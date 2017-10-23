When it comes to famous film festivals in America and beyond, names like Sundance, Tribeca, and Cannes often come to mind. And if mogul Sheila C. Johnson has her way, the Middleburg Film Festival she founded will also garner both name recognition and respect in cinematic circles.
Johnson is best known as the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), which made her a billionaire upon its sale to Viacom more than a decade ago. Along the way, the entrepreneur and philanthropist has also served as executive producer of four documentary films and helped finance the feature film “The Butler” directed by Lee Daniels.
Now she’s helming a film fest that draws not only a host of cinephiles but Hollywood glitterati and political power players. It’s not held in a big city, but in Middleburg, a historic town in the heart of Virginia’s horse and wine country. Already several events have sold out.
Working in tandem with Susan Koch, the festivals’ executive director, and other experts, Johnson has carefully curated a slate of 25 films for cinema lovers. They include narrative and documentary films, foreign films, and regional premieres. In previous years, dozens of festival selections have gone on to become Oscar contenders and winners, including “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” and “Lion.”
The movies are being screened in an intimate theatre environment, coupled with renowned filmmakers and actors on hand for post-viewing chats and special events, among them a symphony orchestra concert honoring renowned film composer, Nicholas Britell.
An exhausted employee who naps is unproductive for a few minutes. One who doesn’t nap is unproductive all day.
When we hear “naptime,” most of us think of small children who are lucky enough to have sleep scheduled into their day. At some point, these naps stop being scheduled, and it becomes taboo to get rest throughout the day.
Unfortunately, this stigma attached to catching some much-needed zzz’s throughout the day is hurting employees’ productivity, motivation and their ability to perform everyday tasks. In fact, according to “The Cost of Working Tired,” a report by Accountemps, 77 percent of men and 71 percent of women admit to often working while tired.
Jason Cummins, owner of All Hours Air, a 24-hour heating and air conditioning company headquartered in Sparks, Nev., witnessed first-hand what extreme tiredness can do to employees.
“I had an engineer once who always came in late to work because he had insomnia. I knew it was affecting his work because he got simple instructions wrong and didn’t produce much in the office,” Cummins told me via email.
Cummins jumped at the opportunity to help by changing his employee’s schedule to a time when he was feeling more productive and awake. Even the best employees can fall victim to becoming overly tired and worn out. Here’s how leaders can encourage them to have a snooze and increase productivity:
Have a nap room.
A lack of sleep can make people do some funny — or not so funny — things. The Accutemps report found 52 percent of employees feel distracted and unable to focus when tired at work, which causes employees to make mistakes they wouldn’t normally make.
Michael Steinitz, executive director for Accountemps, a temporary accounting and finance hiring resource headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., witnessed what sleep deprivation can do when his company surveyed professionals.
“One person admitted to deleting a project that took 1,000 hours to put together and another missed a decimal point on an estimated payment, causing the client to overpay by $1 million,” Steinitz shared with me in an email.
To help prevent employees from making these errors, Steinitz suggests encouraging employees to take breaks — and don’t forget to lead by example.
“Some professionals and management may choose to forgo breaks to get their work done. But remind staff that a tired employee isn’t an effective or productive one. Everyone needs an occasional break to recharge,” he said.
Make rest and relaxation part of the company’s corporate culture by adding napping areas or rooms. Explain to your team that to stay productive it’s crucial they take breaks and close their eyes, even if only for a few minutes. Encourage team members to bring in their own blankets and pillows to make them even more comfortable when cozying up for a midday snooze.
Educate employees.
“A company’s employees are its greatest strength — especially their health and happiness,” Michael Susi, the global wellness manager at LinkedIn from San Francisco told me via email.
That’s why Susi and LinkedIn have committed to making sleep their wellness focus for 2017. To kick it all off, the company held its first annual sleep fair in New York.
“The goal of the event was to educate employees on the importance of sleep and share advice on how to get a good night’s rest,” Susi explained.
LinkedIn’s program included a sleep ambassador teaching employees the best techniques for making a bed in order to get the most comfortable sleep.
While some employers don’t have the resources to hold large events, there are other effective ways to keep employees informed about healthy sleep habits. For example, Optimity, a corporate wellness company, equips their team with a fully loaded library of content on better sleep.
“We focus on building small habits that improve the quality and consistency of your sleep patterns. The most popular ones are educational about good sleep hygiene and action focused about habit-hacking your way into more consistent practices that synchronizes your circadian rhythm to maximize your sleep cycles,” Jane Wang, CEO of Optimity located in San Francisco, told me via email.
Whether holding a large event or giving employees educational tips throughout the year, it’s important to remain proactive in their efforts to find healthy sleep patterns. For LinkedIn’s sleep fair attendees, this motivation came in the form of analog clocks to encourage disconnection from their digital devices at night and maximize their rest.
Also, try inspiring team members to take care of themselves by bringing in sleep experts, offering fun cooking classes with recipes that enhance sleep or host a team bonding where employees create their own aroma therapies.
During the offseason, many players from around the NFL return to college to finish getting their degrees.
For Ravens center/guard John Urschel, that doesn’t mean wrapping up a four-year undergrad program.
“For me, finishing my degree is my Ph.D.,” said Urschel.
Even before he entered college at Penn State, Urschel envisioned himself getting his Ph.D. at an Ivy League institution. Now he simply feels like he’s following through on that plan.
“It’s important to me as a football player, but also as a role model, to finish my education,” Urschel said. “If I didn’t play football and didn’t suspend things to go to the NFL, I’d most likely be in my fourth and last year of my Ph.D. right now.”
By the end of the multi-year program, Urschel intends to be a well-known and well-respected mathematician—not just a football player who is also really good at math.
Urschel does math in his spare time, meaning he reads mathematics books, studies, and works on his own research. During the offseason, he has more spare time than normal, so he does more math. That’s what he’d be doing even if he wasn’t in college.
So, he figured, why not go back to school?
According to his MIT online profile, Urschel’s focused on spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra, and machine learning. But he won’t get into what he’s specifically working on. That’s top secret, he says.
“Me saying I’m doing something is like shining a bright light around a bunch of bugs; they’re all going to come to it,” he said with a laugh. “Stay away from the things I’m researching.”
Urschel spends a lot of time just talking math with his professors and other students. It’s a pretty drastic change from the NFL locker room or cafeteria.
Asked if he’s been at all intimidated by the level of intelligence of those around him now, Urschel said, “Math is math. I’m good at math, man. You don’t give me enough credit.”
“I feel like I’m at home,” he continued. “I haven’t been here that long, and already I have people that I get along with extremely well because we share this love of math. It’s not a feeling I’m used to having in my everyday life.”
Urschel is also making his mother happy in the process. She was pushing him to go to MIT for his undergrad, but Urschel chose Penn State instead, in part because he wanted to play for legendary coach Joe Paterno. He said a lot of people thought he was “pretty stupid” for turning down Stanford and Princeton.
But while Urschel was at Penn State, he picked up his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in math, both with a 4.0 grade-point average. He was already taking doctorate-level courses.
Urschel has already published multiple math papers, including, “A Cascadic Multigrid Algorithm for Computing the Fiedler Vector.”
“I was acting as if I was a Ph.D. student while at Penn State,” he said. “I’ve been doing Ph.D. things for the past four years, and I don’t have anything to show for it.”
At the same time, Urschel is making sure to keep up with his football duties. He’s lifting four times per week, running, stretching, doing offensive line drills, and practicing his snapping. He said he’s revamped his diet and is eating healthier than ever.
Urschel started seven games in 2015 after center Jeremy Zuttah (pectoral) went on injured reserve.
“First and foremost, I wanted to make sure I had time to train, time to dedicate to football, and time to relax. But most offseasons, I’ll find time to do math anyway. So I might as well get credit for it.”
There are men and women of color who are so hardworking, so brilliant, so determined and talented, that they transcend norms, make history, and elevate society.
Tiger Woods.
Serena Williams.
Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton, a car racing legend, global superstar, and game-changer, has sparked the passions of a generation of black children (as well as other youth), who can be seen emulating their hero in go-kart races in England, America, and around the world.
Someday, perhaps, we’ll see a number of black drivers when we tune into Formula One racing.
For now, there’s Hamilton—the first and only black driver on the circuit.
And, some say, the best driver ever.
Last month at the Italian Grand Prix, he broke racer Michael Schumacher’s record of pole positions, raising the number to 69.
“Formula One is a white-dominated sport,” Hamilton said. “You haven’t seen any black athletes until now, have you? I mean there have been a couple of Indians who have come and broken that barrier, and now in every sport throughout the world, that’s how it has been. Tiger Woods came in and broke that barrier, and now you have people from different cultures who are getting into golf, and the same is the case with karting and racing, and that is great, I think.”
Hamilton, of England, hasn’t just broken a barrier; he’s demolished it, winning the Formula One championship three times. The 32-year-old has won at least one Grand Prix in every season he’s competed. Because Formula One is an international sport, Hamilton is recognized all over Europe, all over North and South America, in Korea, in Russia, you name it.
The man known for supreme speed and a bold approach—especially around turns in tight traffic—has earned his way to becoming the wealthiest athlete in England, with an estimated monetary worth of more than $150 million. He’s one of the 10 highest paid athletes in the world, according to Forbes.
In other words, he’s Michael Jordan-esque, at a comparable age.
He’s also Jordan-esque in his competitiveness, pushing himself and his cars to the limit, and he doesn’t apologize.
“If you don’t have the {courage} to brake late, that’s your problem,” he said.
Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton was born in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England on January 7, 1985.
Hamilton’s interest in racing started at 6 years old when his father bought him a radio-controlled car. He was signed to McLaren’s young driver support program in 1998, after he approached McLaren team principal Ron Dennis at an awards ceremony three years earlier and said, “One day I want to be racing your cars.” After winning the British Formula Renault, Formula Three Euroseries and GP2 championships on his way up the ladder, he made his Formula One debut in 2007, driving with McLaren.
He won his first World Championship title with McLaren in 2008 before moving to Mercedes, where he won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. Hamilton has more race victories than any other British driver in the history of Formula One and holds records for the all-time most career points (2,435), the most wins at different circuits (24), the most podium finishes in a season (17), as well as achieving the second-most all-time pole positions.
Hamilton’s philanthropy is a part of his life that is often under-played.
Hamilton has used his considerable F1 earnings to support Harlem Children’s Zone, Great Ormond Street hospital, UNICEF, The Honeypot Children’s Charity, Children of Africa, and other charities.
“I want to do more, helping charities, helping young kids,” Hamilton has stated.
In April, 2017, Hamilton helped raise money for a teenage British Formula 4 driver who had both legs amputated after a crash.
Billy Monger, 17, was involved in a high-speed crash at Donington Park.
Monger’s JHR Developments team set up a JustGiving page. Hamilton did just that. He gave to the cause.
He also Tweeted this to Monger and his more than 4 million followers: “Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger.”
Yes, one of the fiercest, most ambitious athletes in all of sports has a soft side (just not on the track).
In August, on the 20-year anniversary of Prince Diana’s death, he shared a poem with his fans:
The day we lost our Nations Rose Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still As we laid her to rest, A day you & I Will never forget The people’s princess Who came to see, The love from a Country We’d hope she’d lead, Englands beauty Captured in one sweet soul, Carried the torch God rest her soul, With the gift she had Shed light up the way, With a smile to show us a brighter day, Hearts still full of the love she gave, 20 years since she laid in her grave There will never be another like you, Now a shining star in the midnight sky I will always remember you, Princess Diana As our sweet nations Rose.
Looking forward, Hamilton sees himself staying with Mercedes. Earlier this year, he stated that he intends to renew his contract, ending speculation he may have been considering joining Ferrari. Hamilton’s deal is up at the end of 2018.
Speaking before the Italian Grand Prix in September 2017, Hamilton said his decision was made easier when fellow driver Sebastian Vettel signed an extension with Ferrari for a further three years.
“It is good for Sebastian that he has signed with Ferrari. All things happen for a reason,” he said. “In the plan that I have coming up—with the five or six years I have left in the sport—that piece in the puzzle is now in place, so it makes my decision moving forwards a lot easier.”
Moving forward—at breakneck speed—is what Hamilton does best.
His driving style is described in the book Unstoppable, produced by Brembo, a world leader and innovator in brake technology: The only limit that Hamilton knows, according to the engineers he works with, is the maximum temperature of brakes. However, it is his way of driving beyond any physical limit that ensures a truly spectacular and result-producing racing style.
You can’t be a game-changer—and a world champion—if you give in to fear, or glance too much in the rearview mirror.
Opponents who have given in know what it’s like to see Hamilton zoom by, ahead, never to be caught, like a comet.
Those inspired by him lean forward, into the future, slowing only when absolutely necessary.
Virginia has hired Carla Williams as its new athletics director, the program announced Sunday. The hire makes Williams the fifth female AD at the Power 5 level and the first African-American female AD ever at a Power 5 school.
A press conference to introduce Williams will be held on Monday.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to lead one of the nation’s elite athletics programs,” Williams said in a statement. “Academic achievement, athletic excellence, operating with integrity, a commitment to maximum effort at all times and a strong sense of teamwork and unity are the core principles that will guide our athletics department under my leadership.”
Williams spent 13 years in the athletics administration at Georgia, and was promoted to deputy AD in 2015.
“I am so happy for Carla,” Georgia AD Greg McGarity said in a statement. “She has worked so hard for this opportunity and will be a dynamic leader for the University of Virginia athletics program. Carla has been a tremendous asset to our staff in all areas of the UGA program and her skill set is remarkable. She has experience in virtually every part of our athletic program — from a student-athlete all the way to Deputy Director. I know I’ll miss working alongside my good friend. We are very proud of Carla and wish her the very best in her role as Director of Athletics at the University of Virginia.”
Rapper’s most recent effort was raising $2.2 million for Chicago Public Schools
Chance the Rapper has wasted no time showing the world what it means to give back. He made history in June by becoming the youngest entertainer in the 16-year history of the BET Music Awardsto win this year’s Humanitarian Award. He also won best new artist during the annual event.
The 24-year-old rapper, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, is dedicated to helping his hometown of Chicago. In March, he announced a donation of $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. Just a few days before school started this fall, he announced that $2.2 million was raised by his nonprofit organization and will be distributed to 20 schools for their art and education programs. The total included a $1 million donation from the Chicago Bulls.
“Quality education for public schools is the most important investment a community can make,” the rapper said this month in front of a crowd at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago.
The schools will receive $100,000 each over three years. The schools selected have endured budget cuts that have affected art and music programs, graduation rates and availability of textbooks.
Teresa White, the first woman and African-American president of Georgia-based insurance giant Aflac U.S., has the knack to inspire. So says Seychelle Hercules, a formerly bashful girl who went on to win Georgia’s Miss Columbus pageant after hearing the trailblazing black executive speak.
Hercules’ life took a major turn after White told her and some other teenage girls about how she overcame obstacles and stereotypes in rising to the corporate suites of Aflac U.S., a $130 billion brand known for its TV commercials featuring a duck that randomly quacks out the company name to potential customers.
White told each young African-American girl present that they, too, were capable of success. Hercules walked away filled with hope.
“She inspired me that day,” said Hercules, who went on to win beauty pageants and now represents Columbus, a rural Georgia city south of Atlanta where Aflac is based. “She spoke with so much confidence and grace. One thing I love about Mrs. Teresa is that she looks like me. She gives me hope. I can soar to greater heights. She’s a pioneer in so many ways.”
Since joining Aflac in 1998, White stood out for her ability to write computer code — a skill she says is uncommon for most African-American women around her at the time. Now 50, White landed the prestigious position of president in 2015, becoming the first woman and African-American to hold the title in the company’s 61-year history. Even today, the company’s information technology group still reports to her.
Not bad for a woman who originally wanted to be a beautician.
“I had plenty of people who told me since I was a female that I should stay on the beautician side,” White said. “Because I was African-American, the stats say you’re not going to make it here. But I said to myself that I’ll prove them wrong. That was the tingling in my fire to say ‘That’s what you think, but that’s not what I think.'”
White now oversees 3,500 employees for Aflac’s U.S. operations, focusing on product innovation and expanding distribution. She received several honors this year from the American Business Awards and was recognized by Black Enterprise Magazine as one the most powerful women in business.
Though African-American friends and peers have told her of their struggles to climb the corporate ladder, White says her ascent was made less difficult by Aflac’s initiative for diversity. Aflac’s executive leadership team is one-third female and two-thirds of the company’s workforce is comprised of women. About 40 percent of employees are minorities.
“It’s what made me stay,” White told The Associated Press in an interview. “Certainly, I’ve had opportunities. But for me, you can’t replace an organization that has the groundwork already laid to allow people to be who they are and honor their work product and not their skin color.”
During her tenure at Aflac, White has sought to uplift her colleagues with early morning devotion times, where employees join her to read Bible scriptures and meditate, sometimes in her spacious 12th-floor corner office at Aflac headquarters in Columbus. She also began a career development program for those in the company in 2014.
But White wanted to do even more in the community, specifically for young girls she felt needed mentoring in a major way.
NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.), headquartered in New York City, is an organization comprised of a network of 24 affiliate regional councils across the country (including SCMSDC), all of whom provide minority business certification and business development opportunities.
NMSDC is the global leader in advancing business opportunities for its certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connecting them to member corporations. The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25, 2017 is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene at Cobo Center to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.
Below are some of who share what they have done since becoming NMSDC certified!
Lisa Lunsford
Lisa Lunsford is the CEO and cofounder of Global Strategic Supply Solutions (GS3 Global) and the vice president of sales and marketing for the Livonia, Michigan-based Deshler Group, which includes GS3 Global.
Lunsford founded GS3 Global in 2010, and under her leadership, the manufacturing and engineering company has grown to more than 100 employees and generated more than $36 million in revenue in 2015.
GS3 Global won the 2014 Supplier of the Year Award from the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) and the 2015 Regional Supplier of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Most recently, GS3 Global was named to Black Enterprise Magazine’s 2017 Top 100s list, recognizing the nation’s largest African-American businesses.
Stephen L. Hightower
Stephen L. Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC), leads a $300 million business enterprise consisting of five national and international businesses, all providing energy solutions. A self-made entrepreneur since 1979, Mr. Hightower grew his Ohio-based wholesale fuel supply company into an International energy solutions enterprise covering the entire energy value chain, from petroleum supply to power production.
Mr. Hightower has extensive skills in developing and operating business enterprises, forming joint ventures, and managing governmental and regulatory approvals.
Hightower was recognized as NMSDC Supplier of the Year in 2010.
Leamon R. Sowell, Esq.
Leamon Sowell practices business law and is Managing Partner of Sowell Law Partners, a certified MBE law firm based in Detroit, Michigan. He serves as special counsel to Fortune 1000 companies to develop strategic procurement relations with certified MWBEs. He is a national thought leader on corporate supplier diversity strategies and has expertise in corporate transactions, including organizing certifiable minority joint ventures, strategic alliances, and coordinating acquisitions. In 2016, the firm was awarded NMSDC’s National Supplier of the Year Class I and Central Region Class I Supplier of the Year Awards. In 2015, the firm was awarded Michigan MSDC’s 2015 Class I Minority Supplier of the Year ACE Award.
Sharon King
President, Castle Business Solutions
BEOEJ: How long have you been in business?
King: 7 years now.
How did you know to get certified?
I worked for my father’s company, which he was already a member and certified with the local council. We were not utilizing our membership as best as we could to benefit the company. So that was my role as the Account Executive, was to leverage that certification and relationship and rewards that come along with it.
There are other MWBEs that have not been as successful as you are. What do you attribute your success to? How have you utilized your certification to make yourself a success?
Networking. Making sure you are always in their faces. Always attending events that are sponsored by the local council and attending he National Conference as well. Attending the quarterly luncheons as well as the specific industry-focused luncheons. Always making sure that Castle Business Solutions is always represented at each event.
Do you feel that NMSDC Certification has assisted you in your success? How have you used it?
Absolutely. I don’t know what I would do without it. I used it to gather business. In other words, we were rewarded a large account by a local county hospital in Dallas. The reason we won, is not just because we are a very successful company that provides the great service they were looking for, but also because we are certified member of the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council. When they see that the company they are reaching out to is a certified member, then it is a win-win.
Do you have advice for the newcomers on the horizon? Any do’s and don’ts?
Do would be: Be passionate about what you do, have good integrity, and know what you do. In other words, know what your core is, and do not try to fill every basket, just know what you do, and you will win. The don’ts are: Do not give up, and do not listen to naysayers—and that comes in a whole lot of different ways—and when you start to make money and be successful, more people will reach out to you and say ‘let me consult you’ or ‘you can use my services’ and do not listen to that. Keep going the way you have and become successful without paying out a ton of money to a contractor.
What’s your goal?
My goal is that at our 10-year mark in 3 years we will be making 5 million dollars a year.
Do you live by a motto?
This too shall pass.
To find out more about NMSDC Certification and the upcoming NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25 visit, nmsdc.org
“There is no argument that women have made a bold step forward this year in Hollywood,” said AAFCA president Gil Robertson. “The evidence demonstrated during the past year speaks for itself both in terms of box office and critical recognition by women, and we predict that there will be continued momentum going forward. We are also pleased that African American women are a part of this progress and are taking advantage of increased opportunities to make their cinematic imprint.”
Filmmakers like Dee Rees and Ava DuVernay have already made considerable waves this year. Netflix acquired Rees’ “Mudbound” out of Sundance for $12.5 million and set it on a crash course for Oscar season, while DuVernay’s “13th” (also a Netflix title) picked up an Oscar nomination and an Emmy this year.
“Women wrote, produced, and directed some of the year’s most compelling, provocative, and culturally relevant movies,” AAFCA co-founder Shawn Edwards said. “However, there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that women have a permanent place at the table with equal representation.”
The prolific TV producer joined the ranks of Oprah Winfrey and Diahann Carroll.
Some good news: Shonda Rhimes, the prolific TV producer—creator and killer of some of TV’s most beloved characters—was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame on Thursday. Rhimes is the third black woman to join the ranks of honorees; Oprah Winfrey was the first to be inducted in 1993, followed by actress and singer Diahann Carroll, who was inducted in 2011. Alongside Rhimes, six-time Emmy-winning writer and producer John Wells, comedy legend Joan Rivers, ten-time Emmy-winning art director and production designer Roy Christopher,and the original cast of Saturday Night Live—Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner—were all inducted Thursday.
The induction ceremony will take place November 15 at the Academy’s Saban Media Center. “All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture,” TV Academy chairman and C.E.O. Hayma Washington said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations.”
The Television Academy Hall of Fame is a relatively new institution, founded in 1984. But it’s worth noting that Rhimes, compared to many inductees, has earned her spot extremely early in her career—as evidenced by the number of this year’s inductees who join posthumously.
“Television’s evolution can be attributed to the substantial work of numerous individuals,” said Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chair Rick Rosen. “It is a pleasure to honor a group whose contributions have had and will continue to have a powerful influence on our ever-exciting and evolving industry.”
Incorporating social good into your business model is no longer just a nice idea. Consumers have come to expect it and are even willing to pay more for a product from a company that has impact, accountability, and ethics at its core.
But launching a successful social impact startup, like any new business, requires financial support and guidance. Now, a new tool is helping social entrepreneurs find the right business accelerators to get their ideas off the ground.
The Accelerator Selection Tool, created by nonprofit Conveners in collaboration with Sphaera, ImpactSpace, and other partners, weeds through the hundreds of social impact accelerators out there in order to find the right one for you. It launched this week at the Social Capital Markets Conference (SOCAP) in San Francisco.
Users can search for accelerators by name or location, but the truly helpful feature is the ability to choose from a variety of filters in the top menu: Impact Region, Impact Focus, Program Offering, Corporate Form, Stage, and Travel.
BP Southern Africa (BPSA) on Monday appointed chartered accountant Priscillah Mabelane as its new chief executive.
Mabelane is the first woman in the history of the country’s oil industry to head a multi-national company, marking a significant milestone in the organisation and industry’s transformation journey.
She will take the helm on 1 September, exactly six years after joining the organisation in 2011 as chief financial officer (CFO).
BPSA said Mabelane has more than 20 years of service in a number of key leadership positions and she brings a “wealth of world-class experience and expertise” to her new role as chief executive.
Prior to joining BP, Mabelane held various executive roles in a number of large South African companies.
She worked at Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) as CFO, Ernst & Young where she was a tax director, and at Eskom where she held various roles in finance, tax and general management.
BPSA chairperson, Thandi Orleyn, thanked outgoing chief executive, Daniel Odogwu, who was at the helm for three and a half years and welcomed Mabelane.
“Given her proven track record in her previous executive roles, we are confident that Priscillah will be a strong leader for our business, especially as we continue to explore new areas of growth and development,” Orleyn said.
Chance the Rapper has partnered with Lyft to bring even more resources to Chicago Public Schools.
Lyft announced on Tuesday that those using the app in Chicago can round up their fare to the nearest dollar to donate to Chance’s art enrichment fund. Customers can go to the app’s settings, tap “Round Up and Donate” and choose “CPS: The New Chance Fund” to automatically donate each time they ride.
“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can. And now with Lyft’s ‘Round Up & Donate,’ we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools,” Chance said in a statement.
In August, the Chicago native donated $2.2 million to 20 Chicago public schools. The New Chance Arts and Literature Fund aims to bring arts programs and materials to schools that have experienced a drop in five-year graduation rates by addressing their budgets, textbooks and music programs, according to his nonprofit SocialWorks.
“Every contribution … brings this city and this nation closer to providing a well-rounded quality education for each and every child,” Chance said at his SocialWorks summit in August. “Funding quality education for public [school] students is the most important investment a community can make.”