Why Nursing Jobs are High in Demand

The United States is experiencing a shortage of qualified nurses. Perhaps the most unsettling result of the nursing shortage is that patient care may be adversely affected. Another point of concern is that the shortage is occurring just as the massive Baby Boomer generation is aging into their senior years, when they will likely require more healthcare. Compounding the problem, a large number of Baby Boomer nurses are nearing retirement age.

The Nursing Shortage: Current and Projected Figures
According to data published by the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN), the shortage of qualified registered nurses (RNs) will remain into the foreseeable future.

Due to growing demand, the healthcare job market is rapidly expanding. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported that healthcare accounted for one out of every five new jobs created in 2012.

The BLS reported that registered nurse (RN) is a fast-growing occupation with an increase of 16 percent projected through 2024.

The nursing shortage is projected to continue nationwide, especially in the South and West, according to a report in the American Journal of Medical Quality.

Health Affairs reported that the nursing shortage will grow to 260,000 RNs by 2025—twice as large as shortages that have occurred since the mid-1960s.

Factors Leading to Nursing Shortage
Along with the aging of the Baby Boomer generation, a number of other factors have contributed to the looming shortage:

Opportunities expanded—Nursing was traditionally a female occupation. Because of limitations placed on women, it was one of the few professional fields open to them. Now, women are free to pursue whatever career they choose, and fewer are choosing nursing.

Not enough student nurses—Nursing school enrollment is not growing fast enough to meet demand.

A shortage of nursing educators—Applicants are being turned away from nursing schools because of a lack of qualified educators.

The recession—Many nurses who would have retired during the recession stayed on the job. Others who worked part time switched to full-time status.

States and Specialties Facing Nursing Shortages
In as many as 30 states, healthcare organizations are finding it difficult to fill nursing positions. For example, the American Journal of Medical Quality reported that by 2030, states such as Kansas, Missouri, and Iowa will lack sufficient numbers of RNs (shortages of 3,827; 1,757; and 1,243 respectively).

One area of specialty that is particularly under-served is neonatal intensive care nursing. A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association Pediatrics found that NICUs were understaffed for 32 percent of their patients. The study of 560 NICUs found that while the average number of beds was 30, the average number of nurses per shift was 12, even though standards would have required 15.

Turning the Tide
Fortunately, nursing schools, healthcare organizations, and nursing associations are taking steps to increase the number of qualified nurses available to care for patients.

Improving retention—Nursing can be a stressful job at times, but a number of organizations across the country are working to boost the number of magnet-like hospital programs, where improved communication, increased staffing levels, and more autonomy can help give nurses better job satisfaction and in turn, increase the rate of retention while decreasing nurse stress levels.

Encouraging educators—Many states are focusing on scholarships, grants, and awareness programs aimed at increasing the number of nurse educators. By encouraging current RNs to return to school for advanced degrees, they hope to reduce the educator shortage and enroll more applicants in nursing schools.

Attracting new nurses—Creating awareness also extends to children and men. Campaigns aimed at middle and high school students help them learn about the positive aspects of a nursing career. At the same time, reaching out to men may help increase the number of nursing school applicants.

Source: villanovau.com, By Bisk on behalf of Villanova University

7 Job Search Tips for College Graduates

By Mike Robertson

You knew it would happen. The thrill of being a recent college graduate is starting to wear off, and reality is starting to kick in. It is now time to get a “real” job. You know what you want to do, but you’re not sure of the steps you need to take to land the perfect position.

Below for some basic tips on making the successful leap from college graduate to working professional:

Since a lot of places allow you to apply for a job online, is a résumé important anymore?
Yes. Often interviews and positions are secured through résumé referral or networking, which means a well-crafted résumé is essential. A résumé is also important to take to any in-person interview or job fair. It is always a good idea for any candidate to have an up-to-date résumé. Also remember to update your LinkedIn profile.

What should I put in a cover letter?
These should be written as business letters and separate from the body of an email. This letter should include the correct position you are seeking and examples of your skills.

Often candidates will write about personal attributes or characteristics, such as “hard working” or “dedicated,” which are more challenging to prove on paper. Avoid those and instead list skills and experiences with examples in your cover letter. Cover letters are not always requested or required, however, you want to be ready if asked to submit one.

Do I need to inform people if I put them down as a reference?
Yes. You should always ask for permission at least a week in advance and ask “could you supply or serve as a good reference for me?” Send your references a copy of your résumé and speak to them in person or by phone. Make sure you let them know specifically where you are applying for jobs or at least the types of positions you are applying for.

Is it too late to think about internships since I have already graduated?
No. Internships often lead to job offers. That is your foot in the door, depending upon the sector.

Should I take a job I hate just to get “my foot in the door” of a good company?
If you hate the job, you will hate the company. It is difficult to be qualified for or receive an offer for a job you hate.

Is it a waste of time to apply at a company that doesn’t have any current openings?
That depends on the company and person receiving your résumé or application. If you do send someone your résumé, make sure that you follow up. Good managers will hold onto good résumés for future openings.

Should I call a company to make sure they received my application?
Yes. Most people do not do this, but it helps to do so if you have not heard back from an employer or recruiter. Email can get lost or overlooked. This assumes you can follow up and are encouraged to do so. Think carefully about what you want to say prior to following up.

Some online ads discourage calls to follow up. Most online ads lead to no interview and thus, no job.
The best method to get the job offer is through networking or résumé referral (someone you know refers or delivers your resume/application). In that case, follow-up should feel like a natural part of the process.

Source: today.cofc.edu

HBCU’s Find Ways to Retain STEM Students

Shaping a more diverse technology industry requires that we rethink our sources of talent and broaden our recruiting pipeline to access available diverse talent. As part of our commitment to expand the talent pipeline, Intel is announcing the Intel HBCU Grant Program, a three-year, $4.5 million program to encourage students to remain in STEM pathways at six historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). The participating HBCUs include Florida A&M University, Morgan State University, Howard University, Prairie View A&M University, North Carolina A&T State University and Tuskegee University.

As part of the program, $3.9 million will be awarded directly to the HBCUs and $600,000 will be used for workshops and activities that bring HBCUs and the technology industry together to ensure students are prepared with the relevant skills to enter the tech workforce.

The three-year Intel HBCU Grant Program supports multiyear investments in computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering programs, curriculum and labs, and has three components:

  • Scholarships: Two-year scholarships for students from college juniors to Ph.D.-level students with majors in computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering.
  • Student Experiences: Providing computer science, computer engineering and electrical engineering students with opportunities to participate in labs, workshops and research experiences.
  • Tech Industry Workshops: Workshops hosted by Intel that bring together HBCUs and the technology industry to equip students with the relevant skills to succeed in the technology sector.

The Intel HBCU Grant Program resulted from a collaboration between Intel and the HBCUs to address the historic gap in HBCU students pursuing STEM degrees. The National Center for Education Statistics reports that African-American students are more likely to switch out of STEM majors within their first year of college and only 11 percent of bachelor’s degrees in STEM fields are conferred to African-American students.

The Intel HBCU Grant Program is part of our $300 million Diversity in Technology initiative, which supports our bold goal of reaching full representation of women and underrepresented minorities in our U.S. workforce by 2020. In support of this goal, beginning in 2015, Intel increased the number of schools at which we recruit by 60 percent year over year. We also encourage more women and underrepresented minorities to enter and succeed in tech through programs and investments with organizations that include the National GEM Consortium, Georgia Tech, the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, the Hispanic Foundation of Silicon Valley, CODE2040, and Oakland Unified School District, among others.

To learn more about Intel’s diversity and inclusion efforts, visit www.intel.com/diversity as well as Intel’s 2016 Corporate Responsibility Report.

Source:  BlackPRWire

Google Grants $1 Million To Non-Profit To Bring More Black Boys To Tech

Google just took a step to help promote more diversity in STEM.

On October 27, the tech giant announced a $1 million grant to The Hidden Genius Project, an organization working to increase the representation of young black males in the industry.

The Oakland-based group mentors black boys and equips them with the skills they need to help shift perceptions of computer scientists and inspire future technologists. Google’s grant will go to helping The Hidden Genius expand to new cities, train more staff and impact more young people to encourage them to pursue careers in tech.

Justin Steele, Principal at Google.org in San Fransisco, said in a statement that he learned about the non-profit when they become finalists in the 2015 Google Impact Challenge. Since the group won $500,000 from that competition, The Hidden Genius Project has reached more than 1,700 Bay Area students through their bootcamp program, mentorship and career events and workshops.

“This work builds on over $35 million in Google.org grants focused on providing opportunities for underrepresented students to become pioneers of technology, and we’re excited to see how The Hidden Genius Project uses this new grant,” Steele wrote. “While we don’t expect all students to pursue a career in tech, we know the skills they learn will serve them well no matter what job ignites their passion.”

Continue onto the HuffingtonPost to read the complete article.

Bringing Diversity in Comic Books

Keith Jett-Artist

Former GA Tech football player creates books to promote diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. Keith Jett (FKA Gary Keith Brown II) has launched a new comic book series entitled, Legends of War.

Since leaving GA Tech, Jett has put all his energy into bringing diversity to the comic book action hero genre as a creator, artist, and writer. He speaks heavily on the need for diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. He states, “In order to make an impact, there must first be a difference in the way we think about and represent our culture. We don’t need to follow what most people consider mainstream. We must create our own brands within society.”

Jett has put his talents to work as both a creator of comic books and Rapper Look-Alike Events.

Legends of War: Issue#1 Battlefield is a story about two black men, Jerrald and Relic, who co-exist between the Human realm and the Legend realm. They must sacrifice their friendship and fight to the death to determine who will Die Human or Die a Legend. The Human Realm is where those who used to be Legends go after they’ve died in combat. They no longer have the power to activate their legend state.

The Legend Realm is where legends fight each other to become a True Legend, which is granted unlimited power and remains in the legend state, never to be human again. True Legends can exist in both the Human Realm and the Legend Realm. They walk the universe as one of the most powerful beings.

The Rapper Look-a-Like Events are based on rappers that inspired Keith Jett’s art in the Gangsta Turtles series. Picture a world of Turtles—but stuck to the G-Code. Follow the intense and action-packed adventures of Terrance, Krill, and KJ as they use their G-Code to tote guns, dodge bullets, and fight to bring back peace to their community from the machines who hunt them: the cyber beast unit. Tupac Shakur inspired the look and personality of the character Two-Shots, who represents loyalty. Biggie Smalls inspired the character Bullet Fretts’ demeanor and body type. Boosie inspired the swag and clothing of the main character, Terrence.

“There aren’t enough Black or African-American action heroes on the market that are readily available for ethnic communities online, in comic book stores, or on film,” Jett says.

About Keith Jett
Keith Jett is the creator, artist and owner of Keith Jett Productions. He is known for creating worlds beyond others’ imaginations. His main focus is to bring awareness to brand-new Black Action Heroes. Keith Jett wants his productions and characters to make a powerful impact on the world. Keith creates art for comic books, album covers, businesses, and other artistic avenues.

Brown University raising $120 million to eliminate all student loans

Brown University has initiated a $120 million campaign to drop all loans from financial aid packages awarded to their undergraduates.

Student debt is at an all-time high — the average outstanding balance is $34,144, up 62 percent over the last 10 years — and Brown will become the sixteenth U.S. institution, and the sixth in the Ivy League (excluding Cornell and Dartmouth), to offer all of its undergraduates a loan-free education.

In 2016, the average Brown student graduated with a debt of $23,810, compared with $8,908 for Princeton, which adopted the no-loans policy in 2001.

The plan aims to replace financial aid packages with grants that do not have to be repaid. All undergraduates — domestic and international — will be included, university President Christina Paxson said.

“If we’re successful in raising one quarter of the total amount — $30 million — by December, Brown will eliminate loans in financial aid awards for all current and incoming students starting with the 2018-19 academic year,” Paxson said in a statement.

The university plans to add $4.5 million to its financial aid budget each year to cover its 6,500 undergraduates.

Currently, Brown has a no-loans financial aid policy that is extended only to students who qualify for a Pell Grant or whose family earnings fall below $60,000. Brown was the second university to adopt that plan after Princeton in 1998.

Of the estimated 4,200 U.S. colleges and universities, only 58 have no loans for low-income students and just 15 have no loans for any of their undergraduates, said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of strategy at Cappex.com.

Continue onto CNBC News to read the complete article.

John Urschel Feels ‘At Home’ in MIT Ph.D. Program

By Ryan Mink

During the offseason, many players from around the NFL return to college to finish getting their degrees.

For Ravens center/guard John Urschel, that doesn’t mean wrapping up a four-year undergrad program.

“For me, finishing my degree is my Ph.D.,” said Urschel.

Even before he entered college at Penn State, Urschel envisioned himself getting his Ph.D. at an Ivy League institution. Now he simply feels like he’s following through on that plan.

“It’s important to me as a football player, but also as a role model, to finish my education,” Urschel said. “If I didn’t play football and didn’t suspend things to go to the NFL, I’d most likely be in my fourth and last year of my Ph.D. right now.”

By the end of the multi-year program, Urschel intends to be a well-known and well-respected mathematician—not just a football player who is also really good at math.

Urschel does math in his spare time, meaning he reads mathematics books, studies, and works on his own research. During the offseason, he has more spare time than normal, so he does more math. That’s what he’d be doing even if he wasn’t in college.

So, he figured, why not go back to school?

According to his MIT online profile, Urschel’s focused on spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra, and machine learning. But he won’t get into what he’s specifically working on. That’s top secret, he says.

“Me saying I’m doing something is like shining a bright light around a bunch of bugs; they’re all going to come to it,” he said with a laugh. “Stay away from the things I’m researching.”

Urschel spends a lot of time just talking math with his professors and other students. It’s a pretty drastic change from the NFL locker room or cafeteria.

Asked if he’s been at all intimidated by the level of intelligence of those around him now, Urschel said, “Math is math. I’m good at math, man. You don’t give me enough credit.”

“I feel like I’m at home,” he continued. “I haven’t been here that long, and already I have people that I get along with extremely well because we share this love of math. It’s not a feeling I’m used to having in my everyday life.”

Urschel is also making his mother happy in the process. She was pushing him to go to MIT for his undergrad, but Urschel chose Penn State instead, in part because he wanted to play for legendary coach Joe Paterno. He said a lot of people thought he was “pretty stupid” for turning down Stanford and Princeton.

But while Urschel was at Penn State, he picked up his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in math, both with a 4.0 grade-point average. He was already taking doctorate-level courses.

Urschel has already published multiple math papers, including, “A Cascadic Multigrid Algorithm for Computing the Fiedler Vector.”

“I was acting as if I was a Ph.D. student while at Penn State,” he said. “I’ve been doing Ph.D. things for the past four years, and I don’t have anything to show for it.”

At the same time, Urschel is making sure to keep up with his football duties. He’s lifting four times per week, running, stretching, doing offensive line drills, and practicing his snapping. He said he’s revamped his diet and is eating healthier than ever.

Urschel started seven games in 2015 after center Jeremy Zuttah (pectoral) went on injured reserve.

“First and foremost, I wanted to make sure I had time to train, time to dedicate to football, and time to relax. But most offseasons, I’ll find time to do math anyway. So I might as well get credit for it.”

Source: baltimoreravens.com

Chance the Philanthropist has the receipts

Rapper’s most recent effort was raising $2.2 million for Chicago Public Schools

Chance the Rapper has wasted no time showing the world what it means to give back. He made history in June by becoming the youngest entertainer in the 16-year history of the BET Music Awardsto win this year’s Humanitarian Award. He also won best new artist during the annual event.

The 24-year-old rapper, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, is dedicated to helping his hometown of Chicago. In March, he announced a donation of $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. Just a few days before school started this fall, he announced that $2.2 million was raised by his nonprofit organization and will be distributed to 20 schools for their art and education programs. The total included a $1 million donation from the Chicago Bulls.

“Quality education for public schools is the most important investment a community can make,” the rapper said this month in front of a crowd at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago.

The schools will receive $100,000 each over three years. The schools selected have endured budget cuts that have affected art and music programs, graduation rates and availability of textbooks.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

University Commits Another $100 Million to Faculty Diversity

Columbia University will expand its ongoing commitment to diversity in its faculty, dedicating another $100 million over the next five years—in addition to $85 million since 2005—to support recruitment and career development for professors, doctoral and post-doctoral students who traditionally have been underrepresented in higher education.

“The aim is to develop new leaders and expand scholarship, initiatives and programming to meet the needs of the University,” said President Lee C. Bollinger. “This is a longstanding initiative inseparable from Columbia’s identity and core values.”

As they have in the past, these funds will be a shared obligation, with contributions from the University and Medical Center to be matched by individual schools and departments. Each campus—the Medical Center uptown and the Morningside campus—will have its own committees to administer the grants.

Faculty retention, dual-career support, and mid-career grants for recently tenured faculty will also be a focus of the overarching effort. “A commitment of this magnitude will expand the types of initiatives and programming essential to the evolving needs of our University,” Bollinger said. “Each of our schools is dedicated to using these resources for recruiting the most talented faculty, retaining our diverse community, and supporting critical research.”

Dr. Dennis Mitchell, who has been vice provost for faculty diversity and inclusion for the University since 2014, is responsible for the administration of this effort for the undergraduate schools, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and the professional schools.

“I’m thrilled to see us double down on our level of commitment,” said Mitchell, who is also a professor and senior associate dean for diversity at Columbia’s College of Dental Medicine. “This changes the climate and culture of the University.

His counterpart at the Medical Center, Dr. Anne Taylor, is the senior vice president for faculty affairs and career development. A cardiologist, she is also the John Lindenbaum Professor of Medicine. “I’m very interested and committed to the development of leaders out of the faculty members that we have recruited,” Taylor said. “Diversity is not just in the numbers, but is also about inclusion and success. We should be nurturing and training the next group of leaders.

Continue onto Columbia University to read the complete article.

What I Did With My NMSDC Certification

NMSDC-Certified

NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.), headquartered in New York City, is an organization comprised of a network of 24 affiliate regional councils across the country (including SCMSDC), all of whom provide minority business certification and business development opportunities.

NMSDC is the global leader in advancing business opportunities for its certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connecting them to member corporations. The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25, 2017 is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene at Cobo Center to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

Below are some of who share what they have done since becoming NMSDC certified!

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford is the CEO and cofounder of Global Strategic Supply Solutions (GS3 Global) and the vice president of sales and marketing for the Livonia, Michigan-based Deshler Group, which includes GS3 Global.

Lunsford founded GS3 Global in 2010, and under her leadership, the manufacturing and engineering company has grown to more than 100 employees and generated more than $36 million in revenue in 2015.

GS3 Global won the 2014 Supplier of the Year Award from the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) and the 2015 Regional Supplier of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Most recently, GS3 Global was named to Black Enterprise Magazine’s 2017 Top 100s list, recognizing the nation’s largest African-American businesses.

Stephen L. Hightower

NMSDC Certified

Stephen L. Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC), leads a $300 million business enterprise consisting of five national and international businesses, all providing energy solutions. A self-made entrepreneur since 1979, Mr. Hightower grew his Ohio-based wholesale fuel supply company into an International energy solutions enterprise covering the entire energy value chain, from petroleum supply to power production.

Mr. Hightower has extensive skills in developing and operating business enterprises, forming joint ventures, and managing governmental and regulatory approvals.

Hightower was recognized as NMSDC Supplier of the Year in 2010.

 

Leamon R. Sowell, Esq.

NMSDC Certified

Leamon Sowell practices business law and is Managing Partner of Sowell Law Partners, a certified MBE law firm based in Detroit, Michigan. He serves as special counsel to Fortune 1000 companies to develop strategic procurement relations with certified MWBEs. He is a national thought leader on corporate supplier diversity strategies and has expertise in corporate transactions, including organizing certifiable minority joint ventures, strategic alliances, and coordinating acquisitions. In 2016, the firm was awarded NMSDC’s National Supplier of the Year Class I and Central Region Class I Supplier of the Year Awards. In 2015, the firm was awarded Michigan MSDC’s 2015 Class I Minority Supplier of the Year ACE Award.

 

Sharon King
President, Castle Business Solutions

NMSDC Certified

BEOEJ: How long have you been in business?
King: 7 years now.

How did you know to get certified?
I worked for my father’s company, which he was already a member and certified with the local council. We were not utilizing our membership as best as we could to benefit the company. So that was my role as the Account Executive, was to leverage that certification and relationship and rewards that come along with it.

There are other MWBEs that have not been as successful as you are. What do you attribute your success to? How have you utilized your certification to make yourself a success?
Networking. Making sure you are always in their faces. Always attending events that are sponsored by the local council and attending he National Conference as well. Attending the quarterly luncheons as well as the specific industry-focused luncheons. Always making sure that Castle Business Solutions is always represented at each event.

Do you feel that NMSDC Certification has assisted you in your success? How have you used it?
Absolutely. I don’t know what I would do without it. I used it to gather business. In other words, we were rewarded a large account by a local county hospital in Dallas. The reason we won, is not just because we are a very successful company that provides the great service they were looking for, but also because we are certified member of the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council. When they see that the company they are reaching out to is a certified member, then it is a win-win.

Do you have advice for the newcomers on the horizon? Any do’s and don’ts?

Do would be: Be passionate about what you do, have good integrity, and know what you do. In other words, know what your core is, and do not try to fill every basket, just know what you do, and you will win. The don’ts are: Do not give up, and do not listen to naysayers—and that comes in a whole lot of different ways—and when you start to make money and be successful, more people will reach out to you and say ‘let me consult you’ or ‘you can use my services’ and do not listen to that. Keep going the way you have and become successful without paying out a ton of money to a contractor.

What’s your goal?
My goal is that at our 10-year mark in 3 years we will be making 5 million dollars a year.

Do you live by a motto?
This too shall pass.

To find out more about NMSDC Certification and the upcoming NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25 visit, nmsdc.org 

5 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Future Career Now

If you find yourself daydreaming about the career you hope to have “someday” but then are reluctantly dragging your feet all the way into your part-time job, you’re making one major mistake. You aren’t making the most of your future career now! It doesn’t matter if you want to be a neurosurgeon and you’re spending weekends washing dishes. There are common skills in all jobs and careers, and taking an active approach to your work now is something you can do to prepare to slay your future career. Not sure where to start? As McDonald’s Director of Employee Business Networks, Bill Dale knows how to engage employees with personal and professional development opportunities. He gives Blavity some tips on how you can get started:

Find a mentor

Chances are someone at work has made the effort to reach out a helping hand to advise you on best practices, how to avoid any issues or what you could be doing better. Beyond thanking them for their help, it’s also beneficial to officially enlist this person as your professional mentor. “Having a mentor provides many benefits that can positively impact your professional development,” says Bill. “Increased visibility, accelerated learning, exposure to new and different work experiences and expanded professional network of support can all come as a part of developing a relationship with someone at your organization.” Develop a relationship with them so you have a sounding board for future ideas, someone to confide your business goals and questions in and more. Mentorship is an important part of professional development, and forming these relationships early, even in your first or part-time jobs, can help you to grow those social skills for future positions.

Keep your part-time job

Don’t assume that your part-time job flipping burgers or washing dishes is a throwaway gig. All jobs are important, and even more importantly, showing loyalty to a brand is a mutually beneficial situation. Your resume will benefit from having a few years at this position, and your experience will be a deeper one if you get to grow with a brand over a few years rather than barely making it past training at a handful of jobs. If you keep your part-time job from 16 until you graduate from college, just think of the relationships and experience you’ll gain in that 6-8 years, all the while preparing for your future career. There are layers of skills in every professional position, and you’ll have an opportunity to really utilize them all.

Zero in on skills you’ll need in the future

Speaking of skills, look beyond your daily tasks for the skills you can develop in your role. Beyond preparing food, are you able to work on customer service skills and teamwork with your coworkers? Does your company have extended learning programs that you can use (like McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program)? How about planning and management as you train new employees? Really break down everything you do in your job. Don’t sell yourself short, you gain valuable communication and business skills in even the simplest tasks. Take advantage of them.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

Morehouse has a new leader — via the Ivy League

David A. Thomas, a professor at Harvard University and a former dean at Georgetown University, will be the next president of Morehouse College, school officials announced Monday morning.

His selection comes after a tumultuous year at the historically black college. The board voted in January not to renew the contract of John Silvanus Wilson Jr., who had been president of the college for men in Atlanta since 2012. In March, a quorum of faculty members voted no confidence in the chairman of the board of trustees, Robert C. Davidson Jr.

In April, William Taggart was named interim president. He died in June.

The school’s interim president, Harold Martin Jr., will continue to lead the school until January, when Thomas will take office.

It’s a time of challenges for most historically black colleges, given the intense competition from other schools for top students and faculty members. Thomas said Sunday that his short-term goals include increasing enrollment from 2,200 to 2,500 students, boosting graduation rates and strengthening the alumni network to play a greater role in recruiting students.

For his long-term ambitions, he said the school will need to build its financial support to fund scholarships and improvements that will help lure top students and faculty members. Experiential learning is increasingly important, Thomas said, and that requires investment in buildings, labs and classrooms.

Continue onto the WashingtonPost to read the complete article.

TFS Scholarships Provides Free Access to 7 Million Scholarships Representing More Than $41 Billion in Aid

SALT LAKE CITY, October, 2017 – TFS Scholarships (TFS), the most comprehensive online resource for higher education funding, today announced its commitment to helping students and their families address the rising costs of school by providing free access to scholarship information.

Through its website, TFS connects students to more than 7 million scholarships representing more than $41 billion in aid. Continual increases in tuition fees and other college expenses are critical issues impacting students and families across the United States – particularly those who can’t afford to finance higher education on their own. According to the College Board’s 2016 Trends in College Planning, the average published tuition and fee price in the private nonprofit four-year sector is about 2.3 times higher than it was in 1986-87, after adjusting for inflation. It is 3.1 times higher in the public four-year sector and 2.4 times higher in the public two-year sector. As a result of these trends, an increasing number of students must rely on scholarships to attend college or graduate school.

“TFS Scholarships was inspired by my own father’s experience as an inner-city high school principal, and grew out of the realization that more could be done to support students searching for college scholarships,” said Richard Sorensen, president of TFS Scholarships. “For more than 30 years, TFS has helped students achieve their higher education aspirations by making it easier to find essential funding for college.”

The majority of the scholarship opportunities featured on the TFS Scholarships website come directly from colleges and universities, rather than solely from competitive national pools – thereby increasing the chances of finding scholarships that are the best fit for aspiring and current undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Each month TFS adds more than 5,000 new scholarships to its database in an effort to stay current with national scholarship growth rates – maximizing the number of opportunities students have to earn funding for their education.

Since its debut in 1987, TFS has remained a free, online service that effectively connects students with college funding resources to fuel their academic future. The TFS website also provides financial aid information, resources about federal and private student loan programs, and a Career Aptitude Quiz that helps students identify the degrees and professions that best fit their skills. TFS Scholarships is a safe, trusted, and distraction-free platform to research scholarships and other funding resources. Thanks to exclusive financial support from Wells Fargo, the TFS website is completely ad-free, so nothing stands between students and finding ways to fund their future.

For more information about Tuition Funding Sources visit tuitionfundingsources.com.

About TFS Scholarships

TFS Scholarships (TFS) is an independent service that provides free access to scholarship opportunities for aspiring and current undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. Founded in 1987, TFS began as a passion project to help students and has grown into the most comprehensive online resource for higher education funding. Today, TFS is a trusted place where students and families enjoy free access to more than 7 million scholarships representing more than $41 billion in college funding. In addition to its vast database that’s refreshed with 5,000 new scholarships every month, TFS also offers information about career planning, financial aid, and federal and private student loan programs as part of its commitment to helping students fund their future. Learn more at .tuitionfundingsources.com.

