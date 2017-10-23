By Brady Rhoades

There are men and women of color who are so hardworking, so brilliant, so determined and talented, that they transcend norms, make history, and elevate society.

Tiger Woods.

Serena Williams.

Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton, a car racing legend, global superstar, and game-changer, has sparked the passions of a generation of black children (as well as other youth), who can be seen emulating their hero in go-kart races in England, America, and around the world.

Someday, perhaps, we’ll see a number of black drivers when we tune into Formula One racing.

For now, there’s Hamilton—the first and only black driver on the circuit.

And, some say, the best driver ever.

Last month at the Italian Grand Prix, he broke racer Michael Schumacher’s record of pole positions, raising the number to 69.

“Formula One is a white-dominated sport,” Hamilton said. “You haven’t seen any black athletes until now, have you? I mean there have been a couple of Indians who have come and broken that barrier, and now in every sport throughout the world, that’s how it has been. Tiger Woods came in and broke that barrier, and now you have people from different cultures who are getting into golf, and the same is the case with karting and racing, and that is great, I think.”

Hamilton, of England, hasn’t just broken a barrier; he’s demolished it, winning the Formula One championship three times. The 32-year-old has won at least one Grand Prix in every season he’s competed. Because Formula One is an international sport, Hamilton is recognized all over Europe, all over North and South America, in Korea, in Russia, you name it.

The man known for supreme speed and a bold approach—especially around turns in tight traffic—has earned his way to becoming the wealthiest athlete in England, with an estimated monetary worth of more than $150 million. He’s one of the 10 highest paid athletes in the world, according to Forbes.

In other words, he’s Michael Jordan-esque, at a comparable age.

He’s also Jordan-esque in his competitiveness, pushing himself and his cars to the limit, and he doesn’t apologize.

“If you don’t have the {courage} to brake late, that’s your problem,” he said.

Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton was born in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England on January 7, 1985.

Hamilton’s interest in racing started at 6 years old when his father bought him a radio-controlled car. He was signed to McLaren’s young driver support program in 1998, after he approached McLaren team principal Ron Dennis at an awards ceremony three years earlier and said, “One day I want to be racing your cars.” After winning the British Formula Renault, Formula Three Euroseries and GP2 championships on his way up the ladder, he made his Formula One debut in 2007, driving with McLaren.

He won his first World Championship title with McLaren in 2008 before moving to Mercedes, where he won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. Hamilton has more race victories than any other British driver in the history of Formula One and holds records for the all-time most career points (2,435), the most wins at different circuits (24), the most podium finishes in a season (17), as well as achieving the second-most all-time pole positions.

Hamilton’s philanthropy is a part of his life that is often under-played.

Hamilton has used his considerable F1 earnings to support Harlem Children’s Zone, Great Ormond Street hospital, UNICEF, The Honeypot Children’s Charity, Children of Africa, and other charities.

“I want to do more, helping charities, helping young kids,” Hamilton has stated.

In April, 2017, Hamilton helped raise money for a teenage British Formula 4 driver who had both legs amputated after a crash.

Billy Monger, 17, was involved in a high-speed crash at Donington Park.

Monger’s JHR Developments team set up a JustGiving page. Hamilton did just that. He gave to the cause.

He also Tweeted this to Monger and his more than 4 million followers: “Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger.”

Yes, one of the fiercest, most ambitious athletes in all of sports has a soft side (just not on the track).

In August, on the 20-year anniversary of Prince Diana’s death, he shared a poem with his fans:

The day we lost our Nations Rose Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still As we laid her to rest, A day you & I Will never forget The people’s princess Who came to see, The love from a Country We’d hope she’d lead, Englands beauty Captured in one sweet soul, Carried the torch God rest her soul, With the gift she had Shed light up the way, With a smile to show us a brighter day, Hearts still full of the love she gave, 20 years since she laid in her grave There will never be another like you, Now a shining star in the midnight sky I will always remember you, Princess Diana As our sweet nations Rose.

Looking forward, Hamilton sees himself staying with Mercedes. Earlier this year, he stated that he intends to renew his contract, ending speculation he may have been considering joining Ferrari. Hamilton’s deal is up at the end of 2018.

Speaking before the Italian Grand Prix in September 2017, Hamilton said his decision was made easier when fellow driver Sebastian Vettel signed an extension with Ferrari for a further three years.

“It is good for Sebastian that he has signed with Ferrari. All things happen for a reason,” he said. “In the plan that I have coming up—with the five or six years I have left in the sport—that piece in the puzzle is now in place, so it makes my decision moving forwards a lot easier.”

Moving forward—at breakneck speed—is what Hamilton does best.

His driving style is described in the book Unstoppable, produced by Brembo, a world leader and innovator in brake technology: The only limit that Hamilton knows, according to the engineers he works with, is the maximum temperature of brakes. However, it is his way of driving beyond any physical limit that ensures a truly spectacular and result-producing racing style.

You can’t be a game-changer—and a world champion—if you give in to fear, or glance too much in the rearview mirror.

Opponents who have given in know what it’s like to see Hamilton zoom by, ahead, never to be caught, like a comet.

Those inspired by him lean forward, into the future, slowing only when absolutely necessary.