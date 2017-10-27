Bringing Diversity in Comic Books

Keith Jett-Artist

Former GA Tech football player creates books to promote diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. Keith Jett (FKA Gary Keith Brown II) has launched a new comic book series entitled, Legends of War.

Since leaving GA Tech, Jett has put all his energy into bringing diversity to the comic book action hero genre as a creator, artist, and writer. He speaks heavily on the need for diversity in cartoons, comic books, and film. He states, “In order to make an impact, there must first be a difference in the way we think about and represent our culture. We don’t need to follow what most people consider mainstream. We must create our own brands within society.”

Jett has put his talents to work as both a creator of comic books and Rapper Look-Alike Events.

Legends of War: Issue#1 Battlefield is a story about two black men, Jerrald and Relic, who co-exist between the Human realm and the Legend realm. They must sacrifice their friendship and fight to the death to determine who will Die Human or Die a Legend. The Human Realm is where those who used to be Legends go after they’ve died in combat. They no longer have the power to activate their legend state.

The Legend Realm is where legends fight each other to become a True Legend, which is granted unlimited power and remains in the legend state, never to be human again. True Legends can exist in both the Human Realm and the Legend Realm. They walk the universe as one of the most powerful beings.

The Rapper Look-a-Like Events are based on rappers that inspired Keith Jett’s art in the Gangsta Turtles series. Picture a world of Turtles—but stuck to the G-Code. Follow the intense and action-packed adventures of Terrance, Krill, and KJ as they use their G-Code to tote guns, dodge bullets, and fight to bring back peace to their community from the machines who hunt them: the cyber beast unit. Tupac Shakur inspired the look and personality of the character Two-Shots, who represents loyalty. Biggie Smalls inspired the character Bullet Fretts’ demeanor and body type. Boosie inspired the swag and clothing of the main character, Terrence.

“There aren’t enough Black or African-American action heroes on the market that are readily available for ethnic communities online, in comic book stores, or on film,” Jett says.

About Keith Jett
Keith Jett is the creator, artist and owner of Keith Jett Productions. He is known for creating worlds beyond others’ imaginations. His main focus is to bring awareness to brand-new Black Action Heroes. Keith Jett wants his productions and characters to make a powerful impact on the world. Keith creates art for comic books, album covers, businesses, and other artistic avenues.

Brown University raising $120 million to eliminate all student loans

Education
Brown University has initiated a $120 million campaign to drop all loans from financial aid packages awarded to their undergraduates.

Student debt is at an all-time high — the average outstanding balance is $34,144, up 62 percent over the last 10 years — and Brown will become the sixteenth U.S. institution, and the sixth in the Ivy League (excluding Cornell and Dartmouth), to offer all of its undergraduates a loan-free education.

In 2016, the average Brown student graduated with a debt of $23,810, compared with $8,908 for Princeton, which adopted the no-loans policy in 2001.

The plan aims to replace financial aid packages with grants that do not have to be repaid. All undergraduates — domestic and international — will be included, university President Christina Paxson said.

“If we’re successful in raising one quarter of the total amount — $30 million — by December, Brown will eliminate loans in financial aid awards for all current and incoming students starting with the 2018-19 academic year,” Paxson said in a statement.

The university plans to add $4.5 million to its financial aid budget each year to cover its 6,500 undergraduates.

Currently, Brown has a no-loans financial aid policy that is extended only to students who qualify for a Pell Grant or whose family earnings fall below $60,000. Brown was the second university to adopt that plan after Princeton in 1998.

Of the estimated 4,200 U.S. colleges and universities, only 58 have no loans for low-income students and just 15 have no loans for any of their undergraduates, said Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of strategy at Cappex.com.

Continue onto CNBC News to read the complete article.

From Starting a Book Club to Becoming an Entrepreneur

BusinessCareers
You know that feeling when you’re reading a really good book? Like the author really gets you and has written down feelings you thought were only in your own head?

Glory Edim has bottled that feeling and turned it into an online community, monthly book club and (as of September of this year) a conference called Well-Read Black Girl.

Like many of us in New York City, Edim says that she felt isolated and alienated in her day-to-day life in Brooklyn and she wanted to feel more authentically connected to people in her community.

“I wanted somewhere to call home and feel safe and secure,” said Edim. Mainly, she wanted to connect with other black women. “Race is typically who we are seen as and I wanted a space that I could be my full self.”

Edim did what any great entrepreneur does: she turned her personal pain point into a community, where others like herself could connect with each other as well as the black women authors they read and love. She hosted her first book club in September 2015.

Through her monthly book clubs, she eventually realized that she wanted something bigger: a full-day’s conference to bring readers together with black women authors. The Well-Read Black Girl Festival (WRBG Festival) was launched and funded on Kickstarter in June 2017 and quickly hit its fundraising goal of $15,000. The final tally ended up more than double that initial goal, raking in almost $40,000 from 928 backers. The backers purchased tickets to the festival as well as Well-Read Black Girl tote bags and books to support the efforts.

It’s no surprise that Edim knows how to run an online fundraising campaign. She began working at Kickstarter in March 2016 as a public outreach specialist and is now a community specialist. She says that being able to help coach Kickstarter members through the process of launching their campaigns gave her insight into how to run her own hugely successful campaign.

“Since I work there, I recognize the power of the platform. Creators thrive here. Lives change,” explained Edim. “My life has changed. I feel more like an entrepreneur.”

Continue onto Forbes to read the complete article.

Fighting Sleep Is a Losing Management Strategy. Let Your Employees Take Naps.

Business
An exhausted employee who naps is unproductive for a few minutes. One who doesn’t nap is unproductive all day.

When we hear “naptime,” most of us think of small children who are lucky enough to have sleep scheduled into their day. At some point, these naps stop being scheduled, and it becomes taboo to get rest throughout the day.

Unfortunately, this stigma attached to catching some much-needed zzz’s throughout the day is hurting employees’ productivity, motivation and their ability to perform everyday tasks. In fact, according to “The Cost of Working Tired,” a report by Accountemps, 77 percent of men and 71 percent of women admit to often working while tired.

Jason Cummins, owner of All Hours Air, a 24-hour heating and air conditioning company headquartered in Sparks, Nev., witnessed first-hand what extreme tiredness can do to employees.

“I had an engineer once who always came in late to work because he had insomnia. I knew it was affecting his work because he got simple instructions wrong and didn’t produce much in the office,” Cummins told me via email.

Cummins jumped at the opportunity to help by changing his employee’s schedule to a time when he was feeling more productive and awake. Even the best employees can fall victim to becoming overly tired and worn out. Here’s how leaders can encourage them to have a snooze and increase productivity:

Have a nap room.

A lack of sleep can make people do some funny — or not so funny — things. The Accutemps report found 52 percent of employees feel distracted and unable to focus when tired at work, which causes employees to make mistakes they wouldn’t normally make.

Michael Steinitz, executive director for Accountemps, a temporary accounting and finance hiring resource headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., witnessed what sleep deprivation can do when his company surveyed professionals.

“One person admitted to deleting a project that took 1,000 hours to put together and another missed a decimal point on an estimated payment, causing the client to overpay by $1 million,” Steinitz shared with me in an email.

To help prevent employees from making these errors, Steinitz suggests encouraging employees to take breaks — and don’t forget to lead by example.

“Some professionals and management may choose to forgo breaks to get their work done. But remind staff that a tired employee isn’t an effective or productive one. Everyone needs an occasional break to recharge,” he said.

Make rest and relaxation part of the company’s corporate culture by adding napping areas or rooms. Explain to your team that to stay productive it’s crucial they take breaks and close their eyes, even if only for a few minutes. Encourage team members to bring in their own blankets and pillows to make them even more comfortable when cozying up for a midday snooze.

Educate employees.

“A company’s employees are its greatest strength — especially their health and happiness,” Michael Susi, the global wellness manager at LinkedIn from San Francisco told me via email.

That’s why Susi and LinkedIn have committed to making sleep their wellness focus for 2017. To kick it all off, the company held its first annual sleep fair in New York.

“The goal of the event was to educate employees on the importance of sleep and share advice on how to get a good night’s rest,” Susi explained.

LinkedIn’s program included a sleep ambassador teaching employees the best techniques for making a bed in order to get the most comfortable sleep.

While some employers don’t have the resources to hold large events, there are other effective ways to keep employees informed about healthy sleep habits. For example, Optimity, a corporate wellness company, equips their team with a fully loaded library of content on better sleep.

“We focus on building small habits that improve the quality and consistency of your sleep patterns. The most popular ones are educational about good sleep hygiene and action focused about habit-hacking your way into more consistent practices that synchronizes your circadian rhythm to maximize your sleep cycles,” Jane Wang, CEO of Optimity located in San Francisco, told me via email.

Whether holding a large event or giving employees educational tips throughout the year, it’s important to remain proactive in their efforts to find healthy sleep patterns. For LinkedIn’s sleep fair attendees, this motivation came in the form of analog clocks to encourage disconnection from their digital devices at night and maximize their rest.

Also, try inspiring team members to take care of themselves by bringing in sleep experts, offering fun cooking classes with recipes that enhance sleep or host a team bonding where employees create their own aroma therapies.

Continue onto Entrepreneur to read the complete article.

John Urschel Feels ‘At Home’ in MIT Ph.D. Program

EducationEntertainment
By Ryan Mink

During the offseason, many players from around the NFL return to college to finish getting their degrees.

For Ravens center/guard John Urschel, that doesn’t mean wrapping up a four-year undergrad program.

“For me, finishing my degree is my Ph.D.,” said Urschel.

Even before he entered college at Penn State, Urschel envisioned himself getting his Ph.D. at an Ivy League institution. Now he simply feels like he’s following through on that plan.

“It’s important to me as a football player, but also as a role model, to finish my education,” Urschel said. “If I didn’t play football and didn’t suspend things to go to the NFL, I’d most likely be in my fourth and last year of my Ph.D. right now.”

By the end of the multi-year program, Urschel intends to be a well-known and well-respected mathematician—not just a football player who is also really good at math.

Urschel does math in his spare time, meaning he reads mathematics books, studies, and works on his own research. During the offseason, he has more spare time than normal, so he does more math. That’s what he’d be doing even if he wasn’t in college.

So, he figured, why not go back to school?

According to his MIT online profile, Urschel’s focused on spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra, and machine learning. But he won’t get into what he’s specifically working on. That’s top secret, he says.

“Me saying I’m doing something is like shining a bright light around a bunch of bugs; they’re all going to come to it,” he said with a laugh. “Stay away from the things I’m researching.”

Urschel spends a lot of time just talking math with his professors and other students. It’s a pretty drastic change from the NFL locker room or cafeteria.

Asked if he’s been at all intimidated by the level of intelligence of those around him now, Urschel said, “Math is math. I’m good at math, man. You don’t give me enough credit.”

“I feel like I’m at home,” he continued. “I haven’t been here that long, and already I have people that I get along with extremely well because we share this love of math. It’s not a feeling I’m used to having in my everyday life.”

Urschel is also making his mother happy in the process. She was pushing him to go to MIT for his undergrad, but Urschel chose Penn State instead, in part because he wanted to play for legendary coach Joe Paterno. He said a lot of people thought he was “pretty stupid” for turning down Stanford and Princeton.

But while Urschel was at Penn State, he picked up his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in math, both with a 4.0 grade-point average. He was already taking doctorate-level courses.

Urschel has already published multiple math papers, including, “A Cascadic Multigrid Algorithm for Computing the Fiedler Vector.”

“I was acting as if I was a Ph.D. student while at Penn State,” he said. “I’ve been doing Ph.D. things for the past four years, and I don’t have anything to show for it.”

At the same time, Urschel is making sure to keep up with his football duties. He’s lifting four times per week, running, stretching, doing offensive line drills, and practicing his snapping. He said he’s revamped his diet and is eating healthier than ever.

Urschel started seven games in 2015 after center Jeremy Zuttah (pectoral) went on injured reserve.

“First and foremost, I wanted to make sure I had time to train, time to dedicate to football, and time to relax. But most offseasons, I’ll find time to do math anyway. So I might as well get credit for it.”

Source: baltimoreravens.com

Sheila Johnson Talks Middleburg Film Festival and Passion for the Arts

BusinessEntertainment
When it comes to famous film festivals in America and beyond, names like Sundance, Tribeca, and Cannes often come to mind. And if mogul Sheila C. Johnson has her way, the Middleburg Film Festival she founded will also garner both name recognition and respect in cinematic circles.

Johnson is best known as the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), which made her a billionaire upon its sale to Viacom more than a decade ago. Along the way, the entrepreneur and philanthropist has also served as executive producer of four documentary films and helped finance the feature film “The Butler” directed by Lee Daniels.

Now she’s helming a film fest that draws not only a host of cinephiles but Hollywood glitterati and political power players. It’s not held in a big city, but in Middleburg, a historic town in the heart of Virginia’s horse and wine country. Already several events have sold out.

Working in tandem with Susan Koch, the festivals’ executive director, and other experts, Johnson has carefully curated a slate of 25 films for cinema lovers. They include narrative and documentary films, foreign films, and regional premieres. In previous years, dozens of festival selections have gone on to become Oscar contenders and winners, including “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” and “Lion.”

The movies are being screened in an intimate theatre environment, coupled with renowned filmmakers and actors on hand for post-viewing chats and special events, among them a symphony orchestra concert honoring renowned film composer, Nicholas Britell.

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

Chance the Philanthropist has the receipts

EducationEntertainment
LinkedIn

Rapper’s most recent effort was raising $2.2 million for Chicago Public Schools

Chance the Rapper has wasted no time showing the world what it means to give back. He made history in June by becoming the youngest entertainer in the 16-year history of the BET Music Awardsto win this year’s Humanitarian Award. He also won best new artist during the annual event.

The 24-year-old rapper, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, is dedicated to helping his hometown of Chicago. In March, he announced a donation of $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. Just a few days before school started this fall, he announced that $2.2 million was raised by his nonprofit organization and will be distributed to 20 schools for their art and education programs. The total included a $1 million donation from the Chicago Bulls.

“Quality education for public schools is the most important investment a community can make,” the rapper said this month in front of a crowd at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago.

The schools will receive $100,000 each over three years. The schools selected have endured budget cuts that have affected art and music programs, graduation rates and availability of textbooks.

Continue onto The Undefeated to read the complete article.

University Commits Another $100 Million to Faculty Diversity

Education
Columbia University will expand its ongoing commitment to diversity in its faculty, dedicating another $100 million over the next five years—in addition to $85 million since 2005—to support recruitment and career development for professors, doctoral and post-doctoral students who traditionally have been underrepresented in higher education.

“The aim is to develop new leaders and expand scholarship, initiatives and programming to meet the needs of the University,” said President Lee C. Bollinger. “This is a longstanding initiative inseparable from Columbia’s identity and core values.”

As they have in the past, these funds will be a shared obligation, with contributions from the University and Medical Center to be matched by individual schools and departments. Each campus—the Medical Center uptown and the Morningside campus—will have its own committees to administer the grants.

Faculty retention, dual-career support, and mid-career grants for recently tenured faculty will also be a focus of the overarching effort. “A commitment of this magnitude will expand the types of initiatives and programming essential to the evolving needs of our University,” Bollinger said. “Each of our schools is dedicated to using these resources for recruiting the most talented faculty, retaining our diverse community, and supporting critical research.”

Dr. Dennis Mitchell, who has been vice provost for faculty diversity and inclusion for the University since 2014, is responsible for the administration of this effort for the undergraduate schools, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and the professional schools.

“I’m thrilled to see us double down on our level of commitment,” said Mitchell, who is also a professor and senior associate dean for diversity at Columbia’s College of Dental Medicine. “This changes the climate and culture of the University.

His counterpart at the Medical Center, Dr. Anne Taylor, is the senior vice president for faculty affairs and career development. A cardiologist, she is also the John Lindenbaum Professor of Medicine. “I’m very interested and committed to the development of leaders out of the faculty members that we have recruited,” Taylor said. “Diversity is not just in the numbers, but is also about inclusion and success. We should be nurturing and training the next group of leaders.

Continue onto Columbia University to read the complete article.

Black, Female Insurance Exec on Quest to Mentor Teen Girls

BusinessCareers
Teresa White, the first woman and African-American president of Georgia-based insurance giant Aflac U.S., has the knack to inspire. So says Seychelle Hercules, a formerly bashful girl who went on to win Georgia’s Miss Columbus pageant after hearing the trailblazing black executive speak.

Hercules’ life took a major turn after White told her and some other teenage girls about how she overcame obstacles and stereotypes in rising to the corporate suites of Aflac U.S., a $130 billion brand known for its TV commercials featuring a duck that randomly quacks out the company name to potential customers.

White told each young African-American girl present that they, too, were capable of success. Hercules walked away filled with hope.

“She inspired me that day,” said Hercules, who went on to win beauty pageants and now represents Columbus, a rural Georgia city south of Atlanta where Aflac is based. “She spoke with so much confidence and grace. One thing I love about Mrs. Teresa is that she looks like me. She gives me hope. I can soar to greater heights. She’s a pioneer in so many ways.”

Since joining Aflac in 1998, White stood out for her ability to write computer code — a skill she says is uncommon for most African-American women around her at the time. Now 50, White landed the prestigious position of president in 2015, becoming the first woman and African-American to hold the title in the company’s 61-year history. Even today, the company’s information technology group still reports to her.

Not bad for a woman who originally wanted to be a beautician.

“I had plenty of people who told me since I was a female that I should stay on the beautician side,” White said. “Because I was African-American, the stats say you’re not going to make it here. But I said to myself that I’ll prove them wrong. That was the tingling in my fire to say ‘That’s what you think, but that’s not what I think.'”

White now oversees 3,500 employees for Aflac’s U.S. operations, focusing on product innovation and expanding distribution. She received several honors this year from the American Business Awards and was recognized by Black Enterprise Magazine as one the most powerful women in business.

Though African-American friends and peers have told her of their struggles to climb the corporate ladder, White says her ascent was made less difficult by Aflac’s initiative for diversity. Aflac’s executive leadership team is one-third female and two-thirds of the company’s workforce is comprised of women. About 40 percent of employees are minorities.

“It’s what made me stay,” White told The Associated Press in an interview. “Certainly, I’ve had opportunities. But for me, you can’t replace an organization that has the groundwork already laid to allow people to be who they are and honor their work product and not their skin color.”

During her tenure at Aflac, White has sought to uplift her colleagues with early morning devotion times, where employees join her to read Bible scriptures and meditate, sometimes in her spacious 12th-floor corner office at Aflac headquarters in Columbus. She also began a career development program for those in the company in 2014.

But White wanted to do even more in the community, specifically for young girls she felt needed mentoring in a major way.

Continue onto the New York Times to read the complete article.

What I Did With My NMSDC Certification

BusinessCareersEducation
NMSDC-Certified

NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.), headquartered in New York City, is an organization comprised of a network of 24 affiliate regional councils across the country (including SCMSDC), all of whom provide minority business certification and business development opportunities.

NMSDC is the global leader in advancing business opportunities for its certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connecting them to member corporations. The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25, 2017 is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene at Cobo Center to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

Below are some of who share what they have done since becoming NMSDC certified!

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford is the CEO and cofounder of Global Strategic Supply Solutions (GS3 Global) and the vice president of sales and marketing for the Livonia, Michigan-based Deshler Group, which includes GS3 Global.

Lunsford founded GS3 Global in 2010, and under her leadership, the manufacturing and engineering company has grown to more than 100 employees and generated more than $36 million in revenue in 2015.

GS3 Global won the 2014 Supplier of the Year Award from the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) and the 2015 Regional Supplier of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Most recently, GS3 Global was named to Black Enterprise Magazine’s 2017 Top 100s list, recognizing the nation’s largest African-American businesses.

Stephen L. Hightower

NMSDC Certified

Stephen L. Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC), leads a $300 million business enterprise consisting of five national and international businesses, all providing energy solutions. A self-made entrepreneur since 1979, Mr. Hightower grew his Ohio-based wholesale fuel supply company into an International energy solutions enterprise covering the entire energy value chain, from petroleum supply to power production.

Mr. Hightower has extensive skills in developing and operating business enterprises, forming joint ventures, and managing governmental and regulatory approvals.

Hightower was recognized as NMSDC Supplier of the Year in 2010.

 

Leamon R. Sowell, Esq.

NMSDC Certified

Leamon Sowell practices business law and is Managing Partner of Sowell Law Partners, a certified MBE law firm based in Detroit, Michigan. He serves as special counsel to Fortune 1000 companies to develop strategic procurement relations with certified MWBEs. He is a national thought leader on corporate supplier diversity strategies and has expertise in corporate transactions, including organizing certifiable minority joint ventures, strategic alliances, and coordinating acquisitions. In 2016, the firm was awarded NMSDC’s National Supplier of the Year Class I and Central Region Class I Supplier of the Year Awards. In 2015, the firm was awarded Michigan MSDC’s 2015 Class I Minority Supplier of the Year ACE Award.

 

Sharon King
President, Castle Business Solutions

NMSDC Certified

BEOEJ: How long have you been in business?
King: 7 years now.

How did you know to get certified?
I worked for my father’s company, which he was already a member and certified with the local council. We were not utilizing our membership as best as we could to benefit the company. So that was my role as the Account Executive, was to leverage that certification and relationship and rewards that come along with it.

There are other MWBEs that have not been as successful as you are. What do you attribute your success to? How have you utilized your certification to make yourself a success?
Networking. Making sure you are always in their faces. Always attending events that are sponsored by the local council and attending he National Conference as well. Attending the quarterly luncheons as well as the specific industry-focused luncheons. Always making sure that Castle Business Solutions is always represented at each event.

Do you feel that NMSDC Certification has assisted you in your success? How have you used it?
Absolutely. I don’t know what I would do without it. I used it to gather business. In other words, we were rewarded a large account by a local county hospital in Dallas. The reason we won, is not just because we are a very successful company that provides the great service they were looking for, but also because we are certified member of the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council. When they see that the company they are reaching out to is a certified member, then it is a win-win.

Do you have advice for the newcomers on the horizon? Any do’s and don’ts?

Do would be: Be passionate about what you do, have good integrity, and know what you do. In other words, know what your core is, and do not try to fill every basket, just know what you do, and you will win. The don’ts are: Do not give up, and do not listen to naysayers—and that comes in a whole lot of different ways—and when you start to make money and be successful, more people will reach out to you and say ‘let me consult you’ or ‘you can use my services’ and do not listen to that. Keep going the way you have and become successful without paying out a ton of money to a contractor.

What’s your goal?
My goal is that at our 10-year mark in 3 years we will be making 5 million dollars a year.

Do you live by a motto?
This too shall pass.

To find out more about NMSDC Certification and the upcoming NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25 visit, nmsdc.org 

5 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Future Career Now

CareersEducation
If you find yourself daydreaming about the career you hope to have “someday” but then are reluctantly dragging your feet all the way into your part-time job, you’re making one major mistake. You aren’t making the most of your future career now! It doesn’t matter if you want to be a neurosurgeon and you’re spending weekends washing dishes. There are common skills in all jobs and careers, and taking an active approach to your work now is something you can do to prepare to slay your future career. Not sure where to start? As McDonald’s Director of Employee Business Networks, Bill Dale knows how to engage employees with personal and professional development opportunities. He gives Blavity some tips on how you can get started:

Find a mentor

Chances are someone at work has made the effort to reach out a helping hand to advise you on best practices, how to avoid any issues or what you could be doing better. Beyond thanking them for their help, it’s also beneficial to officially enlist this person as your professional mentor. “Having a mentor provides many benefits that can positively impact your professional development,” says Bill. “Increased visibility, accelerated learning, exposure to new and different work experiences and expanded professional network of support can all come as a part of developing a relationship with someone at your organization.” Develop a relationship with them so you have a sounding board for future ideas, someone to confide your business goals and questions in and more. Mentorship is an important part of professional development, and forming these relationships early, even in your first or part-time jobs, can help you to grow those social skills for future positions.

Keep your part-time job

Don’t assume that your part-time job flipping burgers or washing dishes is a throwaway gig. All jobs are important, and even more importantly, showing loyalty to a brand is a mutually beneficial situation. Your resume will benefit from having a few years at this position, and your experience will be a deeper one if you get to grow with a brand over a few years rather than barely making it past training at a handful of jobs. If you keep your part-time job from 16 until you graduate from college, just think of the relationships and experience you’ll gain in that 6-8 years, all the while preparing for your future career. There are layers of skills in every professional position, and you’ll have an opportunity to really utilize them all.

Zero in on skills you’ll need in the future

Speaking of skills, look beyond your daily tasks for the skills you can develop in your role. Beyond preparing food, are you able to work on customer service skills and teamwork with your coworkers? Does your company have extended learning programs that you can use (like McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program)? How about planning and management as you train new employees? Really break down everything you do in your job. Don’t sell yourself short, you gain valuable communication and business skills in even the simplest tasks. Take advantage of them.

Continue onto Blavity to read the complete article.

Morehouse has a new leader — via the Ivy League

Education
LinkedIn

David A. Thomas, a professor at Harvard University and a former dean at Georgetown University, will be the next president of Morehouse College, school officials announced Monday morning.

His selection comes after a tumultuous year at the historically black college. The board voted in January not to renew the contract of John Silvanus Wilson Jr., who had been president of the college for men in Atlanta since 2012. In March, a quorum of faculty members voted no confidence in the chairman of the board of trustees, Robert C. Davidson Jr.

In April, William Taggart was named interim president. He died in June.

The school’s interim president, Harold Martin Jr., will continue to lead the school until January, when Thomas will take office.

It’s a time of challenges for most historically black colleges, given the intense competition from other schools for top students and faculty members. Thomas said Sunday that his short-term goals include increasing enrollment from 2,200 to 2,500 students, boosting graduation rates and strengthening the alumni network to play a greater role in recruiting students.

For his long-term ambitions, he said the school will need to build its financial support to fund scholarships and improvements that will help lure top students and faculty members. Experiential learning is increasingly important, Thomas said, and that requires investment in buildings, labs and classrooms.

Continue onto the WashingtonPost to read the complete article.

This Tool Can Help Any Social Entrepreneur Find The Right Support For Their Startup

BusinessCareers
Incorporating social good into your business model is no longer just a nice idea. Consumers have come to expect it and are even willing to pay more for a product from a company that has impact, accountability, and ethics at its core.

But launching a successful social impact startup, like any new business, requires financial support and guidance. Now, a new tool is helping social entrepreneurs find the right business accelerators to get their ideas off the ground.

The Accelerator Selection Tool, created by nonprofit Conveners in collaboration with Sphaera, ImpactSpace, and other partners, weeds through the hundreds of social impact accelerators out there in order to find the right one for you. It launched this week at the Social Capital Markets Conference (SOCAP) in San Francisco.

Users can search for accelerators by name or location, but the truly helpful feature is the ability to choose from a variety of filters in the top menu: Impact Region, Impact Focus, Program Offering, Corporate Form, Stage, and Travel.

Continue onto Mashable to read the complete article.

