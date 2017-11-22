How This McDonald’s Owner Operator Uses Her Passion For People To Continue Her Father’s Legacy

Business
LinkedIn

Stephanie Oliver-Green, Franchisee and Owner of six McDonald’s Restaurants, got the inspiration to own her own business from her father, Carroll Oliver, who was murdered last year.

“He was in the owner business in 1978 or 1979 and trained with Herman Petty, one of the first black McDonald’s operators.

“I saw how hard he [her father] worked and how he provided for the family, so I got excited when I saw that there was opportunity for African Americans at McDonald’s to own businesses and give back to our communities.”

But being an owner is about more than the title. It’s about being a good leader, providing a healthy work environment and fostering positive environments for your employees. And Stephanie has always been a people person.

“In college, I met a lady who wanted me to sell Mary Kay,” she says, “I loved it because i could do as much as I wanted and be as successful as I wanted to be. I’m prize-motivated. Doesn’t matter what it is. It wasn’t the fact it was real diamonds we could win, it was “If I do this, what are the results of working hard?”

She kept that mentality when she became an owner in 2000.

“I decided then that I wanted to motivate and run the business and build it on people and relationships instead of a focus on profit,” Stephanie says, “I wanted to be the best owner I could be, wanted people to know they could depend on me. I’m not too good to sweep or wipe the floor.”

Her willingness to put the business above self and to relate to her employees is something that adds unbelievable value to her stores.

“I’ve always had the notion to help people, I love people and love inspiring and motivating people,” she says, “I like to teach people. A lot of that was service and serving others. It came really easy for me. If I can change somebody’s life and give them the opportunity I was given, if they want it bad enough they can have what I have because my father gave me the opportunity.”

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

This veteran entrepreneur is launching program to help new black female entrepreneurs

Business
LinkedIn

Demarra Gardner says Black Women About Business is inspired by her own story, the need for resources and a soaring number of business owners.

Demarra Gardner is an independent consultant whose business goal is to help other women of color meet their own business goals.

As founder of Change Agent Consulting, Gardner’s development and practice started in 2008 in Michigan. She knew she wanted to lend her hard-earned skills to other female business owners, so she formed Black Women About Business (BWAB) to bring much-needed resources to African-American women seeking to build their entrepreneurial dreams.

According to the State of Women-Owned Business Support Report (2016), businesses owned by women of color have more than doubled since 2007, increasing by 126 percent. There are nearly 2.8 million more firms owned by women of color now than there were in 2007.

Gardner’s organization exists to assist these women. She describes BWAB as a yearlong virtual and retreat learning space for black women who aspire to start a business or existing business owners who want to scale their businesses. BWAB will begin its inaugural program in early December.

Education, mentorship and access to funding will be the focal point of BWAB. According to the website, one of the organization’s core value propositions is that at least 90 percent of BWAB services will be provided by other black women.

“That was something really important to me,” Gardner said. “To model that investing in each other is paramount. I have immense pride in who I am as a black woman — it’s central to my identity. I want to provide a platform where black women can be exactly who they are and be wildly successful in business.”

Gardner is a Kalamazoo, Michigan, native and still lives there with her husband and daughter. She has built a national reputation as an entrepreneur, consultant, public speaker, and certified executive and life coach. She spoke with The Undefeated about her childhood experiences, her leap into entrepreneurship and her desire to help other women of color soar with their businesses.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

One Band One Sound – A Musical Path to Secure Your Brand’s Reputation

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

By Kenton Clarke

Founder & Social Entrepreneur | Omnikal

A Unified Sound Develops a Lasting Memory

The topic on many corporate minds today and conversations inside corporate teams is one of brand reputation and brand rescue. The most recent examples of message confusion, message delusion and brand salvage have been seen in the form of national ad campaigns, employee communication and corporate leaders’ far-reaching statements. Diversity and Inclusion. These two words are the running theme for the examples mentioned.

I want to ask you to take a minute from this current important conversation-taking place and think about the sound or message you have heard that was the most unified. A sound correlates most easily to the best musical performance you have ever listened to. The end result of that magical work of art is typically the result of a group of talented musicians. The sound creating that feeling it invokes in yourself, whether it be emotion, joy or just beauty to your ears – was one sound coming from one band.

Now you may be asking yourself, what does this have to do with inclusion, branding, brand reputation, and overall company revenue?

There is a tremendous amount of news and activity regarding corporate policy on inclusion and diversity. A recent example involving Unilever’s multi-racial ad for Dove, created an uproar caused by inferences of cleanliness corresponding from darker to lighter skin. The video ad has caused a loss of brand loyalty and created a question in the minds of consumers across ethnic backgrounds. Apple, the Nation’s most valuable brand in the world, recently appeared in our news feed with a corporate executive in charge of instilling diversity and inclusion within the company, having to post an apology for statements made at an international business conference. In fact, you may be reading this with the responsibility of your own brand to manage, corporate message to be authentic and consistent, team to unify, revenue to be met or professional goal to incorporate inclusion in the realm of your own work responsibilities.

As the band now resides in your mind, we all know the sound comes from a combination of instruments, working together to form a renowned musical group, band or orchestra. Let’s take this analogy from band to corporation.

Those same individual contributors in that favorite musical performance that left you with that memorable impression are not dissimilar to the members of your own company you own, work for or buy products from.

“If your brand is to thrive in a competitive market, the enterprise must work in concert to identify, understand and create the behaviors across the corporation to drive repeatable, continuous and measurable inclusion initiatives.”

Be Count Basie

At the same time a unified band or corporation can often not – play or perform as one. The overconfident soloist, the communications department creating a disrupting branding message not corresponding to the company’s end goal are examples of a confusing sound and confusing message. This will result in a dissonance in brand reputation, have immediate impact on company revenue, and can create brand implosion. Such is the case of recent well-known brands  Google, PepsiCo, Unilever (Dove) and Apple whose recent employee statements and offensive ad campaigns have been nothing short of brand implosion and a PR nightmare.

In fact, let’s bring in a famous example of superior sound and a unified message. The Count Basie Orchestra was legendary in sound and recognized for the creation of famed artists under his direction. Count Basie was known for perfection of sound development with member orchestras of 20 or more and was an orchestra leader who developed legendary music still recognized as the foundation of orchestral perfection creating One Band One Sound.

Creating the Perfect Sound

There are key examples in today’s corporate America where the company functions as one with a unified message. I have highlighted HP in a prior post as a corporation who drives an Inclusion culture enterprise wide and demands that multi-culture is presented in national advertising. Just as the CMO, Antonio Lucio of HP faulted his own Advertising firms in failing to bring a multi-cultural team; corporations should follow this example with planning and seamless execution. Howard Schultz, CEO Starbucks is another great example of ensuring Diversity and Inclusion are driven throughout the entire enterprise.

It is imperative for brands to follow the role model of corporations like HP and Starbucks in using forethought, planning and professional guidance in creating a foundation of internal company inclusion and portraying that authentically to the public.

Just as the famous band highlighted here includes a unified group of performers, each company’s C-Suite team members must work together, share messaging plans, and highlight key initiatives through all branded national advertising and representation at any level.

Here at Omnikal, we have developed the Together We Are initiative to address these specific communication needs for large corporations and SMBs. This program provides strategic consulting, internal and external multi-media brand communications and overall company messaging to focus on aligning with the Inclusive Majority Market. Imagine the potential for your brand when your organization is transformed internally, in a way that extends through its leadership, workforce, customers, suppliers, community and stakeholders, creating an enduring, positive ripple effect.

One Band One Sound

-Kenton

OMNIKAL is the Nation’s largest, inclusive business organization, built to empower all entrepreneurs, and small to medium sized businesses through “a powerful social B2B platform” that fuels real growth & success.

5 Reasons to Choose a Career in Nursing

BusinessCareersTechnology
LinkedIn

By Heather Marr

Whether we realize it or not, nurses are critical to our daily lives—working in our schools, physician’s offices, hospitals, nursing homes and hospices, and even in our homes. Nurses help us at our best and worst times, when we are most vulnerable, and they take our stories to heart.

Here are some important things you should know every day of the year—especially if you’re considering the field:

  1. Whom can you trust? Nurses, that’s who.

An annual Gallup poll released in December 2016 marked the 15th consecutive year that nurses were ranked as the nation’s most trusted profession. According to the poll, 84 percent of Americans rated nurses’ honesty and ethical standards as “very high” or “high.”

  1. We need more nurses!

Feeling inspired by the nurses in your life? It’s a strong line of work to aspire to. According to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), jobs for registered nurses are projected to grow 16 percent between 2014 and 2024—from 2.75 million to approximately 3.2 million—as the nation’s aging population and growing access to health care boosts demand for long-term and acute care.

  1. Good news: Nursing’s for everyone.

Gone are the days when becoming a male nurse was an anomaly. While today’s nursing workforce is still predominately made up of women, there is a growing number of men entering the field each year.

The U.S. Census Bureau reports that in 1970, just 2.7 percent of registered nurses were men. By 2016, men made up approximately 8 percent of working registered nurses, according to a report from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation.

  1. Even better, nurses get jobs.

According to the AACN, nurses comprise the largest single component of hospital staff, are the primary providers of patient care in the nation’s hospitals, and also deliver a majority of the long-term care in the United States.

Registered nurses also have the highest employment of all healthcare practitioners in the United States, according to BLS data, making up 3.1 million of the nearly 9 million workers employed as healthcare practitioners in 2016.

The next largest healthcare practitioner occupation, physicians and surgeons, represented 1.06 million workers.

  1. Fulfillment: Nurses sure like what they do.

A 2016 Medscape survey of more than 10,000 registered nurses in the United States found that 95 percent of respondents were glad they become a nurse.

Relationships with and gratitude from patients was identified as the most rewarding aspect of a nursing career by survey respondents.

About the Author
Heather Marr is a marketing and student recruitment specialist in higher education. Follow her on Twitter @Haf0577Marr, or connect on LinkedIn.

View the original article at: snhu.edu/about-us/news-and-events/2017/05/facts-about-nursing-careers

The Man Behind General Mills and How He Understands How Technology Can Improve the Lives of People Around the World

Business
LinkedIn

Alphabet Inc. announced earlier this year that it has appointed Roger W. Ferguson, Jr. to its Board of Directors. Mr. Ferguson is a respected leader in the economics and finance industries, and will serve on Alphabet’s Audit Committee. His appointment was effective June 24, 2016.

“I’m so excited that Roger has agreed to join our Board,” said Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, Alphabet. “He has a long record of distinguished and thoughtful service in the private and public sectors, and deeply understands how technology can improve the lives of people around the world.”

“I’ve long admired Google’s and Alphabet’s positive impact on people across the globe,” Mr. Ferguson said. “I’m honored to join the Alphabet board and look forward to helping the company in its many terrific opportunities ahead.”

Mr. Ferguson has served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of TIAA, a major financial services company, since April 2008. He joined TIAA after his tenure at Swiss Re, a global reinsurance company, where he served as Chairman of the firm’s America Holding Corporation, Head of Financial Services, and a member of the Executive Committee from 2006 to 2008. Prior to that, Mr. Ferguson joined the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System in 1997 and served as its Vice Chairman from 1999 to 2006, and was a consultant at McKinsey & Company from 1984 to 1997.

Mr. Ferguson has been a member of the board of directors of General Mills, Inc., a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods, since December 2015, and serves on its corporate governance committee and finance committee; and International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc., a creator of flavors and fragrances, since April 2010, and serves as chair of its compensation committee. He is also on the advisory board of Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP, a global alternative asset manager.

Mr. Ferguson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics, a Doctoral degree in economics, and a Juris Doctor degree, all from Harvard University. He is currently Chairman of the Conference Board and serves on the Board of Trustees of the Institute for Advanced Study and the Board of Trustees of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

About Alphabet Inc.
Larry Page and Sergey Brin founded Google in September 1998. Since then, the company has grown to more than 60,000 employees worldwide, with a wide range of popular products and platforms like Search, Maps, Ads, Gmail, Android, Chrome, and YouTube. In October 2015, Alphabet became the parent holding company of Google.

A Woman of Power and Influence

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

Lori George Billingsley is a champion of change

Vice President of Community Relations at Coca-Cola North America, Lori George Billingsley has had a profound impact on hundreds of people on a local, statewide, national, and even global level.

A champion of change, Billingsley has more than 30 years of public relations experience in developing and implementing breakthrough programs that meet organizational goals, target audience needs and produce results. In her current role, she oversees community giving, engagement, and volunteerism for Coca-Cola North America. “I’m extremely passionate about the community, so it’s a joy to be able to do this work for such a global and iconic brand,” she said. “I’ve always been passionate about helping others and wanted to be in a position to positively impact the lives of others.”

Prior to joining the Coca-Cola team, Billingsley led her own public relations consultancy and held positions in a global public relations agency and for the government in the District of Columbia. She has also served as a professor, instructor, and lecturer at two Ohio-based colleges, as well as her alma mater, Howard University.

But with success also come challenges. As a businesswoman, Billingsley has had to overcome obstacles throughout her career. “Most of my career challenges have centered around discernment between the ‘good to do’ and the ‘right to do’ opportunities,” she said. “Additionally, as an African-American woman, I have faced challenges that my male colleagues have not. The simple fact that I often enter conference rooms and see no one else of color or no other women creates a unique experience for me.”

Billingsley continues to overcome obstacles by being intentional in her actions and making sure she includes other perspectives. Her personal motto is Proverbs 3:5-6, which proclaims, “Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.”

Her piece of advice to women: “Do not hesitate in pursuing roles that might be a stretch. Be open to taking risks.”

A native of Teaneck, New Jersey, Billingsley received her Bachelor of Arts in public relations at Howard University and her Master of Arts in public communications at American University. She is a member of Leadership Atlanta’s Class of 2008 and of the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Georgia Chapter. She has also served on several national and local boards, including the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc., Atlanta Mission, PRSA Foundation, International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute, ColorComm, Inc., and Living Water for Girls.

Billingsley has received numerous awards, including the Network Journal’s 2015 Top 25 Influential Black Women in Business; Atlanta’s Top 100 Black Women of Influence (2015, 2014) from the Atlanta Business League; and Howard University’s School of Communications (HUSOC).

Source: Black PRWire

Girls Auto Clinic’s Patrice Banks

Business
LinkedIn

The engineer and automotive technician educates and empowers women through their cars

Girls Auto Clinic (GAC) is a woman-owned and operated business run by Patrice Banks, engineer and automotive technician. A mechanic that caters to women, Patrice started GAC to educate and empower women through their cars.

It’s no secret that women generally do not understand vehicles—how they operate or how to maintain them. Most women hate the automotive buying and repair process because they feel misunderstood/taken advantage of, and/or mistreated. To make things worse, the automotive industry has not done much to ease concerns, anxiety, and fear despite the fact more than half their customers are women and spend $200 billion a year on buying and repairing their cars.

Girls Auto Clinic wants women to be confident drivers and smart consumers. We strive to be a visionary leader in the automotive industry by changing the way the industry views and markets to women while also changing the beliefs women have towards the industry through education and niche marketing.

GAC offers trustworthy, open, and down-to-earth dialogue about the workings of vehicles and how to service and maintain them through female auto repair garages, car care workshops, books, an apparel line and more. GAC offers automotive buying and repair resources, products, and services based on trust, education, inclusion and empowerment.

Owner: Patrice Banks

Website: girlsautoclinic.com

Headquarters: 7425 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082

Previous career: Failure Analysis Engineer

Industry/Service: Automotive

Founded: 2013

Startup: It didn’t cost me anything but filing fees to start the business in 2013. The shop, which opened this past fall, cost $830,000 to launch.

Biggest obstacle: Finding the right people to work for your company who complement your leaderships skills and work ethic.

Goal: Become a billion dollar company!

Biggest lesson you’ve learned: Trust the process. Nothing happens as fast as you hope or expect it. It happens when it’s supposed to happen.

Motto: “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.” —Malcolm X

Laila Ali: Be Unique and Pursue Your Dreams

BusinessEntertainment
LinkedIn

Laila Ali developed the values of hard work, determination and courage growing up as the youngest child of the legendary boxer and humanitarian Muhammad Ali. Her own record of 24 wins—21 of which were knockouts—and zero losses has made her the most successful contender in the history of women’s boxing.

The boxing world champion, TV host, author, and speaker, said, “I like to live my life with an ‘All In’ attitude. I’m always asking myself, ‘What more can I do?'”

Most recently, Ali partnered with T.J.Maxx to launch “The Maxx You Project,” encouraging women to let their individuality shine. In response, T.J.Maxx is launching The Maxx You Project—aimed at helping women break those stereotypes by embracing the personal aspirations or lifelong dreams that make them each one-of-a-kind. Ali has overcome adversity, defied expectations and pushed herself beyond her comfort zone—to help 80 women to do the same.

“As a woman, I know there are ‘boxes’ the world might try to place us in and go-to labels often used to describe us: mother, sister, boss, friend, etc., but they don’t even begin to scratch the surface of who we truly are at our core,” Ali said. “From ‘Mom Boss’ to boxing world champion, entrepreneur to cooking enthusiast, author, speaker and TV host, there is no one role that defines me. That’s why I’m really excited to partner with T.J.Maxx to inspire others to break through those labels and pursue what’s inside them.”

Source: prnewswire and shrm.org

Meet The 14th (Ever) African-American Female Founder To Raise $1M

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

Raising capital is an arduous journey that few entrepreneurs successfully complete. Add a female founder at the helm, and chances of success decrease significantly. Now add an African American female founder, and the chances become abysmal. African American women receive a mere 0.2% of overall venture capital dollars, and of the rare few who do receive money, the average dollar amount is $36,000, compared to the average $1.3 million doled out to the typical white male founded startup.

Enter Kristina Jones, cofounder of Court Buddy, and now the 14th ever African American female founder to raise $1 million or more for her startup. Project Diane calls women like Jones “The Real Unicorns of Tech,” because they are such a rare find.

Court Buddy is a legal tech startup that instantly matches consumers with vetted solo attorneys based on the client’s budget. In the U.S. alone, millions of Americans go to court each year who don’t have the means to pay, and hundreds of thousands of solo attorneys and small law firms struggle to get clients. Jones is bringing these two groups together at scale through her technology.

In addition to becoming the 14th African American female to raise $1 million, Jones has achieved another feat, she is successfully juggling a double partnership. Her cofounder, James Jones, is also her husband, and together they nurture Court Buddy, their business baby, as well as a young daughter at home.

Jones met her lead investor Andrew Koven from LDR Ventures this year at the SheWorx100 Summit in San Francisco. Her other investors include XFactor Ventures, GingerBread Capital, LSS Fund, Uphonest Capital, Equipo Ventures, 500 Startups, and several angel investors including lawyers, doctors, and Fortune 500 executives.

As the CEO of SheWorx, I was excited to sit down with Jones to discuss her journey to becoming the next Unicorn.

Lisa Wang: The landscape is especially tough as an African American female founder. What are the unique challenges that you faced in fundraising and how did you overcome them?

Kristina Jones: To be honest, I actually think being an African American woman worked to my advantage. I think that being the cofounder of a sound, fast-growing business that has revenue and a growing number of users, and that I just happen to be African-American and a woman, helped. One of our mentors, Monique Woodard of 500 Startups, suggested that we cast a wide net during our fundraising process, and not just seek out specific investors who would seem like a shoo-in to invest. And she was right.

It is a lot of hard work and you have to get very comfortable with hearing “no”. We had to learn to not take the “nos” personally. Now we have such an amazing and diverse group of investors and we love that! This process has shown us that some investors are simply not the best fit. You have to do some digging to really strike gold. But most importantly, you have to trust the process and make adjustments along the way.  You can’t learn and develop the skills and tough skin that it takes to achieve the results without going through the process.

Continue onto Forbes to read the complete article.

Beats By Dre’s global head of marketing talks Dr. Dre, LeBron, Kaepernick and diversity

BusinessEntertainment
LinkedIn

Jason White defines culture as being ahead of how the rest of the world sees or accepts something and actually being brave enough to put that point of view out into the world.

“Having the courage to be bold enough to try things and put yourself out there is what defines and pushes culture,” White, the global head of marketing at Beats By Dre, explained.

White works in today’s ever-changing culture masterfully. He’s considered to be one of the most reputable corporate quarterbacks in brand awareness, — making sure Beats by Dre is connecting to music, sports and culture and driving relevance and energy on a global scale.

Managing the hustle to the beat of today’s music is the workflow at Beats By Dre. The headphones company, founded by music icons Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Jimmy Iovine, taps into pop culture in a way that moves with it through the storytelling of high-profile athletes and musicians.

White’s background includes the overseeing of the award-winning Straight Outta Compton campaign, along with LeBron James’ “Re-Established” campaign marking his return to Cleveland in 2014. Before Beats, White worked at Wieden + Kennedy to pursue the longtime dream of defining culture through the voice of Nike, where he led the Nike business in China and captained global campaigns for the 2008 Beijing Games, 2010 World Cup, James, Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods. Other clients included Levi’s, Converse, Shanghai Disney Resort and, coincidentally, Beats By Dre.

“For a long time, Omar Johnson [Beats By Dre’s former chief marketing officer] talked to me about coming on board as his No. 2 at Beats, and finally I jumped in [in 2014],” said White. “Getting a bit of the vision into the business was exciting, but then going behind the curtain [as a Beats employee] was 100 times more exhilarating than I could have imagined.”

White, a New Englander and Georgetown grad, spoke with The Undefeated at his Culver City, California, office about the most rewarding and challenging parts of his job, working with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, collaborating with athletes such as James and Colin Kaepernick, and why the importance of diversity cannot and will not be ignored.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete interview.

Magic Johnson: The Magic Touch in Business

Business
LinkedIn

Since retiring from the NBA more than 20 years ago, legendary basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson has become a successful businessman and NMSDC-certified business owner who has dedicated his life to leaving a positive impact in underserved urban communities. He uses the skills he acquired on the court to serve as Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, valued at an estimated 1 billion dollars.

In the last two decades, Johnson has forged an alliance with Sony Pictures to develop Magic Johnson Theatres and teamed with Starbucks to become the only franchisee in the history of the company, among other accomplishments. Both ventures served as catalysts for redevelopment in urban communities.

But he never left the sporting world. Johnson made history in 2012 when he became co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, purchased for 2 billion dollars. He also co-owns the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club.

Johnson also serves as Chairman and Founder of the Magic Johnson Foundation, where his commitment to transform Urban America continues through HIV/AIDS Awareness and Educational Programs.

Source: magicjohnson.com

Bringing Diversity in Comic Books

BusinessEducationTechnology
LinkedIn
Keith Jett-Artist

Former GA Tech football player creates books to promote diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. Keith Jett (FKA Gary Keith Brown II) has launched a new comic book series entitled, Legends of War.

Since leaving GA Tech, Jett has put all his energy into bringing diversity to the comic book action hero genre as a creator, artist, and writer. He speaks heavily on the need for diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. He states, “In order to make an impact, there must first be a difference in the way we think about and represent our culture. We don’t need to follow what most people consider mainstream. We must create our own brands within society.”

Jett has put his talents to work as both a creator of comic books and Rapper Look-Alike Events.

Legends of War: Issue#1 Battlefield is a story about two black men, Jerrald and Relic, who co-exist between the Human realm and the Legend realm. They must sacrifice their friendship and fight to the death to determine who will Die Human or Die a Legend. The Human Realm is where those who used to be Legends go after they’ve died in combat. They no longer have the power to activate their legend state.

The Legend Realm is where legends fight each other to become a True Legend, which is granted unlimited power and remains in the legend state, never to be human again. True Legends can exist in both the Human Realm and the Legend Realm. They walk the universe as one of the most powerful beings.

The Rapper Look-a-Like Events are based on rappers that inspired Keith Jett’s art in the Gangsta Turtles series. Picture a world of Turtles—but stuck to the G-Code. Follow the intense and action-packed adventures of Terrance, Krill, and KJ as they use their G-Code to tote guns, dodge bullets, and fight to bring back peace to their community from the machines who hunt them: the cyber beast unit. Tupac Shakur inspired the look and personality of the character Two-Shots, who represents loyalty. Biggie Smalls inspired the character Bullet Fretts’ demeanor and body type. Boosie inspired the swag and clothing of the main character, Terrence.

“There aren’t enough Black or African-American action heroes on the market that are readily available for ethnic communities online, in comic book stores, or on film,” Jett says.

About Keith Jett
Keith Jett is the creator, artist and owner of Keith Jett Productions. He is known for creating worlds beyond others’ imaginations. His main focus is to bring awareness to brand-new Black Action Heroes. Keith Jett wants his productions and characters to make a powerful impact on the world. Keith creates art for comic books, album covers, businesses, and other artistic avenues.

From Starting a Book Club to Becoming an Entrepreneur

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

You know that feeling when you’re reading a really good book? Like the author really gets you and has written down feelings you thought were only in your own head?

Glory Edim has bottled that feeling and turned it into an online community, monthly book club and (as of September of this year) a conference called Well-Read Black Girl.

Like many of us in New York City, Edim says that she felt isolated and alienated in her day-to-day life in Brooklyn and she wanted to feel more authentically connected to people in her community.

“I wanted somewhere to call home and feel safe and secure,” said Edim. Mainly, she wanted to connect with other black women. “Race is typically who we are seen as and I wanted a space that I could be my full self.”

Edim did what any great entrepreneur does: she turned her personal pain point into a community, where others like herself could connect with each other as well as the black women authors they read and love. She hosted her first book club in September 2015.

Through her monthly book clubs, she eventually realized that she wanted something bigger: a full-day’s conference to bring readers together with black women authors. The Well-Read Black Girl Festival (WRBG Festival) was launched and funded on Kickstarter in June 2017 and quickly hit its fundraising goal of $15,000. The final tally ended up more than double that initial goal, raking in almost $40,000 from 928 backers. The backers purchased tickets to the festival as well as Well-Read Black Girl tote bags and books to support the efforts.

It’s no surprise that Edim knows how to run an online fundraising campaign. She began working at Kickstarter in March 2016 as a public outreach specialist and is now a community specialist. She says that being able to help coach Kickstarter members through the process of launching their campaigns gave her insight into how to run her own hugely successful campaign.

“Since I work there, I recognize the power of the platform. Creators thrive here. Lives change,” explained Edim. “My life has changed. I feel more like an entrepreneur.”

Continue onto Forbes to read the complete article.

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine