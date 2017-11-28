What’s the Newest Hiring Tool?

Careers
As increasingly more social media platforms become popular, job seekers continue to expand their online footprints, creating and building multiple profiles. Now, the overwhelming majority of job recruiters are turning to the internet as a means of ensuring that potential job candidates are a good fit for their companies, according to a new survey released by global outplacement and executive coaching consultancy Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

In the survey, conducted in April and May among 300 recruiters in a variety of industries nationwide, nearly 80 percent (78.9) of recruiters indicated that they use some type of internet or social media search as a means to vet or learn more about candidates, and 76 percent check these sites before they initially contact the candidate. With this in mind, candidates need to make sure that their online presence accurately expresses how they want to be perceived.

Ninety-six percent of respondents reported that they check LinkedIn before contacting a candidate, while 40 percent check Facebook. Sixteen percent search Twitter, and 14 percent see what appears on a Google search.

“It is more important than ever that job seekers are up to speed when it comes to using social media. Job seekers should Google themselves to see what appears and make any changes that may reflect poorly on them,” said Andrew Challenger, vice president of Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

The Challenger survey found that the most problematic content for recruiters was pictures or language depicting drug use, followed by evidence of unprofessional behavior. Recruiters also reported that any public records on lawsuits or felonies was very problematic, as was any evidence that contradicted what appeared on the resume.

While having unprofessional social media can hurt candidates, having no online presence is often concerning to employers as well. When the Challenger survey asked whether or not having no social media hurts a candidate, 43 percent of those surveyed replied that it did.

While 45 percent of employers reported that it neither helped nor hurt to have social media profiles, many recruiters reported that having no online presence gave them pause, citing concerns over the tech-savviness of the candidate or ability to learn new technologies.

“Employers want to hire workers who can adapt to the changing technologies used in business. If they cannot find anything about you online, it could indicate that you are clueless about these emerging technologies or tentative to learn them.

“There are ways to use social media advantageously during a job search. The first step is to delete any tasteless or controversial posts and then to leave or create ones that show passions, hobbies, or professional accomplishments,” said Challenger.

“Candidates who are less comfortable with recruiters checking in on their social media should make sure that they have checked their privacy settings and that they understand how these settings work. On Facebook, for example, profile pictures are always public, even to people who are not connected, which means that it is important that this picture is appropriate,” he added.

While most social networks have privacy settings, it is important to realize that friends can share posts on their personal social accounts which may not be subject to the same privacy restrictions.

“The most important thing to keep in mind when it comes to social media is that every post gives recruiters a better picture of a candidate, and you want to make sure you’re putting your best foot forward,” said Challenger.

Source: challengergray.com

Black, queer and female: VC founder starts her ‘own league’

BusinessCareers
Five years ago, Arlan Hamilton set her eyes on becoming a venture capitalist in “the land of opportunity” she called Silicon Valley.

But as a queer black woman, she found the industry wasn’t in her favor.

“I tried earnestly and with wide eyes,” Hamilton told CNN Tech. “But I just got doors slammed in my face. Nobody was interested.”

Hamilton, then 34, also struggled to afford a place to live. Even as she tried to set up meetings with potential partners, she spent nights on the floor of the San Francisco Airport.

Later that year, her first investment came through. She started Backstage Capital, a firm dedicated to funding underrepresented founders who identify as LGBTQ, women and people of color.

Since its launch in 2015, the company said it has invested over $2 million in more than 50 startups. This includes ShearShare, a platform that connects stylists to salons, and Astral AR, an augmented reality piloting system for dronesIts goal is to reach 100 founders by 2020.

Starting her own fund meant facing a system that has not been fair to people of color, especially black women. According to a study by researchers from Babson and Wellesley colleges, female CEOs receive 3% of all VC funding. Meanwhile, black women founders made up only 0.2% of all VC deals between 2012 to 2014, according to #ProjectDiane. The study, which published last year, examined more than 60,000 startups in the U.S.

“I realized that [access to] opportunities were only for certain people. If anyone else wanted in, they’d have to create their own access and their own experience,” Hamilton said.

“I said, ‘I could not do this, but then I won’t see any change. If they wont let me in, I’ll start my own league.'”

Backstage Capital has since attracted support from Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield and Marc Andreessen, an investor in Twitter, Skype and Facebook.

Starting her “own league” wasn’t and still isn’t easy. The few black women founders who receive VC funding get significantly less of the pie. The average amount of money for a failed startup raises $1.3 million, but the average black female founder received $36,000, the #ProjectDiane study showed.

Part of the battle is explaining diversity can be good for business, said Hamilton. For example, companies with female founders saw 63% higher returns than companies with all men did, one study showed.

“It’s not about “helping” founders,” she wrote in a viral Medium post called “Dear White Venture Capitalists: If you’re reading this, it’s (almost!) too late“. “It’s about fueling an untapped ecosystem so that you may be lucky enough to reap the rewards in years to come.”

Continue onto CNN to read the complete article.

One Band One Sound – A Musical Path to Secure Your Brand’s Reputation

BusinessCareers
By Kenton Clarke

Founder & Social Entrepreneur | Omnikal

A Unified Sound Develops a Lasting Memory

The topic on many corporate minds today and conversations inside corporate teams is one of brand reputation and brand rescue. The most recent examples of message confusion, message delusion and brand salvage have been seen in the form of national ad campaigns, employee communication and corporate leaders’ far-reaching statements. Diversity and Inclusion. These two words are the running theme for the examples mentioned.

I want to ask you to take a minute from this current important conversation-taking place and think about the sound or message you have heard that was the most unified. A sound correlates most easily to the best musical performance you have ever listened to. The end result of that magical work of art is typically the result of a group of talented musicians. The sound creating that feeling it invokes in yourself, whether it be emotion, joy or just beauty to your ears – was one sound coming from one band.

Now you may be asking yourself, what does this have to do with inclusion, branding, brand reputation, and overall company revenue?

There is a tremendous amount of news and activity regarding corporate policy on inclusion and diversity. A recent example involving Unilever’s multi-racial ad for Dove, created an uproar caused by inferences of cleanliness corresponding from darker to lighter skin. The video ad has caused a loss of brand loyalty and created a question in the minds of consumers across ethnic backgrounds. Apple, the Nation’s most valuable brand in the world, recently appeared in our news feed with a corporate executive in charge of instilling diversity and inclusion within the company, having to post an apology for statements made at an international business conference. In fact, you may be reading this with the responsibility of your own brand to manage, corporate message to be authentic and consistent, team to unify, revenue to be met or professional goal to incorporate inclusion in the realm of your own work responsibilities.

As the band now resides in your mind, we all know the sound comes from a combination of instruments, working together to form a renowned musical group, band or orchestra. Let’s take this analogy from band to corporation.

Those same individual contributors in that favorite musical performance that left you with that memorable impression are not dissimilar to the members of your own company you own, work for or buy products from.

“If your brand is to thrive in a competitive market, the enterprise must work in concert to identify, understand and create the behaviors across the corporation to drive repeatable, continuous and measurable inclusion initiatives.”

Be Count Basie

At the same time a unified band or corporation can often not – play or perform as one. The overconfident soloist, the communications department creating a disrupting branding message not corresponding to the company’s end goal are examples of a confusing sound and confusing message. This will result in a dissonance in brand reputation, have immediate impact on company revenue, and can create brand implosion. Such is the case of recent well-known brands  Google, PepsiCo, Unilever (Dove) and Apple whose recent employee statements and offensive ad campaigns have been nothing short of brand implosion and a PR nightmare.

In fact, let’s bring in a famous example of superior sound and a unified message. The Count Basie Orchestra was legendary in sound and recognized for the creation of famed artists under his direction. Count Basie was known for perfection of sound development with member orchestras of 20 or more and was an orchestra leader who developed legendary music still recognized as the foundation of orchestral perfection creating One Band One Sound.

Creating the Perfect Sound

There are key examples in today’s corporate America where the company functions as one with a unified message. I have highlighted HP in a prior post as a corporation who drives an Inclusion culture enterprise wide and demands that multi-culture is presented in national advertising. Just as the CMO, Antonio Lucio of HP faulted his own Advertising firms in failing to bring a multi-cultural team; corporations should follow this example with planning and seamless execution. Howard Schultz, CEO Starbucks is another great example of ensuring Diversity and Inclusion are driven throughout the entire enterprise.

It is imperative for brands to follow the role model of corporations like HP and Starbucks in using forethought, planning and professional guidance in creating a foundation of internal company inclusion and portraying that authentically to the public.

Just as the famous band highlighted here includes a unified group of performers, each company’s C-Suite team members must work together, share messaging plans, and highlight key initiatives through all branded national advertising and representation at any level.

Here at Omnikal, we have developed the Together We Are initiative to address these specific communication needs for large corporations and SMBs. This program provides strategic consulting, internal and external multi-media brand communications and overall company messaging to focus on aligning with the Inclusive Majority Market. Imagine the potential for your brand when your organization is transformed internally, in a way that extends through its leadership, workforce, customers, suppliers, community and stakeholders, creating an enduring, positive ripple effect.

One Band One Sound

-Kenton

OMNIKAL is the Nation’s largest, inclusive business organization, built to empower all entrepreneurs, and small to medium sized businesses through “a powerful social B2B platform” that fuels real growth & success.

5 Reasons to Choose a Career in Nursing

BusinessCareersTechnology
By Heather Marr

Whether we realize it or not, nurses are critical to our daily lives—working in our schools, physician’s offices, hospitals, nursing homes and hospices, and even in our homes. Nurses help us at our best and worst times, when we are most vulnerable, and they take our stories to heart.

Here are some important things you should know every day of the year—especially if you’re considering the field:

  1. Whom can you trust? Nurses, that’s who.

An annual Gallup poll released in December 2016 marked the 15th consecutive year that nurses were ranked as the nation’s most trusted profession. According to the poll, 84 percent of Americans rated nurses’ honesty and ethical standards as “very high” or “high.”

  1. We need more nurses!

Feeling inspired by the nurses in your life? It’s a strong line of work to aspire to. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), jobs for registered nurses are projected to grow 16 percent between 2014 and 2024—from 2.75 million to approximately 3.2 million—as the nation’s aging population and growing access to health care boosts demand for long-term and acute care.

  1. Good news: Nursing’s for everyone.

Gone are the days when becoming a male nurse was an anomaly. While today’s nursing workforce is still predominately made up of women, there is a growing number of men entering the field each year.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that in 1970, just 2.7 percent of registered nurses were men. By 2016, men made up approximately 8 percent of working registered nurses, according to a report from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

  1. Even better, nurses get jobs.

According to the AACN, nurses comprise the largest single component of hospital staff, are the primary providers of patient care in the nation’s hospitals, and also deliver a majority of the long-term care in the United States.

Registered nurses also have the highest employment of all healthcare practitioners in the United States, according to BLS data, making up 3.1 million of the nearly 9 million workers employed as healthcare practitioners in 2016.

The next largest healthcare practitioner occupation, physicians and surgeons, represented 1.06 million workers.

  1. Fulfillment: Nurses sure like what they do.

A 2016 Medscape survey of more than 10,000 registered nurses in the United States found that 95 percent of respondents were glad they become a nurse.

Relationships with and gratitude from patients was identified as the most rewarding aspect of a nursing career by survey respondents.

About the Author
Heather Marr is a marketing and student recruitment specialist in higher education. Follow her on Twitter @Haf0577Marr, or connect on LinkedIn.

View the original article at: snhu.edu/about-us/news-and-events/2017/05/facts-about-nursing-careers

A Woman of Power and Influence

BusinessCareers
Lori George Billingsley is a champion of change

Vice President of Community Relations at Coca-Cola North America, Lori George Billingsley has had a profound impact on hundreds of people on a local, statewide, national, and even global level.

A champion of change, Billingsley has more than 30 years of public relations experience in developing and implementing breakthrough programs that meet organizational goals, target audience needs and produce results. In her current role, she oversees community giving, engagement, and volunteerism for Coca-Cola North America. “I’m extremely passionate about the community, so it’s a joy to be able to do this work for such a global and iconic brand,” she said. “I’ve always been passionate about helping others and wanted to be in a position to positively impact the lives of others.”

Prior to joining the Coca-Cola team, Billingsley led her own public relations consultancy and held positions in a global public relations agency and for the government in the District of Columbia. She has also served as a professor, instructor, and lecturer at two Ohio-based colleges, as well as her alma mater, Howard University.

But with success also come challenges. As a businesswoman, Billingsley has had to overcome obstacles throughout her career. “Most of my career challenges have centered around discernment between the ‘good to do’ and the ‘right to do’ opportunities,” she said. “Additionally, as an African-American woman, I have faced challenges that my male colleagues have not. The simple fact that I often enter conference rooms and see no one else of color or no other women creates a unique experience for me.”

Billingsley continues to overcome obstacles by being intentional in her actions and making sure she includes other perspectives. Her personal motto is Proverbs 3:5-6, which proclaims, “Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.”

Her piece of advice to women: “Do not hesitate in pursuing roles that might be a stretch. Be open to taking risks.”

A native of Teaneck, New Jersey, Billingsley received her Bachelor of Arts in public relations at Howard University and her Master of Arts in public communications at American University. She is a member of Leadership Atlanta’s Class of 2008 and of the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Georgia Chapter. She has also served on several national and local boards, including the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc., Atlanta Mission, PRSA Foundation, International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute, ColorComm, Inc., and Living Water for Girls.

Billingsley has received numerous awards, including the Network Journal’s 2015 Top 25 Influential Black Women in Business; Atlanta’s Top 100 Black Women of Influence (2015, 2014) from the Atlanta Business League; and Howard University’s School of Communications (HUSOC).

Source: Black PRWire

Meet The 14th (Ever) African-American Female Founder To Raise $1M

BusinessCareers
Raising capital is an arduous journey that few entrepreneurs successfully complete. Add a female founder at the helm, and chances of success decrease significantly. Now add an African American female founder, and the chances become abysmal. African American women receive a mere 0.2% of overall venture capital dollars, and of the rare few who do receive money, the average dollar amount is $36,000, compared to the average $1.3 million doled out to the typical white male founded startup.

Enter Kristina Jones, cofounder of Court Buddy, and now the 14th ever African American female founder to raise $1 million or more for her startup. Project Diane calls women like Jones “The Real Unicorns of Tech,” because they are such a rare find.

Court Buddy is a legal tech startup that instantly matches consumers with vetted solo attorneys based on the client’s budget. In the U.S. alone, millions of Americans go to court each year who don’t have the means to pay, and hundreds of thousands of solo attorneys and small law firms struggle to get clients. Jones is bringing these two groups together at scale through her technology.

In addition to becoming the 14th African American female to raise $1 million, Jones has achieved another feat, she is successfully juggling a double partnership. Her cofounder, James Jones, is also her husband, and together they nurture Court Buddy, their business baby, as well as a young daughter at home.

Jones met her lead investor Andrew Koven from LDR Ventures this year at the SheWorx100 Summit in San Francisco. Her other investors include XFactor Ventures, GingerBread Capital, LSS Fund, Uphonest Capital, Equipo Ventures, 500 Startups, and several angel investors including lawyers, doctors, and Fortune 500 executives.

As the CEO of SheWorx, I was excited to sit down with Jones to discuss her journey to becoming the next Unicorn.

Lisa Wang: The landscape is especially tough as an African American female founder. What are the unique challenges that you faced in fundraising and how did you overcome them?

Kristina Jones: To be honest, I actually think being an African American woman worked to my advantage. I think that being the cofounder of a sound, fast-growing business that has revenue and a growing number of users, and that I just happen to be African-American and a woman, helped. One of our mentors, Monique Woodard of 500 Startups, suggested that we cast a wide net during our fundraising process, and not just seek out specific investors who would seem like a shoo-in to invest. And she was right.

It is a lot of hard work and you have to get very comfortable with hearing “no”. We had to learn to not take the “nos” personally. Now we have such an amazing and diverse group of investors and we love that! This process has shown us that some investors are simply not the best fit. You have to do some digging to really strike gold. But most importantly, you have to trust the process and make adjustments along the way.  You can’t learn and develop the skills and tough skin that it takes to achieve the results without going through the process.

Continue onto Forbes to read the complete article.

5 Secrets to Career Advancement From a Top Recruiter

Careers
To grab an employer’s attention with your resume, you need it keep things short, quantify your accomplishments with numbers or percentages, and mirror the language or skills the company uses in its own job ad, says Jaime Klein, who launched her HR consulting firm in 2007.

Avoid self-sabotage by cleaning up your online presence before applying. Get rid of anything on your social media, professional pages, or other sites that could be seen as inappropriate or questionable.

Hoping to move up to a bigger role or your dream job within a company? Klein recommends stepping up and taking on assignments that reflect the job you want to be doing. Try filling in for someone who has the role you want but is out on parental leave, or joining a task force working on an assignment you aspire to do. “Play the role for the job you want to get,” Klein says.

To truly move up into a dream role, you’ll also need to network and connect with people already in those positions. Ask them how they go to where they are, learn about the requirements of their job, says Klein, and then create a five- or 10-year plan for how to get there.

Continue onto TIME to read the complete article.

From Starting a Book Club to Becoming an Entrepreneur

BusinessCareers
You know that feeling when you’re reading a really good book? Like the author really gets you and has written down feelings you thought were only in your own head?

Glory Edim has bottled that feeling and turned it into an online community, monthly book club and (as of September of this year) a conference called Well-Read Black Girl.

Like many of us in New York City, Edim says that she felt isolated and alienated in her day-to-day life in Brooklyn and she wanted to feel more authentically connected to people in her community.

“I wanted somewhere to call home and feel safe and secure,” said Edim. Mainly, she wanted to connect with other black women. “Race is typically who we are seen as and I wanted a space that I could be my full self.”

Edim did what any great entrepreneur does: she turned her personal pain point into a community, where others like herself could connect with each other as well as the black women authors they read and love. She hosted her first book club in September 2015.

Through her monthly book clubs, she eventually realized that she wanted something bigger: a full-day’s conference to bring readers together with black women authors. The Well-Read Black Girl Festival (WRBG Festival) was launched and funded on Kickstarter in June 2017 and quickly hit its fundraising goal of $15,000. The final tally ended up more than double that initial goal, raking in almost $40,000 from 928 backers. The backers purchased tickets to the festival as well as Well-Read Black Girl tote bags and books to support the efforts.

It’s no surprise that Edim knows how to run an online fundraising campaign. She began working at Kickstarter in March 2016 as a public outreach specialist and is now a community specialist. She says that being able to help coach Kickstarter members through the process of launching their campaigns gave her insight into how to run her own hugely successful campaign.

“Since I work there, I recognize the power of the platform. Creators thrive here. Lives change,” explained Edim. “My life has changed. I feel more like an entrepreneur.”

Continue onto Forbes to read the complete article.

Why We Value a Diverse Workforce

Careers
To Valerie Rainford, making strong progress in diversity initiatives at JPMorgan Chase is a top priority. Rainford heads our new companywide strategy, Advancing Black Leaders. The strategy launched in February 2016 and is designed to increase JPMorgan Chase’s focus on top talent development within the black community. Over the past several years, our company has made strong progress in women’s initiatives and veterans’ programs. Advancing Black Leaders is committed to making similar progress within the black community, specifically dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent, and improving career advancement at all levels.

Recently, Black Enterprise named JPMorgan Chase to its 50 Best Companies for Diversity list, which was based on our success in advancing and nurturing diversity and inclusion.

How does JPMorgan Chase think about diversity?

At JPMorgan Chase, we believe that creating a diverse and inclusive environment is critical to our success. As a company, we develop products and services to meet the needs of our diverse clients and customers, so it’s critical that we have a diverse workforce to overlay those efforts. It makes us a stronger team—because diverse thinking drives innovation and helps us deliver better solutions for our customers and clients.

Tell us about some of the diversity efforts at JPMorgan Chase.

To encourage diversity and inclusion in the workplace, we have a number of initiatives and Business Resource Groups (BRG) across the company to bring together members around common interests, as well as foster networking and camaraderie. Groups are defined by shared affinities, including race and cultural heritage, generation, gender, sexual orientation, military status and professional role. We’ve seen a direct correlation between BRG membership and increased promotion, mobility and retention for those participants. We also have a number of meaningful new programs that are helping us both attract talent and keep our best people, including a ReEntry program for individuals who have taken a voluntary break and want to get back into the workforce, Maternity Mentors, that pairs senior employees who have gone through the family leave process with those who are doing so for the first time, and work-life balance programs.

Can you tell us about the Advancing Black Leaders strategy?

Yes. Advancing Black Leaders is JPMorgan Chase’s devoted effort to dramatically step up how we attract, hire and retain top black talent at the firm. It’s a strategy more than a program, but it’s similar to our commitment to hiring and retaining women and military veterans, many of whom have unique skill sets and backgrounds. We’re taking definitive steps to ensure a successful outcome, including an incremental $5 million investment, tripling the number of scholarships we offer to students in this community, and launching bias-awareness training for all executive directors and managing directors. We hope that over the years, this concerted action will make a huge difference.

Continue onto JP Morgan Chase to read the complete interview.

Black, Female Insurance Exec on Quest to Mentor Teen Girls

BusinessCareers
Teresa White, the first woman and African-American president of Georgia-based insurance giant Aflac U.S., has the knack to inspire. So says Seychelle Hercules, a formerly bashful girl who went on to win Georgia’s Miss Columbus pageant after hearing the trailblazing black executive speak.

Hercules’ life took a major turn after White told her and some other teenage girls about how she overcame obstacles and stereotypes in rising to the corporate suites of Aflac U.S., a $130 billion brand known for its TV commercials featuring a duck that randomly quacks out the company name to potential customers.

White told each young African-American girl present that they, too, were capable of success. Hercules walked away filled with hope.

“She inspired me that day,” said Hercules, who went on to win beauty pageants and now represents Columbus, a rural Georgia city south of Atlanta where Aflac is based. “She spoke with so much confidence and grace. One thing I love about Mrs. Teresa is that she looks like me. She gives me hope. I can soar to greater heights. She’s a pioneer in so many ways.”

Since joining Aflac in 1998, White stood out for her ability to write computer code — a skill she says is uncommon for most African-American women around her at the time. Now 50, White landed the prestigious position of president in 2015, becoming the first woman and African-American to hold the title in the company’s 61-year history. Even today, the company’s information technology group still reports to her.

Not bad for a woman who originally wanted to be a beautician.

“I had plenty of people who told me since I was a female that I should stay on the beautician side,” White said. “Because I was African-American, the stats say you’re not going to make it here. But I said to myself that I’ll prove them wrong. That was the tingling in my fire to say ‘That’s what you think, but that’s not what I think.'”

White now oversees 3,500 employees for Aflac’s U.S. operations, focusing on product innovation and expanding distribution. She received several honors this year from the American Business Awards and was recognized by Black Enterprise Magazine as one the most powerful women in business.

Though African-American friends and peers have told her of their struggles to climb the corporate ladder, White says her ascent was made less difficult by Aflac’s initiative for diversity. Aflac’s executive leadership team is one-third female and two-thirds of the company’s workforce is comprised of women. About 40 percent of employees are minorities.

“It’s what made me stay,” White told The Associated Press in an interview. “Certainly, I’ve had opportunities. But for me, you can’t replace an organization that has the groundwork already laid to allow people to be who they are and honor their work product and not their skin color.”

During her tenure at Aflac, White has sought to uplift her colleagues with early morning devotion times, where employees join her to read Bible scriptures and meditate, sometimes in her spacious 12th-floor corner office at Aflac headquarters in Columbus. She also began a career development program for those in the company in 2014.

But White wanted to do even more in the community, specifically for young girls she felt needed mentoring in a major way.

Continue onto the New York Times to read the complete article.

What I Did With My NMSDC Certification

BusinessCareersEducation
NMSDC-Certified

NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.), headquartered in New York City, is an organization comprised of a network of 24 affiliate regional councils across the country (including SCMSDC), all of whom provide minority business certification and business development opportunities.

NMSDC is the global leader in advancing business opportunities for its certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connecting them to member corporations. The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25, 2017 is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene at Cobo Center to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

Below are some of who share what they have done since becoming NMSDC certified!

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford is the CEO and cofounder of Global Strategic Supply Solutions (GS3 Global) and the vice president of sales and marketing for the Livonia, Michigan-based Deshler Group, which includes GS3 Global.

Lunsford founded GS3 Global in 2010, and under her leadership, the manufacturing and engineering company has grown to more than 100 employees and generated more than $36 million in revenue in 2015.

GS3 Global won the 2014 Supplier of the Year Award from the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) and the 2015 Regional Supplier of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Most recently, GS3 Global was named to Black Enterprise Magazine’s 2017 Top 100s list, recognizing the nation’s largest African-American businesses.

Stephen L. Hightower

NMSDC Certified

Stephen L. Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC), leads a $300 million business enterprise consisting of five national and international businesses, all providing energy solutions. A self-made entrepreneur since 1979, Mr. Hightower grew his Ohio-based wholesale fuel supply company into an International energy solutions enterprise covering the entire energy value chain, from petroleum supply to power production.

Mr. Hightower has extensive skills in developing and operating business enterprises, forming joint ventures, and managing governmental and regulatory approvals.

Hightower was recognized as NMSDC Supplier of the Year in 2010.

 

Leamon R. Sowell, Esq.

NMSDC Certified

Leamon Sowell practices business law and is Managing Partner of Sowell Law Partners, a certified MBE law firm based in Detroit, Michigan. He serves as special counsel to Fortune 1000 companies to develop strategic procurement relations with certified MWBEs. He is a national thought leader on corporate supplier diversity strategies and has expertise in corporate transactions, including organizing certifiable minority joint ventures, strategic alliances, and coordinating acquisitions. In 2016, the firm was awarded NMSDC’s National Supplier of the Year Class I and Central Region Class I Supplier of the Year Awards. In 2015, the firm was awarded Michigan MSDC’s 2015 Class I Minority Supplier of the Year ACE Award.

 

Sharon King
President, Castle Business Solutions

NMSDC Certified

BEOEJ: How long have you been in business?
King: 7 years now.

How did you know to get certified?
I worked for my father’s company, which he was already a member and certified with the local council. We were not utilizing our membership as best as we could to benefit the company. So that was my role as the Account Executive, was to leverage that certification and relationship and rewards that come along with it.

There are other MWBEs that have not been as successful as you are. What do you attribute your success to? How have you utilized your certification to make yourself a success?
Networking. Making sure you are always in their faces. Always attending events that are sponsored by the local council and attending he National Conference as well. Attending the quarterly luncheons as well as the specific industry-focused luncheons. Always making sure that Castle Business Solutions is always represented at each event.

Do you feel that NMSDC Certification has assisted you in your success? How have you used it?
Absolutely. I don’t know what I would do without it. I used it to gather business. In other words, we were rewarded a large account by a local county hospital in Dallas. The reason we won, is not just because we are a very successful company that provides the great service they were looking for, but also because we are certified member of the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council. When they see that the company they are reaching out to is a certified member, then it is a win-win.

Do you have advice for the newcomers on the horizon? Any do’s and don’ts?

Do would be: Be passionate about what you do, have good integrity, and know what you do. In other words, know what your core is, and do not try to fill every basket, just know what you do, and you will win. The don’ts are: Do not give up, and do not listen to naysayers—and that comes in a whole lot of different ways—and when you start to make money and be successful, more people will reach out to you and say ‘let me consult you’ or ‘you can use my services’ and do not listen to that. Keep going the way you have and become successful without paying out a ton of money to a contractor.

What’s your goal?
My goal is that at our 10-year mark in 3 years we will be making 5 million dollars a year.

Do you live by a motto?
This too shall pass.

To find out more about NMSDC Certification and the upcoming NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25 visit, nmsdc.org 

5 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Future Career Now

CareersEducation
LinkedIn

If you find yourself daydreaming about the career you hope to have “someday” but then are reluctantly dragging your feet all the way into your part-time job, you’re making one major mistake. You aren’t making the most of your future career now! It doesn’t matter if you want to be a neurosurgeon and you’re spending weekends washing dishes. There are common skills in all jobs and careers, and taking an active approach to your work now is something you can do to prepare to slay your future career. Not sure where to start? As McDonald’s Director of Employee Business Networks, Bill Dale knows how to engage employees with personal and professional development opportunities. He gives Blavity some tips on how you can get started:

Find a mentor

Chances are someone at work has made the effort to reach out a helping hand to advise you on best practices, how to avoid any issues or what you could be doing better. Beyond thanking them for their help, it’s also beneficial to officially enlist this person as your professional mentor. “Having a mentor provides many benefits that can positively impact your professional development,” says Bill. “Increased visibility, accelerated learning, exposure to new and different work experiences and expanded professional network of support can all come as a part of developing a relationship with someone at your organization.” Develop a relationship with them so you have a sounding board for future ideas, someone to confide your business goals and questions in and more. Mentorship is an important part of professional development, and forming these relationships early, even in your first or part-time jobs, can help you to grow those social skills for future positions.

Keep your part-time job

Don’t assume that your part-time job flipping burgers or washing dishes is a throwaway gig. All jobs are important, and even more importantly, showing loyalty to a brand is a mutually beneficial situation. Your resume will benefit from having a few years at this position, and your experience will be a deeper one if you get to grow with a brand over a few years rather than barely making it past training at a handful of jobs. If you keep your part-time job from 16 until you graduate from college, just think of the relationships and experience you’ll gain in that 6-8 years, all the while preparing for your future career. There are layers of skills in every professional position, and you’ll have an opportunity to really utilize them all.

Zero in on skills you’ll need in the future

Speaking of skills, look beyond your daily tasks for the skills you can develop in your role. Beyond preparing food, are you able to work on customer service skills and teamwork with your coworkers? Does your company have extended learning programs that you can use (like McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program)? How about planning and management as you train new employees? Really break down everything you do in your job. Don’t sell yourself short, you gain valuable communication and business skills in even the simplest tasks. Take advantage of them.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

Veteran Chef Roshara Sanders Mixes Food With Service

Careers
LinkedIn

Roshara Sanders is pairing her passion for food with her commitment for service through a new relationship with Habitat for Humanity.

For Sanders, food is life.

It was a declaration she made in 2016 as part of the inaugural class of NBCBLK28 — in which NBCBLK recognized 28 trailblazers under the age of 28.

She cooks, she told NBC News, because food is essential — “You can’t live without food.”

Now, Sanders has signed on to be a celebrity ambassador for Habitat for Humanity. Through much of the summer and early fall, she has raised money for Habitat’s Global Village initiative. The initiative helps volunteers travel internationally to build homes and to advocate for or work alongside residents in disaster recovery or care.

“Giving back has always been important to me,” Sanders told NBC News. “I’m an Army veteran, and just because I’m out of the military doesn’t mean I shouldn’t give back to my country. So I think Habitat for Humanity is the best way to give back.”

Sanders hosted an exclusive dinnerin Greenville, South Carolina, in July to launch her partnership with Habitat. The event featured a custom menu African continent inspired dishes by Sanders.

The relationship with Habitat is a personal one for Sanders. She grew up in a Habitat home.

“I know firsthand the difference Habitat makes in people’s lives,” she said, adding that it’s now her turn to give back. “A powerful way to be selfless is to give your time doing something you know will change someone’s life forever. I want to service the world through food and let food be the outlet to inspire the mind, heart and soul.”

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

