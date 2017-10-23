Rapper’s most recent effort was raising $2.2 million for Chicago Public Schools
Chance the Rapper has wasted no time showing the world what it means to give back. He made history in June by becoming the youngest entertainer in the 16-year history of the BET Music Awardsto win this year’s Humanitarian Award. He also won best new artist during the annual event.
The 24-year-old rapper, born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, is dedicated to helping his hometown of Chicago. In March, he announced a donation of $1 million to Chicago Public Schools. Just a few days before school started this fall, he announced that $2.2 million was raised by his nonprofit organization and will be distributed to 20 schools for their art and education programs. The total included a $1 million donation from the Chicago Bulls.
“Quality education for public schools is the most important investment a community can make,” the rapper said this month in front of a crowd at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Chicago.
The schools will receive $100,000 each over three years. The schools selected have endured budget cuts that have affected art and music programs, graduation rates and availability of textbooks.
During the offseason, many players from around the NFL return to college to finish getting their degrees.
For Ravens center/guard John Urschel, that doesn’t mean wrapping up a four-year undergrad program.
“For me, finishing my degree is my Ph.D.,” said Urschel.
Even before he entered college at Penn State, Urschel envisioned himself getting his Ph.D. at an Ivy League institution. Now he simply feels like he’s following through on that plan.
“It’s important to me as a football player, but also as a role model, to finish my education,” Urschel said. “If I didn’t play football and didn’t suspend things to go to the NFL, I’d most likely be in my fourth and last year of my Ph.D. right now.”
By the end of the multi-year program, Urschel intends to be a well-known and well-respected mathematician—not just a football player who is also really good at math.
Urschel does math in his spare time, meaning he reads mathematics books, studies, and works on his own research. During the offseason, he has more spare time than normal, so he does more math. That’s what he’d be doing even if he wasn’t in college.
So, he figured, why not go back to school?
According to his MIT online profile, Urschel’s focused on spectral graph theory, numerical linear algebra, and machine learning. But he won’t get into what he’s specifically working on. That’s top secret, he says.
“Me saying I’m doing something is like shining a bright light around a bunch of bugs; they’re all going to come to it,” he said with a laugh. “Stay away from the things I’m researching.”
Urschel spends a lot of time just talking math with his professors and other students. It’s a pretty drastic change from the NFL locker room or cafeteria.
Asked if he’s been at all intimidated by the level of intelligence of those around him now, Urschel said, “Math is math. I’m good at math, man. You don’t give me enough credit.”
“I feel like I’m at home,” he continued. “I haven’t been here that long, and already I have people that I get along with extremely well because we share this love of math. It’s not a feeling I’m used to having in my everyday life.”
Urschel is also making his mother happy in the process. She was pushing him to go to MIT for his undergrad, but Urschel chose Penn State instead, in part because he wanted to play for legendary coach Joe Paterno. He said a lot of people thought he was “pretty stupid” for turning down Stanford and Princeton.
But while Urschel was at Penn State, he picked up his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in math, both with a 4.0 grade-point average. He was already taking doctorate-level courses.
Urschel has already published multiple math papers, including, “A Cascadic Multigrid Algorithm for Computing the Fiedler Vector.”
“I was acting as if I was a Ph.D. student while at Penn State,” he said. “I’ve been doing Ph.D. things for the past four years, and I don’t have anything to show for it.”
At the same time, Urschel is making sure to keep up with his football duties. He’s lifting four times per week, running, stretching, doing offensive line drills, and practicing his snapping. He said he’s revamped his diet and is eating healthier than ever.
Urschel started seven games in 2015 after center Jeremy Zuttah (pectoral) went on injured reserve.
“First and foremost, I wanted to make sure I had time to train, time to dedicate to football, and time to relax. But most offseasons, I’ll find time to do math anyway. So I might as well get credit for it.”
There are men and women of color who are so hardworking, so brilliant, so determined and talented, that they transcend norms, make history, and elevate society.
Tiger Woods.
Serena Williams.
Lewis Hamilton.
Hamilton, a car racing legend, global superstar, and game-changer, has sparked the passions of a generation of black children (as well as other youth), who can be seen emulating their hero in go-kart races in England, America, and around the world.
Someday, perhaps, we’ll see a number of black drivers when we tune into Formula One racing.
For now, there’s Hamilton—the first and only black driver on the circuit.
And, some say, the best driver ever.
Last month at the Italian Grand Prix, he broke racer Michael Schumacher’s record of pole positions, raising the number to 69.
“Formula One is a white-dominated sport,” Hamilton said. “You haven’t seen any black athletes until now, have you? I mean there have been a couple of Indians who have come and broken that barrier, and now in every sport throughout the world, that’s how it has been. Tiger Woods came in and broke that barrier, and now you have people from different cultures who are getting into golf, and the same is the case with karting and racing, and that is great, I think.”
Hamilton, of England, hasn’t just broken a barrier; he’s demolished it, winning the Formula One championship three times. The 32-year-old has won at least one Grand Prix in every season he’s competed. Because Formula One is an international sport, Hamilton is recognized all over Europe, all over North and South America, in Korea, in Russia, you name it.
The man known for supreme speed and a bold approach—especially around turns in tight traffic—has earned his way to becoming the wealthiest athlete in England, with an estimated monetary worth of more than $150 million. He’s one of the 10 highest paid athletes in the world, according to Forbes.
In other words, he’s Michael Jordan-esque, at a comparable age.
He’s also Jordan-esque in his competitiveness, pushing himself and his cars to the limit, and he doesn’t apologize.
“If you don’t have the {courage} to brake late, that’s your problem,” he said.
Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton was born in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England on January 7, 1985.
Hamilton’s interest in racing started at 6 years old when his father bought him a radio-controlled car. He was signed to McLaren’s young driver support program in 1998, after he approached McLaren team principal Ron Dennis at an awards ceremony three years earlier and said, “One day I want to be racing your cars.” After winning the British Formula Renault, Formula Three Euroseries and GP2 championships on his way up the ladder, he made his Formula One debut in 2007, driving with McLaren.
He won his first World Championship title with McLaren in 2008 before moving to Mercedes, where he won back-to-back titles in 2014 and 2015. Hamilton has more race victories than any other British driver in the history of Formula One and holds records for the all-time most career points (2,435), the most wins at different circuits (24), the most podium finishes in a season (17), as well as achieving the second-most all-time pole positions.
Hamilton’s philanthropy is a part of his life that is often under-played.
Hamilton has used his considerable F1 earnings to support Harlem Children’s Zone, Great Ormond Street hospital, UNICEF, The Honeypot Children’s Charity, Children of Africa, and other charities.
“I want to do more, helping charities, helping young kids,” Hamilton has stated.
In April, 2017, Hamilton helped raise money for a teenage British Formula 4 driver who had both legs amputated after a crash.
Billy Monger, 17, was involved in a high-speed crash at Donington Park.
Monger’s JHR Developments team set up a JustGiving page. Hamilton did just that. He gave to the cause.
He also Tweeted this to Monger and his more than 4 million followers: “Thoughts and prayers are with you and your family, @BillyMonger.”
Yes, one of the fiercest, most ambitious athletes in all of sports has a soft side (just not on the track).
In August, on the 20-year anniversary of Prince Diana’s death, he shared a poem with his fans:
The day we lost our Nations Rose Tears we cried like rivers flowed, The earth stood still As we laid her to rest, A day you & I Will never forget The people’s princess Who came to see, The love from a Country We’d hope she’d lead, Englands beauty Captured in one sweet soul, Carried the torch God rest her soul, With the gift she had Shed light up the way, With a smile to show us a brighter day, Hearts still full of the love she gave, 20 years since she laid in her grave There will never be another like you, Now a shining star in the midnight sky I will always remember you, Princess Diana As our sweet nations Rose.
Looking forward, Hamilton sees himself staying with Mercedes. Earlier this year, he stated that he intends to renew his contract, ending speculation he may have been considering joining Ferrari. Hamilton’s deal is up at the end of 2018.
Speaking before the Italian Grand Prix in September 2017, Hamilton said his decision was made easier when fellow driver Sebastian Vettel signed an extension with Ferrari for a further three years.
“It is good for Sebastian that he has signed with Ferrari. All things happen for a reason,” he said. “In the plan that I have coming up—with the five or six years I have left in the sport—that piece in the puzzle is now in place, so it makes my decision moving forwards a lot easier.”
Moving forward—at breakneck speed—is what Hamilton does best.
His driving style is described in the book Unstoppable, produced by Brembo, a world leader and innovator in brake technology: The only limit that Hamilton knows, according to the engineers he works with, is the maximum temperature of brakes. However, it is his way of driving beyond any physical limit that ensures a truly spectacular and result-producing racing style.
You can’t be a game-changer—and a world champion—if you give in to fear, or glance too much in the rearview mirror.
Opponents who have given in know what it’s like to see Hamilton zoom by, ahead, never to be caught, like a comet.
Those inspired by him lean forward, into the future, slowing only when absolutely necessary.
Virginia has hired Carla Williams as its new athletics director, the program announced Sunday. The hire makes Williams the fifth female AD at the Power 5 level and the first African-American female AD ever at a Power 5 school.
A press conference to introduce Williams will be held on Monday.
“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity to lead one of the nation’s elite athletics programs,” Williams said in a statement. “Academic achievement, athletic excellence, operating with integrity, a commitment to maximum effort at all times and a strong sense of teamwork and unity are the core principles that will guide our athletics department under my leadership.”
Williams spent 13 years in the athletics administration at Georgia, and was promoted to deputy AD in 2015.
“I am so happy for Carla,” Georgia AD Greg McGarity said in a statement. “She has worked so hard for this opportunity and will be a dynamic leader for the University of Virginia athletics program. Carla has been a tremendous asset to our staff in all areas of the UGA program and her skill set is remarkable. She has experience in virtually every part of our athletic program — from a student-athlete all the way to Deputy Director. I know I’ll miss working alongside my good friend. We are very proud of Carla and wish her the very best in her role as Director of Athletics at the University of Virginia.”
When it comes to famous film festivals in America and beyond, names like Sundance, Tribeca, and Cannes often come to mind. And if mogul Sheila C. Johnson has her way, the Middleburg Film Festival she founded will also garner both name recognition and respect in cinematic circles.
Johnson is best known as the co-founder of Black Entertainment Television (BET), which made her a billionaire upon its sale to Viacom more than a decade ago. Along the way, the entrepreneur and philanthropist has also served as executive producer of four documentary films and helped finance the feature film “The Butler” directed by Lee Daniels.
Now she’s helming a film fest that draws not only a host of cinephiles but Hollywood glitterati and political power players. It’s not held in a big city, but in Middleburg, a historic town in the heart of Virginia’s horse and wine country. Already several events have sold out.
Working in tandem with Susan Koch, the festivals’ executive director, and other experts, Johnson has carefully curated a slate of 25 films for cinema lovers. They include narrative and documentary films, foreign films, and regional premieres. In previous years, dozens of festival selections have gone on to become Oscar contenders and winners, including “Moonlight,” “La La Land,” and “Lion.”
The movies are being screened in an intimate theatre environment, coupled with renowned filmmakers and actors on hand for post-viewing chats and special events, among them a symphony orchestra concert honoring renowned film composer, Nicholas Britell.
Columbia University will expand its ongoing commitment to diversity in its faculty, dedicating another $100 million over the next five years—in addition to $85 million since 2005—to support recruitment and career development for professors, doctoral and post-doctoral students who traditionally have been underrepresented in higher education.
“The aim is to develop new leaders and expand scholarship, initiatives and programming to meet the needs of the University,” said President Lee C. Bollinger. “This is a longstanding initiative inseparable from Columbia’s identity and core values.”
As they have in the past, these funds will be a shared obligation, with contributions from the University and Medical Center to be matched by individual schools and departments. Each campus—the Medical Center uptown and the Morningside campus—will have its own committees to administer the grants.
Faculty retention, dual-career support, and mid-career grants for recently tenured faculty will also be a focus of the overarching effort. “A commitment of this magnitude will expand the types of initiatives and programming essential to the evolving needs of our University,” Bollinger said. “Each of our schools is dedicated to using these resources for recruiting the most talented faculty, retaining our diverse community, and supporting critical research.”
Dr. Dennis Mitchell, who has been vice provost for faculty diversity and inclusion for the University since 2014, is responsible for the administration of this effort for the undergraduate schools, the Graduate School of Arts and Sciences and the professional schools.
“I’m thrilled to see us double down on our level of commitment,” said Mitchell, who is also a professor and senior associate dean for diversity at Columbia’s College of Dental Medicine. “This changes the climate and culture of the University.
His counterpart at the Medical Center, Dr. Anne Taylor, is the senior vice president for faculty affairs and career development. A cardiologist, she is also the John Lindenbaum Professor of Medicine. “I’m very interested and committed to the development of leaders out of the faculty members that we have recruited,” Taylor said. “Diversity is not just in the numbers, but is also about inclusion and success. We should be nurturing and training the next group of leaders.
NMSDC (National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc.), headquartered in New York City, is an organization comprised of a network of 24 affiliate regional councils across the country (including SCMSDC), all of whom provide minority business certification and business development opportunities.
NMSDC is the global leader in advancing business opportunities for its certified Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business enterprises and connecting them to member corporations. The NMSDC Conference and Business Opportunity Exchange coming to Detroit, MI, October 22-25, 2017 is the nation’s premier forum on minority supplier development. For four days, more than 6,000 corporate CEOs, procurement executives and supplier diversity professionals from the top multinational companies, as well as leading Asian, Black, Hispanic and Native American business owners and international organizations will convene at Cobo Center to re-energize their collective efforts to Certify > Develop > Connect > and Advocate for solid minority firms in the global corporate supply chain.
Below are some of who share what they have done since becoming NMSDC certified!
Lisa Lunsford
Lisa Lunsford is the CEO and cofounder of Global Strategic Supply Solutions (GS3 Global) and the vice president of sales and marketing for the Livonia, Michigan-based Deshler Group, which includes GS3 Global.
Lunsford founded GS3 Global in 2010, and under her leadership, the manufacturing and engineering company has grown to more than 100 employees and generated more than $36 million in revenue in 2015.
GS3 Global won the 2014 Supplier of the Year Award from the Michigan Minority Supplier Development Council (MMSDC) and the 2015 Regional Supplier of the Year Award from the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC). Most recently, GS3 Global was named to Black Enterprise Magazine’s 2017 Top 100s list, recognizing the nation’s largest African-American businesses.
Stephen L. Hightower
Stephen L. Hightower, President and CEO of Hightowers Petroleum Co. (HPC), leads a $300 million business enterprise consisting of five national and international businesses, all providing energy solutions. A self-made entrepreneur since 1979, Mr. Hightower grew his Ohio-based wholesale fuel supply company into an International energy solutions enterprise covering the entire energy value chain, from petroleum supply to power production.
Mr. Hightower has extensive skills in developing and operating business enterprises, forming joint ventures, and managing governmental and regulatory approvals.
Hightower was recognized as NMSDC Supplier of the Year in 2010.
Leamon R. Sowell, Esq.
Leamon Sowell practices business law and is Managing Partner of Sowell Law Partners, a certified MBE law firm based in Detroit, Michigan. He serves as special counsel to Fortune 1000 companies to develop strategic procurement relations with certified MWBEs. He is a national thought leader on corporate supplier diversity strategies and has expertise in corporate transactions, including organizing certifiable minority joint ventures, strategic alliances, and coordinating acquisitions. In 2016, the firm was awarded NMSDC’s National Supplier of the Year Class I and Central Region Class I Supplier of the Year Awards. In 2015, the firm was awarded Michigan MSDC’s 2015 Class I Minority Supplier of the Year ACE Award.
Sharon King
President, Castle Business Solutions
BEOEJ: How long have you been in business?
King: 7 years now.
How did you know to get certified?
I worked for my father’s company, which he was already a member and certified with the local council. We were not utilizing our membership as best as we could to benefit the company. So that was my role as the Account Executive, was to leverage that certification and relationship and rewards that come along with it.
There are other MWBEs that have not been as successful as you are. What do you attribute your success to? How have you utilized your certification to make yourself a success?
Networking. Making sure you are always in their faces. Always attending events that are sponsored by the local council and attending he National Conference as well. Attending the quarterly luncheons as well as the specific industry-focused luncheons. Always making sure that Castle Business Solutions is always represented at each event.
Do you feel that NMSDC Certification has assisted you in your success? How have you used it?
Absolutely. I don’t know what I would do without it. I used it to gather business. In other words, we were rewarded a large account by a local county hospital in Dallas. The reason we won, is not just because we are a very successful company that provides the great service they were looking for, but also because we are certified member of the Dallas Fort Worth Minority Supplier Development Council. When they see that the company they are reaching out to is a certified member, then it is a win-win.
Do you have advice for the newcomers on the horizon? Any do’s and don’ts?
Do would be: Be passionate about what you do, have good integrity, and know what you do. In other words, know what your core is, and do not try to fill every basket, just know what you do, and you will win. The don’ts are: Do not give up, and do not listen to naysayers—and that comes in a whole lot of different ways—and when you start to make money and be successful, more people will reach out to you and say ‘let me consult you’ or ‘you can use my services’ and do not listen to that. Keep going the way you have and become successful without paying out a ton of money to a contractor.
What’s your goal?
My goal is that at our 10-year mark in 3 years we will be making 5 million dollars a year.
Do you live by a motto?
This too shall pass.
“There is no argument that women have made a bold step forward this year in Hollywood,” said AAFCA president Gil Robertson. “The evidence demonstrated during the past year speaks for itself both in terms of box office and critical recognition by women, and we predict that there will be continued momentum going forward. We are also pleased that African American women are a part of this progress and are taking advantage of increased opportunities to make their cinematic imprint.”
Filmmakers like Dee Rees and Ava DuVernay have already made considerable waves this year. Netflix acquired Rees’ “Mudbound” out of Sundance for $12.5 million and set it on a crash course for Oscar season, while DuVernay’s “13th” (also a Netflix title) picked up an Oscar nomination and an Emmy this year.
“Women wrote, produced, and directed some of the year’s most compelling, provocative, and culturally relevant movies,” AAFCA co-founder Shawn Edwards said. “However, there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that women have a permanent place at the table with equal representation.”
If you find yourself daydreaming about the career you hope to have “someday” but then are reluctantly dragging your feet all the way into your part-time job, you’re making one major mistake. You aren’t making the most of your future career now! It doesn’t matter if you want to be a neurosurgeon and you’re spending weekends washing dishes. There are common skills in all jobs and careers, and taking an active approach to your work now is something you can do to prepare to slay your future career. Not sure where to start? As McDonald’s Director of Employee Business Networks, Bill Dale knows how to engage employees with personal and professional development opportunities. He gives Blavity some tips on how you can get started:
Find a mentor
Chances are someone at work has made the effort to reach out a helping hand to advise you on best practices, how to avoid any issues or what you could be doing better. Beyond thanking them for their help, it’s also beneficial to officially enlist this person as your professional mentor. “Having a mentor provides many benefits that can positively impact your professional development,” says Bill. “Increased visibility, accelerated learning, exposure to new and different work experiences and expanded professional network of support can all come as a part of developing a relationship with someone at your organization.” Develop a relationship with them so you have a sounding board for future ideas, someone to confide your business goals and questions in and more. Mentorship is an important part of professional development, and forming these relationships early, even in your first or part-time jobs, can help you to grow those social skills for future positions.
Keep your part-time job
Don’t assume that your part-time job flipping burgers or washing dishes is a throwaway gig. All jobs are important, and even more importantly, showing loyalty to a brand is a mutually beneficial situation. Your resume will benefit from having a few years at this position, and your experience will be a deeper one if you get to grow with a brand over a few years rather than barely making it past training at a handful of jobs. If you keep your part-time job from 16 until you graduate from college, just think of the relationships and experience you’ll gain in that 6-8 years, all the while preparing for your future career. There are layers of skills in every professional position, and you’ll have an opportunity to really utilize them all.
Zero in on skills you’ll need in the future
Speaking of skills, look beyond your daily tasks for the skills you can develop in your role. Beyond preparing food, are you able to work on customer service skills and teamwork with your coworkers? Does your company have extended learning programs that you can use (like McDonald’s Archways to Opportunity program)? How about planning and management as you train new employees? Really break down everything you do in your job. Don’t sell yourself short, you gain valuable communication and business skills in even the simplest tasks. Take advantage of them.
David A. Thomas, a professor at Harvard University and a former dean at Georgetown University, will be the next president of Morehouse College, school officials announced Monday morning.
His selection comes after a tumultuous year at the historically black college. The board voted in January not to renew the contract of John Silvanus Wilson Jr., who had been president of the college for men in Atlanta since 2012. In March, a quorum of faculty members voted no confidence in the chairman of the board of trustees, Robert C. Davidson Jr.
In April, William Taggart was named interim president. He died in June.
The school’s interim president, Harold Martin Jr., will continue to lead the school until January, when Thomas will take office.
It’s a time of challenges for most historically black colleges, given the intense competition from other schools for top students and faculty members. Thomas said Sunday that his short-term goals include increasing enrollment from 2,200 to 2,500 students, boosting graduation rates and strengthening the alumni network to play a greater role in recruiting students.
For his long-term ambitions, he said the school will need to build its financial support to fund scholarships and improvements that will help lure top students and faculty members. Experiential learning is increasingly important, Thomas said, and that requires investment in buildings, labs and classrooms.
The prolific TV producer joined the ranks of Oprah Winfrey and Diahann Carroll.
Some good news: Shonda Rhimes, the prolific TV producer—creator and killer of some of TV’s most beloved characters—was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame on Thursday. Rhimes is the third black woman to join the ranks of honorees; Oprah Winfrey was the first to be inducted in 1993, followed by actress and singer Diahann Carroll, who was inducted in 2011. Alongside Rhimes, six-time Emmy-winning writer and producer John Wells, comedy legend Joan Rivers, ten-time Emmy-winning art director and production designer Roy Christopher,and the original cast of Saturday Night Live—Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner—were all inducted Thursday.
The induction ceremony will take place November 15 at the Academy’s Saban Media Center. “All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture,” TV Academy chairman and C.E.O. Hayma Washington said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations.”
The Television Academy Hall of Fame is a relatively new institution, founded in 1984. But it’s worth noting that Rhimes, compared to many inductees, has earned her spot extremely early in her career—as evidenced by the number of this year’s inductees who join posthumously.
“Television’s evolution can be attributed to the substantial work of numerous individuals,” said Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chair Rick Rosen. “It is a pleasure to honor a group whose contributions have had and will continue to have a powerful influence on our ever-exciting and evolving industry.”
Chance the Rapper has partnered with Lyft to bring even more resources to Chicago Public Schools.
Lyft announced on Tuesday that those using the app in Chicago can round up their fare to the nearest dollar to donate to Chance’s art enrichment fund. Customers can go to the app’s settings, tap “Round Up and Donate” and choose “CPS: The New Chance Fund” to automatically donate each time they ride.
“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can. And now with Lyft’s ‘Round Up & Donate,’ we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools,” Chance said in a statement.
In August, the Chicago native donated $2.2 million to 20 Chicago public schools. The New Chance Arts and Literature Fund aims to bring arts programs and materials to schools that have experienced a drop in five-year graduation rates by addressing their budgets, textbooks and music programs, according to his nonprofit SocialWorks.
“Every contribution … brings this city and this nation closer to providing a well-rounded quality education for each and every child,” Chance said at his SocialWorks summit in August. “Funding quality education for public [school] students is the most important investment a community can make.”
Although women make up more than half of the U.S. population and 48% of the workforce, gender bias, wage gaps, and underrepresentation in leadership persist.Those disparities are what initially motivated Laura Walker, president and CEO of New York Public Radio, to start Werk It, a women’s podcasting festival, three years ago.
“I read a research study done on the top 100 podcasts on iTunes in 2013,” says Walker, “that indicated that (only) 20% had either a woman host or woman cohost, meaning 80% had just men in them.” Walker says she wasn’t totally surprised but was dismayed. Women have been historically underrepresented in media from the top ranks of news media jobs–-men occupy 73% of management at more than 500 media companies globally–-to being in the news itself. The most recent report from the UN Secretary General found that female subjects in print, radio, and television have increased only to 24%, up from 17% in 1995. When women do make news, 46% of those stories serve to reinforce gender stereotypes, while just 6% challenge them.
So Walker started talking about it with podcasting colleagues as well as Patricia Harrison, the president and CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Together, they came up with the idea of to host a festival “with the purpose of encouraging and inspiring women to become podcasters.” Walker says that their own research indicated that many women didn’t feel like they had the skills to host or produce, so the festival would serve to teach what was needed to create podcasts, not just for public broadcasting, but for the commercial sector, too.
Werk It debuted in 2015 as an invite-only event open to 85 attendees. The following year they opened it up to applications and took 100 of the more than 700 who submitted. This year’s festival happening October 3-5 in Los Angeles was opened to all who registered and was closing in on 600 attendees at press time. The bootcamp and sessions are designed to put professionals and newbies in the same space and let them connect and get inspired. Brittany Luse credited her attendance at the first Werk It festivalfor helping her make connections that led her to cohost of Gimlet podcast “The Nod.” Before that, she and her cohost were producing their show “For Colored Nerds” alone and didn’t know anyone else in the space.
Another goal Walker says they set during the first Werk It Festival was to see that half of the iTunes top 100 podcasts had female hosts in five years. “It’s now 33%,” says Walker, “that’s really encouraging.”