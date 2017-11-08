Laila Ali: Be Unique and Pursue Your Dreams

Laila Ali developed the values of hard work, determination and courage growing up as the youngest child of the legendary boxer and humanitarian Muhammad Ali. Her own record of 24 wins—21 of which were knockouts—and zero losses has made her the most successful contender in the history of women’s boxing.

The boxing world champion, TV host, author, and speaker, said, “I like to live my life with an ‘All In’ attitude. I’m always asking myself, ‘What more can I do?'”

Most recently, Ali partnered with T.J.Maxx to launch “The Maxx You Project,” encouraging women to let their individuality shine. In response, T.J.Maxx is launching The Maxx You Project—aimed at helping women break those stereotypes by embracing the personal aspirations or lifelong dreams that make them each one-of-a-kind. Ali has overcome adversity, defied expectations and pushed herself beyond her comfort zone—to help 80 women to do the same.

“As a woman, I know there are ‘boxes’ the world might try to place us in and go-to labels often used to describe us: mother, sister, boss, friend, etc., but they don’t even begin to scratch the surface of who we truly are at our core,” Ali said. “From ‘Mom Boss’ to boxing world champion, entrepreneur to cooking enthusiast, author, speaker and TV host, there is no one role that defines me. That’s why I’m really excited to partner with T.J.Maxx to inspire others to break through those labels and pursue what’s inside them.”

Tiffany Haddish Will Be The First Black Female Comedian To Host On ‘Saturday Night Live’

The Nov. 2017 lineup for Saturday Night Live has been announced, and Tiffany Haddish is one of the many familiar faces fans will share some laughs with this month. The breakout comedian will reportedly host SNL on Nov. 11, becoming the first black woman to do so in the comedy sketch’s history.

While Haddish will take over all hosting duties, Taylor Swift has reportedly been booked as the performer for the night. In celebration of the  huge triumph, Haddish posted a photo on Instagram. “This Saturday, 11/11 on #SNL!! Can you believe I will be the very #first black female comedian host?!? #SheReady,” she announced.

Haddish rose to nationwide acclaim for her performance in the high-grossing and record-breaking comedy film, Girls Trip. The 37-year-old was able to stand out among top acts, including Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Yara Shahidi Makes Time’s 2017 List of Most Influential Teens

With over a million followers on Instagram, a hit TV show and a spin-off show in her honor, it’s hard to overlook the waves of influence actress Yara Shahidi has in the world of entertainment.She was recently named as one of the ‘Most Influential Teens of 2017’ by Time Magazine.

Her spinoff show, Grown-ish is set to start filming in January. Once that’s done she will attend Harvard with plans to major in African-American Studies and Sociology. Never afraid to speak her mind, Yara has a known presence on social media, where she expresses her disdain on racial and social issues, specifically the travel ban against Muslim countries.

With her Iranian and African-American background, Yara felt it was her responsibility to dive into the political debate. “My family taught me to use my voice, my work to help better society,” she said in her interview with Time.

Meet The 14th (Ever) African-American Female Founder To Raise $1M

Raising capital is an arduous journey that few entrepreneurs successfully complete. Add a female founder at the helm, and chances of success decrease significantly. Now add an African American female founder, and the chances become abysmal. African American women receive a mere 0.2% of overall venture capital dollars, and of the rare few who do receive money, the average dollar amount is $36,000, compared to the average $1.3 million doled out to the typical white male founded startup.

Enter Kristina Jones, cofounder of Court Buddy, and now the 14th ever African American female founder to raise $1 million or more for her startup. Project Diane calls women like Jones “The Real Unicorns of Tech,” because they are such a rare find.

Court Buddy is a legal tech startup that instantly matches consumers with vetted solo attorneys based on the client’s budget. In the U.S. alone, millions of Americans go to court each year who don’t have the means to pay, and hundreds of thousands of solo attorneys and small law firms struggle to get clients. Jones is bringing these two groups together at scale through her technology.

In addition to becoming the 14th African American female to raise $1 million, Jones has achieved another feat, she is successfully juggling a double partnership. Her cofounder, James Jones, is also her husband, and together they nurture Court Buddy, their business baby, as well as a young daughter at home.

Jones met her lead investor Andrew Koven from LDR Ventures this year at the SheWorx100 Summit in San Francisco. Her other investors include XFactor Ventures, GingerBread Capital, LSS Fund, Uphonest Capital, Equipo Ventures, 500 Startups, and several angel investors including lawyers, doctors, and Fortune 500 executives.

As the CEO of SheWorx, I was excited to sit down with Jones to discuss her journey to becoming the next Unicorn.

Lisa Wang: The landscape is especially tough as an African American female founder. What are the unique challenges that you faced in fundraising and how did you overcome them?

Kristina Jones: To be honest, I actually think being an African American woman worked to my advantage. I think that being the cofounder of a sound, fast-growing business that has revenue and a growing number of users, and that I just happen to be African-American and a woman, helped. One of our mentors, Monique Woodard of 500 Startups, suggested that we cast a wide net during our fundraising process, and not just seek out specific investors who would seem like a shoo-in to invest. And she was right.

It is a lot of hard work and you have to get very comfortable with hearing “no”. We had to learn to not take the “nos” personally. Now we have such an amazing and diverse group of investors and we love that! This process has shown us that some investors are simply not the best fit. You have to do some digging to really strike gold. But most importantly, you have to trust the process and make adjustments along the way.  You can’t learn and develop the skills and tough skin that it takes to achieve the results without going through the process.

Beats By Dre’s global head of marketing talks Dr. Dre, LeBron, Kaepernick and diversity

Jason White defines culture as being ahead of how the rest of the world sees or accepts something and actually being brave enough to put that point of view out into the world.

“Having the courage to be bold enough to try things and put yourself out there is what defines and pushes culture,” White, the global head of marketing at Beats By Dre, explained.

White works in today’s ever-changing culture masterfully. He’s considered to be one of the most reputable corporate quarterbacks in brand awareness, — making sure Beats by Dre is connecting to music, sports and culture and driving relevance and energy on a global scale.

Managing the hustle to the beat of today’s music is the workflow at Beats By Dre. The headphones company, founded by music icons Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Jimmy Iovine, taps into pop culture in a way that moves with it through the storytelling of high-profile athletes and musicians.

White’s background includes the overseeing of the award-winning Straight Outta Compton campaign, along with LeBron James’ “Re-Established” campaign marking his return to Cleveland in 2014. Before Beats, White worked at Wieden + Kennedy to pursue the longtime dream of defining culture through the voice of Nike, where he led the Nike business in China and captained global campaigns for the 2008 Beijing Games, 2010 World Cup, James, Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods. Other clients included Levi’s, Converse, Shanghai Disney Resort and, coincidentally, Beats By Dre.

“For a long time, Omar Johnson [Beats By Dre’s former chief marketing officer] talked to me about coming on board as his No. 2 at Beats, and finally I jumped in [in 2014],” said White. “Getting a bit of the vision into the business was exciting, but then going behind the curtain [as a Beats employee] was 100 times more exhilarating than I could have imagined.”

White, a New Englander and Georgetown grad, spoke with The Undefeated at his Culver City, California, office about the most rewarding and challenging parts of his job, working with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, collaborating with athletes such as James and Colin Kaepernick, and why the importance of diversity cannot and will not be ignored.

NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji talks diversity, his learning curve and working with Shawne Merriman

One of Jesse Iwuji’s favorite quotes is from motivational speaker Les Brown.

“He said, ‘Someone’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality’ and that’s huge,” Iwuji said.

The 30-year-old NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver incorporates that axiom into his personal and professional life.

A former naval officer, Iwuji says his goals are to progress through the ranks in NASCAR while promoting sportsmanship, mentorship for youth and representing the military community with professionalism. As a rookie in 2016, Iwuji finished among the top 10 in points for the season out of 59 drivers in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

He recently teamed up with former NFL star Shawne Merriman. Merriman and his company Lights Out became Iwuji’s first big sponsor. Merriman is the owner of Iwuji’s car through Patriot Motorsports Group.

“I met Shawne at this fashion show for the grand opening of his store in L.A.,” Iwuji said. “His products were going to be sold from Lights Out. When I saw him, I mentioned to him about the NASCAR stuff I was doing and the journey I was taking in the sport, and he took interest in it. We decided to link up and make him the car owner of my car in NASCAR, and that was going to get him the opportunity to get his feet wet and into the door of NASCAR so that he could start making big waves and an impact in the sport, especially on the diversity side of things.”

Diversity is a goal of NASCAR, as the organization currently has only three African-American drivers. Twenty-five-year-old Jay Beasley rides in the K&N Series with Iwuju, and Darrell Wallace Jr., known as Bubba Wallace, just became the first black full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I think it’s awesome that he’s getting the opportunity to do this,” Iwuji said of Wallace. “It’s definitely been a long time coming for him, and I think he’s going to do some great things. The guy’s a really good driver. He’s had a lot of great opportunities in his life to be on some great teams and learn a lot and compete at a high level, which has been great. I’m just trying to follow along and hopefully get the same opportunities to compete on great teams and make it up to his level so that maybe I can be the second African-American in recent times to race full time in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Magic Johnson: The Magic Touch in Business

Since retiring from the NBA more than 20 years ago, legendary basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson has become a successful businessman and NMSDC-certified business owner who has dedicated his life to leaving a positive impact in underserved urban communities. He uses the skills he acquired on the court to serve as Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, valued at an estimated 1 billion dollars.

In the last two decades, Johnson has forged an alliance with Sony Pictures to develop Magic Johnson Theatres and teamed with Starbucks to become the only franchisee in the history of the company, among other accomplishments. Both ventures served as catalysts for redevelopment in urban communities.

But he never left the sporting world. Johnson made history in 2012 when he became co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, purchased for 2 billion dollars. He also co-owns the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club.

Johnson also serves as Chairman and Founder of the Magic Johnson Foundation, where his commitment to transform Urban America continues through HIV/AIDS Awareness and Educational Programs.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Makes History With Kat Graham as First African-American April O’Neil

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back—with a historical twist. Nickelodeon is returning to 2D for the new animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a new voice cast including The Vampire Diaries‘ Kat Graham as April O’Neil, marking the first time April has been portrayed as an African-American.

“I’ve watched TMNT since I was a little girl. I’m so proud to be playing the first African-American April O’Neil. What an incredible honor for me and milestone for this iconic cartoon,” Graham said in a statement. “I’m excited for all the adventures the Turtles and I will have!”
The cast also includes Ballers‘ Omar Miller as Raphael, Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartzas Leonardo, Silicon Valley‘s Josh Brener as Donatello and You’re the Worst scene stealer Brandon Mychal Smith as Michelangelo. Erica Bauza will play Splinter. In this series, things are different. Raphael is the leader, Leonardo is the self-professed “coolest” brother with a rebel heart and charm, Donatello is still the tech wizard and Michelangelo is an artist and skateboarder with an imaginative personality.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will see the heroes encounter new allies and villains as well as discover a “mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City.”

“This incredible roster of voice actors provides a fresh take on these globally recognized characters, and they are going to bring this version of the Turtles to life in a whole new way,” Chris Viscardi, senior vice president of production and development at Nickelodeon for animation, said in a statement. “We have reimagined the series to be filled with humor, loads of action and a dynamic look, and it’s packed with all new heroes, villains and cityscapes for the Turtles to explore.”

Charles D. King Becomes One Of The Newest Board Members For Sundance Institute

The Sundance Institute, a nonprofit organization aimed at presenting an opportunity for independent artists to showcase their work in film and theatre, can be seen as a pillar in diverse representations through the service they provide with the prominent Sundance Film Festival each year.

Continuing to make strides in positive directions with their work and team building, the Institute recently announced they’d be adding two new board members to the Board of Trustees: Charles D. King and Donna Gruneich. Under the leadership of President & Founder Robert Redford and in partnership with both Board Chair Pat Mitchell and Executive Director Keri Putnam, these new trustees collectively carry extensive experience in philanthropy, media strategy, finance and film production to assist the Institute’s governance.

“We are thrilled that they will join our board at such a critical time for the Institute, as we work to support emerging artists around the world and connect audiences to their work,” said Pat Mitchell of the institute.

King is the founder & CEO of MACRO, an authoritative media company that represents perspectives of people of color that creates and invests in theatrical features, premium television and digital content for projects such as Fences. Previously a partner/agent at WME, Charles provides a visionary perspective on uncovering talent and building diverse media platforms for expansion. Charles holds rank on the boards of several nonprofits including College Track, UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television, NYU Production Lab and Howard University School of Law.

Gruneich, a known expert in the fine arts organization, was the chair of the Institute’s Utah Advisory Board, honing years of expertise assisting and maintaining the long-term finances for arts and education organizations. She is active with Impact Partners and Gamechanger Films, which works to transform the gender disparity in films, through financing more work from women directors. Gruneich also executive produced The Bad Kids, and co-executive produced the Academy Award-nominated film Cartel Land. She is a former board chairman of the Park City Academy, a founding trustee of the Park City Day School Board and a former member of the Park City Institute board.

Congratulations to King and Gruneich, two visionaries and creative leaders!

Ayesha McGowan Could Be the First African American Woman to Go Pro

Ayesha McGowan is well on her way to making history and inspiring other along the way.

Brooklyn’s Ayesha McGowan is well on her way to making history. She aspires to be the first African-American female professional cyclist while juggling a busy life working part-time as a teacher, producing her own podcast, working for non-profits like InTandem, and writing for her blog, “A Quick Brown Fox.” She also works to empower others to get stoked on cycling through projects like her virtual ride series, called “Do Better Together.”

Cycling came naturally for Ayesha as she started racing ally cats, then transitioned to criterium races.

“In 2007, I borrowed my mom’s bicycle—may it rest in peace—from our basement. It still had a baby carrier attached to it, for my sister, who is eight years older than me.” said McGowen in our 2015 interview with her.

In only her second year of racing bikes, she took home the 2015 New York State Cat 3 road-race championship.

“The day before the New York State championships, I decided I wanted to win. I was nervous since I haven’t done a lot of climbing. But I’m mentally tough—that’s what I have going for me. If I decide I’m going to do something, I manage to pull it off.”

This year, Ayesha raced as a Cat 2 level and had the opportunity to compete in professional races. She’s at the level where she could very soon be recruited by a pro team.

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts a ‘pillar’ as baseball tries to rebuild African Americans’ interest

As Dave Roberts consistently played his cards right in guiding the Dodgers to the National League pennant, there was one card he declined to play. The race card.

Roberts, whose father was African American and mother is Japanese, has avoided controversy about racial issues during his two seasons as Dodgers manager, celebrating his place in the team’s history of ethnic barrier-breaking but offering only measured public comments on racial issues like Boston fans’ taunting of a black player last spring and professional athletes’ “take a knee” protests this summer and fall.

Asked this week about his racial distinctions, Roberts said it’s “very meaningful” for him to “represent a lot of people,” but said he’s trying not to think about what a World Series victory would mean in racial terms until after it’s won.

Roberts’ restraint on the tricky topic does not diminish the significance of his role in the Dodgers’ run to the World Series, which continues Friday in Houston with the Dodgers and Astros tied at a game apiece.

If the Dodgers go on to win the best-of-seven-game series, Roberts will be the second African American manager to win a World Series (after Cito Gaston of the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993) and the first Asian American manager to win baseball’s championship. Maybe most surprising, Roberts is currently the only African American manager in Major League Baseball (since Dusty Baker was fired by the Washington Nationals on Oct. 20).

This makes Roberts a rightful heir to the Dodgers’ long line of culturally important stars: Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color line in 1947 and touched off the then-Brooklyn Dodgers’ most successful decade; Sandy Koufax, a source of pride to Jewish fans as the most spectacular pitcher of the 1960s; Fernando Valenzuela, the franchise’s long-sought Mexican fan draw and an inspiration for its 1981 title; and Hideo Nomo and Chan Ho Park, respectively the major leagues’ first established Japanese import and first South Korea-born player.

It also makes the 45-year-old former outfielder a potential hero at a time when baseball is trying to reverse a decline in participation by African Americans over the past two decades, during which the percentage of African American players on MLB rosters has shrunk from about 17 percent in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s to less than 8 percent this season, and the number of black executives in baseball front offices remain tiny.

The Dodgers’ and Astros’ 25-man World Series rosters reflect the trend. The Dodgers have no African American players, the Astros two, outfielders George Springer, who is biracial, and Cameron Maybin. Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson did not make the World Series roster; outfielder Andrew Toles was injured early in the season.

“Where are the role models for young African American athletes?” said Terry Cannon, executive director of the Baseball Reliquary, a Pasadena-based historical and cultural organization, and the Institute for Baseball Studies at Whittier College. “All of the role models are in basketball and football. There are very few Dave Roberts to look up to if you’re an African American kid living in Los Angeles.”

Fats Domino, New Orleans Rock Pioneer and Piano Prodigy, Dies at 89

Fats Domino, the piano-playing prodigy with lightning-fast fingers whose pioneering sound blended rock with rhythm and blues, has died. He was 89.

Domino, a native of New Orleans, died at a private residence early Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office in Louisiana.

He first learned to play the piano from his brother-in-law, crafting a style that would inspire Elvis Presley and the Beatles. In his 20s, Domino gained fame with the 1955 hit “Ain’t That a Shame,” which was covered by Pat Boone, among many other artists, and his 1956 rock ‘n’ roll version of “Blueberry Hill.” The song shot to No. 2 on the Top 40 charts, and that was before he performed it on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

He found further success with a string of songs in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including “I’m Walkin'” and “Walking to New Orleans.”

With his genial voice and cherubic face, Domino was also a familiar sight on the screen. He made appearances in movies, including “Shake, Rattle & Rock!” and “The Girl Can’t Help It,” both released in 1956.

Domino rose to global stardom, but he remained a Big Easy boy at heart, becoming synonymous with the city’s revved-up rhythms.

His fate was initially unclear after Hurricane Katrina slammed the city in 2005, and the words “R.I.P. Fats You will be missed” were spray-painted on his flooded home. As it happened, he and his family had been scooped up safely by boat.

“On behalf of the people of New Orleans, I am eternally grateful for his life and legacy,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Fats Domino added to New Orleans’ standing in the world, and what people know and appreciate about New Orleans.”

Robert Guillaume, Emmy-Winning Star of ‘Benson,’ Dies at 89

Robert Guillaume, who dreamed of being the first black tenor to sing at the Metropolitan Opera but settled for acting onstage and on television — and won Emmy Awards for playing the same character on two different ABC series — died on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 89.

His wife, Donna Brown Guillaume, said the cause was complications of prostate cancer, which he had had for 25 years.

Mr. Guillaume’s most well-known character was Benson DuBois, who began as a caustic butler on the sitcom “Soap,” which ran from 1977 to 1981, and later worked for, and eventually campaigned against, the governor of an unspecified state on the spinoff “Benson” (1979-86).

Mr. Guillaume grew up in poverty and spent years working odd jobs, from streetcar driver to postal worker, with little hope that acting could become a career. The difficulties he overcame helped inspire the character that made him famous, he said.

When criticized for playing a black domestic worker in a white household, he responded that he saw Benson as a paean to the black working man’s struggle. When he took the part, he said, he decided that while Benson might be a servant, he would never be servile.

“I wanted black people to be proud of Benson,” he wrote in his autobiography, “Guillaume: A Life” (with David Ritz, 2002).

Mr. Guillaume said Benson’s sharp tongue and dignified mien had allowed him to transcend his station while getting laughs. “What made the humor was that he didn’t care what people thought about him,” he said of the character in an interview for this obituary in 2011. “He wasn’t trying to be mean; he was just trying to be his own man.”

