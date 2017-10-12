3 Questions To Ask As Soon As Your Work-Life Balance Starts Slipping

Sometimes it’s because you have more work to do. But other times it’s because your habits and preferences have come into conflict without you realizing it.
Perhaps the defining feature of work-life balance is its tenuousness. For too many people, avoiding job-related burnout takes some combination of smart career choices, constant vigilance, and dumb luck. But it shouldn’t really be this way.
One of the reasons work-life balance may feel so elusive–and so at risk of sliding through your fingers the second a new project lands in your lap, or when your personal life takes an unexpected turn–is because certain preferences or habits in our lives inevitably shift without us realizing it, creating internal conflict. So the key to regaining balance isn’t necessarily to overhaul how you manage your time or to automate everything you possibly can (though sometimes that can help, too).
Instead, you need to resolve that hidden conflict–and you can start by asking yourself these three questions.
1. IS MY WORK (STILL) FULFILLING ENOUGH?
If you’re constantly worried about spending too many hours in the office, it may not just be because you suddenly have gobs of work to do. Indeed, many people feel confused about why they feel so overworked when not much has drastically changed in their work lives.
Rather, you might feel like you’re working too hard because your job isn’t sufficiently rewarding–monetarily or otherwise. As a result, your work experience becomes more emotionally and physically draining than it used to be. Or alternatively, you might actually be spending more hours at the office than you need to for much the same reason: because your lack of fulfillment and passion is making you less productive.
Indeed, many people–from executives and entrepreneurs to artists and law-enforcement officials–spend long hours working without ever feeling like their work-life balance is a problem. Sure, it might be easy to dismiss these folks as workaholics with unhealthy obsessions, but that doesn’t change the fact that working long hours doesn’t negatively affect them. On the contrary, it fulfills them.
So rather than immediately looking for things you can cut out of your work life, try asking yourself a bigger question: “Does my job truly hold meaning for me?” Maybe it used to, but your interests have changed. Or perhaps the jobhas changed in a way that no longer squares with your sense of purpose. Whatever the reason, be honest with yourself, and consider whether it’s time to explore new opportunities or even a different career altogether.
You knew it would happen. The thrill of being a recent college graduate is starting to wear off, and reality is starting to kick in. It is now time to get a “real” job. You know what you want to do, but you’re not sure of the steps you need to take to land the perfect position.
Below for some basic tips on making the successful leap from college graduate to working professional:
Since a lot of places allow you to apply for a job online, is a résumé important anymore?
Yes. Often interviews and positions are secured through résumé referral or networking, which means a well-crafted résumé is essential. A résumé is also important to take to any in-person interview or job fair. It is always a good idea for any candidate to have an up-to-date résumé. Also remember to update your LinkedIn profile.
What should I put in a cover letter?
These should be written as business letters and separate from the body of an email. This letter should include the correct position you are seeking and examples of your skills.
Often candidates will write about personal attributes or characteristics, such as “hard working” or “dedicated,” which are more challenging to prove on paper. Avoid those and instead list skills and experiences with examples in your cover letter. Cover letters are not always requested or required, however, you want to be ready if asked to submit one.
Do I need to inform people if I put them down as a reference? Yes. You should always ask for permission at least a week in advance and ask “could you supply or serve as a good reference for me?” Send your references a copy of your résumé and speak to them in person or by phone. Make sure you let them know specifically where you are applying for jobs or at least the types of positions you are applying for.
Is it too late to think about internships since I have already graduated?
No. Internships often lead to job offers. That is your foot in the door, depending upon the sector.
Should I take a job I hate just to get “my foot in the door” of a good company?
If you hate the job, you will hate the company. It is difficult to be qualified for or receive an offer for a job you hate.
Is it a waste of time to apply at a company that doesn’t have any current openings?
That depends on the company and person receiving your résumé or application. If you do send someone your résumé, make sure that you follow up. Good managers will hold onto good résumés for future openings.
Should I call a company to make sure they received my application? Yes. Most people do not do this, but it helps to do so if you have not heard back from an employer or recruiter. Email can get lost or overlooked. This assumes you can follow up and are encouraged to do so. Think carefully about what you want to say prior to following up.
Some online ads discourage calls to follow up. Most online ads lead to no interview and thus, no job.
The best method to get the job offer is through networking or résumé referral (someone you know refers or delivers your resume/application). In that case, follow-up should feel like a natural part of the process.
LOS ANGELES (October 2, 2017) – Anita L. DeFrantz is a Bronze medal-winning Olympic rower; Attorney; Activist; Vice President of the International Olympic Committee; Multiple Sclerosis fighter;Speaker; and Humanitarian.
She has been a trailblazer as an Olympic athlete, during a time when women – especially women of color – were invisible.
Today, DeFrantz unveils her fascinating life and significant accomplishments in her new book My Olympic Life: A Memoir. Readers will find this modern-day heroine provides a wealth of inspiration and encouragement in these pages, and not just for current and aspiring athletes, women and minorities.
Gloria Steinem said, “Just reading My Olympic Life will make your heart race, your mind expand, and your hopes rise. That’s the kind of life Anita DeFrantz has lived, as a child in an activist family, an Olympic champion fighting for fairness, and a leader challenging limits of race and sex. Everyone needs her story…”
With unwavering tenacity, Anita L. DeFrantz has fought against sexual harassment, helped to change outdated gender verification rules, cracked down on doping, influenced new eligibility requirements, and helped maintain the integrity of the Olympic Movement. She even took on President Jimmy Carter when he tried to use the Olympics as a political forum during the Cold War.
Surely, it is DeFrantz’s boldness, clarity of vision and personal courage that has led this exemplary woman to rise to become the seventh-ranking member in seniority of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). She currently serves on the IOC Executive Board, and as one of the IOC’s four Vice Presidents.
In this riveting book, co-authored with five-time New York Times bestselling author Josh Young, DeFrantz reveals how she emerged from racist threats during her Indiana childhood to exhibiting unwavering leadership and ever-growing influence in Olympic circles to fight sexual harassment and racism, grow women’s Olympic sports, influence new eligibility requirements, change outdated gender verification rules, and more. She even delves into hot-button Olympic issues like doping and political scandals.
Reading My Olympic Life will reveal why DeFrantz has been named one of the “150 Women Who Shake the World” by Newsweek and one of the “101 Most Influential Minorities in Sports” by Sports Illustrated.
Much more than a celebration of advancements in women’s or civil rights, more than a tale of her Olympic victories, My Olympic Life reveals how one motivated, courageous, and passionate person can truly help change the world.
Ever wanted to grace the offices of Olivia Pope & Associates or Sterling Cooper? It turns out you might be cut out for the life of Scandal’s Olivia Pope or Mad Men’s Don Draper after all.
Our favorite TV shows say a lot about us—and they may offer hints to the careers we’ll find most satisfying. The infographic below shows the various careers of characters on some of television’s most beloved shows. The question is, are their career choices the right ones for you, too?
Find your favorite and see which courses, majors and careers are perfect for you.
Forty-four major law firms and 55 corporate legal departments are teaming up to boost diversity in the legal profession by drawing on two inspirational figures: the late Dan Rooney, beloved owner of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Arabella Mansfield, a 19th century women’s rights activist who became the first American woman admitted into the legal profession in 1869.
The ‘Mansfield Rule’ is a data-driven, modified version of the Rooney Rule, which was proposed by Dan Rooney and adopted by the NFL in 2003. At first, the rule required NFL teams to interview at least one minority candidate to fill head coaching vacancies. Eventually, it was expanded to include general manager positions and female candidates. In its first 10 years the Rooney Rule ushered in some real gains — but over time, its impact began to wane.
The new rule takes the old rule’s shortcomings into account. It was clear the Rooney Rule didn’t go far enough, says Caren Ulrich Stacy, the CEO of Diversity Lab, a research outfit that is experimenting with ways to improve diversity ratios in the legal profession. The Mansfield Rule, which is one of the diversity initiatives the Lab has helped shape, will measure whether firms are actively considering diverse candidates for at least 30% of open leadership and governance roles. In other words, if you have a slate of 10 potential hires, three need to be people of color or women. “Research shows that 30% in a candidate pool is a real tipping point,” says Stacy.
The new rule is clear about what a “governance role” actually is. Stacy ticks off a list: “Managing partner, chairperson, practice group leader, office head, compensation committee, policy committee, executive committee, equity partner — anything that has governance and leadership responsibilities associated with it has to hit the 30% consideration threshold,” she says.
Stacy has gone to the mattresses before over diversity. She spent 25 years as the head of talent for various law firms before heading out on her own. Diversity Lab is her second venture. “I spent all this time hiring lawyers and half of them worked out and half didn’t,” she says, “I thought, ‘there must be a better way to think about this.’” She turned to data, research and behavioral science. “Other industries are doing a lot of research and development around talent, so why not apply that thinking to the law?”
It’s a big issue. While the gender balance for first-year lawyers is roughly equal, “by the time they get to equity partnership, about nine or 10 years down the road, only about 16% are women.” Attorneys of color, particularly women, are up against a more substantial problem. “It’s not so much a leaky pipeline, though we lose plenty of attorneys of color along the way,” she says. “It’s that there is no pipeline.”
One of the best aspects of the Mansfield Rule is that it was designed, in part, by actual lawyers. Last year, Diversity Lab held a Women In Law Hackathon in collaboration with Stanford Law School and Bloomberg Law, in search of new, scalable inclusion ideas. Some 54 senior-level partners from law firms across the U.S. worked in virtual teams of six, with two expert advisors and assistance from a Stanford Law student, for six months. The teams presented their ideas in a high-energy pitch event in front of big league judges, including Tony West, Pepsico’s General Counsel and Alan Bryan, Walmart’s senior associate general counsel. While the Mansfield Rule was the big winner, four other ideaspresented that day are also being developed at the Diversity Lab.
Because so many firms participated in the hackathon, the Mansfield Rule had a built-in, receptive audience from the get-go. The inaugural participants now have 12 months to prove the idea’s merit. Any firm that can demonstrate they adhered to the guidelines throughout the year will become Mansfield Rule certified. This distinction comes with a real perk: the candidates hired or promoted through the process are eligible to attend a two-day client forum in 2018, attended by 55 corporate in-house legal honchos there to network, mentor and perhaps offer lucrative new business. Among those committed are representatives from 3M, Cargill, Facebook, Ford, Google, Medtronic, Salesforce, Target and Walmart.
“We believe that diversity delivers better results,” said Julie Gruber, executive vice president and global general counsel of Gap Inc. said in a statement.“We’ve worked for years to help drive meaningful diversity at our preferred law firm providers, and supporting the Mansfield Rule Client Forum is an important next step in this work.”
Nearly everyone has a cell phone. These devices can make our lives easier. They keep us connected to other people and send us continual information. However, there is a time to use them and when we should put them away.
We are all guilty of checking emails, sending text messages, and surfing the web when we were interacting with other people. People do this in meetings, on conference calls, and when grabbing lunch with colleagues. Sometimes we do it out of necessity, but often we do it out of a sense of self-importance.
Let us be honest about this practice. Most of the time it is rude, disrespectful, and annoying. People can tell when you are half listening to them, and they can literally see you pull out your mobile device when they are midsentence. Your behavior is inescapable.
It is time for more of us to start unplugging and reconnecting with people. Why? You could be sending signals that you do not intend — signals that could have negative repercussions on your professional advancement. When you offend people, they take it personally. They tend to remember and stop liking you.
So what messages are you sending when you do not fully engage with others and have your nose in your phone? What is that potential negative blowback from being unable to electronically disconnect?
Sending the Message — I’m Not Listening & You Aren’t Important
Here is the bottom line — people want you to listen when they speak. They do not want to feel like they are talking to themselves. Also, your colleagues do not want to have to repeat themselves at a later time because you missed pertinent information. This wastes their time and is inefficient.
If you cannot actively listen and participate in key conversations, you are saying that the people around the table are not important to you. Your actions are indicating that your collective work is less important than what is in your phone, and that you lack self-awareness and “home training.” You may not want people to assume you are narcissistic, but your actions by their very nature may indicate otherwise.
Therefore, if you are in a planning session at work and brainstorming your team’s next big project, it is the perfect time to disconnect from your phone. Not only will you be perceived as being a more involved team player, but you will actually end up being just that — involved. Go figure!
Relationships Require Facetime — So Stop Showing People the Top of Your Head!
To build relationships with colleagues and clients, you actually need to show up and be present. We may live in a virtual world, but relationships need real facetime. There is no substitute for direct involvement and going beyond virtual experiences. Start living and working more in the moment.
You cannot build strong and lasting relationships if you only connect with people virtually. You should strike while the iron is hot and connect with the people physically around you. If you are half engaged with someone else virtually while you have a live human being in front of you, it is a missed opportunity that you elected to squander.
Genuine human connection requires being mentally engaged and showing that you are a full participant in conversations. The best way to form strong relationships is to put the gadgets away so you can become an active listener in real time.
Whatever It Is, It Can Wait!
Unless someone is literally about to die, it is an emergency, or the company or a client relationship is on the verge of falling apart, those texts and emails can wait an hour or two. The world will not crumble if people have to wait a little longer to hear back from you because you are in a meeting. However, what will start to deteriorate is how you are perceived by your fellow team members when you cannot pay attention when others speak.
For those special instances when something truly is urgent that requires your immediate attention, you should alert your colleagues that you have a time-sensitive matter that you are handling simultaneously. This allows you to manage expectations. You should only check your phone periodically. Do not remain glued to your device checking and responding to messages every few minutes. You should only look for messages specifically relating to that urgent topic. Everything else can wait.
However, if you use this “urgency” excuse often, then people will catch onto you. They will believe this is simply how you always operate. Colleagues may become annoyed and think you are just rude and disrespectful. This will become part of your narrative and brand, and who they think you are.
Final Thoughts
While you may try to convince yourself that you can multitask, please do not fool yourself. You will end up doing two things poorly instead of one thing exceptionally well. At the end of the day, everyone wants to feel respected and heard. A good method to signal that you think what your coworkers have to say is important and that their time is valued is to check your cell phone at the door.
Not only will your bonds with your colleagues and clients grow, but you will be more engaged in what takes place around you. You will find that as you increasingly fully engage, it will pay positive dividends in your career and the relationships you develop.
If you resist change and are incapable of disconnecting, then ask yourself this — why would anyone want to invite you to the next client meeting or task you on the next major project if you are oblivious or indifferent to the impact that your phone etiquette and behavior has on the team?
Most people choose to do an MBA degree after concerted deliberation and meticulous planning. A full-time MBA at one of the world’s top business schools can cost anywhere between $30,000 and $200,000, depending on the program length and location you opt for.
When proceeding through a checklist of reasons “for” and “against” enrolling in the degree, one encouraging point to consider is the continued buoyancy of the MBA employment market. Between 2015 and 2016, opportunities for graduates around the world grew by 13%.
To help with the “pro” side of your checklist, here are seven of the most common reasons why candidates choose an MBA, based on responses given to the QS Applicant Survey.
Career acceleration and career change Most candidates aiming for an MBA apply because they want to improve their career prospects.
The post-MBA career change also appears to be a growing trend. On the premeditated end of the scale, 40% of candidates choose to do an MBA degree because they aim to change the industry they work in, their job function, their location, or a combination of these three.
In cases where the economy or business is disrupted, the MBA qualification can give students greater flexibility by opening them up to more avenues of opportunity.
The acquisition of new skills The MBA degree has experienced something of a transformation over the last few decades, as top business schools remold their business management curricula to fine-tune course contents to the evolving demands of both MBA employers and the global economy.
Today’s MBA employers place importance in interpersonal, leadership, strategic thinking and communication skills. For the 59% of applicants who indicated that they want to acquire new skills, it’s comforting to know that the top business schools focus on teaching what’s relevant and what’s in demand. MBA graduates entering today’s workforce are likely to be better equipped as leaders, communicators and business strategists.
Increasing salary potential and return on investment (MBA ROI) Students want a return on their investment (MBA ROI), yet, fewer than a third (30%) of QS’s applicant respondents cited an increase in salary as a primary reason for doing an MBA. Calculating the financial side of your MBA ROI isn’t a precise science and does depend on numerous factors, such as the wage forgone when you leave your existing job to study, the cost of the MBA program you finally choose, measured against the salary you will achieve as a graduate.
The large majority of candidates do earn a higher salary post-MBA, according to QS’s 2015 research into MBA ROI.
Starting your own business Around 31% of applicants choose the MBA degree because they consider setting up their own business. Many top business schools offer specializations in entrepreneurship, and more institutions seem to be catering to student demand by building innovation hubs and startup labs where experts can support and guide, and peers can brainstorm.
Top business schools and growing a professional network Half of applicants aim to build a professional network. It is estimated that as many as 85% of today’s jobs are filled through networking. Most, if not all, business schools promote the sizes of their alumni network and advertise it at as a key selling point on their websites.
The chance to make a difference within an organization Some companies and organizations are willing to partly or fully sponsor their employee’s MBA study. Part-time, online and executive MBA program formats all enable students to work and study in parallel. Much of what is learned in a classroom setting can then be immediately applied in the workplace, allowing candidates to make an impact on business operations as early as week one (to the likely approval of senior management).
The educational value of the MBA qualification and self-development In QS’s applicant survey, self-development and educational value are the primary motivators for 28% of applicants. An MBA isn’t purely a qualification on paper—it is the entire student experience, the skills and new information learned, the people and faculty met along the way, and knowledge that can offer career leverage in the short term and contribute toward an MBA graduate’s success throughout a lifetime.
We all know John Legend as the uber talented singer, songwriter, music producer, and family man married to his gorgeous model wife, Chrissy Teigen, and their baby, but do we know the real John Legend? Catapulting onto the world stage in 2004 with his Grammy Award nominated album, “Get Lifted,” Legend has utilized his stardom to effect change on a larger stage.
Not satisfied with sharing the spotlight alone, Legend has become a leading voice for diversity in Hollywood, among other issues, such as the “Black Lives Matter” campaign.
In 2015, Legend received a coveted Oscar award for his collaboration with hip-hop recording artist and actor Common on the song “Glory” for the acclaimed movie Selma. While it would be easy for Legend to take his 8 ½-pound, 24-karat gold Oscar statuette and run, Legend has used his Hollywood power to challenge the industry to do better.
In an interview with E Online, Legend spoke passionately about the issue of diversity in Hollywood, stating that he thinks “it’s important for the Academy to come closer to reflecting what the real population looks like…I don’t think it’s the Academy’s responsibility solely because so much of the Academy is fed by who’s working in the industry, and if people aren’t getting jobs in the industry, they can’t be in the Academy because they aren’t working,” he explained. “It runs through Hollywood, and it’s a bigger problem than the Oscars themselves and a bigger issue than just the Academy’s membership.”
Showing his own commitment to diversity, just recently, Legend partnered with the virtual reality start-up Baobab Studios to create a new virtual reality series called Rainbow Crow. The series is based on a Native American folk tale that follows a singing crow (voiced by Legend) on its journey of self-discovery and acceptance in a rainforest. Legend told the Screen Daily that the film’s messages can apply to people “from all walks of life.” “Rainbow Crow brings storytelling and music together in a way no one else has yet in virtual reality,” he said. “It’s an incredible medium for inspiring a journey of self-discovery and finding your way in times [of] darkness.”
Rainbow Crow comes on the heels of Legend producing and starring in the 2016 Oscar-nominated film La La Land, and being the executive producer of the WGN America top-rated show Underground, which tells the story of a group of enslaved people attempting to escape slavery.
As a further example of his commitment to diversity in the arts, in 2015, Legend teamed with the A&E Network and other music stars Pharrell Williams and Alicia Keys for a one-hour special entitled “Shining a Light: Conversations on Race and America.” The special brought nationwide attention to the issues facing members of the Charleston, Baltimore, and Ferguson communities. Committed to those on the frontlines of these issues, to the surprise of protesters, Legend and his wife sent food trucks to the site of a Black Lives Matter New York protest to help feed and encourage the protesters.
Legend’s work does not end with his activism. He also is on several nonprofit boards, including the Equality Project, Stand for Children, Teach for America, the Harlem Village Academies, and PopTech, a unique innovation network dedicated to accelerating the positive impact of world-changing people, projects, and ideas.
Inspired by his song “Show Me,” in 2007, Legend established the nonprofit, “The Show Me Campaign,” birthed out of his desire to break the cycle of poverty through proven solutions and by impacting education and preparing young adults for the future through partnerships with other nonprofits, such as Teach for America and Teach for All, and Harlem Village Academies.
When InStyle Magazine asked Legend in 2015 why he supports educational causes, Legend responded, “I grew up in a family that didn’t have a lot of money, but I knew education was the path to success.”
Legend also doubles as the national spokesperson for Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a nonprofit organization that assists the next generation of minority business leaders. In partnership with Samsung, Legend supports education initiatives with a special focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). For example, in 2011, Legend partnered with Samsung for a $1M education initiative for the best community-driven curriculum.
Legend also is passionate about issues of mass incarceration. Under “The Show Me Campaign” organization, Legend started the #FreeAmerica campaign, which focuses on criminal prison reform and bringing an end to mass incarceration.
Legend has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the 2010 BET Humanitarian of the Year honoree, and in 2015, a Triumph Awardee for his philanthropy and community service.
Recognizing the importance of having great role models and mentors, earlier this year, Legend told Billboard Magazine that he counts the great musician and philanthropist Quincy Jones among his role models. He stated, “He’s hugely influential to me, and he’s always been a role model to me. Both of us have been in a position where music has opened up a lot of doors for us and given us a lot of influence, and we wanted to carry that into other areas and particularly into film because music and film are so related.”
Perhaps most interesting about Legend is that he comes from humble beginnings. Born John Roberts Stephens in Springfield, Ohio, Legend’s mother was a seamstress and his father a factory worker and former National Guardsman. Like many artists, he first started singing in his church choir at the age of 4, and he started playing the piano at the age of 7. He also directed his church choir for many years and in college was musical director of a co-ed jazz and pop a cappella group called the Counterparts.
Destined for greatness, Legend was both smart and popular as a young child and teen. At a young age, he won his local spelling bee competition. In high school, he was student body president and prom king. Interestingly, Legend was homeschooled for many years by his mother.
After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania, where he studied English with an emphasis on African-American literature, Legend moved to New York City, where he pursued his passion for music, while also working as a management consultant for the Boston Consulting Group. Legend had his big break when he met singer Lauryn Hill and had the opportunity to play piano on her beloved song “Everything is Everything.” He later met then rising hip-hop artist Kanye West and was the voice on some of West’s most celebrated early songs. And right before his shows, Legend likes to eat rotisserie chicken — go figure!
So as aspiring leaders and change agents, what do we learn from Legend?
Nothing comes easy — it requires hard work, dedication, and believing in your vision
Sometimes you must pull double duty — working a job, while also doing other things to pursue your true passion
When opportunity knocks, be prepared and ready to take the bull by the horns
To whom much is given, much is required
And most importantly, Legend teaches us that we must have a cause that we are willing to live and stand for. Legend said it best when he said, “When we think about equality and freedom and justice, we know we’ve got more work to do, and we’re going to do that work. We want to do that work, and we hope that our song is inspiration for those who want to do that work as well.”
We applaud and thank Legend for his gift of music to our world. More importantly, we applaud and thank him for his contribution of his time, money, and resources to issues and causes that matter, serving as an example for us all.
Cisco’s Larry Satterfield has a vision for the company: He wants to use technology to increase diversity, inclusion, and productivity in the workplace. As Video Sales Specialist, Satterfield knows that Cisco is in a perfect position to implement collaboration technology to achieve those goals. With more than 20 years in sales, Satterfield brings his knowledge of technology to Cisco’s sales department.
Can you tell us about your career path at Cisco?
I started my career at Cisco in 2010 as a result of Cisco’s acquisition of Tandberg. My initial role was Area Vice President in Telepresence Sales. In the summer of 2012, I left to join Acano, a software and hardware infrastructurestart up. As Acano’s Global Sales leader, I helped to build a business that was doing about $50M in revenue with over 2000 enterprise and federal customers. Then, in the middle of our third year in business, Cisco purchased the company for $700M, and I accepted an offer to return as Area Vice President for Spark video sales.
How do you see technology’s role in influencing corporate culture now and in the future?
Technology will continue to explode and increase productivity in the workplace. The influence on corporate culture will depend on the company. There are those companies that will embrace the new ways of communicating and collaborating, and those are the companies that I believe will thrive with high levels of employee satisfaction. Teams will be able to work and collaborate around the globe without tremendous sacrifice to their families and other interests. Corporate cultures will become globalized in a richer way than just financials. More and more, collaboration solutions are making cross-GEO teams the norm rather than the exception.
How will Cisco technology specifically factor into that future, and how will it drive more inclusion? Cisco is already enabling inclusion and innovation through our collaboration technology, such as WebEx and TelePresence. And we’re continuing to lead in this area with new solutions like Cisco Spark Board — a digital whiteboard, wireless presentation device, and video unit all in one. Spark Board has the potential to greatly impact inclusion, especially for the K-12 and higher education markets. It will provide diverse students with access to rich technology long before they enter the workforce. And its video capability enables inclusion and collaboration across organizations, regardless of where teams physically reside. At Cisco, we believe a diverse and inclusive work culture is fundamental, but enhanced collaboration is where the ROI is realized.
Can you describe any situations from your own career that involved obstacles or bias you had to overcome and share what you learned from those situations?
My career has been full of roadblocks, but also sponsorship from mentors who took an interest in my potential. As a young African American guy selling technology, I figured out early that building relationships with clients would not be easy. I could not count on familiarity (similar background) and would have to do more to gain the trust of my potential clients. Not only did I have to understand my product and the customers’ needs better than my competitors, I had to execute at a higher level of responsiveness to gain credibility. The social aspect of selling did not appear to be available to me. I recall one of my original sales leaders commenting that my expense reports were always low in comparison to my peers. I did not take clients to lunch or dinner as much as they did. It was eye-opening because I did invite clients out, but for the most part, they preferred to meet in the office. Therefore, social selling was never a great option for me. As I gained credibility with my clients by demonstrating a thorough understanding of the technology and how it would help their environment, I was able to overcome my competitors. At the end of the day, most clients chose what was best for their company over who they were most friendly with. I am sure I lost a few deals because of familiarity, but I think I won more deals due to my credibility and my ability to create trusted relationships as a result of my knowledge and preparation.
As a leader, what general advice do you have for someone just starting out or looking for a new career path?
The most important advice I could give to someone just starting out is to pick something you have a strong aptitude for and where your experience and training provides value. This requires a great deal of self-awareness, which can be developed over time and throughout your career. Second, pick a career that can start you on a journey to financial independence. Third, do not limit yourself to a specific geography. Broaden your scope so your opportunities are more abundant. Finding the right career can be competitive, so the more opportunities you have the better.
How is Cisco supporting inclusion and collaboration in the workplace?
In my 35-year career, there are two companies that truly viewed inclusion as significant to the success of the company achieve revenue and its ability to achieve revenue and profit goals. Cisco is one of those companies. The commitment to diversity and inclusion of women and minorities is on display every day at Cisco. It is seen as strategic to the success of all functions. Cisco’s Multiplier Effect initiative is just one example. Executives take a pledge to sponsor one diverse candidate and challenge three of their peers to do the same. This is a game-changing idea, and one concrete way we can change the stats for diversity in the Tech industry. Sponsorship for career growth has always been the key driver for upward mobility, but in my opinion it’s typically been limited to the white, male population. In my personal career, I have been blessed with this rare sponsorship at least six times, but most of my associates have never experienced it in a meaningful way. They have had multiple mentors, which have helped, but to have a sponsor that makes your success his or her priority is a massive leap forward. Cisco’s CEO, Chuck Robbins, signed the Multiplier Effect Pledge, which will change the landscape at Cisco and significantly increase the opportunities to attract the best and brightest talent around the globe.
How can a culture of inclusion and diversity make Cisco more relevant with customers?
There are two very important ways that inclusion and diversity impact our customers. First, by being diverse we attract the brightest and best talent around the globe. This makes us more innovative and results in the best products and best ideas for solving our customer’s challenges. Second, from a sales standpoint, a diverse workforce helps us appeal to a broader set of clients —and anyone in sales knows that the more opportunities you have, the more revenue you will generate.
“I worked in corporate America for over 20 years providing analytical and problem solving skills while resolving discrepancies, utilizing leadership skills to several organizations regarding the use of psychological principles and research methods to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles,” said Dr. Wheat. “I understand the problems of the working adult trying to get ahead in today’s complex workplace. The solution is to learn the skills and knowledge needed to prepare current and emerging managers to solve complex issues through critical and analytical thinking, problem solving skills, and creative solutions.”
Her passion for helping individuals succeed led her to UI&U. “Union’s legacy is transforming the lives of adults by offering the chance to pursue professional goals and a lifetime of learning, service, and social responsibility. I wanted to be part of that tradition. UI&U’s unique focus of including social justice was especially exciting to me. In today’s society a leader has to be well rounded in all aspects and social justice is an important component of 21st Century leadership,” said Dr. Wheat. “As Director, I will be able to influence a generation to become better and more effective leaders.”
The Organizational Leadership programs at Union both at the undergraduate and graduate level equip students to lead strategically and effectively introducing advanced concepts of critical and systems thinking, social justice and inclusion.
Dr. Wheat holds a Ph.D. in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Capella University, Minneapolis, MN, a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from St. John’s University, Queens, NY, and a B.S. in Economics, Minor in Psychology from Iona College, New Rochelle, NY.
Dr. Wheat has taught at the college level for over ten years and served as a Department Chair over a Graduate School of Business. She has served on many dissertation committees and chaired over 20 dissertations. As a consultant for corporations her experience as an Organizational Developer includes training of executive leadership in Fortune 500 companies with the use of psychological principles, business aptitude and research methods to solve problems in the workplace and improve the quality of organizational culture. Dr. Wheat has a penchant for diversity and inclusion issues.
This includes, but is not limited to, matters associated with recruitment, selection and placement, training and development and performance measurement in an effort to increase workplace productivity, management efficiency, and employee working styles.
Dressing professionally and appropriately is an important aspect of attending a conference. Conferences are a great opportunity to present your work, network with other professionals, and to expand your knowledge of the profession. First-time conference goers, however, may be faced with a very important question—what do I wear?
Know the Event
Some conferences will include guidelines for attire along with the information they provide about the event. As a rule of thumb, 1-day conferences usually require more professional attire. For these events, you’ll want to dress nicer than you typically would for work—think interview wear. Pull out that 3-piece suit, shine your shoes, and stick to conservative accessories.
Conferences that occur over a few days, however, will typically have slightly more relaxed dress codes. Business casual is appropriate for these events, and this can include slacks, skirts, button-down shirts and blouses, and dresses. If there are no dress code details available, ask! Don’t be afraid to ask the organizers of the conference or colleagues who have attended the conference in the past. You can even tap into your network of professionals and ask about appropriate dress for the event on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.
Be Prepared
Conferences often hold social and networking events in the evenings that may require you to dress up or down. But if you are traveling to the event, bringing many clothing options may not be possible. Instead of stuffing your suitcase full of clothes for every possible event, pack basic pieces in neutral colors for versatility.
Layering will help to achieve different looks—and will keep you warm in cold conference rooms. Blazers can make an outfit more professional, while cardigans can turn a dressier look more casual. Accessories, such as jewelry and belts, can help to dress up your outfit. For women, shoes can also help set the tone of an outfit—flats will create a more casual look, while heels will set a dressier tone.
Polished Casual
No matter the official dress code for the conference, always look polished and professional. You are representing yourself and your school or company. If the attire is casual, leave your well-loved acid wash jeans at home and opt instead for dark wash denim free of frayed edges and holes. Polos and blouses are appropriate, and the whole look can be brought together with some simple accessories.
Tips for Travel
If you are traveling to a conference, try on all outfits before you pack them to be sure you are comfortable in the clothes and to prevent any wardrobe malfunctions. If you have room, pack extra clothing, just in case. Upon arriving, unpack and hang-up your professional wear immediately to avoid wrinkles.