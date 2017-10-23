Fighting Sleep Is a Losing Management Strategy. Let Your Employees Take Naps.

Business
An exhausted employee who naps is unproductive for a few minutes. One who doesn’t nap is unproductive all day.

When we hear “naptime,” most of us think of small children who are lucky enough to have sleep scheduled into their day. At some point, these naps stop being scheduled, and it becomes taboo to get rest throughout the day.

Unfortunately, this stigma attached to catching some much-needed zzz’s throughout the day is hurting employees’ productivity, motivation and their ability to perform everyday tasks. In fact, according to “The Cost of Working Tired,” a report by Accountemps, 77 percent of men and 71 percent of women admit to often working while tired.

Jason Cummins, owner of All Hours Air, a 24-hour heating and air conditioning company headquartered in Sparks, Nev., witnessed first-hand what extreme tiredness can do to employees.

“I had an engineer once who always came in late to work because he had insomnia. I knew it was affecting his work because he got simple instructions wrong and didn’t produce much in the office,” Cummins told me via email.

Cummins jumped at the opportunity to help by changing his employee’s schedule to a time when he was feeling more productive and awake. Even the best employees can fall victim to becoming overly tired and worn out. Here’s how leaders can encourage them to have a snooze and increase productivity:

Have a nap room.

A lack of sleep can make people do some funny — or not so funny — things. The Accutemps report found 52 percent of employees feel distracted and unable to focus when tired at work, which causes employees to make mistakes they wouldn’t normally make.

Michael Steinitz, executive director for Accountemps, a temporary accounting and finance hiring resource headquartered in Menlo Park, Calif., witnessed what sleep deprivation can do when his company surveyed professionals.

“One person admitted to deleting a project that took 1,000 hours to put together and another missed a decimal point on an estimated payment, causing the client to overpay by $1 million,” Steinitz shared with me in an email.

To help prevent employees from making these errors, Steinitz suggests encouraging employees to take breaks — and don’t forget to lead by example.

“Some professionals and management may choose to forgo breaks to get their work done. But remind staff that a tired employee isn’t an effective or productive one. Everyone needs an occasional break to recharge,” he said.

Make rest and relaxation part of the company’s corporate culture by adding napping areas or rooms. Explain to your team that to stay productive it’s crucial they take breaks and close their eyes, even if only for a few minutes. Encourage team members to bring in their own blankets and pillows to make them even more comfortable when cozying up for a midday snooze.

Educate employees.

“A company’s employees are its greatest strength — especially their health and happiness,” Michael Susi, the global wellness manager at LinkedIn from San Francisco told me via email.

That’s why Susi and LinkedIn have committed to making sleep their wellness focus for 2017. To kick it all off, the company held its first annual sleep fair in New York.

“The goal of the event was to educate employees on the importance of sleep and share advice on how to get a good night’s rest,” Susi explained.

LinkedIn’s program included a sleep ambassador teaching employees the best techniques for making a bed in order to get the most comfortable sleep.

While some employers don’t have the resources to hold large events, there are other effective ways to keep employees informed about healthy sleep habits. For example, Optimity, a corporate wellness company, equips their team with a fully loaded library of content on better sleep.

“We focus on building small habits that improve the quality and consistency of your sleep patterns. The most popular ones are educational about good sleep hygiene and action focused about habit-hacking your way into more consistent practices that synchronizes your circadian rhythm to maximize your sleep cycles,” Jane Wang, CEO of Optimity located in San Francisco, told me via email.

Whether holding a large event or giving employees educational tips throughout the year, it’s important to remain proactive in their efforts to find healthy sleep patterns. For LinkedIn’s sleep fair attendees, this motivation came in the form of analog clocks to encourage disconnection from their digital devices at night and maximize their rest.

Also, try inspiring team members to take care of themselves by bringing in sleep experts, offering fun cooking classes with recipes that enhance sleep or host a team bonding where employees create their own aroma therapies.

Sheila Johnson Talks Middleburg Film Festival and Passion for the Arts

BusinessEntertainment
When it comes to famous film festivals in America and beyond, names like Sundance, Tribeca, and Cannes often come to mind. And if mogul Sheila C. Johnson has her way, the Middleburg Film Festival she founded will also garner both name recognition and respect in cinematic circles.

Johnson is best known as the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), which made her a billionaire upon its sale to Viacom more than a decade ago. Along the way, the entrepreneur and philanthropist has also served as executive producer of four documentary films and helped finance the feature film “The Butler” directed by Lee Daniels.

Now she’s helming a film fest that draws not only a host of cinephiles but Hollywood glitterati and political power players. It’s not held in a big city, but in Middleburg, a historic town in the heart of Virginia’s horse and wine country. Already several events have sold out.

Working in tandem with Susan Koch, the festivals’ executive director, and other experts, Johnson has carefully curated a slate of 25 films for cinema lovers. They include narrative and documentary films, foreign films, and regional premieres. In previous years, dozens of festival selections have gone on to become Oscar contenders and winners, including “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” and “Lion.”

The movies are being screened in an intimate theatre environment, coupled with renowned filmmakers and actors on hand for post-viewing chats and special events, among them a symphony orchestra concert honoring renowned film composer, Nicholas Britell.

Black, Female Insurance Exec on Quest to Mentor Teen Girls

BusinessCareers
Teresa White, the first woman and African-American president of Georgia-based insurance giant Aflac U.S., has the knack to inspire. So says Seychelle Hercules, a formerly bashful girl who went on to win Georgia’s Miss Columbus pageant after hearing the trailblazing black executive speak.

Hercules’ life took a major turn after White told her and some other teenage girls about how she overcame obstacles and stereotypes in rising to the corporate suites of Aflac U.S., a $130 billion brand known for its TV commercials featuring a duck that randomly quacks out the company name to potential customers.

White told each young African-American girl present that they, too, were capable of success. Hercules walked away filled with hope.

“She inspired me that day,” said Hercules, who went on to win beauty pageants and now represents Columbus, a rural Georgia city south of Atlanta where Aflac is based. “She spoke with so much confidence and grace. One thing I love about Mrs. Teresa is that she looks like me. She gives me hope. I can soar to greater heights. She’s a pioneer in so many ways.”

Since joining Aflac in 1998, White stood out for her ability to write computer code — a skill she says is uncommon for most African-American women around her at the time. Now 50, White landed the prestigious position of president in 2015, becoming the first woman and African-American to hold the title in the company’s 61-year history. Even today, the company’s information technology group still reports to her.

Not bad for a woman who originally wanted to be a beautician.

“I had plenty of people who told me since I was a female that I should stay on the beautician side,” White said. “Because I was African-American, the stats say you’re not going to make it here. But I said to myself that I’ll prove them wrong. That was the tingling in my fire to say ‘That’s what you think, but that’s not what I think.'”

White now oversees 3,500 employees for Aflac’s U.S. operations, focusing on product innovation and expanding distribution. She received several honors this year from the American Business Awards and was recognized by Black Enterprise Magazine as one the most powerful women in business.

Though African-American friends and peers have told her of their struggles to climb the corporate ladder, White says her ascent was made less difficult by Aflac’s initiative for diversity. Aflac’s executive leadership team is one-third female and two-thirds of the company’s workforce is comprised of women. About 40 percent of employees are minorities.

“It’s what made me stay,” White told The Associated Press in an interview. “Certainly, I’ve had opportunities. But for me, you can’t replace an organization that has the groundwork already laid to allow people to be who they are and honor their work product and not their skin color.”

During her tenure at Aflac, White has sought to uplift her colleagues with early morning devotion times, where employees join her to read Bible scriptures and meditate, sometimes in her spacious 12th-floor corner office at Aflac headquarters in Columbus. She also began a career development program for those in the company in 2014.

But White wanted to do even more in the community, specifically for young girls she felt needed mentoring in a major way.

What I Did With My NMSDC Certification

BusinessCareersEducation
NMSDC-Certified

NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.), headquartered in New York City, is an organization comprised of a network of 24 affiliate regional councils across the country (including SCMSDC), all of whom provide minority business certification and business development opportunities.

NMSDC is the global leader in advancing business opportunities for its certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connecting them to member corporations. The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25, 2017 is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene at Cobo Center to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.

Below are some of who share what they have done since becoming NMSDC certified!

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford

Lisa Lunsford is the CEO and cofounder of Global Strategic Supply Solutions (GS3 Global) and the vice president of sales and marketing for the Livonia, Michigan-based Deshler Group, which includes GS3 Global.

Lunsford founded GS3 Global in 2010, and under her leadership, the manufacturing and engineering company has grown to more than 100 employees and generated more than $36 million in revenue in 2015.

GS3 Global won the 2014 Supplier of the Year Award from the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) and the 2015 Regional Supplier of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Most recently, GS3 Global was named to Black Enterprise Magazine’s 2017 Top 100s list, recognizing the nation’s largest African-American businesses.

Stephen L. Hightower

NMSDC Certified

Stephen L. Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC), leads a $300 million business enterprise consisting of five national and international businesses, all providing energy solutions. A self-made entrepreneur since 1979, Mr. Hightower grew his Ohio-based wholesale fuel supply company into an International energy solutions enterprise covering the entire energy value chain, from petroleum supply to power production.

Mr. Hightower has extensive skills in developing and operating business enterprises, forming joint ventures, and managing governmental and regulatory approvals.

Hightower was recognized as NMSDC Supplier of the Year in 2010.

 

Leamon R. Sowell, Esq.

NMSDC Certified

Leamon Sowell practices business law and is Managing Partner of Sowell Law Partners, a certified MBE law firm based in Detroit, Michigan. He serves as special counsel to Fortune 1000 companies to develop strategic procurement relations with certified MWBEs. He is a national thought leader on corporate supplier diversity strategies and has expertise in corporate transactions, including organizing certifiable minority joint ventures, strategic alliances, and coordinating acquisitions. In 2016, the firm was awarded NMSDC’s National Supplier of the Year Class I and Central Region Class I Supplier of the Year Awards. In 2015, the firm was awarded Michigan MSDC’s 2015 Class I Minority Supplier of the Year ACE Award.

 

Sharon King
President, Castle Business Solutions

NMSDC Certified

BEOEJ: How long have you been in business?
King: 7 years now.

How did you know to get certified?
I worked for my father’s company, which he was already a member and certified with the local council. We were not utilizing our membership as best as we could to benefit the company. So that was my role as the Account Executive, was to leverage that certification and relationship and rewards that come along with it.

There are other MWBEs that have not been as successful as you are. What do you attribute your success to? How have you utilized your certification to make yourself a success?
Networking. Making sure you are always in their faces. Always attending events that are sponsored by the local council and attending he National Conference as well. Attending the quarterly luncheons as well as the specific industry-focused luncheons. Always making sure that Castle Business Solutions is always represented at each event.

Do you feel that NMSDC Certification has assisted you in your success? How have you used it?
Absolutely. I don’t know what I would do without it. I used it to gather business. In other words, we were rewarded a large account by a local county hospital in Dallas. The reason we won, is not just because we are a very successful company that provides the great service they were looking for, but also because we are certified member of the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council. When they see that the company they are reaching out to is a certified member, then it is a win-win.

Do you have advice for the newcomers on the horizon? Any do’s and don’ts?

Do would be: Be passionate about what you do, have good integrity, and know what you do. In other words, know what your core is, and do not try to fill every basket, just know what you do, and you will win. The don’ts are: Do not give up, and do not listen to naysayers—and that comes in a whole lot of different ways—and when you start to make money and be successful, more people will reach out to you and say ‘let me consult you’ or ‘you can use my services’ and do not listen to that. Keep going the way you have and become successful without paying out a ton of money to a contractor.

What’s your goal?
My goal is that at our 10-year mark in 3 years we will be making 5 million dollars a year.

Do you live by a motto?
This too shall pass.

To find out more about NMSDC Certification and the upcoming NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25 visit, nmsdc.org 

This Tool Can Help Any Social Entrepreneur Find The Right Support For Their Startup

BusinessCareers
Incorporating social good into your business model is no longer just a nice idea. Consumers have come to expect it and are even willing to pay more for a product from a company that has impact, accountability, and ethics at its core.

But launching a successful social impact startup, like any new business, requires financial support and guidance. Now, a new tool is helping social entrepreneurs find the right business accelerators to get their ideas off the ground.

The Accelerator Selection Tool, created by nonprofit Conveners in collaboration with Sphaera, ImpactSpace, and other partners, weeds through the hundreds of social impact accelerators out there in order to find the right one for you. It launched this week at the Social Capital Markets Conference (SOCAP) in San Francisco.

Users can search for accelerators by name or location, but the truly helpful feature is the ability to choose from a variety of filters in the top menu: Impact Region, Impact Focus, Program Offering, Corporate Form, Stage, and Travel.

BP appoints first black female CEO

Business
BP Southern Africa (BPSA) on Monday appointed chartered accountant Priscillah Mabelane as its new chief executive.

Mabelane is the first woman in the history of the country’s oil industry to head a multi-national company, marking a significant milestone in the organisation and industry’s transformation journey.

She will take the helm on 1 September, exactly six years after joining the organisation in 2011 as chief financial officer (CFO).

BPSA said Mabelane has more than 20 years of service in a number of key leadership positions and she brings a “wealth of world-class experience and expertise” to her new role as chief executive.

Prior to joining BP, Mabelane held various executive roles in a number of large South African companies.

She worked at Airports Company of South Africa (ACSA) as CFO, Ernst & Young where she was a tax director, and at Eskom where she held various roles in finance, tax and general management.

BPSA chairperson, Thandi Orleyn, thanked outgoing chief executive, Daniel Odogwu, who was at the helm for three and a half years and welcomed Mabelane.

“Given her proven track record in her previous executive roles, we are confident that Priscillah will be a strong leader for our business, especially as we continue to explore new areas of growth and development,” Orleyn said.

TFS Scholarships Provides Free Access to 7 Million Scholarships Representing More Than $41 Billion in Aid

BusinessCareersEducationFinance
SALT LAKE CITY, October, 2017 – TFS Scholarships (TFS), the most comprehensive online resource for higher education funding, today announced its commitment to helping students and their families address the rising costs of school by providing free access to scholarship information.

Through its website, TFS connects students to more than 7 million scholarships representing more than $41 billion in aid. Continual increases in tuition fees and other college expenses are critical issues impacting students and families across the United States – particularly those who can’t afford to finance higher education on their own. According to the College Board’s 2016 Trends in College Planning, the average published tuition and fee price in the private nonprofit four-year sector is about 2.3 times higher than it was in 1986-87, after adjusting for inflation. It is 3.1 times higher in the public four-year sector and 2.4 times higher in the public two-year sector. As a result of these trends, an increasing number of students must rely on scholarships to attend college or graduate school.

“TFS Scholarships was inspired by my own father’s experience as an inner-city high school principal, and grew out of the realization that more could be done to support students searching for college scholarships,” said Richard Sorensen, president of TFS Scholarships. “For more than 30 years, TFS has helped students achieve their higher education aspirations by making it easier to find essential funding for college.”

The majority of the scholarship opportunities featured on the TFS Scholarships website come directly from colleges and universities, rather than solely from competitive national pools – thereby increasing the chances of finding scholarships that are the best fit for aspiring and current undergraduate, graduate and professional students. Each month TFS adds more than 5,000 new scholarships to its database in an effort to stay current with national scholarship growth rates – maximizing the number of opportunities students have to earn funding for their education.

Since its debut in 1987, TFS has remained a free, online service that effectively connects students with college funding resources to fuel their academic future. The TFS website also provides financial aid information, resources about federal and private student loan programs, and a Career Aptitude Quiz that helps students identify the degrees and professions that best fit their skills. TFS Scholarships is a safe, trusted, and distraction-free platform to research scholarships and other funding resources. Thanks to exclusive financial support from Wells Fargo, the TFS website is completely ad-free, so nothing stands between students and finding ways to fund their future.

For more information about Tuition Funding Sources visit tuitionfundingsources.com.

7 Job Search Tips for College Graduates

BusinessCareersEducation
You knew it would happen. The thrill of being a recent college graduate is starting to wear off, and reality is starting to kick in. It is now time to get a “real” job. You know what you want to do, but you’re not sure of the steps you need to take to land the perfect position.

Below for some basic tips on making the successful leap from college graduate to working professional:

Since a lot of places allow you to apply for a job online, is a résumé important anymore?
Yes. Often interviews and positions are secured through résumé referral or networking, which means a well-crafted résumé is essential. A résumé is also important to take to any in-person interview or job fair. It is always a good idea for any candidate to have an up-to-date résumé. Also remember to update your LinkedIn profile.

What should I put in a cover letter?
These should be written as business letters and separate from the body of an email. This letter should include the correct position you are seeking and examples of your skills.

Often candidates will write about personal attributes or characteristics, such as “hard working” or “dedicated,” which are more challenging to prove on paper. Avoid those and instead list skills and experiences with examples in your cover letter. Cover letters are not always requested or required, however, you want to be ready if asked to submit one.

Do I need to inform people if I put them down as a reference?
Yes. You should always ask for permission at least a week in advance and ask “could you supply or serve as a good reference for me?” Send your references a copy of your résumé and speak to them in person or by phone. Make sure you let them know specifically where you are applying for jobs or at least the types of positions you are applying for.

Is it too late to think about internships since I have already graduated?
No. Internships often lead to job offers. That is your foot in the door, depending upon the sector.

Should I take a job I hate just to get “my foot in the door” of a good company?
If you hate the job, you will hate the company. It is difficult to be qualified for or receive an offer for a job you hate.

Is it a waste of time to apply at a company that doesn’t have any current openings?
That depends on the company and person receiving your résumé or application. If you do send someone your résumé, make sure that you follow up. Good managers will hold onto good résumés for future openings.

Should I call a company to make sure they received my application?
Yes. Most people do not do this, but it helps to do so if you have not heard back from an employer or recruiter. Email can get lost or overlooked. This assumes you can follow up and are encouraged to do so. Think carefully about what you want to say prior to following up.

Some online ads discourage calls to follow up. Most online ads lead to no interview and thus, no job.
The best method to get the job offer is through networking or résumé referral (someone you know refers or delivers your resume/application). In that case, follow-up should feel like a natural part of the process.

Author: Mike Robertson

Visit page: today.cofc.edu

How African-American Olympian ANITA L. DEFRANTZ Helped Change the World

BusinessCareers
Anita DeFrantz

LOS ANGELES (October 2, 2017) – Anita L. DeFrantz is a Bronze medal-winning Olympic rower; Attorney; Activist; Vice President of the International Olympic Committee; Multiple Sclerosis fighter;Speaker; and Humanitarian.

She has been a trailblazer as an Olympic athlete, during a time when women – especially women of color – were invisible.

Today, DeFrantz unveils her fascinating life and significant accomplishments in her new book My Olympic Life: A Memoir. Readers will find this modern-day heroine provides a wealth of inspiration and encouragement in these pages, and not just for current and aspiring athletes, women and minorities.

Gloria Steinem said, “Just reading My Olympic Life will make your heart race, your mind expand, and your hopes rise. That’s the kind of life Anita DeFrantz has lived, as a child in an activist family, an Olympic champion fighting for fairness, and a leader challenging limits of race and sex. Everyone needs her story…”

With unwavering tenacity, Anita L. DeFrantz has fought against sexual harassment, helped to change outdated gender verification rules, cracked down on doping, influenced new eligibility requirements, and helped maintain the integrity of the Olympic Movement. She even took on President Jimmy Carter when he tried to use the Olympics as a political forum during the Cold War.

Surely, it is DeFrantz’s boldness, clarity of vision and personal courage that has led this exemplary woman to rise to become the seventh-ranking member in seniority of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). She currently serves on the IOC Executive Board, and as one of the IOC’s four Vice Presidents.

In this riveting book, co-authored with five-time New York Times bestselling author Josh Young, DeFrantz reveals how she emerged from racist threats during her Indiana childhood to exhibiting unwavering leadership and ever-growing influence in Olympic circles to fight sexual harassment and racism, grow women’s Olympic sports, influence new eligibility requirements, change outdated gender verification rules, and more. She even delves into hot-button Olympic issues like doping and political scandals.

Reading My Olympic Life will reveal why DeFrantz has been named one of the “150 Women Who Shake the World” by Newsweek and one of the “101 Most Influential Minorities in Sports” by Sports Illustrated.

Much more than a celebration of advancements in women’s or civil rights, more than a tale of her Olympic victories, My Olympic Life reveals how one motivated, courageous, and passionate person can truly help change the world.

Black Accessory Designers Alliance (BADA) presented the creations of accessory designers of color at recent New York Fashion Week Pop Up Soirée

BusinessEntertainmentTechnology
BADA

On Tuesday September 12, 2017, Black Accessory Designers Alliance™ (BADA) presented the creations of accessory designers of color at their semi-annual New York Fashion Week Pop Up Soirée.

The event, a celebration of talented, yet undiscovered artisans, took place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Unarthodox at 547 West 27 Street, Suite 300 in West Chelsea. Wilbur Pack, Jr., the co-founder of BADA, was among the designers showcasing the newest styles of his bag line SK WiLBUR. He says, “We are very proud to generate this opportunity for designers, like me, who would not normally be able to afford the cost of showing for New York Fashion Week. With BADA, we are able to pool our monies to reach the shared goal of shining a spotlight on each individual and our community as a whole.”

Ursallie Smith, the interior design dynamo behind Rococo Design Interiors and the mastermind behind Pillow Throw and Tuck™ decorative pillows, presented her home accessories line for the fourth time with BADA. “It’s gratifying to be a part of BADA sharing my aesthetic with a broad spectrum of people,” Smith admits. Velvet Lattimore, the owner of Vedazzling Accessories Boutique in DUMBO, Brooklyn and co-founder of BADA presented some of the special, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted accessory pieces that she’s collected as a retailer and champion of unsung designers. She says, “There is so much under-the-radar talent out here. With BADA and Vedazzling Accessories, I am able to introduce their work to the buying public and press, too.”

Joining BADA for NY Fashion Week for the first time was FULABA, a contemporary jewelry line of earrings and bracelets. Handcrafted and beautifully rendered in both silver and gold, these wearable works of art invoke the majesty of African queens. Haby Barry, the brand’s founder, is a Guinean American of Fulani descent who wants to share the traditions, nobility, and grace of her ancestors with the world. She is also empowering the people of Guinea by using her entrepreneurial endeavors to build economic opportunities for them. To shop her line, please visit www.fulaba.com.

Shavon Dorsey, the designer and CEO of her eponymous shoe brand, is ready to take her seat at the table with other shoe design sheroes like Charlotte Olympia, Tory Burch, and Tabitha Simmons. After years of gazing longingly at the shoe candy gracing the pages of magazines like Vogue and W, Shavon made the fearless move to create footwear that is easy on the pocketbooks of fashionistas like her and her girlfriends. Sandals, wedges, and pumps in bright, bold colors comprise the premier collection. Five head-turning styles that so deftly combine style with comfort are currently available for purchase on www.blueclosetboutique.com.

Sheryl Jones began her career in fine jewelry in 1999, after working for a decade in the entertainment industry as a film and television publicist and later as Vice President of Communications at MTV: Music Television. “I have always been passionate about fine gemstones’ transformative power and beauty,” she explains, “and dreamed of one day bringing music’s similar vitality to a fine jewelry collection of my own.” After working as an apprentice with one of Belgium’s finest diamond manufacturers, she struck out on her own with Sheryl Jones Designs in New York City’s Diamond District. Now this gem genius who has been dubbed “The Black Queen of Diamonds” is blazing her own trail as the only black woman operating her own brand of bling in The District. To check out some of her ogle-worthy pieces, visit www.sheryljonesjewels.com.

Tremaine Coates, the heartbeat of T’Da Couture, is a self taught bag and belt designer who picked up a needle and thread one day after work just a few short years ago and stitched up his first pristine leather bag. Now he’s weaving his innate talent into entrepreneurial gold with a collection of structured bags that are functional and beautifully rendered in luxurious leathers.The leather belts, in colors like cobalt and red, have a polished gold buckle featuring the company’s logo. They are perfect for both men and women. To place an order from the collection, please email tdacouturellc@gmail.com.

André Pierre’s passion for design was ignited at an early age when his maternal grandmother taught him his first stitch on fabric swatches. With determination and a focus on his studies at the New York Interior Design School and Atlanta Metropolitan Technical College, André soon became a sought after set decorator with over 75 Hollywood films to his credit including The Hunger Games series, Selma, and Baby Driver. André’s work can also be seen on the OWN cable series Greenleaf and several commercials for Samsung. Twelve years ago, this interior design dynamo established A Pierre Design, LLC decorating dozens of model homes and creating sought after home accessories. To see more about André, please visit his
website www.apierredesign.com.

Lena Waithe Becomes the First Black Woman to Win for Comedy Writing at the 2017 Emmy Awards

BusinessEducationEntertainment
Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe just made Emmy Awards history by becoming the first Black woman to win for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for Master of None. (She was also the first Black woman ever nominated in this category.)

This was a monumental moment in television history, and it wasn’t lost on the celebrities in the audience: Nearly everyone stood up and clapped for Waithe as she walked up to accept her prize.

Waithe’s acceptance speech was emotional; she took time to thank the slew of people in front of and behind the camera on Master of None. However, Waithe really won over the crowd toward the end of her speech when she gave an impassioned message to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I see each and every one of you,” she said. “The things that make us different: those are our superpowers. Everyday when you walked out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world—because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it.”

Watch that part of her speech in the video, below:

Starbucks names former Sam’s Club CEO Rosalind Brewer as president and chief operating officer

Business
Starbucks has tapped Rosalind Brewer, the former president and CEO of Sam’s Club, to take on the role of chief operating officer and group president, effective Oct. 2.

Brewer will lead the company’s operating businesses across the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, as well as the global functions of supply chain, product innovation, and store development organizations.

“Starbucks is a culture-first company focused on performance and Roz is a world class operator and executive who embodies the values of Starbucks,” Kevin Johnson, Starbucks’ president and CEO, said in a statement Wednesday.

Johnson said that Brewer had been a “trusted strategic counselor” to him since her appointment to the company’s board of directors in January.

Brewer, who has more than 30 years of management experience and 10 years of experience leading multinational retailers, will continue to serve on the board of directors, the company said.

Check Your Phone at the Door! Are You Disrespecting Your Coworkers?

BusinessCareersTechnology
Cell Phone Etiquette

Nearly everyone has a cell phone. These devices can make our lives easier. They keep us connected to other people and send us continual information. However, there is a time to use them and when we should put them away.

We are all guilty of checking emails, sending text messages, and surfing the web when we were interacting with other people. People do this in meetings, on conference calls, and when grabbing lunch with colleagues. Sometimes we do it out of necessity, but often we do it out of a sense of self-importance.

Let us be honest about this practice. Most of the time it is rude, disrespectful, and annoying. People can tell when you are half listening to them, and they can literally see you pull out your mobile device when they are midsentence. Your behavior is inescapable.

It is time for more of us to start unplugging and reconnecting with people. Why? You could be sending signals that you do not intend — signals that could have negative repercussions on your professional advancement. When you offend people, they take it personally. They tend to remember and stop liking you.

So what messages are you sending when you do not fully engage with others and have your nose in your phone? What is that potential negative blowback from being unable to electronically disconnect?

  1. Sending the Message — I’m Not Listening & You Aren’t Important

Here is the bottom line — people want you to listen when they speak. They do not want to feel like they are talking to themselves. Also, your colleagues do not want to have to repeat themselves at a later time because you missed pertinent information. This wastes their time and is inefficient.

If you cannot actively listen and participate in key conversations, you are saying that the people around the table are not important to you. Your actions are indicating that your collective work is less important than what is in your phone, and that you lack self-awareness and “home training.” You may not want people to assume you are narcissistic, but your actions by their very nature may indicate otherwise.

Therefore, if you are in a planning session at work and brainstorming your team’s next big project, it is the perfect time to disconnect from your phone. Not only will you be perceived as being a more involved team player, but you will actually end up being just that — involved. Go figure!

  1. Relationships Require Facetime — So Stop Showing People the Top of Your Head!

To build relationships with colleagues and clients, you actually needCell Phone-Etiquette to show up and be present. We may live in a virtual world, but relationships need real facetime. There is no substitute for direct involvement and going beyond virtual experiences. Start living and working more in the moment.

You cannot build strong and lasting relationships if you only connect with people virtually. You should strike while the iron is hot and connect with the people physically around you. If you are half engaged with someone else virtually while you have a live human being in front of you, it is a missed opportunity that you elected to squander.

Genuine human connection requires being mentally engaged and showing that you are a full participant in conversations. The best way to form strong relationships is to put the gadgets away so you can become an active listener in real time.

  1. Whatever It Is, It Can Wait!

Unless someone is literally about to die, it is an emergency, or the company or a client relationship is on the verge of falling apart, those texts and emails can wait an hour or two. The world will not crumble if people have to wait a little longer to hear back from you because you are in a meeting. However, what will start to deteriorate is how you are perceived by your fellow team members when you cannot pay attention when others speak.

For those special instances when something truly is urgent that requires your immediate attention, you should alert your colleagues that you have a time-sensitive matter that you are handling simultaneously. This allows you to manage expectations. You should only check your phone periodically. Do not remain glued to your device checking and responding to messages every few minutes. You should only look for messages specifically relating to that urgent topic. Everything else can wait.

However, if you use this “urgency” excuse often, then people will catch onto you. They will believe this is simply how you always operate. Colleagues may become annoyed and think you are just rude and disrespectful. This will become part of your narrative and brand, and who they think you are.

Final Thoughts

While you may try to convince yourself that you can multitask, please do not fool yourself. You will end up doing two things poorly instead of one thing exceptionally well. At the end of the day, everyone wants to feel respected and heard. A good method to signal that you think what your coworkers have to say is important and that their time is valued is to check your cell phone at the door.

Not only will your bonds with your colleagues and clients grow, but you will be more engaged in what takes place around you. You will find that as you increasingly fully engage, it will pay positive dividends in your career and the relationships you develop.

If you resist change and are incapable of disconnecting, then ask yourself this — why would anyone want to invite you to the next client meeting or task you on the next major project if you are oblivious or indifferent to the impact that your phone etiquette and behavior has on the team?

The Azara Group
The Azara Group (TAG) is a consulting firm that promotes the development of leaders in an increasingly competitive and diverse marketplace — providing strategy consulting services and leadership training services to advance professional and life success. TAG leverages expertise in career strategy, diversity, negotiation skills, and business acumen to provide strategic advice and consulting services to help people and organizations get what they want, achieve their goals, and advance their business and career objectives. TAG also helps companies better attract, retain, and promote diverse talent, and develop robust diversity platforms and strategies to create a more inclusive workplace. We invite you to share your thoughts with us. You can contact us directly at theazaragroup.com/contact.

Author
Fatimah Gilliam, CEO, The Azara Group

