-American athlete to win a medal at the Olympics, bringing home the bronze for sabre fencing.

“Barbie is celebrating Ibtihaj not only for her accolades as an Olympian, but for embracing what makes her stand out,” Vice President of Global Marketing for Barbie Sejal Shah Miller said in a press release. “Ibtihaj is an inspiration to countless girls who never saw themselves represented, and by honoring her story, we hope this doll reminds them that they can be and do anything.”

Laila Ali: Be Unique and Pursue Your Dreams

Laila Ali developed the values of hard work, determination and courage growing up as the youngest child of the legendary boxer and humanitarian Muhammad Ali. Her own record of 24 wins—21 of which were knockouts—and zero losses has made her the most successful contender in the history of women’s boxing.

The boxing world champion, TV host, author, and speaker, said, “I like to live my life with an ‘All In’ attitude. I’m always asking myself, ‘What more can I do?'”

Most recently, Ali partnered with T.J.Maxx to launch “The Maxx You Project,” encouraging women to let their individuality shine. In response, T.J.Maxx is launching The Maxx You Project—aimed at helping women break those stereotypes by embracing the personal aspirations or lifelong dreams that make them each one-of-a-kind. Ali has overcome adversity, defied expectations and pushed herself beyond her comfort zone—to help 80 women to do the same.

“As a woman, I know there are ‘boxes’ the world might try to place us in and go-to labels often used to describe us: mother, sister, boss, friend, etc., but they don’t even begin to scratch the surface of who we truly are at our core,” Ali said. “From ‘Mom Boss’ to boxing world champion, entrepreneur to cooking enthusiast, author, speaker and TV host, there is no one role that defines me. That’s why I’m really excited to partner with T.J.Maxx to inspire others to break through those labels and pursue what’s inside them.”

Source: prnewswire and shrm.org

