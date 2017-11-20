LeBron James Mentoring Students

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has won the 2016-17 J. Walter Kennedy Citizenship Award as selected by the Professional Basketball Writers Association (PBWA). The honor, named after the NBA’s second commissioner, is presented annually by the PBWA to a player, coach or athletic trainer who shows outstanding service and dedication to the community.

James was one of five finalists for the award, along with New York Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony, Chicago Bulls forward Jimmy Butler, Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum, and Memphis Grizzlies forward Zach Randolph. The finalists were chosen by a committee of PBWA members from a list of 26 nominees submitted by NBA teams. The winner was determined by a vote of the entire PBWA, which is composed of approximately 200 writers and editors who cover the NBA on a regular basis for newspapers, online outlets, and magazines.

The 32-year-old James is being honored for improving the educational opportunities of disadvantaged youth in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, and creating long-term change in his community. More than 1,100 at-risk students have benefited from programs through the LeBron James Family Foundation (LJFF), which motivates children to stay in school and attend college.

“LeBron James’ efforts to help young people are exemplary,” said PBWA President Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel. “He is making a difference, and so are the other 25 people who were nominated for this award.”

James takes an active role in mentoring LJFF students, writing them letters, calling their homes and rewarding them with tickets to Cavaliers games. He also buys groceries for the students and their families, supplies school uniforms and arranges outings so that the children can be exposed to new experiences. His efforts include an annual “Family Reunion,” the most recent of which featured James hosting more than 5,000 students and family members at a local amusement park.

This season, the LJFF announced a partnership with Akron Public Schools to create a new public school called the I PROMISE School tailored to meet the needs of the students in his program and their families. James also established the I PROMISE Institute at the University of Akron, which will provide around-the-clock support to LJFF students when they begin pursuing four-year degrees. The institute further strengthens the relationship between James and the university and follows a joint announcement in 2015 that pledged full college scholarships for qualifying students enrolled in his mentorship program.

The LJFF stresses the importance of giving back to communities. In February, James brought 23 high school students from Akron that serve as mentors in his foundation to New Orleans for NBA All-Star 2017, where they rebuilt a home damaged by Hurricane Katrina and assisted in tornado relief efforts.

Source: NBA.com

‘It’s Beyond Time’: Ray Fisher talks ‘Justice League’, superhero diversity

Entertainment
LinkedIn

From playing boxing great Muhammad Ali on stage to Cyborg in “Justice League” on the big screen, Ray Fisher talks diversity among superheros.

Ray Fisher is giving new life to the old saying: “You’ve come a long way baby.”

Just a few years ago, the hunky actor was performing onstage as Muhammad Ali in Will Power’s off-Broadway play “Fetch Clay, Make Man,” which centered on the boxing legend’s relatively unknown relationship with controversial 1930s film actor Stepin’ Fetchit.

Nowadays, the 30-year-old Camden, New Jersey native is stepping into a much bigger spotlight as Cyborg in DC Comics’ latest addition to its juggernaut superhero franchise, “Justice League.” Even though it may seem like a major career leap, playing the two roles are “one in the same” for Hollywood’s new rising star.

“You go from playing Muhammad Ali, who was a superhero in and of his own, right, for all black people. People make the comparison a lot and they say, ‘Well, how’s it like to go from one to the other?’ And I say, ‘It feels phenomenal.’ Even Ali, back then, he had a comic book with Muhammad Ali dressed as Superman,” Fisher told NBC News.

“There’s a certain mythology behind both of the characters,” he added. “They’re both larger than life, and I think playing Ali definitely put me in a prime position to be ready to take this character on as well, and sort of break into the forefront.”

“Justice League,” in theaters November 17, is Fisher’s second time up to bat as Cyborg (he had a cameo appearance in last year’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice”). This wont be his last time in the superhero costume, Warner Bros. Pictures plans to release Cyborg’s standalone film in 2020.

Admittedly, he didn’t collect comic books in his youth but exhibited fandom through more mainstream formats like TV and movies.

“But growing up I did have the Batman animated series, all the Michael Keaton movies, Justice League series, all of that stuff,” Fisher explained. “I was literally in the car every day on my way home from school trying to hurry up and get the homework done so I could just go home and watch the cartoons and not be bothered. Like, I’d have all these crazy sort of ‘who would win battles’ with my friends who were big fans of other comic book characters, and I’d always find a way for Batman to win. It was deep for me man.”

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

Zendaya to Star in, Produce Movie About First African-American Woman to Graduate From Vassar

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Zendaya will produce and star in the thriller “A White Lie,” playing the first African-American woman to graduate from Vassar College, Variety has learned.

The project is based on Karin Tanabe’s book “The Gilded Years,” which told the true story of Anita Hemmings, a light-skinned, African-American woman who was the descendant of slaves and passed as white so she could attend Vassar during the 1890s. She’s pulled into her elite world where she’s treated as a wealthy, educated white woman who finds romance with a moneyed Harvard student.

Monica Beletsky will write the script, and Zendaya will produce the film alongside Reese Witherspoon and her Hello Sunshine partner Lauren Neustadter.

Zendaya recently starred as the female lead opposite Tom Holland in Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” She will be seen next opposite Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron in Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” as trapeze artist Anne Wheeler. She launched her acting career in 2010 on the Disney Channel sitcom “Shake It Up,” and followed that up with Disney Channel original movie “Zapped” before scoring her own series on the network, “K.C. Undercover.” The series was renewed for a third season last year, which Zendaya also produced.

Continue onto Variety to read the complete article.

Olympic Fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad Just Got Her Very Own Barbie

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Ibtihaj Muhammad just announced that Barbie is making a doll in her likeness.

The Olympic fencer announced on Monday at Glamour’s Women of the Year summit that she will be the next doll in Barbie’s “Shero” line which includes iconic women like Ava DuVernayGabby Douglas and Misty Copeland. Muhammad’s Shero doll will hit stores in 2018.

“I can’t believe this is happening honestly,” Muhammad told HuffPost. “It’s a pinch me moment.”

Muhammad first made headlines during the 2016 Summer Olympics when she became the first Muslim-American woman to wear a hijab while competing for the United States. She was also the first female, Muslim-American athlete to win a medal at the Olympics, bringing home the bronze for sabre fencing.

“Barbie is celebrating Ibtihaj not only for her accolades as an Olympian, but for embracing what makes her stand out,” Vice President of Global Marketing for Barbie Sejal Shah Miller said in a press release. “Ibtihaj is an inspiration to countless girls who never saw themselves represented, and by honoring her story, we hope this doll reminds them that they can be and do anything.”

Continue onto the HuffingtonPost to read the complete article.

Laila Ali: Be Unique and Pursue Your Dreams

BusinessEntertainment
LinkedIn

Laila Ali developed the values of hard work, determination and courage growing up as the youngest child of the legendary boxer and humanitarian Muhammad Ali. Her own record of 24 wins—21 of which were knockouts—and zero losses has made her the most successful contender in the history of women’s boxing.

The boxing world champion, TV host, author, and speaker, said, “I like to live my life with an ‘All In’ attitude. I’m always asking myself, ‘What more can I do?'”

Most recently, Ali partnered with T.J.Maxx to launch “The Maxx You Project,” encouraging women to let their individuality shine. In response, T.J.Maxx is launching The Maxx You Project—aimed at helping women break those stereotypes by embracing the personal aspirations or lifelong dreams that make them each one-of-a-kind. Ali has overcome adversity, defied expectations and pushed herself beyond her comfort zone—to help 80 women to do the same.

“As a woman, I know there are ‘boxes’ the world might try to place us in and go-to labels often used to describe us: mother, sister, boss, friend, etc., but they don’t even begin to scratch the surface of who we truly are at our core,” Ali said. “From ‘Mom Boss’ to boxing world champion, entrepreneur to cooking enthusiast, author, speaker and TV host, there is no one role that defines me. That’s why I’m really excited to partner with T.J.Maxx to inspire others to break through those labels and pursue what’s inside them.”

Source: prnewswire and shrm.org

Tiffany Haddish Will Be The First Black Female Comedian To Host On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Entertainment
LinkedIn

The Nov. 2017 lineup for Saturday Night Live has been announced, and Tiffany Haddish is one of the many familiar faces fans will share some laughs with this month. The breakout comedian will reportedly host SNL on Nov. 11, becoming the first black woman to do so in the comedy sketch’s history.

While Haddish will take over all hosting duties, Taylor Swift has reportedly been booked as the performer for the night. In celebration of the  huge triumph, Haddish posted a photo on Instagram. “This Saturday, 11/11 on #SNL!! Can you believe I will be the very #first black female comedian host?!? #SheReady,” she announced.

Haddish rose to nationwide acclaim for her performance in the high-grossing and record-breaking comedy film, Girls Trip. The 37-year-old was able to stand out among top acts, including Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Continue onto VIBE to read the complete article.

Yara Shahidi Makes Time’s 2017 List of Most Influential Teens

Entertainment
LinkedIn

With over a million followers on Instagram, a hit TV show and a spin-off show in her honor, it’s hard to overlook the waves of influence actress Yara Shahidi has in the world of entertainment.She was recently named as one of the ‘Most Influential Teens of 2017’ by Time Magazine.

Her spinoff show, Grown-ish is set to start filming in January. Once that’s done she will attend Harvard with plans to major in African-American Studies and Sociology. Never afraid to speak her mind, Yara has a known presence on social media, where she expresses her disdain on racial and social issues, specifically the travel ban against Muslim countries.

With her Iranian and African-American background, Yara felt it was her responsibility to dive into the political debate. “My family taught me to use my voice, my work to help better society,” she said in her interview with Time.

Continue onto Hello!Beautiful to read the complete article.

Beats By Dre’s global head of marketing talks Dr. Dre, LeBron, Kaepernick and diversity

BusinessEntertainment
LinkedIn

Jason White defines culture as being ahead of how the rest of the world sees or accepts something and actually being brave enough to put that point of view out into the world.

“Having the courage to be bold enough to try things and put yourself out there is what defines and pushes culture,” White, the global head of marketing at Beats By Dre, explained.

White works in today’s ever-changing culture masterfully. He’s considered to be one of the most reputable corporate quarterbacks in brand awareness, — making sure Beats by Dre is connecting to music, sports and culture and driving relevance and energy on a global scale.

Managing the hustle to the beat of today’s music is the workflow at Beats By Dre. The headphones company, founded by music icons Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Jimmy Iovine, taps into pop culture in a way that moves with it through the storytelling of high-profile athletes and musicians.

White’s background includes the overseeing of the award-winning Straight Outta Compton campaign, along with LeBron James’ “Re-Established” campaign marking his return to Cleveland in 2014. Before Beats, White worked at Wieden + Kennedy to pursue the longtime dream of defining culture through the voice of Nike, where he led the Nike business in China and captained global campaigns for the 2008 Beijing Games, 2010 World Cup, James, Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods. Other clients included Levi’s, Converse, Shanghai Disney Resort and, coincidentally, Beats By Dre.

“For a long time, Omar Johnson [Beats By Dre’s former chief marketing officer] talked to me about coming on board as his No. 2 at Beats, and finally I jumped in [in 2014],” said White. “Getting a bit of the vision into the business was exciting, but then going behind the curtain [as a Beats employee] was 100 times more exhilarating than I could have imagined.”

White, a New Englander and Georgetown grad, spoke with The Undefeated at his Culver City, California, office about the most rewarding and challenging parts of his job, working with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, collaborating with athletes such as James and Colin Kaepernick, and why the importance of diversity cannot and will not be ignored.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete interview.

NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji talks diversity, his learning curve and working with Shawne Merriman

Entertainment
LinkedIn

One of Jesse Iwuji’s favorite quotes is from motivational speaker Les Brown.

“He said, ‘Someone’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality’ and that’s huge,” Iwuji said.

The 30-year-old NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver incorporates that axiom into his personal and professional life.

A former naval officer, Iwuji says his goals are to progress through the ranks in NASCAR while promoting sportsmanship, mentorship for youth and representing the military community with professionalism. As a rookie in 2016, Iwuji finished among the top 10 in points for the season out of 59 drivers in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

He recently teamed up with former NFL star Shawne Merriman. Merriman and his company Lights Out became Iwuji’s first big sponsor. Merriman is the owner of Iwuji’s car through Patriot Motorsports Group.

“I met Shawne at this fashion show for the grand opening of his store in L.A.,” Iwuji said. “His products were going to be sold from Lights Out. When I saw him, I mentioned to him about the NASCAR stuff I was doing and the journey I was taking in the sport, and he took interest in it. We decided to link up and make him the car owner of my car in NASCAR, and that was going to get him the opportunity to get his feet wet and into the door of NASCAR so that he could start making big waves and an impact in the sport, especially on the diversity side of things.”

Diversity is a goal of NASCAR, as the organization currently has only three African-American drivers. Twenty-five-year-old Jay Beasley rides in the K&N Series with Iwuju, and Darrell Wallace Jr., known as Bubba Wallace, just became the first black full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I think it’s awesome that he’s getting the opportunity to do this,” Iwuji said of Wallace. “It’s definitely been a long time coming for him, and I think he’s going to do some great things. The guy’s a really good driver. He’s had a lot of great opportunities in his life to be on some great teams and learn a lot and compete at a high level, which has been great. I’m just trying to follow along and hopefully get the same opportunities to compete on great teams and make it up to his level so that maybe I can be the second African-American in recent times to race full time in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Makes History With Kat Graham as First African-American April O’Neil

Entertainment
LinkedIn

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back—with a historical twist. Nickelodeon is returning to 2D for the new animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a new voice cast including The Vampire Diaries‘ Kat Graham as April O’Neil, marking the first time April has been portrayed as an African-American.

“I’ve watched TMNT since I was a little girl. I’m so proud to be playing the first African-American April O’Neil. What an incredible honor for me and milestone for this iconic cartoon,” Graham said in a statement. “I’m excited for all the adventures the Turtles and I will have!”
The cast also includes Ballers‘ Omar Miller as Raphael, Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartzas Leonardo, Silicon Valley‘s Josh Brener as Donatello and You’re the Worst scene stealer Brandon Mychal Smith as Michelangelo. Erica Bauza will play Splinter. In this series, things are different. Raphael is the leader, Leonardo is the self-professed “coolest” brother with a rebel heart and charm, Donatello is still the tech wizard and Michelangelo is an artist and skateboarder with an imaginative personality.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will see the heroes encounter new allies and villains as well as discover a “mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City.”

“This incredible roster of voice actors provides a fresh take on these globally recognized characters, and they are going to bring this version of the Turtles to life in a whole new way,” Chris Viscardi, senior vice president of production and development at Nickelodeon for animation, said in a statement. “We have reimagined the series to be filled with humor, loads of action and a dynamic look, and it’s packed with all new heroes, villains and cityscapes for the Turtles to explore.”

Continue onto E! Entertainment to read the complete article.

Charles D. King Becomes One Of The Newest Board Members For Sundance Institute

Entertainment
LinkedIn

The Sundance Institute, a nonprofit organization aimed at presenting an opportunity for independent artists to showcase their work in film and theatre, can be seen as a pillar in diverse representations through the service they provide with the prominent Sundance Film Festival each year.

Continuing to make strides in positive directions with their work and team building, the Institute recently announced they’d be adding two new board members to the Board of Trustees: Charles D. King and Donna Gruneich. Under the leadership of President & Founder Robert Redford and in partnership with both Board Chair Pat Mitchell and Executive Director Keri Putnam, these new trustees collectively carry extensive experience in philanthropy, media strategy, finance and film production to assist the Institute’s governance.

“We are thrilled that they will join our board at such a critical time for the Institute, as we work to support emerging artists around the world and connect audiences to their work,” said Pat Mitchell of the institute.

King is the founder & CEO of MACRO, an authoritative media company that represents perspectives of people of color that creates and invests in theatrical features, premium television and digital content for projects such as Fences. Previously a partner/agent at WME, Charles provides a visionary perspective on uncovering talent and building diverse media platforms for expansion. Charles holds rank on the boards of several nonprofits including College Track, UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television, NYU Production Lab and Howard University School of Law.

Gruneich, a known expert in the fine arts organization, was the chair of the Institute’s Utah Advisory Board, honing years of expertise assisting and maintaining the long-term finances for arts and education organizations. She is active with Impact Partners and Gamechanger Films, which works to transform the gender disparity in films, through financing more work from women directors. Gruneich also executive produced The Bad Kids, and co-executive produced the Academy Award-nominated film Cartel Land. She is a former board chairman of the Park City Academy, a founding trustee of the Park City Day School Board and a former member of the Park City Institute board.

Congratulations to King and Gruneich, two visionaries and creative leaders!

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

Ayesha McGowan Could Be the First African American Woman to Go Pro

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Ayesha McGowan is well on her way to making history and inspiring other along the way.

Brooklyn’s Ayesha McGowan is well on her way to making history. She aspires to be the first African-American female professional cyclist while juggling a busy life working part-time as a teacher, producing her own podcast, working for non-profits like InTandem, and writing for her blog, “A Quick Brown Fox.” She also works to empower others to get stoked on cycling through projects like her virtual ride series, called “Do Better Together.”

Cycling came naturally for Ayesha as she started racing ally cats, then transitioned to criterium races.

“In 2007, I borrowed my mom’s bicycle—may it rest in peace—from our basement. It still had a baby carrier attached to it, for my sister, who is eight years older than me.” said McGowen in our 2015 interview with her.

In only her second year of racing bikes, she took home the 2015 New York State Cat 3 road-race championship.

“The day before the New York State championships, I decided I wanted to win. I was nervous since I haven’t done a lot of climbing. But I’m mentally tough—that’s what I have going for me. If I decide I’m going to do something, I manage to pull it off.”

This year, Ayesha raced as a Cat 2 level and had the opportunity to compete in professional races. She’s at the level where she could very soon be recruited by a pro team.

Continue onto Bicycling to read the complete article.

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts a ‘pillar’ as baseball tries to rebuild African Americans’ interest

Entertainment
LinkedIn

As Dave Roberts consistently played his cards right in guiding the Dodgers to the National League pennant, there was one card he declined to play. The race card.

Roberts, whose father was African American and mother is Japanese, has avoided controversy about racial issues during his two seasons as Dodgers manager, celebrating his place in the team’s history of ethnic barrier-breaking but offering only measured public comments on racial issues like Boston fans’ taunting of a black player last spring and professional athletes’ “take a knee” protests this summer and fall.

Asked this week about his racial distinctions, Roberts said it’s “very meaningful” for him to “represent a lot of people,” but said he’s trying not to think about what a World Series victory would mean in racial terms until after it’s won.

Roberts’ restraint on the tricky topic does not diminish the significance of his role in the Dodgers’ run to the World Series, which continues Friday in Houston with the Dodgers and Astros tied at a game apiece.

If the Dodgers go on to win the best-of-seven-game series, Roberts will be the second African American manager to win a World Series (after Cito Gaston of the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993) and the first Asian American manager to win baseball’s championship. Maybe most surprising, Roberts is currently the only African American manager in Major League Baseball (since Dusty Baker was fired by the Washington Nationals on Oct. 20).

This makes Roberts a rightful heir to the Dodgers’ long line of culturally important stars: Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color line in 1947 and touched off the then-Brooklyn Dodgers’ most successful decade; Sandy Koufax, a source of pride to Jewish fans as the most spectacular pitcher of the 1960s; Fernando Valenzuela, the franchise’s long-sought Mexican fan draw and an inspiration for its 1981 title; and Hideo Nomo and Chan Ho Park, respectively the major leagues’ first established Japanese import and first South Korea-born player.

It also makes the 45-year-old former outfielder a potential hero at a time when baseball is trying to reverse a decline in participation by African Americans over the past two decades, during which the percentage of African American players on MLB rosters has shrunk from about 17 percent in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s to less than 8 percent this season, and the number of black executives in baseball front offices remain tiny.

The Dodgers’ and Astros’ 25-man World Series rosters reflect the trend. The Dodgers have no African American players, the Astros two, outfielders George Springer, who is biracial, and Cameron Maybin. Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson did not make the World Series roster; outfielder Andrew Toles was injured early in the season.

“Where are the role models for young African American athletes?” said Terry Cannon, executive director of the Baseball Reliquary, a Pasadena-based historical and cultural organization, and the Institute for Baseball Studies at Whittier College. “All of the role models are in basketball and football. There are very few Dave Roberts to look up to if you’re an African American kid living in Los Angeles.”

Continue onto the Los Angeles Daily News to read the complete article.

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine