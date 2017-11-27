Princeton University dedicated the naming of Morrison Hall on Friday, Nov. 17, in honor of Toni Morrison, the Robert F. Goheen Professor in the Humanities, Emeritus, and the recipient of the 1993 Nobel Prize in Literature. Morrison was the first African American to be awarded the prize.

The dedication was held in Chancellor Green following Morrison’s keynote address at the Princeton and Slavery Project Symposium in Richardson Auditorium.

Princeton President Christopher L. Eisgruber opened the ceremony, noting that Morrison Hall is a “181-year-old building that is the home and the heart of the undergraduate college at Princeton University.”

Speaking at the dedication with Eisgruber and Morrison were Ruth Simmons, the president of Prairie View A&M University and a close friend of Morrison’s, and the author MacKenzie Bezos, a former student of Morrison and a member of Princeton’s Class of 1992.

“This is a very, very special, beautiful occasion for me,” Morrison said.

Morrison Hall formerly was called West College. The building houses the Office of the Dean of the College and faces Cannon Green behind Nassau Hall. On Nov. 14, a portrait of Morrison by Paul Wyse was hung in the building.

Last year, the trustees approved a recommendation to name one of the University’s most prominent buildings for Morrison, after the Council of the Princeton University (CPUC) Committee on Naming sought suggestions throughout the University community on the naming of “buildings or other spaces not already named for historical figures or donors to recognize individuals who would bring a more diverse presence to the campus.”

“How fitting that the first building named through this process will now honor a teacher, an artist and a scholar who not only has graced our campus with the highest imaginable levels of achievement and distinction, but who has herself spoken eloquently about the significance of names on the Princeton campus,” Eisgruber said, referring to an address Morrison delivered in 1996 at Princeton’s 250th convocation, titled “The Place of the Idea; the Idea of the Place.”

Added Eisgruber: “Today Princeton revises itself — revises its plaques of stone and its maps both paper and electronic — so that Toni Morrison’s name becomes part of the lexicon through which students, faculty, staff and alumni navigate this campus, and thereby part of the evolving tapestry through which our community defines itself.”

Morrison, who transferred to emeritus status in 2006, came to Princeton in 1989 to teach literature and creative writing. Morrison played a key role in expanding the University’s commitments to the creative and performing arts and to African American studies. In 1994, she founded the Princeton Atelier, which brings together undergraduate students in interdisciplinary collaborations with acclaimed artists. In 2016, the Princeton University Library announced that the major portion of Morrison’s papers, which had been part of the permanent library collections since 2014, were open for research to students, faculty and scholars worldwide.

“By honoring Toni Morrison in this way, we recognize the indelible impact she has had on this University,” Eisgruber said, emphasizing that Morrison’s “leadership has helped Princeton to become the increasingly imaginative and inclusive institution that we know today.”

Continue onto Princeton University Newsroom to read the complete article.