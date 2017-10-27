5 Secrets to Career Advancement From a Top Recruiter

To grab an employer’s attention with your resume, you need it keep things short, quantify your accomplishments with numbers or percentages, and mirror the language or skills the company uses in its own job ad, says Jaime Klein, who launched her HR consulting firm in 2007.

Avoid self-sabotage by cleaning up your online presence before applying. Get rid of anything on your social media, professional pages, or other sites that could be seen as inappropriate or questionable.

Hoping to move up to a bigger role or your dream job within a company? Klein recommends stepping up and taking on assignments that reflect the job you want to be doing. Try filling in for someone who has the role you want but is out on parental leave, or joining a task force working on an assignment you aspire to do. “Play the role for the job you want to get,” Klein says.

To truly move up into a dream role, you’ll also need to network and connect with people already in those positions. Ask them how they go to where they are, learn about the requirements of their job, says Klein, and then create a five- or 10-year plan for how to get there.

From Starting a Book Club to Becoming an Entrepreneur

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

You know that feeling when you’re reading a really good book? Like the author really gets you and has written down feelings you thought were only in your own head?

Glory Edim has bottled that feeling and turned it into an online community, monthly book club and (as of September of this year) a conference called Well-Read Black Girl.

Like many of us in New York City, Edim says that she felt isolated and alienated in her day-to-day life in Brooklyn and she wanted to feel more authentically connected to people in her community.

“I wanted somewhere to call home and feel safe and secure,” said Edim. Mainly, she wanted to connect with other black women. “Race is typically who we are seen as and I wanted a space that I could be my full self.”

Edim did what any great entrepreneur does: she turned her personal pain point into a community, where others like herself could connect with each other as well as the black women authors they read and love. She hosted her first book club in September 2015.

Through her monthly book clubs, she eventually realized that she wanted something bigger: a full-day’s conference to bring readers together with black women authors. The Well-Read Black Girl Festival (WRBG Festival) was launched and funded on Kickstarter in June 2017 and quickly hit its fundraising goal of $15,000. The final tally ended up more than double that initial goal, raking in almost $40,000 from 928 backers. The backers purchased tickets to the festival as well as Well-Read Black Girl tote bags and books to support the efforts.

It’s no surprise that Edim knows how to run an online fundraising campaign. She began working at Kickstarter in March 2016 as a public outreach specialist and is now a community specialist. She says that being able to help coach Kickstarter members through the process of launching their campaigns gave her insight into how to run her own hugely successful campaign.

“Since I work there, I recognize the power of the platform. Creators thrive here. Lives change,” explained Edim. “My life has changed. I feel more like an entrepreneur.”

Why We Value a Diverse Workforce

Careers
LinkedIn

To Valerie Rainford, making strong progress in diversity initiatives at JPMorgan Chase is a top priority. Rainford heads our new companywide strategy, Advancing Black Leaders. The strategy launched in February 2016 and is designed to increase JPMorgan Chase’s focus on top talent development within the black community. Over the past several years, our company has made strong progress in women’s initiatives and veterans’ programs. Advancing Black Leaders is committed to making similar progress within the black community, specifically dedicated to attracting and retaining top talent, and improving career advancement at all levels.

Recently, Black Enterprise named JPMorgan Chase to its 50 Best Companies for Diversity list, which was based on our success in advancing and nurturing diversity and inclusion.

How does JPMorgan Chase think about diversity?

At JPMorgan Chase, we believe that creating a diverse and inclusive environment is critical to our success. As a company, we develop products and services to meet the needs of our diverse clients and customers, so it’s critical that we have a diverse workforce to overlay those efforts. It makes us a stronger team—because diverse thinking drives innovation and helps us deliver better solutions for our customers and clients.

Tell us about some of the diversity efforts at JPMorgan Chase.

To encourage diversity and inclusion in the workplace, we have a number of initiatives and Business Resource Groups (BRG) across the company to bring together members around common interests, as well as foster networking and camaraderie. Groups are defined by shared affinities, including race and cultural heritage, generation, gender, sexual orientation, military status and professional role. We’ve seen a direct correlation between BRG membership and increased promotion, mobility and retention for those participants. We also have a number of meaningful new programs that are helping us both attract talent and keep our best people, including a ReEntry program for individuals who have taken a voluntary break and want to get back into the workforce, Maternity Mentors, that pairs senior employees who have gone through the family leave process with those who are doing so for the first time, and work-life balance programs.

Can you tell us about the Advancing Black Leaders strategy?

Yes. Advancing Black Leaders is JPMorgan Chase’s devoted effort to dramatically step up how we attract, hire and retain top black talent at the firm. It’s a strategy more than a program, but it’s similar to our commitment to hiring and retaining women and military veterans, many of whom have unique skill sets and backgrounds. We’re taking definitive steps to ensure a successful outcome, including an incremental $5 million investment, tripling the number of scholarships we offer to students in this community, and launching bias-awareness training for all executive directors and managing directors. We hope that over the years, this concerted action will make a huge difference.

Black, Female Insurance Exec on Quest to Mentor Teen Girls

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

Teresa White, the first woman and African-American president of Georgia-based insurance giant Aflac U.S., has the knack to inspire. So says Seychelle Hercules, a formerly bashful girl who went on to win Georgia’s Miss Columbus pageant after hearing the trailblazing black executive speak.

Hercules’ life took a major turn after White told her and some other teenage girls about how she overcame obstacles and stereotypes in rising to the corporate suites of Aflac U.S., a $130 billion brand known for its TV commercials featuring a duck that randomly quacks out the company name to potential customers.

White told each young African-American girl present that they, too, were capable of success. Hercules walked away filled with hope.

“She inspired me that day,” said Hercules, who went on to win beauty pageants and now represents Columbus, a rural Georgia city south of Atlanta where Aflac is based. “She spoke with so much confidence and grace. One thing I love about Mrs. Teresa is that she looks like me. She gives me hope. I can soar to greater heights. She’s a pioneer in so many ways.”

Since joining Aflac in 1998, White stood out for her ability to write computer code — a skill she says is uncommon for most African-American women around her at the time. Now 50, White landed the prestigious position of president in 2015, becoming the first woman and African-American to hold the title in the company’s 61-year history. Even today, the company’s information technology group still reports to her.

Not bad for a woman who originally wanted to be a beautician.

“I had plenty of people who told me since I was a female that I should stay on the beautician side,” White said. “Because I was African-American, the stats say you’re not going to make it here. But I said to myself that I’ll prove them wrong. That was the tingling in my fire to say ‘That’s what you think, but that’s not what I think.'”

White now oversees 3,500 employees for Aflac’s U.S. operations, focusing on product innovation and expanding distribution. She received several honors this year from the American Business Awards and was recognized by Black Enterprise Magazine as one the most powerful women in business.

Though African-American friends and peers have told her of their struggles to climb the corporate ladder, White says her ascent was made less difficult by Aflac’s initiative for diversity. Aflac’s executive leadership team is one-third female and two-thirds of the company’s workforce is comprised of women. About 40 percent of employees are minorities.

“It’s what made me stay,” White told The Associated Press in an interview. “Certainly, I’ve had opportunities. But for me, you can’t replace an organization that has the groundwork already laid to allow people to be who they are and honor their work product and not their skin color.”

During her tenure at Aflac, White has sought to uplift her colleagues with early morning devotion times, where employees join her to read Bible scriptures and meditate, sometimes in her spacious 12th-floor corner office at Aflac headquarters in Columbus. She also began a career development program for those in the company in 2014.

But White wanted to do even more in the community, specifically for young girls she felt needed mentoring in a major way.

What I Did With My NMSDC Certification

BusinessCareersEducation
LinkedIn
NMSDC-Certified

NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.), headquartered in New York City, is an organization comprised of a network of 24 affiliate regional councils across the country (including SCMSDC), all of whom provide minority business certification and business development opportunities.

NMSDC is the global leader in advancing business opportunities for its certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connecting them to member corporations. The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25, 2017 is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene at Cobo Center to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

Below are some of who share what they have done since becoming NMSDC certified!

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford is the CEO and cofounder of Global Strategic Supply Solutions (GS3 Global) and the vice president of sales and marketing for the Livonia, Michigan-based Deshler Group, which includes GS3 Global.

Lunsford founded GS3 Global in 2010, and under her leadership, the manufacturing and engineering company has grown to more than 100 employees and generated more than $36 million in revenue in 2015.

GS3 Global won the 2014 Supplier of the Year Award from the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) and the 2015 Regional Supplier of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Most recently, GS3 Global was named to Black Enterprise Magazine’s 2017 Top 100s list, recognizing the nation’s largest African-American businesses.

Stephen L. Hightower

NMSDC Certified

Stephen L. Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC), leads a $300 million business enterprise consisting of five national and international businesses, all providing energy solutions. A self-made entrepreneur since 1979, Mr. Hightower grew his Ohio-based wholesale fuel supply company into an International energy solutions enterprise covering the entire energy value chain, from petroleum supply to power production.

Mr. Hightower has extensive skills in developing and operating business enterprises, forming joint ventures, and managing governmental and regulatory approvals.

Hightower was recognized as NMSDC Supplier of the Year in 2010.

 

Leamon R. Sowell, Esq.

NMSDC Certified

Leamon Sowell practices business law and is Managing Partner of Sowell Law Partners, a certified MBE law firm based in Detroit, Michigan. He serves as special counsel to Fortune 1000 companies to develop strategic procurement relations with certified MWBEs. He is a national thought leader on corporate supplier diversity strategies and has expertise in corporate transactions, including organizing certifiable minority joint ventures, strategic alliances, and coordinating acquisitions. In 2016, the firm was awarded NMSDC’s National Supplier of the Year Class I and Central Region Class I Supplier of the Year Awards. In 2015, the firm was awarded Michigan MSDC’s 2015 Class I Minority Supplier of the Year ACE Award.

 

Sharon King
President, Castle Business Solutions

NMSDC Certified

BEOEJ: How long have you been in business?
King: 7 years now.

How did you know to get certified?
I worked for my father’s company, which he was already a member and certified with the local council. We were not utilizing our membership as best as we could to benefit the company. So that was my role as the Account Executive, was to leverage that certification and relationship and rewards that come along with it.

There are other MWBEs that have not been as successful as you are. What do you attribute your success to? How have you utilized your certification to make yourself a success?
Networking. Making sure you are always in their faces. Always attending events that are sponsored by the local council and attending he National Conference as well. Attending the quarterly luncheons as well as the specific industry-focused luncheons. Always making sure that Castle Business Solutions is always represented at each event.

Do you feel that NMSDC Certification has assisted you in your success? How have you used it?
Absolutely. I don’t know what I would do without it. I used it to gather business. In other words, we were rewarded a large account by a local county hospital in Dallas. The reason we won, is not just because we are a very successful company that provides the great service they were looking for, but also because we are certified member of the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council. When they see that the company they are reaching out to is a certified member, then it is a win-win.

Do you have advice for the newcomers on the horizon? Any do’s and don’ts?

Do would be: Be passionate about what you do, have good integrity, and know what you do. In other words, know what your core is, and do not try to fill every basket, just know what you do, and you will win. The don’ts are: Do not give up, and do not listen to naysayers—and that comes in a whole lot of different ways—and when you start to make money and be successful, more people will reach out to you and say ‘let me consult you’ or ‘you can use my services’ and do not listen to that. Keep going the way you have and become successful without paying out a ton of money to a contractor.

What’s your goal?
My goal is that at our 10-year mark in 3 years we will be making 5 million dollars a year.

Do you live by a motto?
This too shall pass.

To find out more about NMSDC Certification and the upcoming NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25 visit, nmsdc.org 

5 Ways To Make The Most Of Your Future Career Now

CareersEducation
LinkedIn

If you find yourself daydreaming about the career you hope to have “someday” but then are reluctantly dragging your feet all the way into your part-time job, you’re making one major mistake. You aren’t making the most of your future career now! It doesn’t matter if you want to be a neurosurgeon and you’re spending weekends washing dishes. There are common skills in all jobs and careers, and taking an active approach to your work now is something you can do to prepare to slay your future career. Not sure where to start? As McDonald’s Director of Employee Business Networks, Bill Dale knows how to engage employees with personal and professional development opportunities. He gives Blavity some tips on how you can get started:

Find a mentor

Chances are someone at work has made the effort to reach out a helping hand to advise you on best practices, how to avoid any issues or what you could be doing better. Beyond thanking them for their help, it’s also beneficial to officially enlist this person as your professional mentor. “Having a mentor provides many benefits that can positively impact your professional development,” says Bill. “Increased visibility, accelerated learning, exposure to new and different work experiences and expanded professional network of support can all come as a part of developing a relationship with someone at your organization.” Develop a relationship with them so you have a sounding board for future ideas, someone to confide your business goals and questions in and more. Mentorship is an important part of professional development, and forming these relationships early, even in your first or part-time jobs, can help you to grow those social skills for future positions.

Keep your part-time job

Don’t assume that your part-time job flipping burgers or washing dishes is a throwaway gig. All jobs are important, and even more importantly, showing loyalty to a brand is a mutually beneficial situation. Your resume will benefit from having a few years at this position, and your experience will be a deeper one if you get to grow with a brand over a few years rather than barely making it past training at a handful of jobs. If you keep your part-time job from 16 until you graduate from college, just think of the relationships and experience you’ll gain in that 6-8 years, all the while preparing for your future career. There are layers of skills in every professional position, and you’ll have an opportunity to really utilize them all.

Zero in on skills you’ll need in the future

Speaking of skills, look beyond your daily tasks for the skills you can develop in your role. Beyond preparing food, are you able to work on customer service skills and teamwork with your coworkers? Does your company have extended learning programs that you can use (like McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program)? How about planning and management as you train new employees? Really break down everything you do in your job. Don’t sell yourself short, you gain valuable communication and business skills in even the simplest tasks. Take advantage of them.

Veteran Chef Roshara Sanders Mixes Food With Service

Careers
LinkedIn

Roshara Sanders is pairing her passion for food with her commitment for service through a new relationship with Habitat for Humanity.

For Sanders, food is life.

It was a declaration she made in 2016 as part of the inaugural class of NBCBLK28 — in which NBCBLK recognized 28 trailblazers under the age of 28.

She cooks, she told NBC News, because food is essential — “You can’t live without food.”

Now, Sanders has signed on to be a celebrity ambassador for Habitat for Humanity. Through much of the summer and early fall, she has raised money for Habitat’s Global Village initiative. The initiative helps volunteers travel internationally to build homes and to advocate for or work alongside residents in disaster recovery or care.

“Giving back has always been important to me,” Sanders told NBC News. “I’m an Army veteran, and just because I’m out of the military doesn’t mean I shouldn’t give back to my country. So I think Habitat for Humanity is the best way to give back.”

Sanders hosted an exclusive dinnerin Greenville, South Carolina, in July to launch her partnership with Habitat. The event featured a custom menu African continent inspired dishes by Sanders.

The relationship with Habitat is a personal one for Sanders. She grew up in a Habitat home.

“I know firsthand the difference Habitat makes in people’s lives,” she said, adding that it’s now her turn to give back. “A powerful way to be selfless is to give your time doing something you know will change someone’s life forever. I want to service the world through food and let food be the outlet to inspire the mind, heart and soul.”

This Tool Can Help Any Social Entrepreneur Find The Right Support For Their Startup

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn

Incorporating social good into your business model is no longer just a nice idea. Consumers have come to expect it and are even willing to pay more for a product from a company that has impact, accountability, and ethics at its core.

But launching a successful social impact startup, like any new business, requires financial support and guidance. Now, a new tool is helping social entrepreneurs find the right business accelerators to get their ideas off the ground.

The Accelerator Selection Tool, created by nonprofit Conveners in collaboration with Sphaera, ImpactSpace, and other partners, weeds through the hundreds of social impact accelerators out there in order to find the right one for you. It launched this week at the Social Capital Markets Conference (SOCAP) in San Francisco.

Users can search for accelerators by name or location, but the truly helpful feature is the ability to choose from a variety of filters in the top menu: Impact Region, Impact Focus, Program Offering, Corporate Form, Stage, and Travel.

3 Questions To Ask As Soon As Your Work-Life Balance Starts Slipping

Careers
LinkedIn

Sometimes it’s because you have more work to do. But other times it’s because your habits and preferences have come into conflict without you realizing it.

Perhaps the defining feature of work-life balance is its tenuousness. For too many people, avoiding job-related burnout takes some combination of smart career choices, constant vigilance, and dumb luck. But it shouldn’t really be this way.

One of the reasons work-life balance may feel so elusive–and so at risk of sliding through your fingers the second a new project lands in your lap, or when your personal life takes an unexpected turn–is because certain preferences or habits in our lives inevitably shift without us realizing it, creating internal conflict. So the key to regaining balance isn’t necessarily to overhaul how you manage your time or to automate everything you possibly can (though sometimes that can help, too).

Instead, you need to resolve that hidden conflict–and you can start by asking yourself these three questions.

1. IS MY WORK (STILL) FULFILLING ENOUGH?

If you’re constantly worried about spending too many hours in the office, it may not just be because you suddenly have gobs of work to do. Indeed, many people feel confused about why they feel so overworked when not much has drastically changed in their work lives.

Rather, you might feel like you’re working too hard because your job isn’t sufficiently rewarding–monetarily or otherwise. As a result, your work experience becomes more emotionally and physically draining than it used to be. Or alternatively, you might actually be spending more hours at the office than you need to for much the same reason: because your lack of fulfillment and passion is making you less productive.

Indeed, many people–from executives and entrepreneurs to artists and law-enforcement officials–spend long hours working without ever feeling like their work-life balance is a problem. Sure, it might be easy to dismiss these folks as workaholics with unhealthy obsessions, but that doesn’t change the fact that working long hours doesn’t negatively affect them. On the contrary, it fulfills them.

So rather than immediately looking for things you can cut out of your work life, try asking yourself a bigger question: “Does my job truly hold meaning for me?” Maybe it used to, but your interests have changed. Or perhaps the job has changed in a way that no longer squares with your sense of purpose. Whatever the reason, be honest with yourself, and consider whether it’s time to explore new opportunities or even a different career altogether.

TFS Scholarships Provides Free Access to 7 Million Scholarships Representing More Than $41 Billion in Aid

BusinessCareersEducationFinance
LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, October, 2017 – TFS Scholarships (TFS), the most comprehensive online resource for higher education funding, today announced its commitment to helping students and their families address the rising costs of school by providing free access to scholarship information.

Through its website, TFS connects students to more than 7 million scholarships representing more than $41 billion in aid. Continual increases in tuition fees and other college expenses are critical issues impacting students and families across the United States – particularly those who can’t afford to finance higher education on their own. According to the College Board’s 2016 Trends in College Planning, the average published tuition and fee price in the private nonprofit four-year sector is about 2.3 times higher than it was in 1986-87, after adjusting for inflation. It is 3.1 times higher in the public four-year sector and 2.4 times higher in the public two-year sector. As a result of these trends, an increasing number of students must rely on scholarships to attend college or graduate school.

“TFS Scholarships was inspired by my own father’s experience as an inner-city high school principal, and grew out of the realization that more could be done to support students searching for college scholarships,” said Richard Sorensen, president of TFS Scholarships. “For more than 30 years, TFS has helped students achieve their higher education aspirations by making it easier to find essential funding for college.”

The majority of the scholarship opportunities featured on the TFS Scholarships website come directly from colleges and universities, rather than solely from competitive national pools – thereby increasing the chances of finding scholarships that are the best fit for aspiring and current undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Each month TFS adds more than 5,000 new scholarships to its database in an effort to stay current with national scholarship growth rates – maximizing the number of opportunities students have to earn funding for their education.

Since its debut in 1987, TFS has remained a free, online service that effectively connects students with college funding resources to fuel their academic future. The TFS website also provides financial aid information, resources about federal and private student loan programs, and a Career Aptitude Quiz that helps students identify the degrees and professions that best fit their skills. TFS Scholarships is a safe, trusted, and distraction-free platform to research scholarships and other funding resources. Thanks to exclusive financial support from Wells Fargo, the TFS website is completely ad-free, so nothing stands between students and finding ways to fund their future.

About TFS Scholarships

TFS Scholarships (TFS) is an independent service that provides free access to scholarship opportunities for aspiring and current undergraduate, graduate, and professional students. Founded in 1987, TFS began as a passion project to help students and has grown into the most comprehensive online resource for higher education funding. Today, TFS is a trusted place where students and families enjoy free access to more than 7 million scholarships representing more than $41 billion in college funding. In addition to its vast database that’s refreshed with 5,000 new scholarships every month, TFS also offers information about career planning, financial aid, and federal and private student loan programs as part of its commitment to helping students fund their future. Learn more at .tuitionfundingsources.com.

7 Job Search Tips for College Graduates

BusinessCareersEducation
LinkedIn

You knew it would happen. The thrill of being a recent college graduate is starting to wear off, and reality is starting to kick in. It is now time to get a “real” job. You know what you want to do, but you’re not sure of the steps you need to take to land the perfect position.

Below for some basic tips on making the successful leap from college graduate to working professional:

Since a lot of places allow you to apply for a job online, is a résumé important anymore?
Yes. Often interviews and positions are secured through résumé referral or networking, which means a well-crafted résumé is essential. A résumé is also important to take to any in-person interview or job fair. It is always a good idea for any candidate to have an up-to-date résumé. Also remember to update your LinkedIn profile.

What should I put in a cover letter?
These should be written as business letters and separate from the body of an email. This letter should include the correct position you are seeking and examples of your skills.

Often candidates will write about personal attributes or characteristics, such as “hard working” or “dedicated,” which are more challenging to prove on paper. Avoid those and instead list skills and experiences with examples in your cover letter. Cover letters are not always requested or required, however, you want to be ready if asked to submit one.

Do I need to inform people if I put them down as a reference?
Yes. You should always ask for permission at least a week in advance and ask “could you supply or serve as a good reference for me?” Send your references a copy of your résumé and speak to them in person or by phone. Make sure you let them know specifically where you are applying for jobs or at least the types of positions you are applying for.

Is it too late to think about internships since I have already graduated?
No. Internships often lead to job offers. That is your foot in the door, depending upon the sector.

Should I take a job I hate just to get “my foot in the door” of a good company?
If you hate the job, you will hate the company. It is difficult to be qualified for or receive an offer for a job you hate.

Is it a waste of time to apply at a company that doesn’t have any current openings?
That depends on the company and person receiving your résumé or application. If you do send someone your résumé, make sure that you follow up. Good managers will hold onto good résumés for future openings.

Should I call a company to make sure they received my application?
Yes. Most people do not do this, but it helps to do so if you have not heard back from an employer or recruiter. Email can get lost or overlooked. This assumes you can follow up and are encouraged to do so. Think carefully about what you want to say prior to following up.

Some online ads discourage calls to follow up. Most online ads lead to no interview and thus, no job.
The best method to get the job offer is through networking or résumé referral (someone you know refers or delivers your resume/application). In that case, follow-up should feel like a natural part of the process.

Author: Mike Robertson

How African-American Olympian ANITA L. DEFRANTZ Helped Change the World

BusinessCareers
LinkedIn
Anita DeFrantz

LOS ANGELES (October 2, 2017) – Anita L. DeFrantz is a Bronze medal-winning Olympic rower; Attorney; Activist; Vice President of the International Olympic Committee; Multiple Sclerosis fighter;Speaker; and Humanitarian.

She has been a trailblazer as an Olympic athlete, during a time when women – especially women of color – were invisible.

Today, DeFrantz unveils her fascinating life and significant accomplishments in her new book My Olympic Life: A Memoir. Readers will find this modern-day heroine provides a wealth of inspiration and encouragement in these pages, and not just for current and aspiring athletes, women and minorities.

Gloria Steinem said, “Just reading My Olympic Life will make your heart race, your mind expand, and your hopes rise. That’s the kind of life Anita DeFrantz has lived, as a child in an activist family, an Olympic champion fighting for fairness, and a leader challenging limits of race and sex. Everyone needs her story…”

With unwavering tenacity, Anita L. DeFrantz has fought against sexual harassment, helped to change outdated gender verification rules, cracked down on doping, influenced new eligibility requirements, and helped maintain the integrity of the Olympic Movement. She even took on President Jimmy Carter when he tried to use the Olympics as a political forum during the Cold War.

Surely, it is DeFrantz’s boldness, clarity of vision and personal courage that has led this exemplary woman to rise to become the seventh-ranking member in seniority of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). She currently serves on the IOC Executive Board, and as one of the IOC’s four Vice Presidents.

In this riveting book, co-authored with five-time New York Times bestselling author Josh Young, DeFrantz reveals how she emerged from racist threats during her Indiana childhood to exhibiting unwavering leadership and ever-growing influence in Olympic circles to fight sexual harassment and racism, grow women’s Olympic sports, influence new eligibility requirements, change outdated gender verification rules, and more. She even delves into hot-button Olympic issues like doping and political scandals.

Reading My Olympic Life will reveal why DeFrantz has been named one of the “150 Women Who Shake the World” by Newsweek and one of the “101 Most Influential Minorities in Sports” by Sports Illustrated.

Much more than a celebration of advancements in women’s or civil rights, more than a tale of her Olympic victories, My Olympic Life reveals how one motivated, courageous, and passionate person can truly help change the world.

What Your Favorite TV Character Says About Your Career Choice

CareersEntertainment
LinkedIn

Ever wanted to grace the offices of Olivia Pope & Associates or Sterling Cooper? It turns out you might be cut out for the life of Scandal’s Olivia Pope or Mad Men’s Don Draper after all.

Our favorite TV shows say a lot about us—and they may offer hints to the careers we’ll find most satisfying. The infographic below shows the various careers of characters on some of television’s most beloved shows. The question is, are their career choices the right ones for you, too?

Find your favorite and see which courses, majors and careers are perfect for you.

Favorite TV Shows

