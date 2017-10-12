African-American History Museum to be Honored With Forever Stamp

Government
LinkedIn

In honor of its first anniversary, the National Museum of African American History and Culture will be commemorated with a Forever Stamp by the U.S. Postal Service.

Deputy Postmaster General and Chief Government Relations Officer Ronald A. Stroman praised the D.C.-based museum for acknowledging African-American history in the U.S. and called the recognition of a stamp an honor.

“The National Museum of African American History and Culture is an American treasure that serves as a repository for the history of suffering, struggle and triumph of African Americans,” Stroman said in a statement to NBC News.

The stamp features a photo of the northwest corner of the museum, displaying the bronze-colored architecture designed by David Adjaye.

The museum, a Smithsonian institution, celebrated it’s one year anniversary on September 24 and has hosted close to three million visitors since it opened its doors. It is the first national museum “devoted to exploring and displaying the African-American story.” It was established by Congress in 2003.

Continue onto NBC News to read the complete article.

Obama Foundation searching for “diversity consultant”

Government
LinkedIn

The Obama Foundation announced on Friday a search for a “diversity consultant” to enforce minority contracting goals for the future Obama Presidential Center and to police pledges that jobs will flow to South and West Side residents.

This move comes as former President Barack Obama told local residents earlier in the month that his foundation will not sign any community benefits agreements with neighborhood groups who are skeptical that the foundation can keep its promises to the community.

In August, the foundation unveiled minority contracting goals and the firms in the running for the contract to manage the construction of the Obama Center, to be built in Jackson Park.

The foundation demanded that the winner commit to minority contracting and hiring benchmarks designed to benefit struggling residents on the South and West Sides of Chicago, including youths and ex-offenders and specifically residents of Woodlawn, South Shore and Washington Park.

However, what the foundation lacked in August was any plan to police enforcement of these goals — an important factor to prevent cheating and to uncover minority contracting fraud — not uncommon in Chicago — where firms use fronts to quality for the contracts.

In a statement the foundation said the “diversity consultant” should “demonstrate a verifiable record of implementing transparent and significant diversity and inclusion programs” and work with companies owned by minorities, women, veterans, the disabled and “individuals who identify as LGBTQ.”

The “diversity consultant” should have “a history of working with unions and engaging with underemployed populations including ex-offenders and youth to increase the pipeline of talent,” the foundation said.

The foundation is accepting applications until Oct. 13. The foundation is keeping more details of what the job will entail secret because in order to read the Request for Proposal — the central document for describing the foundation’s vision for the position — a non-disclosure agreement has to be submitted to the foundation.

Continue onto the Chicago Sun Times to read the complete article.

NASA Dedicates Facility In Honor Of ‘Hidden Figures’ Heroine Katherine Johnson

Government
LinkedIn

“We’re here to honor the legacy of one of the most admired and inspirational people ever associated with NASA.”

Katherine G. Johnson, the human computer behind some of NASA’s biggest advancements, attended the ribbon cutting of the research facility named in her honor on Friday.

The 99-year-old mathematician was thrust into the spotlight last year when the Oscar-nominated film “Hidden Figures” told the story of three black women who broke barriers at NASA.  Johnson, along with Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson, shattered the segregational norms within the agency in the 1960s to push forward some of the country’s greatest aerospace advancements.

The Katherine G. Johnson Computational Research Facility is a state-of-the-art facility run by NASA’s Langley Research Center. The building, which cost $23 million, will consolidate four of the organization’s data centers as a part of Langley’s 20-year revitalization plan.

“We’re here to honor the legacy of one of the most admired and inspirational people ever associated with NASA,” said Langley Director David Bowles in a press release. “I can’t imagine a better tribute to Mrs. Johnson’s character and accomplishments than this building that will bear her name.”

Johnson helped to calculate the coordinates for the very first human spaceflight and was the first woman in the organization to receive authorial credit on a research paper. Johnson calculated life-and-death analytical geometry equations to earn the respect of the white men who dominated the industry at the time.

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Six black women leading NC police departments make history

Government
LinkedIn

For the first time in North Carolina history, there are six female, African-American police chiefs.

Four of them are in the Triangle: Raleigh’s Cassandra Deck-Brown, Durham’s CJ Davis, Morrisville’s Patrice Andrews and Fayetteville’s Gina Hawkins.

“When I walked in today, I had to just stop for a second because I saw these women, and I thought, ‘Let me just soak it in,'” Andrews said when the four chiefs met for an interview with WRAL News.

From the first day of police academy, the chiefs said, they quickly got a reality check that they would have to work twice as hard to get through because they were women. Deck-Brown’s class at the Raleigh Police Department had only four women, which she says was a record at the time.

“We’ve broken a glass ceiling,” Deck-Brown said. “So, becoming chief, the honor is knowing that somebody else has that opportunity to get there.”

Davis and Hawkins started out at the Atlanta Police Department, where they said racial diversity wasn’t a problem, but there were only a handful of women.

Being two of only a few women made Davis and Hawkins feel like they had something to prove.

“Even far into our careers, it was always a proving game,” Davis said.

The same was true for Andrews.

“There was a proving ground,” Andrews said. “It wasn’t because I was a black woman. It was because I was a woman, and I think (everyone just wanted) to see, ‘What is she really made of?'”

Their first calls on duty shaped the type of officers they’d become. Both Hawkins and Deck-Brown dealt with death. Deck-Brown said she realized how a family grieves when a loved one dies, and Hawkins found how empathy in the face of death shows an officer’s humanity.

Continue onto WRAL to read the complete article.

Lockheed Martin Names Stephanie C. Hill Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Business Development

Government
LinkedIn

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) has appointed Stephanie C. Hill, 52, senior vice president for Corporate Strategy and Business Development and a corporate officer effective September 11, 2017.

In her new role, Hill will be responsible for global business strategies and overseeing the corporation’s efforts in identifying, assessing, qualifying, and pursuing new business opportunities.

“Stephanie is an experienced leader with more than 30 years of experience effectively leading teams, defining business strategies and delivering outstanding results for our customers,” said Lockheed Martin Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Marillyn A. Hewson. “I’m confident that under Stephanie’s leadership we will continue to strengthen our customer relationships and align our business strategies to adapt to the evolving global security environment.”

Hill is currently the vice president and general manager of Lockheed Martin’s Cyber, Ships & Advanced Technologies (CSAT) line of business for Rotary and Mission Systems where she is responsible for overseeing the strategy and execution of all CSAT programs. This includes the Littoral Combat Ship, fixed-wing mission systems, unmanned aerial systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance systems and cyber security solutions.

Since joining Lockheed Martin in 1987 as a software engineer, Hill has held a number of positions of increasing responsibility in two business areas and corporate, including: vice president and general manager of Information Systems & Global Solutions Civil business; vice president of Corporate Internal Audit; and vice president and general manager in Electronic Systems’ Mission Systems & Sensors business. Hill holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Computer Science and Economics from the University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Continue onto Pr Newswire to read the complete article.

First Black Men To Enlist As Marines Honored 75 Years Later

Government
LinkedIn

The first African Americans to ever serve in the Marine Crops were honored on Saturday during a special ceremony at Joe C. Davidson Park in Burlington, North Carolina.

For the 75th anniversary of Montford Point Marine Day ― which marks the day President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued an executive order to intregrate the Marines ― the Corps honored the black men who were trained at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina to become Marines in the 1940s.

Between 1942 and 1949, more than 20,000 servicemen received their basic training at Montford Point, according to the Camp Lejeune Globe. About 300 of them are still alive. Four of those men ― John Thompson, Cleo Florence, Robert Thomas and Mack Haynes ― were in attendance for Saturday’s ceremony, the Burlington Times News reports.

“When I went in in 1947, how things was then and how things have progressed and how they are today… there’s been a great change, but there still be more change and we may be able to have one nation under God and one people,” Thomas told WFMY.

Larry Hall, the secretary of the state Department of Military and Veteran Affairs, spoke to the audience about how significant it is to recognize these men, per the Times News.

“We stand on the shoulders of these great men and their families and the community that raised them,” Hall said. “And it is important for the new leaders to let future leaders stand on their shoulders as well.”

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

Portland mayor selects first African American woman to be next chief of police

Government
LinkedIn

Danielle Outlaw, a 19-year veteran of the Oakland Police Department who started as a police explorer when she was in high school, will serve as Portland’s next  chief, only the third outsider named to lead the Police Bureau.

Her appointment Monday by Mayor Ted Wheeler comes at a critical time when community and police relations are strained and the force faces a daunting list of federally mandated reforms.

The mayor said Outlaw shares his goals of improving bureau relationships with Portland’s communities of color, increasing diversity on the 950-member force and embracing equity.

Outlaw, 41, who has served as a deputy chief since 2013, rose to the top of a pool of 33 candidates who applied for the job. She becomes the first African American woman to head the bureau.

The mayor selected Outlaw after a national search that lasted less than three months and was conducted largely behind closed doors with input from a select group of community members.

“I have concrete goals for the Portland Police Bureau, all of them challenging to achieve,” Wheeler said in a statement. “I need a partner. I need a leader. More than that, I need someone with a passion for this work who will be in it for the long haul. Danielle Outlaw is that person.’

Continue onto Oregon Live to read the complete story.

Meet the youngest candidate looking to become New Orleans’ next Mayor

Government
LinkedIn

Hashim Walters is building the foundation for his mayoral campaign right where he played with his friends as a child.

“I played baseball right here in Norman Park,” Walters said. “I played basketball back here in that court with my friends.”

Thursday he shook hands with people in the park, letting those in his Algiers neighborhood know he is setting his sights on City Hall.

Walters believes those critics who believe he is not qualified as a candidate for Mayor should give him a chance.

“Why not run for Mayor?” Walters said, “There was a time where people said, JFK, that he was inexperienced. They didn’t think that he was qualified to run for president but for his two years in office, he did a great job.”

A graduate of Birmingham Southern College, Walters is the youngest mayoral candidate in this year’s election at 22 years old. It is a position, he believes, puts him at an advantage.

“I believe that people are ready for something different. A new style of politics,” Walters said.

He is using his youth as a means to get other millennials involved in local government.

“This is just a tool or a stepping stone to encourage more millennials to get involved in the political world here in New Orleans and also nationally as well,” Walters said.

Continue onto WWLTV News to read the complete article.

CMD-IT Announces 2017 Richard A. Tapia Award Winner Manuel Perez Quinones

Government
LinkedIn

Today, CMD-IT announced the recipient of the 2017 Richard A. Tapia Achievement Award for Scientific Scholarship, Civic Science and Diversifying Computing is Manuel Perez Quinones, Associate Dean, College of Computing and Informatics and Professor, Department of Software and Information Systems, University of North Carolina, Charlotte.

The Richard A. Tapia Award is awarded annually to an individual who demonstrates significant leadership, commitment and contributions to diversifying computing. “Manuel Perez Quinones has a long history of leadership with diversity and inclusion in computer science” said Valerie Taylor, CMD-IT Executive Director. “In addition to his excellent work in human-computer interaction, Manuel has created and led impactful programs for African-Americans, Latinos, LGBTQ, Native Americans, and women students in his role as an academic leader.  Most recently he created a Corporate Mentoring Program at UNC Charlotte for women freshmen students, matching them with female corporate representatives. He continues to co-manage the Hispanics in Computing listserv that he founded, which has over 400 members. Manuel’s work on increasing diversity in computer science has a profound impact on thousands of students, academics and industry professionals.”

The Richard A. Tapia award will be presented at the 2017 ACM Richard Tapia Celebration of Diversity in Computing Conference. Themed “Diversity: Simply Smarter,” the Tapia Conference will be held September 20-23 in Atlanta Georgia.  The Tapia Conference is the premier venue to bring together students, faculty, researchers and professionals from all backgrounds and ethnicities in computing to promote and celebrate diversity in computing. The Tapia Conference is sponsored by the Association of Computing Machinery (ACM) and presented by the Center for Minorities and People with Disabilities in IT (CMD-IT).

The Tapia conference sponsors include Platinum Sponsors Cornell Computing and Information Science, Cornell Tech, Georgia Tech, Microsoft, Mozilla, Stanford Engineering, and UC Berkeley. Platinum Government Supporters include the National Science Foundation, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Oak Ridge National Laboratory, Los Alamos National Laboratory, Brookhaven National Laboratory and Argonne National Laboratory.  Gold Sponsors include Anita Borg Institute, GE Digital, GE Healthcare, IBM, Kennesaw State University, Lyft, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Northrup Grumman, Square, USC Viterbi School of Engineering, and Virginia Tech.

For more information and to register for the Tapia Conference, visit www.tapiaconference.org.

About CMD-IT

The vision of CMD-IT is to contribute to the national need for an effective workforce in computing and IT through inclusive programs and initiatives focused on minorities and people with disabilities. CMD-IT’s vision is accomplished through its mission to insure that underrepresented groups are fully engaged in computing and IT, and promotes innovation that enriches, enhances and enables underrepresented communities. For more information, please visit www.cmd-it.org.

Aja Brown, Compton’s Youngest Mayor, Re-Elected For Second Term

Government
LinkedIn

Aja Brown, the incumbent mayor of Compton, California, has been re-elected to lead the city for a second term.

The 35-year-old ― who made history in 2013 at age 31 when she was elected as the city’s youngest mayor ever ― won about 60 percent of the vote, defeating former Mayor Omar Bradley in Tuesday’s election, KABC reported.

During the primary, Brown won by 20 points, a little less than what she needed to avoid a runoff with Bradley, according to KABC. Brown’s campaign strategy was to stress the work that she started and needed to finish in order to improve Compton via a “12-Point Plan.” That includes youth development, economic growth, culture and arts, safety and infrastructure.

Bradley’s conviction for misusing city funds after he left office in 2001, though overturned on an appeal, didn’t help his campaign. Brown told the local outlet that after the city “overcom[ing] decades of corruption,” it’s time for progress.

“Our unemployment rate has dropped from 18.5 percent to 7 percent so we’re focusing on the last 7 percent to make sure Compton residents are involved in the beautiful restoration of our city,” Brown said.

Brown doubled down on her promises to “build a better Compton” in a post-victory statement on Wednesday.

“Throughout this campaign, we witnessed the love that Compton residents have for their city and the interest they have in our shared vision for Compton’s future,” said Brown, who’s campaign slogan was “Let’s Finish The Work.”

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read more about Aja’s work in Compton.

Admiral Sylvia Trent-Adams Becomes First Black Nurse to Serve as US Surgeon General

Government
LinkedIn

Hampton University alumna Rear Adm. Sylvia Trent-Adams is the first African-American non-physician to serve as acting US Surgeon General. Recognized as  “America’s Doctor,” Admiral Trent-Adams is responsible for communicating the best scientific information available on how to improve the country’s health.

A 24-year veteran of the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps (USPHS)—a group of more than 6,700 public health professionals working throughout the federal government – Trent-Adams served as the agency’s chief nurse officer from 2013 until 2016, advising the department on the recruitment, assignment, deployment and retention of nurse professionals.

Trent-Adams graduated from Hampton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing in 1987 before pursuing an M.S. in Nursing and Health Policy and a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

She formerly was a nurse officer in the Army and also served as a research nurse at the University of Maryland. She joined the Commissioned Corps of the Public Health Service in 1992 and served as the deputy associate administrator for the HIV/AIDS bureau of the Health Resources and Services Administration before joining the surgeon general’s office.

Continue onto The Walkers Legacy to read the complete article.

April Ryan Named NABJ Journalist Of The Year, Honored As A ‘True Trailblazer’

Government
LinkedIn

Journalist April Ryan’s impressive body of work and cutting analysis has landed her a top honor in her field.

The National Association of Black Journalists announced Tuesday that Ryan has been named the organization’s 2017 Journalist of the Year, an annual award given to a black journalist with a distinguished resume including in-depth work that is of importance to people of the African diaspora.

Ryan, who has been a White House correspondent for American Urban Radio Networks since 1997, is the only black female reporter covering urban issues from the White House, NABJ reported. With over 30 years of experience, Ryan has helped to provide media coverage of the nation’s last three presidents and also just recently signed with CNN as a political analyst.

April Ryan is a true trailblazer and truth seeker. She’s dogged and unapologetic about her pursuit of the story,” NABJ President Sarah Glover said in a statement on Tuesday. “In the White House press corps circle, where too few black women have been given an opportunity to report, April has excelled and persevered in spite of the many obstacles she has confronted. Her work has risen to the top.”

Continue onto the Huffington Post to read the complete article.

The LGBT Asylum Project

Government
LinkedIn

The LGBT Asylum Project is non-profit organization exclusively dedicated to providing pro-bono legal representation for LGBT immigrants who are fleeing persecution and seeking asylum in the United States.

Immigration attorneys Okan Sengun and Brooke Westling founded the San Francisco based organization, which had its official public launch in June 2016.

The Board of Directors includes experts in immigration, law, business, finance, LGBT advocacy, and most recently, LGBT immigrants who have successfully completed the asylum process.

The organization was recently honored by BALIF (Bay Area Lawyers for Individual Freedom) with the 2017 Legal Service Award. www.balif.org

Upcoming events include:

2nd Annual Friendraiser – Sunday, April 30 from 4:00-7:00 pm at Qbar, 456 Castro St., San Francisco. Celebrate our first year of success, learn more about what’s to come, and get to know our international LGBT community.

www.facebook.com/events/1174233019354821/

The LGBT Asylum Project will be a beneficiary of San Francisco’s premier Pride event, The Juanita MORE! Pride Party – Sunday, June 25 from noon to 10:00 pm at 620 Jones St., San Francisco. Purchase tickets or become a sponsor at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/juanita-more-pride-party-2017-tickets-31689106972?aff=es2

For more information about The LGBT Asylum Project, go to:

www.cipsf.org

Join The LGBT Asylum Project Facebook community at:

www.facebook.com/LGBTAsylumProject

The LGBT Asylum Project video:

www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzXtMSD9FJk

America's Leading African American Business and Career Magazine