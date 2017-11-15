College To Name School After Trailblazing Journalist Gwen Ifill

Education
A college in Boston will name one of its schools after the late Gwen Ifill, veteran journalist and a co-anchor of PBS’ “NewsHour.”

A college in Boston will name one of its schools after the late Gwen Ifill, veteran journalist and a co-host of PBS' "NewsHour" and who moderated two vice presidential debates.

Simmons College announced Tuesday the Gwen Ifill College of Media, Arts and Humanities in honor of Ifill, who graduated from the private college with a communications degree in 1977. Ifill died of cancer a year ago today at age 61.

“The kind of unimpeded curiosity Gwen brought to her work, coupled with her warmth, integrity and commitment to truth-telling, is something all of our students aspire to – no matter what field of study they pursue,” Helen Drinan, president of Simmons College said a in a statement. “We are extraordinarily proud of her and so pleased to formalize her legacy at Simmons this way.”

Ovie Mughelli: Environmentalist and Eco-Athlete

Education
Considered one of the best fullbacks in the National Football League, and the first Pro Bowl fullback in the Falcons franchise history, Ovie Mughelli accomplishes life after football, as a proud and healthy husband, father and individual. But that still doesn’t stop Mughelli from continuing to leverage the platform that sports influenced. Mughelli has stayed active in the public eye; currently an environmental spokesperson, advocate and author, a media correspondent, as well as a performance expert for healthcare best practices. His experience excels in public speaking, developing strategies across business, sports, and environmental sustainability, and the ability to work and collaborate with a diverse set of professionals. Mughelli is well known for effectively reaching an otherwise less engaged audience through his celebrity recognition as a sports figure.

Mughelli played nine seasons in the NFL, earning All-Pro honors twice while playing fullback for the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, so speaking football comes with great enjoyment and with ease. Recently, he fulfilled sports analyst roles with both 120 Sports and CBS Radio 92.9 The Game. Mughelli served as a sports analyst on the NFL Network, joining College Football Now with co-host Bob Neal each Saturday as well as Pro Football Today with co-hosts Bob Neal and Len Pasquarelli each Sunday.

In college, Mughelli was a four-year starter at Wake Forest, playing in 44 career games. He was a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-ACC selection in 2002 when he led the Demon Deacons with 12 TDs.

At Porter-Gaud High School Mughelli led the Cyclones to the SCISA state championship in 1996 and the state finals during his senior season in 1997. He rushed for 2,167 yards and 29 TDs during his senior season and finished his career with 4,500 yards and 69 TDs.

Mughelli is the Founder and President of the Ovie Mughelli Foundation, with a vested interest in empowering and educating youth on social responsibility, economic development and environmental stewardship.

Among Mughelli’s environmental accomplishments, he has recently unveiled a new graphic novel, GridIron Green, that unites both sports and environment to evoke action and combat climate change and its impacts.

Obasi, the lead character, is a running back sports figure and environmental activist, who, through tragedy and adversity, is offered the entrustment of earth’s guardianship. Mughelli has worked and been acknowledged by leaders in the Green community like Ted Turner, Al Gore and Van Jones. He has developed partnerships with the EPA, NRDC, Sierra Club, and Green Sports Alliance and many other organizations for his innovative work in the environmental space. Ovie was named number two “Eco Athlete in the World” by the Planet Green Foundation. He was also the closing speaker at the Sports and Sustainability Conference at the White House.

“It’s not a democratic, republican, or policy issue,” Mughelli said about protecting the environment. “It’s all about people. It’s all about taking care of your fellow man and it’s all about saving the children.”

Source: Bridgett Coates, Ovie Mughelli Foundation

Corey Lemonier Tackles Math

Education
Do football players need math to run, kick, and pass a ball on the football field?

NFL outside linebacker Corey Lemonier, a former San Francisco 49er, now with the New York Jets, says yes.

Lemonier explained how important math is in developing plays and strategy on the field when he stepped in to teach a 7th grade summer math class at Ida Price Middle School in San Jose.

The class is Elevate [Math] presented by the Silicon Valley Education Foundation (SVEF). Ida Price Middle School in the Cambrian School District is one of dozens of schools across Silicon Valley that offer the four-week summer math intervention program.

“Football definitely involves math,” said Lemonier, who has been volunteering with the Elevate program this summer. “Recognizing patterns, understanding statistics, and knowing the physics behind kicking and passing a ball are skills I use on the field. I’m excited to teach students all about the importance of math in my job as an NFL player.”

“We want to show kids that math is everywhere—even athletes use it to do their job—and Corey will show them it’s fun and cool,” said SVEF CEO Muhammed Chaudhry. “We hope his lesson will get them more excited about math and see the connection between math and real-world jobs.”

Elevate [Math] is SVEF’s flagship program and now has expanded to serve struggling math students in 6th through 10th grades. The program is in 37 school districts in Silicon Valley, the Peninsula, San Francisco, Oakland, Monterey County, Sacramento, and Oregon.

Since 2008, the program has offered 19 days of instruction to middle school students and 24 days to 9th and 10th graders, designed to prepare them for their next-level math course and keep them on track for college. In partnership with the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley, this intervention program also emphasizes a college-going culture. This year, classes will host executives from the corporate world who will discuss their jobs and engage students in hands-on classroom activities.

Source: svefoundation.org

7 Job Search Tips for College Graduates

Education
By Mike Robertson

You knew it would happen. The thrill of being a recent college graduate is starting to wear off, and reality is starting to kick in. It is now time to get a “real” job. You know what you want to do, but you’re not sure of the steps you need to take to land the perfect position.

Below for some basic tips on making the successful leap from college graduate to working professional:

Since a lot of places allow you to apply for a job online, is a résumé important anymore?
Yes. Often interviews and positions are secured through résumé referral or networking, which means a well-crafted résumé is essential. A résumé is also important to take to any in-person interview or job fair. It is always a good idea for any candidate to have an up-to-date résumé. Also remember to update your LinkedIn profile.

What should I put in a cover letter?
These should be written as business letters and separate from the body of an email. This letter should include the correct position you are seeking and examples of your skills.

Often candidates will write about personal attributes or characteristics, such as “hard working” or “dedicated,” which are more challenging to prove on paper. Avoid those and instead list skills and experiences with examples in your cover letter. Cover letters are not always requested or required, however, you want to be ready if asked to submit one.

Do I need to inform people if I put them down as a reference?
Yes. You should always ask for permission at least a week in advance and ask “could you supply or serve as a good reference for me?” Send your references a copy of your résumé and speak to them in person or by phone. Make sure you let them know specifically where you are applying for jobs or at least the types of positions you are applying for.

Is it too late to think about internships since I have already graduated?
No. Internships often lead to job offers. That is your foot in the door, depending upon the sector.

Should I take a job I hate just to get “my foot in the door” of a good company?
If you hate the job, you will hate the company. It is difficult to be qualified for or receive an offer for a job you hate.

Is it a waste of time to apply at a company that doesn’t have any current openings?
That depends on the company and person receiving your résumé or application. If you do send someone your résumé, make sure that you follow up. Good managers will hold onto good résumés for future openings.

Should I call a company to make sure they received my application?
Yes. Most people do not do this, but it helps to do so if you have not heard back from an employer or recruiter. Email can get lost or overlooked. This assumes you can follow up and are encouraged to do so. Think carefully about what you want to say prior to following up.

Some online ads discourage calls to follow up. Most online ads lead to no interview and thus, no job.
The best method to get the job offer is through networking or résumé referral (someone you know refers or delivers your resume/application). In that case, follow-up should feel like a natural part of the process.

Source: today.cofc.edu

Why Nursing Jobs are High in Demand

Education
The United States is experiencing a shortage of qualified nurses. Perhaps the most unsettling result of the nursing shortage is that patient care may be adversely affected. Another point of concern is that the shortage is occurring just as the massive Baby Boomer generation is aging into their senior years, when they will likely require more healthcare. Compounding the problem, a large number of Baby Boomer nurses are nearing retirement age.

The Nursing Shortage: Current and Projected Figures
According to data published by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the shortage of qualified registered nurses (RNs) will remain into the foreseeable future.

Due to growing demand, the healthcare job market is rapidly expanding. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that healthcare accounted for one out of every five new jobs created in 2012.

The BLS reported that registered nurse (RN) is a fast-growing occupation with an increase of 16 percent projected through 2024.

The nursing shortage is projected to continue nationwide, especially in the South and West, according to a report in the American Journal of Medical Quality.

Health Affairs reported that the nursing shortage will grow to 260,000 RNs by 2025—twice as large as shortages that have occurred since the mid-1960s.

Factors Leading to Nursing Shortage
Along with the aging of the Baby Boomer generation, a number of other factors have contributed to the looming shortage:

Opportunities expanded—Nursing was traditionally a female occupation. Because of limitations placed on women, it was one of the few professional fields open to them. Now, women are free to pursue whatever career they choose, and fewer are choosing nursing.

Not enough student nurses—Nursing school enrollment is not growing fast enough to meet demand.

A shortage of nursing educators—Applicants are being turned away from nursing schools because of a lack of qualified educators.

The recession—Many nurses who would have retired during the recession stayed on the job. Others who worked part time switched to full-time status.

States and Specialties Facing Nursing Shortages
In as many as 30 states, healthcare organizations are finding it difficult to fill nursing positions. For example, the American Journal of Medical Quality reported that by 2030, states such as Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa will lack sufficient numbers of RNs (shortages of 3,827; 1,757; and 1,243 respectively).

One area of specialty that is particularly under-served is neonatal intensive care nursing. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics found that NICUs were understaffed for 32 percent of their patients. The study of 560 NICUs found that while the average number of beds was 30, the average number of nurses per shift was 12, even though standards would have required 15.

Turning the Tide
Fortunately, nursing schools, healthcare organizations, and nursing associations are taking steps to increase the number of qualified nurses available to care for patients.

Improving retention—Nursing can be a stressful job at times, but a number of organizations across the country are working to boost the number of magnet-like hospital programs, where improved communication, increased staffing levels, and more autonomy can help give nurses better job satisfaction and in turn, increase the rate of retention while decreasing nurse stress levels.

Encouraging educators—Many states are focusing on scholarships, grants, and awareness programs aimed at increasing the number of nurse educators. By encouraging current RNs to return to school for advanced degrees, they hope to reduce the educator shortage and enroll more applicants in nursing schools.

Attracting new nurses—Creating awareness also extends to children and men. Campaigns aimed at middle and high school students help them learn about the positive aspects of a nursing career. At the same time, reaching out to men may help increase the number of nursing school applicants.

Source: villanovau.com, By Bisk on behalf of Villanova University

HBCU’s Find Ways to Retain STEM Students

Education
Shaping a more diverse technology industry requires that we rethink our sources of talent and broaden our recruiting pipeline to access available diverse talent. As part of our commitment to expand the talent pipeline, Intel is announcing the Intel HBCU Grant Program, a three-year, $4.5 million program to encourage students to remain in STEM pathways at six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The participating HBCUs include Florida A&M University, Morgan State University, Howard University, Prairie View A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University and Tuskegee University.

As part of the program, $3.9 million will be awarded directly to the HBCUs and $600,000 will be used for workshops and activities that bring HBCUs and the technology industry together to ensure students are prepared with the relevant skills to enter the tech workforce.

The three-year Intel HBCU Grant Program supports multiyear investments in computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering programs, curriculum and labs, and has three components:

  • Scholarships: Two-year scholarships for students from college juniors to Ph.D.-level students with majors in computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering.
  • Student Experiences: Providing computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering students with opportunities to participate in labs, workshops and research experiences.
  • Tech Industry Workshops: Workshops hosted by Intel that bring together HBCUs and the technology industry to equip students with the relevant skills to succeed in the technology sector.

The Intel HBCU Grant Program resulted from a collaboration between Intel and the HBCUs to address the historic gap in HBCU students pursuing STEM degrees. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that African-American students are more likely to switch out of STEM majors within their first year of college and only 11 percent of bachelor’s degrees in STEM fields are conferred to African-American students.

The Intel HBCU Grant Program is part of our $300 million Diversity in Technology initiative, which supports our bold goal of reaching full representation of women and underrepresented minorities in our U.S. workforce by 2020. In support of this goal, beginning in 2015, Intel increased the number of schools at which we recruit by 60 percent year over year. We also encourage more women and underrepresented minorities to enter and succeed in tech through programs and investments with organizations that include the National GEM Consortium, Georgia Tech, the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley, CODE2040, and Oakland Unified School District, among others.

To learn more about Intel’s diversity and inclusion efforts, visit www.intel.com/diversity as well as Intel’s 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Source:  BlackPRWire

Google Grants $1 Million To Non-Profit To Bring More Black Boys To Tech

Education
Google just took a step to help promote more diversity in STEM.

On October 27, the tech giant announced a $1 million grant to The Hidden Genius Project, an organization working to increase the representation of young black males in the industry.

The Oakland-based group mentors black boys and equips them with the skills they need to help shift perceptions of computer scientists and inspire future technologists. Google’s grant will go to helping The Hidden Genius expand to new cities, train more staff and impact more young people to encourage them to pursue careers in tech.

Justin Steele, Principal at Google.org in San Fransisco, said in a statement that he learned about the non-profit when they become finalists in the 2015 Google Impact Challenge. Since the group won $500,000 from that competition, The Hidden Genius Project has reached more than 1,700 Bay Area students through their bootcamp program, mentorship and career events and workshops.

“This work builds on over $35 million in Google.org grants focused on providing opportunities for underrepresented students to become pioneers of technology, and we’re excited to see how The Hidden Genius Project uses this new grant,” Steele wrote. “While we don’t expect all students to pursue a career in tech, we know the skills they learn will serve them well no matter what job ignites their passion.”

Bringing Diversity in Comic Books

Business, Education, Technology
Keith Jett-Artist

Former GA Tech football player creates books to promote diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. Keith Jett (FKA Gary Keith Brown II) has launched a new comic book series entitled, Legends of War.

Since leaving GA Tech, Jett has put all his energy into bringing diversity to the comic book action hero genre as a creator, artist, and writer. He speaks heavily on the need for diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. He states, “In order to make an impact, there must first be a difference in the way we think about and represent our culture. We don’t need to follow what most people consider mainstream. We must create our own brands within society.”

Jett has put his talents to work as both a creator of comic books and Rapper Look-Alike Events.

Legends of War: Issue#1 Battlefield is a story about two black men, Jerrald and Relic, who co-exist between the Human realm and the Legend realm. They must sacrifice their friendship and fight to the death to determine who will Die Human or Die a Legend. The Human Realm is where those who used to be Legends go after they’ve died in combat. They no longer have the power to activate their legend state.

The Legend Realm is where legends fight each other to become a True Legend, which is granted unlimited power and remains in the legend state, never to be human again. True Legends can exist in both the Human Realm and the Legend Realm. They walk the universe as one of the most powerful beings.

The Rapper Look-a-Like Events are based on rappers that inspired Keith Jett’s art in the Gangsta Turtles series. Picture a world of Turtles—but stuck to the G-Code. Follow the intense and action-packed adventures of Terrance, Krill, and KJ as they use their G-Code to tote guns, dodge bullets, and fight to bring back peace to their community from the machines who hunt them: the cyber beast unit. Tupac Shakur inspired the look and personality of the character Two-Shots, who represents loyalty. Biggie Smalls inspired the character Bullet Fretts’ demeanor and body type. Boosie inspired the swag and clothing of the main character, Terrence.

“There aren’t enough Black or African-American action heroes on the market that are readily available for ethnic communities online, in comic book stores, or on film,” Jett says.

About Keith Jett
Keith Jett is the creator, artist and owner of Keith Jett Productions. He is known for creating worlds beyond others’ imaginations. His main focus is to bring awareness to brand-new Black Action Heroes. Keith Jett wants his productions and characters to make a powerful impact on the world. Keith creates art for comic books, album covers, businesses, and other artistic avenues.

Brown University raising $120 million to eliminate all student loans

Education
Brown University has initiated a $120 million campaign to drop all loans from financial aid packages awarded to their undergraduates.

Student debt is at an all-time high — the average outstanding balance is $34,144, up 62 percent over the last 10 years — and Brown will become the sixteenth U.S. institution, and the sixth in the Ivy League (excluding Cornell and Dartmouth), to offer all of its undergraduates a loan-free education.

In 2016, the average Brown student graduated with a debt of $23,810, compared with $8,908 for Princeton, which adopted the no-loans policy in 2001.

The plan aims to replace financial aid packages with grants that do not have to be repaid. All undergraduates — domestic and international — will be included, university President Christina Paxson said.

“If we’re successful in raising one quarter of the total amount — $30 million — by December, Brown will eliminate loans in financial aid awards for all current and incoming students starting with the 2018-19 academic year,” Paxson said in a statement.

The university plans to add $4.5 million to its financial aid budget each year to cover its 6,500 undergraduates.

Currently, Brown has a no-loans financial aid policy that is extended only to students who qualify for a Pell Grant or whose family earnings fall below $60,000. Brown was the second university to adopt that plan after Princeton in 1998.

Of the estimated 4,200 U.S. colleges and universities, only 58 have no loans for low-income students and just 15 have no loans for any of their undergraduates, said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of strategy at Cappex.com.

John Urschel Feels ‘At Home’ in MIT Ph.D. Program

Education, Entertainment
By Ryan Mink

During the offseason, many players from around the NFL return to college to finish getting their degrees.

For Ravens center/guard John Urschel, that doesn’t mean wrapping up a four-year undergrad program.

“For me, finishing my degree is my Ph.D.,” said Urschel.

Even before he entered college at Penn State, Urschel envisioned himself getting his Ph.D. at an Ivy League institution. Now he simply feels like he’s following through on that plan.

“It’s important to me as a football player, but also as a role model, to finish my education,” Urschel said. “If I didn’t play football and didn’t suspend things to go to the NFL, I’d most likely be in my fourth and last year of my Ph.D. right now.”

By the end of the multi-year program, Urschel intends to be a well-known and well-respected mathematician—not just a football player who is also really good at math.

Urschel does math in his spare time, meaning he reads mathematics books, studies, and works on his own research. During the offseason, he has more spare time than normal, so he does more math. That’s what he’d be doing even if he wasn’t in college.

So, he figured, why not go back to school?

According to his MIT online profile, Urschel’s focused on spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra, and machine learning. But he won’t get into what he’s specifically working on. That’s top secret, he says.

“Me saying I’m doing something is like shining a bright light around a bunch of bugs; they’re all going to come to it,” he said with a laugh. “Stay away from the things I’m researching.”

Urschel spends a lot of time just talking math with his professors and other students. It’s a pretty drastic change from the NFL locker room or cafeteria.

Asked if he’s been at all intimidated by the level of intelligence of those around him now, Urschel said, “Math is math. I’m good at math, man. You don’t give me enough credit.”

“I feel like I’m at home,” he continued. “I haven’t been here that long, and already I have people that I get along with extremely well because we share this love of math. It’s not a feeling I’m used to having in my everyday life.”

Urschel is also making his mother happy in the process. She was pushing him to go to MIT for his undergrad, but Urschel chose Penn State instead, in part because he wanted to play for legendary coach Joe Paterno. He said a lot of people thought he was “pretty stupid” for turning down Stanford and Princeton.

But while Urschel was at Penn State, he picked up his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in math, both with a 4.0 grade-point average. He was already taking doctorate-level courses.

Urschel has already published multiple math papers, including, “A Cascadic Multigrid Algorithm for Computing the Fiedler Vector.”

“I was acting as if I was a Ph.D. student while at Penn State,” he said. “I’ve been doing Ph.D. things for the past four years, and I don’t have anything to show for it.”

At the same time, Urschel is making sure to keep up with his football duties. He’s lifting four times per week, running, stretching, doing offensive line drills, and practicing his snapping. He said he’s revamped his diet and is eating healthier than ever.

Urschel started seven games in 2015 after center Jeremy Zuttah (pectoral) went on injured reserve.

“First and foremost, I wanted to make sure I had time to train, time to dedicate to football, and time to relax. But most offseasons, I’ll find time to do math anyway. So I might as well get credit for it.”

Source: baltimoreravens.com

Chance the Philanthropist has the receipts

Education, Entertainment
Rapper’s most recent effort was raising $2.2 million for Chicago Public Schools

Chance the Rapper has wasted no time showing the world what it means to give back. He made history in June by becoming the youngest entertainer in the 16-year history of the BET Music Awardsto win this year’s Humanitarian Award. He also won best new artist during the annual event.

The 24-year-old rapper, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, is dedicated to helping his hometown of Chicago. In March, he announced a donation of $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. Just a few days before school started this fall, he announced that $2.2 million was raised by his nonprofit organization and will be distributed to 20 schools for their art and education programs. The total included a $1 million donation from the Chicago Bulls.

“Quality education for public schools is the most important investment a community can make,” the rapper said this month in front of a crowd at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago.

The schools will receive $100,000 each over three years. The schools selected have endured budget cuts that have affected art and music programs, graduation rates and availability of textbooks.

University Commits Another $100 Million to Faculty Diversity

Education
Columbia University will expand its ongoing commitment to diversity in its faculty, dedicating another $100 million over the next five years—in addition to $85 million since 2005—to support recruitment and career development for professors, doctoral and post-doctoral students who traditionally have been underrepresented in higher education.

“The aim is to develop new leaders and expand scholarship, initiatives and programming to meet the needs of the University,” said President Lee C. Bollinger. “This is a longstanding initiative inseparable from Columbia’s identity and core values.”

As they have in the past, these funds will be a shared obligation, with contributions from the University and Medical Center to be matched by individual schools and departments. Each campus—the Medical Center uptown and the Morningside campus—will have its own committees to administer the grants.

Faculty retention, dual-career support, and mid-career grants for recently tenured faculty will also be a focus of the overarching effort. “A commitment of this magnitude will expand the types of initiatives and programming essential to the evolving needs of our University,” Bollinger said. “Each of our schools is dedicated to using these resources for recruiting the most talented faculty, retaining our diverse community, and supporting critical research.”

Dr. Dennis Mitchell, who has been vice provost for faculty diversity and inclusion for the University since 2014, is responsible for the administration of this effort for the undergraduate schools, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and the professional schools.

“I’m thrilled to see us double down on our level of commitment,” said Mitchell, who is also a professor and senior associate dean for diversity at Columbia’s College of Dental Medicine. “This changes the climate and culture of the University.

His counterpart at the Medical Center, Dr. Anne Taylor, is the senior vice president for faculty affairs and career development. A cardiologist, she is also the John Lindenbaum Professor of Medicine. “I’m very interested and committed to the development of leaders out of the faculty members that we have recruited,” Taylor said. “Diversity is not just in the numbers, but is also about inclusion and success. We should be nurturing and training the next group of leaders.

What I Did With My NMSDC Certification

Business, Careers, Education
NMSDC-Certified

NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.), headquartered in New York City, is an organization comprised of a network of 24 affiliate regional councils across the country (including SCMSDC), all of whom provide minority business certification and business development opportunities.

NMSDC is the global leader in advancing business opportunities for its certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connecting them to member corporations. The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25, 2017 is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene at Cobo Center to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

Below are some of who share what they have done since becoming NMSDC certified!

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford is the CEO and cofounder of Global Strategic Supply Solutions (GS3 Global) and the vice president of sales and marketing for the Livonia, Michigan-based Deshler Group, which includes GS3 Global.

Lunsford founded GS3 Global in 2010, and under her leadership, the manufacturing and engineering company has grown to more than 100 employees and generated more than $36 million in revenue in 2015.

GS3 Global won the 2014 Supplier of the Year Award from the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) and the 2015 Regional Supplier of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Most recently, GS3 Global was named to Black Enterprise Magazine’s 2017 Top 100s list, recognizing the nation’s largest African-American businesses.

Stephen L. Hightower

NMSDC Certified

Stephen L. Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC), leads a $300 million business enterprise consisting of five national and international businesses, all providing energy solutions. A self-made entrepreneur since 1979, Mr. Hightower grew his Ohio-based wholesale fuel supply company into an International energy solutions enterprise covering the entire energy value chain, from petroleum supply to power production.

Mr. Hightower has extensive skills in developing and operating business enterprises, forming joint ventures, and managing governmental and regulatory approvals.

Hightower was recognized as NMSDC Supplier of the Year in 2010.

 

Leamon R. Sowell, Esq.

NMSDC Certified

Leamon Sowell practices business law and is Managing Partner of Sowell Law Partners, a certified MBE law firm based in Detroit, Michigan. He serves as special counsel to Fortune 1000 companies to develop strategic procurement relations with certified MWBEs. He is a national thought leader on corporate supplier diversity strategies and has expertise in corporate transactions, including organizing certifiable minority joint ventures, strategic alliances, and coordinating acquisitions. In 2016, the firm was awarded NMSDC’s National Supplier of the Year Class I and Central Region Class I Supplier of the Year Awards. In 2015, the firm was awarded Michigan MSDC’s 2015 Class I Minority Supplier of the Year ACE Award.

 

Sharon King
President, Castle Business Solutions

NMSDC Certified

BEOEJ: How long have you been in business?
King: 7 years now.

How did you know to get certified?
I worked for my father’s company, which he was already a member and certified with the local council. We were not utilizing our membership as best as we could to benefit the company. So that was my role as the Account Executive, was to leverage that certification and relationship and rewards that come along with it.

There are other MWBEs that have not been as successful as you are. What do you attribute your success to? How have you utilized your certification to make yourself a success?
Networking. Making sure you are always in their faces. Always attending events that are sponsored by the local council and attending he National Conference as well. Attending the quarterly luncheons as well as the specific industry-focused luncheons. Always making sure that Castle Business Solutions is always represented at each event.

Do you feel that NMSDC Certification has assisted you in your success? How have you used it?
Absolutely. I don’t know what I would do without it. I used it to gather business. In other words, we were rewarded a large account by a local county hospital in Dallas. The reason we won, is not just because we are a very successful company that provides the great service they were looking for, but also because we are certified member of the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council. When they see that the company they are reaching out to is a certified member, then it is a win-win.

Do you have advice for the newcomers on the horizon? Any do’s and don’ts?

Do would be: Be passionate about what you do, have good integrity, and know what you do. In other words, know what your core is, and do not try to fill every basket, just know what you do, and you will win. The don’ts are: Do not give up, and do not listen to naysayers—and that comes in a whole lot of different ways—and when you start to make money and be successful, more people will reach out to you and say ‘let me consult you’ or ‘you can use my services’ and do not listen to that. Keep going the way you have and become successful without paying out a ton of money to a contractor.

What’s your goal?
My goal is that at our 10-year mark in 3 years we will be making 5 million dollars a year.

Do you live by a motto?
This too shall pass.

To find out more about NMSDC Certification and the upcoming NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25 visit, nmsdc.org 

