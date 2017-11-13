A Woman of Power and Influence
Lori George Billingsley is a champion of change
Vice President of Community Relations at Coca-Cola North America, Lori George Billingsley has had a profound impact on hundreds of people on a local, statewide, national, and even global level.
A champion of change, Billingsley has more than 30 years of public relations experience in developing and implementing breakthrough programs that meet organizational goals, target audience needs and produce results. In her current role, she oversees community giving, engagement, and volunteerism for Coca-Cola North America. “I’m extremely passionate about the community, so it’s a joy to be able to do this work for such a global and iconic brand,” she said. “I’ve always been passionate about helping others and wanted to be in a position to positively impact the lives of others.”
Prior to joining the Coca-Cola team, Billingsley led her own public relations consultancy and held positions in a global public relations agency and for the government in the District of Columbia. She has also served as a professor, instructor, and lecturer at two Ohio-based colleges, as well as her alma mater, Howard University.
But with success also come challenges. As a businesswoman, Billingsley has had to overcome obstacles throughout her career. “Most of my career challenges have centered around discernment between the ‘good to do’ and the ‘right to do’ opportunities,” she said. “Additionally, as an African-American woman, I have faced challenges that my male colleagues have not. The simple fact that I often enter conference rooms and see no one else of color or no other women creates a unique experience for me.”
Billingsley continues to overcome obstacles by being intentional in her actions and making sure she includes other perspectives. Her personal motto is Proverbs 3:5-6, which proclaims, “Trust in the Lord with all thy heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all thy ways acknowledge Him and He shall direct your path.”
Her piece of advice to women: “Do not hesitate in pursuing roles that might be a stretch. Be open to taking risks.”
A native of Teaneck, New Jersey, Billingsley received her Bachelor of Arts in public relations at Howard University and her Master of Arts in public communications at American University. She is a member of Leadership Atlanta’s Class of 2008 and of the Public Relations Society of America’s (PRSA) Georgia Chapter. She has also served on several national and local boards, including the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc., Atlanta Mission, PRSA Foundation, International Black Women’s Public Policy Institute, ColorComm, Inc., and Living Water for Girls.
Billingsley has received numerous awards, including the Network Journal’s 2015 Top 25 Influential Black Women in Business; Atlanta’s Top 100 Black Women of Influence (2015, 2014) from the Atlanta Business League; and Howard University’s School of Communications (HUSOC).
Source: Black PRWire