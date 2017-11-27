Nadia Hamilton was inspired to launch MagnusCards by her brother with autism

BusinessTechnology
LinkedIn

This tech designer’s new app is a video game for individuals with cognitive needs

When 30-year-old app designer Nadia Hamilton was growing up, she noticed that her younger brother Troy, who was and is living with autism, needed support in completing everyday tasks. Brushing teeth and getting dressed were especially difficult.

Troy would go into the bathroom to pick up his toothbrush but would wait for family members to prompt him on the next task.

“OK, step one, you’re going to put the toothpaste on your toothbrush. Step two, then you’re going to do this and that and this and that,” Hamilton said. “If he did not have that support, he was stuck.

“This is something that people with autism and cognitive special needs in general tend to struggle with: knowing or feeling comfortable doing the step-by-step instructions that are involved in a process.”

By the time Troy Hamilton, who is now 28, graduated from high school, there were fewer and fewer opportunities for his continued personal and social development. So Hamilton used her experiences growing up with Troy to launch Magnusmode and create MagnusCards, an app in the form of a video game that focuses on providing step-by-step instructions for completing tasks.

“I got an idea. I think I was around 8 years old. I knew that Troy loved video games, and I knew that he loved using the official strategy guides for each video game. A strategy guide is kind of like a step-by-step instruction to help you get through a stage in a game. So I knew that this guide enabled him to play the games on his own. I started thinking, I’m like, ‘OK, I like to draw. What if I can utilize my creativity to help him to navigate life around the home?’ ”

Brushing teeth, making toast, preparing for school and bedtime are part of MagnusCards’ system. In its preparation stage, Hamilton would use tape to post instructions to the walls of the apartment she shared with Troy. Troy would then go through each activity by looking at the visuals and re-enacting what he saw step by step.

“This afforded him with the confidence and with the safety net of knowing that he was going to get to the end of the activity, and he would not miss any steps, and he could do it on his own,” Hamilton explained. “It was pretty much from the strategy guides from video games, I created the ultimate strategy guide for life.”

Hamilton graduated from the University of Toronto, where she studied history and political science and earned a bachelor’s degree. She started working with individuals with special needs to pay her way through college. Going into their homes as one of her duties gave her insight on how other users could benefit from the app. So while developing MagnusCards, she was able to focus on an all-inclusive product that would benefit others seeking to maintain everyday work or life habits. The gaming program offers full customization so caregivers, parents, teachers and others can use it.

“So if somebody’s used to doing laundry a certain way with their laundry machine with shirts that are a certain color, the pictures and the text can be customized on the card decks so that their experience is unique, and the instruction is relayed in a way that is important and digestible to them,” Hamilton said.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

Black, queer and female: VC founder starts her ‘own league’

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

Five years ago, Arlan Hamilton set her eyes on becoming a venture capitalist in “the land of opportunity” she called Silicon Valley.

But as a queer black woman, she found the industry wasn’t in her favor.

“I tried earnestly and with wide eyes,” Hamilton told CNN Tech. “But I just got doors slammed in my face. Nobody was interested.”

Hamilton, then 34, also struggled to afford a place to live. Even as she tried to set up meetings with potential partners, she spent nights on the floor of the San Francisco Airport.

Later that year, her first investment came through. She started Backstage Capital, a firm dedicated to funding underrepresented founders who identify as LGBTQ, women and people of color.

Since its launch in 2015, the company said it has invested over $2 million in more than 50 startups. This includes ShearShare, a platform that connects stylists to salons, and Astral AR, an augmented reality piloting system for dronesIts goal is to reach 100 founders by 2020.

Starting her own fund meant facing a system that has not been fair to people of color, especially black women. According to a study by researchers from Babson and Wellesley colleges, female CEOs receive 3% of all VC funding. Meanwhile, black women founders made up only 0.2% of all VC deals between 2012 to 2014, according to #ProjectDiane. The study, which published last year, examined more than 60,000 startups in the U.S.

“I realized that [access to] opportunities were only for certain people. If anyone else wanted in, they’d have to create their own access and their own experience,” Hamilton said.

“I said, ‘I could not do this, but then I won’t see any change. If they wont let me in, I’ll start my own league.'”

Backstage Capital has since attracted support from Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield and Marc Andreessen, an investor in Twitter, Skype and Facebook.

Starting her “own league” wasn’t and still isn’t easy. The few black women founders who receive VC funding get significantly less of the pie. The average amount of money for a failed startup raises $1.3 million, but the average black female founder received $36,000, the #ProjectDiane study showed.

Part of the battle is explaining diversity can be good for business, said Hamilton. For example, companies with female founders saw 63% higher returns than companies with all men did, one study showed.

“It’s not about “helping” founders,” she wrote in a viral Medium post called “Dear White Venture Capitalists: If you’re reading this, it’s (almost!) too late“. “It’s about fueling an untapped ecosystem so that you may be lucky enough to reap the rewards in years to come.”

Continue onto CNN to read the complete article.

Will.i.am’s start-up has raised $117 million as it pivots from hardware to customer support chatbot

BusinessEntertainment
LinkedIn

I.am+, the tech startup founded by pop star and entrepreneur will.i.am, has raised $117 million in venture funding, the company told Reuters on Monday as it announced its entry into the corporate computing market with a voice assistant for customer service.

The company, founded in 2012, initially focused on consumer electronics devices such as headphones. The new artificial intelligence product, similar to Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, marks a sharp departure for the firm, which now employs about 300 people.

Its most recent funding round, an $89 million investment by a group including Salesforce Ventures, closed in March but had not been previously announced.

Will.i.am, who rose to prominence as a member of The Black Eyed Peas, said the corporate market offered the company an opportunity to quickly deploy and develop its assistant, called Omega.

“I wanted to create something that allows us to do many things,” said will.i.am, founder and chief executive of the company, in a telephone interview with Reuters. “There’s so much you can do with a voice platform.”

Though many celebrities and athletes including Jessica Alba, Ashton Kutcher and Joe Montana have made their way into the tech sector through investments and their own startups, most have tended to focus on consumer technology.

The first enterprise customer for I.am+ is Deutsche Telekom AG , the German telecommunications giant and parent company of T-Mobile. Since July, the company has been using Omega to power an AI customer support chatbot and it plans to add a voice phone system soon, i.am+ said.

Continue onto CNBC News to read the complete article.

Marc Lamont Hill launches coffee shop, bookstore in Philly

Business
LinkedIn

Marc Lamont Hill, a noted author, social commentator and professor, has made a foray into entrepreneurship by opening a new coffee shop and bookstore in Philadelphia.

His new shop, Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books, officially opens Monday morning in the city’s Germantown section. The store serves up LaColombe coffee, coffee drinks, gourmet teas and hot chocolate.

The menu features an array of sandwiches, soups and desserts including bread pudding and sweet potato pies provided by Black vendors.

The business is named in honor of his late uncle, Bobbie Lee Hill, a veteran who fought in World War II. During his youth, Hill visited his uncle’s home in North Philadelphia where he was exposed to books by African-American authors and Black Enterprise and Jet magazines.

His uncle, who died in 1994, would often engage him in conversations on race and offer his keen perspective on issues.

“His house was the first place I went where I heard a critical analysis of the world,” Hill, 38, said as he reflected on visiting his uncle.

“It was the first place that kind of opened up to me the idea of literacy being an expression of who we are as Black people.”

His uncle’s home was a place where Hill was provided with a good meal and was educated, protected and valued. When Hill decided to launch a business, he aspired to create something with a similar vibe.

While his uncle played a key role, Hill also credits Black owned book stores with helping to further his educational horizons. He often shopped at local book stores like Black and Noble in North Philadelphia, Hakim’s Bookstore and Gift Shop in West Philadelphia and the now defunct, Basic Black Books, formerly located in The Gallery Mall.

“Black bookstores were where I developed a sense of identity,” said Hill, who is a professor of media studies and urban education at Temple University.

“It’s where I discovered the world. It’s where I got a different curriculum than what school gave me. So for me, I thought it was important to pay that forward and to build something for the community in the same vain. My life is better because I had those places and I want to create them for the next generation.”

Hill will be on hand to serve his customers and engage them in conversations about making book selections. The author of four books has been published in academic journals.

An article by the African American Literature Book Club noted fewer than 60 Black owned bookstores remain in the nation due to a variety of factors ranging from less consumer demand to the impact of online sales.

“We went from having hundreds of Black owned bookstores in America and now there are only 54,” said Hill, who received his undergraduate degree from Temple and his Ph.D from the University of Pennsylvania.

“I said what would it mean for me to make it 55 and create something that we needed.”

Continue onto The Philadelphia Tribune to read the complete article.

 

‘Buying Black’ during the holidays is a community investment

Business
LinkedIn

As consumers invest hours and hours of searching for the best deals on holiday gifts for their loved ones, black business owners are asking consumers to invest that same time and money with them.

‘Buying black,’ said black business owners, is an investment not just for the businesses, but the entire black community.

“Black business owners have their ear to the street. They pour into the communities in which they reside,” Eldredge E. Washington, co-founder of Spendefy, told NBC News. “They play a role in building the communities in which they reside. By supporting them the way we do, we help to empower them.”

Washington and his friend Antwon Davis, created Spendefy two years ago to help small black businesses achieve success by providing them with resources needed to be successful.

A lack of resources, said Washington, is at the core of what plagues most communities today, especially the black community.

“Nationwide there are more than 2.6 million black-owned businesses,” Davis told NBC News. “But eight out of 10 fail within the first year and a half because of a lack of exposure, a lack of capital, and a lack of business acumen.”

Dubbing it “the Yelp for black businesses,” Davis said Spendefy provides small black businesses with much needed exposure.

“Consumers seek products and services regularly, but these businesses do not have the bandwidth or the time available to figure out how to compete as technology changes every single day,” he said.

Using the site is simple. All one has to do is log in, search their area, and find the black-owned businesses near them. Businesses can be found by searching location, keyword(s), or category.

For Eric Patrick, CEO and founder of Black Market Exchange, ‘Buying Black’ is a statement but more than just a mantra within the black community.

“Money can last longer within our community,” he told NBC News via email. “Which then can be used for further progression not only of businesses, but income in households to use towards higher education and skills training.”

Through Black Market Exchange, Patrick attempts to educate people of color, especially millennials, on best practices of investing. Because most black businesses are not publicly traded companies, he said the best means of supporting them is by being consumers.

“When shopping at black businesses, we should look at our acts of frequenting them as investing with the return being the further progression of people in our community,” he said, “As well as a means for them to feed their families and provide their children with more opportunities.”

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

How This McDonald’s Owner Operator Uses Her Passion For People To Continue Her Father’s Legacy

Business
LinkedIn

Stephanie Oliver-Green, Franchisee and Owner of six McDonald’s Restaurants, got the inspiration to own her own business from her father, Carroll Oliver, who was murdered last year.

“He was in the owner business in 1978 or 1979 and trained with Herman Petty, one of the first black McDonald’s operators.

“I saw how hard he [her father] worked and how he provided for the family, so I got excited when I saw that there was opportunity for African Americans at McDonald’s to own businesses and give back to our communities.”

But being an owner is about more than the title. It’s about being a good leader, providing a healthy work environment and fostering positive environments for your employees. And Stephanie has always been a people person.

“In college, I met a lady who wanted me to sell Mary Kay,” she says, “I loved it because i could do as much as I wanted and be as successful as I wanted to be. I’m prize-motivated. Doesn’t matter what it is. It wasn’t the fact it was real diamonds we could win, it was “If I do this, what are the results of working hard?”

She kept that mentality when she became an owner in 2000.

“I decided then that I wanted to motivate and run the business and build it on people and relationships instead of a focus on profit,” Stephanie says, “I wanted to be the best owner I could be, wanted people to know they could depend on me. I’m not too good to sweep or wipe the floor.”

Her willingness to put the business above self and to relate to her employees is something that adds unbelievable value to her stores.

“I’ve always had the notion to help people, I love people and love inspiring and motivating people,” she says, “I like to teach people. A lot of that was service and serving others. It came really easy for me. If I can change somebody’s life and give them the opportunity I was given, if they want it bad enough they can have what I have because my father gave me the opportunity.”

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

This Engineer’s Smartphone-Controlled Robots Will Be Sold In Apple Stores

Technology
LinkedIn

MekaMons are a perfect marriage between gaming and stem technology.

It has been four long years for British-Nigerian engineer Silas Adekunle.

His company, Reach Robotics, has worked tirelessly to develop  MekaMons, a line of agile robots that can be controlled by a user’s smartphone.

Smartphone-controlled robots may sound like all fun and games, but these robots are no child’s plaything: they can do battle with other MekaMons at a drop of the dime.

If that sounds dope to you, you’re in luck.

According to TechCrunch, Adekunle’s robots will be sold at Apple stores starting this week. Although a variety of robots are available, the entry-level device starts at $300.

“One of our investors set up a meeting [with Apple], and they loved it,” Adekunle said. The Apple team was especially excited to see Adekunle’s plans to incorporate augmented reality in his product. The tech giant has recently doubled down on AR development by releasing a special AR toolkit (ARkit) that Adekunle plans to use in future versions of his technology.

In part thanks to that synergy, Apple will sell the innovative robots, that are a perfect cross between robotics and gaming, exclusively online and in its brick-and-mortar stores.

“It will feel surreal to see them finally in stores after spending years building these robots from scratch,” Adekunle said.

The journey to Apple stores saw Adekunle working for GE Aviation and Infineon before he set out on his own. The inventor first had the idea for MekaMons while still in college.

“We’ve created an entirely new video gaming platform,” Adekunle stated in a press release. “MekaMon straddles both the real and virtual worlds while taking the gaming experience beyond a player’s screen and turning their sitting room into a limitless robotic battle zone.”

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

This veteran entrepreneur is launching program to help new black female entrepreneurs

Business
LinkedIn

Demarra Gardner says Black Women About Business is inspired by her own story, the need for resources and a soaring number of business owners.

Demarra Gardner is an independent consultant whose business goal is to help other women of color meet their own business goals.

As founder of Change Agent Consulting, Gardner’s development and practice started in 2008 in Michigan. She knew she wanted to lend her hard-earned skills to other female business owners, so she formed Black Women About Business (BWAB) to bring much-needed resources to African-American women seeking to build their entrepreneurial dreams.

According to the State of Women-Owned Business Support Report (2016), businesses owned by women of color have more than doubled since 2007, increasing by 126 percent. There are nearly 2.8 million more firms owned by women of color now than there were in 2007.

Gardner’s organization exists to assist these women. She describes BWAB as a yearlong virtual and retreat learning space for black women who aspire to start a business or existing business owners who want to scale their businesses. BWAB will begin its inaugural program in early December.

Education, mentorship and access to funding will be the focal point of BWAB. According to the website, one of the organization’s core value propositions is that at least 90 percent of BWAB services will be provided by other black women.

“That was something really important to me,” Gardner said. “To model that investing in each other is paramount. I have immense pride in who I am as a black woman — it’s central to my identity. I want to provide a platform where black women can be exactly who they are and be wildly successful in business.”

Gardner is a Kalamazoo, Michigan, native and still lives there with her husband and daughter. She has built a national reputation as an entrepreneur, consultant, public speaker, and certified executive and life coach. She spoke with The Undefeated about her childhood experiences, her leap into entrepreneurship and her desire to help other women of color soar with their businesses.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

One Band One Sound – A Musical Path to Secure Your Brand’s Reputation

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

By Kenton Clarke

Founder & Social Entrepreneur | Omnikal

A Unified Sound Develops a Lasting Memory

The topic on many corporate minds today and conversations inside corporate teams is one of brand reputation and brand rescue. The most recent examples of message confusion, message delusion and brand salvage have been seen in the form of national ad campaigns, employee communication and corporate leaders’ far-reaching statements. Diversity and Inclusion. These two words are the running theme for the examples mentioned.

I want to ask you to take a minute from this current important conversation-taking place and think about the sound or message you have heard that was the most unified. A sound correlates most easily to the best musical performance you have ever listened to. The end result of that magical work of art is typically the result of a group of talented musicians. The sound creating that feeling it invokes in yourself, whether it be emotion, joy or just beauty to your ears – was one sound coming from one band.

Now you may be asking yourself, what does this have to do with inclusion, branding, brand reputation, and overall company revenue?

There is a tremendous amount of news and activity regarding corporate policy on inclusion and diversity. A recent example involving Unilever’s multi-racial ad for Dove, created an uproar caused by inferences of cleanliness corresponding from darker to lighter skin. The video ad has caused a loss of brand loyalty and created a question in the minds of consumers across ethnic backgrounds. Apple, the Nation’s most valuable brand in the world, recently appeared in our news feed with a corporate executive in charge of instilling diversity and inclusion within the company, having to post an apology for statements made at an international business conference. In fact, you may be reading this with the responsibility of your own brand to manage, corporate message to be authentic and consistent, team to unify, revenue to be met or professional goal to incorporate inclusion in the realm of your own work responsibilities.

As the band now resides in your mind, we all know the sound comes from a combination of instruments, working together to form a renowned musical group, band or orchestra. Let’s take this analogy from band to corporation.

Those same individual contributors in that favorite musical performance that left you with that memorable impression are not dissimilar to the members of your own company you own, work for or buy products from.

“If your brand is to thrive in a competitive market, the enterprise must work in concert to identify, understand and create the behaviors across the corporation to drive repeatable, continuous and measurable inclusion initiatives.”

Be Count Basie

At the same time a unified band or corporation can often not – play or perform as one. The overconfident soloist, the communications department creating a disrupting branding message not corresponding to the company’s end goal are examples of a confusing sound and confusing message. This will result in a dissonance in brand reputation, have immediate impact on company revenue, and can create brand implosion. Such is the case of recent well-known brands  Google, PepsiCo, Unilever (Dove) and Apple whose recent employee statements and offensive ad campaigns have been nothing short of brand implosion and a PR nightmare.

In fact, let’s bring in a famous example of superior sound and a unified message. The Count Basie Orchestra was legendary in sound and recognized for the creation of famed artists under his direction. Count Basie was known for perfection of sound development with member orchestras of 20 or more and was an orchestra leader who developed legendary music still recognized as the foundation of orchestral perfection creating One Band One Sound.

Creating the Perfect Sound

There are key examples in today’s corporate America where the company functions as one with a unified message. I have highlighted HP in a prior post as a corporation who drives an Inclusion culture enterprise wide and demands that multi-culture is presented in national advertising. Just as the CMO, Antonio Lucio of HP faulted his own Advertising firms in failing to bring a multi-cultural team; corporations should follow this example with planning and seamless execution. Howard Schultz, CEO Starbucks is another great example of ensuring Diversity and Inclusion are driven throughout the entire enterprise.

It is imperative for brands to follow the role model of corporations like HP and Starbucks in using forethought, planning and professional guidance in creating a foundation of internal company inclusion and portraying that authentically to the public.

Just as the famous band highlighted here includes a unified group of performers, each company’s C-Suite team members must work together, share messaging plans, and highlight key initiatives through all branded national advertising and representation at any level.

Here at Omnikal, we have developed the Together We Are initiative to address these specific communication needs for large corporations and SMBs. This program provides strategic consulting, internal and external multi-media brand communications and overall company messaging to focus on aligning with the Inclusive Majority Market. Imagine the potential for your brand when your organization is transformed internally, in a way that extends through its leadership, workforce, customers, suppliers, community and stakeholders, creating an enduring, positive ripple effect.

One Band One Sound

-Kenton

OMNIKAL is the Nation’s largest, inclusive business organization, built to empower all entrepreneurs, and small to medium sized businesses through “a powerful social B2B platform” that fuels real growth & success.

5 Reasons to Choose a Career in Nursing

BusinessCareersTechnology
LinkedIn

By Heather Marr

Whether we realize it or not, nurses are critical to our daily lives—working in our schools, physician’s offices, hospitals, nursing homes and hospices, and even in our homes. Nurses help us at our best and worst times, when we are most vulnerable, and they take our stories to heart.

Here are some important things you should know every day of the year—especially if you’re considering the field:

  1. Whom can you trust? Nurses, that’s who.

An annual Gallup poll released in December 2016 marked the 15th consecutive year that nurses were ranked as the nation’s most trusted profession. According to the poll, 84 percent of Americans rated nurses’ honesty and ethical standards as “very high” or “high.”

  1. We need more nurses!

Feeling inspired by the nurses in your life? It’s a strong line of work to aspire to. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), jobs for registered nurses are projected to grow 16 percent between 2014 and 2024—from 2.75 million to approximately 3.2 million—as the nation’s aging population and growing access to health care boosts demand for long-term and acute care.

  1. Good news: Nursing’s for everyone.

Gone are the days when becoming a male nurse was an anomaly. While today’s nursing workforce is still predominately made up of women, there is a growing number of men entering the field each year.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that in 1970, just 2.7 percent of registered nurses were men. By 2016, men made up approximately 8 percent of working registered nurses, according to a report from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

  1. Even better, nurses get jobs.

According to the AACN, nurses comprise the largest single component of hospital staff, are the primary providers of patient care in the nation’s hospitals, and also deliver a majority of the long-term care in the United States.

Registered nurses also have the highest employment of all healthcare practitioners in the United States, according to BLS data, making up 3.1 million of the nearly 9 million workers employed as healthcare practitioners in 2016.

The next largest healthcare practitioner occupation, physicians and surgeons, represented 1.06 million workers.

  1. Fulfillment: Nurses sure like what they do.

A 2016 Medscape survey of more than 10,000 registered nurses in the United States found that 95 percent of respondents were glad they become a nurse.

Relationships with and gratitude from patients was identified as the most rewarding aspect of a nursing career by survey respondents.

About the Author
Heather Marr is a marketing and student recruitment specialist in higher education. Follow her on Twitter @Haf0577Marr, or connect on LinkedIn.

View the original article at: snhu.edu/about-us/news-and-events/2017/05/facts-about-nursing-careers

The Man Behind General Mills and How He Understands How Technology Can Improve the Lives of People Around the World

Business
LinkedIn

Alphabet Inc. announced earlier this year that it has appointed Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ferguson is a respected leader in the economics and finance industries, and will serve on Alphabet’s Audit Committee. His appointment was effective June 24, 2016.

“I’m so excited that Roger has agreed to join our Board,” said Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alphabet. “He has a long record of distinguished and thoughtful service in the private and public sectors, and deeply understands how technology can improve the lives of people around the world.”

“I’ve long admired Google’s and Alphabet’s positive impact on people across the globe,” Mr. Ferguson said. “I’m honored to join the Alphabet board and look forward to helping the company in its many terrific opportunities ahead.”

Mr. Ferguson has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of TIAA, a major financial services company, since April 2008. He joined TIAA after his tenure at Swiss Re, a global reinsurance company, where he served as Chairman of the firm’s America Holding Corporation, Head of Financial Services, and a member of the Executive Committee from 2006 to 2008. Prior to that, Mr. Ferguson joined the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System in 1997 and served as its Vice Chairman from 1999 to 2006, and was a consultant at McKinsey & Company from 1984 to 1997.

Mr. Ferguson has been a member of the board of directors of General Mills, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods, since December 2015, and serves on its corporate governance committee and finance committee; and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., a creator of flavors and fragrances, since April 2010, and serves as chair of its compensation committee. He is also on the advisory board of Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP, a global alternative asset manager.

Mr. Ferguson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, a Doctoral degree in economics, and a Juris Doctor degree, all from Harvard University. He is currently Chairman of the Conference Board and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Advanced Study and the Board of Trustees of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

About Alphabet Inc.
Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 60,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

A Woman of Power and Influence

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

Lori George Billingsley is a champion of change

Vice President of Community Relations at Coca-Cola North America, Lori George Billingsley has had a profound impact on hundreds of people on a local, statewide, national, and even global level.

A champion of change, Billingsley has more than 30 years of public relations experience in developing and implementing breakthrough programs that meet organizational goals, target audience needs and produce results. In her current role, she oversees community giving, engagement, and volunteerism for Coca-Cola North America. “I’m extremely passionate about the community, so it’s a joy to be able to do this work for such a global and iconic brand,” she said. “I’ve always been passionate about helping others and wanted to be in a position to positively impact the lives of others.”

Prior to joining the Coca-Cola team, Billingsley led her own public relations consultancy and held positions in a global public relations agency and for the government in the District of Columbia. She has also served as a professor, instructor, and lecturer at two Ohio-based colleges, as well as her alma mater, Howard University.

But with success also come challenges. As a businesswoman, Billingsley has had to overcome obstacles throughout her career. “Most of my career challenges have centered around discernment between the ‘good to do’ and the ‘right to do’ opportunities,” she said. “Additionally, as an African-American woman, I have faced challenges that my male colleagues have not. The simple fact that I often enter conference rooms and see no one else of color or no other women creates a unique experience for me.”

Billingsley continues to overcome obstacles by being intentional in her actions and making sure she includes other perspectives. Her personal motto is Proverbs 3:5-6, which proclaims, “Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.”

Her piece of advice to women: “Do not hesitate in pursuing roles that might be a stretch. Be open to taking risks.”

A native of Teaneck, New Jersey, Billingsley received her Bachelor of Arts in public relations at Howard University and her Master of Arts in public communications at American University. She is a member of Leadership Atlanta’s Class of 2008 and of the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Georgia Chapter. She has also served on several national and local boards, including the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc., Atlanta Mission, PRSA Foundation, International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute, ColorComm, Inc., and Living Water for Girls.

Billingsley has received numerous awards, including the Network Journal’s 2015 Top 25 Influential Black Women in Business; Atlanta’s Top 100 Black Women of Influence (2015, 2014) from the Atlanta Business League; and Howard University’s School of Communications (HUSOC).

Source: Black PRWire

Girls Auto Clinic’s Patrice Banks

Business
LinkedIn

The engineer and automotive technician educates and empowers women through their cars

Girls Auto Clinic (GAC) is a woman-owned and operated business run by Patrice Banks, engineer and automotive technician. A mechanic that caters to women, Patrice started GAC to educate and empower women through their cars.

It’s no secret that women generally do not understand vehicles—how they operate or how to maintain them. Most women hate the automotive buying and repair process because they feel misunderstood/taken advantage of, and/or mistreated. To make things worse, the automotive industry has not done much to ease concerns, anxiety, and fear despite the fact more than half their customers are women and spend $200 billion a year on buying and repairing their cars.

Girls Auto Clinic wants women to be confident drivers and smart consumers. We strive to be a visionary leader in the automotive industry by changing the way the industry views and markets to women while also changing the beliefs women have towards the industry through education and niche marketing.

GAC offers trustworthy, open, and down-to-earth dialogue about the workings of vehicles and how to service and maintain them through female auto repair garages, car care workshops, books, an apparel line and more. GAC offers automotive buying and repair resources, products, and services based on trust, education, inclusion and empowerment.

Owner: Patrice Banks

Website: girlsautoclinic.com

Headquarters: 7425 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082

Previous career: Failure Analysis Engineer

Industry/Service: Automotive

Founded: 2013

Startup: It didn’t cost me anything but filing fees to start the business in 2013. The shop, which opened this past fall, cost $830,000 to launch.

Biggest obstacle: Finding the right people to work for your company who complement your leaderships skills and work ethic.

Goal: Become a billion dollar company!

Biggest lesson you’ve learned: Trust the process. Nothing happens as fast as you hope or expect it. It happens when it’s supposed to happen.

Motto: “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.” —Malcolm X

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine