Register for the 2018 Disability Equality Index Now!

ADCOLOR returns to Los Angeles on September 19th for this year’s awards.

ADCOLOR, the premier organization celebrating and promoting professionals of color and diversity in the creative industries, is proud to announce that Aisha Tyler will host this year’s ADCOLOR Awards, and will be awarding Jesse Williams the organization’s esteemed All-Star Award.

“We are honored to have stars like Aisha Tyler and Jesse Williams involved with our event,” said ADCOLOR Founder and President Tiffany R. Warren. “They are great examples of individuals who use their talent and celebrity to champion important causes on behalf of those who aren’t able to wield the limelight. This idea of reaching back to help others is a core value of ADCOLOR.”

Aisha Tyler is a celebrated actor, comedian, director, author and activist who is currently co-host of the hit CBS daytime talk show The Talk. She is also known for voicing spy Lana Kane on F/X’s edgy hit comedy Archer and her role in CBS’s Criminal Minds. In addition to her work in the entertainment space, Aisha is deeply dedicated to charity and volunteerism. She serves on the board of Planned Parenthood, acts as spokesperson the American Red Cross and consults with the trust for Public Land’s Parks for People Project.

“I’m thrilled to be hosting the 11th Annual ADCOLOR Awards,” Aisha Tyler said. “Diversity in perspective, experience, background and vision makes our nation strong and our stories affecting. ADCOLOR is leading the way with its empowerment and mentorship initiatives.”

Jesse Williams will receive this year’s All-Star Award, having been identified as public figure who has used his celebrity to challenge the status quo and champion important causes. The organization is proud to recognize Jesse’s unique contributions to the entertainment industry, which have provided the platform for unlimited progress in diversity & inclusion.

“I am honored to receive this prestigious recognition at this year’s ADCOLOR Awards and Conference.” said actor Jesse Williams. “Activism and awareness has always played a central role in my life and as ADCOLOR knows, it is up to all of us to use the information at our disposal to improve the quality of life for those around us.”

Williams is in his 8th season as Dr. Jackson Avery in ABC’s hit series “Grey’s Anatomy”. He most recently served as senior producer and correspondent for EPIX docuseries “America Divided” with Norman Lear and executive produced the documentary “Stay Woke: The Black Lives Matter Movement”. His feature credits also include Lee Daniels’ The Butler, The Cabin in the Woods and Brooklyn’s Finest. Williams is founder of the production company, farWord Inc. and the executive producer of Question Bridge: Black Males, a series of transmedia art installations, films, and website. He also sits on the Board of Directors of Advancement Project and Sankofa.org.

The show will provide an opportunity for the organization to honor those who embody ADCOLOR’s motto “Rise Up and Reach Back”. Those honored not only excel in their own careers, but also give back to the community and support their peers. The goal is to create a network of diverse professionals to encourage and celebrate one another.

The event will take place in Los Angeles, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel on September 19th, 2017.

The 11th Annual ADCOLOR Conference & Awards is presented by GSD&M and Omnicom Group and sponsored by DIAGEO NA, ADWEEK, Apple, DAS Global Group of Companies, AOL, Squeaky, BBDO, DDB OmnicomMediaGroup, TBWA\. 2017 Corporate Members are The Advertising Club of New York, American Advertising Federation, AOL, DIAGEO NA, Edelman, Facebook, Omnicom Group, Snake Nation Co., Wieden + Kennedy.

About ADCOLOR®

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. www.adcolor.org