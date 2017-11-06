Beats By Dre’s global head of marketing talks Dr. Dre, LeBron, Kaepernick and diversity

BusinessEntertainment
LinkedIn

Jason White defines culture as being ahead of how the rest of the world sees or accepts something and actually being brave enough to put that point of view out into the world.

“Having the courage to be bold enough to try things and put yourself out there is what defines and pushes culture,” White, the global head of marketing at Beats By Dre, explained.

White works in today’s ever-changing culture masterfully. He’s considered to be one of the most reputable corporate quarterbacks in brand awareness, — making sure Beats by Dre is connecting to music, sports and culture and driving relevance and energy on a global scale.

Managing the hustle to the beat of today’s music is the workflow at Beats By Dre. The headphones company, founded by music icons Andre “Dr. Dre” Young and Jimmy Iovine, taps into pop culture in a way that moves with it through the storytelling of high-profile athletes and musicians.

White’s background includes the overseeing of the award-winning Straight Outta Compton campaign, along with LeBron James’ “Re-Established” campaign marking his return to Cleveland in 2014. Before Beats, White worked at Wieden + Kennedy to pursue the longtime dream of defining culture through the voice of Nike, where he led the Nike business in China and captained global campaigns for the 2008 Beijing Games, 2010 World Cup, James, Kobe Bryant and Tiger Woods. Other clients included Levi’s, Converse, Shanghai Disney Resort and, coincidentally, Beats By Dre.

“For a long time, Omar Johnson [Beats By Dre’s former chief marketing officer] talked to me about coming on board as his No. 2 at Beats, and finally I jumped in [in 2014],” said White. “Getting a bit of the vision into the business was exciting, but then going behind the curtain [as a Beats employee] was 100 times more exhilarating than I could have imagined.”

White, a New Englander and Georgetown grad, spoke with The Undefeated at his Culver City, California, office about the most rewarding and challenging parts of his job, working with Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, collaborating with athletes such as James and Colin Kaepernick, and why the importance of diversity cannot and will not be ignored.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete interview.

NASCAR driver Jesse Iwuji talks diversity, his learning curve and working with Shawne Merriman

Entertainment
LinkedIn

One of Jesse Iwuji’s favorite quotes is from motivational speaker Les Brown.

“He said, ‘Someone’s opinion of you does not have to become your reality’ and that’s huge,” Iwuji said.

The 30-year-old NASCAR K&N Pro Series driver incorporates that axiom into his personal and professional life.

A former naval officer, Iwuji says his goals are to progress through the ranks in NASCAR while promoting sportsmanship, mentorship for youth and representing the military community with professionalism. As a rookie in 2016, Iwuji finished among the top 10 in points for the season out of 59 drivers in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West.

He recently teamed up with former NFL star Shawne Merriman. Merriman and his company Lights Out became Iwuji’s first big sponsor. Merriman is the owner of Iwuji’s car through Patriot Motorsports Group.

“I met Shawne at this fashion show for the grand opening of his store in L.A.,” Iwuji said. “His products were going to be sold from Lights Out. When I saw him, I mentioned to him about the NASCAR stuff I was doing and the journey I was taking in the sport, and he took interest in it. We decided to link up and make him the car owner of my car in NASCAR, and that was going to get him the opportunity to get his feet wet and into the door of NASCAR so that he could start making big waves and an impact in the sport, especially on the diversity side of things.”

Diversity is a goal of NASCAR, as the organization currently has only three African-American drivers. Twenty-five-year-old Jay Beasley rides in the K&N Series with Iwuju, and Darrell Wallace Jr., known as Bubba Wallace, just became the first black full-time driver in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“I think it’s awesome that he’s getting the opportunity to do this,” Iwuji said of Wallace. “It’s definitely been a long time coming for him, and I think he’s going to do some great things. The guy’s a really good driver. He’s had a lot of great opportunities in his life to be on some great teams and learn a lot and compete at a high level, which has been great. I’m just trying to follow along and hopefully get the same opportunities to compete on great teams and make it up to his level so that maybe I can be the second African-American in recent times to race full time in the NASCAR Cup Series.”

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

Magic Johnson: The Magic Touch in Business

Business
LinkedIn

Since retiring from the NBA more than 20 years ago, legendary basketball star Earvin “Magic” Johnson has become a successful businessman and NMSDC-certified business owner who has dedicated his life to leaving a positive impact in underserved urban communities. He uses the skills he acquired on the court to serve as Chairman and CEO of Magic Johnson Enterprises, valued at an estimated 1 billion dollars.

In the last two decades, Johnson has forged an alliance with Sony Pictures to develop Magic Johnson Theatres and teamed with Starbucks to become the only franchisee in the history of the company, among other accomplishments. Both ventures served as catalysts for redevelopment in urban communities.

But he never left the sporting world. Johnson made history in 2012 when he became co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, purchased for 2 billion dollars. He also co-owns the Los Angeles Sparks of the WNBA and Major League Soccer’s Los Angeles Football Club.

Johnson also serves as Chairman and Founder of the Magic Johnson Foundation, where his commitment to transform Urban America continues through HIV/AIDS Awareness and Educational Programs.

Source: magicjohnson.com

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Makes History With Kat Graham as First African-American April O’Neil

Entertainment
LinkedIn

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are back—with a historical twist. Nickelodeon is returning to 2D for the new animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a new voice cast including The Vampire Diaries‘ Kat Graham as April O’Neil, marking the first time April has been portrayed as an African-American.

“I’ve watched TMNT since I was a little girl. I’m so proud to be playing the first African-American April O’Neil. What an incredible honor for me and milestone for this iconic cartoon,” Graham said in a statement. “I’m excited for all the adventures the Turtles and I will have!”
The cast also includes Ballers‘ Omar Miller as Raphael, Parks and Recreation star Ben Schwartzas Leonardo, Silicon Valley‘s Josh Brener as Donatello and You’re the Worst scene stealer Brandon Mychal Smith as Michelangelo. Erica Bauza will play Splinter. In this series, things are different. Raphael is the leader, Leonardo is the self-professed “coolest” brother with a rebel heart and charm, Donatello is still the tech wizard and Michelangelo is an artist and skateboarder with an imaginative personality.

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will see the heroes encounter new allies and villains as well as discover a “mystical world they never knew existed beneath the streets of New York City.”

“This incredible roster of voice actors provides a fresh take on these globally recognized characters, and they are going to bring this version of the Turtles to life in a whole new way,” Chris Viscardi, senior vice president of production and development at Nickelodeon for animation, said in a statement. “We have reimagined the series to be filled with humor, loads of action and a dynamic look, and it’s packed with all new heroes, villains and cityscapes for the Turtles to explore.”

Continue onto E! Entertainment to read the complete article.

Charles D. King Becomes One Of The Newest Board Members For Sundance Institute

Entertainment
LinkedIn

The Sundance Institute, a nonprofit organization aimed at presenting an opportunity for independent artists to showcase their work in film and theatre, can be seen as a pillar in diverse representations through the service they provide with the prominent Sundance Film Festival each year.

Continuing to make strides in positive directions with their work and team building, the Institute recently announced they’d be adding two new board members to the Board of Trustees: Charles D. King and Donna Gruneich. Under the leadership of President & Founder Robert Redford and in partnership with both Board Chair Pat Mitchell and Executive Director Keri Putnam, these new trustees collectively carry extensive experience in philanthropy, media strategy, finance and film production to assist the Institute’s governance.

“We are thrilled that they will join our board at such a critical time for the Institute, as we work to support emerging artists around the world and connect audiences to their work,” said Pat Mitchell of the institute.

King is the founder & CEO of MACRO, an authoritative media company that represents perspectives of people of color that creates and invests in theatrical features, premium television and digital content for projects such as Fences. Previously a partner/agent at WME, Charles provides a visionary perspective on uncovering talent and building diverse media platforms for expansion. Charles holds rank on the boards of several nonprofits including College Track, UCLA School of Theater, Film & Television, NYU Production Lab and Howard University School of Law.

Gruneich, a known expert in the fine arts organization, was the chair of the Institute’s Utah Advisory Board, honing years of expertise assisting and maintaining the long-term finances for arts and education organizations. She is active with Impact Partners and Gamechanger Films, which works to transform the gender disparity in films, through financing more work from women directors. Gruneich also executive produced The Bad Kids, and co-executive produced the Academy Award-nominated film Cartel Land. She is a former board chairman of the Park City Academy, a founding trustee of the Park City Day School Board and a former member of the Park City Institute board.

Congratulations to King and Gruneich, two visionaries and creative leaders!

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

Ayesha McGowan Could Be the First African American Woman to Go Pro

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Ayesha McGowan is well on her way to making history and inspiring other along the way.

Brooklyn’s Ayesha McGowan is well on her way to making history. She aspires to be the first African-American female professional cyclist while juggling a busy life working part-time as a teacher, producing her own podcast, working for non-profits like InTandem, and writing for her blog, “A Quick Brown Fox.” She also works to empower others to get stoked on cycling through projects like her virtual ride series, called “Do Better Together.”

Cycling came naturally for Ayesha as she started racing ally cats, then transitioned to criterium races.

“In 2007, I borrowed my mom’s bicycle—may it rest in peace—from our basement. It still had a baby carrier attached to it, for my sister, who is eight years older than me.” said McGowen in our 2015 interview with her.

In only her second year of racing bikes, she took home the 2015 New York State Cat 3 road-race championship.

“The day before the New York State championships, I decided I wanted to win. I was nervous since I haven’t done a lot of climbing. But I’m mentally tough—that’s what I have going for me. If I decide I’m going to do something, I manage to pull it off.”

This year, Ayesha raced as a Cat 2 level and had the opportunity to compete in professional races. She’s at the level where she could very soon be recruited by a pro team.

Continue onto Bicycling to read the complete article.

Dodgers’ Dave Roberts a ‘pillar’ as baseball tries to rebuild African Americans’ interest

Entertainment
LinkedIn

As Dave Roberts consistently played his cards right in guiding the Dodgers to the National League pennant, there was one card he declined to play. The race card.

Roberts, whose father was African American and mother is Japanese, has avoided controversy about racial issues during his two seasons as Dodgers manager, celebrating his place in the team’s history of ethnic barrier-breaking but offering only measured public comments on racial issues like Boston fans’ taunting of a black player last spring and professional athletes’ “take a knee” protests this summer and fall.

Asked this week about his racial distinctions, Roberts said it’s “very meaningful” for him to “represent a lot of people,” but said he’s trying not to think about what a World Series victory would mean in racial terms until after it’s won.

Roberts’ restraint on the tricky topic does not diminish the significance of his role in the Dodgers’ run to the World Series, which continues Friday in Houston with the Dodgers and Astros tied at a game apiece.

If the Dodgers go on to win the best-of-seven-game series, Roberts will be the second African American manager to win a World Series (after Cito Gaston of the Toronto Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993) and the first Asian American manager to win baseball’s championship. Maybe most surprising, Roberts is currently the only African American manager in Major League Baseball (since Dusty Baker was fired by the Washington Nationals on Oct. 20).

This makes Roberts a rightful heir to the Dodgers’ long line of culturally important stars: Jackie Robinson, who broke baseball’s color line in 1947 and touched off the then-Brooklyn Dodgers’ most successful decade; Sandy Koufax, a source of pride to Jewish fans as the most spectacular pitcher of the 1960s; Fernando Valenzuela, the franchise’s long-sought Mexican fan draw and an inspiration for its 1981 title; and Hideo Nomo and Chan Ho Park, respectively the major leagues’ first established Japanese import and first South Korea-born player.

It also makes the 45-year-old former outfielder a potential hero at a time when baseball is trying to reverse a decline in participation by African Americans over the past two decades, during which the percentage of African American players on MLB rosters has shrunk from about 17 percent in the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s to less than 8 percent this season, and the number of black executives in baseball front offices remain tiny.

The Dodgers’ and Astros’ 25-man World Series rosters reflect the trend. The Dodgers have no African American players, the Astros two, outfielders George Springer, who is biracial, and Cameron Maybin. Dodgers outfielder Curtis Granderson did not make the World Series roster; outfielder Andrew Toles was injured early in the season.

“Where are the role models for young African American athletes?” said Terry Cannon, executive director of the Baseball Reliquary, a Pasadena-based historical and cultural organization, and the Institute for Baseball Studies at Whittier College. “All of the role models are in basketball and football. There are very few Dave Roberts to look up to if you’re an African American kid living in Los Angeles.”

Continue onto the Los Angeles Daily News to read the complete article.

Fats Domino, New Orleans Rock Pioneer and Piano Prodigy, Dies at 89

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Fats Domino, the piano-playing prodigy with lightning-fast fingers whose pioneering sound blended rock with rhythm and blues, has died. He was 89.

Domino, a native of New Orleans, died at a private residence early Tuesday morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office in Louisiana.

He first learned to play the piano from his brother-in-law, crafting a style that would inspire Elvis Presley and the Beatles. In his 20s, Domino gained fame with the 1955 hit “Ain’t That a Shame,” which was covered by Pat Boone, among many other artists, and his 1956 rock ‘n’ roll version of “Blueberry Hill.” The song shot to No. 2 on the Top 40 charts, and that was before he performed it on “The Ed Sullivan Show.”

He found further success with a string of songs in the late 1950s and early 1960s, including “I’m Walkin'” and “Walking to New Orleans.”

With his genial voice and cherubic face, Domino was also a familiar sight on the screen. He made appearances in movies, including “Shake, Rattle & Rock!” and “The Girl Can’t Help It,” both released in 1956.

Domino rose to global stardom, but he remained a Big Easy boy at heart, becoming synonymous with the city’s revved-up rhythms.

His fate was initially unclear after Hurricane Katrina slammed the city in 2005, and the words “R.I.P. Fats You will be missed” were spray-painted on his flooded home. As it happened, he and his family had been scooped up safely by boat.

“On behalf of the people of New Orleans, I am eternally grateful for his life and legacy,” New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said in a statement Wednesday morning. “Fats Domino added to New Orleans’ standing in the world, and what people know and appreciate about New Orleans.”

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

Robert Guillaume, Emmy-Winning Star of ‘Benson,’ Dies at 89

Entertainment
LinkedIn

Robert Guillaume, who dreamed of being the first black tenor to sing at the Metropolitan Opera but settled for acting onstage and on television — and won Emmy Awards for playing the same character on two different ABC series — died on Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 89.

His wife, Donna Brown Guillaume, said the cause was complications of prostate cancer, which he had had for 25 years.

Mr. Guillaume’s most well-known character was Benson DuBois, who began as a caustic butler on the sitcom “Soap,” which ran from 1977 to 1981, and later worked for, and eventually campaigned against, the governor of an unspecified state on the spinoff “Benson” (1979-86).

Mr. Guillaume grew up in poverty and spent years working odd jobs, from streetcar driver to postal worker, with little hope that acting could become a career. The difficulties he overcame helped inspire the character that made him famous, he said.

When criticized for playing a black domestic worker in a white household, he responded that he saw Benson as a paean to the black working man’s struggle. When he took the part, he said, he decided that while Benson might be a servant, he would never be servile.

“I wanted black people to be proud of Benson,” he wrote in his autobiography, “Guillaume: A Life” (with David Ritz, 2002).

Mr. Guillaume said Benson’s sharp tongue and dignified mien had allowed him to transcend his station while getting laughs. “What made the humor was that he didn’t care what people thought about him,” he said of the character in an interview for this obituary in 2011. “He wasn’t trying to be mean; he was just trying to be his own man.”

Continue onto The New York Times to read the complete article.

Bringing Diversity in Comic Books

BusinessEducationTechnology
LinkedIn
Keith Jett-Artist

Former GA Tech football player creates books to promote diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. Keith Jett (FKA Gary Keith Brown II) has launched a new comic book series entitled, Legends of War.

Since leaving GA Tech, Jett has put all his energy into bringing diversity to the comic book action hero genre as a creator, artist, and writer. He speaks heavily on the need for diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. He states, “In order to make an impact, there must first be a difference in the way we think about and represent our culture. We don’t need to follow what most people consider mainstream. We must create our own brands within society.”

Jett has put his talents to work as both a creator of comic books and Rapper Look-Alike Events.

Legends of War: Issue#1 Battlefield is a story about two black men, Jerrald and Relic, who co-exist between the Human realm and the Legend realm. They must sacrifice their friendship and fight to the death to determine who will Die Human or Die a Legend. The Human Realm is where those who used to be Legends go after they’ve died in combat. They no longer have the power to activate their legend state.

The Legend Realm is where legends fight each other to become a True Legend, which is granted unlimited power and remains in the legend state, never to be human again. True Legends can exist in both the Human Realm and the Legend Realm. They walk the universe as one of the most powerful beings.

The Rapper Look-a-Like Events are based on rappers that inspired Keith Jett’s art in the Gangsta Turtles series. Picture a world of Turtles—but stuck to the G-Code. Follow the intense and action-packed adventures of Terrance, Krill, and KJ as they use their G-Code to tote guns, dodge bullets, and fight to bring back peace to their community from the machines who hunt them: the cyber beast unit. Tupac Shakur inspired the look and personality of the character Two-Shots, who represents loyalty. Biggie Smalls inspired the character Bullet Fretts’ demeanor and body type. Boosie inspired the swag and clothing of the main character, Terrence.

“There aren’t enough Black or African-American action heroes on the market that are readily available for ethnic communities online, in comic book stores, or on film,” Jett says.

About Keith Jett
Keith Jett is the creator, artist and owner of Keith Jett Productions. He is known for creating worlds beyond others’ imaginations. His main focus is to bring awareness to brand-new Black Action Heroes. Keith Jett wants his productions and characters to make a powerful impact on the world. Keith creates art for comic books, album covers, businesses, and other artistic avenues.

‘Girls Trip’ Screenwriter Tracy Oliver Bets On Black Women, Makes Movie History

Entertainment
LinkedIn

With its $100 million-dollar box-office coup, “Girls Trip” achieved a feat Hollywood could not have predicted as films with all-black casts have been generally considered to lack broad appeal.

Expectations were already modest for a R-rated comedy starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and newcomer Tiffany Haddish as lifelong college friends who reunite during the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

When the comedy was released in late July, overall summer box-office receipts were slow; by the end of August receipts were down more than 14 percent over the last year. “Rough Night” with “Saturday Night Live” star Kate McKinnon and “The House” with Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler had under-performed.

So the chances of “Girls Trip” (which was produced by Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, a sister company of NBC News) becoming the highest-grossing live-action comedy of the summer and the year so far, let alone joining the $100 million club, was highly unlikely. Its box office dominance even surprised one of the driving forces behind the film’s success.

“Honestly I was stunned,” said the movie’s black female screenwriter, Tracy Oliver, who spoke to NBC News by phone from Los Angeles. “I knew that the movie was going to do well because I knew that there was an audience for it, but I was not thinking $100 million. I still can’t believe it, because there are a lot of movies with all white casts that haven’t hit $100 million.”

With the success of “Girls Trip”, Oliver has become the first black female screenwriter to pen a $100 million-plus grossing film. The historic first made Oliver realize just how rare she is in the studio system.

“There are actually not that many black female writers in the studio space,” Oliver said. “Becoming the first [to reach the $100 million film milestone] pointed that out to me.”

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

From Starting a Book Club to Becoming an Entrepreneur

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

You know that feeling when you’re reading a really good book? Like the author really gets you and has written down feelings you thought were only in your own head?

Glory Edim has bottled that feeling and turned it into an online community, monthly book club and (as of September of this year) a conference called Well-Read Black Girl.

Like many of us in New York City, Edim says that she felt isolated and alienated in her day-to-day life in Brooklyn and she wanted to feel more authentically connected to people in her community.

“I wanted somewhere to call home and feel safe and secure,” said Edim. Mainly, she wanted to connect with other black women. “Race is typically who we are seen as and I wanted a space that I could be my full self.”

Edim did what any great entrepreneur does: she turned her personal pain point into a community, where others like herself could connect with each other as well as the black women authors they read and love. She hosted her first book club in September 2015.

Through her monthly book clubs, she eventually realized that she wanted something bigger: a full-day’s conference to bring readers together with black women authors. The Well-Read Black Girl Festival (WRBG Festival) was launched and funded on Kickstarter in June 2017 and quickly hit its fundraising goal of $15,000. The final tally ended up more than double that initial goal, raking in almost $40,000 from 928 backers. The backers purchased tickets to the festival as well as Well-Read Black Girl tote bags and books to support the efforts.

It’s no surprise that Edim knows how to run an online fundraising campaign. She began working at Kickstarter in March 2016 as a public outreach specialist and is now a community specialist. She says that being able to help coach Kickstarter members through the process of launching their campaigns gave her insight into how to run her own hugely successful campaign.

“Since I work there, I recognize the power of the platform. Creators thrive here. Lives change,” explained Edim. “My life has changed. I feel more like an entrepreneur.”

Continue onto Forbes to read the complete article.

Fighting Sleep Is a Losing Management Strategy. Let Your Employees Take Naps.

Business
LinkedIn

An exhausted employee who naps is unproductive for a few minutes. One who doesn’t nap is unproductive all day.

When we hear “naptime,” most of us think of small children who are lucky enough to have sleep scheduled into their day. At some point, these naps stop being scheduled, and it becomes taboo to get rest throughout the day.

Unfortunately, this stigma attached to catching some much-needed zzz’s throughout the day is hurting employees’ productivity, motivation and their ability to perform everyday tasks. In fact, according to “The Cost of Working Tired,” a report by Accountemps, 77 percent of men and 71 percent of women admit to often working while tired.

Jason Cummins, owner of All Hours Air, a 24-hour heating and air conditioning company headquartered in Sparks, Nev., witnessed first-hand what extreme tiredness can do to employees.

“I had an engineer once who always came in late to work because he had insomnia. I knew it was affecting his work because he got simple instructions wrong and didn’t produce much in the office,” Cummins told me via email.

Cummins jumped at the opportunity to help by changing his employee’s schedule to a time when he was feeling more productive and awake. Even the best employees can fall victim to becoming overly tired and worn out. Here’s how leaders can encourage them to have a snooze and increase productivity:

Have a nap room.

A lack of sleep can make people do some funny — or not so funny — things. The Accutemps report found 52 percent of employees feel distracted and unable to focus when tired at work, which causes employees to make mistakes they wouldn’t normally make.

Michael Steinitz, executive director for Accountemps, a temporary accounting and finance hiring resource headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., witnessed what sleep deprivation can do when his company surveyed professionals.

“One person admitted to deleting a project that took 1,000 hours to put together and another missed a decimal point on an estimated payment, causing the client to overpay by $1 million,” Steinitz shared with me in an email.

To help prevent employees from making these errors, Steinitz suggests encouraging employees to take breaks — and don’t forget to lead by example.

“Some professionals and management may choose to forgo breaks to get their work done. But remind staff that a tired employee isn’t an effective or productive one. Everyone needs an occasional break to recharge,” he said.

Make rest and relaxation part of the company’s corporate culture by adding napping areas or rooms. Explain to your team that to stay productive it’s crucial they take breaks and close their eyes, even if only for a few minutes. Encourage team members to bring in their own blankets and pillows to make them even more comfortable when cozying up for a midday snooze.

Educate employees.

“A company’s employees are its greatest strength — especially their health and happiness,” Michael Susi, the global wellness manager at LinkedIn from San Francisco told me via email.

That’s why Susi and LinkedIn have committed to making sleep their wellness focus for 2017. To kick it all off, the company held its first annual sleep fair in New York.

“The goal of the event was to educate employees on the importance of sleep and share advice on how to get a good night’s rest,” Susi explained.

LinkedIn’s program included a sleep ambassador teaching employees the best techniques for making a bed in order to get the most comfortable sleep.

While some employers don’t have the resources to hold large events, there are other effective ways to keep employees informed about healthy sleep habits. For example, Optimity, a corporate wellness company, equips their team with a fully loaded library of content on better sleep.

“We focus on building small habits that improve the quality and consistency of your sleep patterns. The most popular ones are educational about good sleep hygiene and action focused about habit-hacking your way into more consistent practices that synchronizes your circadian rhythm to maximize your sleep cycles,” Jane Wang, CEO of Optimity located in San Francisco, told me via email.

Whether holding a large event or giving employees educational tips throughout the year, it’s important to remain proactive in their efforts to find healthy sleep patterns. For LinkedIn’s sleep fair attendees, this motivation came in the form of analog clocks to encourage disconnection from their digital devices at night and maximize their rest.

Also, try inspiring team members to take care of themselves by bringing in sleep experts, offering fun cooking classes with recipes that enhance sleep or host a team bonding where employees create their own aroma therapies.

Continue onto Entrepreneur to read the complete article.

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine