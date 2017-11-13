A Woman of Power and Influence

Lori George Billingsley is a champion of change

Vice President of Community Relations at Coca-Cola North America, Lori George Billingsley has had a profound impact on hundreds of people on a local, statewide, national, and even global level.

A champion of change, Billingsley has more than 30 years of public relations experience in developing and implementing breakthrough programs that meet organizational goals, target audience needs and produce results. In her current role, she oversees community giving, engagement, and volunteerism for Coca-Cola North America. “I’m extremely passionate about the community, so it’s a joy to be able to do this work for such a global and iconic brand,” she said. “I’ve always been passionate about helping others and wanted to be in a position to positively impact the lives of others.”

Prior to joining the Coca-Cola team, Billingsley led her own public relations consultancy and held positions in a global public relations agency and for the government in the District of Columbia. She has also served as a professor, instructor, and lecturer at two Ohio-based colleges, as well as her alma mater, Howard University.

But with success also come challenges. As a businesswoman, Billingsley has had to overcome obstacles throughout her career. “Most of my career challenges have centered around discernment between the ‘good to do’ and the ‘right to do’ opportunities,” she said. “Additionally, as an African-American woman, I have faced challenges that my male colleagues have not. The simple fact that I often enter conference rooms and see no one else of color or no other women creates a unique experience for me.”

Billingsley continues to overcome obstacles by being intentional in her actions and making sure she includes other perspectives. Her personal motto is Proverbs 3:5-6, which proclaims, “Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.”

Her piece of advice to women: “Do not hesitate in pursuing roles that might be a stretch. Be open to taking risks.”

A native of Teaneck, New Jersey, Billingsley received her Bachelor of Arts in public relations at Howard University and her Master of Arts in public communications at American University. She is a member of Leadership Atlanta’s Class of 2008 and of the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Georgia Chapter. She has also served on several national and local boards, including the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc., Atlanta Mission, PRSA Foundation, International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute, ColorComm, Inc., and Living Water for Girls.

Billingsley has received numerous awards, including the Network Journal’s 2015 Top 25 Influential Black Women in Business; Atlanta’s Top 100 Black Women of Influence (2015, 2014) from the Atlanta Business League; and Howard University’s School of Communications (HUSOC).

Source: Black PRWire

Girls Auto Clinic’s Patrice Banks

The engineer and automotive technician educates and empowers women through their cars

Girls Auto Clinic (GAC) is a woman-owned and operated business run by Patrice Banks, engineer and automotive technician. A mechanic that caters to women, Patrice started GAC to educate and empower women through their cars.

It’s no secret that women generally do not understand vehicles—how they operate or how to maintain them. Most women hate the automotive buying and repair process because they feel misunderstood/taken advantage of, and/or mistreated. To make things worse, the automotive industry has not done much to ease concerns, anxiety, and fear despite the fact more than half their customers are women and spend $200 billion a year on buying and repairing their cars.

Girls Auto Clinic wants women to be confident drivers and smart consumers. We strive to be a visionary leader in the automotive industry by changing the way the industry views and markets to women while also changing the beliefs women have towards the industry through education and niche marketing.

GAC offers trustworthy, open, and down-to-earth dialogue about the workings of vehicles and how to service and maintain them through female auto repair garages, car care workshops, books, an apparel line and more. GAC offers automotive buying and repair resources, products, and services based on trust, education, inclusion and empowerment.

Owner: Patrice Banks

Website: girlsautoclinic.com

Headquarters: 7425 W. Chester Pike, Upper Darby, PA 19082

Previous career: Failure Analysis Engineer

Industry/Service: Automotive

Founded: 2013

Startup: It didn’t cost me anything but filing fees to start the business in 2013. The shop, which opened this past fall, cost $830,000 to launch.

Biggest obstacle: Finding the right people to work for your company who complement your leaderships skills and work ethic.

Goal: Become a billion dollar company!

Biggest lesson you’ve learned: Trust the process. Nothing happens as fast as you hope or expect it. It happens when it’s supposed to happen.

Motto: “The future belongs to those who prepare for it today.” —Malcolm X

Laila Ali: Be Unique and Pursue Your Dreams

Laila Ali developed the values of hard work, determination and courage growing up as the youngest child of the legendary boxer and humanitarian Muhammad Ali. Her own record of 24 wins—21 of which were knockouts—and zero losses has made her the most successful contender in the history of women’s boxing.

The boxing world champion, TV host, author, and speaker, said, “I like to live my life with an ‘All In’ attitude. I’m always asking myself, ‘What more can I do?'”

Most recently, Ali partnered with T.J.Maxx to launch “The Maxx You Project,” encouraging women to let their individuality shine. In response, T.J.Maxx is launching The Maxx You Project—aimed at helping women break those stereotypes by embracing the personal aspirations or lifelong dreams that make them each one-of-a-kind. Ali has overcome adversity, defied expectations and pushed herself beyond her comfort zone—to help 80 women to do the same.

“As a woman, I know there are ‘boxes’ the world might try to place us in and go-to labels often used to describe us: mother, sister, boss, friend, etc., but they don’t even begin to scratch the surface of who we truly are at our core,” Ali said. “From ‘Mom Boss’ to boxing world champion, entrepreneur to cooking enthusiast, author, speaker and TV host, there is no one role that defines me. That’s why I’m really excited to partner with T.J.Maxx to inspire others to break through those labels and pursue what’s inside them.”

Source: prnewswire and shrm.org

Meet The 14th (Ever) African-American Female Founder To Raise $1M

Raising capital is an arduous journey that few entrepreneurs successfully complete. Add a female founder at the helm, and chances of success decrease significantly. Now add an African American female founder, and the chances become abysmal. African American women receive a mere 0.2% of overall venture capital dollars, and of the rare few who do receive money, the average dollar amount is $36,000, compared to the average $1.3 million doled out to the typical white male founded startup.

Enter Kristina Jones, cofounder of Court Buddy, and now the 14th ever African American female founder to raise $1 million or more for her startup. Project Diane calls women like Jones “The Real Unicorns of Tech,” because they are such a rare find.

Court Buddy is a legal tech startup that instantly matches consumers with vetted solo attorneys based on the client’s budget. In the U.S. alone, millions of Americans go to court each year who don’t have the means to pay, and hundreds of thousands of solo attorneys and small law firms struggle to get clients. Jones is bringing these two groups together at scale through her technology.

In addition to becoming the 14th African American female to raise $1 million, Jones has achieved another feat, she is successfully juggling a double partnership. Her cofounder, James Jones, is also her husband, and together they nurture Court Buddy, their business baby, as well as a young daughter at home.

Jones met her lead investor Andrew Koven from LDR Ventures this year at the SheWorx100 Summit in San Francisco. Her other investors include XFactor Ventures, GingerBread Capital, LSS Fund, Uphonest Capital, Equipo Ventures, 500 Startups, and several angel investors including lawyers, doctors, and Fortune 500 executives.

As the CEO of SheWorx, I was excited to sit down with Jones to discuss her journey to becoming the next Unicorn.

Lisa Wang: The landscape is especially tough as an African American female founder. What are the unique challenges that you faced in fundraising and how did you overcome them?

Kristina Jones: To be honest, I actually think being an African American woman worked to my advantage. I think that being the cofounder of a sound, fast-growing business that has revenue and a growing number of users, and that I just happen to be African-American and a woman, helped. One of our mentors, Monique Woodard of 500 Startups, suggested that we cast a wide net during our fundraising process, and not just seek out specific investors who would seem like a shoo-in to invest. And she was right.

It is a lot of hard work and you have to get very comfortable with hearing “no”. We had to learn to not take the “nos” personally. Now we have such an amazing and diverse group of investors and we love that! This process has shown us that some investors are simply not the best fit. You have to do some digging to really strike gold. But most importantly, you have to trust the process and make adjustments along the way.  You can’t learn and develop the skills and tough skin that it takes to achieve the results without going through the process.

Beats By Dre’s global head of marketing talks Dr. Dre, LeBron, Kaepernick and diversity

Jason White defines culture as being ahead of how the rest of the world sees or accepts something and actually being brave enough to put that point of view out into the world.

“Having the courage to be bold enough to try things and put yourself out there is what defines and pushes culture,” White, the global head of marketing at Beats By Dre, explained.

White works in today’s ever-changing culture masterfully. He’s considered to be one of the most reputable corporate quarterbacks in brand awareness, — making sure Beats by Dre is connecting to music, sports and culture and driving relevance and energy on a global scale.

Managing the hustle to the beat of today’s music is the workflow at Beats By Dre. The headphones company, founded by music icons Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Jimmy Iovine, taps into pop culture in a way that moves with it through the storytelling of high-profile athletes and musicians.

White’s background includes the overseeing of the award-winning Straight Outta Compton campaign, along with LeBron James’ “Re-Established” campaign marking his return to Cleveland in 2014. Before Beats, White worked at Wieden + Kennedy to pursue the longtime dream of defining culture through the voice of Nike, where he led the Nike business in China and captained global campaigns for the 2008 Beijing Games, 2010 World Cup, James, Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods. Other clients included Levi’s, Converse, Shanghai Disney Resort and, coincidentally, Beats By Dre.

“For a long time, Omar Johnson [Beats By Dre’s former chief marketing officer] talked to me about coming on board as his No. 2 at Beats, and finally I jumped in [in 2014],” said White. “Getting a bit of the vision into the business was exciting, but then going behind the curtain [as a Beats employee] was 100 times more exhilarating than I could have imagined.”

White, a New Englander and Georgetown grad, spoke with The Undefeated at his Culver City, California, office about the most rewarding and challenging parts of his job, working with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, collaborating with athletes such as James and Colin Kaepernick, and why the importance of diversity cannot and will not be ignored.

Magic Johnson: The Magic Touch in Business

Since retiring from the NBA more than 20 years ago, legendary basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson has become a successful businessman and NMSDC-certified business owner who has dedicated his life to leaving a positive impact in underserved urban communities. He uses the skills he acquired on the court to serve as Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, valued at an estimated 1 billion dollars.

In the last two decades, Johnson has forged an alliance with Sony Pictures to develop Magic Johnson Theatres and teamed with Starbucks to become the only franchisee in the history of the company, among other accomplishments. Both ventures served as catalysts for redevelopment in urban communities.

But he never left the sporting world. Johnson made history in 2012 when he became co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, purchased for 2 billion dollars. He also co-owns the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club.

Johnson also serves as Chairman and Founder of the Magic Johnson Foundation, where his commitment to transform Urban America continues through HIV/AIDS Awareness and Educational Programs.

Source: magicjohnson.com

Bringing Diversity in Comic Books

Keith Jett-Artist

Former GA Tech football player creates books to promote diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. Keith Jett (FKA Gary Keith Brown II) has launched a new comic book series entitled, Legends of War.

Since leaving GA Tech, Jett has put all his energy into bringing diversity to the comic book action hero genre as a creator, artist, and writer. He speaks heavily on the need for diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. He states, “In order to make an impact, there must first be a difference in the way we think about and represent our culture. We don’t need to follow what most people consider mainstream. We must create our own brands within society.”

Jett has put his talents to work as both a creator of comic books and Rapper Look-Alike Events.

Legends of War: Issue#1 Battlefield is a story about two black men, Jerrald and Relic, who co-exist between the Human realm and the Legend realm. They must sacrifice their friendship and fight to the death to determine who will Die Human or Die a Legend. The Human Realm is where those who used to be Legends go after they’ve died in combat. They no longer have the power to activate their legend state.

The Legend Realm is where legends fight each other to become a True Legend, which is granted unlimited power and remains in the legend state, never to be human again. True Legends can exist in both the Human Realm and the Legend Realm. They walk the universe as one of the most powerful beings.

The Rapper Look-a-Like Events are based on rappers that inspired Keith Jett’s art in the Gangsta Turtles series. Picture a world of Turtles—but stuck to the G-Code. Follow the intense and action-packed adventures of Terrance, Krill, and KJ as they use their G-Code to tote guns, dodge bullets, and fight to bring back peace to their community from the machines who hunt them: the cyber beast unit. Tupac Shakur inspired the look and personality of the character Two-Shots, who represents loyalty. Biggie Smalls inspired the character Bullet Fretts’ demeanor and body type. Boosie inspired the swag and clothing of the main character, Terrence.

“There aren’t enough Black or African-American action heroes on the market that are readily available for ethnic communities online, in comic book stores, or on film,” Jett says.

About Keith Jett
Keith Jett is the creator, artist and owner of Keith Jett Productions. He is known for creating worlds beyond others’ imaginations. His main focus is to bring awareness to brand-new Black Action Heroes. Keith Jett wants his productions and characters to make a powerful impact on the world. Keith creates art for comic books, album covers, businesses, and other artistic avenues.

5 Secrets to Career Advancement From a Top Recruiter

To grab an employer’s attention with your resume, you need it keep things short, quantify your accomplishments with numbers or percentages, and mirror the language or skills the company uses in its own job ad, says Jaime Klein, who launched her HR consulting firm in 2007.

Avoid self-sabotage by cleaning up your online presence before applying. Get rid of anything on your social media, professional pages, or other sites that could be seen as inappropriate or questionable.

Hoping to move up to a bigger role or your dream job within a company? Klein recommends stepping up and taking on assignments that reflect the job you want to be doing. Try filling in for someone who has the role you want but is out on parental leave, or joining a task force working on an assignment you aspire to do. “Play the role for the job you want to get,” Klein says.

To truly move up into a dream role, you’ll also need to network and connect with people already in those positions. Ask them how they go to where they are, learn about the requirements of their job, says Klein, and then create a five- or 10-year plan for how to get there.

From Starting a Book Club to Becoming an Entrepreneur

You know that feeling when you’re reading a really good book? Like the author really gets you and has written down feelings you thought were only in your own head?

Glory Edim has bottled that feeling and turned it into an online community, monthly book club and (as of September of this year) a conference called Well-Read Black Girl.

Like many of us in New York City, Edim says that she felt isolated and alienated in her day-to-day life in Brooklyn and she wanted to feel more authentically connected to people in her community.

“I wanted somewhere to call home and feel safe and secure,” said Edim. Mainly, she wanted to connect with other black women. “Race is typically who we are seen as and I wanted a space that I could be my full self.”

Edim did what any great entrepreneur does: she turned her personal pain point into a community, where others like herself could connect with each other as well as the black women authors they read and love. She hosted her first book club in September 2015.

Through her monthly book clubs, she eventually realized that she wanted something bigger: a full-day’s conference to bring readers together with black women authors. The Well-Read Black Girl Festival (WRBG Festival) was launched and funded on Kickstarter in June 2017 and quickly hit its fundraising goal of $15,000. The final tally ended up more than double that initial goal, raking in almost $40,000 from 928 backers. The backers purchased tickets to the festival as well as Well-Read Black Girl tote bags and books to support the efforts.

It’s no surprise that Edim knows how to run an online fundraising campaign. She began working at Kickstarter in March 2016 as a public outreach specialist and is now a community specialist. She says that being able to help coach Kickstarter members through the process of launching their campaigns gave her insight into how to run her own hugely successful campaign.

“Since I work there, I recognize the power of the platform. Creators thrive here. Lives change,” explained Edim. “My life has changed. I feel more like an entrepreneur.”

Why We Value a Diverse Workforce

To Valerie Rainford, making strong progress in diversity initiatives at JPMorgan Chase is a top priority. Rainford heads our new companywide strategy, Advancing Black Leaders. The strategy launched in February 2016 and is designed to increase JPMorgan Chase’s focus on top talent development within the black community. Over the past several years, our company has made strong progress in women’s initiatives and veterans’ programs. Advancing Black Leaders is committed to making similar progress within the black community, specifically dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent, and improving career advancement at all levels.

Recently, Black Enterprise named JPMorgan Chase to its 50 Best Companies for Diversity list, which was based on our success in advancing and nurturing diversity and inclusion.

How does JPMorgan Chase think about diversity?

At JPMorgan Chase, we believe that creating a diverse and inclusive environment is critical to our success. As a company, we develop products and services to meet the needs of our diverse clients and customers, so it’s critical that we have a diverse workforce to overlay those efforts. It makes us a stronger team—because diverse thinking drives innovation and helps us deliver better solutions for our customers and clients.

Tell us about some of the diversity efforts at JPMorgan Chase.

To encourage diversity and inclusion in the workplace, we have a number of initiatives and Business Resource Groups (BRG) across the company to bring together members around common interests, as well as foster networking and camaraderie. Groups are defined by shared affinities, including race and cultural heritage, generation, gender, sexual orientation, military status and professional role. We’ve seen a direct correlation between BRG membership and increased promotion, mobility and retention for those participants. We also have a number of meaningful new programs that are helping us both attract talent and keep our best people, including a ReEntry program for individuals who have taken a voluntary break and want to get back into the workforce, Maternity Mentors, that pairs senior employees who have gone through the family leave process with those who are doing so for the first time, and work-life balance programs.

Can you tell us about the Advancing Black Leaders strategy?

Yes. Advancing Black Leaders is JPMorgan Chase’s devoted effort to dramatically step up how we attract, hire and retain top black talent at the firm. It’s a strategy more than a program, but it’s similar to our commitment to hiring and retaining women and military veterans, many of whom have unique skill sets and backgrounds. We’re taking definitive steps to ensure a successful outcome, including an incremental $5 million investment, tripling the number of scholarships we offer to students in this community, and launching bias-awareness training for all executive directors and managing directors. We hope that over the years, this concerted action will make a huge difference.

Fighting Sleep Is a Losing Management Strategy. Let Your Employees Take Naps.

An exhausted employee who naps is unproductive for a few minutes. One who doesn’t nap is unproductive all day.

When we hear “naptime,” most of us think of small children who are lucky enough to have sleep scheduled into their day. At some point, these naps stop being scheduled, and it becomes taboo to get rest throughout the day.

Unfortunately, this stigma attached to catching some much-needed zzz’s throughout the day is hurting employees’ productivity, motivation and their ability to perform everyday tasks. In fact, according to “The Cost of Working Tired,” a report by Accountemps, 77 percent of men and 71 percent of women admit to often working while tired.

Jason Cummins, owner of All Hours Air, a 24-hour heating and air conditioning company headquartered in Sparks, Nev., witnessed first-hand what extreme tiredness can do to employees.

“I had an engineer once who always came in late to work because he had insomnia. I knew it was affecting his work because he got simple instructions wrong and didn’t produce much in the office,” Cummins told me via email.

Cummins jumped at the opportunity to help by changing his employee’s schedule to a time when he was feeling more productive and awake. Even the best employees can fall victim to becoming overly tired and worn out. Here’s how leaders can encourage them to have a snooze and increase productivity:

Have a nap room.

A lack of sleep can make people do some funny — or not so funny — things. The Accutemps report found 52 percent of employees feel distracted and unable to focus when tired at work, which causes employees to make mistakes they wouldn’t normally make.

Michael Steinitz, executive director for Accountemps, a temporary accounting and finance hiring resource headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., witnessed what sleep deprivation can do when his company surveyed professionals.

“One person admitted to deleting a project that took 1,000 hours to put together and another missed a decimal point on an estimated payment, causing the client to overpay by $1 million,” Steinitz shared with me in an email.

To help prevent employees from making these errors, Steinitz suggests encouraging employees to take breaks — and don’t forget to lead by example.

“Some professionals and management may choose to forgo breaks to get their work done. But remind staff that a tired employee isn’t an effective or productive one. Everyone needs an occasional break to recharge,” he said.

Make rest and relaxation part of the company’s corporate culture by adding napping areas or rooms. Explain to your team that to stay productive it’s crucial they take breaks and close their eyes, even if only for a few minutes. Encourage team members to bring in their own blankets and pillows to make them even more comfortable when cozying up for a midday snooze.

Educate employees.

“A company’s employees are its greatest strength — especially their health and happiness,” Michael Susi, the global wellness manager at LinkedIn from San Francisco told me via email.

That’s why Susi and LinkedIn have committed to making sleep their wellness focus for 2017. To kick it all off, the company held its first annual sleep fair in New York.

“The goal of the event was to educate employees on the importance of sleep and share advice on how to get a good night’s rest,” Susi explained.

LinkedIn’s program included a sleep ambassador teaching employees the best techniques for making a bed in order to get the most comfortable sleep.

While some employers don’t have the resources to hold large events, there are other effective ways to keep employees informed about healthy sleep habits. For example, Optimity, a corporate wellness company, equips their team with a fully loaded library of content on better sleep.

“We focus on building small habits that improve the quality and consistency of your sleep patterns. The most popular ones are educational about good sleep hygiene and action focused about habit-hacking your way into more consistent practices that synchronizes your circadian rhythm to maximize your sleep cycles,” Jane Wang, CEO of Optimity located in San Francisco, told me via email.

Whether holding a large event or giving employees educational tips throughout the year, it’s important to remain proactive in their efforts to find healthy sleep patterns. For LinkedIn’s sleep fair attendees, this motivation came in the form of analog clocks to encourage disconnection from their digital devices at night and maximize their rest.

Also, try inspiring team members to take care of themselves by bringing in sleep experts, offering fun cooking classes with recipes that enhance sleep or host a team bonding where employees create their own aroma therapies.

Sheila Johnson Talks Middleburg Film Festival and Passion for the Arts

When it comes to famous film festivals in America and beyond, names like Sundance, Tribeca, and Cannes often come to mind. And if mogul Sheila C. Johnson has her way, the Middleburg Film Festival she founded will also garner both name recognition and respect in cinematic circles.

Johnson is best known as the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), which made her a billionaire upon its sale to Viacom more than a decade ago. Along the way, the entrepreneur and philanthropist has also served as executive producer of four documentary films and helped finance the feature film “The Butler” directed by Lee Daniels.

Now she’s helming a film fest that draws not only a host of cinephiles but Hollywood glitterati and political power players. It’s not held in a big city, but in Middleburg, a historic town in the heart of Virginia’s horse and wine country. Already several events have sold out.

Working in tandem with Susan Koch, the festivals’ executive director, and other experts, Johnson has carefully curated a slate of 25 films for cinema lovers. They include narrative and documentary films, foreign films, and regional premieres. In previous years, dozens of festival selections have gone on to become Oscar contenders and winners, including “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” and “Lion.”

The movies are being screened in an intimate theatre environment, coupled with renowned filmmakers and actors on hand for post-viewing chats and special events, among them a symphony orchestra concert honoring renowned film composer, Nicholas Britell.

Black, Female Insurance Exec on Quest to Mentor Teen Girls

Teresa White, the first woman and African-American president of Georgia-based insurance giant Aflac U.S., has the knack to inspire. So says Seychelle Hercules, a formerly bashful girl who went on to win Georgia’s Miss Columbus pageant after hearing the trailblazing black executive speak.

Hercules’ life took a major turn after White told her and some other teenage girls about how she overcame obstacles and stereotypes in rising to the corporate suites of Aflac U.S., a $130 billion brand known for its TV commercials featuring a duck that randomly quacks out the company name to potential customers.

White told each young African-American girl present that they, too, were capable of success. Hercules walked away filled with hope.

“She inspired me that day,” said Hercules, who went on to win beauty pageants and now represents Columbus, a rural Georgia city south of Atlanta where Aflac is based. “She spoke with so much confidence and grace. One thing I love about Mrs. Teresa is that she looks like me. She gives me hope. I can soar to greater heights. She’s a pioneer in so many ways.”

Since joining Aflac in 1998, White stood out for her ability to write computer code — a skill she says is uncommon for most African-American women around her at the time. Now 50, White landed the prestigious position of president in 2015, becoming the first woman and African-American to hold the title in the company’s 61-year history. Even today, the company’s information technology group still reports to her.

Not bad for a woman who originally wanted to be a beautician.

“I had plenty of people who told me since I was a female that I should stay on the beautician side,” White said. “Because I was African-American, the stats say you’re not going to make it here. But I said to myself that I’ll prove them wrong. That was the tingling in my fire to say ‘That’s what you think, but that’s not what I think.'”

White now oversees 3,500 employees for Aflac’s U.S. operations, focusing on product innovation and expanding distribution. She received several honors this year from the American Business Awards and was recognized by Black Enterprise Magazine as one the most powerful women in business.

Though African-American friends and peers have told her of their struggles to climb the corporate ladder, White says her ascent was made less difficult by Aflac’s initiative for diversity. Aflac’s executive leadership team is one-third female and two-thirds of the company’s workforce is comprised of women. About 40 percent of employees are minorities.

“It’s what made me stay,” White told The Associated Press in an interview. “Certainly, I’ve had opportunities. But for me, you can’t replace an organization that has the groundwork already laid to allow people to be who they are and honor their work product and not their skin color.”

During her tenure at Aflac, White has sought to uplift her colleagues with early morning devotion times, where employees join her to read Bible scriptures and meditate, sometimes in her spacious 12th-floor corner office at Aflac headquarters in Columbus. She also began a career development program for those in the company in 2014.

But White wanted to do even more in the community, specifically for young girls she felt needed mentoring in a major way.

