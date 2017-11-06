Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is an influential and forceful voice in Washington. Considered by many as the “Voice of Reason,” she is dedicated to upholding the Constitutional rights of all people. She sits on three Congressional Committees—a senior member of the House Committees on the Judiciary, Homeland Security, and newly appointed by the leadership as a Member of the crucial Budget Committee. She is serving her eleventh term as a member of the United States House of Representatives. She represents the 18th Congressional District of Texas, centered in Houston, which is the energy capital of the world.

She is currently the first female Ranking Member of the Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime, Terrorism, Homeland Security, and Investigations and is leading the way on criminal justice reform through groundbreaking legislation including the Sentencing Reform Act, Law Enforcement Trust and Integrity Act, The RAISE Act, The Fair Chance for Youth Act, Kaleif’s Law, and the American RISING Act of 2015.

She has also introduced several bills, including the Juvenile Accountability Block Grant Reauthorization and Bullying Prevention and Intervention Act, H.R. 71, the Federal Prison Bureau Nonviolent Offender Relief Act of 2015, and H.R. 4660, an Amendment to the Commerce, Justice, and Science Appropriations Act for Fiscal Year 2015 affirming the authority of the Attorney General to reduce prison overcrowding by developing and implementing lawful policies relating to requests for executive clemency from deserving petitioners. She is a champion for women and children supporting the Paycheck Fairness Act and the Pregnant Workers Fairness Act and introducing an amendment to HR2262 that provides for outreach to minority- and women-owned businesses with respect to business opportunities in the commercial space industry and authored H.R.45 the Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Research and Education Act of 2015.

She was named by Congressional Quarterly as one of the 50 most effective Members of Congress and the U.S. News and World Report named her as one of the 10 most influential legislators in the U.S. House of Representatives. She is a founder, member, and co-chair of the Congressional Children’s Caucus and authored and introduced H.R. 83, the Bullying Prevention and Intervention Act of 2013. She is also chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Energy Braintrust, co-chair of the Justice Reform Task Force, a leadership appointed member of the International Helsinki Commission. She serves as Senior Whip for the Democratic Caucus, past Chairperson of the Texas Congressional Democratic Delegation for the 113th Congress, and current Chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation Board.

Source: jacksonlee.house.gov