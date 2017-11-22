HBCUs Make America Strong

Historically Black Colleges Make Multi-Billion-Dollar Economic Impact, New UNCF Study Finds.

America’s historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs) inject billions of dollars in economic impact into the national economy, according to HBCUs Make America Strong: The Positive Economic Impact of Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a landmark study released today by UNCF (United Negro College Fund). The impact described in the report includes almost $15 billion annually in economic impact. This study clearly enumerates the significant economic contributions of 100 HBCUs by focusing on the institutions’ far-reaching economic effects that can be felt in communities and nationwide, as well as the increased earning power of their students.

Offering data by institution, as well as a national analysis, the UNCF study – underwritten by Citi Foundation and prepared by the University of Georgia’s Selig Center for Economic Growth – also reports that HBCUs significantly increase local and national job creation and economic development.  For example:

  • Total economic impact of HBCU spending in the United States is $14.8 billion annually; the equivalent to a ranking in the top 200 corporations on the Fortune 500 list.
  • Every dollar spent by an HBCU and its students generates $1.44 in initial and subsequent spending for the institution’s local and regional economies; particularly significant as many HBCUs are in southern communities where overall economic growth has lagged.
  • The strength and vitality of HBCUs prepares a critical sector of the workforce, people of color from low- and moderate-income families, to fill the economy’s demand for college-educated workers.
  • HBCUs generate roughly 134,000 jobs for their local and regional economies, including on-campus and off-site jobs, equating to approximately 13 jobs created for each $1 million initially spent by HBCUs.
  • HBCU graduates, over 50,000 in 2014, can expect work-life earnings of $130 billion—an additional $927,000 per graduate—56 percent more than they could expect to earn without their HBCU degrees or certificates.

“This study is conclusive evidence that HBCUs not only provide a college education for 300,000 students every year, but they are a powerful economic engine: locally, through the jobs they create and the expenditures they make in the cities where they are located, and nationally, through the students they educate and prepare for an information-age workforce,” said UNCF president and CEO Dr. Michael L. Lomax.  “The study demonstrates conclusively that HBCUs are not only relevant to the country’s economic health and vigor, they are necessary.”

“The education that HBCUs provide to their students, many of them from low-income families and the first in their families to attend college, helps the national economy fill critical jobs with college-educated workers who otherwise would not acquire the skills and knowledge necessary to compete in the evolving workforce,” said UNCF’s Vice President of Research and Member Engagement Dr. Brian Bridges.

Columbia College announces the Eric H. Holder Initiative for Civil and Political Rights

Columbia College has announced the Eric H. Holder Initiative for Civil and Political Rights. Named after former U.S. Attorney General Eric H. Holder Jr. CC’73, LAW’76, the Holder Initiative will carve out a distinctive experience for Columbia University’s undergraduate students. Through an anonymous donor, $10 million has been raised to secure the Holder Initiative, halfway towards its $20 million goal of becoming an institute.

With the foundational knowledge nurtured in the Core Curriculum — the College’s distinctive set of common courses required of all College students — as a building block, the Holder Initiative will sponsor courses, public events, student internships and fellowships for practitioners that extend the themes and questions of the Core into a more focused interrogation of the mechanisms that promote justice and civil and political rights. Discouraging retreat into what Holder calls “the quiet prejudice of inaction,” the Holder Initiative will encourage students to “live the Core” by supporting their civic action on and beyond campus.

Initial support for the Holder Initiative came in part from a three-year grant from the Ford Foundation, whose mission is to seek to reduce poverty and injustice, strengthen democratic values, promote international cooperation and advance human achievement. Building on the University’s longstanding commitment to advancing knowledge and learning about significant contemporary issues for the public good, the Holder Initiative will ensure that Columbia becomes the world’s most innovative academic institution for the study of historical, contemporary and future visions of justice.

“From the moment Eric and I discussed this idea two years ago, we knew that the Initiative would build on the foundation of our Columbia College Core course Contemporary Civilization, in which students engage fundamental issues of justice, of citizenship, and of rights and responsibilities,” said Columbia College Dean James J. Valentini. “Today marks the culmination of our combined commitment to provide College students opportunities to turn their intellectual learning into action that will advance civil and political rights for all citizens.”

“Eric Holder’s lifelong commitment to active citizenship and public service is woven into the very fabric of Columbia — and nowhere more so than the College and Law School he proudly attended,” said University President Lee C. Bollinger. “Our students, faculty and alumni have a long tradition of working for civil rights, human rights and equal justice. It’s especially appropriate for us to establish an initiative in his name that gives future generations of Columbians a deep grounding in how the great ideas of our Core Curriculum can be applied in practical ways to the ongoing work of a more just society.”

How Drake University is Increasing Diversity

Graduates of three Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will be guaranteed scholarships upon admission to Drake University’s law and pharmacy programs as part of an ongoing effort to increase diversity among Drake’s student body.

The agreements between Drake University Law School, Drake University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences, and the three HBCUs—Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri.; Lincoln University in Lincoln University, Pennsylvania.; and Kentucky State University in Frankfort, Kentucky—are particularly meaningful because black students continue to be underrepresented nationwide in the fields of law and pharmacy. Approximately 6 percent of lawyers and 10 percent of pharmacists are black, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

“As Drake University continues to prepare students for successful careers and meaningful personal lives, it is vital that we attract dedicated and passionate degree-seekers from all racial and socioeconomic backgrounds,” said Provost Sue Mattison. “We are proud to form these new partnerships that will have a tangible impact on diversity in pharmacy and law, and symbolize our broader commitment to equity and inclusion on campus.”

Under the agreement, Juris Doctor candidates who meet Drake Law’s admission requirements will be guaranteed admission and a renewable scholarship covering at least half of the annual cost of tuition. The agreement begins with students enrolling at Drake Law in fall 2017 and continues through students enrolling for fall 2020.

Students interested in pursuing a Doctor of Pharmacy degree, after admission and matriculation as a full-time student in the Pharm.D program, will be awarded a scholarship of at least $10,000. The scholarship may be renewed in the second, third, and fourth years provided the student meets program degree requirements for eligibility and prescribed course load each fall and spring semester. This opportunity for incoming students begins in fall 2018 and continues through fall 2020.

In recent years, Drake has implemented several other programs designed to increase enrollment, retention, and career outcomes among underrepresented students, including the Crew Scholars program and Catalyst Fund.

Drake Law has been selected to participate in the national CLIC program and is partnering with Des Moines-area employers to establish the Law Opportunity Leadership Program. The program, which will begin in fall 2017, provides internships, mentorship, and leadership training for five qualified Drake Law students from underrepresented groups.

Drake’s College of Pharmacy & Health Sciences has created the Discover Drake: Prepare, Research and Explore Professions (D-PREP) summer camp that introduces students to pharmacy and other health care careers and assists them in preparing for college. The College provides scholarships for underrepresented high school students to attend this program.

Sources: news.drake.edu, Drake University

10 African-Americans named Rhodes scholars, most ever

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans — the most ever in a single Rhodes class.

The latest group of U.S. Rhodes scholars includes 10 African-Americans — the most ever in a single Rhodes class — as well as a transgender man and four students from colleges that had never had received the honor before.

The Rhodes Trust on Saturday announced the 32 men and women chosen for post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England. Among them: the first black woman to lead the Corps of Cadets at West Point; a wrestler at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology who’s helping develop a prosthetic knee for use in the developing world; and a Portland, Oregon, man who has studied gaps in his hometown’s “sanctuary city” policy protecting immigrants in the country illegally from deportation.

“This year’s selections — independently elected by 16 committees around the country meeting simultaneously — reflects the rich diversity of America,” Elliot F. Gerson, American secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in a news release announcing the winners Saturday. “They plan to study a wide range of fields across the social sciences, biological and medical sciences, physical sciences and mathematics, and the humanities.”

The scholarships, considered by many to be the most prestigious available to American students, cover all expenses for two or three years of study starting next October. In some cases, the scholarships may allow funding for four years. The winners came from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities. Four of the institutions had winners for the first time: Hunter College at the City University of New York; Temple University in Philadelphia; the University of Alaska in Anchorage; and the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

The 10 African-Americans in the class include Simone Askew, of Fairfax, Virginia, who made headlines in August when she became the first black woman to serve as first captain of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets at the U.S. Military Academy — the highest position in the cadet chain of command at West Point. Askew, a senior, is majoring in international history, focused her undergraduate thesis on the use of rape as a tool of genocide and plans to study evidence-based social intervention at Oxford.

Her mother told reporters over the summer: “That leadership is something I’ve seen throughout her life — wanting to be first, wanting to be the best, wanting to win, in sports, in academics, in every aspect of her life. … And to serve others, as well.”

African American College Grants

Resources offering grants and scholarships to African American students

Promoting diversity in education leads to equal opportunity for minority groups; but when universities use affirmative action policies to engineer multicultural student bodies, the results can become contentious. Since being upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2003, race can be used as a factor for granting college admission.

Regardless of the standing of the affirmative action issue, one thing is certain: Access to college for African Americans is definitely increased through college funding opportunities that target this under-represented group. Grants and scholarships come from a wide range of funding sources.

College is expensive, so it’s important to grab any free-money gift aid that is available; whether it comes to you as a result of your location, religion, African American heritage or some other individual trait.

College enrollment among African Americans has increased as a reflection of concerted efforts to move minority education forward. Grants that help offset the financial challenges of higher education are important pieces of the puzzle. If you need money for college, use all the resources at your disposal to identify government agencies, advocacy groups, corporations and individual schools that offer grants for African American students.

United Negro College Fund

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) is the oldest organization in the United States that is dedicated solely to the educational advancement of African Americans. The UNCF was founded in 1944, and in 1972 adopted its familiar iconic motto: “A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”

The organization stands as one of the most important supporters for African Americans pursuing their higher education goals. Not only does the UNCF award a host of grants, scholarships and fellowships directly to black college students, but the group also provides generous funding to dozens of historically black colleges and universities that serve African American students at all levels.

UNCF partners with state governments and private industry to administer scholarships and grants for needy Black students. Other financial aid offerings are funded by endowments and memorial funds set aside by individuals and trusts seeking to increase access to college for under-represented groups.

Cultural barriers are overcome by efforts that emphasize bachelor’s and master’s level education, rather than relegating participants to two-year vocational studies. Corporate grant and internship sponsors include:

  • Cisco Systems
  • Marathon Oil
  • Hallmark
  • Monsanto

Historically Black Colleges and Universities

Strong support for the education and social advancement of African American students has come from over one-hundred Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the United States. Such familiar institutions as Spelman, Morehouse College and Howard University populate the list:

  • Howard University in Washington, D.C. provides a handful of freshman scholarships and grants awarded for academic merit. Other grants through the university include the Frederick Douglass Scholars Program and the Mordecai Wyatt Johnson Program, both of which are awarded based on academic excellence. The University maintains a list of updated donor grants and scholarships that address the financial needs of worthy students.
  • Morehouse College in Atlanta offers grants to African American students based on academic excellence, athletic excellence, and individual program majors. For instance, students with a passion for music might qualify for the music department’s grant. The College publishes a helpful Affordability Brochure, to help students measure their need for financial assistance. Tuition alone at Morehouse is more than $18,000 annually; as a result, over 90 percent of students rely on some measure of financial aid. This comprehensive men-only liberal arts university boasts famous graduates like Spike Lee.
  • Spelman College in Atlanta stands as the country’s oldest Historically Black College for Women. Spelman partners with organizations like the United Negro College Fund to administer grants to needy students. The school maintains a philosophy of female empowerment, embracing the world’s many cultures. Spelman’s student body, currently numbering more than 2000 women, is drawn from diverse worldwide outposts, including 15 countries and more than 40 states. Georgia residents are eligible for the state’s Tuition Equalization Grant, as Spelman is a qualifying participant of the program.

The White House Initiative on Historically Black Colleges and Universities was strengthened by President Obama’s Executive Order on Educational Excellence for African Americans. Signed by Obama in July 2012, the initiative strives to create positive outcomes for black students through increased access to post-secondary education, thus promoting higher college graduation rates among African Americans. By implementing best-practices standards at HBCU Obama hopes to further his ultimate goal for the United States; becoming the nation with the highest percentage of college graduates by 2020.

Public and Private Organizations Offer Specialized Grant Funds

Grants, scholarships and internships originate from a variety of sources, including African American advocacy groups that support students pursuing particular training. General college aid programs are also initiated by corporate sponsors for the purpose of expanding access to diverse student populations.

If you are matriculating with a committed career goal, investigate the possibilities for financial aid within your chosen discipline.

 

  • The National Black Nurses Association supports the professional and educational interests of African American nurses. The organization offers nearly a dozen grants, scholarships and fellowships for nurses enrolled in four-year nursing programs. Average grant awards are between $500 and $2,000.
  • The March of Dimes Nursing Scholarships fund graduate level studies for licensed RNs in maternal-child specialties. Minority students qualify so if you are pursuing advanced education in this field, don’t overlook these generous awards.
  • The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) illustrates its commitment to diversity in the accounting profession by providing grants for minorities studying in undergraduate and graduate degree programs.
  • The American Psychological Association’s minority fellowship program provides valuable grant funding for minority students enrolled in graduate level psychology programs.

Large corporations like Coca-Cola promote minority education through a diverse network of grant, scholarships and partnerships. Some funds go directly to learning institutions, but if you follow the money trail laid down by corporations, you’ll find financial aid opportunities.

Microsoft offers scholarships and internships for minority students. And these go above and beyond founder, Bill Gates’ Millennium Scholars Foundation, which shares the wealth with 1000 needy students annually.

Federal and State Grant Funds

U.S. Department of Education financial aid opportunities have been in place to assist minorities and disadvantaged students since the mid-20th century. States too, administer aid for college, and some of it targets minority populations directly. The first step for African American students needing college dollars is to apply for federal and state funds.

Requesting government aid starts with the Federal Application for Student Financial Aid (FAFSA). The standardized form uses information about your family’s financial situation to compile a snapshot of where you stand relating to your college costs.

Your EFC, or Expected Family Contribution is an important reference point for universities determining your financial need. Your EFC is included in your Student Aid Report (SAR), the document that formally outlines your ability to pay for college.

  • Federal Pell Grants are provided to undergraduate students who need help meeting educational expenses. Using your SAR, financial aid offices determine Pell Grant awards based on:
  1. Need that goes beyond your EFC
  2. Status as a full- or part-time student
  3. Total cost of your education
  4. Attending school for a full academic year

This grant program provides up to $5500 annually for African American students displaying some level of financial need.

  • Students that qualify for a Pell Grant are also invited to apply for a Federal Supplemental Educational Opportunity Grant (FSEOG). This program adds additional grant aid for students that exhibit the highest degree of financial hardship related to college expenses.
  • College students working toward teaching degrees are eligible for grants that specifically advance the profession. Teacher Education Assistance for College and Higher Education (TEACH) grants require a four-year service commitment that places graduates in high need teaching fields.
  • Academic Competitiveness Grant (ACG) and National Smart Grant are programs that stimulate enrollment in technology related degree tracks like math, science and engineering. Pell-eligible students are invited to apply for ACG funds during their first two-years of college, and SMART grants during their junior and senior years.
  • The Georgia Student Finance Commission administers The Georgia Tuition Equalization Grant to help Georgia college students meet the tuition demands of in-state private colleges.
  • Michigan Department of Human Services maintains a list of financial aid opportunities for African Americans. Funding for Michigan students comes from a diverse cross-section of entities-both public and private.
  • Iowa Minority Academic Grant for Economic Success (IMAGES). This need-based grant requires participants to maintain at least 24 credit hours each academic year, and achieve a minimum grade point average of 2.0 during each grant term. Recipients in good standing enjoy eight semesters of eligibility.

Source: collegescholarships.org/grants/african-american.htm

College To Name School After Trailblazing Journalist Gwen Ifill

A college in Boston will name one of its schools after the late Gwen Ifill, veteran journalist and a co-anchor of PBS’ “NewsHour.”

A college in Boston will name one of its schools after the late Gwen Ifill, veteran journalist and a co-host of PBS’ “NewsHour” and who moderated two vice presidential debates.

Simmons College announced Tuesday the Gwen Ifill College of Media, Arts and Humanities in honor of Ifill, who graduated from the private college with a communications degree in 1977. Ifill died of cancer a year ago today at age 61.

“The kind of unimpeded curiosity Gwen brought to her work, coupled with her warmth, integrity and commitment to truth-telling, is something all of our students aspire to – no matter what field of study they pursue,” Helen Drinan, president of Simmons College said a in a statement. “We are extraordinarily proud of her and so pleased to formalize her legacy at Simmons this way.”

Ovie Mughelli: Environmentalist and Eco-Athlete

Considered one of the best fullbacks in the National Football League, and the first Pro Bowl fullback in the Falcons franchise history, Ovie Mughelli accomplishes life after football, as a proud and healthy husband, father and individual. But that still doesn’t stop Mughelli from continuing to leverage the platform that sports influenced. Mughelli has stayed active in the public eye; currently an environmental spokesperson, advocate and author, a media correspondent, as well as a performance expert for healthcare best practices. His experience excels in public speaking, developing strategies across business, sports, and environmental sustainability, and the ability to work and collaborate with a diverse set of professionals. Mughelli is well known for effectively reaching an otherwise less engaged audience through his celebrity recognition as a sports figure.

Mughelli played nine seasons in the NFL, earning All-Pro honors twice while playing fullback for the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, so speaking football comes with great enjoyment and with ease. Recently, he fulfilled sports analyst roles with both 120 Sports and CBS Radio 92.9 The Game. Mughelli served as a sports analyst on the NFL Network, joining College Football Now with co-host Bob Neal each Saturday as well as Pro Football Today with co-hosts Bob Neal and Len Pasquarelli each Sunday.

In college, Mughelli was a four-year starter at Wake Forest, playing in 44 career games. He was a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-ACC selection in 2002 when he led the Demon Deacons with 12 TDs.

At Porter-Gaud High School Mughelli led the Cyclones to the SCISA state championship in 1996 and the state finals during his senior season in 1997. He rushed for 2,167 yards and 29 TDs during his senior season and finished his career with 4,500 yards and 69 TDs.

Mughelli is the Founder and President of the Ovie Mughelli Foundation, with a vested interest in empowering and educating youth on social responsibility, economic development and environmental stewardship.

Among Mughelli’s environmental accomplishments, he has recently unveiled a new graphic novel, GridIron Green, that unites both sports and environment to evoke action and combat climate change and its impacts.

Obasi, the lead character, is a running back sports figure and environmental activist, who, through tragedy and adversity, is offered the entrustment of earth’s guardianship. Mughelli has worked and been acknowledged by leaders in the Green community like Ted Turner, Al Gore and Van Jones. He has developed partnerships with the EPA, NRDC, Sierra Club, and Green Sports Alliance and many other organizations for his innovative work in the environmental space. Ovie was named number two “Eco Athlete in the World” by the Planet Green Foundation. He was also the closing speaker at the Sports and Sustainability Conference at the White House.

“It’s not a democratic, republican, or policy issue,” Mughelli said about protecting the environment. “It’s all about people. It’s all about taking care of your fellow man and it’s all about saving the children.”

Source: Bridgett Coates, Ovie Mughelli Foundation

Corey Lemonier Tackles Math

Do football players need math to run, kick, and pass a ball on the football field?

NFL outside linebacker Corey Lemonier, a former San Francisco 49er, now with the New York Jets, says yes.

Lemonier explained how important math is in developing plays and strategy on the field when he stepped in to teach a 7th grade summer math class at Ida Price Middle School in San Jose.

The class is Elevate [Math] presented by the Silicon Valley Education Foundation (SVEF). Ida Price Middle School in the Cambrian School District is one of dozens of schools across Silicon Valley that offer the four-week summer math intervention program.

“Football definitely involves math,” said Lemonier, who has been volunteering with the Elevate program this summer. “Recognizing patterns, understanding statistics, and knowing the physics behind kicking and passing a ball are skills I use on the field. I’m excited to teach students all about the importance of math in my job as an NFL player.”

“We want to show kids that math is everywhere—even athletes use it to do their job—and Corey will show them it’s fun and cool,” said SVEF CEO Muhammed Chaudhry. “We hope his lesson will get them more excited about math and see the connection between math and real-world jobs.”

Elevate [Math] is SVEF’s flagship program and now has expanded to serve struggling math students in 6th through 10th grades. The program is in 37 school districts in Silicon Valley, the Peninsula, San Francisco, Oakland, Monterey County, Sacramento, and Oregon.

Since 2008, the program has offered 19 days of instruction to middle school students and 24 days to 9th and 10th graders, designed to prepare them for their next-level math course and keep them on track for college. In partnership with the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley, this intervention program also emphasizes a college-going culture. This year, classes will host executives from the corporate world who will discuss their jobs and engage students in hands-on classroom activities.

Source: svefoundation.org

7 Job Search Tips for College Graduates

By Mike Robertson

You knew it would happen. The thrill of being a recent college graduate is starting to wear off, and reality is starting to kick in. It is now time to get a “real” job. You know what you want to do, but you’re not sure of the steps you need to take to land the perfect position.

Below for some basic tips on making the successful leap from college graduate to working professional:

Since a lot of places allow you to apply for a job online, is a résumé important anymore?
Yes. Often interviews and positions are secured through résumé referral or networking, which means a well-crafted résumé is essential. A résumé is also important to take to any in-person interview or job fair. It is always a good idea for any candidate to have an up-to-date résumé. Also remember to update your LinkedIn profile.

What should I put in a cover letter?
These should be written as business letters and separate from the body of an email. This letter should include the correct position you are seeking and examples of your skills.

Often candidates will write about personal attributes or characteristics, such as “hard working” or “dedicated,” which are more challenging to prove on paper. Avoid those and instead list skills and experiences with examples in your cover letter. Cover letters are not always requested or required, however, you want to be ready if asked to submit one.

Do I need to inform people if I put them down as a reference?
Yes. You should always ask for permission at least a week in advance and ask “could you supply or serve as a good reference for me?” Send your references a copy of your résumé and speak to them in person or by phone. Make sure you let them know specifically where you are applying for jobs or at least the types of positions you are applying for.

Is it too late to think about internships since I have already graduated?
No. Internships often lead to job offers. That is your foot in the door, depending upon the sector.

Should I take a job I hate just to get “my foot in the door” of a good company?
If you hate the job, you will hate the company. It is difficult to be qualified for or receive an offer for a job you hate.

Is it a waste of time to apply at a company that doesn’t have any current openings?
That depends on the company and person receiving your résumé or application. If you do send someone your résumé, make sure that you follow up. Good managers will hold onto good résumés for future openings.

Should I call a company to make sure they received my application?
Yes. Most people do not do this, but it helps to do so if you have not heard back from an employer or recruiter. Email can get lost or overlooked. This assumes you can follow up and are encouraged to do so. Think carefully about what you want to say prior to following up.

Some online ads discourage calls to follow up. Most online ads lead to no interview and thus, no job.
The best method to get the job offer is through networking or résumé referral (someone you know refers or delivers your resume/application). In that case, follow-up should feel like a natural part of the process.

Source: today.cofc.edu

Why Nursing Jobs are High in Demand

The United States is experiencing a shortage of qualified nurses. Perhaps the most unsettling result of the nursing shortage is that patient care may be adversely affected. Another point of concern is that the shortage is occurring just as the massive Baby Boomer generation is aging into their senior years, when they will likely require more healthcare. Compounding the problem, a large number of Baby Boomer nurses are nearing retirement age.

The Nursing Shortage: Current and Projected Figures
According to data published by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the shortage of qualified registered nurses (RNs) will remain into the foreseeable future.

Due to growing demand, the healthcare job market is rapidly expanding. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that healthcare accounted for one out of every five new jobs created in 2012.

The BLS reported that registered nurse (RN) is a fast-growing occupation with an increase of 16 percent projected through 2024.

The nursing shortage is projected to continue nationwide, especially in the South and West, according to a report in the American Journal of Medical Quality.

Health Affairs reported that the nursing shortage will grow to 260,000 RNs by 2025—twice as large as shortages that have occurred since the mid-1960s.

Factors Leading to Nursing Shortage
Along with the aging of the Baby Boomer generation, a number of other factors have contributed to the looming shortage:

Opportunities expanded—Nursing was traditionally a female occupation. Because of limitations placed on women, it was one of the few professional fields open to them. Now, women are free to pursue whatever career they choose, and fewer are choosing nursing.

Not enough student nurses—Nursing school enrollment is not growing fast enough to meet demand.

A shortage of nursing educators—Applicants are being turned away from nursing schools because of a lack of qualified educators.

The recession—Many nurses who would have retired during the recession stayed on the job. Others who worked part time switched to full-time status.

States and Specialties Facing Nursing Shortages
In as many as 30 states, healthcare organizations are finding it difficult to fill nursing positions. For example, the American Journal of Medical Quality reported that by 2030, states such as Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa will lack sufficient numbers of RNs (shortages of 3,827; 1,757; and 1,243 respectively).

One area of specialty that is particularly under-served is neonatal intensive care nursing. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics found that NICUs were understaffed for 32 percent of their patients. The study of 560 NICUs found that while the average number of beds was 30, the average number of nurses per shift was 12, even though standards would have required 15.

Turning the Tide
Fortunately, nursing schools, healthcare organizations, and nursing associations are taking steps to increase the number of qualified nurses available to care for patients.

Improving retention—Nursing can be a stressful job at times, but a number of organizations across the country are working to boost the number of magnet-like hospital programs, where improved communication, increased staffing levels, and more autonomy can help give nurses better job satisfaction and in turn, increase the rate of retention while decreasing nurse stress levels.

Encouraging educators—Many states are focusing on scholarships, grants, and awareness programs aimed at increasing the number of nurse educators. By encouraging current RNs to return to school for advanced degrees, they hope to reduce the educator shortage and enroll more applicants in nursing schools.

Attracting new nurses—Creating awareness also extends to children and men. Campaigns aimed at middle and high school students help them learn about the positive aspects of a nursing career. At the same time, reaching out to men may help increase the number of nursing school applicants.

Source: villanovau.com, By Bisk on behalf of Villanova University

HBCU's Find Ways to Retain STEM Students

Shaping a more diverse technology industry requires that we rethink our sources of talent and broaden our recruiting pipeline to access available diverse talent. As part of our commitment to expand the talent pipeline, Intel is announcing the Intel HBCU Grant Program, a three-year, $4.5 million program to encourage students to remain in STEM pathways at six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The participating HBCUs include Florida A&M University, Morgan State University, Howard University, Prairie View A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University and Tuskegee University.

As part of the program, $3.9 million will be awarded directly to the HBCUs and $600,000 will be used for workshops and activities that bring HBCUs and the technology industry together to ensure students are prepared with the relevant skills to enter the tech workforce.

The three-year Intel HBCU Grant Program supports multiyear investments in computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering programs, curriculum and labs, and has three components:

  • Scholarships: Two-year scholarships for students from college juniors to Ph.D.-level students with majors in computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering.
  • Student Experiences: Providing computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering students with opportunities to participate in labs, workshops and research experiences.
  • Tech Industry Workshops: Workshops hosted by Intel that bring together HBCUs and the technology industry to equip students with the relevant skills to succeed in the technology sector.

The Intel HBCU Grant Program resulted from a collaboration between Intel and the HBCUs to address the historic gap in HBCU students pursuing STEM degrees. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that African-American students are more likely to switch out of STEM majors within their first year of college and only 11 percent of bachelor’s degrees in STEM fields are conferred to African-American students.

The Intel HBCU Grant Program is part of our $300 million Diversity in Technology initiative, which supports our bold goal of reaching full representation of women and underrepresented minorities in our U.S. workforce by 2020. In support of this goal, beginning in 2015, Intel increased the number of schools at which we recruit by 60 percent year over year. We also encourage more women and underrepresented minorities to enter and succeed in tech through programs and investments with organizations that include the National GEM Consortium, Georgia Tech, the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley, CODE2040, and Oakland Unified School District, among others.

To learn more about Intel’s diversity and inclusion efforts, visit www.intel.com/diversity as well as Intel’s 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Source:  BlackPRWire

Google Grants $1 Million To Non-Profit To Bring More Black Boys To Tech

Google just took a step to help promote more diversity in STEM.

On October 27, the tech giant announced a $1 million grant to The Hidden Genius Project, an organization working to increase the representation of young black males in the industry.

The Oakland-based group mentors black boys and equips them with the skills they need to help shift perceptions of computer scientists and inspire future technologists. Google’s grant will go to helping The Hidden Genius expand to new cities, train more staff and impact more young people to encourage them to pursue careers in tech.

Justin Steele, Principal at Google.org in San Fransisco, said in a statement that he learned about the non-profit when they become finalists in the 2015 Google Impact Challenge. Since the group won $500,000 from that competition, The Hidden Genius Project has reached more than 1,700 Bay Area students through their bootcamp program, mentorship and career events and workshops.

“This work builds on over $35 million in Google.org grants focused on providing opportunities for underrepresented students to become pioneers of technology, and we’re excited to see how The Hidden Genius Project uses this new grant,” Steele wrote. “While we don’t expect all students to pursue a career in tech, we know the skills they learn will serve them well no matter what job ignites their passion.”

Continue onto the HuffingtonPost to read the complete article.

Bringing Diversity in Comic Books

Keith Jett-Artist

Former GA Tech football player creates books to promote diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. Keith Jett (FKA Gary Keith Brown II) has launched a new comic book series entitled, Legends of War.

Since leaving GA Tech, Jett has put all his energy into bringing diversity to the comic book action hero genre as a creator, artist, and writer. He speaks heavily on the need for diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. He states, “In order to make an impact, there must first be a difference in the way we think about and represent our culture. We don’t need to follow what most people consider mainstream. We must create our own brands within society.”

Jett has put his talents to work as both a creator of comic books and Rapper Look-Alike Events.

Legends of War: Issue#1 Battlefield is a story about two black men, Jerrald and Relic, who co-exist between the Human realm and the Legend realm. They must sacrifice their friendship and fight to the death to determine who will Die Human or Die a Legend. The Human Realm is where those who used to be Legends go after they’ve died in combat. They no longer have the power to activate their legend state.

The Legend Realm is where legends fight each other to become a True Legend, which is granted unlimited power and remains in the legend state, never to be human again. True Legends can exist in both the Human Realm and the Legend Realm. They walk the universe as one of the most powerful beings.

The Rapper Look-a-Like Events are based on rappers that inspired Keith Jett’s art in the Gangsta Turtles series. Picture a world of Turtles—but stuck to the G-Code. Follow the intense and action-packed adventures of Terrance, Krill, and KJ as they use their G-Code to tote guns, dodge bullets, and fight to bring back peace to their community from the machines who hunt them: the cyber beast unit. Tupac Shakur inspired the look and personality of the character Two-Shots, who represents loyalty. Biggie Smalls inspired the character Bullet Fretts’ demeanor and body type. Boosie inspired the swag and clothing of the main character, Terrence.

“There aren’t enough Black or African-American action heroes on the market that are readily available for ethnic communities online, in comic book stores, or on film,” Jett says.

About Keith Jett
Keith Jett is the creator, artist and owner of Keith Jett Productions. He is known for creating worlds beyond others’ imaginations. His main focus is to bring awareness to brand-new Black Action Heroes. Keith Jett wants his productions and characters to make a powerful impact on the world. Keith creates art for comic books, album covers, businesses, and other artistic avenues.

