Will.i.am’s start-up has raised $117 million as it pivots from hardware to customer support chatbot

I.am+, the tech startup founded by pop star and entrepreneur will.i.am, has raised $117 million in venture funding, the company told Reuters on Monday as it announced its entry into the corporate computing market with a voice assistant for customer service.

The company, founded in 2012, initially focused on consumer electronics devices such as headphones. The new artificial intelligence product, similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, marks a sharp departure for the firm, which now employs about 300 people.

Its most recent funding round, an $89 million investment by a group including Salesforce Ventures, closed in March but had not been previously announced.

Will.i.am, who rose to prominence as a member of The Black Eyed Peas, said the corporate market offered the company an opportunity to quickly deploy and develop its assistant, called Omega.

“I wanted to create something that allows us to do many things,” said will.i.am, founder and chief executive of the company, in a telephone interview with Reuters. “There’s so much you can do with a voice platform.”

Though many celebrities and athletes including Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher and Joe Montana have made their way into the tech sector through investments and their own startups, most have tended to focus on consumer technology.

The first enterprise customer for I.am+ is Deutsche Telekom AG , the German telecommunications giant and parent company of T-Mobile. Since July, the company has been using Omega to power an AI customer support chatbot and it plans to add a voice phone system soon, i.am+ said.

Black, queer and female: VC founder starts her ‘own league’

Five years ago, Arlan Hamilton set her eyes on becoming a venture capitalist in “the land of opportunity” she called Silicon Valley.

But as a queer black woman, she found the industry wasn’t in her favor.

“I tried earnestly and with wide eyes,” Hamilton told CNN Tech. “But I just got doors slammed in my face. Nobody was interested.”

Hamilton, then 34, also struggled to afford a place to live. Even as she tried to set up meetings with potential partners, she spent nights on the floor of the San Francisco Airport.

Later that year, her first investment came through. She started Backstage Capital, a firm dedicated to funding underrepresented founders who identify as LGBTQ, women and people of color.

Since its launch in 2015, the company said it has invested over $2 million in more than 50 startups. This includes ShearShare, a platform that connects stylists to salons, and Astral AR, an augmented reality piloting system for dronesIts goal is to reach 100 founders by 2020.

Starting her own fund meant facing a system that has not been fair to people of color, especially black women. According to a study by researchers from Babson and Wellesley colleges, female CEOs receive 3% of all VC funding. Meanwhile, black women founders made up only 0.2% of all VC deals between 2012 to 2014, according to #ProjectDiane. The study, which published last year, examined more than 60,000 startups in the U.S.

“I realized that [access to] opportunities were only for certain people. If anyone else wanted in, they’d have to create their own access and their own experience,” Hamilton said.

“I said, ‘I could not do this, but then I won’t see any change. If they wont let me in, I’ll start my own league.'”

Backstage Capital has since attracted support from Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield and Marc Andreessen, an investor in Twitter, Skype and Facebook.

Starting her “own league” wasn’t and still isn’t easy. The few black women founders who receive VC funding get significantly less of the pie. The average amount of money for a failed startup raises $1.3 million, but the average black female founder received $36,000, the #ProjectDiane study showed.

Part of the battle is explaining diversity can be good for business, said Hamilton. For example, companies with female founders saw 63% higher returns than companies with all men did, one study showed.

“It’s not about “helping” founders,” she wrote in a viral Medium post called “Dear White Venture Capitalists: If you’re reading this, it’s (almost!) too late“. “It’s about fueling an untapped ecosystem so that you may be lucky enough to reap the rewards in years to come.”

CNN to Launch ‘The Van Jones Show’ in January

Van Jones, the civil rights advocate and former Obama administration advisor, will get a regular bimonthly slot on CNN’s primetime schedule with “The Van Jones Show,” the Time Warner-owned cable-news outlet said Monday.

The one-hour program will launch in January, CNN said, and Jones will also host a new original documentary series that will examine on instances of “reconciliation, hope and redemption within the criminal justice system.” Citizen Jones, a production company, will collaborate with CNN on that program.

In “The Van Jones Show,” the host will offer his take on “the forces that elected Donald Trump, the anti-Trump ‘resistance’ movement and the future of both major parties,” CNN said. Jones has been an intermittent part of CNN’s lineup in recent months, hosting a series of town halls under the rubric “The Messy Truth,” during which he seeks answers on various policy and culture issues from voters across the nation.

“The Van Jones Show” will feature a live studio audience. Jones has been eager to get different factions to come together and discuss issues in a substantive way. “I just want to mix it up a little bit,” the author and activist told Variety earlier this year.  “I really understand how dad-gum smart people in the middle of the country are. I also understand how the coastal, cosmopolitan crowd can really come off as holier than thou and snotty, but of course, I really embrace those strong liberal values you find in the blue states,” he explained. “I really think that gives me something to bring to the national conversation.”

Marc Lamont Hill launches coffee shop, bookstore in Philly

Marc Lamont Hill, a noted author, social commentator and professor, has made a foray into entrepreneurship by opening a new coffee shop and bookstore in Philadelphia.

His new shop, Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, officially opens Monday morning in the city’s Germantown section. The store serves up LaColombe coffee, coffee drinks, gourmet teas and hot chocolate.

The menu features an array of sandwiches, soups and desserts including bread pudding and sweet potato pies provided by Black vendors.

The business is named in honor of his late uncle, Bobbie Lee Hill, a veteran who fought in World War II. During his youth, Hill visited his uncle’s home in North Philadelphia where he was exposed to books by African-American authors and Black Enterprise and Jet magazines.

His uncle, who died in 1994, would often engage him in conversations on race and offer his keen perspective on issues.

“His house was the first place I went where I heard a critical analysis of the world,” Hill, 38, said as he reflected on visiting his uncle.

“It was the first place that kind of opened up to me the idea of literacy being an expression of who we are as Black people.”

His uncle’s home was a place where Hill was provided with a good meal and was educated, protected and valued. When Hill decided to launch a business, he aspired to create something with a similar vibe.

While his uncle played a key role, Hill also credits Black owned book stores with helping to further his educational horizons. He often shopped at local book stores like Black and Noble in North Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore and Gift Shop in West Philadelphia and the now defunct, Basic Black Books, formerly located in The Gallery Mall.

“Black bookstores were where I developed a sense of identity,” said Hill, who is a professor of media studies and urban education at Temple University.

“It’s where I discovered the world. It’s where I got a different curriculum than what school gave me. So for me, I thought it was important to pay that forward and to build something for the community in the same vain. My life is better because I had those places and I want to create them for the next generation.”

Hill will be on hand to serve his customers and engage them in conversations about making book selections. The author of four books has been published in academic journals.

An article by the African American Literature Book Club noted fewer than 60 Black owned bookstores remain in the nation due to a variety of factors ranging from less consumer demand to the impact of online sales.

“We went from having hundreds of Black owned bookstores in America and now there are only 54,” said Hill, who received his undergraduate degree from Temple and his Ph.D from the University of Pennsylvania.

“I said what would it mean for me to make it 55 and create something that we needed.”

‘Buying Black’ during the holidays is a community investment

As consumers invest hours and hours of searching for the best deals on holiday gifts for their loved ones, black business owners are asking consumers to invest that same time and money with them.

‘Buying black,’ said black business owners, is an investment not just for the businesses, but the entire black community.

“Black business owners have their ear to the street. They pour into the communities in which they reside,” Eldredge E. Washington, co-founder of Spendefy, told NBC News. “They play a role in building the communities in which they reside. By supporting them the way we do, we help to empower them.”

Washington and his friend Antwon Davis, created Spendefy two years ago to help small black businesses achieve success by providing them with resources needed to be successful.

A lack of resources, said Washington, is at the core of what plagues most communities today, especially the black community.

“Nationwide there are more than 2.6 million black-owned businesses,” Davis told NBC News. “But eight out of 10 fail within the first year and a half because of a lack of exposure, a lack of capital, and a lack of business acumen.”

Dubbing it “the Yelp for black businesses,” Davis said Spendefy provides small black businesses with much needed exposure.

“Consumers seek products and services regularly, but these businesses do not have the bandwidth or the time available to figure out how to compete as technology changes every single day,” he said.

Using the site is simple. All one has to do is log in, search their area, and find the black-owned businesses near them. Businesses can be found by searching location, keyword(s), or category.

For Eric Patrick, CEO and founder of Black Market Exchange, ‘Buying Black’ is a statement but more than just a mantra within the black community.

“Money can last longer within our community,” he told NBC News via email. “Which then can be used for further progression not only of businesses, but income in households to use towards higher education and skills training.”

Through Black Market Exchange, Patrick attempts to educate people of color, especially millennials, on best practices of investing. Because most black businesses are not publicly traded companies, he said the best means of supporting them is by being consumers.

“When shopping at black businesses, we should look at our acts of frequenting them as investing with the return being the further progression of people in our community,” he said, “As well as a means for them to feed their families and provide their children with more opportunities.”

Nadia Hamilton was inspired to launch MagnusCards by her brother with autism

This tech designer’s new app is a video game for individuals with cognitive needs

When 30-year-old app designer Nadia Hamilton was growing up, she noticed that her younger brother Troy, who was and is living with autism, needed support in completing everyday tasks. Brushing teeth and getting dressed were especially difficult.

Troy would go into the bathroom to pick up his toothbrush but would wait for family members to prompt him on the next task.

“OK, step one, you’re going to put the toothpaste on your toothbrush. Step two, then you’re going to do this and that and this and that,” Hamilton said. “If he did not have that support, he was stuck.

“This is something that people with autism and cognitive special needs in general tend to struggle with: knowing or feeling comfortable doing the step-by-step instructions that are involved in a process.”

By the time Troy Hamilton, who is now 28, graduated from high school, there were fewer and fewer opportunities for his continued personal and social development. So Hamilton used her experiences growing up with Troy to launch Magnusmode and create MagnusCards, an app in the form of a video game that focuses on providing step-by-step instructions for completing tasks.

“I got an idea. I think I was around 8 years old. I knew that Troy loved video games, and I knew that he loved using the official strategy guides for each video game. A strategy guide is kind of like a step-by-step instruction to help you get through a stage in a game. So I knew that this guide enabled him to play the games on his own. I started thinking, I’m like, ‘OK, I like to draw. What if I can utilize my creativity to help him to navigate life around the home?’ ”

Brushing teeth, making toast, preparing for school and bedtime are part of MagnusCards’ system. In its preparation stage, Hamilton would use tape to post instructions to the walls of the apartment she shared with Troy. Troy would then go through each activity by looking at the visuals and re-enacting what he saw step by step.

“This afforded him with the confidence and with the safety net of knowing that he was going to get to the end of the activity, and he would not miss any steps, and he could do it on his own,” Hamilton explained. “It was pretty much from the strategy guides from video games, I created the ultimate strategy guide for life.”

Hamilton graduated from the University of Toronto, where she studied history and political science and earned a bachelor’s degree. She started working with individuals with special needs to pay her way through college. Going into their homes as one of her duties gave her insight on how other users could benefit from the app. So while developing MagnusCards, she was able to focus on an all-inclusive product that would benefit others seeking to maintain everyday work or life habits. The gaming program offers full customization so caregivers, parents, teachers and others can use it.

“So if somebody’s used to doing laundry a certain way with their laundry machine with shirts that are a certain color, the pictures and the text can be customized on the card decks so that their experience is unique, and the instruction is relayed in a way that is important and digestible to them,” Hamilton said.

How This McDonald’s Owner Operator Uses Her Passion For People To Continue Her Father’s Legacy

Stephanie Oliver-Green, Franchisee and Owner of six McDonald’s Restaurants, got the inspiration to own her own business from her father, Carroll Oliver, who was murdered last year.

“He was in the owner business in 1978 or 1979 and trained with Herman Petty, one of the first black McDonald’s operators.

“I saw how hard he [her father] worked and how he provided for the family, so I got excited when I saw that there was opportunity for African Americans at McDonald’s to own businesses and give back to our communities.”

But being an owner is about more than the title. It’s about being a good leader, providing a healthy work environment and fostering positive environments for your employees. And Stephanie has always been a people person.

“In college, I met a lady who wanted me to sell Mary Kay,” she says, “I loved it because i could do as much as I wanted and be as successful as I wanted to be. I’m prize-motivated. Doesn’t matter what it is. It wasn’t the fact it was real diamonds we could win, it was “If I do this, what are the results of working hard?”

She kept that mentality when she became an owner in 2000.

“I decided then that I wanted to motivate and run the business and build it on people and relationships instead of a focus on profit,” Stephanie says, “I wanted to be the best owner I could be, wanted people to know they could depend on me. I’m not too good to sweep or wipe the floor.”

Her willingness to put the business above self and to relate to her employees is something that adds unbelievable value to her stores.

“I’ve always had the notion to help people, I love people and love inspiring and motivating people,” she says, “I like to teach people. A lot of that was service and serving others. It came really easy for me. If I can change somebody’s life and give them the opportunity I was given, if they want it bad enough they can have what I have because my father gave me the opportunity.”

This veteran entrepreneur is launching program to help new black female entrepreneurs

Demarra Gardner says Black Women About Business is inspired by her own story, the need for resources and a soaring number of business owners.

Demarra Gardner is an independent consultant whose business goal is to help other women of color meet their own business goals.

As founder of Change Agent Consulting, Gardner’s development and practice started in 2008 in Michigan. She knew she wanted to lend her hard-earned skills to other female business owners, so she formed Black Women About Business (BWAB) to bring much-needed resources to African-American women seeking to build their entrepreneurial dreams.

According to the State of Women-Owned Business Support Report (2016), businesses owned by women of color have more than doubled since 2007, increasing by 126 percent. There are nearly 2.8 million more firms owned by women of color now than there were in 2007.

Gardner’s organization exists to assist these women. She describes BWAB as a yearlong virtual and retreat learning space for black women who aspire to start a business or existing business owners who want to scale their businesses. BWAB will begin its inaugural program in early December.

Education, mentorship and access to funding will be the focal point of BWAB. According to the website, one of the organization’s core value propositions is that at least 90 percent of BWAB services will be provided by other black women.

“That was something really important to me,” Gardner said. “To model that investing in each other is paramount. I have immense pride in who I am as a black woman — it’s central to my identity. I want to provide a platform where black women can be exactly who they are and be wildly successful in business.”

Gardner is a Kalamazoo, Michigan, native and still lives there with her husband and daughter. She has built a national reputation as an entrepreneur, consultant, public speaker, and certified executive and life coach. She spoke with The Undefeated about her childhood experiences, her leap into entrepreneurship and her desire to help other women of color soar with their businesses.

Ibtihaj Muhammad talks diversity, body image and, of course, Barbie

When Ibtihaj Muhammad hit the scene at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games, she immediately caught the attention of women everywhere. As the first Muslim-American woman to sport a hijab while competing for the United States, she was an instant hero. She went on to earn the bronze medal as part of Team USA.

Now the 31-year-old Olympian has her very own Barbie. Muhammad joins women such as Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas, Selmadirector Ava DuVernay and dancer Misty Copeland in the Mattel Inc.’s Shero line, which honors women who break boundaries. Mattel Inc., the maker of Barbie, says the doll will be available online next fall.

“I’m excited and honored and humbled. I really look up to the women that have been part of the Shero program previous to me, and I think this is a wonderful list of women to join,” Muhammad told The Undefeated. “Barbie’s been a really big part of my life as a kid, so to now have my very own Barbie, I don’t know, it’s almost like an indescribable feeling. A lot of excitement.”

Muhammad agrees that Mattel’s efforts toward diversity are indicative of today’s times.

“I think, as a company, Mattel has decided to make a decision to be inclusive and to celebrate diversity,” she said. “So to have dolls of various sizes and different skin tones, and now to even have a doll that clearly wears hijabs and is modeled after an American Olympian, I think is revolutionary. I hope that other brands, especially in the toy industry, follow. It’s important for children to see themselves represented in the toys that they play with.”

The new doll bears a striking resemblance to Muhammad, who says the likeness is uncanny.

“I wasn’t expecting the doll to look exactly like me,” she said. “I think that Mattel’s really nailed it, all the way down to the eyeliner, which was really important to me that the doll had, because I love a good winged liner.

“I guess Mattel is moving forward and changing this traditional way that Barbie has been made in the past. They have dolls now in different sizes. My Barbie doll isn’t tall and, like, really leggy. My doll has these more toned, athletic legs, which are more reflective to the body type of myself and other athletes. I hope that this creates a more positive image, especially in terms of the body image for young girls who play with the doll.”

The most important aspect in the Shero line of dolls for Muhammad is that young girls understand the message behind it.

“What we want to encourage little girls to believe is that they can be anything and anyone that they want,” she said. “One of the great things about doll play is that children are able to imagine themselves in any role, doing anything, being anyone and achieving whatever they want.”

The nation’s only African American piano maker counts ‘Empire’ and the Vatican as fans

At Catholic University on a warm September evening, a student plays piano at a fundraising dinner to celebrate the school’s new arts council. As musical preludes waft through the candlelit room of donors and university officials, Warren Shadd sits with his back to the performance and listens intently to the piano, which bears his name. After the final note, he applauds and smiles softly. He wasn’t expecting any problems. But he has been making and selling pianos only since 2012, and everything matters to him — from the shop floor in the Bronx, where he “white-gloves” each instrument, to performances like this one.

Shadd — decked out that evening in a black suit and gold silk tie — is keenly aware that century-spanning companies, such as Steinway & Sons or Bösendorfer or Yamaha, have a head start. “We’re brand new,” he says. “We can’t let anything seep through the cracks.”

If product placement is any measure, then something’s going right. Shadd, who, as far as anyone knows, is the nation’s only African American piano maker, has his high-end, made-to-order instruments in several Rolls-Royce dealerships, on the set of the television show “Empire” and at the Vatican. It helps that he is an accomplished musician with a salesman’s drive and a showman’s charm. When he first heard the Holy See was looking for a piano, he wrote Vatican officials a letter. To his amazement, they wrote back. In 2015, three donors gifted an instrument to the Vatican, and Shadd personally delivered a gleaming black grand piano emblazoned with the papal seal.

At the performance in September, Monsignor Massimo Palombella, head of the Sistine Chapel Choir, tells me that he uses the piano for daily rehearsals and that the Vatican has another one on the way for “official moments,” which Shadd plans to deliver in December. He and Palombella chat for a bit. “You see that,” Shadd says later, with a bit of awe in his voice. “You can’t fake that kind of warmth.”

Shadd grew up in Northeast Washington in a musical household. His parents, Evelyn and James, were federal workers, but James was also a jazz pianist and had a piano-tuning business. “My father — I call him ‘early email,’ ” Shadd explains. “He worked at the Civil Service Commission. He used to push this big mail cart. That was his gig all day, delivering mail, notes and documents. He would do that, come home, eat dinner, then go to the gig. He and his band would play until 2 a.m.”

Their home was packed all the time with singers such as Roberta Flack and Shirley Horn (Shadd’s aunt), and prominent jazz musicians Frank Wess and Billy Taylor. “Our house was somewhere the cats would come after the gig and they would just hang and play, sometimes all night,” he recalls.

By the time Shadd was 8, local newspapers were chronicling his skills as a drummer. (He has framed clippings hanging on the walls of his District Heights home.) As a teenager he spent two summers playing drums at the Players Club on K Street NW, where, at the end of a workday, men piled in for a burlesque show. Shadd remembers playing and watching from the stage as men drank and drank some more, sometimes disappearing into tobacco hazes. (No one, he says, questioned his age.)

He started piano lessons at age 5 but did not focus on the instrument more seriously until he was about 12. “That’s when I started thinking that I could write music, and you needed a piano for that,” he says. He left Howard University his junior year to play jazz organ with Lionel Hampton, then drums with other jazz greats, Sarah Vaughan, Ella Fitzgerald and Horn among them.

When his dad died in 1993, Shadd took over the piano-tuning business. He had tinkered with ideas for pianos, but it took an encounter with an older customer named Mr. Tucker to convince him that he needed to do more. He was tuning the old man’s piano when Tucker, his voice cracking, pointed at the instrument and said, “That should say Shadd because you’re the only one.” Shadd took that as a cosmic sign that he should build pianos.

“Starting a piano company is not for the faint of heart,” he says. For the first 10 years, he struggled for funding, and he got help with his first patent only after several lawyers passed on it. (One finally agreed to help if Shadd tuned his daughter’s piano. He did.) He had several false starts with promises of help from larger companies that didn’t pan out. Finally, the Setai hotel in New York, now the luxury Langham Place, decided to renovate and wanted a new piano. Shadd pitched his, and the hotel paid to have one built at cost.

Today, Shadd upright pianos start at $22,000, its concert grands at $185,000. Custom pianos can go for more than $300,000. He has chosen to focus, with patented designs, on improving the way pianists hear what they play. “Normally, the sounds of a piano emanate around the sound board and the back of the piano,” he explains. “It doesn’t travel toward the pianist; it goes up and out the curve.” He is tight-lipped, however, about how his design makes the sound also travel toward the pianist.

LeBron James Mentoring Students

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has won the 2016-17 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award as selected by the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA). The honor, named after the NBA’s second commissioner, is presented annually by the PBWA to a player, coach or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community.

James was one of five finalists for the award, along with New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph. The finalists were chosen by a committee of PBWA members from a list of 26 nominees submitted by NBA teams. The winner was determined by a vote of the entire PBWA, which is composed of approximately 200 writers and editors who cover the NBA on a regular basis for newspapers, online outlets, and magazines.

The 32-year-old James is being honored for improving the educational opportunities of disadvantaged youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and creating long-term change in his community. More than 1,100 at-risk students have benefited from programs through the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF), which motivates children to stay in school and attend college.

“LeBron James’ efforts to help young people are exemplary,” said PBWA President Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. “He is making a difference, and so are the other 25 people who were nominated for this award.”

James takes an active role in mentoring LJFF students, writing them letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavaliers games. He also buys groceries for the students and their families, supplies school uniforms and arranges outings so that the children can be exposed to new experiences. His efforts include an annual “Family Reunion,” the most recent of which featured James hosting more than 5,000 students and family members at a local amusement park.

This season, the LJFF announced a partnership with Akron Public Schools to create a new public school called the I PROMISE School tailored to meet the needs of the students in his program and their families. James also established the I PROMISE Institute at the University of Akron, which will provide around-the-clock support to LJFF students when they begin pursuing four-year degrees. The institute further strengthens the relationship between James and the university and follows a joint announcement in 2015 that pledged full college scholarships for qualifying students enrolled in his mentorship program.

The LJFF stresses the importance of giving back to communities. In February, James brought 23 high school students from Akron that serve as mentors in his foundation to New Orleans for NBA All-Star 2017, where they rebuilt a home damaged by Hurricane Katrina and assisted in tornado relief efforts.

One Band One Sound – A Musical Path to Secure Your Brand’s Reputation

By Kenton Clarke

Founder & Social Entrepreneur | Omnikal

A Unified Sound Develops a Lasting Memory

The topic on many corporate minds today and conversations inside corporate teams is one of brand reputation and brand rescue. The most recent examples of message confusion, message delusion and brand salvage have been seen in the form of national ad campaigns, employee communication and corporate leaders’ far-reaching statements. Diversity and Inclusion. These two words are the running theme for the examples mentioned.

I want to ask you to take a minute from this current important conversation-taking place and think about the sound or message you have heard that was the most unified. A sound correlates most easily to the best musical performance you have ever listened to. The end result of that magical work of art is typically the result of a group of talented musicians. The sound creating that feeling it invokes in yourself, whether it be emotion, joy or just beauty to your ears – was one sound coming from one band.

Now you may be asking yourself, what does this have to do with inclusion, branding, brand reputation, and overall company revenue?

There is a tremendous amount of news and activity regarding corporate policy on inclusion and diversity. A recent example involving Unilever’s multi-racial ad for Dove, created an uproar caused by inferences of cleanliness corresponding from darker to lighter skin. The video ad has caused a loss of brand loyalty and created a question in the minds of consumers across ethnic backgrounds. Apple, the Nation’s most valuable brand in the world, recently appeared in our news feed with a corporate executive in charge of instilling diversity and inclusion within the company, having to post an apology for statements made at an international business conference. In fact, you may be reading this with the responsibility of your own brand to manage, corporate message to be authentic and consistent, team to unify, revenue to be met or professional goal to incorporate inclusion in the realm of your own work responsibilities.

As the band now resides in your mind, we all know the sound comes from a combination of instruments, working together to form a renowned musical group, band or orchestra. Let’s take this analogy from band to corporation.

Those same individual contributors in that favorite musical performance that left you with that memorable impression are not dissimilar to the members of your own company you own, work for or buy products from.

“If your brand is to thrive in a competitive market, the enterprise must work in concert to identify, understand and create the behaviors across the corporation to drive repeatable, continuous and measurable inclusion initiatives.”

Be Count Basie

At the same time a unified band or corporation can often not – play or perform as one. The overconfident soloist, the communications department creating a disrupting branding message not corresponding to the company’s end goal are examples of a confusing sound and confusing message. This will result in a dissonance in brand reputation, have immediate impact on company revenue, and can create brand implosion. Such is the case of recent well-known brands  Google, PepsiCo, Unilever (Dove) and Apple whose recent employee statements and offensive ad campaigns have been nothing short of brand implosion and a PR nightmare.

In fact, let’s bring in a famous example of superior sound and a unified message. The Count Basie Orchestra was legendary in sound and recognized for the creation of famed artists under his direction. Count Basie was known for perfection of sound development with member orchestras of 20 or more and was an orchestra leader who developed legendary music still recognized as the foundation of orchestral perfection creating One Band One Sound.

Creating the Perfect Sound

There are key examples in today’s corporate America where the company functions as one with a unified message. I have highlighted HP in a prior post as a corporation who drives an Inclusion culture enterprise wide and demands that multi-culture is presented in national advertising. Just as the CMO, Antonio Lucio of HP faulted his own Advertising firms in failing to bring a multi-cultural team; corporations should follow this example with planning and seamless execution. Howard Schultz, CEO Starbucks is another great example of ensuring Diversity and Inclusion are driven throughout the entire enterprise.

It is imperative for brands to follow the role model of corporations like HP and Starbucks in using forethought, planning and professional guidance in creating a foundation of internal company inclusion and portraying that authentically to the public.

Just as the famous band highlighted here includes a unified group of performers, each company’s C-Suite team members must work together, share messaging plans, and highlight key initiatives through all branded national advertising and representation at any level.

Here at Omnikal, we have developed the Together We Are initiative to address these specific communication needs for large corporations and SMBs. This program provides strategic consulting, internal and external multi-media brand communications and overall company messaging to focus on aligning with the Inclusive Majority Market. Imagine the potential for your brand when your organization is transformed internally, in a way that extends through its leadership, workforce, customers, suppliers, community and stakeholders, creating an enduring, positive ripple effect.

One Band One Sound

-Kenton

OMNIKAL is the Nation’s largest, inclusive business organization, built to empower all entrepreneurs, and small to medium sized businesses through “a powerful social B2B platform” that fuels real growth & success.

‘It’s Beyond Time’: Ray Fisher talks ‘Justice League’, superhero diversity

From playing boxing great Muhammad Ali on stage to Cyborg in “Justice League” on the big screen, Ray Fisher talks diversity among superheros.

Ray Fisher is giving new life to the old saying: “You’ve come a long way baby.”

Just a few years ago, the hunky actor was performing onstage as Muhammad Ali in Will Power’s off-Broadway play “Fetch Clay, Make Man,” which centered on the boxing legend’s relatively unknown relationship with controversial 1930s film actor Stepin’ Fetchit.

Nowadays, the 30-year-old Camden, New Jersey native is stepping into a much bigger spotlight as Cyborg in DC Comics’ latest addition to its juggernaut superhero franchise, “Justice League.” Even though it may seem like a major career leap, playing the two roles are “one in the same” for Hollywood’s new rising star.

“You go from playing Muhammad Ali, who was a superhero in and of his own, right, for all black people. People make the comparison a lot and they say, ‘Well, how’s it like to go from one to the other?’ And I say, ‘It feels phenomenal.’ Even Ali, back then, he had a comic book with Muhammad Ali dressed as Superman,” Fisher told NBC News.

“There’s a certain mythology behind both of the characters,” he added. “They’re both larger than life, and I think playing Ali definitely put me in a prime position to be ready to take this character on as well, and sort of break into the forefront.”

“Justice League,” in theaters November 17, is Fisher’s second time up to bat as Cyborg (he had a cameo appearance in last year’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”). This wont be his last time in the superhero costume, Warner Bros. Pictures plans to release Cyborg’s standalone film in 2020.

Admittedly, he didn’t collect comic books in his youth but exhibited fandom through more mainstream formats like TV and movies.

“But growing up I did have the Batman animated series, all the Michael Keaton movies, Justice League series, all of that stuff,” Fisher explained. “I was literally in the car every day on my way home from school trying to hurry up and get the homework done so I could just go home and watch the cartoons and not be bothered. Like, I’d have all these crazy sort of ‘who would win battles’ with my friends who were big fans of other comic book characters, and I’d always find a way for Batman to win. It was deep for me man.”

