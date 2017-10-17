African American Film Critics Assn. Proclaims 2017 ‘Year of the Woman’

For its ninth annual awards program, the African American Film Critics Association has proclaimed 2017 the “year of the woman in cinema.”

“There is no argument that women have made a bold step forward this year in Hollywood,” said AAFCA president Gil Robertson. “The evidence demonstrated during the past year speaks for itself both in terms of box office and critical recognition by women, and we predict that there will be continued momentum going forward. We are also pleased that African American women are a part of this progress and are taking advantage of increased opportunities to make their cinematic imprint.”

Filmmakers like Dee Rees and Ava DuVernay have already made considerable waves this year. Netflix acquired Rees’ “Mudbound” out of Sundance for $12.5 million and set it on a crash course for Oscar season, while DuVernay’s “13th” (also a Netflix title) picked up an Oscar nomination and an Emmy this year.

“Women wrote, produced, and directed some of the year’s most compelling, provocative, and culturally relevant movies,” AAFCA co-founder Shawn Edwards said. “However, there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that women have a permanent place at the table with equal representation.”

Shonda Rhimes Just Became the Third Black Woman in the TV Hall of Fame

The prolific TV producer joined the ranks of Oprah Winfrey and Diahann Carroll.

Some good news: Shonda Rhimes, the prolific TV producer—creator and killer of some of TV’s most beloved characters—was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame on Thursday. Rhimes is the third black woman to join the ranks of honorees; Oprah Winfrey was the first to be inducted in 1993, followed by actress and singer Diahann Carroll, who was inducted in 2011. Alongside Rhimes, six-time Emmy-winning writer and producer John Wells, comedy legend Joan Rivers, ten-time Emmy-winning art director and production designer Roy Christopher,and the original cast of Saturday Night LiveDan Aykroyd, John Belushi, Chevy Chase, Jane Curtin, Garrett Morris, Laraine Newman, and Gilda Radner—were all inducted Thursday.

The induction ceremony will take place November 15 at the Academy’s Saban Media Center. “All of these individuals are innovators who have shaped television and left an indelible mark on the medium and our culture,” TV Academy chairman and C.E.O. Hayma Washington said in a statement. “We are honored to welcome the latest group of distinguished individuals and look forward to showcasing their impacts for future generations.”

The Television Academy Hall of Fame is a relatively new institution, founded in 1984. But it’s worth noting that Rhimes, compared to many inductees, has earned her spot extremely early in her career—as evidenced by the number of this year’s inductees who join posthumously.

“Television’s evolution can be attributed to the substantial work of numerous individuals,” said Hall of Fame Selection Committee Chair Rick Rosen. “It is a pleasure to honor a group whose contributions have had and will continue to have a powerful influence on our ever-exciting and evolving industry.”

Chance The Rapper Teams With Lyft To Raise Even More Funds For Chicago Schools

Chance the Rapper has partnered with Lyft to bring even more resources to Chicago Public Schools.

Lyft announced on Tuesday that those using the app in Chicago can round up their fare to the nearest dollar to donate to Chance’s art enrichment fund. Customers can go to the app’s settings, tap “Round Up and Donate” and choose “CPS: The New Chance Fund” to automatically donate each time they ride.

“Through the New Chance Arts & Literature Fund, I’m committed to giving the kids in Chicago as much as I can. And now with Lyft’s ‘Round Up & Donate,’ we can give them much more because the more we ride, the more we raise to bring more arts programs to Chicago Public Schools,” Chance said in a statement.

In August, the Chicago native donated $2.2 million to 20 Chicago public schools. The New Chance Arts and Literature Fund aims to bring arts programs and materials to schools that have experienced a drop in five-year graduation rates by addressing their budgets, textbooks and music programs, according to his nonprofit SocialWorks.

“Every contribution … brings this city and this nation closer to providing a well-rounded quality education for each and every child,” Chance said at his SocialWorks summit in August. “Funding quality education for public [school] students is the most important investment a community can make.”

Meet The Woman Working To Make Podcasting More Diverse

Although women make up more than half of the U.S. population and 48% of the workforce, gender bias, wage gaps, and underrepresentation in leadership persist.Those disparities are what initially motivated Laura Walker, president and CEO of New York Public Radio, to start Werk It, a women’s podcasting festival, three years ago.

“I read a research study done on the top 100 podcasts on iTunes in 2013,” says Walker, “that indicated that (only) 20% had either a woman host or woman cohost, meaning 80% had just men in them.” Walker says she wasn’t totally surprised but was dismayed. Women have been historically underrepresented in media from the top ranks of news media jobs–-men occupy 73% of management at more than 500 media companies globally–-to being in the news itself. The most recent report from the UN Secretary General found that female subjects in print, radio, and television have increased only to 24%, up from 17% in 1995. When women do make news, 46% of those stories serve to reinforce gender stereotypes, while just 6% challenge them.

So Walker started talking about it with podcasting colleagues as well as Patricia Harrison, the president and CEO of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Together, they came up with the idea of to host a festival “with the purpose of encouraging and inspiring women to become podcasters.” Walker says that their own research indicated that many women didn’t feel like they had the skills to host or produce, so the festival would serve to teach what was needed to create podcasts, not just for public broadcasting, but for the commercial sector, too.

Werk It debuted in 2015 as an invite-only event open to 85 attendees. The following year they opened it up to applications and took 100 of the more than 700 who submitted. This year’s festival happening October 3-5 in Los Angeles was opened to all who registered and was closing in on 600 attendees at press time. The bootcamp and sessions are designed to put professionals and newbies in the same space and let them connect and get inspired. Brittany Luse credited her attendance at the first Werk It festivalfor helping her make connections that led her to cohost of Gimlet podcast “The Nod.” Before that, she and her cohost were producing their show “For Colored Nerds” alone and didn’t know anyone else in the space.

Another goal Walker says they set during the first Werk It Festival was to see that half of the iTunes top 100 podcasts had female hosts in five years. “It’s now 33%,” says Walker, “that’s really encouraging.”

16-Year-Old Crowned As The First Black Miss Illinois Teen USA In History

Sydni Dion Bennett made history last month by becoming the first black girl to be crowned Miss Illinois Teen USA in the competition’s 34-year history.

In a Chicago Tribune profile published Friday, the 16-year-old dance coach said that this was her second time competing in the show (last year she won second runner-up), but it wasn’t until right before the competition that she found out that no black teen had ever won.

“I found out the night before the final show, actually. It made me want to fight harder and to win for all the black girls around, not just for myself,” she told the outlet. “I didn’t feel less about my ability to win because no black girl had done it; it put a drive in me rather than a doubt.”

After the announcer named the Chicago native as the winner, she remained composed, confident and graceful, as seen in the video above.

“When they said my name, I was like, ‘Whoa! It’s me!’ I wasn’t expecting it, honestly,” she said. “My reaction video isn’t that good because I didn’t know what to do. It set in a couple days after.”

Bennet told the Tribune that after she was crowned, another black contestant was the first person to run up and give her a congratulatory hug.

“There were very few black girls competing,” Bennett said. “We were all close friends and talked about how it had to be the year for one of us to take it. No matter who, we wanted one of us to win.”

MLB starts diversity fellowships for women, people of color

Major League Baseball is starting a diversity fellowship program and will place about 20 selected candidates with teams and three with the sport’s central office.

Applications, limited to people of color and women, can be submitted from Friday through Nov. 17 and the individuals selected will be announced in April. People eligible include those who have earned a bachelor’s, master’s or related advanced degree within the last two years. The club program involves an 18-month commitment and the central office fellowships run for three years, including two in baseball operations and one in the league economics department.

“We knew we have to be a lot more deliberate on how we design a program,” said Renee Tirado, MLB’s vice president of talent acquisition, diversity & inclusion. “Diversity inclusion is an agenda for many organizations, so our competition is stiff.”

Among professional positions in MLB’s central office, 12.1 percent of employees were African-American, 10.2 percent Latino, 4.3 percent Asian and 29.3 percent women, The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport at the University of Central Florida said in April. Among team professional administration, 21.9 percent were people of color and 28.1 percent women, the report said.

“The fellowship program is a coordinated approach by MLB to recruit diverse graduating students at universities throughout the United States by offering them the opportunity to compete for a prestigious fellowship in the front office of an MLB club,” MLB Chief Legal Officer Dan Halem said. “The goal is to attract individuals who would not otherwise consider an MLB career without the structure and benefits offered by the fellowship program.”

Michael Jordan gives $7M to open medical clinics in poor areas of Charlotte

Hornets owner Michael Jordan is donating $7 million to launch two medical clinics in troubled Charlotte communities, in one of the largest gifts ever from the basketball legend with deep ties to North Carolina.

Novant Health is expected on Monday to announce Jordan’s personal gift, which will fund Novant Health Michael Jordan Family Clinics to be built in north and northwest Charlotte. One will be at 3149 and 3153 Freedom Drive; the other will be in the Brightwalk development on Statesville Avenue.

Officials said the clinics will target a crescent-shaped region, hugging roughly an area north of uptown’s skyscrapers, home to some of the city’s densest concentrations of poverty. Opening of the clinics is projected for late 2020.

Jordan spokeswoman Estee Portnoy said Jordan began having conversations with Winston-Salem-based Novant – for years the Hornets’ official health care provider – about 16 months ago as he sought ways to help poor populations in Charlotte.

She said Jordan was largely spurred by a 2014 study from Harvard and the University of California at Berkeley that found poor children in Charlotte have the worst odds of those in any big U.S. city to lift themselves out of poverty. That report, which stunned many in the community, led to the creation of a Charlotte-Mecklenburg task force charged with identifying ways to address the city’s economic-mobility problems.

“Michael really wanted to do something personally, he and his family, in the North Carolina area, separate from the work we’ve done with the Hornets,” Portnoy said, adding that the idea for the clinics specifically emerged during the Novant discussions.

In a statement, Jordan said he was proud to partner with Novant “to bring critical health services to under-served areas of Charlotte and the thousands of North Carolinians with limited access to health care.”

Jordan said he hoped the clinics “will help provide a brighter and healthier future for the children and families they serve.”

Quvenzhané Wallis, Oscar nominee at 9, is a published author at 14

Actress Quvenzhané Wallis is quickly compiling a resume that most adults would envy.

On Tuesday, Simon & Schuster released two children’s books by 14-year-old Quvenzhané, who garnered an Oscar nomination at age 9 for her performance in the movie “Beasts of the Southern Wild.”

“A Night Out With Mama” is a picture book inspired by Quvenzhané’s experience attending the Academy Awards in 2013, and “Shai & Emmie Star in Break an Egg” follows the adventure of two best friends at a performing arts school.

Co-written with Nancy Ohlin, “Break an Egg” is the first in a series of chapter books by Quvenzhané; the second book will be released in January.

Qulyndreia Wallis, the young actress’ mother, told the Associated Pressthat the collaboration with Ohlin was seamless.

“[Nancy] helped fine-tune [Quvenzhané’s] thoughts and put it together. From there, we would proofread and make sure it was said in a way she would say it and the books were formed,” her mother said.

“I really hope that people my age enjoy reading these books,” Quvenzhané said. “I’m excited about experiencing new things and sometimes it gets to the point where I might get a little obsessed with it. But I really enjoy writing, and I can’t wait to do more.”

Black Accessory Designers Alliance (BADA) presented the creations of accessory designers of color at recent New York Fashion Week Pop Up Soirée

BusinessEntertainmentTechnology
BADA

On Tuesday September 12, 2017, Black Accessory Designers Alliance™ (BADA) presented the creations of accessory designers of color at their semi-annual New York Fashion Week Pop Up Soirée.

The event, a celebration of talented, yet undiscovered artisans, took place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Unarthodox at 547 West 27 Street, Suite 300 in West Chelsea. Wilbur Pack, Jr., the co-founder of BADA, was among the designers showcasing the newest styles of his bag line SK WiLBUR. He says, “We are very proud to generate this opportunity for designers, like me, who would not normally be able to afford the cost of showing for New York Fashion Week. With BADA, we are able to pool our monies to reach the shared goal of shining a spotlight on each individual and our community as a whole.”

Ursallie Smith, the interior design dynamo behind Rococo Design Interiors and the mastermind behind Pillow Throw and Tuck™ decorative pillows, presented her home accessories line for the fourth time with BADA. “It’s gratifying to be a part of BADA sharing my aesthetic with a broad spectrum of people,” Smith admits. Velvet Lattimore, the owner of Vedazzling Accessories Boutique in DUMBO, Brooklyn and co-founder of BADA presented some of the special, one-of-a-kind, handcrafted accessory pieces that she’s collected as a retailer and champion of unsung designers. She says, “There is so much under-the-radar talent out here. With BADA and Vedazzling Accessories, I am able to introduce their work to the buying public and press, too.”

Joining BADA for NY Fashion Week for the first time was FULABA, a contemporary jewelry line of earrings and bracelets. Handcrafted and beautifully rendered in both silver and gold, these wearable works of art invoke the majesty of African queens. Haby Barry, the brand’s founder, is a Guinean American of Fulani descent who wants to share the traditions, nobility, and grace of her ancestors with the world. She is also empowering the people of Guinea by using her entrepreneurial endeavors to build economic opportunities for them. To shop her line, please visit www.fulaba.com.

Shavon Dorsey, the designer and CEO of her eponymous shoe brand, is ready to take her seat at the table with other shoe design sheroes like Charlotte Olympia, Tory Burch, and Tabitha Simmons. After years of gazing longingly at the shoe candy gracing the pages of magazines like Vogue and W, Shavon made the fearless move to create footwear that is easy on the pocketbooks of fashionistas like her and her girlfriends. Sandals, wedges, and pumps in bright, bold colors comprise the premier collection. Five head-turning styles that so deftly combine style with comfort are currently available for purchase on www.blueclosetboutique.com.

Sheryl Jones began her career in fine jewelry in 1999, after working for a decade in the entertainment industry as a film and television publicist and later as Vice President of Communications at MTV: Music Television. “I have always been passionate about fine gemstones’ transformative power and beauty,” she explains, “and dreamed of one day bringing music’s similar vitality to a fine jewelry collection of my own.” After working as an apprentice with one of Belgium’s finest diamond manufacturers, she struck out on her own with Sheryl Jones Designs in New York City’s Diamond District. Now this gem genius who has been dubbed “The Black Queen of Diamonds” is blazing her own trail as the only black woman operating her own brand of bling in The District. To check out some of her ogle-worthy pieces, visit www.sheryljonesjewels.com.

Tremaine Coates, the heartbeat of T’Da Couture, is a self taught bag and belt designer who picked up a needle and thread one day after work just a few short years ago and stitched up his first pristine leather bag. Now he’s weaving his innate talent into entrepreneurial gold with a collection of structured bags that are functional and beautifully rendered in luxurious leathers.The leather belts, in colors like cobalt and red, have a polished gold buckle featuring the company’s logo. They are perfect for both men and women. To place an order from the collection, please email tdacouturellc@gmail.com.

André Pierre’s passion for design was ignited at an early age when his maternal grandmother taught him his first stitch on fabric swatches. With determination and a focus on his studies at the New York Interior Design School and Atlanta Metropolitan Technical College, André soon became a sought after set decorator with over 75 Hollywood films to his credit including The Hunger Games series, Selma, and Baby Driver. André’s work can also be seen on the OWN cable series Greenleaf and several commercials for Samsung. Twelve years ago, this interior design dynamo established A Pierre Design, LLC decorating dozens of model homes and creating sought after home accessories. To see more about André, please visit his
website www.apierredesign.com.

ABOUT BADA
Black Accessory Designers Alliance, established in 2015, addresses a crippling divide in the fashion industry caused by a lack of meaningful opportunities for minority designers. We seek to elevate and increase the visibility of accessory businesses owned by designers of color by increasing opportunities for them to network with industry leaders and others. Our five main initiatives are:

The Bi-Annual New York Fashion Week Pop-Up Soiree
During NY Fashion Week, we present the work of emerging and established accessory designers of color and invite fashion industry leaders, traditional press, bloggers, and the public to become acquainted with them and their designs. The event and participating designers have been featured in respected publications, both online and print.

Panel Discussions and Networking Mixers
We host panel discussions and mixers throughout the year featuring up-and-coming designers and trailblazers who promote community development,collaboration,and cultivate networking opportunities. Handbag designer Monica Botkier, vintage style guru Jonathan Bodrick, celebrity wardrobe stylist Wouri Vice, and many others who are well-regarded in fashion have participated.

Internships and Mentoring
Because of the importance of demonstrating to young designers the viability of their art as a career, we offer internships to NYC-area high school and college students. We have fostered relationships with the High School of Fashion Industries, Harvey Milk School, Harlem School of the Arts, and Henry Street Settlement.

The Database of Accessory Designers of Color
As members of the community we serve, we often hear from potential consumers that they don’t know how to find products by designers of color. We are creating an online directory of designers in all accessory disciplines—including bags, contemporary jewelry, and millinery—that will be featured on our website www.badaunite.org.

The Store & E-Commerce Site
Items created by participating designers are sold at Vedazzling Accessories Boutique and on www.vedazzlingaccessories.com.

Donald Glover Is First Black Director To Win An Emmy In Comedy

Donald Glover continues to prove he’s one of the most versatile creators in American entertainment.

The 33-year-old actor, writer, director and musician (as Childish Gambino) already won two Golden Globes for creating and starring in the show “Atlanta” earlier this year. And at the 69th annual Emmy Awards on Sunday, he won yet another statue for directing.

After winning in the category for Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series he became the first black person to take home an Emmy for directing a comedy. He also personally earned Emmy nominations for being a lead actor and writing on the series, while “Atlanta” earned a nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series. (Glover is a producer on the show as well.)

As Glenn Whipp at the Los Angeles Times reported, “Donald Glover is also the first director to win for a show he acted in since Alan Alda won for ‘MASH’ in 1977.”

From Cookbooks to Cosmetics! Ayesha Curry Lands a CoverGirl Contract

Ayesha Curry is a CoverGirl!

The Food Network star of Ayesha’s Home Kitchenbestselling author and wife of NBA superstar Stephen Curry joins an A-list crew of celebrities including ZendayaKaty PerrySofia Vergara and the just-announced Issa Rae as the newest face of the makeup brand.

“My philosophy is all about seeking joy and creating balance in life. I’ve shared a lot about how I do this with food, family and faith, and now – through my partnership with CoverGirl,” Curry said in a release. “I want to share how makeup helps create those moments of happiness, confidence and self-expression.” She also posted to Instagram, writing in the caption that she couldn’t wait for her daughters to see her face in the makeup aisle at the drugstore.

Lena Waithe Becomes the First Black Woman to Win for Comedy Writing at the 2017 Emmy Awards

BusinessEducationEntertainment
LinkedIn
Lena Waithe

Lena Waithe just made Emmy Awards history by becoming the first Black woman to win for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series for Master of None. (She was also the first Black woman ever nominated in this category.)

This was a monumental moment in television history, and it wasn’t lost on the celebrities in the audience: Nearly everyone stood up and clapped for Waithe as she walked up to accept her prize.

Waithe’s acceptance speech was emotional; she took time to thank the slew of people in front of and behind the camera on Master of None. However, Waithe really won over the crowd toward the end of her speech when she gave an impassioned message to the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I see each and every one of you,” she said. “The things that make us different: those are our superpowers. Everyday when you walked out the door, put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world—because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren’t in it.”

Watch that part of her speech in the video, below:

Here Are the Trailblazing Black Women on TIME’S Lists of ‘Firsts’

Today, TIME magazine released its list of ‘Firsts’, which highlights 46 women who broke the glass ceiling in politics, athletics, medicine, business, the entertainment industry and more. Might we add, the list features a whole lot of Black girl magic. From media mogul Oprah Winfrey, to pioneering astronaut Mae Jemison, to visionary filmmaker Ava DuVernay, to tennis great Serena Williams.

“Our goal with Firsts is for every woman and girl to find someone whose presence in the highest reaches of success says to her that it is safe to climb, come on up, the view is spectacular,” said TIME of their new multimedia project.

Check out the groundbreaking Black women named on the list below:

1. Patricia Bath- first person to invent and demonstrate laserphaco cataract surgery

2. Ursula Burns -first Black woman to run a Fortune 500 company

Photo credit: Lonnie Major

3. Mo’Ne Davis- first girl to pitch a shutout and win a game in a Little League World Series

4. Gabby Douglas – first American gymnast to win solo and team all-around gold medals in a single Olympics

5. Ava DuVernay- first Black woman to direct a film nominated for a Best Picture Oscar

