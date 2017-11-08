Ovie Mughelli: Environmentalist and Eco-Athlete
Considered one of the best fullbacks in the National Football League, and the first Pro Bowl fullback in the Falcons franchise history, Ovie Mughelli accomplishes life after football, as a proud and healthy husband, father and individual. But that still doesn’t stop Mughelli from continuing to leverage the platform that sports influenced. Mughelli has stayed active in the public eye; currently an environmental spokesperson, advocate and author, a media correspondent, as well as a performance expert for healthcare best practices. His experience excels in public speaking, developing strategies across business, sports, and environmental sustainability, and the ability to work and collaborate with a diverse set of professionals. Mughelli is well known for effectively reaching an otherwise less engaged audience through his celebrity recognition as a sports figure.
Mughelli played nine seasons in the NFL, earning All-Pro honors twice while playing fullback for the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, so speaking football comes with great enjoyment and with ease. Recently, he fulfilled sports analyst roles with both 120 Sports and CBS Radio 92.9 The Game. Mughelli served as a sports analyst on the NFL Network, joining College Football Now with co-host Bob Neal each Saturday as well as Pro Football Today with co-hosts Bob Neal and Len Pasquarelli each Sunday.
In college, Mughelli was a four-year starter at Wake Forest, playing in 44 career games. He was a Second Team All-American and a First Team All-ACC selection in 2002 when he led the Demon Deacons with 12 TDs.
At Porter-Gaud High School Mughelli led the Cyclones to the SCISA state championship in 1996 and the state finals during his senior season in 1997. He rushed for 2,167 yards and 29 TDs during his senior season and finished his career with 4,500 yards and 69 TDs.
Mughelli is the Founder and President of the Ovie Mughelli Foundation, with a vested interest in empowering and educating youth on social responsibility, economic development and environmental stewardship.
Among Mughelli’s environmental accomplishments, he has recently unveiled a new graphic novel, GridIron Green, that unites both sports and environment to evoke action and combat climate change and its impacts.
Obasi, the lead character, is a running back sports figure and environmental activist, who, through tragedy and adversity, is offered the entrustment of earth’s guardianship. Mughelli has worked and been acknowledged by leaders in the Green community like Ted Turner, Al Gore and Van Jones. He has developed partnerships with the EPA, NRDC, Sierra Club, and Green Sports Alliance and many other organizations for his innovative work in the environmental space. Ovie was named number two “Eco Athlete in the World” by the Planet Green Foundation. He was also the closing speaker at the Sports and Sustainability Conference at the White House.
“It’s not a democratic, republican, or policy issue,” Mughelli said about protecting the environment. “It’s all about people. It’s all about taking care of your fellow man and it’s all about saving the children.”
Source: Bridgett Coates, Ovie Mughelli Foundation