Actress Phylicia Rashad Will Be Face Of $25 Million Initiative To Diversify American History

You may know Phylicia Rashad from The Cosby Show and from her most recent role as Diana DuBois on the Fox hit show Empire, but the acclaimed actress has added a new title to her remarkable resume. 

Rashad is now the ambassador of the African-American Cultural Heritage Action Fund (AACHAF), a $25 million initiative aimed at preserving African American historical sites and teaching young black people about untold nuggets of black history.

The initiative is possible because of the work of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in partnership with the Ford Foundation, the JPB Foundation, and the Open Society Foundations. For 70 years, the National Trust has led the way in preserving historic sites – like the Shockoe Bottom in Richmond, Virginia, and the Fort Huachuca Black Officers’ Club in Arizona – that are important to black history and in just the past five years the organization has received $10 million to do its work.

“There is an opportunity and an obligation for us to step forward boldly and ensure the preservation of places which tell the often-overlooked stories of African Americans and their many contributions to our nation,” Stephanie Meeks, president and CEO of the National Trust for Historic Preservation, said in a news release. “We believe that this fund will be transformative for our country, and we are committed to crafting a narrative that expands our view of history and, ultimately, begins to reconstruct our national identity, while inspiring a new generation of activists to advocate for our diverse historic places.”

In addition to preservation, there will be The National Trust’s Hands-On Preservation Experience that teaches youth about black history, and there will be a research aspect to the initiative that will find links to preserving historic sites and the resolution of urban problems. Academic, arts, government and business leaders will also play a role in the fund by serving on its advisory council.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

Kadeena Cox: Defying All Odds

Kadeena Cox made history in 2016, becoming the first athlete since Isobel Newstead in 1982 to become Paralympic champion in two different sports.

Cox, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2014 after suffering a stroke, won gold on the velodrome and the track in the 500-meter time-trial and 400 meters respectively, breaking world records in both events. She also picked up a silver medal in the 4 x 100-meter relay and a bronze medal in the 100 meters.

Her achievements saw her selected as ParalympicGB’s flag bearer for the closing ceremony, as well as being awarded an MBE in the Queen’s New Year Honour’s list.

Cox also won her first world title at the 2016 UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships and picked up a bronze medal at the IPC European Athletics Championships.

She beat off competition from heptathlete Jessica Ennis Hill, hockey player Sam Quek and boxer Nicola Adams to win the Sportswoman of the Year award.

Cox was delighted to win the award.

“I am really proud to have won Sportswoman of the Year. 2016 was the best year of my life, and even in my wildest dreams I could never have imagined winning four medals at my first Paralympic Games.

“I hope that my performances showed that if you work hard and commit yourself to a goal, then you can overcome adversity and achieve your dreams.”

Great Britain Cycling Team para-cycling head coach, Jon Norfolk, said:

“These awards are worthy recognition of Kadeena’s incredible achievements. To win gold medals in two different sports is very rare and it was her sheer determination and passion for her sports that made it happen.”

Source: pressreleasepoint.com

CNN to Launch ‘The Van Jones Show’ in January

Van Jones, the civil rights advocate and former Obama administration advisor, will get a regular bimonthly slot on CNN’s primetime schedule with “The Van Jones Show,” the Time Warner-owned cable-news outlet said Monday.

The one-hour program will launch in January, CNN said, and Jones will also host a new original documentary series that will examine on instances of “reconciliation, hope and redemption within the criminal justice system.” Citizen Jones, a production company, will collaborate with CNN on that program.

In “The Van Jones Show,” the host will offer his take on “the forces that elected Donald Trump, the anti-Trump ‘resistance’ movement and the future of both major parties,” CNN said. Jones has been an intermittent part of CNN’s lineup in recent months, hosting a series of town halls under the rubric “The Messy Truth,” during which he seeks answers on various policy and culture issues from voters across the nation.

“The Van Jones Show” will feature a live studio audience. Jones has been eager to get different factions to come together and discuss issues in a substantive way. “I just want to mix it up a little bit,” the author and activist told Variety earlier this year.  “I really understand how dad-gum smart people in the middle of the country are. I also understand how the coastal, cosmopolitan crowd can really come off as holier than thou and snotty, but of course, I really embrace those strong liberal values you find in the blue states,” he explained. “I really think that gives me something to bring to the national conversation.”

Continue onto Variety to read more about Van Jones and his show.

Will.i.am’s start-up has raised $117 million as it pivots from hardware to customer support chatbot

I.am+, the tech startup founded by pop star and entrepreneur will.i.am, has raised $117 million in venture funding, the company told Reuters on Monday as it announced its entry into the corporate computing market with a voice assistant for customer service.

The company, founded in 2012, initially focused on consumer electronics devices such as headphones. The new artificial intelligence product, similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, marks a sharp departure for the firm, which now employs about 300 people.

Its most recent funding round, an $89 million investment by a group including Salesforce Ventures, closed in March but had not been previously announced.

Will.i.am, who rose to prominence as a member of The Black Eyed Peas, said the corporate market offered the company an opportunity to quickly deploy and develop its assistant, called Omega.

“I wanted to create something that allows us to do many things,” said will.i.am, founder and chief executive of the company, in a telephone interview with Reuters. “There’s so much you can do with a voice platform.”

Though many celebrities and athletes including Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher and Joe Montana have made their way into the tech sector through investments and their own startups, most have tended to focus on consumer technology.

The first enterprise customer for I.am+ is Deutsche Telekom AG , the German telecommunications giant and parent company of T-Mobile. Since July, the company has been using Omega to power an AI customer support chatbot and it plans to add a voice phone system soon, i.am+ said.

Continue onto CNBC News to read the complete article.

Princeton dedicates Morrison Hall in honor of Nobel laureate and emeritus faculty member Toni Morrison

Princeton University dedicated the naming of Morrison Hall on Friday, Nov. 17, in honor of Toni Morrison, the Robert F. Goheen Professor in the Humanities, Emeritus, and the recipient of the 1993 Nobel Prize in Literature. Morrison was the first African American to be awarded the prize.

The dedication was held in Chancellor Green following Morrison’s keynote address at the Princeton and Slavery Project Symposium in Richardson Auditorium.

Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber opened the ceremony, noting that Morrison Hall is a “181-year-old building that is the home and the heart of the undergraduate college at Princeton University.”

Speaking at the dedication with Eisgruber and Morrison were Ruth Simmons, the president of Prairie View A&M University and a close friend of Morrison’s, and the author MacKenzie Bezos, a former student of Morrison and a member of Princeton’s Class of 1992.

“This is a very, very special, beautiful occasion for me,” Morrison said.

Morrison Hall formerly was called West College. The building houses the Office of the Dean of the College and faces Cannon Green behind Nassau Hall. On Nov. 14, a portrait of Morrison by Paul Wyse was hung in the building.

Last year, the trustees approved a recommendation to name one of the University’s most prominent buildings for Morrison, after the Council of the Princeton University (CPUC) Committee on Naming sought suggestions throughout the University community on the naming of “buildings or other spaces not already named for historical figures or donors to recognize individuals who would bring a more diverse presence to the campus.”

“How fitting that the first building named through this process will now honor a teacher, an artist and a scholar who not only has graced our campus with the highest imaginable levels of achievement and distinction, but who has herself spoken eloquently about the significance of names on the Princeton campus,” Eisgruber said, referring to an address Morrison delivered in 1996 at Princeton’s 250th convocation, titled “The Place of the Idea; the Idea of the Place.”

Added Eisgruber: “Today Princeton revises itself — revises its plaques of stone and its maps both paper and electronic — so that Toni Morrison’s name becomes part of the lexicon through which students, faculty, staff and alumni navigate this campus, and thereby part of the evolving tapestry through which our community defines itself.”

Morrison, who transferred to emeritus status in 2006, came to Princeton in 1989 to teach literature and creative writing. Morrison played a key role in expanding the University’s commitments to the creative and performing arts and to African American studies. In 1994, she founded the Princeton Atelier, which brings together undergraduate students in interdisciplinary collaborations with acclaimed artists. In 2016, the Princeton University Library announced that the major portion of Morrison’s papers, which had been part of the permanent library collections since 2014, were open for research to students, faculty and scholars worldwide.

“By honoring Toni Morrison in this way, we recognize the indelible impact she has had on this University,” Eisgruber said, emphasizing that Morrison’s “leadership has helped Princeton to become the increasingly imaginative and inclusive institution that we know today.”

Continue onto Princeton University Newsroom to read the complete article.

HBCUs Make America Strong

Historically Black Colleges Make Multi-Billion-Dollar Economic Impact, New UNCF Study Finds.

America’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) inject billions of dollars in economic impact into the national economy, according to HBCUs Make America Strong: The Positive Economic Impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a landmark study released today by UNCF (United Negro College Fund). The impact described in the report includes almost $15 billion annually in economic impact. This study clearly enumerates the significant economic contributions of 100 HBCUs by focusing on the institutions’ far-reaching economic effects that can be felt in communities and nationwide, as well as the increased earning power of their students.

Offering data by institution, as well as a national analysis, the UNCF study – underwritten by Citi Foundation and prepared by the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth – also reports that HBCUs significantly increase local and national job creation and economic development.  For example:

  • Total economic impact of HBCU spending in the United States is $14.8 billion annually; the equivalent to a ranking in the top 200 corporations on the Fortune 500 list.
  • Every dollar spent by an HBCU and its students generates $1.44 in initial and subsequent spending for the institution’s local and regional economies; particularly significant as many HBCUs are in southern communities where overall economic growth has lagged.
  • The strength and vitality of HBCUs prepares a critical sector of the workforce, people of color from low- and moderate-income families, to fill the economy’s demand for college-educated workers.
  • HBCUs generate roughly 134,000 jobs for their local and regional economies, including on-campus and off-site jobs, equating to approximately 13 jobs created for each $1 million initially spent by HBCUs.
  • HBCU graduates, over 50,000 in 2014, can expect work-life earnings of $130 billion—an additional $927,000 per graduate—56 percent more than they could expect to earn without their HBCU degrees or certificates.

“This study is conclusive evidence that HBCUs not only provide a college education for 300,000 students every year, but they are a powerful economic engine: locally, through the jobs they create and the expenditures they make in the cities where they are located, and nationally, through the students they educate and prepare for an information-age workforce,” said UNCF president and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax.  “The study demonstrates conclusively that HBCUs are not only relevant to the country’s economic health and vigor, they are necessary.”

“The education that HBCUs provide to their students, many of them from low-income families and the first in their families to attend college, helps the national economy fill critical jobs with college-educated workers who otherwise would not acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in the evolving workforce,” said UNCF’s Vice President of Research and Member Engagement Dr. Brian Bridges.

Continue onto UNCF to read the complete article.

Ibtihaj Muhammad talks diversity, body image and, of course, Barbie

When Ibtihaj Muhammad hit the scene at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, she immediately caught the attention of women everywhere. As the first Muslim-American woman to sport a hijab while competing for the United States, she was an instant hero. She went on to earn the bronze medal as part of Team USA.

Now the 31-year-old Olympian has her very own Barbie. Muhammad joins women such as Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, Selmadirector Ava DuVernay and dancer Misty Copeland in the Mattel Inc.’s Shero line, which honors women who break boundaries. Mattel Inc., the maker of Barbie, says the doll will be available online next fall.

“I’m excited and honored and humbled. I really look up to the women that have been part of the Shero program previous to me, and I think this is a wonderful list of women to join,” Muhammad told The Undefeated. “Barbie’s been a really big part of my life as a kid, so to now have my very own Barbie, I don’t know, it’s almost like an indescribable feeling. A lot of excitement.”

Muhammad agrees that Mattel’s efforts toward diversity are indicative of today’s times.

“I think, as a company, Mattel has decided to make a decision to be inclusive and to celebrate diversity,” she said. “So to have dolls of various sizes and different skin tones, and now to even have a doll that clearly wears hijabs and is modeled after an American Olympian, I think is revolutionary. I hope that other brands, especially in the toy industry, follow. It’s important for children to see themselves represented in the toys that they play with.”

The new doll bears a striking resemblance to Muhammad, who says the likeness is uncanny.

“I wasn’t expecting the doll to look exactly like me,” she said. “I think that Mattel’s really nailed it, all the way down to the eyeliner, which was really important to me that the doll had, because I love a good winged liner.

“I guess Mattel is moving forward and changing this traditional way that Barbie has been made in the past. They have dolls now in different sizes. My Barbie doll isn’t tall and, like, really leggy. My doll has these more toned, athletic legs, which are more reflective to the body type of myself and other athletes. I hope that this creates a more positive image, especially in terms of the body image for young girls who play with the doll.”

The most important aspect in the Shero line of dolls for Muhammad is that young girls understand the message behind it.

“What we want to encourage little girls to believe is that they can be anything and anyone that they want,” she said. “One of the great things about doll play is that children are able to imagine themselves in any role, doing anything, being anyone and achieving whatever they want.”

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

The nation’s only African American piano maker counts ‘Empire’ and the Vatican as fans

At Catholic University on a warm September evening, a student plays piano at a fundraising dinner to celebrate the school’s new arts council. As musical preludes waft through the candlelit room of donors and university officials, Warren Shadd sits with his back to the performance and listens intently to the piano, which bears his name. After the final note, he applauds and smiles softly. He wasn’t expecting any problems. But he has been making and selling pianos only since 2012, and everything matters to him — from the shop floor in the Bronx, where he “white-gloves” each instrument, to performances like this one.

Shadd — decked out that evening in a black suit and gold silk tie — is keenly aware that century-spanning companies, such as Steinway & Sons or Bösendorfer or Yamaha, have a head start. “We’re brand new,” he says. “We can’t let anything seep through the cracks.”

If product placement is any measure, then something’s going right. Shadd, who, as far as anyone knows, is the nation’s only African American piano maker, has his high-end, made-to-order instruments in several Rolls-Royce dealerships, on the set of the television show “Empire” and at the Vatican. It helps that he is an accomplished musician with a salesman’s drive and a showman’s charm. When he first heard the Holy See was looking for a piano, he wrote Vatican officials a letter. To his amazement, they wrote back. In 2015, three donors gifted an instrument to the Vatican, and Shadd personally delivered a gleaming black grand piano emblazoned with the papal seal.

At the performance in September, Monsignor Massimo Palombella, head of the Sistine Chapel Choir, tells me that he uses the piano for daily rehearsals and that the Vatican has another one on the way for “official moments,” which Shadd plans to deliver in December. He and Palombella chat for a bit. “You see that,” Shadd says later, with a bit of awe in his voice. “You can’t fake that kind of warmth.”

Shadd grew up in Northeast Washington in a musical household. His parents, Evelyn and James, were federal workers, but James was also a jazz pianist and had a piano-tuning business. “My father — I call him ‘early email,’ ” Shadd explains. “He worked at the Civil Service Commission. He used to push this big mail cart. That was his gig all day, delivering mail, notes and documents. He would do that, come home, eat dinner, then go to the gig. He and his band would play until 2 a.m.”

Their home was packed all the time with singers such as Roberta Flack and Shirley Horn (Shadd’s aunt), and prominent jazz musicians Frank Wess and Billy Taylor. “Our house was somewhere the cats would come after the gig and they would just hang and play, sometimes all night,” he recalls.

By the time Shadd was 8, local newspapers were chronicling his skills as a drummer. (He has framed clippings hanging on the walls of his District Heights home.) As a teenager he spent two summers playing drums at the Players Club on K Street NW, where, at the end of a workday, men piled in for a burlesque show. Shadd remembers playing and watching from the stage as men drank and drank some more, sometimes disappearing into tobacco hazes. (No one, he says, questioned his age.)

He started piano lessons at age 5 but did not focus on the instrument more seriously until he was about 12. “That’s when I started thinking that I could write music, and you needed a piano for that,” he says. He left Howard University his junior year to play jazz organ with Lionel Hampton, then drums with other jazz greats, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald and Horn among them.

When his dad died in 1993, Shadd took over the piano-tuning business. He had tinkered with ideas for pianos, but it took an encounter with an older customer named Mr. Tucker to convince him that he needed to do more. He was tuning the old man’s piano when Tucker, his voice cracking, pointed at the instrument and said, “That should say Shadd because you’re the only one.” Shadd took that as a cosmic sign that he should build pianos.

“Starting a piano company is not for the faint of heart,” he says. For the first 10 years, he struggled for funding, and he got help with his first patent only after several lawyers passed on it. (One finally agreed to help if Shadd tuned his daughter’s piano. He did.) He had several false starts with promises of help from larger companies that didn’t pan out. Finally, the Setai hotel in New York, now the luxury Langham Place, decided to renovate and wanted a new piano. Shadd pitched his, and the hotel paid to have one built at cost.

Today, Shadd upright pianos start at $22,000, its concert grands at $185,000. Custom pianos can go for more than $300,000. He has chosen to focus, with patented designs, on improving the way pianists hear what they play. “Normally, the sounds of a piano emanate around the sound board and the back of the piano,” he explains. “It doesn’t travel toward the pianist; it goes up and out the curve.” He is tight-lipped, however, about how his design makes the sound also travel toward the pianist.

Continue onto the Washington Post to read the complete article.

Columbia College announces the Eric H. Holder Initiative for Civil and Political Rights

Columbia College has announced the Eric H. Holder Initiative for Civil and Political Rights. Named after former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. CC’73, LAW’76, the Holder Initiative will carve out a distinctive experience for Columbia University’s undergraduate students. Through an anonymous donor, $10 million has been raised to secure the Holder Initiative, halfway towards its $20 million goal of becoming an institute.

With the foundational knowledge nurtured in the Core Curriculum — the College’s distinctive set of common courses required of all College students — as a building block, the Holder Initiative will sponsor courses, public events, student internships and fellowships for practitioners that extend the themes and questions of the Core into a more focused interrogation of the mechanisms that promote justice and civil and political rights. Discouraging retreat into what Holder calls “the quiet prejudice of inaction,” the Holder Initiative will encourage students to “live the Core” by supporting their civic action on and beyond campus.

Initial support for the Holder Initiative came in part from a three-year grant from the Ford Foundation, whose mission is to seek to reduce poverty and injustice, strengthen democratic values, promote international cooperation and advance human achievement. Building on the University’s longstanding commitment to advancing knowledge and learning about significant contemporary issues for the public good, the Holder Initiative will ensure that Columbia becomes the world’s most innovative academic institution for the study of historical, contemporary and future visions of justice.

“From the moment Eric and I discussed this idea two years ago, we knew that the Initiative would build on the foundation of our Columbia College Core course Contemporary Civilization, in which students engage fundamental issues of justice, of citizenship, and of rights and responsibilities,” said Columbia College Dean James J. Valentini. “Today marks the culmination of our combined commitment to provide College students opportunities to turn their intellectual learning into action that will advance civil and political rights for all citizens.”

“Eric Holder’s lifelong commitment to active citizenship and public service is woven into the very fabric of Columbia — and nowhere more so than the College and Law School he proudly attended,” said University President Lee C. Bollinger. “Our students, faculty and alumni have a long tradition of working for civil rights, human rights and equal justice. It’s especially appropriate for us to establish an initiative in his name that gives future generations of Columbians a deep grounding in how the great ideas of our Core Curriculum can be applied in practical ways to the ongoing work of a more just society.”

Continue onto the Columbia University Newsroom to read the complete article.

How Drake University is Increasing Diversity

Graduates of three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be guaranteed scholarships upon admission to Drake University’s law and pharmacy programs as part of an ongoing effort to increase diversity among Drake’s student body.

The agreements between Drake University Law School, Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and the three HBCUs—Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri.; Lincoln University in Lincoln University, Pennsylvania.; and Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky—are particularly meaningful because black students continue to be underrepresented nationwide in the fields of law and pharmacy. Approximately 6 percent of lawyers and 10 percent of pharmacists are black, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“As Drake University continues to prepare students for successful careers and meaningful personal lives, it is vital that we attract dedicated and passionate degree-seekers from all racial and socioeconomic backgrounds,” said Provost Sue Mattison. “We are proud to form these new partnerships that will have a tangible impact on diversity in pharmacy and law, and symbolize our broader commitment to equity and inclusion on campus.”

Under the agreement, Juris Doctor candidates who meet Drake Law’s admission requirements will be guaranteed admission and a renewable scholarship covering at least half of the annual cost of tuition. The agreement begins with students enrolling at Drake Law in fall 2017 and continues through students enrolling for fall 2020.

Students interested in pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, after admission and matriculation as a full-time student in the Pharm.D program, will be awarded a scholarship of at least $10,000. The scholarship may be renewed in the second, third, and fourth years provided the student meets program degree requirements for eligibility and prescribed course load each fall and spring semester. This opportunity for incoming students begins in fall 2018 and continues through fall 2020.

In recent years, Drake has implemented several other programs designed to increase enrollment, retention, and career outcomes among underrepresented students, including the Crew Scholars program and Catalyst Fund.

Drake Law has been selected to participate in the national CLIC program and is partnering with Des Moines-area employers to establish the Law Opportunity Leadership Program. The program, which will begin in fall 2017, provides internships, mentorship, and leadership training for five qualified Drake Law students from underrepresented groups.

Drake’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences has created the Discover Drake: Prepare, Research and Explore Professions (D-PREP) summer camp that introduces students to pharmacy and other health care careers and assists them in preparing for college. The College provides scholarships for underrepresented high school students to attend this program.

Sources: news.drake.edu, Drake University

LeBron James Mentoring Students

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has won the 2016-17 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award as selected by the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA). The honor, named after the NBA’s second commissioner, is presented annually by the PBWA to a player, coach or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community.

James was one of five finalists for the award, along with New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph. The finalists were chosen by a committee of PBWA members from a list of 26 nominees submitted by NBA teams. The winner was determined by a vote of the entire PBWA, which is composed of approximately 200 writers and editors who cover the NBA on a regular basis for newspapers, online outlets, and magazines.

The 32-year-old James is being honored for improving the educational opportunities of disadvantaged youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and creating long-term change in his community. More than 1,100 at-risk students have benefited from programs through the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF), which motivates children to stay in school and attend college.

“LeBron James’ efforts to help young people are exemplary,” said PBWA President Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. “He is making a difference, and so are the other 25 people who were nominated for this award.”

James takes an active role in mentoring LJFF students, writing them letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavaliers games. He also buys groceries for the students and their families, supplies school uniforms and arranges outings so that the children can be exposed to new experiences. His efforts include an annual “Family Reunion,” the most recent of which featured James hosting more than 5,000 students and family members at a local amusement park.

This season, the LJFF announced a partnership with Akron Public Schools to create a new public school called the I PROMISE School tailored to meet the needs of the students in his program and their families. James also established the I PROMISE Institute at the University of Akron, which will provide around-the-clock support to LJFF students when they begin pursuing four-year degrees. The institute further strengthens the relationship between James and the university and follows a joint announcement in 2015 that pledged full college scholarships for qualifying students enrolled in his mentorship program.

The LJFF stresses the importance of giving back to communities. In February, James brought 23 high school students from Akron that serve as mentors in his foundation to New Orleans for NBA All-Star 2017, where they rebuilt a home damaged by Hurricane Katrina and assisted in tornado relief efforts.

Source: NBA.com

10 African-Americans named Rhodes scholars, most ever

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans — the most ever in a single Rhodes class.

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans — the most ever in a single Rhodes class — as well as a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never had received the honor before.

The Rhodes Trust on Saturday announced the 32 men and women chosen for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England. Among them: the first black woman to lead the Corps of Cadets at West Point; a wrestler at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who’s helping develop a prosthetic knee for use in the developing world; and a Portland, Oregon, man who has studied gaps in his hometown’s “sanctuary city” policy protecting immigrants in the country illegally from deportation.

“This year’s selections — independently elected by 16 committees around the country meeting simultaneously — reflects the rich diversity of America,” Elliot F. Gerson, American secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in a news release announcing the winners Saturday. “They plan to study a wide range of fields across the social sciences, biological and medical sciences, physical sciences and mathematics, and the humanities.”

The scholarships, considered by many to be the most prestigious available to American students, cover all expenses for two or three years of study starting next October. In some cases, the scholarships may allow funding for four years. The winners came from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities. Four of the institutions had winners for the first time: Hunter College at the City University of New York; Temple University in Philadelphia; the University of Alaska in Anchorage; and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The 10 African-Americans in the class include Simone Askew, of Fairfax, Virginia, who made headlines in August when she became the first black woman to serve as first captain of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy — the highest position in the cadet chain of command at West Point. Askew, a senior, is majoring in international history, focused her undergraduate thesis on the use of rape as a tool of genocide and plans to study evidence-based social intervention at Oxford.

Her mother told reporters over the summer: “That leadership is something I’ve seen throughout her life — wanting to be first, wanting to be the best, wanting to win, in sports, in academics, in every aspect of her life. … And to serve others, as well.”

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

‘It’s Beyond Time’: Ray Fisher talks ‘Justice League’, superhero diversity

From playing boxing great Muhammad Ali on stage to Cyborg in “Justice League” on the big screen, Ray Fisher talks diversity among superheros.

Ray Fisher is giving new life to the old saying: “You’ve come a long way baby.”

Just a few years ago, the hunky actor was performing onstage as Muhammad Ali in Will Power’s off-Broadway play “Fetch Clay, Make Man,” which centered on the boxing legend’s relatively unknown relationship with controversial 1930s film actor Stepin’ Fetchit.

Nowadays, the 30-year-old Camden, New Jersey native is stepping into a much bigger spotlight as Cyborg in DC Comics’ latest addition to its juggernaut superhero franchise, “Justice League.” Even though it may seem like a major career leap, playing the two roles are “one in the same” for Hollywood’s new rising star.

“You go from playing Muhammad Ali, who was a superhero in and of his own, right, for all black people. People make the comparison a lot and they say, ‘Well, how’s it like to go from one to the other?’ And I say, ‘It feels phenomenal.’ Even Ali, back then, he had a comic book with Muhammad Ali dressed as Superman,” Fisher told NBC News.

“There’s a certain mythology behind both of the characters,” he added. “They’re both larger than life, and I think playing Ali definitely put me in a prime position to be ready to take this character on as well, and sort of break into the forefront.”

“Justice League,” in theaters November 17, is Fisher’s second time up to bat as Cyborg (he had a cameo appearance in last year’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”). This wont be his last time in the superhero costume, Warner Bros. Pictures plans to release Cyborg’s standalone film in 2020.

Admittedly, he didn’t collect comic books in his youth but exhibited fandom through more mainstream formats like TV and movies.

“But growing up I did have the Batman animated series, all the Michael Keaton movies, Justice League series, all of that stuff,” Fisher explained. “I was literally in the car every day on my way home from school trying to hurry up and get the homework done so I could just go home and watch the cartoons and not be bothered. Like, I’d have all these crazy sort of ‘who would win battles’ with my friends who were big fans of other comic book characters, and I’d always find a way for Batman to win. It was deep for me man.”

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine